WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-22-2017

Published October 22, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 13, 2017 - From a studio in Bridge Recording in Los Angeles, California, this week’s From the Top has a decidedly more intimate feel. Featuring an all-California lineup, we enjoy two exciting performances by a young, award-winning violinist, a teenage pianist shares how he found joy while performing when he learned to just let go, and an outstanding violist performs a heartfelt interpretation Brahms’s Sonata for Viola and Piano

14-year-old violinist Keven Miura from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro assai from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Ophir Horovitz from Los Angeles, California performs Nocturne, Op.48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and Etude No.13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923-2006)

18-year-old violist Cara Pogossian from Los Angeles, California performs I. Allegro amabile from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

14-year-old cellist Mei Hotta from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano and “Orbit” for Solo Cello by Philip Glass (b.1937)

14-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arr. Kreisler, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Semyon Bychkof; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Sergei Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No. 1

Claude Debussy: Reflets dans l’eau from Book 1 of Images

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia; Tugan Sokhiev

02:57:00            00:02:07            Anthony Holborne         Galliard 'My selfe'                      Jordi Savall       Hespèrion XXI       AliaVox 9813

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Leonard Bernstein; Sir Georg Solit (symphony);

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn; Leonard Bernstein, cond; Walter Berry, baritone; Christa Ludvig, mezzo KS 7359

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4; Irmgard Seefried, soprano NYP 9803/04

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Luther & the Reformation—the 500th -  October 31st makes the actual date of the Reformation, and we conclude our year-long series with recordings that talk us from Schutz to Bach

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:57            George Frideric Handel  Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest'     London Philharmonic            Sir Andrew Davis          London Chorus  EMI      28379

06:12:00            00:14:35            George Frideric Handel  Chandos Anthem No.  4  "O sing unto the           The Sixteen Choir & Orch     Harry Christophers        Lynne Dawson, soprano; Ian Partridge, tenor      Chandos           504

06:27:00            00:03:06            Thomas Tallis    O sacrum convivium                  Norman Mackenzie        Atlanta Symphony Chorus         Telarc   80654

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Eastman Kids at Christ Church (I) -The first of two Pipedreams Live! programs featuring students of the Eastman School of Music and the organs at Christ Church, Rochester, NY

C.P.E. BACH: Allegro (i), fr Sonata No. 3 in F  Hans Davidsson(Loft 1115)

MAX REGER: Introduction & Passacaglia in d, WoO  Nicholas Halbert

DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Toccata in F, BuxWV 156  Jacob Taylor

CALVIN HAMPTON: Lullaby, fr Suite No. 2  Angela Salcedo

J.S. BACH: Christ, unser Herr, zum Jordan kam, BWV 684  Amanda Mole

J.S. BACH: Praeludium in C, BWV 547  Sarah Simko

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: A New Hymn Extravaganza - Hymns, and anthems based on hymns, will be featured on this edition of With Heart and Voice.  Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of congregational song .

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Octogenarian Creativity II

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 9 “Kreutzer”  1st movement – Nathan Milstein, violin; Georges Pludermacher, piano (Teldec 95998 CD) 10:05

Kurt Weill: Kleine Dreigroschenmusik: selections   Philharmonia Orchestra/Otto Klemperer (EMI 44012 CD) 8:36

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite #3: Gigue   Janos Starker, cello (YouTube 1998 Tokyo Recital) 2:28

Frederic Chopin: Scherzo in B-flat minor, Op.31: Arthur Rubinstein, piano (DG34445 DVD) 9:45

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto: Final movement   Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst  (Private recording of the artist) 8:41

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Jade Simmons

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 Movement 2 Allegro molto-- Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 04:28

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art,  Chattanooga, TN Music: 07:00

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Lillette Jenkins-Wisner: Flight of the Bumblebee-- Lillette Jenkins-Wisner, piano with friends Music: 3:37

Jade Simmons: The Flight-- Jade Simmons, piano Album: The Flight Fame/ Superwoman Records NA Music: 05:11

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor (excerpts)-- Harriet Krijgh, cello Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 26:00

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joaquin Turina: Fantasia Sevillana for Guitar, Op. 29 Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 05:32

Aleksandra Vrebalov: Pannonia Boundless-- Apollo Chamber Players Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH); Houston, TX Music: 6:35

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2-- New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:05

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of conductor Wilhelm Furtwangler - Playlist for Parts 1 & 2

Mozart: Symphony No.40 in g K.550 (1788)-Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Naxos 110996 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.1 in C Op.21 (1800)—Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Music & Arts Programs of America 942 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.3 in E-Flat Op.55 “Eroica” (1803)—Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (Music & Arts Programs of America 942 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.5 in c  Op.67 (1804-08)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Music & Arts Programs of America 942 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.6 in F Op.68 (1808)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Music & Arts Programs of America 942 CD)

Beethoven: Symphony No.7 in A Op.92 (1808)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DeutGram 0289 439 0032 4 CD)

Bruckner: Symphony No.7 in C Op.21 (1881-83)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Naxos 111000 CD)

Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1870)—Orchestra Sinfonica E Coro Della Radio Italiana (Membran 233411 CD)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor Op. 74 “Pathétique” (1893)—Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra (Naxos 110865 CD)

13:48:00            00:11:53            Frédéric Chopin Ballade No.  4 in F minor  Op 52             Krystian Zimerman, piano            DeutGram         4795448

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:45            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Canzonetta                             Lazar Berman, piano  DeutGram         4779525

14:02:00            00:01:30            Franz Liszt        Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Pastorale                         Lazar Berman, piano  DeutGram         4779525

14:04:00            00:09:01            Claude Debussy           Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun                     Charles Munch  Boston Symphony Orchestra      RCA     300350

14:13:00            00:07:51            Gustav Mahler   Scherzo from Symphony No. 1               Erich Leinsdorf  Boston Symphony Orchestra     RCA     300350

14:21:00            00:12:18            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Rhapsody No.  3 in A flat major  Op 45              Neeme Järvi            Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           8589

14:50:00            00:20:50            Franz Liszt        Piano Concerto No.  2 in A major           Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            Vasily Petrenko Eldar Nebolsin, piano    Naxos   503293

15:10:00            00:06:20            Franz Liszt        Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto'                                   Yundi, piano            DeutGram         851

15:17:00            00:05:57            George Frideric Handel  Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest'     London Philharmonic            Sir Andrew Davis          London Chorus  EMI      28379

15:23:00            00:12:23            John Adams     The Chairman Dances               David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony            Argo     444454

15:35:00            00:12:10            Dmitri Shostakovich      Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47                    Andris Nelsons            Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         4795201

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Abraham Skernick, viola; Archival program observing the Centennial of the Orchestra – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:12:43            Arcangelo Corelli           Concerto Grosso in G minor  Op 6

16:22:00            00:17:22            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

16:44:00            00:42:26            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16     

17:32:00            00:25:44            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 92 in G major     George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    768779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Adams at the Opera

18:04:00            00:15:17            Franz Liszt        Totentanz          Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vasily Petrenko Eldar Nebolsin, piano Naxos   503293

18:21:00            00:15:22            Franz Liszt        Réminiscences de Don Juan                              Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway           30022

18:39:00            00:13:13            Franz Liszt        Fantasy on Beethoven's 'The Ruins of    Budapest Symphony Orchestra          Karl Anton Rickenbacher            Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67401

18:54:00            00:05:09            Franz Liszt        Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro                                 Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4795529

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:22:15            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 94 in G               Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre         Naïve    5176

19:26:00            00:35:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Concerto for Violin, Cello & Piano in C major  Op 56        Basel Chamber Orchestra       Giovanni Antonini          Giuliano Carmignola, violin; Sol Gabetta, cello; Dejan Lazic, piano            Sony    376362

20:03:00            00:52:24            Franz Liszt        Dante Symphony          Dresden State Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus     DeutGram         4779525

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Divertimento in C — Mary Kay Fink, flute; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG CD 11-05-06) 14:51

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain — Mary Kay Fink, flute & piccolo; Thomas Reed, clarinet; Takako Masame, violin; Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG CD 11-05-06) 20:51

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper — RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond. (Azica 72207) 17:25

21:57:00            00:02:07            Jorge Gomez    General O'Reilly            Tiempo Libre                 Sir James Galway, flute; Jorge Gomez, piano          RCA     32164

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Thursday by The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Cleveland Mayoral Debate: Frank Jackson, Zack Reed, moderated by Rick Jackson

Nine candidates competed in the 2017 Cleveland mayoral primary. The final two candidates are Frank G. Jackson and Zack Reed.

Jackson, elected in 2005, is Cleveland's 57th mayor and is seeking his fourth four-year term. If elected, he will become Cleveland's longest serving mayor. He began his public service career as an assistant city prosecutor in the Cleveland Municipal Court Clerk’s Office.  From 1990 through 2005, Jackson served on Cleveland City Council, representing the 5th Ward.

Reed has served as a City of Cleveland councilman for Ward 2 since 2001. He began his public service career coordinating a jobs program for youth through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Reed then worked on public housing initiatives for the city of San Francisco before returning to Cleveland to work for Cuyahoga County’s Children and Family Services.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:04:56            Domenico Cimarosa      Larghetto from Serenade for Flute &                               Sir James Galway, flute; Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA     5679

23:06:00            00:07:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14   Chamber Players of Canada                     Janina Fialkowska, piano           Atma    2532

23:16:00            00:22:55            Franz Liszt        A Faust Symphony: Gretchen                 Leonard Bernstein            Boston Symphony Orchestra      DeutGram         4796018

23:41:00            00:04:30            Jean Sibelius    Andante festivo             Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9227

23:45:00            00:08:06            Edvard Grieg     Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34                  Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         437520

23:55:00            00:03:27            Franz Liszt        Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube'                        Daniil Trifonov, piano            Mariinsky          530

 

 

 