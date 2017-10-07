Program Guide 10-07-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

00:23:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

00:57:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

01:57:00 00:16:54 William Schuman New England Triptych Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

02:17:00 00:52:06 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A major Op 26 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

02:58:00 00:01:11 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 14 in B flat Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

03:12:00 00:33:45 Robert Schumann Davidsbündlertänze Op 6 Stephen Hough, piano VirginClas 90770

03:49:00 00:36:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1003

04:29:00 00:17:25 Luigi Boccherini Cello Concerto No. 7 in G major Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

04:49:00 00:34:03 Claude Debussy La boîte à joujoux Michael Tilson Thomas London Symphony Sony 48231

05:26:00 00:12:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 9 in E major Op 14 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

05:42:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

05:48:00 00:10:08 Johann Friedrich Fasch Sinfonia for Strings in G minor Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Victor Heredia Todavia cantamos (Still We Sing) The Tailor of Panama Soundtrack (arr. Shaun Davey) Rita Connolly, Vocals Irish Film Orchestra Fiachra Trench Varese Sarabande 662432

06:06:29 Gustavo Dudamel Regreso a Venezuela, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:10:20 Gustavo Dudamel Who can stop the rain from falling? from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 002105402

06:15:25 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in G for 2 Guitars, RV 532 Angel Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 412624

06:29:06 Roberto Sierra Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdés Naxos 559817

07:00:45 Matthew Locke Music for "The Tempest" (after Shakespeare) Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9914

07:21:46 Pablo de Sarasate Concert Fantasy on Mozart's "The Magic Flute" Op. 54 Tianwa Yang, violin Orquesta Sinfonica de Navarra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 8.572275

07:37:43 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Symphony in e, Wq.178 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 002037102

07:49:57 Joaquin Rodrigo En Aranjuez con tu amor (arr. of the Adagio from the Concierto de Aranjuez) James Galway, flute London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Deutsche Grammophon 000302402

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Trio for Clarinet, cello, and piano, Op. 114 Movement 4 Allegro-- Stanley Drucker, clarinet; Carter Brey, cello; Gerald Robbins, piano Album: Stanley Drucker Plays Brahms Elysium 720 Music: 4:38

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade in C Minor, K. 388: Movements 2-4-- Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Emily Beare, oboe; Carey Bell, clarinet; Afendi Yusuf, clarinet; Richard King, horn; Lauren Hunt, horn; Catherine Chen, bassoon; Brad Balliett, bassoon Marlboro Music, Persons Auditorium, Marlboro College, Marlboro, VT Music: 23:26

Piano Puzzler: This Old Man in the style of Brahms Contestant: Mike Ryan in Americus, GA Music: 7:26

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2-- Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces, Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:00

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto-- Martin Frost, Clarinet; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 15:43

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14-- Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15

Kenji Bunch: Aspects of an Elephant-- Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 21:38

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (selections)-- Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg Music: 14:17

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 15 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391

10:04:00 00:09:09 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Symphony No. 4 Op 36 Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO 61415

10:17:00 00:14:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26 Kirill Kondrashin RCA Victor Symphony RCA 300350

10:34:00 00:04:19 Alexandre Desplat The Tree of Life: Theme Traffic Quintet Alain Planès, piano; Alexandre Desplat, flute Mercury 481217

10:40:00 00:09:57 Rodion Shchedrin Selections from 'Carmen Suite' Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553038

10:53:00 00:03:50 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-1: Prelude & Fugue No. 1 in C major Till Fellner, piano ECM 1853

10:58:00 00:00:30 George Gershwin Gershwin Song-book: Swanee Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 15, 2017 - From Santa Barbara, California, this week’s From the Top features fantastic musicians who are studying at the prestigious Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. We’ll hear a young pianist triumphantly perform one of Rachmaninoff’s most complex pieces for the piano, a teenage violinist recounts a life-changing realization, and we feature a world-premiere of “Asymptotes”, a newly commissioned work for clarinet, viola, and piano from composer and From the Top alum, Conrad Tao

20-year-old cellist David Bender from Nashville, Tennessee performs the third movement, Rasch und mit Feuer, from Fantasiestücke, Op.73 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann with Christopher O'Riley, piano

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs the first movement, Allegro agitato, from Piano Sonata No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

20-year-old oboist Tanavi Prabhu from Wayne, Pennsylvania performs the first movement, Elégie, from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Francis Poulenc with Christopher O'Riley, piano

22-year-old clarinetist Arianna Beyer from Mount Dora, Florida and 19-year-old violist Erin Pitts from Atlanta, Georgia performs the world premiere of “Asymptotes” for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, by Conrad Tao (b. 1994) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

19-year-old violinist Daniel Kim from Wallingford, Pennsylvania performs Introduction and Tarantella, Op. 43 by Pablo de Sarasate

20-year-old pianist Michael Davidman from New York, New York performs “Vissi d'arte” from Act II of the Opera “Tosca”, by Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), transcribed for piano by Michael Davidman

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jake Heggie's Opera "Dead Man Walking"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: About Modest Mussorgsky

12:09:00 00:13:01 Hector Berlioz Overture 'Rob Roy' Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 421193

12:24:00 00:12:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Viola da gamba Sonata No. 3 in G minor Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933

12:40:00 00:10:00 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 2 in B flat minor Op 31 Yundi, piano DeutGram 3887

12:52:00 00:06:19 Jean-Baptiste Arban Variations on Bellini's 'Casta diva' Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:14:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff The Rock Op 7 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

13:19:00 00:16:45 Arnold Schoenberg Cello Concerto after Monn in D major Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Yo-Yo Ma, cello CBS 39863

13:38:00 00:12:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' in C major Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532

13:53:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

14:23:00 00:14:24 Franz Danzi Wind Quintet in G minor Op 56 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

14:41:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

14:54:00 00:04:18 Georges Bizet Carmen: Toreador Song SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Jake Heggie's Opera "Dead Man Walking"

15:04:00 00:32:11 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 2 Dmitry Yablonsky Russian State Symphony Naxos 555873

15:40:00 00:13:35 Claude Debussy Pour le piano Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

15:56:00 00:02:46 George Gershwin Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Cincinnati Pops Orchestra John Morris Russell Jonathan Gunn, clarinet FanfareCin 4

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:14:34 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 3 in G Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

16:19:00 00:19:07 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Overture & Dances Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 444867

16:41:00 00:09:50 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Riccardo Muti Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 63572

16:55:00 00:02:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11 Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners

17:01:00 00:02:39 Hugo Friedhofer The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:04:00 00:04:27 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: March John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:10:00 00:05:08 Miklós Rózsa Spellbound: Dream Sequence & Mountain John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:17:00 00:07:58 Franz Waxman A Place in the Sun: Suite London Symphony John Williams Grover Washington, alto sax Sony 62788

17:17:00 00:03:09 Alan Menken Beauty and the Beast: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:30:00 00:04:56 Alan Menken Pocahontas: Colors of the Wind John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:37:00 00:03:47 Nino Rota The Godfather Part 2: Main Title John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:41:00 00:03:47 John Barry Out of Africa: Main Title John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:46:00 00:05:48 John Williams Star Wars: Main Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:52:00 00:02:51 John Williams Jaws: Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:55:00 00:03:40 John Williams E.T.: Flying Theme John Williams London Symphony Sony 62788

17:58:00 00:02:34 Max Steiner The Caine Mutiny: March Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 2792

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on ‘The King and I' - We’ll hear about it from Rodgers and Hammerstein themselves … and the hour includes selections from recordings featuring Yul Brynner, Barbara Cook and Kelli O’Hara

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:13 00:02:59 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Hello, Young Lovers Barbara Cook The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK53328

18:05:15 00:03:41 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Whistle a Happy Tune Gertrude Lawrence The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:10:13 00:02:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein My Lord and Master Doretta Morrow The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:14:42 00:04:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Puzzlement Yul Brynner The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610

18:19:29 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein March of the Siamese Children Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers Conducts Odyssey Y35213

18:24:12 00:01:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You Marni Nixon The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:26:34 00:01:12 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Song of the King Lou Diamond Phillips The King and I -- 1996 B'way Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-5763

18:27:54 00:04:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall I Tell You What I Think of You? Kelli O'Hara The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival Decca B'way 602547-372048

18:33:25 00:03:25 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein I Have Dreamed Lee Venora, Frank Porretta The King and I -- 1964 B'way Revival Masterworks B'way 82876-88400

18:37:13 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Something Wonderful Anita Darian The King and I -- 1964 Studio Cast Sony SK53328

18:40:25 00:05:01 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610

18:47:22 00:03:28 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Finale from "The King and I" Yul Brynner, Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610

18:51:12 00:01:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:12 00:03:44 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: A Puzzlement Ken Wantanabe The King and I -- 2015 B'way Revival Decca B'way 602547-372048

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:55 Camille Saint-Saëns La Jeunesse d'Hercule Op 50 Charles Dutoit Philharmonia Orchestra Decca 4785437

19:21:00 00:33:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 2 in E flat Op 38 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328

19:56:00 00:03:24 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Gavotte & Musette Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conducting; John Browning, piano - Amsterdam Concertgebouw Concert of 6/14/1965

20:05:00 00:09:32 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

20:19:00 00:29:09 Samuel Barber Piano Concerto Op 38

20:52:00 00:46:50 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C major

21:42:00 00:17:02 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 488

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We present Episode Four of HHGTTG... “Fish Heads” by Barnes and Barnes and “Foo Foo the Talking Cat” by the Vestibles… Mark Levy tells about “Senior Discounts”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:57 Gabriel Fauré Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48066

23:09:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:22:00 00:03:55 Heitor Villa-Lobos Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka- Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:25:00 00:04:55 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 13 in A minor Op 17 Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443

23:33:00 00:07:25 Nikolai Miaskovsky Andante from Cello Sonata No. 2 Op 81 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:40:00 00:13:36 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

23:56:00 00:04:30 Henri Tomasi Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255