Program Guide 10-15-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer.

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinist Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, Conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major; Op. 61; Julia Fischer, violin

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major, Op. 25 (Classical)

02:58:00 00:01:30 Aaron Copland Sentimental Melody Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin –Pierre Boulez, Conductor; Yvonne Minton, mezzo soprano; Camerata Singers; Little Church Around the Corner Boys’ Choir; Trinity Boys’ Choir; Brooklyn Boys’ Choir

Gustav Mahler: Symphony #3

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Crossing Over, continued - The London Town Waits, Trio Medieval with a twist, and Handel gets the Christina Pluhar treatment

05:58:00 00:01:43 Andrea Luchesi Rondo in F major Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:06:41 Felix Mendelssohn Psalm 2 'Warum toben die Heiden' Op 78 Marcus Creed RIAS Chamber Chorus Harm Mundi 2908304

06:12:00 00:13:39 Alexander Zemlinsky Psalm 13 Op 24 Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Riccardo Chailly Ernst Senff Choir Decca 417450

06:27:00 00:02:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Alleluia from 'Exsultate, jubilate' Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cyndia Sieden, soprano Koch Intl 7685

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Getting Hooked - A celebration of one of the foremost and most prolific of 19th century organ building firms in the United States, E. & G. G. Hook

NIELS GADE: Three Tone Pieces Thomas Murray (1863 Hook/Immaculate Conception Church, Boston, MA) AFKA 507

KEVIN SADOWSKI: Chorale, Aria, and Toccata Marion Ruhl Metson (1852 Hook/1st Parish Church, Bridgewater, MA) OHS 05

JOSEF RHEINBERGER: Intermezzo (ii.), fr Sonata No. 17 in B, Op. 181 Bruce Stevens (1860 Hook/1st Congregational Church, Woburn, MA) Raven 220

RHEINBERGER: Fugue (i.), fr Sonata No. 8 in e, Op. 132 Bruce Stevens (1871 Hook/St. Mary’s Church, New Haven, CT) Raven 180

HYMN: The royal banners forward go –Leo Abbott (1875 Hook & Hastings/Holy Cross Cathedral, Boston, MA) OHS 20

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue No. 1 on B-A-C-H, fr Op. 60 David Dahl (1863 Hook/Elm Street Congregational Church, Bucksport, ME) OHS 92

WILLIAM HORATIO CLARKE: Concert Fantasia George Bozeman (1860 Hook/St. John’s Catholic Church, Bangor, ME) Pipedreams Archive (r. 7/18/2002)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Tudors Then & Now - Sacred music of the Tudor composers Tallis, Gibbons, Byrd, and others, forms a foundation for the Anglican repertoire. They also were a great influence on and inspiration to composers nearer to our time, including Howells and Vaughan Williams. Join Peter DuBois as we listen to music exploring those connections

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Debra Nagy – Les Délices 9th Season

Francois Couperin: Trio sonata “L’Astree”- Les Délices (Les Délices, “The Tastes Reunited, 2009 CD) 9:14

Jean-Féry Rebel: Sonata “La Fidelle” - Julie Andrijeski, violin; Les Délices (Les Délices, “Myths & Allegories” 2012 CD) 10:15

Anonymous: Esperance, qui en mon couer - Les Délices (Les Délices, Live Performance 2015 CD) 4:33

Merula: Intonazione cromatica - Maria Cleary, harp (Arparla, Stradivarius, STR 33881) 2:12

Henry Purcell: Thy hand, Belinda / When I am laid in earth - Lorraine Hunt, mezzo-soprano; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra/ Nicholas McGegan,) (Harmonia MundiHMU 907110 CD) 4:00

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Grand Motet “In convertendo”: Excerpts - Récitative “In convertendo” (tenor, orchestra);

Choeurs et Orchestre de la Chapelle Royale/ Philippe Herreweghe ( Harmonia Mundi HMC 901078) 2:50

Jean-Joseph Cassanéa de Mondonville: Excerpts from Grand Motet “Venite exultemus” - Quadraginta Annis (tenor, strings) (Hyperion 66269 CD) 2:46

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1 (selections)-- Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008-- Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 21:17

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:06

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: Movement 1 Ondine Conrad Tao, piano Album: Voyages EMI 34476 Music: 6:53

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances-- Sinfonietta of Riverdale; Mark Mandarano, conductor Sinfonietta of Riverdale, Christ Church Riverdale, Riverdale, NY Music: 7:00

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 44. Allegro-- Miro String Quartet Album: Op. 18 Vanguard 1655 Music: 4:21

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 12, Op. 26 in A flat Major-- Javier Perianes, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 17:15

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane-- Blake Pouliot, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 17:39

Michael Ippolito: Nocturne for Orchestra-- Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:22

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:32 Thomas Campion Never Weather-Beaten Sail Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544

14:02:00 00:02:09 Marin Marais Alcyone: Sailors' March & Two Airs from Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

14:04:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

14:19:00 00:10:02 Bernhard Crusell Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C major Op 9 Allegri String Quartet Sarah Francis, oboe Helios 55015

14:29:00 00:09:07 Felix Mendelssohn Trumpet Overture Op 101 Claudio Abbado London Symphony DeutGram 423104

14:50:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

15:15:00 00:03:22 Claude Debussy Arabesque No. 2 in G major Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113

15:18:00 00:10:11 Johann Christian Bach Symphony in D major Op 18 Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999752

15:28:00 00:10:19 Enrique Granados Valses poéticos Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

15:38:00 00:10:16 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

15:53:00 00:06:45 Robert Schumann Arabeske in C Op 18 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

17:45:00 00:13:02 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Britten for Young Persons

18:02:00 00:22:26 Claude Debussy La mer Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:26:00 00:08:04 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 6 in A flat major Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

18:36:00 00:10:02 Bernhard Crusell Divertimento for Oboe & Strings in C major Op 9 Allegri String Quartet Sarah Francis, oboe Helios 55015

18:48:00 00:05:31 Michael Easton Overture to an Italianate Comedy Brett Kelly State Orchestra of Victoria Naxos 554368

18:56:00 00:02:57 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E major Op 116 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:55 Peter Tchaikovsky Francesca da Rimini Op 32 Riccardo Chailly Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414159

19:27:00 00:43:50 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

20:13:00 00:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

20:56:00 00:02:57 Dieterich Buxtehude Fugue in C major Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Burn Green (2015) Andrew Garay, Rob Hassing, Courtney Lambert, marimbas (private CD) 10:00

Donald Erb: Five Red Hot Duets for Two Contrabassoons (1990) Bradford Buckley, Gregg Henegar, bassoons (Albany 092) 15:04

Fredric Lissauer: 3 Sketches + 2 Studies for solo piano (2006) Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-25-07) 5:27

Nicholas Underhill: Piano Trio in two movements Gramercy Trio (CCG 04-11-07) 19:29

21:53:00 00:06:00 Claude Debussy L'isle joyeuse Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Future of Imagination: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and How We Shape Our World, A Panel Discussion - Last summer, U.S. cities found themselves overwhelmed with thousands of people disrupting public spaces while playing Pokémon GO, an augmented reality (AR) game which overlays digital images onto what is seen in real life. Virtual reality (VR), which places the user in a new setting while maintaining the use of their body, has also exploded in popularity. It is seeing increased use in gaming, the workplace, and in the classroom, and could even revolutionize how we empathize. However, VR and AR do not exist without intense scrutiny.

In Milwaukee, the county board supervisor proposed an amendment in response to the popularity of Pokémon GO, requiring VR companies to get a permit before integrating the game into the community. Senator Franken of Minnesota, Minority Leader of the Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, is concerned about the sharing of users’ personal data, which now include physical movements and dimensions. Furthermore, there are issues involved with First Amendment protection. Brown V Entertainment Merchants Association, in 2011, qualified all video games for First Amendment protection, regardless of its level of violence. The question is now whether VR and AR qualify under that protection and as VR allows users to engage in illegal activities through immersive experiences, there is concern about blurring the line between real and fantasy crime.

With Cleveland encouraging VR and AR through new start-ups which utilize resources such as the Cleveland Institute of Art and Kent State University, technology that was once only seen in a galaxy far, far, away, may soon be right next door.

Panelists include: Philip Lelyveld, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project Lead, USC Entertainment Technology Center; Kimberly Culp, Counsel, Venable LLP; Jarryd Huntley, Software Development Instructor, We Can Code IT, and Adjunct Professor, Computer Games and Simulation Design, Lorain County Community College. This conversation will be moderated by Patrick Kabat, Adjunct Professor of Law of the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891

23:08:00 00:08:39 Max Bruch Adagio from Scottish Fantasy Op 46 London Symphony Jascha Horenstein David Oistrakh, violin Decca 4785437

23:19:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Der Müller und der Bach' Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525

23:25:00 00:08:59 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 5 James Gaffigan CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 3

23:36:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

23:44:00 00:09:12 Charles Ives Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

23:56:00 00:03:31 Robert Schumann Album for the Young: Lento Op 68 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

23:57:00 00:02:43 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G: Air JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034