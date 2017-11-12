Program Guide 11-12-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer. A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky. Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and 17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

Giuseppe Martucci: La canzone dei ricordi; Joyce Didonato, soprano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite

02:57:00 00:01:01 Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55 Michael Lewin, piano Sono Lumin 92103

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Rafael Kubelik; Alan Gilbert

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7

Wolfgang Mozart: Symphony No. 40--Alan Gilbert

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: III Millenario - This amazing new Italian label peers into hidden corners of early music (like the role of magic, and the rose in the world of renaissance dance)..

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:07 Claudio Monteverdi Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2206

06:13:00 00:13:05 Heinrich Isaac Virgo prudentissima Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:26:00 00:03:02 Karl Jenkins Pie Jesu Stephen Layton Polyphony DeutGram 4793232

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Modern Organist - A bicentennial reflection upon the art of one of the most popular and powerful Parisian organists of the 19th century, Louis James Alfred Lefébure-Wely (1817-1869)

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Offertoire in G (No. 8), fr L’organiste moderne Richard Lea (1967 Walker/Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool, England) Priory 726

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Adoro te (alternatum) L’Accent Grave; Vincent Genvrin (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Hortus 005

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Benissons a jamais Emmanuel Martin & Cécile Bodereau, soprano; Béatrice Duchéne, violin; Guilaine Petit, harp; Le Concert des Dames/Fréderic Bourdin, director; Olivier Perin (1846 Cavaillé-Coll/Orleans Cathedral, France) VXDI 1

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Salon Music (Montagnarde; La désespérance; Marche des gardes), fr Suite No.2 Joris Verdin (Debain harmonicorde) Ricercar 163147

LEFÉBURE- WELY: Scene Pastorale in G David Sanger (1994 Walker/Exeter College Chapel, Oxford, England) Meridian 84296

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Verset in G; Offertoire in d Ben van Oosten (1846 Cavaillé-Coll/La Madeleine, Paris) MD&G 316 1278

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Listener Favorites, A Second Helping - We received so many requests for listener favorites earlier this fall, that we couldn’t even fit them all into two hours! So, we’ll enjoy more of YOUR favorite sacred choral and organ music on this edition of With Heart and Voice!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Going it alone

Johann Sebastian Bach: Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 6 Gavotte I&II; Gigue – Yo-Yo Ma, cello (CBS 39509 LP) 7:10

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in A-minor for Flute Unaccompanied Allemande – Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute (Epic 145 LP) 3:11

Johann Sebastian Bach: Organ Sonata No. 5 Allegro Marie-Claire Alain, organ (MHS 551 LP) 4:31

Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy for Trombone Mark Lawrence, trombone (d’Note 1012 CD) 3:10

Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid Phaeton & Bacchus John Mack, oboe (Crystal 323 CD) 3:32

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet solo Sabine Meyer, clarinet (EMI 55253 CD) 3:46

Gottfried Reiche: Fanfare Edward Carroll, trumpet (Vox 7200 CD) 0:28

Hans Werner Henze: Sonatine for Solo trumpet Toccata Graham Ashton, trumpet (Virgin 45003 CD) 0:48

Johann Georg Pisendel: Sonata in A-minor Giga Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Cedille 90000 078 CD) 4:13

Franz Schubert: Moments Musiceux Nos. 3 & 5 Clifford Curzon, piano (Award 28725 CD) 4:03

Sabicas: Soleares Sabicas, guitar (Elektra 7855 CD)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E-major K.380 Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord (Archiv 413591 CD) 4:46

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla ballata Yuja Wang, piano Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia DG 16606 Music: 4:28

Albert Roussel: Music for Elpenor, Poeme radiophonique Op.59 Linda Chesis, flute; American String Quartet Linda Chesis, Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY Music: 8:50

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:34

Alexander Scriabin: Poem of Ecstasy Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 20:29

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Louis Spohr: Fantasia in C minor Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 7:44

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 18:58

Maurice Ravel: Bolero Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 15:22

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Anton Bruckner

Lancier-Quadrille No.3 (1850)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Erinnerung (1868)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Fantasie in G (1868)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Stille Betrachtung an einem Herbstabend (1863)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Piano Sonata in g (1861-62)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Symphony No.1 (1865-91)--Royal Scottish Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 554430 CD)

Symphony No.4 (1874)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Gunter Wand (RCA 68839 CD)

Symphony No.5 (1875-76)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (RCA 82876 60749 2 CD)

Symphony No.7 (1881-83)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (DeutGram 902958 CD)

Symphony No.8 (1887)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (Naxos 8.111000 CD)

Symphony No.9 (1891-96)--Royal Scottish Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 8.501101 CD)

13:50:00 00:03:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933

13:54:00 00:03:13 John Field Nocturne No. 5 in B flat major Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

14:05:00 00:02:03 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Serenade Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

14:07:00 00:15:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 12 in E major Christoph von Dohnányi Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

14:23:00 00:13:26 Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in E major I Musici Felix Ayo Felix Ayo, violin Philips 4788977

14:36:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

14:50:00 00:26:35 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in B minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

15:16:00 00:08:17 Alexander Borodin Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 435757

15:24:00 00:10:20 Johann Stamitz Symphony in D Op 3 Donald Armstrong New Zealand Chamber Orch Naxos 553194

15:35:00 00:12:57 Ernest Bloch Poems of the Sea Sakari Oramo Malmö Symphony Bis 639

15:54:00 00:05:43 Erik Satie Jack in the Box Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano – Arsht Concert Hall in Miami

16:05:00 00:19:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

16:28:00 00:29:53 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

17:02:00 00:43:47 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 13

17:50:00 00:09:03 Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433548

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tchaikovsky and Brahms in New York

18:04:00 00:21:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 4795448

18:27:00 00:10:55 Zoltán Kodály Hungarian Rondo Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109

18:40:00 00:12:58 George Frideric Handel Trio Sonata in G major Op 5 Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua DeutGram 4795448

18:55:00 00:03:48 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G minor Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:35:28 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 1 in E flat major Valéry Gergiev Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips 422996

19:40:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

20:24:00 00:32:32 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Symphony No. 2 Op 9 Dmitri Kitayenko Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 9178

20:58:00 00:01:25 Emmanuel Chabrier Ballabile Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: The Mad Violin Julian Ross, violin (private CD) 5:05

Loris Chobanian: Piano Sonata Robert Mayerovich, piano (private CD) 20:09

Loris Chobanian: Three Kandinsky Abstracts Regina Mushabac, cello (private CD) 7:58

Loris Chobanian: Fantasia for Two Saxophones and Piano with Symphonic Wind Ensemble Trio Bel Canto; BW Symphonic Winds/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 15:35)

Loris Chobanian: Blanca Cuna for Chorus and Guitar Quartet Loris Chobanian, Charles Kay, Chris Ellicott, Tom Ray, guitars; Baldwin Wallace Singers/Melvin Unger, cond. (private CD) 4:31

21:57:00 00:02:14 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24 Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp DeutGram 4792954

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Powerful Partnerships: Educational Success through Family Engagement - Karen L. Mapp, Program Director, Education, Harvard Graduate School of Education

Karen L. Mapp, senior lecturer on education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and faculty director of the Education Policy and Management Master’s Program, visits the City Club to discuss her 20 year focus on educational partnerships between families, community members, and educators.

The partnerships that Mapp endorses are designed to support both student achievement and school improvement, often focusing on moving from parent involvement to family engagement. To overcome some of the barriers to effective family engagement, this shift often includes training and reexamining the practitioners own biases. Mapp believes that we must see our families and community members as “co-creators and co-producers of the excellent schools and learning opportunities” that we want our students to have. She is the co-author of several books, including Beyond the Bake Sale: The Essential Guide to Family-School Partnerships, A Match on Dry Grass: Community Organizing as a Catalyst for School Reform, and Powerful Partnerships: A Teacher's Guide to Engaging Families for Student Success. Mapp recently served as a consultant to the United States Department of Education in the Office of Innovation and Improvement from 2011 to 2013, advocating for family engagement on a national level.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609

23:08:00 00:07:39 Alexander Borodin Andante from Symphony No. 1 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

23:18:00 00:07:16 Antonín Dvorák Nocturne for Strings in B major Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680

23:25:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:36:00 00:07:49 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio Kenneth Schermerhorn Nashville Symphony Naxos 557460

23:43:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

23:55:00 00:02:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Valse sentimentale Op 51 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377

23:57:00 00:02:18 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from "Winter" Concerto in F minor English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington Anne Akiko Meyers, violin E1 Music 7790