Program Guide 11-12-2017

Published November 12, 2017 at 10:30 PM EST

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer.  A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky.  Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and 17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs  III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs  “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Riccardo Muti

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

Giuseppe Martucci: La canzone dei ricordi; Joyce Didonato, soprano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite

02:57:00            00:01:01            Josef Hofmann Woodbird's Delight Op 55                                  Michael Lewin, piano            Sono Lumin       92103

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors:  Rafael Kubelik; Alan Gilbert

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7 

Wolfgang Mozart: Symphony No. 40--Alan Gilbert          

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: III Millenario - This amazing new Italian label peers into hidden corners of early music (like the role of magic, and the rose in the world of renaissance dance)..

 

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:07:07            Claudio Monteverdi       Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit        Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Singers Avie      2206

06:13:00            00:13:05            Heinrich Isaac   Virgo prudentissima                               Stile Antico       Harm Mundi            807595

06:26:00            00:03:02            Karl Jenkins      Pie Jesu                       Stephen Layton Polyphony        DeutGram            4793232

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Modern Organist - A bicentennial reflection upon the art of one of the most popular and powerful Parisian organists of the 19th century, Louis James Alfred Lefébure-Wely (1817-1869)  

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Offertoire in G (No. 8), fr L’organiste moderne  Richard Lea (1967 Walker/Metropolitan Cathedral, Liverpool, England) Priory 726

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Adoro te (alternatum)  L’Accent Grave; Vincent Genvrin (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris) Hortus 005

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Benissons a jamais  Emmanuel Martin & Cécile Bodereau, soprano; Béatrice Duchéne, violin; Guilaine Petit, harp; Le Concert des Dames/Fréderic Bourdin, director; Olivier Perin (1846 Cavaillé-Coll/Orleans Cathedral, France) VXDI 1

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Salon Music (Montagnarde; La désespérance; Marche des gardes), fr Suite No.2  Joris Verdin (Debain harmonicorde) Ricercar 163147

LEFÉBURE- WELY: Scene Pastorale in G  David Sanger (1994 Walker/Exeter College Chapel, Oxford, England) Meridian 84296

LEFÉBURE-WELY: Verset in G; Offertoire in d  Ben van Oosten (1846 Cavaillé-Coll/La Madeleine, Paris) MD&G 316 1278

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Listener Favorites, A Second Helping -  We received so many requests for listener favorites earlier this fall, that we couldn’t even fit them all into two hours!  So, we’ll enjoy more of YOUR favorite sacred choral and organ music on this edition of With Heart and Voice!

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Going it alone

Johann Sebastian Bach: Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 6   Gavotte I&II; Gigue – Yo-Yo Ma, cello (CBS 39509 LP) 7:10

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in A-minor for Flute Unaccompanied   Allemande – Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute (Epic 145 LP) 3:11

Johann Sebastian Bach: Organ Sonata No. 5   Allegro   Marie-Claire Alain, organ (MHS 551 LP) 4:31

Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy for Trombone   Mark Lawrence, trombone (d’Note 1012 CD) 3:10

Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid   Phaeton & Bacchus   John Mack, oboe (Crystal 323 CD) 3:32

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet solo  Sabine Meyer, clarinet (EMI 55253 CD) 3:46

Gottfried Reiche: Fanfare   Edward Carroll, trumpet (Vox 7200 CD) 0:28

Hans Werner Henze: Sonatine for Solo trumpet   Toccata   Graham Ashton, trumpet (Virgin 45003 CD) 0:48

Johann Georg Pisendel: Sonata in A-minor   Giga   Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Cedille 90000 078 CD) 4:13

Franz Schubert: Moments Musiceux Nos. 3 & 5   Clifford Curzon, piano (Award 28725 CD) 4:03

Sabicas: Soleares   Sabicas, guitar (Elektra 7855 CD)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E-major K.380   Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord (Archiv 413591 CD) 4:46

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla ballata  Yuja Wang, piano  Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia  DG 16606 Music: 4:28

Albert Roussel: Music for Elpenor, Poeme radiophonique Op.59  Linda Chesis, flute; American String Quartet Linda Chesis, Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY  Music: 8:50

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio  Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2  Sony 69284  Music: 4:34

Alexander Scriabin: Poem of Ecstasy  Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor  Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 20:29

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Louis Spohr: Fantasia in C minor Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL  Music: 7:44

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340  Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA   Music: 18:58

Maurice Ravel: Bolero  Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor  Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN  Music: 15:22

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Anton Bruckner

Lancier-Quadrille No.3 (1850)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Erinnerung (1868)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Fantasie in G (1868)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Stille Betrachtung an einem Herbstabend (1863)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Piano Sonata in g (1861-62)--Fumiko Shiraga,piano (CPO 999 CD)

Symphony No.1 (1865-91)--Royal Scottish Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 554430 CD)

Symphony No.4 (1874)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Gunter Wand (RCA 68839 CD)

Symphony No.5 (1875-76)--Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Nikolaus Harnoncourt (RCA 82876 60749 2 CD)

Symphony No.7 (1881-83)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (DeutGram 902958 CD)

Symphony No.8 (1887)--Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwangler (Naxos 8.111000 CD)

Symphony No.9 (1891-96)--Royal Scottish Orchestra/Georg Tintner (Naxos 8.501101 CD)

13:50:00            00:03:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6                            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass   Nonesuch         558933

13:54:00            00:03:13            John Field         Nocturne No.  5 in B flat major                            Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano    Decca   4789672

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:05:23            Alexander Borodin        Prince Igor: Polovetsian March               Valéry Gergiev            Mariinsky Theater Orchestra      Philips  442011

14:05:00            00:02:03            Alexander Borodin        Petite Suite: Serenade               Gennady Rozhdestvensky            Royal Stockholm Philharmonic   Chandos           9386

14:07:00            00:15:43            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 12 in E major                  Christoph von Dohnányi          Vienna Philharmonic      ViennaPhil         2009

14:23:00            00:13:26            Antonio Vivaldi  Violin Concerto in E major          I Musici Felix Ayo          Felix Ayo, violin    Philips  4788977

14:36:00            00:03:04            Sir Edward Elgar           Salut d'amour Op 12      Basel Chamber Orchestra            Daniel Hope      Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano        DeutGram         4795305

14:50:00            00:26:35            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No.  2 in B minor                   Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

15:16:00            00:08:17            Alexander Borodin        Nocturne from String Quartet No.  2                    Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         435757

15:24:00            00:10:20            Johann Stamitz Symphony in D Op 3                 Donald Armstrong         New Zealand Chamber Orch  Naxos   553194

15:35:00            00:12:57            Ernest Bloch     Poems of the Sea                      Sakari Oramo    Malmö Symphony            Bis       639

15:54:00            00:05:43            Erik Satie          Jack in the Box                         Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   470290

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leif Ove Andsnes, piano – Arsht Concert Hall in Miami

16:05:00            00:19:56            Peter Tchaikovsky         Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

16:28:00            00:29:53            Robert Schumann          Piano Concerto in A minor  Op 54

17:02:00            00:43:47            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 13

17:50:00            00:09:03            Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture Op 92                        Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433548

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Tchaikovsky and Brahms in New York

18:04:00            00:21:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 14 in E flat major     Vienna Philharmonic     Claudio Abbado Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram         4795448

18:27:00            00:10:55            Zoltán Kodály   Hungarian Rondo                                  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         447109

18:40:00            00:12:58            George Frideric Handel  Trio Sonata in G major  Op 5                  Reinhard Goebel            Cologne Musica Antiqua            DeutGram         4795448

18:55:00            00:03:48            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in G minor                                 Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30034

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:35:28            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No. 1 in E flat major              Valéry Gergiev            Rotterdam Philharmonic Philips  422996

19:40:00            00:42:10            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  2 in G major  Op 44            Philharmonia Orchestra          Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     61633

20:24:00            00:32:32            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Symphony No.  2 Op 9              Dmitri Kitayenko            Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           9178

20:58:00            00:01:25            Emmanuel Chabrier       Ballabile                                    Angela Hewitt, piano            Hyperion           67515

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: The Mad Violin   Julian Ross, violin (private CD) 5:05

Loris Chobanian: Piano Sonata   Robert Mayerovich, piano (private CD) 20:09

Loris Chobanian: Three Kandinsky Abstracts   Regina Mushabac, cello (private CD) 7:58

Loris Chobanian: Fantasia for Two Saxophones and Piano with Symphonic Wind Ensemble   Trio Bel Canto; BW Symphonic Winds/Dwight Oltman, cond. (private CD) 15:35)

Loris Chobanian: Blanca Cuna for Chorus and Guitar Quartet   Loris Chobanian, Charles Kay, Chris Ellicott, Tom Ray, guitars; Baldwin Wallace Singers/Melvin Unger, cond. (private CD) 4:31

21:57:00            00:02:14            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Sea Murmurs Op 24                              Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp  DeutGram         4792954

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Powerful Partnerships: Educational Success through Family Engagement - Karen L. Mapp, Program Director, Education, Harvard Graduate School of Education

Karen L. Mapp, senior lecturer on education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and faculty director of the Education Policy and Management Master’s Program, visits the City Club to discuss her 20 year focus on educational partnerships between families, community members, and educators.

The partnerships that Mapp endorses are designed to support both student achievement and school improvement, often focusing on moving from parent involvement to family engagement. To overcome some of the barriers to effective family engagement, this shift often includes training and reexamining the practitioners own biases. Mapp believes that we must see our families and community members as “co-creators and co-producers of the excellent schools and learning opportunities” that we want our students to have. She is the co-author of several books, including Beyond the Bake Sale: The Essential Guide to Family-School Partnerships, A Match on Dry Grass: Community Organizing as a Catalyst for School Reform, and Powerful Partnerships: A Teacher's Guide to Engaging Families for Student Success. Mapp recently served as a consultant to the United States Department of Education in the Office of Innovation and Improvement from 2011 to 2013, advocating for family engagement on a national level.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:56            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Quartet No. 1                                  Fauré Quartet    DeutGram         6609

23:08:00            00:07:39            Alexander Borodin        Andante from Symphony No. 1               Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   572786

23:18:00            00:07:16            Antonín Dvorák Nocturne for Strings in B major  Op 40                            Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         431680

23:25:00            00:09:14            Felix Mendelssohn        Adagio from String Symphony No. 11                 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss        Claves  9002

23:36:00            00:07:49            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4: Prelúdio                 Kenneth Schermerhorn    Nashville Symphony      Naxos   557460

23:43:00            00:09:44            Gerald Finzi      Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10          English String Orchestra            William Boughton          Martin Jones, piano       Nimbus 5366

23:55:00            00:02:55            Peter Tchaikovsky         Valse sentimentale Op 51                                  Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano        Decca   4789377

23:57:00            00:02:18            Antonio Vivaldi  Largo from "Winter" Concerto in F minor             English Chamber Orchestra          David Lockington          Anne Akiko Meyers, violin          E1 Music          7790

 