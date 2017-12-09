Program Guide 12-09--2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:29:12 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings in A minor Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

00:34:00 00:40:07 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

01:17:00 00:30:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quintet in A minor Op 14 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano Naxos 572904

01:50:00 00:27:52 Ralph Vaughan Williams Masque 'On Christmas Night' City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 10385

02:21:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

02:52:00 00:48:33 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 1 in D major Op 11 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

03:45:00 00:27:17 Alexander Scriabin Piano Concerto in F sharp minor Op 20 London Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4785437

04:15:00 00:41:27 César Franck Symphony in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

05:00:00 00:25:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd: Suite Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

05:28:00 00:13:31 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 1 Op 84 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

05:45:00 00:06:40 Uuno Klami The Cyclist Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 575

05:52:00 00:07:33 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 4 in D minor Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco Missa Octavo Tono Florilegium; Arakaendar Bolivia Choir Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

06:12:15 Francois Boieldieu Harp Concerto in C Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ernst Märzendorfer Deutsche Grammophon 439693

06:36:45 Anonymous 15th c. Spanish "Que bonito Nino chiquito!; Angeles del zielo" The Rose Ensemble Jordan Sramek

06:41:00 Traditional 16th century Catalán "Fum, Fum, Fum" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:43:10 Traditional 17th century Catalán "El Desembre Congelat" Orfeo-Catala Josep Vila Columna Musica 9129

06:46:46 Jorge Liderman Aires de Sefarad (Selections) Beth Ilana Schneider, Violin; Matthew Gould, Guitar Duo 46 Albany Records 829

07:00:39 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Handel's Hallelujah Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:03:00 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Vivaldi's Winter Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:08:10 Gabriela Montero Improvisation on Pachelbel's Canon Gabriela Montero, piano EMI Classics 00234

07:13:25 Traditional Spanish "A La Nanita Nana" (Sleep Now, You Little Sleepyhead) Robert DeCormier Singers & Ensemble Robert DeCormier Arabesque 6684

07:16:52 Traditional Basque Gabriel's Message Mark Small, Robert Torres, guitars; Barbara LaFitte, english horn; Eugene Friesen, cello; Siobhan Kelleher, bass Shadow Mountain 55882

07:19:46 Traditional Catalan "El Noi de la Mare" (The Son of the Virgin) Kathleen Battle, soprano; Christopher Parkening, guitar Sony Classical 62723

07:24:57 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 3046

07:49:19 Franz Gruber "Silent Night" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

07:54:43 José Feliciano "Feliz Navidad" José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, tenors; Vienna Symphony; Gumpold Church Choir Steven Mercurio Sony Classical 89131

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edward Elgar: Sospiri-- BBC Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Edward Elgar: The Music Makers/Short Pieces Teldec 92374 Music: 4:29

William Bolcom: Three Rags for String Quartet-- Escher String Quartet UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 10:55

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY Music: 7:10

Claude Debussy: Beau Soir-- Renee Fleming, soprano; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Night Songs London/Decca 467697 Music: 2:47

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 2 in E flat, Op. 63-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: ~21:50

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76--The Montrose Trio: Jon Kimura Parker, piano; Martin Beaver, violin; Clive Greensmith, cello Beaches fine Arts, St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 14:22

Augustin Barrios: Julia Florida

Roland Dyens: Saudade #3

Roland Dyens: Tango en Skai-- Thomas Viloteau, guitar Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: ~21:00

Peter Tchaikovsky: Marche Slav-- Detroit Symphony; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Orchestra Hall, Detroit, MI Music: 9:34

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:47 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Prelude William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

10:07:00 00:13:06 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo capriccioso Op 66 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

10:22:00 00:04:46 Gioacchino Rossini Il signor Bruschino: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

10:27:00 00:10:50 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto in F major Op 8 English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790

10:42:00 00:11:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G major Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

10:54:00 00:03:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 3: Allemande Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 -From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The American Four Seasons? - CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Jewish composers (for Chanukah)

12:09:00 00:08:26 Antonio Vivaldi Four Seasons: 'Winter' Concerto in F minor Op 8 Academy St. Martin in Fields Joshua Bell Joshua Bell, violin Sony 11013

12:20:00 00:13:51 Mack Wilberg Christmas Carol Medley Symphony Orchestra Jerold Ottley Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Lois Matheson, soprano Bonneville 9402

12:37:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

12:55:00 00:03:54 Giovanni Gabrieli O magnum mysterium National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK live

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute

Conductor: Evan Rogister

Production: Julie Taymor

Pamina: Hanna-Elisabeth Müller

Queen of the Night: Kathryn Lewek

Tamino: Charles Castronovo

Papageno: Nathan Gunn

Speaker: Alfred Walker

Sarastro: Tobias Kehrer

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The American Four Seasons?

15:05:00 00:33:56 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D major Collegium Vocale Orchestra Philippe Herreweghe Carolyn Sampson, soprano; Ingeborg Danz, alto; Mark Padmore, tenor; Sebastian Noack, bass; Collegium Vocale Harm Mundi 901781

15:41:00 00:12:11 Various "Songs of Angels" Pt. 1 Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Telarc 80377

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:29:20 Christopher Rouse Karolju BBC Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Philharmonia Chorus RCA 11561

16:32:00 00:26:12 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Suite Rudolph Kempe Royal Philharmonic EMI 68736

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1972 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year, including "Pippin" and "Grease" on Broadway, and Bob Fosse's brilliant film of "Cabaret."

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:04:09 Stephen Schwartz Magic to Do Ben Vereen Pippin -- Original B'way Cast Motown MCDO-6186

18:05:10 00:03:34 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret Liza Minnelli Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABC752

18:08:48 00:04:28 Stephen Schwartz Corner of the Sky John Rubinstein Pippin -- Original B'way Cast Motown MCDO-6186

18:13:30 00:04:44 Stephen Schwartz No Time at All Irene Ryan Pippin -- Original B'way Cast Motown MCDO-6186

18:18:37 00:04:24 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz A Simple Song Alan Titus Mass -- Original Cast Sony SM2K-63089

18:23:14 00:02:46 Noel Coward Mad Dogs an Englishmen Roderick Cook, Barbara Cason, Jamie Ross Oh, Coward! -- Original Cast Bell Bell9001

18:27:15 00:03:23 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson How Can You Tell an American? Jerry Lanning From Berlin to Broadway With Kurt Weill Paramount P4000

18:30:37 00:03:04 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song Jerry Lanning From Berlin to Broadway With Kurt Weill Paramount P4000

18:34:24 00:02:46 Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey Alma Mater/Alma Mater Parody Company Grease -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 827-548-2

18:37:44 00:03:42 Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey Summer Nights Barry Bostwick, Carol Demas Grease -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 827-548-2

18:42:31 00:02:54 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill The Beauty That Drives Men Mad Robert Morse, Tony Roberts Sugar -- Original B'way Cast United Artists UA9005

18:46:23 00:03:05 John Kander-Fred Ebb Money, Money Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABC752

18:49:17 00:02:12 John Kander-Fred Ebb Finale from "Cabaret" Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack ABC ABC752

18:51:49 00:01:11 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:46 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Filler: Sun on My Face Robert Morse, Tony Roberts, Elaine Joyce Sugar -- Original B'way Cast United Artists UA9005

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

19:21:00 00:33:25 Karl Goldmark Violin Concerto in A minor Op 28 Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen Joshua Bell, violin Sony 65949

19:57:00 00:02:33 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in D minor Op 116 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra - Matthew Halls, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:08:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Te Deum No. 2 in C

20:18:00 00:31:44 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C minor

20:56:00 00:38:29 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9

21:43:00 00:16:54 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – “Dr. Spooner in the Bookshop” and “Bookshop Redux “by the Two Ronnies… Monty Python offers their “Bookshop”… “Punctuation” by Victor Borge. Other punctuations by Tom Lehrer and Allan Sherman… Mark Levy talks about “International Idioms”… This Week in the Media.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:09:10 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Violin Concerto Op 77 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Bell, violin Decca 444811

23:11:00 00:05:12 Emil Darzins Valse mélancolique Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

23:16:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:23:00 00:04:36 Joaquín Turina Silueta nocturna Op 65 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

23:27:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:38:00 00:05:14 Jules Massenet Thaïs: Méditation Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

23:43:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50 Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:55:00 00:02:37 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from 'Winter' Concerto in F minor St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin Sony 87771