Program Guide 10-08-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist triumphantly perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao

20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano

22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to Nabucco

Giuseppe Verdi: Gli arredi festivi from Nabucco

Giuseppe Verdi: Va, pensiero from Naucco

Giuseppe Verdi: Vedi! Le fosche notturne (Anvil Chorus) from Il trovatore

Giuseppe Verdi: Patria oppressa from Macbeth

Giuseppe Verdi: Overture to I vespri siciliani

Giacomo Puccini: Intermezzo to Act 3 from Manon Lescaut

Pietro Mascagni: Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana

Arrigo Boito: Prologue to Mefistofele

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Leonard Bernstein; Lorin Maazel (Symphony No. 2); New York Choral Artists; Jessica Jones, sop; Cornelia Kallisch, mezzo; Jennie Tourel, mezzo

Gustav Mahler: Three Rückert Lieder

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Back to Poland - The Wroclaw Baroque gives us three superb new recordings of Polish music of the early Baroque era

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:08 Heinrich Schütz Die Himmel erzählen die Ehre Gottes King's Singers Naxos 572987

06:10:00 00:07:14 Orlande de Lassus Ad te levavi oculos meos King's Singers Naxos 572987

06:19:00 00:06:48 Francis Poulenc Quatre petites prières de François d' King's Singers Naxos 572987

06:26:00 00:03:52 Orlande de Lassus In Monte Oliveti Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Music for a Long While- We honor the life and work of one of the ‘grand old men’ of English cathedral music, Sir Francis Jackson, on the occasion of his centenary (b. October 2, 1917)

FRANCIS JACKSON: Intrada, Op. 84, no. 6 Francis Jackson (1961 Walker/York Minster, England) Priory 930

JACKSON: Division on Nun Danket Francis Jackson (1961 Walker/York Minster) Chandos 6602

ERNEST BULLOCK: Give us the wings of faith York Minster Choir/Francis Jackson, director (r. 1950) Amphion 144

JACKSON: Sing a New Song York Minster Choir/Philip Moore, director; John Scott Whiteley (1961 Walker/York Minster, England) Priory 841

JACKSON: Benedicite in G Ely Cathedral Choir/Paul Trepte, director/organist (1908 Harrison) Guild 7117

JACKSON: Prelude on an American Folk Hymn (Lonesome Valley) Sijmon Nieminski (1879 Willis-1995 Harrison/St. Mary’s Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland) Lammas 127

JACKSON: Sonata No. 3, Op. 50 Francis Jackson (1898 Willis-1960 Harrison/Lincoln Cathedral, England) Priory 930

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! - This edition of With Heart and Voice will highlight sacred choral and organ music by some composers celebrating birthdays this month, including Leighton, Vierne, Krebs, Zelenka, and Vaughan Williams’ 145th, among others

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Octogenarian Creativity 1

Giuseppe Verdi: Four Sacred Pieces: No.4 “Te Deum” – Robert Shaw Chorale; NBC Symphony Orchestra/Arturo Toscanini (RCA 60299 CD) 16:08

Robert Schumann: Arabesque – Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 6:05

Frederick Chopin: Mazurka in C Major, Op.24/2 – Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 2:07

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata in D Major, K576: Allegro - – Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano (Nonesuch 79202 CD) 5:09

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1in C Minor Op.68: First Movement – BBC Symphony Orchestra/Sir Adrian Boult (ICA 5019 CD) 15:09

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Trio for Clarinet, cello, and piano, Op. 114 Movement 4 Allegro-- Stanley Drucker, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gerald Robbins, piano Album: Stanley Drucker Plays Brahms Elysium 720 Music: 4:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade in C Minor, K. 388: Movements 2-4-- Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Emily Beare, oboe; Carey Bell, clarinet; Afendi Yusuf, clarinet; Richard King, horn; Lauren Hunt, horn; Catherine Chen, bassoon; Brad Balliett, bassoon Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT Music: 23:26

Piano Puzzler: This Old Man in the style of Brahms Contestant: Mike Ryan in Americus, GA Music: 7:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2-- Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:00

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto-- Martin Frost, Clarinet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 15:43

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14-- Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant-- Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:38

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (selections)-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 14:17

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of pianist Vladimir Horowitz - Playlist for Parts 1 & 2

Franz Liszt: Sonata in b (1853) (Naxos 110606 CD)

Franz Liszt: Valse oubliee (1881-84) (DeutGram 0289 477 8827 0 CD)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No.15 in a “Rakoczy March” (1846-86) (RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)

Franz Liszt: Consolation No.3 in D-Flat (1844/-49) (DeutGram 0289 477 8827 0 CD)

Georges Bizet (arr Vladimir Horowitz): Variations on a Theme from Bizet’s “Carmen” (1875/1947) (RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)

Camille Saint Saens (arr Franz Liszt): Danse Macabre (1876) (RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)

Felix Mendelssohn (arr Vladimir Horowitz): Variations on the Wedding March from “Midsummer Night’s Dream” (1826-1842-1946) (RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)

Moritz Moszkowski: Etude No.11 in A-Flat Op.72 (1903) (RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)

John Philip Sousa (arr Vladimir Horowitz): Stars and Stripes Forever (1951) (RCA Victor Gold Seal 7755 CD)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op.30 (1909) Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (RCA 7754 2 RG CD)

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No.13 in a Op.17 No.4 (1831-33) (DeutGram 0289 477 8827 0 CD)

Evenings With Horowitz Interview - David Dubal, interviewer (From the book of the same name which came with the CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:30 Francis Poulenc Pastourelle Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

14:02:00 00:02:44 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in D minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

14:05:00 00:14:04 Georges Bizet Variations chromatiques Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

15:02:00 00:09:59 Carl Nielsen Helios Overture Op 17 Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093

15:15:00 00:12:27 Robert Schumann Introduction & Concert Allegro in D minor Op 134 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4795327

15:30:00 00:12:26 Franz Schreker Ein Tanzspiel Kazuki Yamada Orch de la Suisse Romande PentaTone 518

15:54:00 00:05:44 Giuseppe Verdi Alzira: Prelude Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 62373

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Lang Lang, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:28:00 Matthias Pintscher idyl for Orchestra

16:37:00 00:14:07 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante

16:54:00 00:19:19 Richard Strauss Burleske in D minor Op 11

17:16:00 00:14:40 Richard Strauss Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28

17:42:00 00:16:54 Richard Wagner Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Ligeti's "Out There" Violin Concerto

18:04:00 00:20:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat major Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

18:28:00 00:05:23 Toru Takemitsu Rain Tree Sketch No. 2 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427

18:36:00 00:16:58 Peter Rasmussen Wind Quintet in F major Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9849

18:55:00 00:04:07 Heinrich Schütz Selig sind die Toten La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:45:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 1 in D minor Op 13 Andrew Litton Royal Philharmonic VirginClas 90830

19:50:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

20:11:00 00:44:22 Franz Schmidt Symphony No. 1 in E major Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9357

20:58:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round" Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Superiority Complex (2010) Panoramicos (CCG 09-25-11) 7:07

Frank Wiley: Zephyrs (1991) George Pope, flute (CCG 03-15-15) 8:41

Monica Houghton: Here on Earth (2006) Patricia Crispin, clarinet; Emily Nebel, violin; Josue Gonzalez, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 12-05-10) 10:30

Stephen Griebling: Turbulance Solaris Wind Quintet (CCG 03-15-17) 4:42

Bain Murray: Excursions Mary Kay Fink, flute; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 11:13

Loris Chobanian: Visage Sean Gabriel, flute; Debra Comodeca, piano (CCD 03-15-17) 8:12

21:55:00 00:04:29 Steve Reich Nagoya Marimbas Bob Becker, marimba; James Preiss, marimba Nonesuch 79430

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Monday, September 25 th at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech: The Youth Forum Council - Fifty-six years after President Kennedy issued an executive order on affirmative action, the concept has spread from the workplace to higher education - and controversy has remained. Complexity around the policy continues to deepen under the Trump Administration - is affirmative action helping or hindering minority enrollment in higher education? Join the City Club of Cleveland's Youth Forum Council for their first panel discussion of the school year on affirmative action and the future of college admission policies.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:36 Robert Schumann Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano; Daniel Hope, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello DeutGram 22906

23:08:00 00:13:00 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Piano Quintet Op 81 Concertante Jeremy Denk, piano Meridian 84459

23:23:00 00:04:32 Sir Edward Elgar Sea Pictures: Sea Slumber Song Op 37 English Chamber Orchestra Kenneth Woods Rodolfus Choir Avie 2362

23:27:00 00:10:52 Toru Takemitsu Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp Aurèle Nicolet, flute; Naoko Yoshino, harp Philips 442012

23:40:00 00:03:36 Gaetano Donizetti Andante sostenuto in F minor Heinz Holliger, oboe; Ursula Holliger, harp Philips 426288

23:43:00 00:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

23:55:00 00:02:47 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377