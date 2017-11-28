Program Guide 11-28-2017
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824
00:17:00 00:43:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
London Philharmonic Vladimir Jurowski Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68145
01:03:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612
01:36:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4
Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas 61460
02:04:00 00:26:36 Ferdinand Ries Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 23
Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999716
02:34:00 00:34:30 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47
London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977
03:11:00 00:24:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 4 in E flat major Op 7
HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952
03:38:00 01:12:52 Anton Rubinstein Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 42
Stephen Gunzenhauser Slovak Philharmonic MarcoPolo 220449
04:54:00 00:27:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F major Op 96
Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
05:25:00 00:13:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 9 for Winds in B flat major
Amadeus Winds l'Oiseau 425819
05:41:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture
Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633
05:51:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie
Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437
06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:00 00:03:31 Gaetano Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet
Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor Sony 63174
06:10:00 00:02:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771
06:15:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
06:25:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011
06:30:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite
Les Délices Délices 2013
06:40:00 00:09:33 Alexander Glazunov Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 5
José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904
06:50:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans
Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104
06:55:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March 'Powhattan's Daughter'
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131
07:03:00 00:06:01 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Finale from Suite Concertino Op 16
Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921
07:10:00 00:03:10 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Temple Univ. Concert Choir Sony 87771
07:15:00 00:08:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92
Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448
07:25:00 00:02:21 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail
La Nef Meredith Hall, soprano Atma 2365
07:29:00 00:05:51 Johann Christian Bach Zanaida: Overture
Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488
07:50:00 00:05:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia
English Chamber Orchestra Simon Preston Philippe Racine, flute Novalis 150088
08:07:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701
08:15:00 00:06:34 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96
Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO 61415
08:25:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
08:27:00 00:07:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18
Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348
08:40:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71
08:50:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584
08:55:00 00:03:31 Randy Newman The Natural: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80468
08:57:00 00:01:23 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
09:05:00 00:16:21 Franz Ignaz Beck Symphony in F major Op 3
Michael Schneider La Stagione Frankfurt CPO 777034
09:23:00 00:04:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C major
Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515
09:31:00 00:06:46 Miklós Rózsa Beau Brummell: Suite
Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056
09:41:00 00:06:25 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus sum
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206
09:48:00 00:05:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
09:55:00 00:03:32 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Members of Sony 87771
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:02:00 00:04:14 Anton Rubinstein Melody in F major Op 3
John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391
10:08:00 00:03:59 Ignace Jan Paderewski Mélodie in G flat Op 16
Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043
10:13:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
10:25:00 00:06:43 Luigi Cherubini Sonata No. 2 in F major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Barry Tuckwell, horn EMI 69395
10:35:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle
Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005
10:41:00 00:04:09 Aaron Copland Dance Panels: Pas de trois
Leonard Slatkin Detroit Symphony Naxos 503293
10:47:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus
Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437
11:20:00 00:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20
Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977
11:25:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
11:35:00 00:08:03 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 45003
11:45:00 00:11:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Rhapsody on 'School Years' Op 75
NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658
11:59:00 00:01:25 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Jigg
Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149
12:07:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962
12:16:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601
12:28:00 00:02:04 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231
12:32:00 00:02:19 Randy Newman Family Album: Outdoors But Not the Red River Valley
Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635
12:38:00 00:05:30 Traditional Red River Valley
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Kathy Kienzle, harp AmerChorCl 122
12:46:00 00:11:48 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1
Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic RCA 68600
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:01:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70
BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508
13:34:00 00:19:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80551
13:54:00 00:05:35 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39
Sir John Eliot Gardiner NDR Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437506
14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
14:01:00 00:03:05 Agustín Barrios Villancico de Navidad
John Williams, guitar Sony 87771
14:04:00 00:03:38 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu
Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Lucia Popp, soprano Sony 87771
14:10:00 00:10:15 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Lisa Wellbaum, harp DeutGram 2121
14:23:00 00:07:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76
Takács Quartet Decca 421360
14:35:00 00:14:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
14:51:00 00:08:17 George Frideric Handel Selections from 'Terpsichore'
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002
15:01:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
15:17:00 00:10:47 Béla Bartók Hungarian Sketches
Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 445825
15:29:00 00:04:44 Traditional Greensleeves
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Michel Legrand, celeste Sony 87771
15:38:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595
15:45:00 00:11:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G major
Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Rocky III?
15:58:00 00:04:42 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Symphony Orchestra
Ayako Shinozaki, harp; Chorus Sony 87771
16:14:00 00:10:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in B flat major
Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Levin, fortepiano Archiv 453438
16:29:00 00:04:06 Randy Newman A Bug's Life: The Time of Your Life
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80535
16:33:00 00:06:28 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160
London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355
16:41:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174
16:52:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly
Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079
16:56:00 00:02:55 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride
Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126
17:04:00 00:05:50 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in C major
Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096
17:19:00 00:02:22 Hans Zimmer Sherlock Holmes: Discombobulate
London Music Works Silva 1398
17:24:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat major
Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525
17:40:00 00:04:02 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming
André Previn Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus Sony 87771
17:46:00 00:03:20 Michael Praetorius Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575
17:52:00 00:06:58 Sir William Walton Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire'
James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:16:21 György Ligeti Concerto Românesc
Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011
18:27:00 00:04:10 Arcangelo Corelli Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6
Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Sony 87771
18:33:00 00:02:19 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander
Emily Van Evera, soprano Sony 87771
18:37:00 00:13:55 Giuseppe Cambini Wind Quintet No. 3 in F major
Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011
18:53:00 00:05:58 Traditional Watts Nativity Carol
Martin Neary Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir Sony 87771
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:00:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
19:11:00 00:41:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:24:32 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor
Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449
20:28:00 00:03:43 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer
Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771
20:33:00 00:24:13 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Zino Francescatti, violin Sony 78760
21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Rocky III?
21:14:00 00:03:09 Roman Hoffstetter Serenade from String Quartet in F major Op 3
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
21:19:00 00:10:29 Randy Newman Family Album - Homage to Alfred, Emil &
Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635
21:32:00 00:16:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Sir John Barbirolli Sinfonia of London EMI 67264
22:21:00 00:24:38 Paul Taffanel Wind Quintet in G minor
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996
22:48:00 00:11:06 Giacomo Puccini Three Minuets in A major
Jean Jacques Kantorow Orchestre d'Auvergne Denon 3871
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:08:04 Robert Moran Notturno in Weiss
Eric Banks The Esoterics; Alexis Odell, harp; Melissa Walsh, harp Innova 244
23:20:00 00:04:00 John Rutter Candlelight Carol
John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821
23:29:00 00:06:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027
23:38:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
23:44:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA 60434
23:55:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir
Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047
23:57:00 00:02:37 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from 'Winter' Concerto in F minor
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin Sony 87771