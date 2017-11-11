© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 11-11-2017

Published November 11, 2017 at 5:15 AM EST

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:18:36            Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20                        Gustavo Dudamel          Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4791041

00:24:00            00:40:12            Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor  Op 33          Odense Symphony        Justin Brown   Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9309

01:07:00            00:32:21            Johannes Brahms          String Quintet No.  2 in G major  Op 111 Cavani String Quartet                        Donald Weilerstein, viola           Azica    71216

01:42:00            00:42:10            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  2 in G major  Op 44            Philharmonia Orchestra          Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     61633

02:27:00            00:18:06            William Schuman           Symphony No.  5 for Strings                  Mikhail Gurewitsch            do.gma chamber orchestra        MD+G  9121717

02:48:00            01:00:33            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor                   Andris Nelsons  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram         4797208

03:52:00            00:25:02            Dmitri Shostakovich      String Quartet No. 14 in F sharp major  Op 142                           Emerson String Quartet DeutGram         4795982

04:20:00            00:23:05            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.104 in D major                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    768779

04:46:00            00:37:11            Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major                         Leif Ove Andsnes, piano    EMI      16448

05:26:00            00:13:31            Giacomo Meyerbeer      Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite                       Darrell Ang            New Zealand Symphony            Naxos   573195

05:43:00            00:07:30            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan                          Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram         14764

05:53:00            00:06:02            Mikhail Glinka    Kamarinskaya               Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9227

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia  Lang Lang, piano  Sony Classical 771901                                         

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro  Thomas Tirino, piano  BIS 754                                        

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce: Estrellita  Jorge Federico Osorio, piano  Cedille Records 086                              

06:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67   Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 001529602                                      

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain  Martha Argerich, piano  Orchestre de Paris  Daniel Barenboim  Erato 88255                                                  

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70  Angel Romero, guitar  English Chamber Orchestra  Raymond Leppard  EMI Classics  47986                         

07:31:28 Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica"  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz  ASV 942                                            

07:55:37 Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance  Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano  Sono Luminus 90188 

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla ballata  Yuja Wang, piano  Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia  DG 16606 Music: 4:28

Albert Roussel: Music for Elpenor, Poeme radiophonique Op.59   Linda Chesis, flute; American String Quartet Linda Chesis, Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY   Music: 8:50

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio   Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2  Sony 69284  Music: 4:34

Alexander Scriabin: Poem of Ecstasy  Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor  Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 20:29

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Louis Spohr: Fantasia in C minor Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL   Music: 7:44

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340   Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA   Music: 18:58

Maurice Ravel: Bolero  Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor  Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN  Music: 15:22

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:35            Anonymous      Chacona in C  from 'Flores de Música'                Matthias Maute            Ensemble Caprice         Analekta           9957

10:05:00            00:07:55            Richard Rodgers           Victory at Sea: D-Day                Keith Lockhart   Boston Pops Orchestra          RCA     63835

10:15:00            00:08:43            Dimitri Tiomkin  The Great Waltz: Suite              John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra          Philips  438685

10:26:00            00:14:26            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Robert Spano   Garrick Ohlsson, piano  ASO Media       1003

10:45:00            00:07:08            William Grant Still          The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown                   Richard Auldon Clark     Manhattan Chamber Orchestra   Newport            85596

10:54:00            00:03:34            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Gagliarda                     Jesús López-Cobos  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc   80309

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer.  A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky.  Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and 17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY performs III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY performs “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Indomitable Dame Ethel; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin – What is a Rhapsody?

12:09:00            00:04:04            Richard Hayman            Servicemen on Parade              Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony        RCA     60983

12:13:00            00:02:48            Henry Fillmore   March "Americans We"              Frederick Fennell           Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain     7501

12:15:00            00:02:39            John Philip Sousa         March 'Semper Fidelis'              Loras John Schissel            Blossom Festival Band  MAA     40601

12:22:00            00:22:34            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.100 in G major                Marc Minkowski            Musicians of the Louvre Naïve    5176

12:48:00            00:02:40            John Philip Sousa         March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?'                      Timothy Foley            Nonpareil Wind Band     EMI      54130

12:53:00            00:06:51            Bernard Herrmann         For the Fallen                James Sedares New Zealand Symphony        Koch Intl           7224

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:09:31            Franz Lehár       The Merry Widow: Concert Overture                   Michail Jurowski            Berlin Radio Symphony CPO     999891

13:14:00            00:11:04            Ivor Gurney       War Elegy                     David Lloyd-Jones        BBC Symphony Orchestra          BBC     371

13:26:00            00:07:08            Gustav Holst     The Planets: Mars Op 32                       Zubin Mehta      Los Angeles Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

13:35:00            00:15:19            Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes'                        Jean-Yves Ossonce            New Zealand Symphony            Naxos   553125

13:52:00            00:33:20            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67                    Carlos Kleiber            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         4795448

14:28:00            00:08:31            Alexander Glazunov      Concert Waltz No.  1 in D major  Op 47              Lawrence Leighton Smith  Moscow Philharmonic    Sheffield           27

14:39:00            00:14:27            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Violin Concerto in C Op 48         Russian National Orchestra            Mikhail Pletnev  Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         457064

14:55:00            00:03:42            Marc-André Hamelin      Etude No.  9 in F minor                          Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion           67789

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Indomitable Dame Ethel

15:03:00            00:24:45            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin                                    Alexander Schimpf, piano    Oehms  867

15:30:00            00:14:40            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending      Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane     Rafael Druian, violin      Sony    62645

15:47:00            00:10:34            George Butterworth       Two English Idylls                     Andrew Manze  BBC Scottish Symphony        BBC     392

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:14:25            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major                    Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire      ApolloFire         2002

16:19:00            00:16:51            Ottorino Respighi          The Fountains of Rome             Herbert von Karajan       Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4796018

16:39:00            00:13:30            Georgs Pelécis  Concertino Bianco in C major     German Chamber Philharmonic            Heinrich Schiff  Alexei Lubimov, piano   Erato    12709

16:54:00            00:04:16            Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves  Orchestra of La Scala            Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus            DeutGram         4796018

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

17:02:00            00:15:24            Sir Richard Rodney Bennett       Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite                    Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           9867

17:19:00            00:19:22            Sir Richard Rodney Bennett       Enchanted April: Suite   BBC Philharmonic            Rumon Gamba  Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot   Chandos           9867

17:40:00            00:03:27            Sir Richard Rodney Bennett       Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love                   Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           9867

17:44:00            00:11:12            Sir Richard Rodney Bennett       Murder on the Orient Express: Suite                   Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           9867

17:56:00            00:02:02            Sir Richard Rodney Bennett       Tender is the Night: Nicole's Theme                    Rumon Gamba  BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           9867

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hello, Dollies! - A grand survey of six divas who triumphed in the role: Channing, Martin, Bailey, Streisand and (of course!) Bette Midler

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:10            Jerry Herman     Prologue from "Hello, Dolly!"      Orchestra          Hello, Dolly! -- 1965 Production        RCA     LSOD-2007

18:02:03            00:03:51            Jerry Herman     I Put My Hand In            Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production        Varese Sarabande         VSD-5557

18:06:09            00:01:03            Jerry Herman     Overture            Orchestra          Jerry Herman's Broadway          RCA            09026-61404

18:07:12            00:04:19            Jerry Herman     Put On Your Sunday Clothes     Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly            Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production  RCA     3814-2-RG

18:12:20            00:03:17            Jerry Herman     Before the Parade Passes By    Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production        Varese Sarabande         VSD-5557

18:15:45            00:02:58            Jerry Herman     It Only Takes a Moment Florence Lacey, Michael DeVries           Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production           Varese Sarabande         VSD-5557

18:19:04            00:05:53            Jerry Herman     Dancing            Mary Martin       Hello, Dolly! -- 1965 Production  RCA            LSOD-2007

18:27:09            00:02:46            Jerry Herman     So Long, Dearie            Pearl Bailey      Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production        RCA     1147-2-RG

18:31:13            00:03:10            Jerry Herman     Just Leave Everything to Me      Barbra Streisand           Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack            20th Century Fox          DTCS-5103

18:34:51            00:00:37            Jerry Herman     It Takes a Woman         David Burns      Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production        RCA     3814-2-RG

18:35:28            00:00:59            Jerry Herman     It Takes a Woman         Walter Matthau  Hello, Dolly -- Film Soundtrack            20th Century Fox          DTCS-5103

18:36:27            00:00:55            Jerry Herman     It Takes a Woman         Cab Calloway    Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production        RCA     1147-2-RG

18:38:52            00:03:39            Jerry Herman     Love, Look in My Window          Ethel Merman    Mermania!             Harbinger          HCD-1711

18:42:54            00:02:41            Jerry Herman     So Long, Dearie            Bette Midler      Hello, Dolly! -- 2017 Production        Masterworks B'way        88985-40592

18:46:26            00:05:42            Jerry Herman     Hello, Dolly!      Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production  RCA            3814-2-RG

18:52:34            00:00:26            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:07            00:03:49            Jerry Herman     Filler: Finale from "Hello, Dolly!" Pearl Bailey and Company         Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production           RCA     1147-2-RG

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:11:19            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Hiawatha Overture Op 30                       Adrian Leaper            RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin   MarcoPolo        223516

19:15:00            00:39:37            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  9 in E minor  Op 95                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    63151

19:56:00            00:02:51            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 2: Brouillards                              Alexander Schimpf, piano  Genuin  10181

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Phyllis Curtin, soprano; Helen Watts, alto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Yi-Kwei Sae, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus - Archival concert observing the Centennial of the Orchestra recorded in Severance Hall 3/09/1972  

20:05:00            00:23:52            Igor Stravinsky  Agon

20:33:00            00:09:37            Igor Stravinsky  Symphonies of Wind Instruments           

20:46:00            00:04:00            Igor Stravinsky  Four Russian Peasant Songs

20:54:00            00:22:00            Igor Stravinsky  Les Noces

21:20:00            00:38:44            Johannes Brahms          Piano Quartet No.  1 in G minor  Op 25               Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean tells us about ”School Lunch” and Peter Schickele shares “Songs from Shakespeare”…  In addition, Lily Tomlin introduces Mrs. Beasley… Richard Howland-Bolton offers a “Note Fest Advisory”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:00            00:05:57            Frederick Delius            Summer Night on the River                    Sir Andrew Davis            BBC Symphony Orchestra         Teldec  90845

23:05:00            00:11:02            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'                       Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  442427

23:16:00            00:16:35            Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 3                Andris Nelsons  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram         4797208

23:33:00            00:07:13            Dmitri Shostakovich      Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102        BBC Symphony Orchestra     Hugh Wolff       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   460503

23:40:00            00:07:36            Poul Schierbeck            Prelude for Strings Op 43                       Ole Schmidt            Odense Symphony        DaCapo            226047

23:48:00            00:02:46            Erik Satie          Gymnopédie No.  3                    Eric Jacobsen   The Knights            Ancalagon        137

23:56:00            00:03:04            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air                                 Aralee Dorough, flute; Scott Holshouser, piano  Dorough           2016

 

 