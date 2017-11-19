Program Guide 11-19-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded July 21, 2017 - From East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features more than 100 young musicians from across Mainland China in their first ever public performance as the National Youth Orchestra of China under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot. We hear the full ensemble perform “Rhyme of Taigu” by Pulitzer-Prize-winning composer Zhou Long, a young clarinetist shares how he fell in love with the clarinet’s sound at his first concert, and five members of the ensemble perform the energetic first movement of Francis Poulenc’s Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet with Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Rhyme of Taigu” by Zhou Long (b.1953) under the direction of Maestro Ludovic Morlot

20-year-old clarinetist Ning Zhang from Qingdao, China performs Fantaisie Italienne by Eugene Bozza (1905-1991), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

Members of NYO-China perform the first movement, Allegro Vivace, from the Sextet for Piano and Wind Quintet, FP 100 by Francis Poulenc (1899-1963), with Christopher O'Riley, piano. Members of the Sextet include:Yajie Wang (flute), 18; Jiadi Pei (oboe), 19; Huibin Zou (clarinet), 19 Yuanying Zhang (bassoon), 19; Lei Jin (horn), 18

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs the third movement, Molto vivace, from Symphony No.9, Op.95 "From the New World" by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

20-year-old violinist Jieming Tang from Cleveland, Ohio performs the fourth movement, Presto agitato, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3, Op. 108 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of China performs “Thunder in Drought” by Xiaogang Ye (b. 1955)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Major

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in E Major

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture

02:58:00 00:01:44 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in C major Op 119 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Lorin Maazel; ChristineBrewer, soprano; Nancy Gustafson, soprano; Jeanine De Bique, soprano; Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano; Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano; Anthony Dean Griffey, tenor; Wolfgang Schöne, bass Jason Grant, bass-baritone; New York Choral Artists, The Dessoff Symphonic Choir, Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 8

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Ricercar - Since it’s founding in 1980, this label has celebrated early music; this week: Tinctoris, a Mary Magdalene oratorio, and the role of the hurdy-gurdy in the French baroque

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:21 Eric Whitacre i thank you God for this most amazing Noel Edison Elora Festival Singers Naxos 559677

06:12:00 00:15:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams A Song of Thanksgiving City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best John Gielgud, narrator; Lynne Dawson, soprano; John Scott, organ; London Oratory Junior Choir; Corydon Singers Hyperion 66569

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach in Concert - A collection of previously unheard recital performances from the Pipedreams archive

J.S. BACH: Praeludium in E, BWV 566 Andrew Dewar (1978 Sipe/Center for Faith and Life, Luther College, Decorah, Iowa) Pipedreams Archive (r. 10/1/06)

BACH: 2 Chorale-preludes (Nun freut euch, BWV 734; Komm, Gott, Schöpfer, BWV 667) Peter Dubois (1799 Tanenberg/Old Salem Museum, Winston-Salem, NC) Pipedreams Archive (4. 9/26/14)

VIVALDI-BACH: Concerto in d, BWV 596 Alcee Chriss III (2003 Blackinton/Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, Arden Hills, MN) Pipedreams Archive (4. 9/16/16)

BACH: Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 662 Mary Preston (1997 Fisk/Minata Mirai Concert Hall, Yokohama, Japan) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/1997)

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in c, BWV 546 Michel Bouvard (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas Chapel, Saint Paul, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 3/17/13)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Thanksgiving - As we prepare for the American holiday of Thanksgiving, we’ll listen to sacred choral and organ music expressing gratitude for creation and all the blessings we enjoy! Join Peter DuBois as we give thanks through music.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Thanksgiving

Traditional: “Turkey in the Straw” Senator Robert Byrd, vocal and fiddle (County Records 769 LP) 1:53

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 2 “Lobgesang:” Finale Choir of the German Opera Berlin; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DG 2707084 LP) 6:15

Charles Ives: Holidays Symphony: Thanksgiving and Forefathers’ Day Chicago Symphony Chorus; Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony 42381 CD) 14:52

John Corigliano: Black November Turkey Corigliano Quartet (Naxos 559180 CD) 2:50

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 29 “We thank you, God, we thank you” BWV 29 Paul Esswood, alto; Kurt Equiluz, tenor; Max von Egmond, bass; Soloists of the Vienna Choir Boys; Vienna Choir Boys; Chorus Viennensis; Concentus Musicus Vienna/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (Telefunken 8 LP) 14:21

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Autumn final chorus B.B.C. Chorus; B.B.C. Symphony Orchestra/Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 5:56

09:57:00 00:02:37 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in D minor Op 116 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Il signor Bruschino Orchestra Symphonique De Montreal; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Rossini Overtures London/Decca 433074 Music: 4:33

Astor Piazzolla: Adios Nonino Hector del Curto Quintet The Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, Colorado Music: 10:05

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 32 in B Flat K. 454 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano Album: Mozart: Violin Sonatas DG 7102 Music: 8:30

Gioachino Rossini: William Tell Overture Los Angeles Philharmonic; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:50

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonio Vivaldi: Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe in B-flat Major, RV364 Livia Sohn, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttal and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:00

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 15:44

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for Flute and Bassoon Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Peter Kolkay, bassoon String Theory at the Hunder, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 9:15

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon Overture J. 306 Texas Festival Orchestra; Christian Arming, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 9:13

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Van Cliburn

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Van Cliburn,piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Peter Tchaikovsky:Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 60414)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn,piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat Un sospiro"(1848)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 60973 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 6700206 CD)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn,piano (RCA 60973 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Telarc 80378

14:03:00 00:04:23 Johan Halvorsen Entry March of the Boyars Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

14:08:00 00:13:23 Frederick Delius Over the Hills and Far Away David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

14:21:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op 124 David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

14:32:00 00:07:38 Giuseppe Torelli Sinfonia for 4 Trumpets in C major Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371

14:50:00 00:22:10 Luigi Boccherini Symphony No. 5 in C major Op 12 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999172

15:12:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

15:15:00 00:12:13 Claude Arrieu Dixtuor for Winds & Brass Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

15:27:00 00:11:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major Trevor Pinnock English Concert DeutGram 4795448

15:38:00 00:08:33 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 29 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

15:51:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Harry Bicket, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:16:45 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in A major Op 6/11

16:25:00 00:21:33 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Suite

16:51:00 00:22:01 Henry Purcell King Arthur: Suite

17:18:00 00:22:20 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

17:45:00 00:15:00 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 489

17:58:00 00:01:40 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Sauvages Grigory Sokolov, piano DeutGram 4794342

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Lou Harrison's "Some Assembly Required" Concerto

18:04:00 00:16:26 Sir Arnold Bax The Garden of Fand David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553525

18:22:00 00:14:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Quartet in F major Boston Sym Chamber Players BSO Clas 601

18:39:00 00:14:24 Anton Webern Im Sommerwind Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436240

18:54:00 00:04:54 Josef Suk Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80657

19:08:00 00:46:23 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 3 in D major Op 29 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 449967

19:56:00 00:56:02 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 1 in D major Leonard Bernstein Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

20:55:00 00:03:47 Emmanuel Chabrier Ronde champêtre Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Thomas Janson: The Harlequin (1981) Jameson Cooper, violin; Kartmann Ensemble/Frank Wiley, cond. (Centaur 3310) 18:04

Jeffrey Mumford: a landscape of interior resonances (2001) Margaret Kampmeier, piano (Albany 698) 13:50

Fredric Lissauer: Two Tapestries Op 36 (2001-02) Keith Harrell, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Alan Harrell, cello; Amy Taratino, piano (private CD) 12:19

Edwin London: A Last Confession (1994) Christine Schadeberg, soprano; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 208) 5:48

21:54:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Man vs. Machine: The Future of Manufacturing in Ohio - Panel Discussion

Manufacturing output is growing in Ohio. Currently 20 percent above pre-2009 levels, the Ohio manufacturing sector has been investing in technology with productivity expected to increase by 75 percent by 2025 for the 18 counties of Northeast Ohio. However, the increased production doesn’t necessarily mean increased employment. Why? Automation. The Bureau of Labor Market predicts manufacturing jobs to decline by 2018 – the White House released a report last year, which concluded an 83 percent chance that automation will replace a job that pays $20 an hour. As the rise of robots and automated machinery continues, manufacturing will become more productive, with less human workers.

But, educators in Northeast Ohio are fighting to prioritize manufacturing jobs, which is still the largest sector of Ohio’s economy. Tri-C is redesigning their Unified Technology Center on the Metropolitan Campus into a state-of-the-art Manufacturing Technology sector and is working alongside other colleges and universities in the area so students are prepared for the higher level of skills that manufacturing jobs involving automation will require.

However, is this enough? In an age of automation, how can Ohio avoid unemployment, but maintain a leader in manufacturing? Does manufacturing still matter?

Panelists: Alicia Booker, Vice President, Cuyahoga Community College; Scott N. Paul, President, Alliance for American Manufacturing; Michael D. Siegal, Chairman and CEO, Olympic Steel, Inc. This conversation is moderated by Crain's Cleveland Business Publisher and Editor Elizabeth McIntyre.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:03:41 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 1 in E major Op 19 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155

23:05:00 00:11:07 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat major Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

23:19:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Telarc 80378

23:23:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

23:27:00 00:06:30 Joaquín Rodrigo Soleriana: Pastorale Enrique Bátiz Royal Philharmonic EMI 67435

23:35:00 00:07:24 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Clouds Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

23:42:00 00:11:10 César Franck Allegretto from Symphony in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

23:56:00 00:03:10 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 3 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273