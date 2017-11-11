Program Guide 11-11-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:18:36 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20 Gustavo Dudamel Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4791041

00:24:00 00:40:12 Antonín Dvorák Piano Concerto in G minor Op 33 Odense Symphony Justin Brown Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

01:07:00 00:32:21 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111 Cavani String Quartet Donald Weilerstein, viola Azica 71216

01:42:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

02:27:00 00:18:06 William Schuman Symphony No. 5 for Strings Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

02:48:00 01:00:33 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor Andris Nelsons Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram 4797208

03:52:00 00:25:02 Dmitri Shostakovich String Quartet No. 14 in F sharp major Op 142 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4795982

04:20:00 00:23:05 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

04:46:00 00:37:11 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 17 in D major Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448

05:26:00 00:13:31 Giacomo Meyerbeer Les Huguenots: Overture & Suite Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

05:43:00 00:07:30 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

05:53:00 00:06:02 Mikhail Glinka Kamarinskaya Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Isaac Albéniz: El Puerto, from Iberia Lang Lang, piano Sony Classical 771901

06:05:50 Ernesto Lecuona: Canto del Guajiro Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 754

06:08:08 Manuel Ponce: Estrellita Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 086

06:11:43 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Hamlet, Fantasy Overture, Op. 67 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001529602

06:33:11 Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:00:50 Mauro Giuliani: Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F, Op. 70 Angel Romero, guitar English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI Classics 47986

07:31:28 Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 4, "Sinfonía Romántica" Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 942

07:55:37 Anatol Liadov: Russian Dance Andrés Díaz, cello; Samuel Sanders, piano Sono Luminus 90188

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in G sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 9 Alla ballata Yuja Wang, piano Album: Yuja Wang: Fantasia DG 16606 Music: 4:28

Albert Roussel: Music for Elpenor, Poeme radiophonique Op.59 Linda Chesis, flute; American String Quartet Linda Chesis, Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown, NY Music: 8:50

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4 Adagio Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:34

Alexander Scriabin: Poem of Ecstasy Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 20:29

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Louis Spohr: Fantasia in C minor Emmanuel Ceysson, harp The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 7:44

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 18:58

Maurice Ravel: Bolero Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 15:22

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:35 Anonymous Chacona in C from 'Flores de Música' Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

10:05:00 00:07:55 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: D-Day Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 63835

10:15:00 00:08:43 Dimitri Tiomkin The Great Waltz: Suite John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

10:26:00 00:14:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Garrick Ohlsson, piano ASO Media 1003

10:45:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

10:54:00 00:03:34 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Gagliarda Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer. A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky. Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and 17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY performs III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY performs “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Indomitable Dame Ethel; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Gershwin – What is a Rhapsody?

12:09:00 00:04:04 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

12:13:00 00:02:48 Henry Fillmore March "Americans We" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7501

12:15:00 00:02:39 John Philip Sousa March 'Semper Fidelis' Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:22:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.100 in G major Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

12:48:00 00:02:40 John Philip Sousa March 'Who's Who in Navy Blue?' Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

12:53:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:09:31 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Concert Overture Michail Jurowski Berlin Radio Symphony CPO 999891

13:14:00 00:11:04 Ivor Gurney War Elegy David Lloyd-Jones BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 371

13:26:00 00:07:08 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mars Op 32 Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

13:35:00 00:15:19 Jules Massenet Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

13:52:00 00:33:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67 Carlos Kleiber Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

14:28:00 00:08:31 Alexander Glazunov Concert Waltz No. 1 in D major Op 47 Lawrence Leighton Smith Moscow Philharmonic Sheffield 27

14:39:00 00:14:27 Dmitri Kabalevsky Violin Concerto in C Op 48 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 457064

14:55:00 00:03:42 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 9 in F minor Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Indomitable Dame Ethel

15:03:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

15:30:00 00:14:40 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 62645

15:47:00 00:10:34 George Butterworth Two English Idylls Andrew Manze BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 392

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:14:25 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1 in F major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

16:19:00 00:16:51 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

16:39:00 00:13:30 Georgs Pelécis Concertino Bianco in C major German Chamber Philharmonic Heinrich Schiff Alexei Lubimov, piano Erato 12709

16:54:00 00:04:16 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

17:02:00 00:15:24 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9867

17:19:00 00:19:22 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Enchanted April: Suite BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot Chandos 9867

17:40:00 00:03:27 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9867

17:44:00 00:11:12 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Murder on the Orient Express: Suite Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9867

17:56:00 00:02:02 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett Tender is the Night: Nicole's Theme Rumon Gamba BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9867

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hello, Dollies! - A grand survey of six divas who triumphed in the role: Channing, Martin, Bailey, Streisand and (of course!) Bette Midler

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:10 Jerry Herman Prologue from "Hello, Dolly!" Orchestra Hello, Dolly! -- 1965 Production RCA LSOD-2007

18:02:03 00:03:51 Jerry Herman I Put My Hand In Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production Varese Sarabande VSD-5557

18:06:09 00:01:03 Jerry Herman Overture Orchestra Jerry Herman's Broadway RCA 09026-61404

18:07:12 00:04:19 Jerry Herman Put On Your Sunday Clothes Carol Channing, Charles Nelson Reilly Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production RCA 3814-2-RG

18:12:20 00:03:17 Jerry Herman Before the Parade Passes By Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production Varese Sarabande VSD-5557

18:15:45 00:02:58 Jerry Herman It Only Takes a Moment Florence Lacey, Michael DeVries Hello, Dolly! -- 1994 Production Varese Sarabande VSD-5557

18:19:04 00:05:53 Jerry Herman Dancing Mary Martin Hello, Dolly! -- 1965 Production RCA LSOD-2007

18:27:09 00:02:46 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Pearl Bailey Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production RCA 1147-2-RG

18:31:13 00:03:10 Jerry Herman Just Leave Everything to Me Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:34:51 00:00:37 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman David Burns Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production RCA 3814-2-RG

18:35:28 00:00:59 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman Walter Matthau Hello, Dolly -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:36:27 00:00:55 Jerry Herman It Takes a Woman Cab Calloway Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production RCA 1147-2-RG

18:38:52 00:03:39 Jerry Herman Love, Look in My Window Ethel Merman Mermania! Harbinger HCD-1711

18:42:54 00:02:41 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Bette Midler Hello, Dolly! -- 2017 Production Masterworks B'way 88985-40592

18:46:26 00:05:42 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- 1964 Production RCA 3814-2-RG

18:52:34 00:00:26 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:49 Jerry Herman Filler: Finale from "Hello, Dolly!" Pearl Bailey and Company Hello, Dolly! -- 1967 Production RCA 1147-2-RG

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:19 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Hiawatha Overture Op 30 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516

19:15:00 00:39:37 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63151

19:56:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: Brouillards Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Pierre Boulez, conductor; Phyllis Curtin, soprano; Helen Watts, alto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Yi-Kwei Sae, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chamber Chorus - Archival concert observing the Centennial of the Orchestra recorded in Severance Hall 3/09/1972

20:05:00 00:23:52 Igor Stravinsky Agon

20:33:00 00:09:37 Igor Stravinsky Symphonies of Wind Instruments

20:46:00 00:04:00 Igor Stravinsky Four Russian Peasant Songs

20:54:00 00:22:00 Igor Stravinsky Les Noces

21:20:00 00:38:44 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean tells us about ”School Lunch” and Peter Schickele shares “Songs from Shakespeare”… In addition, Lily Tomlin introduces Mrs. Beasley… Richard Howland-Bolton offers a “Note Fest Advisory”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:05:00 00:11:02 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 442427

23:16:00 00:16:35 Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 3 Andris Nelsons Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra DeutGram 4797208

23:33:00 00:07:13 Dmitri Shostakovich Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 102 BBC Symphony Orchestra Hugh Wolff Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460503

23:40:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43 Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:48:00 00:02:46 Erik Satie Gymnopédie No. 3 Eric Jacobsen The Knights Ancalagon 137

23:56:00 00:03:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air Aralee Dorough, flute; Scott Holshouser, piano Dorough 2016