© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-28-2017

Published November 28, 2017 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00    00:11:35    Zoltán Kodály    Dances of Marosszék        
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    Philips     462824

00:17:00    00:43:06    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Piano Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 30    
London Philharmonic    Vladimir Jurowski    Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     68145

01:03:00    00:30:14    Howard Hanson    Symphony No.  2 Op 30        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    EMI     6612

01:36:00    00:24:28    Richard Strauss    Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4    
Minnesota Orchestra    Edo de Waart    Members of    VirginClas     61460

02:04:00    00:26:36    Ferdinand Ries    Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 23        
Howard Griffiths    Zurich Chamber Orchestra    CPO     999716

02:34:00    00:34:30    Jean Sibelius    Violin Concerto in D minor  Op 47    
London Symphony    Sir Colin Davis    Salvatore Accardo, violin    Philips     4788977

03:11:00    00:24:17    Ludwig van Beethoven    Piano Sonata No.  4 in E flat major  Op 7            
HJ Lim, piano    EMI     64952

03:38:00    01:12:52    Anton Rubinstein    Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 42        
Stephen Gunzenhauser    Slovak Philharmonic    MarcoPolo     220449

04:54:00    00:27:35    Antonín Dvorák    String Quartet No. 12 in F major  Op 96            
Brodsky Quartet    Chandos     10801

05:25:00    00:13:15    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Divertimento No. 9 for Winds in B flat major             
Amadeus Winds    l'Oiseau     425819

05:41:00    00:08:12    Gabriel Pierné    Ramuntcho: Overture        
Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10633

05:51:00    00:06:20    Claude Debussy    Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie            
Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     4785437

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00    00:03:31    Gaetano Donizetti    Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet 
Hanover Band    Sir Charles Mackerras    Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor    Sony     63174

06:10:00    00:02:32    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    German Dance in F        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     87771

06:15:00    00:09:01    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4763793

06:25:00    00:02:28    Alan Silvestri    The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season    
Cleveland Orchestra    Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    MAA     2011

06:30:00    00:05:30    Jean-Baptiste Lully    Psyché: Suite            
Les Délices    Délices     2013

06:40:00    00:09:33    Alexander Glazunov    Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 5        
José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     68904

06:50:00    00:02:29    Peter Tchaikovsky    Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans        
Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Decca     10104

06:55:00    00:03:12    John Philip Sousa    March 'Powhattan's Daughter'        
Keith Brion    Royal Artillery Band    Naxos     559131

07:03:00    00:06:01    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    Finale from Suite Concertino Op 16    
Rome Symphony Orchestra    Francesco La Vecchia    Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon    Naxos     572921

07:10:00    00:03:10    Felix Mendelssohn    Hark! The Herald Angels Sing    
Philadelphia Orchestra    Eugene Ormandy    Temple Univ. Concert Choir    Sony     87771

07:15:00    00:08:03    Ludwig van Beethoven    Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92        
Carlos Kleiber    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4795448

07:25:00    00:02:21    Traditional    Gloucestershire Wassail    
La Nef        Meredith Hall, soprano    Atma     2365

07:29:00    00:05:51    Johann Christian Bach    Zanaida: Overture        
Anthony Halstead    Hanover Band    CPO     999488

07:40:00    00:11:35    Zoltán Kodály    Dances of Marosszék        
Iván Fischer    Budapest Festival Orchestra    Philips     462824

07:50:00    00:05:49    Johann Sebastian Bach    Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia    
English Chamber Orchestra    Simon Preston    Philippe Racine, flute    Novalis     150088

08:07:00    00:07:22    Howard Hanson    Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30        
Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Naxos     559701

08:15:00    00:06:34    Dmitri Shostakovich    Festive Overture Op 96        
Brett Mitchell    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch    COYO     61415

08:25:00    00:02:03    Leonard Bernstein    West Side Story: Jet Song            
Canadian Brass    RCA     68633

08:27:00    00:07:16    Ludwig van Beethoven    Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18            
Cypress String Quartet    Avie     2348

08:40:00    00:09:06    Anton Rubinstein    The Demon: Ballet Music        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     71

08:50:00    00:02:55    George Frideric Handel    Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     6584

08:55:00    00:03:31    Randy Newman    The Natural: Suite        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80468

08:57:00    00:01:23    Jacques Offenbach    Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80625

09:05:00    00:16:21    Franz Ignaz Beck    Symphony in F major  Op 3        
Michael Schneider    La Stagione Frankfurt    CPO     777034

09:23:00    00:04:45    Padre Antonio Soler    Sonata No.  7 in C major             
Martina Filjak, piano    Naxos     572515

09:31:00    00:06:46    Miklós Rózsa    Beau Brummell: Suite        
Kenneth Alwyn    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1056

09:41:00    00:06:25    Claudio Monteverdi    Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus    sum
Apollo's Fire    Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Singers    Avie     2206

09:48:00    00:05:41    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    Finale from Flute Concerto    
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra    Peter Schreier    Patrick Gallois, flute    DeutGram     439895

09:55:00    00:03:32    Traditional    O Come, O Come, Emmanuel    
Philadelphia Orchestra    Eugene Ormandy    Members of    Sony     87771

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:00    00:04:14    Anton Rubinstein    Melody in F major  Op 3            
John O'Conor, piano    Telarc     80391

10:08:00    00:03:59    Ignace Jan Paderewski    Mélodie in G flat Op 16            
Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     67043

10:13:00    00:10:14    Ludwig van Beethoven    Consecration of the House Overture Op 124        
Claudio Abbado    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     429762

10:25:00    00:06:43    Luigi Cherubini    Sonata No.  2 in F major     
Academy St. Martin in Fields    Sir Neville Marriner    Barry Tuckwell, horn    EMI     69395

10:35:00    00:03:45    Gian Carlo Menotti    Sebastian: Barcarolle        
Andrew Schenck    New Zealand Symphony    Koch Intl     7005

10:41:00    00:04:09    Aaron Copland    Dance Panels: Pas de trois        
Leonard Slatkin    Detroit Symphony    Naxos     503293

10:47:00    00:04:04    Franz Schubert    Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus    
Vienna Philharmonic    Karl Münchinger    Vienna State Opera Chorus    Decca     4785437

10:53:00    00:26:36    Ferdinand Ries    Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 23        
Howard Griffiths    Zurich Chamber Orchestra    CPO     999716

11:20:00    00:03:11    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo from Septet Op 20    
Berlin Philharmonic Octet        Members of    Philips     4788977

11:25:00    00:08:04    Franz Schubert    Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major             
Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge     9327

11:35:00    00:08:03    Christoph Willibald Gluck    Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Lyon Opera Orchestra    Erato     45003

11:45:00    00:11:33    Dmitri Kabalevsky    Rhapsody on 'School Years' Op 75    
NDR Radio Philharmonic    Alun Francis    Michael Korstick, piano    CPO     777658

11:59:00    00:01:25    Henry Purcell    The Gordian Knot Untied: Jigg        
Kevin Mallon    Aradia Ensemble    Naxos     570149

12:07:00    00:07:32    Daniel Auber    Fra Diavolo: Overture        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    IMG     75962

12:16:00    00:10:19    Franz Liszt    Mephisto Waltz No.  1        
Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     4782601

12:28:00    00:02:04    Sir Thomas Beecham    The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte        
Yehudi Menuhin    Royal Philharmonic    MCA     6231

12:32:00    00:02:19    Randy Newman    Family Album: Outdoors But Not the Red River Valley        
Gloria Cheng, piano    Harm Mundi     907635

12:38:00    00:05:30    Traditional    Red River Valley        
Dale Warland    Dale Warland Singers; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Kathy Kienzle, harp    AmerChorCl     122

12:46:00    00:11:48    Maurice Ravel    Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No.  1        
Lorin Maazel    Vienna Philharmonic    RCA     68600

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00    00:31:11    Anton Rubinstein    Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor  Op 70    
BBC Scottish Symphony    Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     67508

13:34:00    00:19:16    Peter Tchaikovsky    Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture        
Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Telarc     80551

13:54:00    00:05:35    Antonín Dvorák    Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39        
Sir John Eliot Gardiner    NDR Symphony Orchestra    DeutGram     437506

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00    00:03:05    Agustín Barrios    Villancico de Navidad            
John Williams, guitar    Sony     87771

14:04:00    00:03:38    Gabriel Fauré    Requiem: Pie Jesu    
Philharmonia Orchestra    Sir Andrew Davis    Lucia Popp, soprano    Sony     87771

14:10:00    00:10:15    Claude Debussy    Danses sacrée et profane    
Cleveland Orchestra    Pierre Boulez    Lisa Wellbaum, harp    DeutGram     2121

14:23:00    00:07:42    Franz Joseph Haydn    Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76            
Takács Quartet    Decca     421360

14:35:00    00:14:12    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Vasily Petrenko    Simon Trpceski, piano    Avie     2192

14:51:00    00:08:17    George Frideric Handel    Selections from 'Terpsichore'        
Jeannette Sorrell    Apollo's Fire    ApolloFire     2002

15:01:00    00:14:40    Percy Grainger    Lincolnshire Posy        
Frederick Fennell    Cleveland Symphonic Winds    Telarc     80099

15:17:00    00:10:47    Béla Bartók    Hungarian Sketches        
Pierre Boulez    Chicago Symphony Orchestra    DeutGram     445825

15:29:00    00:04:44    Traditional    Greensleeves            
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Michel Legrand, celeste    Sony     87771

15:38:00    00:04:15    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Decca     414595

15:45:00    00:11:51    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 17 in G major         
Ton Koopman    Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra    Erato     45714

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Rocky III?

15:58:00    00:04:42    Franz Schubert    Ave Maria    Symphony Orchestra        
Ayako Shinozaki, harp; Chorus    Sony     87771

16:07:00    00:03:32    Traditional    O Come, O Come, Emmanuel    
Philadelphia Orchestra    Eugene Ormandy    Members of    Sony     87771

16:14:00    00:10:54    Ludwig van Beethoven    Rondo in B flat major     
Révolutionaire et Romantique    Sir John Eliot Gardiner    Robert Levin, fortepiano    Archiv     453438

16:29:00    00:04:06    Randy Newman    A Bug's Life: The Time of Your Life        
Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80535

16:33:00    00:06:28    Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160    
London Philharmonic    Leonard Slatkin    Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar    RCA     60355

16:41:00    00:08:06    Luigi Boccherini    Symphony No. 12 in D major  Op 21        
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    CPO     999174

16:52:00    00:03:14    King Henry VIII    Green grow'th the Holly        
Paul Hillier    Theatre of Voices    Harm Mundi     907079

16:56:00    00:02:55    Leroy Anderson    Sleigh Ride        
Jerry Junkin    Dallas Wind Symphony    Reference     126

17:04:00    00:05:50    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto for Strings in C major         
Shlomo Mintz    Israel Chamber Orchestra    MusicMast     67096

17:19:00    00:02:22    Hans Zimmer    Sherlock Holmes: Discombobulate            
London Music Works    Silva     1398

17:24:00    00:10:41    Franz Liszt    Hungarian Rhapsody No.  9 in E flat major             
Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram     4779525

17:40:00    00:04:02    Michael Praetorius    Lo, how a rose e'er blooming        
André Previn    Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus    Sony     87771

17:46:00    00:03:20    Michael Praetorius    Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem            
Stile Antico    Harm Mundi     807575

17:52:00    00:06:58    Sir William Walton    Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire'        
James Judd    Florida Philharmonic    Harm Mundi     907070

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00    00:16:21    György Ligeti    Concerto Românesc        
Ryan McAdams    CityMusic Cleveland    CityMusic     2011

18:27:00    00:04:10    Arcangelo Corelli    Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6        
Richard Kapp    Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY    Sony     87771

18:33:00    00:02:19    John Jacob Niles    I Wonder As I Wander            
Emily Van Evera, soprano    Sony     87771

18:37:00    00:13:55    Giuseppe Cambini    Wind Quintet No.  3 in F major             
Aulos Wind Quintet    Schwann     310011

18:53:00    00:05:58    Traditional    Watts Nativity Carol        
Martin Neary    Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir    Sony     87771

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:00:00    00:09:03    Giuseppe Verdi    La battaglia di Legnano: Overture        
Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic    Sony     68468

19:11:00    00:41:53    Sergei Rachmaninoff    Piano Concerto No.  3 in D minor  Op 30    
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic    Vasily Petrenko    Simon Trpceski, piano    Avie     2192

19:56:00    00:03:05    Agustín Barrios    Villancico de Navidad            
John Williams, guitar    Sony     87771

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00    00:24:32    Franz Schubert    Symphony No.  8 in B minor         
Carlos Kleiber    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4793449

20:28:00    00:03:43    Engelbert Humperdinck    Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer        
Leonard Bernstein    New York Philharmonic    Sony     87771

20:33:00    00:24:13    Felix Mendelssohn    Violin Concerto in E minor  Op 64    
Cleveland Orchestra    George Szell    Zino Francescatti, violin    Sony     78760

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Rocky III?

21:03:00    00:09:06    Anton Rubinstein    The Demon: Ballet Music        
Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     71

21:14:00    00:03:09    Roman Hoffstetter    Serenade from String Quartet in F major  Op 3            
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra    DeutGram     437782

21:19:00    00:10:29    Randy Newman    Family Album - Homage to Alfred, Emil &            
Gloria Cheng, piano    Harm Mundi     907635

21:32:00    00:16:10    Ralph Vaughan Williams    Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis        
Sir John Barbirolli    Sinfonia of London    EMI     67264

21:50:00    00:30:14    Howard Hanson    Symphony No.  2 Op 30        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    EMI     6612

22:21:00    00:24:38    Paul Taffanel    Wind Quintet in G minor             
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble    Sony     45996

22:48:00    00:11:06    Giacomo Puccini    Three Minuets in A major         
Jean Jacques Kantorow    Orchestre d'Auvergne    Denon     3871

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00    00:08:04    Robert Moran    Notturno in Weiss        
Eric Banks    The Esoterics; Alexis Odell, harp; Melissa Walsh, harp    Innova     244

23:10:00    00:08:02    Howard Hanson    Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30        
Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    EMI     6612

23:20:00    00:04:00    John Rutter    Candlelight Carol        
John Rutter    Royal Philharmonic    Decca     1821

23:24:00    00:05:58    Traditional    Watts Nativity Carol        
Martin Neary    Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir    Sony     87771

23:29:00    00:06:00    Johann Sebastian Bach    Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony        
Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    EMI     47027

23:38:00    00:06:58    Ottorino Respighi    The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way        
Mariss Jansons    Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra    EMI     55600

23:44:00    00:09:20    Jean Sibelius    Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52        
Jukka-Pekka Saraste    Finnish Radio Symphony    RCA     60434

23:55:00    00:02:41    Johann Sebastian Bach    Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir            
Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba    EMI     58047

23:57:00    00:02:37    Antonio Vivaldi    Largo from 'Winter' Concerto in F minor     
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Pinchas Zukerman    Pinchas Zukerman, violin    Sony     87771