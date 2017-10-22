Program Guide 10-22-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 13, 2017 - From a studio in Bridge Recording in Los Angeles, California, this week’s From the Top has a decidedly more intimate feel. Featuring an all-California lineup, we enjoy two exciting performances by a young, award-winning violinist, a teenage pianist shares how he found joy while performing when he learned to just let go, and an outstanding violist performs a heartfelt interpretation Brahms’s Sonata for Viola and Piano

14-year-old violinist Keven Miura from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro assai from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Ophir Horovitz from Los Angeles, California performs Nocturne, Op.48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and Etude No.13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923-2006)

18-year-old violist Cara Pogossian from Los Angeles, California performs I. Allegro amabile from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

14-year-old cellist Mei Hotta from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano and “Orbit” for Solo Cello by Philip Glass (b.1937)

14-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arr. Kreisler, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Semyon Bychkof; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Sergei Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 1

Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l’eau from Book 1 of Images

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia; Tugan Sokhiev

02:57:00 00:02:07 Anthony Holborne Galliard 'My selfe' Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Leonard Bernstein; Sir Georg Solit (symphony);

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn; Leonard Bernstein, cond; Walter Berry, baritone; Christa Ludvig, mezzo KS 7359

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4; Irmgard Seefried, soprano NYP 9803/04

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Luther & the Reformation—the 500th - October 31st makes the actual date of the Reformation, and we conclude our year-long series with recordings that talk us from Schutz to Bach

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:57 George Frideric Handel Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis London Chorus EMI 28379

06:12:00 00:14:35 George Frideric Handel Chandos Anthem No. 4 "O sing unto the The Sixteen Choir & Orch Harry Christophers Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor Chandos 504

06:27:00 00:03:06 Thomas Tallis O sacrum convivium Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Eastman Kids at Christ Church (I) -The first of two Pipedreams Live! programs featuring students of the Eastman School of Music and the organs at Christ Church, Rochester, NY

C.P.E. BACH: Allegro (i), fr Sonata No. 3 in F Hans Davidsson(Loft 1115)

MAX REGER: Introduction & Passacaglia in d, WoO Nicholas Halbert

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Toccata in F, BuxWV 156 Jacob Taylor

CALVIN HAMPTON: Lullaby, fr Suite No. 2 Angela Salcedo

J.S. BACH: Christ, unser Herr, zum Jordan kam, BWV 684 Amanda Mole

J.S. BACH: Praeludium in C, BWV 547 Sarah Simko

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A New Hymn Extravaganza - Hymns, and anthems based on hymns, will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of congregational song .

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Octogenarian Creativity II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer” 1st movement – Nathan Milstein, violin; Georges Pludermacher, piano (Teldec 95998 CD) 10:05

Kurt Weill: Kleine Dreigroschenmusik: selections Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (EMI 44012 CD) 8:36

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite #3: Gigue Janos Starker, cello (YouTube 1998 Tokyo Recital) 2:28

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo in B-flat minor, Op.31: Arthur Rubinstein, piano (DG34445 DVD) 9:45

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto: Final movement Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst (Private recording of the artist) 8:41

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Jade Simmons

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 Movement 2 Allegro molto-- Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 04:28

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 07:00

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Lillette Jenkins-Wisner: Flight of the Bumblebee-- Lillette Jenkins-Wisner, piano with friends Music: 3:37

Jade Simmons: The Flight-- Jade Simmons, piano Album: The Flight Fame/ Superwoman Records NA Music: 05:11

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor (excerpts)-- Harriet Krijgh, cello Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 26:00

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joaquin Turina: Fantasia Sevillana for Guitar, Op. 29 Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 05:32

Aleksandra Vrebalov: Pannonia Boundless-- Apollo Chamber Players Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH); Houston, TX Music: 6:35

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2-- New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:05

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of conductor Wilhelm Furtwangler - Playlist for Parts 1 & 2

Mozart: Symphony No.40 in g K.550 (1788)-Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Naxos 110996 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.1 in C Op.21 (1800)—Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Music & Arts Programs of America 942 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op.55 “Eroica” (1803)—Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Music & Arts Programs of America 942 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in c Op.67 (1804-08)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Music & Arts Programs of America 942 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.6 in F Op.68 (1808)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Music & Arts Programs of America 942 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.7 in A Op.92 (1808)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 0289 439 0032 4 CD)

Bruckner: Symphony No.7 in C Op.21 (1881-83)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Naxos 111000 CD)

Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1870)—Orchestra Sinfonica E Coro Della Radio Italiana (Membran 233411 CD)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor Op. 74 “Pathétique” (1893)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Naxos 110865 CD)

13:48:00 00:11:53 Frédéric Chopin Ballade No. 4 in F minor Op 52 Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 4795448

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:45 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

14:02:00 00:01:30 Franz Liszt Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale Lazar Berman, piano DeutGram 4779525

14:04:00 00:09:01 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Charles Munch Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

14:13:00 00:07:51 Gustav Mahler Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Erich Leinsdorf Boston Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

14:21:00 00:12:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 in A flat major Op 45 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8589

14:50:00 00:20:50 Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 2 in A major Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 503293

15:10:00 00:06:20 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' Yundi, piano DeutGram 851

15:23:00 00:12:23 John Adams The Chairman Dances David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 444454

15:35:00 00:12:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 Andris Nelsons Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4795201

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Abraham Skernick, viola; Archival program observing the Centennial of the Orchestra – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:12:43 Arcangelo Corelli Concerto Grosso in G minor Op 6

16:22:00 00:17:22 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

16:44:00 00:42:26 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

17:32:00 00:25:44 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 92 in G major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 768779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Adams at the Opera

18:04:00 00:15:17 Franz Liszt Totentanz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos 503293

18:21:00 00:15:22 Franz Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

18:39:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

18:54:00 00:05:09 Franz Liszt Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:15 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 94 in G Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

19:26:00 00:35:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major Op 56 Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Giuliano Carmignola, violin; Sol Gabetta, cello; Dejan Lazic, piano Sony 376362

20:03:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C — Mary Kay Fink, flute; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG CD 11-05-06) 14:51

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Mary Kay Fink, flute & piccolo; Thomas Reed, clarinet; Takako Masame, violin; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper — RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond. (Azica 72207) 17:25

21:57:00 00:02:07 Jorge Gomez General O'Reilly Tiempo Libre Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano RCA 32164

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Thursday by The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Cleveland Mayoral Debate: Frank Jackson, Zack Reed, moderated by Rick Jackson

Nine candidates competed in the 2017 Cleveland mayoral primary. The final two candidates are Frank G. Jackson and Zack Reed.

Jackson, elected in 2005, is Cleveland's 57th mayor and is seeking his fourth four-year term. If elected, he will become Cleveland's longest serving mayor. He began his public service career as an assistant city prosecutor in the Cleveland Municipal Court Clerk’s Office. From 1990 through 2005, Jackson served on Cleveland City Council, representing the 5th Ward.

Reed has served as a City of Cleveland councilman for Ward 2 since 2001. He began his public service career coordinating a jobs program for youth through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Reed then worked on public housing initiatives for the city of San Francisco before returning to Cleveland to work for Cuyahoga County’s Children and Family Services.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:04:56 Domenico Cimarosa Larghetto from Serenade for Flute & Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 5679

23:06:00 00:07:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 Chamber Players of Canada Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

23:16:00 00:22:55 Franz Liszt A Faust Symphony: Gretchen Leonard Bernstein Boston Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 4796018

23:41:00 00:04:30 Jean Sibelius Andante festivo Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

23:45:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:55:00 00:03:27 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530