Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 10-07-2017

Published October 7, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:17:38            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            German Chamber Philharmonic              Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      16213

00:23:00            00:31:08            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  2 in A Op 16                   Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

00:57:00            00:57:18            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphony No.  2 in E minor  Op 27                    Charles Dutoit   Philadelphia Orchestra   Decca   440604

01:57:00            00:16:54            William Schuman           New England Triptych                Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig            United States Marine Band        Altissimo          4032

02:17:00            00:52:06            Johannes Brahms          Piano Quartet No.  2 in A major  Op 26                           Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello        Sony    45846

02:58:00            00:01:11            Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat                                 Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           66746

03:12:00            00:33:45            Robert Schumann          Davidsbündlertänze Op 6                                   Stephen Hough, piano    VirginClas         90770

03:49:00            00:36:44            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Symphonic Dances Op 45                      Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      ASO Media       1003

04:29:00            00:17:25            Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No.  7 in G major            Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra          Ton Koopman   Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony    60680

04:49:00            00:34:03            Claude Debussy           La boîte à joujoux                      Michael Tilson Thomas            London Symphony        Sony    48231

05:26:00            00:12:35            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No.  9 in E major  Op 14                            Peter Takács, piano   Cambria            1175

05:42:00            00:06:22            Dieterich Buxtehude      Chaconne in E minor                 Keri-Lynn Wilson            Simón Bolívar Symphony          Dorian  90254

05:48:00            00:10:08            Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor                            Tempesta di Mare     Chandos           783

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Victor Heredia Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

07:00:45 Matthew Locke Music for "The Tempest" (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 8.572275

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002037102

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Trio for Clarinet, cello, and piano, Op. 114 Movement 4 Allegro-- Stanley Drucker, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gerald Robbins, piano Album: Stanley Drucker Plays Brahms Elysium 720 Music: 4:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade in C Minor, K. 388: Movements 2-4-- Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Emily Beare, oboe; Carey Bell, clarinet; Afendi Yusuf, clarinet; Richard King, horn; Lauren Hunt, horn; Catherine Chen, bassoon; Brad Balliett, bassoon Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT Music: 23:26

Piano Puzzler: This Old Man in the style of Brahms Contestant: Mike Ryan in Americus, GA Music: 7:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2-- Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:00

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto-- Martin Frost, Clarinet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 15:43

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14-- Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant-- Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:38

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (selections)-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 14:17

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:03            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 15                                   John O'Conor, piano      Telarc   80391

10:04:00            00:09:09            Peter Tchaikovsky         Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36                    Brett Mitchell            Cleveland Orch Youth Orch        COYO   61415

10:17:00            00:14:53            Dmitri Kabalevsky         The Comedians Suite Op 26                  Kirill Kondrashin            RCA Victor Symphony   RCA     300350

10:34:00            00:04:19            Alexandre Desplat         The Tree of Life: Theme Traffic Quintet               Alain Planès, piano; Alexandre Desplat, flute  Mercury            481217

10:40:00            00:09:57            Rodion Shchedrin          Selections from 'Carmen Suite'               Theodore Kuchar            National Symphony of Ukraine   Naxos   553038

10:53:00            00:03:50            Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No.  1 in C major                                 Till Fellner, piano           ECM     1853

10:58:00            00:00:30            George Gershwin           Gershwin Song-book: Swanee                           Peter Donohoe, piano EMI      54280

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist triumphantly perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao

20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano

22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jake Heggie's Opera "Dead Man Walking"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Modest Mussorgsky

12:09:00            00:13:01            Hector Berlioz   Overture 'Rob Roy'                    Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony            Decca   421193

12:24:00            00:12:24            Johann Sebastian Bach Viola da gamba Sonata No. 3 in G minor                                    Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass          Nonesuch         558933

12:40:00            00:10:00            Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor  Op 31                               Yundi, piano            DeutGram         3887

12:52:00            00:06:19            Jean-Baptiste Arban      Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva'          Gothenburg Symphony        Edward Gardner            Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      53255

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:14:17            Sergei Rachmaninoff     The Rock Op 7              Charles Dutoit   Philadelphia Orchestra          Decca   440604

13:19:00            00:16:45            Arnold Schoenberg        Cello Concerto after Monn in D major     Boston Symphony Orchestra          Seiji Ozawa       Yo-Yo Ma, cello CBS     39863

13:38:00            00:12:15            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' in C major                                     Janina Fialkowska, piano           Atma    2532

13:53:00            00:26:59            Paul Hindemith  Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'                  Wolfgang Sawallisch            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55230

14:23:00            00:14:24            Franz Danzi      Wind Quintet in G minor  Op 56                          Quintett.Wien            Nimbus 5479

14:41:00            00:10:24            Johann Strauss Jr         Emperor Waltz Op 437               Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     20081

14:54:00            00:04:18            Georges Bizet   Carmen: Toreador Song SWR Symphony Orch    Marco Armiliato            Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram         4777177

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jake Heggie's Opera "Dead Man Walking"

15:04:00            00:32:11            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Act 2                      Dmitry Yablonsky            Russian State Symphony          Naxos   555873

15:40:00            00:13:35            Claude Debussy           Pour le piano                            Barry Douglas, piano     RCA            68127

15:56:00            00:02:46            George Gershwin           Promenade 'Walking the Dog'    Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            John Morris Russell       Jonathan Gunn, clarinet FanfareCin        4

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:14:34            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Trio No.  3 in G Op 35                              Beaux Arts Trio Philips  446077

16:19:00            00:19:07            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances  Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus      Decca   444867

16:41:00            00:09:50            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No.  1                 Riccardo Muti            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      63572

16:55:00            00:02:58            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11     Gothenburg Symphony        Edward Gardner            Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      53255

 

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners

17:01:00            00:02:39            Hugo Friedhofer            The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme                   John Williams            London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:04:00            00:04:27            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Adventures of Robin Hood: March               John Williams            London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:10:00            00:05:08            Miklós Rózsa    Spellbound: Dream Sequence & Mountain                      John Williams            London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:17:00            00:07:58            Franz Waxman  A Place in the Sun: Suite           London Symphony        John Williams            Grover Washington, alto sax      Sony    62788

17:17:00            00:03:09            Alan Menken     Beauty and the Beast: Theme                 John Williams    London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:30:00            00:04:56            Alan Menken     Pocahontas: Colors of the Wind             John Williams    London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:37:00            00:03:47            Nino Rota         The Godfather Part 2: Main Title             John Williams    London Symphony        Sony    62788

17:41:00            00:03:47            John Barry        Out of Africa: Main Title              John Williams    London Symphony            Sony    62788

17:46:00            00:05:48            John Williams    Star Wars: Main Theme              John Williams    London Symphony            Sony    62788

17:52:00            00:02:51            John Williams    Jaws: Theme                 John Williams    London Symphony        Sony            62788

17:55:00            00:03:40            John Williams    E.T.: Flying Theme                     John Williams    London Symphony            Sony    62788

17:58:00            00:02:34            Max Steiner       The Caine Mutiny: March                       Charles Gerhardt            National Philharmonic    RCA     2792

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘The King and I' - We’ll hear about it from Rodgers and Hammerstein themselves … and the hour includes selections from recordings featuring Yul Brynner, Barbara Cook and Kelli O’Hara

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:13            00:02:59            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Hello, Young Lovers      Barbara Cook   The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast      Sony    SK53328

18:05:15            00:03:41            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Whistle a Happy Tune  Gertrude Lawrence        The King and I -- Original B'way Cast            MCA     MCAD-10049

18:10:13            00:02:08            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        My Lord and Master       Doretta Morrow The King and I -- Original B'way Cast  MCA     MCAD-10049

18:14:42            00:04:32            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        A Puzzlement    Yul Brynner       The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival       RCA     RCD1-2610

18:19:29            00:02:50            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        March of the Siamese Children   Richard Rodgers            Richard Rodgers Conducts        Odyssey           Y35213

18:24:12            00:01:36            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Getting to Know You     Marni Nixon      The King and I -- Film Soundtrack       Angel    7777-64693

18:26:34            00:01:12            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Song of the King           Lou Diamond Phillips     The King and I -- 1996 B'way Revival            Varese Sarabande         VSD-5763

18:27:54            00:04:37            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall I Tell You What I Think of You?     Kelli O'Hara            The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival      Decca B'way     602547-372048

18:33:25            00:03:25            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        I Have Dreamed            Lee Venora, Frank Porretta            The King and I -- 1964 B'way Revival      Masterworks B'way        82876-88400

18:37:13            00:02:50            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Something Wonderful    Anita Darian      The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast      Sony    SK53328

18:40:25            00:05:01            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance?           Yul Brynner, Constance Towers  The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival      RCA     RCD1-2610

18:47:22            00:03:28            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Finale from "The King and I"       Yul Brynner, Constance Towers         The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival      RCA     RCD1-2610

18:51:12            00:01:48            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:12            00:03:44            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Filler: A Puzzlement       Ken Wantanabe The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival  Decca B'way     602547-372048

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:55            Camille Saint-Saëns      La Jeunesse d'Hercule Op 50                 Charles Dutoit            Philharmonia Orchestra  Decca   4785437

19:21:00            00:33:20            Zdenek Fibich   Symphony No.  2 in E flat Op 38             Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           9328

19:56:00            00:03:24            Edvard Grieg     Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40             Domenico Boyagian            Ohio Philharmonic         Centaur 3311

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conducting; John Browning, piano - Amsterdam Concertgebouw Concert of 6/14/1965

20:05:00            00:09:32            Richard Wagner            Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

20:19:00            00:29:09            Samuel Barber  Piano Concerto Op 38  

20:52:00            00:46:50            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  9 in C major

21:42:00            00:17:02            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1             George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            CBS/Sony         488

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We present Episode Four of HHGTTG... “Fish Heads” by Barnes and Barnes and “Foo Foo the Talking Cat” by the Vestibles… Mark Levy tells about “Senior Discounts”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:57            Gabriel Fauré    Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15                          Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony    48066

23:09:00            00:10:12            Georges Bizet   Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major                         Martin West            San Francisco Ballet Orchestra  Reference         131

23:22:00            00:03:55            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-                              Milos Karadaglic, guitar          DeutGram         17000

23:25:00            00:04:55            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 13 in A minor  Op 17                                  Yundi, piano            Mercury            4812443

23:33:00            00:07:25            Nikolai Miaskovsky       Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81                         Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano           Cedille  120

23:40:00            00:13:36            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27                   Charles Dutoit   Philadelphia Orchestra   Decca   440604

23:56:00            00:04:30            Henri Tomasi    Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto           Gothenburg Symphony            Edward Gardner            Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      53255

 

 