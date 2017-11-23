Program Guide 11-23-2017

WCLV ALL-NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00 00:24:18 Edward MacDowell First Modern Suite Op 10 James Barbagallo, piano Naxos 559011

00:29:00 00:40:36 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9474

01:13:00 00:33:46 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F major Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

01:49:00 00:28:39 George W. Chadwick Symphonic Sketches Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9334

02:21:00 00:47:53 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 2 in A major Op 34 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

03:12:00 00:31:18 Deems Taylor Through the Looking Glass Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin; Raymond Davis, cello; Victoria Bogdashevskaya, piano Delos 3099

03:46:00 00:38:44 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 1 in F minor William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Naxos 559006

04:28:00 00:14:36 Samuel Barber Capricorn Concerto Op 21 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Jacob Berg, flute; Peter Bowman, oboe; Susan Slaughter, trumpet RCA 68283

04:45:00 00:40:11 Charles Ives Symphony No. 1 in D minor Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9053

05:28:00 00:23:21 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596

05:54:00 00:05:02 Scott Joplin The Entertainer Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

THANKSGIVING WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:00:00 00:02:56 David Guion Turkey in the Straw Michael Lewin, piano Sono Lumin 92103

06:04:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288

06:15:00 00:03:24 Stephen Foster Old Folks at Home Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

06:20:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

06:30:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' André Previn Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80125

06:38:00 00:01:46 Leonard Bernstein Divertimento for Orchestra: Turkey Trot John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 4

06:40:00 00:07:04 Mark O'Connor Americana Symphony: Splendid Horizons Marin Alsop Baltimore Symphony OMAC 12

06:47:00 00:05:11 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Deep River Op 59 Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

06:52:00 00:06:09 Richard Hayman March Medley Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80122

07:00:00 00:03:05 Percy Grainger Harvest Hymn City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 9554

07:03:00 00:09:22 Arturo Márquez Danzon No. 2 Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

07:15:00 00:05:40 William Arms Fischer Goin' Home Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Decca 19765

07:22:00 00:02:03 Anonymous Spiritual 'The Battle of Jericho' Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:25:00 00:07:33 William Grant Still Folk Suite No. 1 New Zealand String Quartet Alexa Still, flute; Susan DeWitt Smith, piano Koch Intl 7192

07:35:00 00:03:07 Alice Hawthorne Listen to the Mocking Bird Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, banjo Harm Mundi 807549

07:42:00 00:09:13 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3140

07:50:00 00:06:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Woodland Peace Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

07:55:00 00:02:25 Randall Thompson Frostiana: The Pasture Dallas Wind Symphony Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

08:00:00 00:03:32 Don Gillis Cotton Bowl from Symphony X 'Big D' Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 1058

08:05:00 00:07:55 Joseph Lanner Waltz 'Evening Stars' Op 180 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

08:15:00 00:04:30 Karl Jenkins I'll Make Music Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

08:22:00 00:22:09 Leonard Bernstein Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

08:49:00 00:06:15 Gian Carlo Menotti Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2002

08:55:00 00:03:01 Rev. Robert Lowry Shall We Gather at the River? Anonymous 4; Bruce Molsky, vocal Harm Mundi 807549

08:55:00 00:02:43 Traditional Shenandoah Thomas Hampson, baritone; Wolfram Rieger, piano THM 5432

THANKSGIVING WITH BILL O'CONNELL

09:01:00 00:07:38 Alexander Reinagle Occasional Overture in D major Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

09:08:00 00:04:50 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

09:13:00 00:05:00 Don Ray Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance Derek Gleeson Dublin Philharmonic Albany 1058

09:22:00 00:06:01 Jerome Moross Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1049

09:28:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528

09:36:00 00:05:33 John Williams Far and Away: Themes La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

09:44:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite David Amos London Symphony Harm Mundi 906010

THANKSGIVING WITH JIM MEHRLING

10:00:00 00:06:24 Alexander Reinagle Overture in G major Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

10:06:00 00:07:54 Don Ray Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance Derek Gleeson Dublin Philharmonic Albany 1058

10:18:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

10:37:00 00:20:40 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

THANKSGIVING WITH MARK SATOLA

11:00:00 00:08:59 Aaron Copland Our Town: Suite Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 61699

11:08:00 00:09:14 Frederic Hand A Psalm of Thanksgiving Jayna Nelson, flute; Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036

11:18:00 00:03:36 J. A. P. Schulz The Harvest Feast: Overture Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9553

11:21:00 00:14:21 Jerome Moross The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn: Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1049

11:36:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Denon 75288

11:44:00 00:08:02 Howard Hanson Andante from Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony EMI 6612

12:00 SPECIAL: GIVING THANKS: A CELEBRATION OF FALL, FOOD & GRATITUDE

THANKSGIVING WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

14:00:00 00:03:36 J. A. P. Schulz The Harvest Feast: Overture Christopher Hogwood Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9553

14:04:00 00:06:04 Brian Dykstra November's Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161

14:11:00 00:03:05 Percy Grainger Harvest Hymn City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Joyful Company of Singers Chandos 9554

14:17:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

14:38:00 00:15:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams A Song of Thanksgiving City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best John Gielgud, narrator; Lynne Dawson, soprano; John Scott, organ; London Oratory Junior Choir; Corydon Singers Hyperion 66569

14:55:00 00:03:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Turtledove Paul Spicer James Oxley, tenor; Finzi Singers Chandos 9425

THANKSGIVING WITH ROB GRIER

15:00:00 00:08:52 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62401

15:08:00 00:02:57 Aaron Copland Down a Country Lane Frank Battisti N.E. Conservatory Winds Albany 1058

15:11:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

15:21:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

15:45:00 00:04:21 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 6: Homesickness Op 57 Emil Gilels, piano DeutGram 4793449

15:49:00 00:04:52 Morton Gould Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? Kenneth Klein London Philharmonic Strings Albany 1058

15:54:00 00:05:23 John Powell Five Virginian Folk Songs Op 34 Debra Wendells Cross, flute; Barbara Chapman, harp Albany 1058

THANKSGIVING WITH BILL O'CONNELL

16:22:00 00:06:01 Jerome Moross Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1049

16:28:00 00:08:03 John Williams War Horse: The Homecoming John Williams Symphony Orchestra Sony 797528

16:36:00 00:05:33 John Williams Far and Away: Themes La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8733

16:44:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite David Amos London Symphony Harm Mundi 906010

THANKSGIVING WITH JIM MEHRLING

17:00:00 00:06:24 Alexander Reinagle Overture in G major Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

17:06:00 00:07:54 Don Ray Homestead Dances: Quilters' Dance Derek Gleeson Dublin Philharmonic Albany 1058

17:18:00 00:15:39 Morton Gould Interplay Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

17:37:00 00:20:40 Aaron Copland The Tender Land: Suite Aaron Copland Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

18:00:00 SPECIAL: THANKSGIVING WITH CANTUS

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

19:22:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

20:13:00 00:17:39 George Gershwin An American in Paris Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417326

20:32:00 00:24:56 Robert Russell Bennett A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's Eugene Ormandy Philadelphia Orchestra Sony 62402

20:58:00 00:01:40 Amy Beach Autumn Song Op 56 Kyle Bielfield, tenor; Lachlen Glen, piano Delos 3445

21:00 SPECIAL: GIVING THANKS: A CELEBRATION OF FALL, FOOD & GRATITUDE

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00 00:06:07 Carl Busch Omaha Indian Love Song Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166

23:08:00 00:11:49 Eric Whitacre The River Cam London Symphony Eric Whitacre Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 16636

23:22:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

23:33:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:41:00 00:04:06 Morton Gould Blues from 'Interplay' Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany 1174

23:45:00 00:09:12 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11 New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10

23:56:00 00:02:52 William Grant Still Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084