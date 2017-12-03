Program Guide 12-03-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded September 10, 2017 -

From the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno, Nevada, this week’s From the Top features a local 18-year-old violinist who’s had an asteroid named after him, a young pianist thrills the audience with a piece by Ginastera, and the winners of the junior division of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition performs Bartok.

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the first movement, Allegro assai, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano

15-year-old pianist Nita Qui from Woodbury, Minnesota, performs first movement, Allegro marcato, from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op.22 by Alberto Ginastera.

16-year-old percussionist Griffin Miller from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, performs "Scirocco" by Michael Burritt

17-year-old flutist Lindsey Wong from Cincinnati, Ohio performs Fantaisie for Flute and Piano by Philippe Gaubert with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Quartet Bellezza, violinists Masha Lakisova (15) and Robert Sanders (18), 18-year-old violist Peter Dudek, and 18-year-old cellist David Caplan, performs the fifth movement, Allegro molto, from String Quartet No. 4, Sz.91 by Béla Bartók

17-year-old violinist Oliver Leitner from Reno, Nevada, performs the final movement, Perpetuum mobile. Allegro, from Violin Sonata No.2 by Maurice Ravel with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Susanna Malkki

Georges Bizet: Symphony in C

Gabriel Faure: Pavane, for Soprano Saxophone; Branford Marsalis, soprano saxophone

Williams: Escapades for Alto Saxophone from Catch Me If You Can; Branford Marsalis, alto saxophone

Melinda Wagner: Proceed, Moon

Claude Debussy: Iberia, Images for Orchestra

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun; Christian Macelaru, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Various conductors; Mildred Miller, mezzo soprano; Ernst Häfliger, tenor

Gustav Mahler: Das Lied von der Erde Bruno Walter, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Purgatorio from Symphony No. 10 Dimitri Mitropoulos, conductor

Gustav Mahler/Cooke: Finale from Symphony No. 10 Daniel Harding, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A German Christmas: As we bid farewell to the Luther 500th anniversary, music from the German world up to the Baroque era.

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:12 Johann Sebastian Bach Motet 'Der Geist hilft' Chamber Ensemble Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 716

06:13:00 00:13:53 Antonio Vivaldi Magnificat in G minor Academy of Ancient Music Stephen Cleobury Sarah Fox, soprano; Deborah Norman, soprano; Michael Chance, countertenor; James Gilchrist, tenor; Choir King's College Cambridge EMI 57265

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More ‘Finnished’ Business - In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Finland’s independence (December 6, 1917), we highlight Finnish composers and performers

EINOJUHANI RAUTAVAARA: Wedding March (1984) Jan Lehtola (1931 Kangasala-2005 Virtanen/St. Paul’s Church, Helsinki) Alba 265

JAAKKO LINJAMA: Wedding March (1947) Jan Lehtola (2940 Kangsala/Taulumäki Church, Jyväskylä) Fuga 9319

ERKKI MELARTIN: Festive Prelude Folke Forsman (1980 Virtanen/Turku Cathedral) Finlandia 700

OSKAR MERIKANTO: Concert Fantasia Jan Lehtola (1916 Walcker/Martinikerk, Doesburg, Netherlands) Ondine 973

VELI KUJALA: Vision, fr Triptychos Susanne Kujala (1967 Marcussen/Helsinki Cathedral) Fuga 9265

JEAN SIBELIUS: Intrada & Funeral Music, Op. 111a/b Eero Annala (1993 Paschen/Kereva Church) Jubal 11

AULIS SALLINEN: Preludes & Fugues, Op. 95b (2012) Kalevi Kiviniemi (2003 Heintz/Hämeenlinna Church) Fuga 9390

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Advent 1: Many churches begin the Advent celebration with a service of Lessons and Carols, moving from darkness to light. Join Peter DuBois, as we sample hymns and anthems from several different places around the world tracing that same progression.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Richter live at Carnegie Hall 1960 Part I

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.3, Op. 2 No 3: Movts.1 & 4 – Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 9:49; 4:38

Robert Schumann: Aufschwung Op.12/2 - Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 3:03

Frederic Chopin: Étude in C Minor “Revolutionary” - Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 2:49

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No.23, Op. 57 – Sviatoslav Richter, piano (Sony 95212 CD) 23:20

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Images pour Orchestre - Le Matin d'un jour de fete-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Album: Debussy: Images; Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune; La Mer Sony 62599 Music: 4:30

Astor Piazzolla: Libertango--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:12

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold from Morgantown, West Virginia Music: 9:56

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, No. 1 Andante con moto Itzhak Perlman, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882 Music: 2:43

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b minor, Op. 74 "Pathétique": Movement 2 Allegro con grazia New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor David Geffen Hall, New York City, NY Album: Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 "Pathétique" DG 419604 Music: 8:36

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4 Adagietto New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Album: Barber's Adagio - Romantic Favorites - Bernstein Sony 38484 Music: 11:05

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue-- Leonard Bernstein, piano; New York Philharmonic; Leonard Bernstein, conductor Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 16:42

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture-- New York Philharmonic David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York Music: 4:26

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, The Cleveland Orchestra: Then till Now

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No.2 in e Op.27 (1907-07)—Cleveland Orchestra/Nikolai Sokoloff (Telarc B002FP2HAO CD)

Debussy: Preludes and Interludes from “Pelléas and Mélisande” (1902)—Cleveland Orchestra/Erich Leinsdorf (Telarc B002FP2HAO CD)

Nikolai Rimsky Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)— Cleveland Orchestra/Artur Rodzinski (Telarc B002FP2HAO CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in c Op.67 (1808)—Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Telarc B002FP2HAO CD)

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of the Villa Borghese (1924)—Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc B002FP2HAO CD)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No.3 in a Op.56 “Scottish” (1829/1842)—Cleveland Orchestra/Christoph von Dohnányi (Telarc CD)

WCLV’S RECORDING OF THE MONTH with Bill O’Connell – An hour-long preview of ‘The Ultimate Classical Christmas Album…of all Time’

14:02:00 00:01:33 Traditional O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree) Rita Ford Music Boxes Sony 87771

14:03:00 00:02:19 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander Emily Van Evera, soprano Sony 87771

14:05:00 00:03:18 Traditional Wexford Carol Paul O'Shaughnessy, fiddle Sony 87771

14:09:00 00:01:59 Heinrich Schütz The Christmas Story: The Hosts of Angels Musica Fiata Frieder Bernius Stuttgart Chamber Choir Sony 87771

14:15:00 00:01:12 Lowell Mason Joy to the World Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Sony 87771

14:16:00 00:03:10 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Temple Univ. Concert Choir Sony 87771

14:19:00 00:03:33 Traditional The First Nowell Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 87771

14:22:00 00:03:56 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Hallelujah Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Mormon Tabernacle Choir Sony 87771

14:31:00 00:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat: Magnificat anima mea Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Gächinger Kantorei Sony 87771

14:34:00 00:02:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771

14:36:00 00:02:41 Charles Burney Hark, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing Taverner Players Andrew Parrott Gill Ross, soprano; Lucy Carolan, organ; Taverner Choir Sony 87771

14:42:00 00:02:35 Henry J. Gauntlett Once in Royal David's City Valentin Radu Ama Deus Ensemble; Wesley Parrott, organ Sony 87771

14:45:00 00:04:33 Franz Gruber Silent Night Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Richard Condie Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Alexander Schreiner, organ Sony 87771

14:53:00 00:02:01 Traditional Ding Dong! Merrily on High Anthony Newman Choral Guild of Atlanta; Anthony Newman, organ Sony 87771

14:55:00 00:03:35 John Francis Wade O Come, All Ye Faithful Philadelphia Brass Ensemble Richard Condie Mormon Tabernacle Choir; Alexander Schreiner, organ Sony 87771

15:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – a Membership Campaign Special

Richard Wagner: Rienzi Overture--Christoph von Dohnányi

Franz Schubert: Octet in F: Scherzo--George Szell

Peter Tchaikovsky: Manfred Symphony: Witch of the Alps--Lorin Maazel

Jean Sibelius: En Saga—George Szell

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis on Theme of Weber: March Christoph von Dohnányi

Ludwig van Beethoven: Missa Solemnis: Agnus Dei--George Szell; Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, alto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Robert Shaw. Director

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite: Night—Pierre Boulez

Joseph Hellmesberger: Danse diabolique--Franz Welser-Möst

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvorák Plays Favorites?

18:04:00 00:18:59 Patric Standford A Christmas Carol Symphony Gavin Sutherland City of Prague Philharmonic Naxos 557099

18:25:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

18:38:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

18:55:00 00:04:04 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 2 in E flat major Op 9 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

19:47:00 00:19:55 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Cello Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

20:09:00 00:48:23 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55 Vernon Handley London Philharmonic LPO 46

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Demeter Prelude (1997) Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 7:50

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 14:51

Loris Chobanian: Texturas (Piano Trio No. 2) Cleveland Chamber Collective (CCG 11-05-06) 23:13

Nancy Daley: In Cynthia’s Garden George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal 718) 5:04

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:19 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:08:00 00:06:02 Leopold Stokowski Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

23:14:00 00:04:40 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Villanesca Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

23:21:00 00:14:18 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

23:37:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:40:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

23:55:00 00:03:32 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Members of Sony 87771