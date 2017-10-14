Program Guide 10-14-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:24:22 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 2 in D Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

00:29:00 00:33:30 Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor Op 53 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 5186353

01:06:00 00:17:59 Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805

01:27:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60 Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

02:06:00 00:44:04 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15 Boston Symphony Orchestra Charles Munch Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

02:53:00 00:40:09 Alexander Zemlinsky Die Seejungfrau Riccardo Chailly Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Decca 417450

03:36:00 00:31:41 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quartet in B flat major Op 41 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

04:11:00 00:24:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor Jack Brymer London Wind Soloists Decca 4785437

04:39:00 00:43:41 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 439897

05:26:00 00:15:31 Anatoly Liadov Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

05:44:00 00:04:46 Traditional Unst Boat Song Danish String Quartet ECM 2550

05:50:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet Sono Luminus 92147

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Warner Classics 557553

06:30:53 Federico Mompou Ballet Jordi Maso, piano Naxos 8570956

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

07:00:50 Jules Massenet Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Lydian 18137

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 21829

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1953

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1 (selections)-- Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:32

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008-- Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 21:17

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:06

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: Movement 1 Ondine Conrad Tao, piano Album: Voyages EMI 34476 Music: 6:53

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances-- Sinfonietta of Riverdale; Mark Mandarano, conductor Sinfonietta of Riverdale, Christ Church Riverdale, Riverdale, NY Music: 7:00

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 44. Allegro-- Miro String Quartet Album: Op. 18 Vanguard 1655 Music: 4:21

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 12, Op. 26 in A flat Major-- Javier Perianes, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 17:15

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane-- Blake Pouliot, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 17:39

Michael Ippolito: Nocturne for Orchestra-- Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:22

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:58:00 00:03:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

10:03:00 00:14:31 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46 Bjarte Engeset Malmö Symphony Naxos 503293

10:19:00 00:03:22 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

10:26:00 00:08:49 John Williams The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps & John Williams Symphony Orchestra Disney 21772

10:37:00 00:05:18 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Sonata No. 18 Op 31 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

10:45:00 00:07:59 Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon Malcolm Nabarro Sinfonia ViVa ASV 2053

10:55:00 00:02:23 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

10:58:00 00:00:46 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Fascinatin' Rhythm Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer.

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinist Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvořák's Violin Concerto; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky & the Mighty Handful

12:08:00 00:10:18 Antonín Dvorák Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda James Ehnes, violin Chandos 10309

12:21:00 00:12:23 Christopher Palmer Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Christopher Warren-Green, vn EMI 49552

12:37:00 00:13:59 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphonie brève in G minor Op 58 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

12:53:00 00:05:29 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major Op 18 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:10:27 Étienne Méhul Young Henry's Hunt: Overture Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184

13:15:00 00:18:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in B flat major Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon Decca 443176

13:36:00 00:13:49 Ralph Vaughan Williams In the Fen Country Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

13:52:00 00:29:01 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

14:24:00 00:11:40 Joaquín Rodrigo Sonata giocosa Sir Angel Romero, guitar RCA 68767

14:39:00 00:10:38 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

14:53:00 00:02:52 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Singers Avie 2270

14:55:00 00:02:14 George Frideric Handel Israel in Egypt: Their land brought English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor Philips 432110

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvořák's Violin Concerto

15:03:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

15:36:00 00:15:07 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Gary Graffman, piano CBS 37806

15:54:00 00:04:35 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance Sir Neville Marriner London Symphony Philips 4788977

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00 00:14:28 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 50605

16:20:00 00:14:42 Donald Fraser Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] in F major Hollywood Chamber Orchestra Grant Gershon Grant Gershon, piano Delos 3222

16:38:00 00:13:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 15 in G major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 75736

16:54:00 00:04:28 Alexander Zemlinsky Humoreske for Winds Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt Bis 612

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Inventor of the Hollywood Sound

17:01:00 00:03:21 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Overture Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

17:05:00 00:01:44 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2 (excerpt) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

17:08:00 00:07:00 Erich Wolfgang Korngold A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Gerd Albrecht Deutsches Symphonie Berlin CPO 999449

17:15:00 00:12:20 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

17:30:00 00:01:39 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Anthony Adverse: Casa de Bonneyfeather Lionel Newman Symphony Orchestra DCC 1094

17:31:00 00:01:32 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Lionel Newman Symphony Orchestra DCC 1094

17:32:00 00:09:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold King's Row: Suite Lionel Newman Symphony Orchestra DCC 1094

17:42:00 00:15:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Sea Hawk: Suite André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Ken Bloom’s Guilty Pleasures (Part 1) - The author of ten books on musical theater and classic American song is our guide for such rarely seen musicals as “Mr. President” and “Whoop-Up.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:35 00:03:38 Walter Marks Bajour Herschel Bernardi Bajour -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOL-6300

18:09:48 00:02:30 Sammy Fain-Dan Shapiro Walk Like a Sailor Jane and Betty Kean Ankles Aweigh -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0002673-02

18:14:07 00:02:10 Walter Marks Desert Moon Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme Golden Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Calendar CAL1001

18:18:14 00:02:47 Matt Dubey-Harold Karr Gee, but It's Good to Be Here Ethel Merman Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68091

18:23:26 00:02:45 Irving Berlin The Secret Service Makes Me Nervous Anita Gillette Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK-48212

18:29:40 00:02:22 Lee Pockriss-Ann Croswell Wilkes Barre, PA Vivien Leigh Tovarich -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-64893

18:34:32 00:03:03 Joe Darion-Manos Hadjidakis Piraeus, My Love Melina Mercouri Illya Darling -- Original B'way Cast United Artists UA9901

18:39:50 00:02:53 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Isn't It Kinda Fun? Dick Haymes, Vivian Blaine State Fair -- Original Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:43:15 00:01:06 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Isn't It Kinda Fun? Ann-Margret State Fair -- 1962 Remake Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:47:43 00:02:58 Norman Gimbel-Moose Charlap Men Susan Johnson Whoop-Up -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 837-196-2

18:52:09 00:00:51 Walter Marks Overture from Bajour Orchestra Bajour -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOL-6300

18:53:03 00:03:55 Walter Marks Filler: Where Is the Tribe for Me? Nancy Dussault Bajour -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KOL-6300

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:06 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in C Op 66 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525

19:27:00 00:28:17 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Karl Böhm Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

19:57:00 00:02:09 François Couperin Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Danill Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet; recorded live in Severance Hall

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

21:51:00 00:04:42 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Episode Five of HHGTTG... We’ve had a listener request for Spike Jones - so “Cocktails for Two,” “That Old Black Magic” and “The Blue Danube”… Jan C. Snow offers ideas for “New Legislation”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:09 Grace Williams Calm Sea in Summer David Atherton English Chamber Orchestra Lyrita 323

23:08:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849

23:14:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

23:25:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:38:00 00:05:03 Volkmar Andreae Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot & Marc Andreae Bournemouth Symphony Guild 7377

23:43:00 00:04:56 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat major Gary Graffman, piano RCA 300350

23:47:00 00:06:22 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:56:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:56:00 00:03:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037