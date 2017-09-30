© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-30-2017

Published September 30, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:27:59            Alexander Borodin        Symphony No.  2 in B minor                   Sir Simon Rattle            Berlin Philharmonic        EMI      273

00:33:00            00:19:58            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Oboe Concerto in A minor          London Symphony            Bryden Thomson           David Theodore, oboe   Chandos           9262

00:56:00            00:37:31            Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major  Op 106                                    Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2275

01:36:00            00:38:54            Sir Charles Villiers Stanford       Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 126           Ulster Orchestra          Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano          Chandos           8736

02:17:00            00:43:19            Alexander Glazunov      Symphony No.  2 in F sharp minor  Op 16                       José Serebrier           Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  68904

03:03:00            00:32:42            Robert Schumann          Carnaval Op 9                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano            Centaur 3177

03:39:00            00:43:32            Igor Stravinsky  The Fairy's Kiss            Oliver Knussen  Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         449205

04:25:00            00:33:01            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid                   David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony     Argo            440639

05:01:00            00:17:36            Camille Saint-Saëns      Septet in E flat major  Op 65                              Ensemble Vivant   OpeningDay      9379

05:22:00            00:16:01            Germaine Tailleferre      Concertino for Harp & Orchestra Women's Philharmonic            JoAnn Falletta   Gillian Benet, harp         Koch Intl           7169

05:41:00            00:05:43            Jacques Offenbach       Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains'             Michel Swierczewski            Gulbenkian Orchestra    Nimbus 5303

05:52:00            00:07:42            Amy Beach       Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32              Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           8958

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 33212

06:03:59 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

06:10:00 Giuseppe Verdi Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos" Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier Naxos 8572818

06:29:09 Leo Brouwer Sonata de Los Viajeros Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo Naxos 8573336

07:00:47 Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus 0307

07:06:30 various 16th c. Spanish composers Three 16th c. Spanish pieces Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Harmonia Mundi 907316

07:16:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D, K. 136 Casals Quartet Harmonia Mundi 987060

07:36:16 Ernesto Lecuona Seven Typical Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 794

07:53:56 Ernesto Lecuona Malaguena Morton Gould and His Orchestra RCA Victor Gold Seal 68922

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:34

William McGibbon: Sonata No. 3 in B minor-- Early Music Underground KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:24

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM Music: 7:05

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3, D 899-- Andante Alexei Lubimov, fortepiano Album: Schubert Impromptus D 899 & 935

Erato 45630 Music: 7:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21-- Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL Music: 21:32

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world"): Movements 3 & 4 --Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: ~13:40

Scriabin: Etude in C sharp minor, Op. 2 No. 1

Scriabin: Prelude Op. 59 No. 2

Scriabin: Poeme Op. 32, No. 1

Scriabin: Etude in D sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 12-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:03

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture, Op. 49--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:41

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:14            Lyndol Mitchell  Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree                Howard Hanson            Eastman-Rochester Orchestra   Mercury            434324

10:06:00            00:12:32            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     75

10:22:00            00:04:56            Ferde Grofé      Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras                 Steven Richman            Harmonie Ensemble New York  Bridge  9212

10:28:00            00:05:50            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past           Academy St. Martin in Fields            Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

10:36:00            00:10:39            Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet       Miró Quartet                  Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale           2006

10:50:00            00:04:32            Ennio Morricone            Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil           La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin; Louise-Andrée Baril, piano           Analekta           8723

10:55:00            00:03:22            Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry        An English Suite: Frolic              William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 5366

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba.

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Twilight Zone; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Child Prodigy Composers

12:08:00            00:12:05            Richard Wagner            Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's               Fabio Luisi            Philharmonia Zürich       Accentus          102

12:23:00            00:19:58            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Oboe Concerto in A minor          London Symphony            Bryden Thomson           David Theodore, oboe   Chandos           9262

12:47:00            00:06:35            Ludwig van Beethoven   Overture 'Name Day' Op 115                  Claudio Abbado            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         429762

12:56:00            00:03:46            Charles Gounod            Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song   Vienna Radio Symphony            Cornelius Meister          Aida Garifullina, soprano           Decca   4788305

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:14:27            Sir Charles Villiers Stanford       Irish Rhapsody No. 5                 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra          Chandos           8545

13:20:00            00:17:48            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Flute Concerto No.  2 in D major            Swedish Chamber Orchestra       Patrick Gallois   Patrick Gallois, flute      Naxos   503293

13:41:00            00:13:22            Johan Svendsen           Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18                        Ole Kristian Ruud    Trondheim Symphony Orchestra            VirginClas         45128

13:57:00            00:31:22            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Highlights        New York Philharmonic  Zubin Mehta   Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists      Teldec  46318

14:32:00            00:13:47            Gabriel Fauré    Dolly Suite Op 56                                  Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano   Hyperion           66911

14:49:00            00:07:54            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Vocalise Op 34  Vienna Radio Symphony           Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano           Decca   4788305

14:57:00            00:01:44            George Gershwin           Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes'                               Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano          Sony    510316

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Twilight Zone

15:04:00            00:28:57            Peter Tchaikovsky         Concert Fantasy in G major  Op 56         Philharmonia Orchestra          Vladimir Fedoseyev       Mikhail Pletnev, piano    VirginClas         61463

15:36:00            00:12:10            Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise    Empire Brass    Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ   Telarc   80218

15:52:00            00:06:18            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No.  6 in D flat major                                  Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4793449

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:17:09            Benjamin Britten            The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34               Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80660

16:22:00            00:09:33            Johan Svendsen           Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 4                     Mariss Jansons            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      49769

16:35:00            00:06:27            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: Overture                      Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire      ApolloFire         2004

16:45:00            00:14:05            Anton Arensky  Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35                    William Boughton          English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: It's About Time - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, movies where time has been tampered with, including Interstellar, Inception, Groundhog Day, Source Code and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Detach from Intestellar, 2014  WaterTower Music WTM 39546  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

A New Life, Meeting Daisy and Postcards from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2009  Concord Records CRE 31231-02  Music From The Motion Picture  Alexandre Desplat  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

The Ice Sculpture and A Bew Day from Groundhog Day, 1993  epic soundtrax EK 53760  Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  George Fenton  original soundtrack recording

Somewhere Over The Rainbow featured in 50 First Dates, 2004  BigBoy Records 1079351  Music From The Album: Facing Future  Harold Arlen/Yip Harburg  Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, vocals and ukulele

Angel of Verdun (Main Titles) and Live, Die, Repeat (End Titles) from Edge of Tomorrow, 2014  WaterTower Music WTM 39521  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Christophe Beck  original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies, cond.

Source Code Main Titles, Frozen Moment and Everything's Gonna Be Okay from Source Code, 2011  Lakeshore Records LKS 342152  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Chris Bacon  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

I'm Going Home from Interstellar, 2014  WaterTower Music WTM 39546  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Frozen Moment from Source Code, 2011  Lakeshore Records LKS 342152  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Chris Bacon  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Dream is Collapsing and Time from Inception, 2010  WaterTower Music WTM 424667-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Detach from Intestellar, 2014  WaterTower Music WTM 39546  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Saving Buckbeat from Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004  Atlantic Records 83711-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek, 2009  Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2  Music From The Motion Picture  Michael Giacchino  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1959 on Stage - The best of the year, including “Gypsy,” “The Sound of Music” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fiorello!”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:04:01            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Lonely Goatherd     Mary Martin       The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    CK32601

18:05:00            00:04:09            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Sound of Music (Reprise)    Mary Martin, Theodore Bikel  The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast          Sony    CK32601

18:09:59            00:02:41            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       The Name's LaGuardia  Tom Bosley      Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    ZDM-765023

18:12:37            00:03:38            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Little Tin Box     Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    ZDM-765023

18:17:01            00:01:31            Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields      Merely Marvelous          Gwen Verdon    Redhead -- Original B'way Cast       DRG     09026-61695

18:19:09            00:02:23            Rick Besoyan    Little Mary Sunshine      Eileen Brennan  Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast     Angel    ZDM-647742

18:22:09            00:02:24            Bob Merrill        I'm Staying Young         Walter Pidgeon, Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     07863-51050

18:24:28            00:01:54            Bob Merrill        Take Me Along Walter Pidgeon, Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     07863-51050

18:26:54            00:00:48            Mary Rodgers   Overture from "Once Upon a Mattress"   Orchestra          Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast            MCA     MCAD-10769

18:27:38            00:03:47            Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer     Shy      Carol Burnett     Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast     MCA     MCAD-10769

18:32:13            00:03:03            Robert Goldman-George Weiss  Have You Heard?          Hermione Gingold         First Impressions -- Original B'way Cast         Columbia          0S2014

18:35:35            00:03:45            Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer       Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker        Carol Lawrence, Howard Keel Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast  RCA     09026-63690

18:39:39            00:05:28            Marc Blitzstein   I Wish It So/Song of the Ma       Monte Amundsen, Shirley Booth Juno -- Original B'way Cast    Fynsworth Alley FA-2134

18:45:39            00:01:27            Harold Rome     Once Knew a Fella        Andy Griffith     Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast        MCA     MCAD-11573

18:47:57            00:03:08            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Everything's Coming Up Roses  Ethel Merman            Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    CK32607

18:51:24            00:01:36            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:55            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Filler: Politics and Poker Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    ZDM-765023

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:02            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major                  Sir Colin Davis    Dresden State Orchestra            Philips  426236

19:23:00            00:32:37            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  2 in B flat major  Op 15              Mariss Jansons            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      49769

19:58:00            00:01:39            Henry Purcell    The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet                     Kevin Mallon            Aradia Ensemble           Naxos   570149

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; LIVE from Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:42:38            Ludwig van Beethoven   String Quartet No. 15 in A minor  Op 132

21:09:00            00:33:39            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring

21:45:00            00:11:04            Richard Wagner            Parsifal: Good Friday Spell                   

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:00            00:07:47            Edvard Grieg     In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63                     Neeme Järvi            Gothenburg Symphony  DeutGram         437520

23:07:00            00:11:23            Johan Svendsen           Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3       Kontra Quartet               Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello            Bis       753

23:19:00            00:04:15            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy                              Lara Downes, piano  Sono Lumin       92207

23:23:00            00:08:15            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene                      Michael Tilson Thomas   San Francisco Symphony          RCA     68288

23:31:00            00:02:30            Edvard Grieg     Ich liebe dich Op 5                                 Evgeny Kissin, piano     Sony            52567

23:34:00            00:05:54            Gabriel Pierné   Impromptu-Caprice Op 9                                    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp        Azica    71273

23:40:00            00:09:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19            Mahler Chamber Orchestra       Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            Sony    370548

23:49:00            00:02:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: March of the Priests                 Rinaldo Alessandrini      Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch       Naïve    30479

23:57:00            00:02:20            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 5 in E                           Nelson Freire, piano            Decca   4782728

 

 

 