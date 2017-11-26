© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 11-26-2017

Published November 26, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

12:00am FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; Violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; Cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields.

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Esa-Pekka Salonen

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite

Claude Debussy: La demoiselle elue; Kate Royal, soprano; Elodie Mechain, contralto

Maurice Ravel: L’enfant et les sortileges; Chloe Briot, soprano; Marie-Eve Munder, soprano; Kate Royal, soprano; Marianne Crebassa, mezzo-soprano; Elodie Mechain, contralto; Manuel Nunez-Camelino, tenor; Stephane Degout, baritone; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Bradley Smoak, bass-baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus

Maurice Ravel: Pavane pour une infant defunte; Jean Martinon, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso; Jean Martinon, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro; Jean Martinon, conductor

02:58:00            00:01:35            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisps  Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9

Thomas Ades: Polaris

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas Stocking Stuffers - Our occasional look at new releases for the season ahead

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:03:46            Sir Edward Elgar           Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"]                          Voces8 Decca   22601

06:09:00            00:06:40            Morten Lauridsen           O magnum mysterium               Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus          MAA     2002

06:17:00            00:09:10            Sir William Walton         Coronation Te Deum     Philharmonia Orchestra  Sir David Willcocks          John Scott, organ; Bach Choir    Chandos           8760

06:26:00            00:04:03            Claudio Monteverdi       Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda      Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Singers Avie      2206

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Bountiful Harvest - Give thanks for the quantity and and quality of American composers for the pipe organ

DALE WOOD: 4 Hymn Preludes (Foundation-Thompson-Candler-St. Theodolph) James Welch (1987 Schoenstein/Sts. Peter & Paul Church, San Francisco, CA) Welch 552

JOHN WEST: Woodsy Hollow  John West (1991 Casavant-1996 Rodgers/Bel Air Presbyterian Church, Los Angeles, CA) PowerHouse 2004

PAUL MANZ: 3 Hymn Improvisations (Wachet auf; Seelenbräutigam; Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern)  John Schwandt (1966 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (4. 10/2/16)

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue in g# (premiere).

GEORGE BAKER:  Lamento (Prelude on Michael)  Stephen Tharp (2005 Glatter-Götz/Rosales Opus 35/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (4. 11/21/14)

CALVIN HAMPTON: 1st Suite for Organ (Fanfares-Antiphon-Toccata)  Bryan Dunnewald (2014 Skinner-Kegg/Bryn Athyn Cathedral, Bryn Athyn, PA) Dunnewald Studio (r. 5/15/15)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King - The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King, looking forward to the Second Coming.  Join Peter DuBois, as we listen to music both regal and introspective as we reach the culmination of the church year

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Going Cuckoo Knowingly

Bernardo Pasquini: Toccata con lo Scherzo del cucco   Lorenzo Ghielmi, harpsichord (Nouva Era 6980 CD) 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A Major RV335 “The Cuckoo”  Andrew Manze, violin; The Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 455653 CD) 4:25; 2:12; 4:08

Leopold Mozart: “Toy Symphony:” Allegro   Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 416386 CD) 4:28

Giuseppe Caimo: Madrigal “Mentre il cucolo”  The King’s Singers (EMI 63052 CD) 1:18

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring   Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47509 CD) 6:57

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (after Pasquini)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (DG 437533 CD) 4:18

Camille Saint-Saens: The Carnival of the Animals: Le Coucou   New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 13302 CD) 2:01

Benjamin Britten: A Spring Symphony: The Merry Cuckoo   John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Philharmonia Orchestra/Sir John Eliot Gardiner (DG 459509 CD) 1:55

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: First movement opening section  Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Odyssey 45674 CD) 5:37

Johann Strauss, Jr.: “Im Krapenwald’l” (Polka française)  Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georges Prétre (Decca 459509 CD) 4:35

Traditional: “Kuckuck’s Jodler”  Minna Reverelli, singer (YouTube PD rec. 1930/31) 2:40

09:58:00            00:01:44            Claude Debussy           Danse bohemiènne                                Burning River Brass            BurnRiver          2013

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Nino Rota: Clarinet Trio Movement 3--Ensemble Nino Rota: Paolo Beltramini, clarinet; Cecilia Radic, cello; Massimo Palumbo, piano Album: Rota: Chamber Music Chandos 9832 Music: 4:38

Joseph Joachim: Romance, Op. 2, No. 1-- Yura Lee, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 4:32

Piano Puzzler with Bruce Adolphe: This week's contestant is Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, PA Music: 7:06

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I: Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)-- Paul Jacobs, Piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:21

Nino Rota: Divertimento Concertante-- Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor  Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 25:43

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Malcolm Arnold: Wind Quintet Op. 2 (1942)-- Sue Makeever, flute; Sue Logan, oboe; David Carter, clarinet; William Scharnberg, horn; Carl Rath, bassoon Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge, MT Music: 12:59

Antonin Dvorak: Miniatures for two violins and viola-- Jun Iwasaki, violin; Tessa Lark, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA  Music: 13:21

Traditional (arr. Danish String Quartet): Shine You No More-- Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:34

Duke Ellington, arr. Peress: New World A-Comin'-- Charlie Albright, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:40

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Louis Moreau Gottschalk

Le banjo Op 15 (1854-55)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Bamboula Op 2 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Le bananier Op 5 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

La savane Op 3 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Tremelo Op 58 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Dying Poet RO 75 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

The Union Op 48 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Pasquinade Op 59 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Grande Tarantelle for piano & orchestra Op 67 (1847)--Reid Nibley,piano; Utah Symphony Orchestra/Maurice Abravanel (Vanguard Classics 9 CD)

Morte! Op 50 (1868)--Laure Favre-Kahn,piano (Transart Live 139 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:44            Peter Tchaikovsky         Mozartiana Suite: Gigue Op 61               Neeme Järvi            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8777

14:01:00            00:03:14            Carl Maria von Weber    Momento capriccioso Op 12                               Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6584

14:04:00            00:13:32            Léo Delibes      Le Roi s'amuse: Suite                Douglas Bostock          Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia   Classico           158

14:18:00            00:13:05            Franz Schubert Rondo in A major                                  Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano       DeutGram         4795096

14:31:00            00:03:00            Jacques Ibert    Entr'acte                                   Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar    GoldenTone      1

14:50:00            00:24:44            Josef Suk         Fantasy in G minor  Op 24         Monte Carlo Philharmonic            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        Decca   15535

15:14:00            00:10:47            Virgil Thomson  Acadian Songs and Dances                   Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    63034

15:25:00            00:11:09            Richard Wagner            The Flying Dutchman: Overture              George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62403

15:36:00            00:10:00            Henry Purcell    The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite              Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            Harm Mundi      907110

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Moest, conductor; William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, Cello – Knight Concert Hall in Miami

16:05:00            00:15:37            Sergei Prokofiev           Divertissment Op 43

16:24:00            00:34:31            Johannes Brahms          Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor  Op 102 'Double'

17:03:00            00:34:36            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  3 in C minor  Op 44       

17:40:00            00:19:05            Richard Wagner            A Siegfried Idyll             George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            MAA     75

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "Peanuts Gallery"

18:04:00            00:20:34            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71                  Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80068

18:28:00            00:09:44            Claude Debussy           Sarabande & Danse                  Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         79

18:40:00            00:12:17            Gunnar de Frumerie       Pastoral Suite Op 13      Swedish Chamber Orchestra      Petter Sundkvist         Sarah Lindloff, flute       Naxos   553715

18:54:00            00:05:06            Simon Wills       A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas                                   Burning River Brass    BurnRiver          2004

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:24:42            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  4 in G major  Op 61                Neeme Järvi            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8777

19:28:00            00:29:36            Robert Schumann          Violin Concerto in D minor          Göttingen Symphony Orchestra          Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

20:00:00            00:56:44            Sir Edward Elgar           Symphony No.  2 in E flat major  Op 63              Sir Andrew Davis    BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  74888

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 10-12, second series — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 9:57

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window — Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG CD 09-30-12) 15:04

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music — Solaris Wind Quintet (Univ. Akron 04-10-03) 10:30

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality (1982) — Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria 1510) 15:32

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ian Bickford, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President, Bard College at Simon's Rock - In 2001, Bard College established one of the nation’s first public early colleges in New York City and laid the groundwork for its national early college network, now including programs in Newark, Baltimore, New Orleans, and Cleveland. Based on knowledge gained through 50 years of success at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, where students begin full-time college study at an average age of 16, this model has demonstrated that early entry into college leads to greater academic achievement, social resiliency, and career success

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:24            Franz Liszt        Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth                                    Leif Ove Andsnes, piano    EMI      57002

23:09:00            00:05:07            Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22                     Vladimir Ashkenazy        Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

23:14:00            00:03:36            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107               Sir John Eliot Gardiner            London Symphony        LSO Live           775

23:20:00            00:06:50            Dmitry Bortnyansky       Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer                 Paul Hillier            Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir    Harm Mundi      2908304

23:26:00            00:03:53            Peter Tchaikovsky         Mozartiana Suite: Preghiera Op 61                     Neeme Järvi            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8777

23:30:00            00:05:37            Alan Hovhaness            Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62   I Fiamminghi     Rudolf Werthen            Benny Wiame, trumpet  Telarc   80392

23:38:00            00:06:43            Astor Piazzolla  Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game'                          Joel Fan, piano            Reference         119

23:44:00            00:08:50            Maurice Ravel   Très lent from String Quartet in F major                          Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus       1304

23:54:00            00:03:01            Jules Massenet Impromptu 'Eau dormant'                                   Aldo Ciccolini, piano            EMI      64277

23:56:00            00:03:03            John Dowland   Time stands still La Nef              Michael Slattery, tenor   Atma    2650

 

 