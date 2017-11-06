Bruckner: Symphony No. 3; Wagner: Tannhäuser Overture—Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Andris Nelsons (DeutGram 4797208)

The music of Anton Bruckner has been heard with some regularity lately in Severance Hall, as Franz Welser-Möst is a world-class Brucknerian. This May 2017 release is the beginning of a new project from the classical label Deutsche Grammophon. It’s a Bruckner Symphony cycle featuring Grammy-winning conductor Andris Nelsons and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra. To highlight not only Richard Wagner’s influence on Bruckner, but also the differences between the two composers, selected instrumental works by Wagner will be included in each release. Bruckner’s Third was in fact dedicated to Wagner and is known as his "Wagner Symphony". It was written in 1873, revised in 1877 and again in 1889. Some regard this work as Bruckner's artistic breakthrough but it is notorious as the most-revised of Bruckner's symphonies. This is the Nowak edition of 1888/89.