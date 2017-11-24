Program Guide 11-24-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Carl Maria von Weber: Symphony No. 1 in C Op 19 (1807)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140 'Wachet auf' (1731)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 'Emperor' (1809)

David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo et Juliette Op 17 (1839)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4 in g Op 40 (1926)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67 (1888)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat Op 16 (1796)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 87 in A (1785)

Jean Françaix: The Flower Clock (1959)

Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture (1911)

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

Scott Joplin: Peacherine Rag (1901)

Brian Dykstra, piano (Centaur 3340 CD) 3:06

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 (1839)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in D (1785)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphonic Variations Op 78 (1877)

Bedrich Smetana (arr George Szell): Polka from String Quartet No. 1 "From My Life" (1876)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 4 in F Op 4/4 (1738)

Maurice Ravel: Ouverture de féerie 'Shéhérazade' (1898)

Minnesota Orchestra/Eiji Oue (Reference 79 CD) 12:17

12:00 SPECIAL: Sugarloaf Mountain, an Appalachian Gathering

Apollo’s Fire, Cleveland’s Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, Founder and Music Director

Performed at St. Paul Episcopal Church, Cleveland Heights, OH

Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House (arr Sorrell, Schiffer, Bergman)

Traditional: The Mountains of Rhum; Farewell to Ireland; Highlander’s Farewell; We’ll Rant and Roar (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Nottamun Town (arr Kay)

Traditional: The Fox Went out on a Chilly Night (arr Sorrell)

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susanna (arr Sorrell); Traditional: Pretty Peg; Far from Home (arr Schiffer)

Traditional: Once I had a Sweetheart; Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (arr Sorrell)

George F. Root: Just before the Battle, Mother; Traditional: Go March Along

Traditional: Oh, Mary, Don’t You Weep (arr Sorrell)

Traditional: Sugarloaf Mountain (lyrics and arr Sorrell)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

Earl Wild: Doo-Dah Variations (1992)

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 BWV 530 (1732)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passepied from Partita No. 5 BWV 829 (1726)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72 a (1806)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 'Emperor' (1809)

Claude Debussy (arr Tony Finno): Symphony in b (1880)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67 (1888)

Sir William Walton (arr Christopher Palmer): Richard III: Prelude & Coronation (1955)

Hector Berlioz: Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14 (1830)

Jack Rollins & Steve Nelson (arr George Andrews): Frosty the Snowman (1950)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Ruggles at Carnegie Hall

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Reed Pipes (1892)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 (1869)

Edgar Meyer: The Wassail Song/All Through the Night (2008)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op 65/6 (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 'Emperor' (1809)

George Frederick Bristow: Rip Van Winkle: Overture (1855)

Traditional (arr Mack Wilberg): Suo gân

John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Gloria in excelsis Deo from Mass in b BWV 232 (1749)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 'Emperor' (1809)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29: Sinfonia (1731)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Salut Salon): Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 1 excerpts (1892)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 in C 'Bear' (1786)

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 25 (1856)

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite Op 40 (1884)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

21:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Ruggles at Carnegie Hall

Claude Debussy (arr Gustave Cloez): Suite bergamasque (1905)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Fugue in g BWV 578 'Little' (1706)

Samuel Barber: Serenade for Strings Op 1 (1929)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Op 73 'Emperor' (1809)

David Diamond: Rounds for String Orchestra (1944)

George Butterworth: Rhapsody 'A Shropshire Lad' (1913)

Johannes Brahms (arr Andreas Hallén): Hungarian Dance No. 2 in d (1869)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B Op 62/1 (1846)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 (1801)

Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 (1844)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 "American" (1893)

Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' (1920)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau (1905)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 in E (1888)