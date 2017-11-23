© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-23-2017

Published November 23, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

WCLV ALL-NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00    00:24:18    Edward MacDowell    First Modern Suite Op 10            James Barbagallo, piano    Naxos     559011
00:29:00    00:40:36    Aaron Copland    Symphony No.  3        Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9474
01:13:00    00:33:46    George Gershwin    Piano Concerto in F major     Buffalo Philharmonic    JoAnn Falletta    Orion Weiss, piano    Naxos     559705
01:49:00    00:28:39    George W. Chadwick    Symphonic Sketches        Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9334
02:21:00    00:47:53    John Knowles Paine    Symphony No.  2 in A major  Op 34        JoAnn Falletta    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559748
03:12:00    00:31:18    Deems Taylor    Through the Looking Glass    Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano    Delos     3099
03:46:00    00:38:44    Meredith Willson    Symphony No.  1 in F minor         William Stromberg    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     559006
04:28:00    00:14:36    Samuel Barber    Capricorn Concerto Op 21    St. Louis Symphony    Leonard Slatkin    Jacob Berg, flute; Peter Bowman, oboe; Susan Slaughter, trumpet    RCA     68283
04:45:00    00:40:11    Charles Ives    Symphony No. 1 in D minor         Neeme Järvi    Detroit Symphony    Chandos     9053
05:28:00    00:23:21    Aaron Copland    Appalachian Spring: Suite        Robert Spano    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Telarc     80596
05:54:00    00:05:02    Scott Joplin    The Entertainer            Joshua Rifkin, piano    Nonesuch     79159

THANKSGIVING WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:00:00    00:02:56    David Guion    Turkey in the Straw            Michael Lewin, piano    Sono Lumin     92103
06:04:00    00:08:14    Elmer Bernstein    To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite        Elmer Bernstein    Royal Philharmonic Pops    Denon     75288
06:15:00    00:03:24    Stephen Foster    Old Folks at Home            Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano    Philips     462948
06:20:00    00:08:59    Aaron Copland    Our Town: Suite        Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     61699
06:30:00    00:07:08    Sir William Walton    Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre'        André Previn    Royal Philharmonic    Telarc     80125
06:38:00    00:01:46    Leonard Bernstein    Divertimento for Orchestra: Turkey Trot        John Morris Russell    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    FanfareCin     4
06:40:00    00:07:04    Mark O'Connor    Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons        Marin Alsop    Baltimore Symphony    OMAC     12
06:47:00    00:05:11    Samuel Coleridge-Taylor    Deep River Op 59            Lara Downes, piano    Sono Lumin     92207
06:52:00    00:06:09    Richard Hayman    March Medley        Erich Kunzel    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra    Telarc     80122
07:00:00    00:03:05    Percy Grainger    Harvest Hymn    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Joyful Company of Singers    Chandos     9554
07:03:00    00:09:22    Arturo Márquez    Danzon No.  2        Alondra de la Parra    Philharmonic Orch of Americas    Sony     75555
07:15:00    00:05:40    William Arms Fischer    Goin' Home            Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano    Decca     19765
07:22:00    00:02:03    Anonymous    Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho'            Stuttgart Brass Quartet    Hänssler     98623
07:25:00    00:07:33    William Grant Still    Folk Suite No. 1    New Zealand String Quartet        Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano    Koch Intl     7192
07:35:00    00:03:07    Alice Hawthorne    Listen to the Mocking Bird            Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, banjo    Harm Mundi     807549
07:42:00    00:09:13    Aaron Copland    An Outdoor Overture        Gerard Schwarz    Seattle Symphony    Delos     3140
07:50:00    00:06:00    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71            Per Tengstrand, piano    Azica     71207
07:55:00    00:02:25    Randall Thompson    Frostiana: The Pasture    Dallas Wind Symphony    Timothy Seelig    Turtle Creek Chorale    Reference     49
08:00:00    00:03:32    Don Gillis    Cotton Bowl from Symphony X 'Big D'        Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     1058
08:05:00    00:07:55    Joseph Lanner    Waltz 'Evening Stars' Op 180        Franz Welser-Möst    Vienna Philharmonic    DeutGram     4763793
08:15:00    00:04:30    Karl Jenkins    I'll Make Music        Stephen Layton    Polyphony    DeutGram     4793232
08:22:00    00:22:09    Leonard Bernstein    Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story'        Keith Lockhart    Utah Symphony    Reference     105
08:49:00    00:06:15    Gian Carlo Menotti    Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite        Robert Porco    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     2002
08:55:00    00:03:01    Rev. Robert Lowry    Shall We Gather at the River?            Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, vocal    Harm Mundi     807549
08:55:00    00:02:43    Traditional    Shenandoah            Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano    THM     5432

THANKSGIVING WITH BILL O'CONNELL

09:01:00    00:07:38    Alexander Reinagle    Occasional Overture in D major         Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654
09:08:00    00:04:50    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a            Per Tengstrand, piano    Azica     71207
09:13:00    00:05:00    Don Ray    Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance        Derek Gleeson    Dublin Philharmonic    Albany     1058
09:22:00    00:06:01    Jerome Moross    Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature        Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1049
09:28:00    00:08:03    John Williams    War Horse: The Homecoming        John Williams    Symphony Orchestra    Sony     797528
09:36:00    00:05:33    John Williams    Far and Away: Themes    La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8733
09:44:00    00:14:48    Morton Gould    Folk Suite        David Amos    London Symphony    Harm Mundi     906010

THANKSGIVING WITH JIM MEHRLING

10:00:00    00:06:24    Alexander Reinagle    Overture in G major         Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654
10:06:00    00:07:54    Don Ray    Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance        Derek Gleeson    Dublin Philharmonic    Albany     1058
10:18:00    00:15:39    Morton Gould    Interplay    Albany Symphony Orchestra    David Alan Miller    Findlay Cockrell, piano    Albany     1174
10:37:00    00:20:40    Aaron Copland    The Tender Land: Suite        Aaron Copland    Boston Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

THANKSGIVING WITH MARK SATOLA

11:00:00    00:08:59    Aaron Copland    Our Town: Suite        Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    RCA     61699
11:08:00    00:09:14    Frederic Hand    A Psalm of Thanksgiving            Jayna Nelson, flute; Frederic Hand, guitar    Willow     1036
11:18:00    00:03:36    J. A. P. Schulz    The Harvest Feast: Overture        Christopher Hogwood    Danish National Radio Sym    Chandos     9553
11:21:00    00:14:21    Jerome Moross    The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn:        Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1049
11:36:00    00:08:14    Elmer Bernstein    To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite        Elmer Bernstein    Royal Philharmonic Pops    Denon     75288
11:44:00    00:08:02    Howard Hanson    Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30        Leonard Slatkin    St. Louis Symphony    EMI     6612

12:00 SPECIAL: GIVING THANKS: A CELEBRATION OF FALL, FOOD & GRATITUDE

THANKSGIVING WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

14:00:00    00:03:36    J. A. P. Schulz    The Harvest Feast: Overture        Christopher Hogwood    Danish National Radio Sym    Chandos     9553
14:04:00    00:06:04    Brian Dykstra    November's Rag            Brian Dykstra, piano    Centaur     3161
14:11:00    00:03:05    Percy Grainger    Harvest Hymn    City of London Sinfonia    Richard Hickox    Joyful Company of Singers    Chandos     9554
14:17:00    00:17:48    Walter Piston    The Incredible Flutist: Suite    Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Scott Goff, flute    Naxos     559160
14:38:00    00:15:59    Ralph Vaughan Williams    A Song of Thanksgiving    City of London Sinfonia    Matthew Best    John Gielgud, narrator; Lynne Dawson, soprano; John Scott, organ; London Oratory Junior Choir; Corydon Singers    Hyperion     66569
14:55:00    00:03:03    Ralph Vaughan Williams    The Turtledove        Paul Spicer    James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers    Chandos     9425

THANKSGIVING WITH ROB GRIER

15:00:00    00:08:52    Aaron Copland    An Outdoor Overture        Louis Lane    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     62401
15:08:00    00:02:57    Aaron Copland    Down a Country Lane        Frank Battisti    N.E. Conservatory Winds    Albany     1058
15:11:00    00:06:23    Aaron Copland    Letter from Home        JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559240
15:21:00    00:20:31    Virgil Thomson    Symphony on a Hymn Tune        Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434310
15:45:00    00:04:21    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  6: Homesickness Op 57            Emil Gilels, piano    DeutGram     4793449
15:49:00    00:04:52    Morton Gould    Spirituals for Strings: Were You There?        Kenneth Klein    London Philharmonic Strings    Albany     1058
15:54:00    00:05:23    John Powell    Five Virginian Folk Songs Op 34            Debra Wendells Cross, flute; Barbara Chapman, harp    Albany     1058

THANKSGIVING WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:22:00    00:06:01    Jerome Moross    Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature        Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1049
16:28:00    00:08:03    John Williams    War Horse: The Homecoming        John Williams    Symphony Orchestra    Sony     797528
16:36:00    00:05:33    John Williams    Far and Away: Themes    La Pietà    Angèle Dubeau    Angèle Dubeau, violin    Analekta     8733
16:44:00    00:14:48    Morton Gould    Folk Suite        David Amos    London Symphony    Harm Mundi     906010

THANKSGIVING WITH JIM MEHRLING

17:00:00    00:06:24    Alexander Reinagle    Overture in G major         Patrick Gallois    Sinfonia Finlandia    Naxos     559654
17:06:00    00:07:54    Don Ray    Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance        Derek Gleeson    Dublin Philharmonic    Albany     1058
17:18:00    00:15:39    Morton Gould    Interplay    Albany Symphony Orchestra    David Alan Miller    Findlay Cockrell, piano    Albany     1174
17:37:00    00:20:40    Aaron Copland    The Tender Land: Suite        Aaron Copland    Boston Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

18:00:00 SPECIAL: THANKSGIVING WITH CANTUS

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:18:04    Leonard Bernstein    Candide: Suite        Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     87
19:22:00    00:33:21    Ferde Grofé    Grand Canyon Suite    Seattle Symphony    Gerard Schwarz    Ilkka Talvi, violin    Delos     3104

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00    00:08:51    John Williams    Cowboys Overture        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra    Philips     420178
20:13:00    00:17:39    George Gershwin    An American in Paris        Riccardo Chailly    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     417326
20:32:00    00:24:56    Robert Russell Bennett    A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's        Eugene Ormandy    Philadelphia Orchestra    Sony     62402
20:58:00    00:01:40    Amy Beach    Autumn Song Op 56            Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano    Delos     3445

21:00 SPECIAL: GIVING THANKS: A CELEBRATION OF FALL, FOOD & GRATITUDE

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00    00:06:07    Carl Busch    Omaha Indian Love Song        Reuben Blundell    Gowanus Arts Ensemble    New Focus     166
23:08:00    00:11:49    Eric Whitacre    The River Cam    London Symphony    Eric Whitacre    Julian Lloyd Webber, cello    Decca     16636
23:22:00    00:11:01    Don Gillis    Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion        Ian Hobson    Sinfonia Varsovia    Albany     618
23:33:00    00:06:07    Lou Harrison    Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"        Dennis Russell Davies    Brooklyn Philharmonic    MusicMast     67089
23:41:00    00:04:06    Morton Gould    Blues from 'Interplay'    Albany Symphony Orchestra    David Alan Miller    Findlay Cockrell, piano    Albany     1174
23:45:00    00:09:12    Samuel Barber    Adagio for Strings Op 11            New Century Chamber Orch    NSS Music     10
23:56:00    00:02:52    William Grant Still    Mystic Pool from 'Traceries'            Denver Oldham, piano    Koch Intl     7084