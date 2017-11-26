Program Guide 11-26-2017

12:00am FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; Violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; Cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields.

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Esa-Pekka Salonen

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Suite

Claude Debussy: La demoiselle elue; Kate Royal, soprano; Elodie Mechain, contralto

Maurice Ravel: L’enfant et les sortileges; Chloe Briot, soprano; Marie-Eve Munder, soprano; Kate Royal, soprano; Marianne Crebassa, mezzo-soprano; Elodie Mechain, contralto; Manuel Nunez-Camelino, tenor; Stephane Degout, baritone; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; Bradley Smoak, bass-baritone; Chicago Symphony Chorus

Maurice Ravel: Pavane pour une infant defunte; Jean Martinon, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso; Jean Martinon, conductor

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro; Jean Martinon, conductor

02:58:00 00:01:35 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisps Christopher Parkening, guitar; David Brandon, guitar EMI 49406

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9

Thomas Ades: Polaris

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Christmas Stocking Stuffers - Our occasional look at new releases for the season ahead

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:03:46 Sir Edward Elgar Lux aeterna ["Nimrod"] Voces8 Decca 22601

06:09:00 00:06:40 Morten Lauridsen O magnum mysterium Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2002

06:17:00 00:09:10 Sir William Walton Coronation Te Deum Philharmonia Orchestra Sir David Willcocks John Scott, organ; Bach Choir Chandos 8760

06:26:00 00:04:03 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Bountiful Harvest - Give thanks for the quantity and and quality of American composers for the pipe organ

DALE WOOD: 4 Hymn Preludes (Foundation-Thompson-Candler-St. Theodolph) James Welch (1987 Schoenstein/Sts. Peter & Paul Church, San Francisco, CA) Welch 552

JOHN WEST: Woodsy Hollow John West (1991 Casavant-1996 Rodgers/Bel Air Presbyterian Church, Los Angeles, CA) PowerHouse 2004

PAUL MANZ: 3 Hymn Improvisations (Wachet auf; Seelenbräutigam; Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern) John Schwandt (1966 Schlicker/Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (4. 10/2/16)

HENRY MARTIN: Prelude & Fugue in g# (premiere).

GEORGE BAKER: Lamento (Prelude on Michael) Stephen Tharp (2005 Glatter-Götz/Rosales Opus 35/Augustana Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (4. 11/21/14)

CALVIN HAMPTON: 1st Suite for Organ (Fanfares-Antiphon-Toccata) Bryan Dunnewald (2014 Skinner-Kegg/Bryn Athyn Cathedral, Bryn Athyn, PA) Dunnewald Studio (r. 5/15/15)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Christ the King - The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King, looking forward to the Second Coming. Join Peter DuBois, as we listen to music both regal and introspective as we reach the culmination of the church year

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Going Cuckoo Knowingly

Bernardo Pasquini: Toccata con lo Scherzo del cucco Lorenzo Ghielmi, harpsichord (Nouva Era 6980 CD) 4:30

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in A Major RV335 “The Cuckoo” Andrew Manze, violin; The Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood (Decca 455653 CD) 4:25; 2:12; 4:08

Leopold Mozart: “Toy Symphony:” Allegro Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Philips 416386 CD) 4:28

Giuseppe Caimo: Madrigal “Mentre il cucolo” The King’s Singers (EMI 63052 CD) 1:18

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI 47509 CD) 6:57

Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Cuckoo (after Pasquini) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra (DG 437533 CD) 4:18

Camille Saint-Saens: The Carnival of the Animals: Le Coucou New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 13302 CD) 2:01

Benjamin Britten: A Spring Symphony: The Merry Cuckoo John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Philharmonia Orchestra/Sir John Eliot Gardiner (DG 459509 CD) 1:55

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: First movement opening section Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Bruno Walter (Odyssey 45674 CD) 5:37

Johann Strauss, Jr.: “Im Krapenwald’l” (Polka française) Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georges Prétre (Decca 459509 CD) 4:35

Traditional: “Kuckuck’s Jodler” Minna Reverelli, singer (YouTube PD rec. 1930/31) 2:40

09:58:00 00:01:44 Claude Debussy Danse bohemiènne Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Elena See

Nino Rota: Clarinet Trio Movement 3--Ensemble Nino Rota: Paolo Beltramini, clarinet; Cecilia Radic, cello; Massimo Palumbo, piano Album: Rota: Chamber Music Chandos 9832 Music: 4:38

Joseph Joachim: Romance, Op. 2, No. 1-- Yura Lee, violin; Juho Pohjonen, piano Music@Menlo, Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 4:32

Piano Puzzler with Bruce Adolphe: This week's contestant is Genevieve Wild from Quakertown, PA Music: 7:06

Claude Debussy: Preludes for Piano, Book I: Des pas sur la neige (Footsteps in the Snow)-- Paul Jacobs, Piano Album: Debussy: Preludes for Piano Nonesuch 73031 Music: 5:21

Nino Rota: Divertimento Concertante-- Edicson Ruiz, double bass; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Gimeno, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 25:43

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Malcolm Arnold: Wind Quintet Op. 2 (1942)-- Sue Makeever, flute; Sue Logan, oboe; David Carter, clarinet; William Scharnberg, horn; Carl Rath, bassoon Red Lodge Music Festival, Red Lodge Civic Center, Red Lodge, MT Music: 12:59

Antonin Dvorak: Miniatures for two violins and viola-- Jun Iwasaki, violin; Tessa Lark, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:21

Traditional (arr. Danish String Quartet): Shine You No More-- Danish String Quartet Interlochen Presents, Corson Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:34

Duke Ellington, arr. Peress: New World A-Comin'-- Charlie Albright, piano; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:40

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Louis Moreau Gottschalk

Le banjo Op 15 (1854-55)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Bamboula Op 2 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Le bananier Op 5 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

La savane Op 3 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Tremelo Op 58 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Dying Poet RO 75 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

The Union Op 48 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Pasquinade Op 59 (1844-45)--Cecile Licad,piano (Naxos 8559145 CD)

Grande Tarantelle for piano & orchestra Op 67 (1847)--Reid Nibley,piano; Utah Symphony Orchestra/Maurice Abravanel (Vanguard Classics 9 CD)

Morte! Op 50 (1868)--Laure Favre-Kahn,piano (Transart Live 139 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:44 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Gigue Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

14:01:00 00:03:14 Carl Maria von Weber Momento capriccioso Op 12 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6584

14:04:00 00:13:32 Léo Delibes Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 158

14:18:00 00:13:05 Franz Schubert Rondo in A major Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795096

14:31:00 00:03:00 Jacques Ibert Entr'acte Paul Fried, flute; David Sussman, guitar GoldenTone 1

14:50:00 00:24:44 Josef Suk Fantasy in G minor Op 24 Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

15:14:00 00:10:47 Virgil Thomson Acadian Songs and Dances Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63034

15:25:00 00:11:09 Richard Wagner The Flying Dutchman: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

15:36:00 00:10:00 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Suite Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 907110

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Moest, conductor; William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, Cello – Knight Concert Hall in Miami

16:05:00 00:15:37 Sergei Prokofiev Divertissment Op 43

16:24:00 00:34:31 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102 'Double'

17:03:00 00:34:36 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 44

17:40:00 00:19:05 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "Peanuts Gallery"

18:04:00 00:20:34 Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker: Suite Op 71 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80068

18:28:00 00:09:44 Claude Debussy Sarabande & Danse Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 79

18:40:00 00:12:17 Gunnar de Frumerie Pastoral Suite Op 13 Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Sarah Lindloff, flute Naxos 553715

18:54:00 00:05:06 Simon Wills A Prelude & Fugue for Christmas Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

19:28:00 00:29:36 Robert Schumann Violin Concerto in D minor Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

20:00:00 00:56:44 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Op 63 Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 74888

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

H. Leslie Adams: Etudes 10-12, second series — Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 9:57

Margi Griebling-Haigh: From a Train Window — Judy Berman, violin; Marcia Ferritto, viola; Diane Mather, cello (CCG CD 09-30-12) 15:04

Jack Gallagher: Ancient Evenings and Distant Music — Solaris Wind Quintet (Univ. Akron 04-10-03) 10:30

Rudolph Bubalo: Symmetricality (1982) — Mark George, piano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Cambria 1510) 15:32

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ian Bickford, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President, Bard College at Simon's Rock - In 2001, Bard College established one of the nation’s first public early colleges in New York City and laid the groundwork for its national early college network, now including programs in Newark, Baltimore, New Orleans, and Cleveland. Based on knowledge gained through 50 years of success at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, where students begin full-time college study at an average age of 16, this model has demonstrated that early entry into college leads to greater academic achievement, social resiliency, and career success

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:24 Franz Liszt Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57002

23:09:00 00:05:07 Antonín Dvorák Larghetto from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

23:14:00 00:03:36 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

23:20:00 00:06:50 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 2 'Let my Prayer Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

23:26:00 00:03:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Preghiera Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

23:30:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62 I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

23:38:00 00:06:43 Astor Piazzolla Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

23:44:00 00:08:50 Maurice Ravel Très lent from String Quartet in F major Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

23:54:00 00:03:01 Jules Massenet Impromptu 'Eau dormant' Aldo Ciccolini, piano EMI 64277

23:56:00 00:03:03 John Dowland Time stands still La Nef Michael Slattery, tenor Atma 2650