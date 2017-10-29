Program Guide 10-29-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science

The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.

17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Pétrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Pétrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).

17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Donald Runnicles

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

Sir Edward Elgar: Variations on an Original Theme ‘Enigma’, Op. 36

Antonin Dvorák: Violin Concerto--Christian Tetzlaff, violin; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert (Kindertotenlieder); Zubin Mehta; Thomas Hampson, baritone

Gustav Mahler: Kindertotenlieder

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Anton Webern: Six Pieces for Orchestra, Op. 6

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Back to the Middle Ages - It’s been a while since we ventured back in time; this week, medieval Italy, Catalunya, and the importance of wine in Medieval times!

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:34 Vladimir Vavilov Ave Maria German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo DeutGram 21327

06:11:00 00:08:11 Dmitry Bortnyansky Choral Concerto No. 32 'Lord, Make Me To Paul Hillier Estonian Phil. Chamber Choir Harm Mundi 2908304

06:21:00 00:06:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37 Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

06:28:00 00:02:31 Sr. Joseph Andrew Bogdanowicz Holy Mary Mother of God Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Eastman Kids at Christ Church (II): A second Pipedreams Live! program featuring students of the Eastman School of Music

C.P.E. BACH: Allegretto (iii), fr Sonata No. 3 in F Hans Davidsson (Loft 1115)

GEORG BÖHM: Praeludium in C Jeremy Jelinek

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Andantino (iii.) & Innig (iv.), fr Canonic Studies, Op. 56 Brian Glikes

J.S. BACH: Vivace (i.), fr Trio Sonata No. 6 in G, BWV 530 Adam Detzner

C.V. STANFORD: Fantasia in d, Op. 57 Stacey Xiaoyu Yang

J.S. BACH: Fantasy & Fugue in c, BWV 537 Julian Petralia & Jacob Kasak

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation @ 500 - Join Peter DuBois as we mark the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther’s world-changing action at Wittenberg that was a catalyst for the Protestant Reformation. Sacred music of then and now to mark this momentous movement.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Halloween 2017

Mother Goose Rhymes: “There Was a Crooked Man” Boris Karloff, reader (Caedmon 1091 LP) 0:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in D Minor BWV 56 Marie-Claire Alain, organ (Erato 88004 CD) 8:23

Franz Schubert: “Der Erlkönig” Alexander Kipnis, bass; Gerald Moore, piano (History 205158-303 CD) 3:36

Camille Saint-Saëns: Dance Macabre French National Radio and TV Orchestra/Jean Martinon (Erato 55001 CD) 6:34

Gilbert & Sullivan: Family Portraits Scene from Ruddigore The D’Oyly Carte Opera Company & Chorus; Orchestra of Royal Opera House, Covent Garden/Isidore Godfrey (Decca 4248 LP) 6:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Final Scene the Don is dragged to hell – Gottlob Frick, bass; Eberhard Wächter, baritone; Giuseppe Taddei, baritone; Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus/Carlo Maria Giulini (EMI 63078 CD) 6:26

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie Fantastique: Witches Sabbath Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Igor Markevitch (DG 474987 CD) 10:07

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition Movement 2 The Old Castle-- Conrad Tao, piano Album: Pictures Warner Classics 8256464056941 Music: 4:15

Jeff Scott: Titilayo-- Imani Winds: Valerie Coleman, flute; Toyin Spellman-Diaz, oboe; Mark Dover, clarinet; Jeff Scott, French horn; Monica Ellis, bassoon UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 4:01

Johannes Brahms: String Quintet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 88-- Sean Lee, violin; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 27:00

Modest Mussorgsky, arr. Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Night on Bald Mountain-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 11:44

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C, K. 315-- Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 6:58

Sebastian Currier: Verge, for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano-- Duo Prism +1: Jesse Mills, violin; Rieko Aizawa, piano; Alan R. Kay, clarinet BPL Chamber Players, Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture, Brooklyn Public Library, Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY Music: 17:51

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D.887: Movements 3 & 4-- Escher String Quartet Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 17:47

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Modest Mussorgsky

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Maurice Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition (1874/1922)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)--Byron Janis, piano (Mercury 434346 CD)

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky-Korsakov): Night on Bald Mountain (1886)--Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel (Telarc 80042 CD

Modest Mussorgsky: The Capture of Kars "Turkish March" (1880)--Michel Beroff, piano (EMI Classics 97695 CD)

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)--Michel Beroff, piano (EMI Classics 97695 CD)

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Entr’acte (1872-1880)—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (Mobile Fidelity Sound 4004 CD)

13:53:00 00:03:09 Frédéric Chopin Tarantelle in A flat major Op 43 Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:05:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Overture Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

14:05:00 00:03:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Eberhard Waechter, baritone; Graziella Sciutti, soprano Warner 86211

14:09:00 00:15:29 Victor Herbert Five Pieces for Cello & Strings Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 417672

14:24:00 00:12:58 François Joseph Gossec Symphony in E flat major Op 5 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9661

14:37:00 00:03:01 Ernesto Lecuona Vals romantico Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803

14:50:00 00:23:09 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Idillio Concertino Op 15 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Naxos 572921

15:13:00 00:05:57 Alec Wilder Air for Flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Eugenia Zukerman, flute Newport 85570

15:19:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

15:31:00 00:14:10 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti in G major Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

15:53:00 00:06:44 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from String Symphony No. 7 Concerto Cologne Teldec 98435

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad -– Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Brett Mitchell, conductor; Kathryn Leemhuis, mezzo-soprano - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:10:00 Kevin Puts River's Rush

16:20:00 00:24:02 Leonard Bernstein Symphony No. 1 'Jeremiah'

16:48:00 00:37:41 Igor Stravinsky Pétrouchka

17:29:00 00:29:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 86793

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Handel Advertises His Wares

18:04:00 00:17:01 Frédéric Chopin Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518

18:23:00 00:07:25 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé Gérard Caussé, viola EMI 54817

18:33:00 00:15:22 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

18:50:00 00:10:02 Franz Danzi Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la Potsdam Chamber Academy Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Decca 4814711

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:37:29 Dmitri Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 99 Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra Marek Janowski Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89921

19:41:00 00:30:17 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 11 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

20:13:00 00:40:41 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell David Oistrakh, violin EMI 67974

20:57:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Thomas Janson: Violin Rapture (1998) Jameson Cooper, violin; Donna Lee, piano (Centaur 3310) 18:28

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Danses Ravissants (2006) George Pope, flute; Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Heidi Albert, cello; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp (CCG 03-15-15) 13:31

Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody (1991) London Symphony Orch/JoAnn Falletta (Naxos 559 652) 21:36

21:57:00 00:02:23 Darius Milhaud Corcovado from "Saudades do Brasil" Op 67 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Floyd Abrams, Senior Counsel, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP; author, “The Soul of the First Amendment”

In the last several years, Americans seem to have a renewed interest in the protections offered by the First Amendment. From speech restrictions on college campuses, to censorship on social media platforms, to concerns over the future of the free press, what constitutes free speech is now routinely under scrutiny by both the right and left.

While many nations are devoted to the free expression of ideas, the United States is unique in that it "does so more often, more intensely, and more controversially than is true elsewhere.” How can we continue to promote and protect free speech?

At the 2017 City Club Annual Meeting, guests consider the State of Free Speech. This special Friday Forum will begin at noon with a presentation of the City Club's annual report followed by a keynote address from Floyd Abrams, award-winning legal scholar and author of The Soul of the First Amendment: Why Free Speech Matters, who will share his thoughts on the unique protections for freedom of speech in the United States.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:09:07 Karl Goldmark In the Garden from 'Rustic Wedding' Stephen Gunzenhauser National Symphony of Ireland Naxos 550745

23:11:00 00:05:18 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 3 in F major Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

23:16:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:26:00 00:11:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Sinfonia Concertante London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Arthur Grumiaux, violin; Arrigo Pellicia, viola Philips 4788977

23:39:00 00:06:57 Anatoly Liadov The Enchanted Lake Op 62 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 447084

23:45:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7 Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

23:55:00 00:03:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 7 in E flat major Op 23 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348