Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-21-2017

Published October 21, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:38:22            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  2 in C major  Op 53                Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9454

00:43:00            00:28:19            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 86 in D major                  Hugh Wolff       St. Paul Chamber Orchestra            Teldec  46313

01:14:00            00:21:57            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Guitar Concerto Op 67   Melos Ensemble            Malcolm Arnold  Julian Bream, guitar       RCA     300350

01:39:00            00:38:07            Antonín Dvorák Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major  Op 81    Concertante                  Jeremy Denk, piano      Meridian            84459

02:20:00            00:31:36            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  5 in E flat major  Op 82              Sir Simon Rattle            Philharmonia Orchestra  EMI      64737

02:55:00            00:24:13            Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Robert Shaw            Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc   80212

03:22:00            00:39:46            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Quintet in B minor  Op 115         Chamber Ensemble                        Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

04:05:00            00:38:46            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Symphony No. 3            London Philharmonic            Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano        EMI      56564

04:47:00            00:34:34            Ludwig Spohr    Nonet in F major  Op 31 Vienna-Berlin Ensemble            Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram         427640

05:24:00            00:12:43            Václav Pichl      Symphony in E flat major                       Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9740

05:40:00            00:06:41            Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major                        Roy Goodman         Brandenburg Consort    Hyperion           66891

05:49:00            00:10:58            Tomaso Albinoni           Concerto for 2 Oboes in F major  Op 9   La Serenissima            Adrian Chandler             Gail Hennessey, oboe; Rachel Chaplin, oboe     Avie      2371

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 5, Op. 5 (Andaluza) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80576

06:06:33 Enrique Granados Elegia Eterna Beverly Sills, soprano; Transylvania Symphony Orchestra (Brevard Music Center) James Christian Pfohl Live from Brevard Music Center (1957)

06:12:46 Enrique Granados Goyescas Jorge Luis Prats, piano; Decca 001593702

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from Estancia Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90211

07:04:45 Manuel de Falla Ritual Fire Dance, from El amor brujo Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90210

07:10:15 Maurice Ravel La valse Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata RCA Red Seal 14815

07:23:41 Aaron Copland El Salón Mexico Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata EMI Classics 31561

07:35:42 Manuel Ponce Piano Concerto in f María Teresa Rodríguez, piano; Orquesta Filarmónica de la UNAM Eduardo Mata Sonopress 7742

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Jade Simmons

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99 Movement 2 Allegro molto-- Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 04:28

Claude Debussy: Premiere Rhapsodie-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art,  Chattanooga, TN Music: 07:00

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Lillette Jenkins-Wisner: Flight of the Bumblebee-- Lillette Jenkins-Wisner, piano with friends Music: 3:37

Jade Simmons: The Flight-- Jade Simmons, piano Album: The Flight Fame/ Superwoman Records NA Music: 05:11

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor (excerpts)-- Harriet Krijgh, cello Oregon Symphony Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 26:00

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joaquin Turina: Fantasia Sevillana for Guitar, Op. 29 Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 05:32

Aleksandra Vrebalov: Pannonia Boundless-- Apollo Chamber Players Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH); Houston, TX Music: 6:35

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2-- New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 30:05

09:57:00            00:03:17            Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 5 Op 101                                 Orion Weiss, piano            Bridge  9355

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:47            Howard Shore   The Return of the King: The White Tree  City of Prague Philharmonic            Nic Raine          Crouch End Festival Choir         Silva     1160

10:04:00            00:04:28            Robert Schumann          Scherzo from Violin Sonata No. 2 Op 121                                   Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano   Ars Prod.          38536

10:10:00            00:14:07            Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67             István Kertész   London Symphony            Decca   4785437

10:26:00            00:13:36            Frederick Loewe            Camelot: Suite              Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80375

10:42:00            00:06:25            Scott Joplin      Magnetic Rag                            William Appling, piano   Albany  1163

10:49:00            00:07:10            Franz Joseph Haydn     Finale from Symphony No. 82                Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98265

10:56:00            00:03:02            André Grétry     Céphale et Procris: Gigue                      Stefan Sanderling            Orchestre de Bretagne   ASV     1095

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 13, 2017 - From a studio in Bridge Recording in Los Angeles, California, this week’s From the Top has a decidedly more intimate feel. Featuring an all-California lineup, we enjoy two exciting performances by a young, award-winning violinist, a teenage pianist shares how he found joy while performing when he learned to just let go, and an outstanding violist performs a heartfelt interpretation Brahms’s Sonata for Viola and Piano

14-year-old violinist Keven Miura from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro assai from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 8, Op. 30, No. 3 by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Ophir Horovitz from Los Angeles, California performs Nocturne, Op.48, No.1 in C minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849) and Etude No.13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923-2006)

18-year-old violist Cara Pogossian from Los Angeles, California performs I. Allegro amabile from the Sonata for Viola and Piano in E-flat major, Op. 120, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

14-year-old cellist Mei Hotta from Los Angeles, California performs Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano and “Orbit” for Solo Cello by Philip Glass (b.1937)

14-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California performs Danse Espagnole by Manuel de Falla (1876-1946), arr. Kreisler, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven and Sibelius Take the Fifth; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky and Pictures at an Exhibition’

12:09:00            00:09:56            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Four Cornish Dances Op 91                   Andrew Penny            Queensland Symphony Naxos   553526

12:21:00            00:15:56            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor  Op 27                             Evgeny Kissin, piano     DeutGram         4797581

12:40:00            00:08:24            Richard Rodgers           Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your                        John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

12:50:00            00:08:30            Joaquín Turina   La procesión del rocio Op 9                   Jesús López-Cobos            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80574

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:08:41            Jacques Offenbach       Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture                  Marc Minkowski         Musicians of the Louvre Archiv   4776403

13:14:00            00:14:04            Giovanni Bottesini         Grand Duo Concertante for Violin, Double          St. Paul Chamber Orchestra       Hugh Wolff       Joshua Bell, violin; Edgar Meyer, double bass    Sony    60956

13:30:00            00:18:03            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 35 in D major                  Josef Krips            Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Philips  4788977

13:51:00            00:31:36            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  5 in E flat major  Op 82              Sir Simon Rattle            Philharmonia Orchestra  EMI      64737

14:28:00            00:12:22            Pablo de Sarasate         Carmen Fantasy Op 25  Orchestra of Castille & Leon            Alejandro Posada          Gil Shaham, violin         Canary  7

14:41:00            00:11:35            Claude-Michel Schönberg          Les Misérables: Suite                Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80498

14:55:00            00:03:59            Gaetano Donizetti         Don Pasquale: Servants' Chorus            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80333

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Beethoven and Sibelius Take the Fifth

15:03:00            00:32:38            Léo Delibes      Coppélia: Suite              Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra          Reference         125

15:41:00            00:09:18            Louis Moreau Gottschalk           Bamboula Op 2                         Cecile Licad, piano            Naxos   559145

15:50:00            00:08:19            Antonio Vivaldi  Guitar Concerto in C      Orchestra of St Luke's               Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast        67097

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:31:03            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major  Op 92 Malmö Symphony Orchestra     Andrew Mogrelia           Alessandro Marangoni, piano     Naxos   572823

16:36:00            00:14:03            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 11 in B flat                     Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9352

16:53:00            00:05:25            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No.  1 in G minor        Chamber Ensemble                        Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet  Mercury            4811409

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer, Inc.

17:01:00            00:01:37            Stanley Myers   The Deer Hunter: Cavatina [excerpt]       Jason Vieaux, guitar      Azica            71287

17:03:00            00:05:05            Hans Zimmer    Rain Man: Theme          Dirk Brossé       Brussels Philharmonic            Decca   467749

17:09:00            00:05:40            Hans Zimmer    Driving Miss Daisy: Driving        Dirk Brossé       Brussels Philharmonic            Decca   467749

17:16:00            00:08:45            Hans Zimmer    The Lion King: Suite      Liza Grossman  Contemporary Youth Orchestra          

17:27:00            00:05:43            Klaus Badelt     The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main         Carl Topilow      Cleveland Pops    ClevPops 2008

17:34:00            00:06:16            Hans Zimmer    Dead Man's Chest: Jack Sparrow           Nic Raine          Royal Philharmonic     Royal Phil         33

17:42:00            00:08:15            Mancina, Mark  Tarzan: Suite                Liza Grossman  Contemporary Youth Orchestra          

17:51:00            00:02:46            Hans Zimmer    Thelma and Louise: Thunderbird [excerpt]          Dirk Brossé            Brussels Philharmonic   Decca   467749

17:52:00            00:06:47            Hans Zimmer    Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful       Brussels Philharmonic   Dirk Brossé            Chorus  Decca   467749

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Ken Bloom’s Guilty Pleasures (Part 2) - The noted musical theater historian is back with first-rate songs from not-very-good musicals!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:03:33            00:03:16            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      What a Country!            Ray Bolger        All American -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48216

18:10:04            00:04:12            Charles Strouse-Lee Adams      Once Upon a Time         Charles Strouse, Lee Adams            All American Backers' Audition   Harbinger          HCD2401

18:16:41            00:02:47            Cole Porter       I Loved Him       Madeline Kahn, Cybil Shepard   At Long Last Love -- Film Soundtrack            RCA     ABL2-0967

18:21:28            00:03:12            Johnny Burke    I Wouldn't Bet One Penny          Eddie Foy Jr., Susan Johnson    Front Row Center       MCA     MCAD4-11353

18:27:58            00:02:41            Frank Loesser   Where Are You (Now That I Need You)? Betty Hutton      Spotlight on Betty Hutton      Capitol  7777-89942

18:32:51            00:01:58            William Hargreaves        Burlington Bertie from Bow        Julie Andrews    Star! -- Film Soundtrack       20th Century Fox          DTCS-5102

18:36:39            00:03:18            John Kander-Fred Ebb  How Lucky Can You Get?          Barbra Streisand            Funny Lady -- Original Film Soundtrack  Arista    AR9004

18:41:22            00:01:40            Jimmy Van Heusen-Sammy Cahn          Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong    Julie Harris    Skyscraper -- Original B'way Cast           Angel    ZDM7-65132

18:46:38            00:03:33            Jack Lawrence-Stan Freeman    Fickle Finger of Fate      Richard Kiley    I Had a Ball -- Original B'way Cast       Mercury            0CS-6210

18:51:43            00:01:17            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:09            00:03:47            Charles Strouse Filler: Overture from "All American"         Orchestra          All American -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK48216

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:34            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 85 in B flat major                        Hugh Wolff            St. Paul Chamber Orchestra       Teldec  46313

19:28:00            00:27:44            Carl Reinecke    Serenade for Strings in G minor  Op 242             Johannes Goritzki            German Chamber Academy Neuss        CPO     999159

19:57:00            00:02:01            Jean-Marie Leclair         Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage                         Florilegium        Channel            7595

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Louis Lane, conductor; Daniel Barenboim, conductor; Archival concert from 1967 featuring cellist Jacqueline du Pré - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:22:14            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose: Suite     

20:31:00            00:29:50            Sir Edward Elgar           Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85

21:05:00            00:26:29            Édouard Lalo    Cello Concerto in D minor

21:30:00            00:28:38            Johannes Brahms          Variations & Fugue on Theme by Handel Op 24              Vladimir Ashkenazy       Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436853

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – In honor of WCLV, the classical music home station from which Weekend Radio originates, we spend this week exploring the orchestra. We will hear "The Symphony Racket," by Bob and Ray, "Young People's Guide to the Orchestra" by Robert Klein, and "The Orchestra" by The Committee… Mark Levy helps with "Naming Your Dog," and we listen to Part 1 of David Gunson's "What Goes Up Must Come Down." It's all about air traffic controlers... This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:07            Edvard Grieg     Holberg Suite: Air Op 40                        Domenico Boyagian      Ohio Philharmonic     Centaur 3311

23:07:00            00:13:44            Franz Schubert Adagio from String Quintet         Cypress String Quartet               Gary Hoffman, cello  Avie      2307

23:23:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran      Lonely Waters   Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos   573034

23:30:00            00:07:01            Leos Janácek    Idyll for Strings: Adagio             Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572698

23:40:00            00:04:45            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament                     Paavo Järvi       Estonian National Symphony       VirginClas         45722

23:44:00            00:09:24            César Franck    Psyché and Eros                       Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra          Erato    88167

23:55:00            00:04:18            Claude Debussy           Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les                            Kotaro Fukuma, piano   Hortus  113

23:56:00            00:03:06            John Ireland      The Holy Boy    La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin            Analekta           8730

 

 