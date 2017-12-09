© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 12-09--2017

Published December 9, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:29:12            Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in A minor   Philomel Baroque Orchestra                      Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

00:34:00            00:40:07            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77           Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   444811

01:17:00            00:30:02            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Quintet in A minor  Op 14 Fine Arts Quartet                       Cristina Ortiz, piano       Naxos   572904

01:50:00            00:27:52            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Masque 'On Christmas Night'     City of London Sinfonia            Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers        Chandos           10385

02:21:00            00:27:12            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 48 in C major                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         419607

02:52:00            00:48:33            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  1 in D major  Op 11                     Nicholas McGegan          Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

03:45:00            00:27:17            Alexander Scriabin        Piano Concerto in F sharp minor  Op 20 London Philharmonic            Lorin Maazel      Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   4785437

04:15:00            00:41:27            César Franck    Symphony in D minor                Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Orchestre Métropolitaine   Atma    2647

05:00:00            00:25:20            Sir Thomas Beecham    The Faithful Shepherd: Suite                  Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

05:28:00            00:13:31            Dmitri Shostakovich      Ballet Suite No. 1 Op 84             Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8730

05:45:00            00:06:40            Uuno Klami       The Cyclist                   Osmo Vänskä   Lahti Symphony Orchestra            Bis       575

05:52:00            00:07:33            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  4 in D minor                          Claudio Arrau, piano      Philips  4788977

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco  Missa Octavo Tono  Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir  Ashley Solomon  Channel Classics 28009                              

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu  Harp Concerto in C  Nicanor Zabeleta, harp  Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin  Ernst Märzendorfer  Deutsche Grammophon 439693                                           

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish  "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo"  The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán  "Fum, Fum, Fum"  Orfeo-Catala  Josep Vila   Columna Musica  9129                                               

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán  "El Desembre Congelat"  Orfeo-Catala  Josep Vila  Columna Musica 9129                                                

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman  Aires de Sefarad (Selections)  Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar  Duo 46  Albany Records  829         

07:00:39 Gabriela Montero  Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234                                          

07:03:00 Gabriela Montero  Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234                                       

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero  Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon  Gabriela Montero, piano  EMI Classics 00234                                     

07:13:25 Traditional Spanish  "A La Nanita Nana" (Sleep Now, You Little Sleepyhead)  Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble  Robert DeCormier  Arabesque 6684                                       

07:16:52 Traditional Basque  Gabriel's Message  Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Barbara LaFitte, english horn; Eugene Friesen, cello; Siobhan Kelleher, bass  Shadow Mountain 55882                                                     

07:19:46 Traditional Catalan  "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin)  Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar  Sony Classical 62723                                                    

07:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky  The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a  Royal Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz  ASV 3046                                                  

07:49:19 Franz Gruber  "Silent Night"  José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony  Steven Mercurio   Sony Classical 89131                                        

07:54:43 José Feliciano  "Feliz Navidad"  José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir   Steven Mercurio  Sony Classical 89131                                      

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edward Elgar: Sospiri-- BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Edward Elgar: The Music Makers/Short Pieces Teldec 92374 Music: 4:29

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet-- Escher String Quartet UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia  Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:55

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:10

Claude Debussy: Beau Soir-- Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs London/Decca 467697 Music: 2:47

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 in E flat, Op. 63-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: ~21:50

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76--The Montrose Trio: Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Martin Beaver, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Beaches fine Arts, St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 14:22

Augustin Barrios: Julia Florida

Roland Dyens: Saudade #3

Roland Dyens: Tango en Skai-- Thomas Viloteau, guitar Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St.  Paul, MN Music: ~21:00

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slav-- Detroit Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI Music: 9:34

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:47            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        An English Suite: Prelude                       William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

10:07:00            00:13:06            Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66                    Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

10:22:00            00:04:46            Gioacchino Rossini        Il signor Bruschino: Overture                  Christian Benda            Prague Sinfonia Naxos   570934

10:27:00            00:10:50            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major  Op 8          English Chamber Orchestra       David Lockington          Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          E1 Music          7790

10:42:00            00:11:51            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 17 in G major                 Ton Koopman            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra  Erato    45714

10:54:00            00:03:43            Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 3: Allemande                                    Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram         4795534

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 -From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The American Four Seasons? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Jewish composers (for Chanukah)

12:09:00            00:08:26            Antonio Vivaldi  Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor  Op 8           Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    11013

12:20:00            00:13:51            Mack Wilberg    Christmas Carol Medley Symphony Orchestra     Jerold Ottley            Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano        Bonneville         9402

12:37:00            00:16:16            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Suite                    Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8542

12:55:00            00:03:54            Giovanni Gabrieli           O magnum mysterium                           National Brass Ensemble         OberlinMus       1504

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK live

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute

Conductor: Evan Rogister

Production: Julie Taymor

Pamina: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller

Queen of the Night: Kathryn Lewek

Tamino: Charles Castronovo

Papageno: Nathan Gunn

Speaker: Alfred Walker

Sarastro: Tobias Kehrer

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The American Four Seasons?

15:05:00            00:33:56            Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D major     Collegium Vocale Orchestra            Philippe Herreweghe      Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale  Harm Mundi      901781

15:41:00            00:12:11            Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1             Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc   80377

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:29:20            Christopher Rouse        Karolju  BBC Symphony Orchestra         David Zinman            Philharmonia Chorus     RCA     11561

16:32:00            00:26:12            Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite                        Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic     EMI      68736

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1972 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including "Pippin" and "Grease" on Broadway, and Bob Fosse's brilliant film of "Cabaret."

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:02            00:04:09            Stephen Schwartz          Magic to Do      Ben Vereen       Pippin -- Original B'way Cast            Motown MCDO-6186

18:05:10            00:03:34            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cabaret Liza Minnelli      Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack        ABC            ABC752

18:08:48            00:04:28            Stephen Schwartz          Corner of the Sky          John Rubinstein Pippin -- Original B'way Cast        Motown MCDO-6186

18:13:30            00:04:44            Stephen Schwartz          No Time at All   Irene Ryan        Pippin -- Original B'way Cast            Motown MCDO-6186

18:18:37            00:04:24            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz     A Simple Song  Alan Titus          Mass -- Original Cast     Sony    SM2K-63089

18:23:14            00:02:46            Noel Coward     Mad Dogs an Englishmen          Roderick Cook, Barbara Cason, Jamie Ross    Oh, Coward! -- Original Cast      Bell       Bell9001

18:27:15            00:03:23            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      How Can You Tell an American?            Jerry Lanning            From Berlin to Broadway With Kurt Weill Paramount        P4000

18:30:37            00:03:04            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      September Song           Jerry Lanning    From Berlin to Broadway With Kurt Weill           Paramount        P4000

18:34:24            00:02:46            Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey         Alma Mater/Alma Mater Parody Company            Grease -- Original B'way Cast    Polydor 827-548-2

18:37:44            00:03:42            Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey         Summer Nights Barry Bostwick, Carol Demas            Grease -- Original B'way Cast    Polydor 827-548-2

18:42:31            00:02:54            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    The Beauty That Drives Men Mad          Robert Morse, Tony Roberts Sugar -- Original B'way Cast      United Artists    UA9005

18:46:23            00:03:05            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Money, Money  Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey  Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack       ABC     ABC752

18:49:17            00:02:12            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Finale from "Cabaret"    Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey  Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack            ABC     ABC752

18:51:49            00:01:11            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:10            00:03:46            Jule Styne-Bob Merrill    Filler: Sun on My Face   Robert Morse, Tony Roberts, Elaine Joyce   Sugar -- Original B'way Cast      United Artists    UA9005

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:17:34            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No.  3 in A minor                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

19:21:00            00:33:25            Karl Goldmark   Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 28           Los Angeles Philharmonic            Esa-Pekka Salonen       Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    65949

19:57:00            00:02:33            Johannes Brahms          Capriccio in D minor  Op 116                              Stanislav Khristenko, piano          Steinway           30032

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra - Matthew Halls, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:08:10            Franz Joseph Haydn     Te Deum No. 2 in C

20:18:00            00:31:44            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  4 in C minor

20:56:00            00:38:29            Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9  

21:43:00            00:16:54            Richard Wagner            Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod             George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     46286

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – “Dr. Spooner in the Bookshop”  and  “Bookshop Redux “by the Two Ronnies…  Monty Python offers their “Bookshop”… “Punctuation” by Victor Borge. Other punctuations by Tom Lehrer and Allan Sherman… Mark Levy talks about “International Idioms”… This Week in the Media.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:09:10            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77         Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   444811

23:11:00            00:05:12            Emil Darzins      Valse mélancolique                   Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9227

23:16:00            00:05:05            Henryk Wieniawski        Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22        London Symphony        Lawrence Foster           Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

23:23:00            00:04:36            Joaquín Turina   Silueta nocturna Op 65                          Jenny Lin, piano            Hänssler           98037

23:27:00            00:09:07            Bright Sheng     Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away'         San Diego Symphony            Jahja Ling         Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Telarc   80719

23:38:00            00:05:14            Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation          Royal Philharmonic        Andrew Litton            Joshua Bell, violin         Decca   433519

23:43:00            00:10:08            Florent Schmitt  La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50               Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Orchestre Métropolitaine            Atma    2647

23:55:00            00:02:37            Antonio Vivaldi  Largo from 'Winter' Concerto in F minor St. Paul Chamber Orchestra            Pinchas Zukerman         Pinchas Zukerman, violin           Sony    87771

 

 