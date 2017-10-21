Program Guide 10-21-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C major Op 53 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9454

00:43:00 00:28:19 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 86 in D major Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

01:14:00 00:21:57 Sir Malcolm Arnold Guitar Concerto Op 67 Melos Ensemble Malcolm Arnold Julian Bream, guitar RCA 300350

01:39:00 00:38:07 Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

02:20:00 00:31:36 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat major Op 82 Sir Simon Rattle Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 64737

02:55:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212

03:22:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

04:05:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564

04:47:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

05:24:00 00:12:43 Václav Pichl Symphony in E flat major Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9740

05:40:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

05:49:00 00:10:58 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in F major Op 9 La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Gail Hennessey, oboe; Rachel Chaplin, oboe Avie 2371

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl Live from Brevard Music Center (1957)

06:12:46 Enrique Granados Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano; Decca 001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA Red Seal 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Jade Simmons

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 Movement 2 Allegro molto-- Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 04:28

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 07:00

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Lillette Jenkins-Wisner: Flight of the Bumblebee-- Lillette Jenkins-Wisner, piano with friends Music: 3:37

Jade Simmons: The Flight-- Jade Simmons, piano Album: The Flight Fame/ Superwoman Records NA Music: 05:11

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor (excerpts)-- Harriet Krijgh, cello Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 26:00

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joaquin Turina: Fantasia Sevillana for Guitar, Op. 29 Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 05:32

Aleksandra Vrebalov: Pannonia Boundless-- Apollo Chamber Players Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH); Houston, TX Music: 6:35

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2-- New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:05

09:57:00 00:03:17 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 5 Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:47 Howard Shore The Return of the King: The White Tree City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Crouch End Festival Choir Silva 1160

10:04:00 00:04:28 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 121 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

10:10:00 00:14:07 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67 István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

10:26:00 00:13:36 Frederick Loewe Camelot: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

10:42:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163

10:49:00 00:07:10 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 82 Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98265

10:56:00 00:03:02 André Grétry Céphale et Procris: Gigue Stefan Sanderling Orchestre de Bretagne ASV 1095

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 13, 2017 - From a studio in Bridge Recording in Los Angeles, California, this week’s From the Top has a decidedly more intimate feel. Featuring an all-California lineup, we enjoy two exciting performances by a young, award-winning violinist, a teenage pianist shares how he found joy while performing when he learned to just let go, and an outstanding violist performs a heartfelt interpretation Brahms’s Sonata for Viola and Piano

14-year-old violinist Keven Miura from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro assai from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Ophir Horovitz from Los Angeles, California performs Nocturne, Op.48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and Etude No.13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923-2006)

18-year-old violist Cara Pogossian from Los Angeles, California performs I. Allegro amabile from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

14-year-old cellist Mei Hotta from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano and “Orbit” for Solo Cello by Philip Glass (b.1937)

14-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arr. Kreisler, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven and Sibelius Take the Fifth; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky and ‘ Pictures at an Exhibition’

12:09:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:21:00 00:15:56 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581

12:40:00 00:08:24 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

12:50:00 00:08:30 Joaquín Turina La procesión del rocio Op 9 Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

13:14:00 00:14:04 Giovanni Bottesini Grand Duo Concertante for Violin, Double St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Joshua Bell, violin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Sony 60956

13:30:00 00:18:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major Josef Krips Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

13:51:00 00:31:36 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat major Op 82 Sir Simon Rattle Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 64737

14:28:00 00:12:22 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

14:41:00 00:11:35 Claude-Michel Schönberg Les Misérables: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80498

14:55:00 00:03:59 Gaetano Donizetti Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80333

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven and Sibelius Take the Fifth

15:03:00 00:32:38 Léo Delibes Coppélia: Suite Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 125

15:41:00 00:09:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Bamboula Op 2 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145

15:50:00 00:08:19 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in C Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:31:03 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 92 Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Alessandro Marangoni, piano Naxos 572823

16:36:00 00:14:03 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 11 in B flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

16:53:00 00:05:25 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 1 in G minor Chamber Ensemble Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer, Inc.

17:01:00 00:01:37 Stanley Myers The Deer Hunter: Cavatina [excerpt] Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287

17:03:00 00:05:05 Hans Zimmer Rain Man: Theme Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

17:09:00 00:05:40 Hans Zimmer Driving Miss Daisy: Driving Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

17:16:00 00:08:45 Hans Zimmer The Lion King: Suite Liza Grossman Contemporary Youth Orchestra

17:27:00 00:05:43 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops ClevPops 2008

17:34:00 00:06:16 Hans Zimmer Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow Nic Raine Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 33

17:42:00 00:08:15 Mancina, Mark Tarzan: Suite Liza Grossman Contemporary Youth Orchestra

17:51:00 00:02:46 Hans Zimmer Thelma and Louise: Thunderbird [excerpt] Dirk Brossé Brussels Philharmonic Decca 467749

17:52:00 00:06:47 Hans Zimmer Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful Brussels Philharmonic Dirk Brossé Chorus Decca 467749

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Ken Bloom’s Guilty Pleasures (Part 2) - The noted musical theater historian is back with first-rate songs from not-very-good musicals!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:03:33 00:03:16 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams What a Country! Ray Bolger All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

18:10:04 00:04:12 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams Once Upon a Time Charles Strouse, Lee Adams All American Backers' Audition Harbinger HCD2401

18:16:41 00:02:47 Cole Porter I Loved Him Madeline Kahn, Cybil Shepard At Long Last Love -- Film Soundtrack RCA ABL2-0967

18:21:28 00:03:12 Johnny Burke I Wouldn't Bet One Penny Eddie Foy Jr., Susan Johnson Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

18:27:58 00:02:41 Frank Loesser Where Are You (Now That I Need You)? Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton Capitol 7777-89942

18:32:51 00:01:58 William Hargreaves Burlington Bertie from Bow Julie Andrews Star! -- Film Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5102

18:36:39 00:03:18 John Kander-Fred Ebb How Lucky Can You Get? Barbra Streisand Funny Lady -- Original Film Soundtrack Arista AR9004

18:41:22 00:01:40 Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong Julie Harris Skyscraper -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7-65132

18:46:38 00:03:33 Jack Lawrence-Stan Freeman Fickle Finger of Fate Richard Kiley I Had a Ball -- Original B'way Cast Mercury 0CS-6210

18:51:43 00:01:17 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:47 Charles Strouse Filler: Overture from "All American" Orchestra All American -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48216

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat major Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 46313

19:28:00 00:27:44 Carl Reinecke Serenade for Strings in G minor Op 242 Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999159

19:57:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage Florilegium Channel 7595

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Louis Lane, conductor; Daniel Barenboim, conductor; Archival concert from 1967 featuring cellist Jacqueline du Pré - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:22:14 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose: Suite

20:31:00 00:29:50 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

21:05:00 00:26:29 Édouard Lalo Cello Concerto in D minor

21:30:00 00:28:38 Johannes Brahms Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436853

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – In honor of WCLV, the classical music home station from which Weekend Radio originates, we spend this week exploring the orchestra. We will hear "The Symphony Racket," by Bob and Ray, "Young People's Guide to the Orchestra" by Robert Klein, and "The Orchestra" by The Committee… Mark Levy helps with "Naming Your Dog," and we listen to Part 1 of David Gunson's "What Goes Up Must Come Down." It's all about air traffic controlers... This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

23:07:00 00:13:44 Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet Cypress String Quartet Gary Hoffman, cello Avie 2307

23:23:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:30:00 00:07:01 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Adagio Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

23:40:00 00:04:45 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

23:44:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:55:00 00:04:18 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113

23:56:00 00:03:06 John Ireland The Holy Boy La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8730