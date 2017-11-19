© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-19-2017

Published November 19, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 21, 2017 - From East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features more than 100 young musicians from across Mainland China in their first ever public performance as the National Youth Orchestra of China under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot. We hear the full ensemble perform “Rhyme of Taigu” by Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Zhou Long, a young clarinetist shares how he fell in love with the clarinet’s sound at his first concert, and five members of the ensemble perform the energetic first movement of Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet with Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Rhyme of Taigu” by Zhou Long (b.1953) under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot
20-year-old clarinetist Ning Zhang from Qingdao, China performs Fantaisie Italienne by Eugene Bozza (1905-1991), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of NYO-China perform the first movement, Allegro Vivace, from the Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP 100 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O'Riley, piano. Members of the Sextet include:Yajie Wang (flute), 18; Jiadi Pei (oboe), 19; Huibin Zou (clarinet), 19 Yuanying Zhang (bassoon), 19; Lei Jin (horn), 18

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs the third movement, Molto vivace, from Symphony No.9, Op.95 "From the New World" by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

20-year-old violinist Jieming Tang from Cleveland, Ohio performs the fourth movement, Presto agitato, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op. 108 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Thunder in Drought” by Xiaogang Ye (b. 1955)

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Major

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E Major

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture

02:58:00            00:01:44            Johannes Brahms          Intermezzo in C major  Op 119                           Orli Shaham, piano    Canary  15

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Lorin Maazel; ChristineBrewer, soprano; Nancy Gustafson, soprano; Jeanine De Bique, soprano;  Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor; Wolfgang Schöne, bass Jason Grant, bass-baritone; New York Choral Artists, The Dessoff Symphonic Choir, Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 8

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Ricercar - Since it’s founding in 1980, this label has celebrated early music; this week: Tinctoris, a Mary Magdalene oratorio, and the role of the hurdy-gurdy in the French baroque

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:06:21            Eric Whitacre     i thank you God for this most amazing                Noel Edison      Elora Festival Singers Naxos   559677

06:12:00            00:15:59            Ralph Vaughan Williams            A Song of Thanksgiving City of London Sinfonia            Matthew Best    John Gielgud, narrator; Lynne Dawson, soprano; John Scott, organ; London Oratory Junior Choir; Corydon Singers  Hyperion           66569

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach in Concert - A collection of previously unheard recital performances from the Pipedreams archive

J.S. BACH: Praeludium in E, BWV 566  Andrew Dewar (1978 Sipe/Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah, Iowa) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/1/06)

BACH: 2 Chorale-preludes (Nun freut euch, BWV 734; Komm, Gott, Schöpfer, BWV 667) Peter Dubois (1799 Tanenberg/Old Salem Museum, Winston-Salem, NC) Pipedreams Archive (4. 9/26/14)

VIVALDI-BACH: Concerto in d, BWV 596  Alcee Chriss III (2003 Blackinton/Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, Arden Hills, MN) Pipedreams Archive (4. 9/16/16)

BACH: Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 662  Mary Preston (1997 Fisk/Minata Mirai Concert Hall, Yokohama, Japan) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/1997)

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in c, BWV 546  Michel Bouvard (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas Chapel, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/17/13)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Thanksgiving -  As we prepare for the American holiday of Thanksgiving, we’ll listen to sacred choral and organ music expressing gratitude for creation and all the blessings we enjoy!  Join Peter DuBois as we give thanks through music.

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Thanksgiving
Traditional: “Turkey in the Straw”  Senator Robert Byrd, vocal and fiddle (County Records 769 LP) 1:53

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 “Lobgesang:” Finale   Choir of the German Opera Berlin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DG 2707084 LP) 6:15

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony: Thanksgiving and Forefathers’ Day   Chicago Symphony Chorus; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony 42381 CD) 14:52

John Corigliano: Black November Turkey   Corigliano Quartet (Naxos 559180 CD) 2:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29 “We thank you, God, we thank you” BWV 29   Paul Esswood, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Max von Egmond, bass; Soloists of the Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Choir Boys; Chorus Viennensis; Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Telefunken 8 LP) 14:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Autumn   final chorus   B.B.C. Chorus; B.B.C. Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 5:56

09:57:00            00:02:37            Johannes Brahms          Capriccio in D minor  Op 116                              Stanislav Khristenko, piano          Steinway           30032

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il signor Bruschino  Orchestra Symphonique De Montreal; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures  London/Decca 433074  Music: 4:33

Astor Piazzolla: Adios Nonino  Hector del Curto Quintet  The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, Colorado Music: 10:05

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454  Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas  DG 7102  Music: 8:30

Gioachino Rossini: William Tell Overture  Los Angeles Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor  Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:50

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonio Vivaldi: Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe in B-flat Major, RV364 Livia Sohn, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttal and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC  Music: 8:00

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner  Stephen Hough, piano  Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA  Music: 15:44

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for Flute and Bassoon  Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Peter Kolkay, bassoon String Theory at the Hunder, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN  Music: 9:15

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon Overture J. 306  Texas Festival Orchestra; Christian Arming, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX  Music: 9:13

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Van Cliburn

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Van Cliburn,piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky:Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn,piano  (RCA 60414)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn,piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin  (Testament 1440 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat Un sospiro"(1848)--Van Cliburn,piano  (RCA 63613 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 60973 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 6700206 CD)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn,piano  (RCA 60973 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:43            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar                        David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony     Telarc   80378

14:03:00            00:04:23            Johan Halvorsen           Entry March of the Boyars                     Neeme Järvi            Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           10584

14:08:00            00:13:23            Frederick Delius            Over the Hills and Far Away                   David Lloyd-Jones            English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   553535

14:21:00            00:10:41            Armstrong Gibbs           Miniature Dance Suite Op 124                David Lloyd-Jones            Royal Ballet Sinfonia     Naxos   554186

14:32:00            00:07:38            Giuseppe Torelli            Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major                     Adrian Chandler           La Serenissima Avie      2371

14:50:00            00:22:10            Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 5 in C major  Op 12                     Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss        CPO     999172

15:12:00            00:03:20            Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major  Op 13                               Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

15:15:00            00:12:13            Claude Arrieu    Dixtuor for Winds & Brass                      Robert J. Ambrose            Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany  1127

15:27:00            00:11:00            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  3 in G major                        Trevor Pinnock  English Concert DeutGram         4795448

15:38:00            00:08:33            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         449967

15:51:00            00:06:52            Sir Arthur Sullivan          The Gondoliers: Overture                       Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  434916

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:16:45            George Frideric Handel  Concerto Grosso in A major  Op 6/11

16:25:00            00:21:33            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Boréades: Suite

16:51:00            00:22:01            Henry Purcell    King Arthur: Suite         

17:18:00            00:22:20            George Frideric Handel  Music for the Royal Fireworks   

17:45:00            00:15:00            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No.  2               George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS/Sony         489

17:58:00            00:01:40            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Les Sauvages                           Grigory Sokolov, piano            DeutGram         4794342

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Lou Harrison's "Some Assembly Required" Concerto

18:04:00            00:16:26            Sir Arnold Bax   The Garden of Fand                  David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Naxos   553525

18:22:00            00:14:27            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Oboe Quartet in F major                                    Boston Sym Chamber Players    BSO Clas          601

18:39:00            00:14:24            Anton Webern   Im Sommerwind                        Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   436240

18:54:00            00:04:54            Josef Suk         Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         447109

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:04:14            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar                        Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80657

19:08:00            00:46:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  3 in D major  Op 29                    Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         449967

19:56:00            00:56:02            Gustav Mahler   Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Leonard Bernstein         Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          DeutGram         4795448

20:55:00            00:03:47            Emmanuel Chabrier       Ronde champêtre                                  Angela Hewitt, piano            Hyperion           67515

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Thomas Janson: The Harlequin (1981)  Jameson Cooper, violin; Kartmann Ensemble/Frank Wiley, cond. (Centaur 3310) 18:04

Jeffrey Mumford: a landscape of interior resonances (2001)  Margaret Kampmeier, piano (Albany 698) 13:50

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op 36 (2001-02)  Keith Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Taratino, piano (private CD) 12:19

Edwin London: A Last Confession (1994)  Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 208) 5:48

21:54:00            00:06:03            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: La vallée des cloches                            Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram         14764

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Man vs. Machine: The Future of Manufacturing in Ohio - Panel Discussion

Manufacturing output is growing in Ohio. Currently 20 percent above pre-2009 levels, the Ohio manufacturing sector has been investing in technology with productivity expected to increase by 75 percent by 2025 for the 18 counties of Northeast Ohio.  However, the increased production doesn’t necessarily mean increased employment. Why? Automation. The Bureau of Labor Market predicts manufacturing jobs to decline by 2018 – the White House released a report last year, which concluded an 83 percent chance that automation will replace a job that pays $20 an hour. As the rise of robots and automated machinery continues, manufacturing will become more productive, with less human workers.

But, educators in Northeast Ohio are fighting to prioritize manufacturing jobs, which is still the largest sector of Ohio’s economy. Tri-C is redesigning their Unified Technology Center on the Metropolitan Campus into a state-of-the-art Manufacturing Technology sector and is working alongside other colleges and universities in the area so students are prepared for the higher level of skills that manufacturing jobs involving automation will require.

However, is this enough? In an age of automation, how can Ohio avoid unemployment, but maintain a leader in manufacturing? Does manufacturing still matter?

Panelists: Alicia Booker, Vice President, Cuyahoga Community College; Scott N. Paul, President, Alliance for American Manufacturing; Michael D. Siegal, Chairman and CEO, Olympic Steel, Inc.  This conversation is moderated by Crain's Cleveland Business Publisher and Editor Elizabeth McIntyre.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:03:41            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 1 in E major  Op 19                               Sergei Babayan, piano  Discover           920155

23:05:00            00:11:07            Franz Liszt        Transcendental Etude No.  9 in A flat major                                Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4795529

23:19:00            00:04:14            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the              David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony     Telarc   80378

23:23:00            00:04:00            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Idyll                  Neeme Järvi     Orch de la Suisse Romande           Chandos           5122

23:27:00            00:06:30            Joaquín Rodrigo           Soleriana: Pastorale                  Enrique Bátiz    Royal Philharmonic     EMI      67435

23:35:00            00:07:24            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes: Clouds                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80617

23:42:00            00:11:10            César Franck    Allegretto from Symphony in D minor                  Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Orchestre Métropolitaine            Atma    2647

23:55:00            00:03:03            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman                 Leonard Bernstein            New York Philharmonic  Sony    90578

23:56:00            00:03:10            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No.  3                                 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp            Azica    71273

 

 

 