Program Guide 10-07-2017
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213
00:23:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5
00:57:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
01:57:00 00:16:54 William Schuman New England Triptych Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032
02:17:00 00:52:06 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A major Op 26 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846
02:58:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746
03:12:00 00:33:45 Robert Schumann Davidsbündlertänze Op 6 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770
03:49:00 00:36:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003
04:29:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G major Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680
04:49:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La boîte à joujoux Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Sony 48231
05:26:00 00:12:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 9 in E major Op 14 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
05:42:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254
05:48:00 00:10:08 Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:45 Victor Heredia Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432
06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402
06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402
06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624
06:29:06 Roberto Sierra Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817
07:00:45 Matthew Locke Music for "The Tempest" (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914
07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 8.572275
07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002037102
07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Johannes Brahms: Trio for Clarinet, cello, and piano, Op. 114 Movement 4 Allegro-- Stanley Drucker, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gerald Robbins, piano Album: Stanley Drucker Plays Brahms Elysium 720 Music: 4:38
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade in C Minor, K. 388: Movements 2-4-- Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Emily Beare, oboe; Carey Bell, clarinet; Afendi Yusuf, clarinet; Richard King, horn; Lauren Hunt, horn; Catherine Chen, bassoon; Brad Balliett, bassoon Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT Music: 23:26
Piano Puzzler: This Old Man in the style of Brahms Contestant: Mike Ryan in Americus, GA Music: 7:26
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2-- Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:00
Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto-- Martin Frost, Clarinet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 15:43
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14-- Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15
Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant-- Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:38
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (selections)-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 14:17
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00:00 00:03:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 15 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391
10:04:00 00:09:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO 61415
10:17:00 00:14:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26 Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350
10:34:00 00:04:19 Alexandre Desplat The Tree of Life: Theme Traffic Quintet Alain Planès, piano; Alexandre Desplat, flute Mercury 481217
10:40:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite' Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038
10:53:00 00:03:50 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C major Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853
10:58:00 00:00:30 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Swanee Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist triumphantly perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao
20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano
20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff
20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano
22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano
19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate
20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jake Heggie's Opera "Dead Man Walking"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Modest Mussorgsky
12:09:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Rob Roy' Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421193
12:24:00 00:12:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Viola da gamba Sonata No. 3 in G minor Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933
12:40:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887
12:52:00 00:06:19 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier
13:02:00 00:14:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Rock Op 7 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
13:19:00 00:16:45 Arnold Schoenberg Cello Concerto after Monn in D major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Yo-Yo Ma, cello CBS 39863
13:38:00 00:12:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' in C major Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532
13:53:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230
14:23:00 00:14:24 Franz Danzi Wind Quintet in G minor Op 56 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479
14:41:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081
14:54:00 00:04:18 Georges Bizet Carmen: Toreador Song SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jake Heggie's Opera "Dead Man Walking"
15:04:00 00:32:11 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2 Dmitry Yablonsky Russian State Symphony Naxos 555873
15:40:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
15:56:00 00:02:46 George Gershwin Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell Jonathan Gunn, clarinet FanfareCin 4
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:02:00 00:14:34 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 3 in G Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077
16:19:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867
16:41:00 00:09:50 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Riccardo Muti Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 63572
16:55:00 00:02:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11 Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255
FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners
17:01:00 00:02:39 Hugo Friedhofer The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:04:00 00:04:27 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:10:00 00:05:08 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Dream Sequence & Mountain John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:17:00 00:07:58 Franz Waxman A Place in the Sun: Suite London Symphony John Williams Grover Washington, alto sax Sony 62788
17:17:00 00:03:09 Alan Menken Beauty and the Beast: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:30:00 00:04:56 Alan Menken Pocahontas: Colors of the Wind John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:37:00 00:03:47 Nino Rota The Godfather Part 2: Main Title John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:41:00 00:03:47 John Barry Out of Africa: Main Title John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:46:00 00:05:48 John Williams Star Wars: Main Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:52:00 00:02:51 John Williams Jaws: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:55:00 00:03:40 John Williams E.T.: Flying Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788
17:58:00 00:02:34 Max Steiner The Caine Mutiny: March Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 2792
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘The King and I' - We’ll hear about it from Rodgers and Hammerstein themselves … and the hour includes selections from recordings featuring Yul Brynner, Barbara Cook and Kelli O’Hara
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:02:13 00:02:59 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Hello, Young Lovers Barbara Cook The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK53328
18:05:15 00:03:41 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Whistle a Happy Tune Gertrude Lawrence The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049
18:10:13 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein My Lord and Master Doretta Morrow The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049
18:14:42 00:04:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Puzzlement Yul Brynner The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610
18:19:29 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein March of the Siamese Children Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers Conducts Odyssey Y35213
18:24:12 00:01:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You Marni Nixon The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693
18:26:34 00:01:12 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Song of the King Lou Diamond Phillips The King and I -- 1996 B'way Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-5763
18:27:54 00:04:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall I Tell You What I Think of You? Kelli O'Hara The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival Decca B'way 602547-372048
18:33:25 00:03:25 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Have Dreamed Lee Venora, Frank Porretta The King and I -- 1964 B'way Revival Masterworks B'way 82876-88400
18:37:13 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Something Wonderful Anita Darian The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK53328
18:40:25 00:05:01 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610
18:47:22 00:03:28 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Finale from "The King and I" Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610
18:51:12 00:01:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:12 00:03:44 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: A Puzzlement Ken Wantanabe The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival Decca B'way 602547-372048
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:55 Camille Saint-Saëns La Jeunesse d'Hercule Op 50 Charles Dutoit Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437
19:21:00 00:33:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 38 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328
19:56:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conducting; John Browning, piano - Amsterdam Concertgebouw Concert of 6/14/1965
20:05:00 00:09:32 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
20:19:00 00:29:09 Samuel Barber Piano Concerto Op 38
20:52:00 00:46:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major
21:42:00 00:17:02 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We present Episode Four of HHGTTG... “Fish Heads” by Barnes and Barnes and “Foo Foo the Talking Cat” by the Vestibles… Mark Levy tells about “Senior Discounts”… This Week in the Media
QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:02:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066
23:09:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
23:22:00 00:03:55 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka- Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000
23:25:00 00:04:55 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 13 in A minor Op 17 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443
23:33:00 00:07:25 Nikolai Miaskovsky Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120
23:40:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
23:56:00 00:04:30 Henri Tomasi Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255