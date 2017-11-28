Program Guide 11-28-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

00:17:00 00:43:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

London Philharmonic Vladimir Jurowski Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 68145

01:03:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

01:36:00 00:24:28 Richard Strauss Suite for 13 Wind Instruments in B flat Op 4

Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Members of VirginClas 61460

02:04:00 00:26:36 Ferdinand Ries Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 23

Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999716

02:34:00 00:34:30 Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor Op 47

London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977

03:11:00 00:24:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 4 in E flat major Op 7

HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

03:38:00 01:12:52 Anton Rubinstein Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 42

Stephen Gunzenhauser Slovak Philharmonic MarcoPolo 220449

04:54:00 00:27:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F major Op 96

Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

05:25:00 00:13:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 9 for Winds in B flat major

Amadeus Winds l'Oiseau 425819

05:41:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture

Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

05:51:00 00:06:20 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:03:31 Gaetano Donizetti Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet

Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Bruce Ford, tenor; Anthony Michaels-Moore, bass; Andrea Rost, soprano; Alastair Miles, bass; Paul Charles Clarke, tenor Sony 63174

06:10:00 00:02:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in F

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771

06:15:00 00:09:01 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

06:25:00 00:02:28 Alan Silvestri The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2011

06:30:00 00:05:30 Jean-Baptiste Lully Psyché: Suite

Les Délices Délices 2013

06:40:00 00:09:33 Alexander Glazunov Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 5

José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

06:50:00 00:02:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Dance of the Swans

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

06:55:00 00:03:12 John Philip Sousa March 'Powhattan's Daughter'

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559131

07:03:00 00:06:01 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Finale from Suite Concertino Op 16

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921

07:10:00 00:03:10 Felix Mendelssohn Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Temple Univ. Concert Choir Sony 87771

07:15:00 00:08:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92

Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

07:25:00 00:02:21 Traditional Gloucestershire Wassail

La Nef Meredith Hall, soprano Atma 2365

07:29:00 00:05:51 Johann Christian Bach Zanaida: Overture

Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

07:40:00 00:11:35 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Marosszék

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra Philips 462824

07:50:00 00:05:49 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 209: Sinfonia

English Chamber Orchestra Simon Preston Philippe Racine, flute Novalis 150088

08:07:00 00:07:22 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

08:15:00 00:06:34 Dmitri Shostakovich Festive Overture Op 96

Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO 61415

08:25:00 00:02:03 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Jet Song

Canadian Brass RCA 68633

08:27:00 00:07:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante from String Quartet No. 4 Op 18

Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348

08:40:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

08:50:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu'

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584

08:55:00 00:03:31 Randy Newman The Natural: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80468

08:57:00 00:01:23 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

09:05:00 00:16:21 Franz Ignaz Beck Symphony in F major Op 3

Michael Schneider La Stagione Frankfurt CPO 777034

09:23:00 00:04:45 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C major

Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

09:31:00 00:06:46 Miklós Rózsa Beau Brummell: Suite

Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

09:41:00 00:06:25 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus sum

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

09:48:00 00:05:41 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from Flute Concerto

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

09:55:00 00:03:32 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Members of Sony 87771

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:04:14 Anton Rubinstein Melody in F major Op 3

John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

10:08:00 00:03:59 Ignace Jan Paderewski Mélodie in G flat Op 16

Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

10:13:00 00:10:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Consecration of the House Overture Op 124

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

10:25:00 00:06:43 Luigi Cherubini Sonata No. 2 in F major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Barry Tuckwell, horn EMI 69395

10:35:00 00:03:45 Gian Carlo Menotti Sebastian: Barcarolle

Andrew Schenck New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7005

10:41:00 00:04:09 Aaron Copland Dance Panels: Pas de trois

Leonard Slatkin Detroit Symphony Naxos 503293

10:47:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus

Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Vienna State Opera Chorus Decca 4785437

10:53:00 00:26:36 Ferdinand Ries Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 23

Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999716

11:20:00 00:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20

Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

11:25:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

11:35:00 00:08:03 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 45003

11:45:00 00:11:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Rhapsody on 'School Years' Op 75

NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

11:59:00 00:01:25 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Jigg

Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

12:07:00 00:07:32 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

12:16:00 00:10:19 Franz Liszt Mephisto Waltz No. 1

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

12:28:00 00:02:04 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

12:32:00 00:02:19 Randy Newman Family Album: Outdoors But Not the Red River Valley

Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635

12:38:00 00:05:30 Traditional Red River Valley

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers; Kathryn Greenbank, oboe; Kathy Kienzle, harp AmerChorCl 122

12:46:00 00:11:48 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1

Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic RCA 68600

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70

BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

13:34:00 00:19:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80551

13:54:00 00:05:35 Antonín Dvorák Czech Suite: Furiant Op 39

Sir John Eliot Gardiner NDR Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437506

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:01:00 00:03:05 Agustín Barrios Villancico de Navidad

John Williams, guitar Sony 87771

14:04:00 00:03:38 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu

Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Lucia Popp, soprano Sony 87771

14:10:00 00:10:15 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Lisa Wellbaum, harp DeutGram 2121

14:23:00 00:07:42 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 62 Op 76

Takács Quartet Decca 421360

14:35:00 00:14:12 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

14:51:00 00:08:17 George Frideric Handel Selections from 'Terpsichore'

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

15:01:00 00:14:40 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

15:17:00 00:10:47 Béla Bartók Hungarian Sketches

Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 445825

15:29:00 00:04:44 Traditional Greensleeves

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Alexandre Lagoya, guitar; Michel Legrand, celeste Sony 87771

15:38:00 00:04:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

15:45:00 00:11:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 17 in G major

Ton Koopman Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Erato 45714

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Rocky III?

15:58:00 00:04:42 Franz Schubert Ave Maria Symphony Orchestra

Ayako Shinozaki, harp; Chorus Sony 87771

16:07:00 00:03:32 Traditional O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Members of Sony 87771

16:14:00 00:10:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo in B flat major

Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Robert Levin, fortepiano Archiv 453438

16:29:00 00:04:06 Randy Newman A Bug's Life: The Time of Your Life

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80535

16:33:00 00:06:28 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160

London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

16:41:00 00:08:06 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 12 in D major Op 21

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999174

16:52:00 00:03:14 King Henry VIII Green grow'th the Holly

Paul Hillier Theatre of Voices Harm Mundi 907079

16:56:00 00:02:55 Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride

Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 126

17:04:00 00:05:50 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in C major

Shlomo Mintz Israel Chamber Orchestra MusicMast 67096

17:19:00 00:02:22 Hans Zimmer Sherlock Holmes: Discombobulate

London Music Works Silva 1398

17:24:00 00:10:41 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 9 in E flat major

Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

17:40:00 00:04:02 Michael Praetorius Lo, how a rose e'er blooming

André Previn Frederica von Stade, mezzo; American Boychoir; Christmas Concert Chorus Sony 87771

17:46:00 00:03:20 Michael Praetorius Ein Kind geborn in Bethlehem

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

17:52:00 00:06:58 Sir William Walton Prelude & Fugue 'The Spitfire'

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:21 György Ligeti Concerto Românesc

Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

18:27:00 00:04:10 Arcangelo Corelli Largo pastorale from Concerto Grosso Op 6

Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Sony 87771

18:33:00 00:02:19 John Jacob Niles I Wonder As I Wander

Emily Van Evera, soprano Sony 87771

18:37:00 00:13:55 Giuseppe Cambini Wind Quintet No. 3 in F major

Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011

18:53:00 00:05:58 Traditional Watts Nativity Carol

Martin Neary Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir Sony 87771

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:00:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

19:11:00 00:41:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor Op 30

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2192

19:56:00 00:03:05 Agustín Barrios Villancico de Navidad

John Williams, guitar Sony 87771

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:24:32 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

20:28:00 00:03:43 Engelbert Humperdinck Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer

Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 87771

20:33:00 00:24:13 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor Op 64

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Zino Francescatti, violin Sony 78760

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Rocky III?

21:03:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

21:14:00 00:03:09 Roman Hoffstetter Serenade from String Quartet in F major Op 3

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

21:19:00 00:10:29 Randy Newman Family Album - Homage to Alfred, Emil &

Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635

21:32:00 00:16:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Sir John Barbirolli Sinfonia of London EMI 67264

21:50:00 00:30:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

22:21:00 00:24:38 Paul Taffanel Wind Quintet in G minor

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Sony 45996

22:48:00 00:11:06 Giacomo Puccini Three Minuets in A major

Jean Jacques Kantorow Orchestre d'Auvergne Denon 3871

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:08:04 Robert Moran Notturno in Weiss

Eric Banks The Esoterics; Alexis Odell, harp; Melissa Walsh, harp Innova 244

23:10:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30

Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

23:20:00 00:04:00 John Rutter Candlelight Carol

John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

23:24:00 00:05:58 Traditional Watts Nativity Carol

Martin Neary Emma Kirkby, soprano; Westminster Abbey Choir Sony 87771

23:29:00 00:06:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47027

23:38:00 00:06:58 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

23:44:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony RCA 60434

23:55:00 00:02:41 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir

Alison Balsom, trumpet; Alastair Ross, organ; Mark Caudle, viola da gamba EMI 58047

23:57:00 00:02:37 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from 'Winter' Concerto in F minor

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin Sony 87771