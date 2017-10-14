© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 10-14-2017

Published October 14, 2017 at 11:30 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:24:22            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  2 in D                Francesco La Vecchia   Rome Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   573071

00:29:00            00:33:30            Antonín Dvorák Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 53           Berlin Radio Symphony            Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        5186353

01:06:00            00:17:59            Jean-Baptiste Lully        Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite                                  Tempesta di Mare          Chandos           805

01:27:00            00:35:26            Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60             Erich Leinsdorf            Chamber Orchestra of Europe   ASV     809

02:06:00            00:44:04            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  1 in D minor  Op 15 Boston Symphony Orchestra          Charles Munch  Gary Graffman, piano    RCA     300350

02:53:00            00:40:09            Alexander Zemlinsky     Die Seejungfrau            Riccardo Chailly            Deutsches Symphonie Berlin          Decca   417450

03:36:00            00:31:41            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Quartet in B flat major  Op 41       Fine Arts Quartet                        Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of           Naxos   572904

04:11:00            00:24:52            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 12 for Winds in C minor                Jack Brymer  London Wind Soloists   Decca   4785437

04:39:00            00:43:41            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental   Boston Symphony Orchestra          Seiji Ozawa       Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus      DeutGram         439897

05:26:00            00:15:31            Anatoly Liadov  Eight Russian Folk Songs Op 58                        Enrique Bátiz            Mexico City Philharmonic           ASV     657

05:44:00            00:04:46            Traditional         Unst Boat Song                         Danish String Quartet    ECM     2550

05:50:00            00:08:12            Gabriel Pierné   Ramuntcho: Overture                 Juanjo Mena     BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           10633

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Francisco Mignone Three Spanish Songs (1932) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 92147

06:05:21 Francisco Mignone Seresta No. 2 for Double Quartet (1956) Cuarteto Latinamericano; La Catrina String Quartet Sono Luminus 92147

06:10:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 4 in c, BWV 1017 Itzhak Perlman, violin; Martha Argerich, piano Warner Classics 557553

06:30:53 Federico Mompou Ballet Jordi Maso, piano Naxos 8570956

06:46:40 Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 (ii. Adagio) Houston Symphony Andres Orozco-Estrada Pentatone 5186578

07:00:50 Jules Massenet Le Cid, ballet suite selections Moscow Symphony Orchestra Antonio de Almeida Lydian 18137

07:13:26 Alessandro Grandi Dixit Dominus" Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine Leonor Suarez Dulzaides Live in WDAV's John Clark Performance Studio, March 3, 2015

07:15:18 Ignacio de Jerusalem Quem terra pontus sidera Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 21829

07:21:48 Xavier Montsalvatge Fantasia Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:38:10 Isaac Albeniz Six Salon Mazurkas, Op. 66 Miguel Baselga, piano BIS 1953

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bela Bartok: Hungarian Folk Tunes, Volume 1 (selections)-- Paul Galbraith, 8-string guitar Album: In Every Lake the Moon Shines Full Delos 3236 Music: 4:32

 Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008-- Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 21:17

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jason Carr from Philadelphia, PA Music: 8:06

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: Movement 1 Ondine Conrad Tao, piano Album: Voyages EMI 34476 Music: 6:53

Bela Bartok: Romanian Folk Dances-- Sinfonietta of Riverdale; Mark Mandarano, conductor Sinfonietta of Riverdale, Christ Church Riverdale, Riverdale, NY Music: 7:00

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 44. Allegro-- Miro String Quartet Album: Op. 18 Vanguard 1655 Music: 4:21

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 12, Op. 26 in A flat Major-- Javier Perianes, piano University of Georgia, Ramsey Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 17:15

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane-- Blake Pouliot, violin; Hsin-I Huang, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 17:39

Michael Ippolito: Nocturne for Orchestra-- Nashville Symphony; Edo De Waart, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 10:22

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:58:00            00:03:56            Peter Tchaikovsky         Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48               Christoph Eschenbach      Philadelphia Orchestra   Ondine  1150

10:03:00            00:14:31            Edvard Grieg     Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 Op 46                  Bjarte Engeset  Malmö Symphony        Naxos   503293

10:19:00            00:03:22            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte              Monica Huggett            Ensemble Sonnerie       Avie      2171

10:26:00            00:08:49            John Williams    The Force Awakens: The Jedi Steps &               John Williams            Symphony Orchestra     Disney  21772

10:37:00            00:05:18            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scherzo from Sonata No. 18 Op 31                                Peter Takács, piano   Cambria            1175

10:45:00            00:07:59            Eric Coates       The Three Elizabeths Suite: Halcyon                  Malcolm Nabarro            Sinfonia ViVa    ASV     2053

10:55:00            00:02:23            Claude Debussy           Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the                                  Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   4785437

10:58:00            00:00:46            George Gershwin           Gershwin Song-book: Fascinatin' Rhythm                                   Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI      54280

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer.

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostakovich with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinist Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvořák's Violin Concerto; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Modest Mussorgsky & the Mighty Handful

12:08:00            00:10:18            Antonín Dvorák Finale from Violin Concerto Op 53          BBC Philharmonic            Gianandrea Noseda      James Ehnes, violin      Chandos           10309

12:21:00            00:12:23            Christopher Palmer        Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème'           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Sir Neville Marriner        Christopher Warren-Green, vn   EMI      49552

12:37:00            00:13:59            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Symphonie brève in G minor  Op 58                   Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

12:53:00            00:05:29            Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major  Op 18                                   Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6669

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:10:27            Étienne Méhul   Young Henry's Hunt: Overture                Michel Swierczewski            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus 5184

13:15:00            00:18:17            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Bassoon Concerto in B flat major           Cleveland Orchestra          Christoph von Dohnányi David McGill, bassoon   Decca   443176

13:36:00            00:13:49            Ralph Vaughan Williams            In the Fen Country                     Barry Wordsworth            New Queen's Hall Orchestra      Argo     440116

13:52:00            00:29:01            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major  Op 22               Conrad van Alphen            Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra   Telarc   80623

14:24:00            00:11:40            Joaquín Rodrigo           Sonata giocosa                         Sir Angel Romero, guitar            RCA     68767

14:39:00            00:10:38            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 for Orchestra                        Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

14:53:00            00:02:52            George Frideric Handel  Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign        Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Singers Avie      2270

14:55:00            00:02:14            George Frideric Handel  Israel in Egypt: Their land brought          English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner   Ashley Stafford, counter-tenor    Philips  432110

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dvořák's Violin Concerto

15:03:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead  San Francisco Symphony            Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym 2009

15:36:00            00:15:07            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  1 in D flat major  Op 10       Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Gary Graffman, piano    CBS     37806

15:54:00            00:04:35            Georges Bizet   Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance                     Sir Neville Marriner            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:03:00            00:14:28            Maurice Ravel   Valses nobles et sentimentales               Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     50605

16:20:00            00:14:42            Donald Fraser   Piano Concerto [in the Style of Mozart] in F major           Hollywood Chamber Orchestra       Grant Gershon  Grant Gershon, piano    Delos   3222

16:38:00            00:13:54            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 15 in G major                 Nikolaus Harnoncourt      Vienna Concentus Musicus        DHM     75736

16:54:00            00:04:28            Alexander Zemlinsky     Humoreske for Winds                            Berlin Philharmonic Wind Qnt          Bis       612

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Inventor of the Hollywood Sound

17:01:00            00:03:21            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           Captain Blood: Overture            Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80682

17:05:00            00:01:44            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           Moderato from Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 2 (excerpt)  Lara Downes, piano      Steinway           30016

17:08:00            00:07:00            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture               Gerd Albrecht            Deutsches Symphonie Berlin      CPO     999449

17:15:00            00:12:20            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite                 Charles Gerhardt           National Philharmonic    RCA     912

17:30:00            00:01:39            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           Anthony Adverse: Casa de Bonneyfeather                      Lionel Newman  Symphony Orchestra     DCC     1094

17:31:00            00:01:32            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex:              Lionel Newman            Symphony Orchestra     DCC     1094

17:32:00            00:09:30            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           King's Row: Suite                      Lionel Newman            Symphony Orchestra     DCC     1094

17:42:00            00:15:04            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Sea Hawk: Suite                 André Previn            London Symphony        DeutGram         471347

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Ken Bloom’s Guilty Pleasures (Part 1) - The author of ten books on musical theater and classic American song is our guide for such rarely seen musicals as “Mr. President” and “Whoop-Up.”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:35            00:03:38            Walter Marks     Bajour   Herschel Bernardi          Bajour -- Original B'way Cast            Columbia          KOL-6300

18:09:48            00:02:30            Sammy Fain-Dan Shapiro          Walk Like a Sailor         Jane and Betty Kean            Ankles Aweigh -- Original B'way Cast     Decca B'way     B0002673-02

18:14:07            00:02:10            Walter Marks     Desert Moon     Steve Lawrence, Eydie Gorme   Golden Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast       Calendar           CAL1001

18:18:14            00:02:47            Matt Dubey-Harold Karr Gee, but It's Good to Be Here     Ethel Merman    Happy Hunting -- Original B'way Cast    RCA     09026-68091

18:23:26            00:02:45            Irving Berlin       The Secret Service Makes Me Nervous  Anita Gillette     Mr. President -- Original B'way Cast    Sony    SK-48212

18:29:40            00:02:22            Lee Pockriss-Ann Croswell         Wilkes Barre, PA           Vivien Leigh      Tovarich -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    ZDM-64893

18:34:32            00:03:03            Joe Darion-Manos Hadjidakis    Piraeus, My Love          Melina Mercouri Illya Darling -- Original B'way Cast       United Artists    UA9901

18:39:50            00:02:53            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Isn't It Kinda Fun?          Dick Haymes, Vivian Blaine            State Fair -- Original Soundtrack Varese Sarabande         302-0660902

18:43:15            00:01:06            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Isn't It Kinda Fun?          Ann-Margret      State Fair -- 1962 Remake    Varese Sarabande         302-0660902

18:47:43            00:02:58            Norman Gimbel-Moose Charlap Men      Susan Johnson Whoop-Up -- Original B'way Cast     Polydor 837-196-2

18:52:09            00:00:51            Walter Marks     Overture from Bajour     Orchestra          Bajour -- Original B'way Cast            Columbia          KOL-6300

18:53:03            00:03:55            Walter Marks     Filler: Where Is the Tribe for Me?           Nancy Dussault Bajour -- Original B'way Cast       Columbia          KOL-6300

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:23:06            Ignaz Pleyel      Symphony in C Op 66                Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9525

19:27:00            00:28:17            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  5 in B flat major             Karl Böhm         Vienna Philharmonic     DeutGram         4793449

19:57:00            00:02:09            François Couperin         Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses                                   David Greilsammer, piano         Sony    792969

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jahja Ling, conductor; Danill Trifonov, piano; Michael Sachs, trumpet; recorded live in Severance Hall

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

21:51:00            00:04:42            Richard Wagner            Die Walküre: Magic Fire Music               George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     46286

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Episode Five of HHGTTG... We’ve had a listener request for Spike Jones  - so “Cocktails for Two,” “That Old Black Magic” and “The Blue Danube”…  Jan C. Snow offers ideas for “New Legislation”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:09            Grace Williams  Calm Sea in Summer                 David Atherton  English Chamber Orchestra          Lyrita    323

23:08:00            00:06:12            Felix Mendelssohn        A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61                George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    82849

23:14:00            00:08:56            Arthur Honegger            Pastorale d'été              Michel Plasson  Orch du Capitole de Toulouse           DeutGram         469376

23:25:00            00:10:45            Frederick Delius            Late Swallows               Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra          EMI      65119

23:38:00            00:05:03            Volkmar Andreae           Little Suite: Love Scene of Pierrot &                   Marc Andreae            Bournemouth Symphony           Guild    7377

23:43:00            00:04:56            Franz Liszt        Liebestraum No.  3 in A flat major                                   Gary Graffman, piano RCA     300350

23:47:00            00:06:22            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48                Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra          Naxos   559075

23:56:00            00:02:52            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22                     Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

23:56:00            00:03:54            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  5: Nocturne Op 54                             Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler           98037

 

 