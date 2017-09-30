Program Guide 09-30-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:27:59 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 2 in B minor Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

00:33:00 00:19:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor London Symphony Bryden Thomson David Theodore, oboe Chandos 9262

00:56:00 00:37:31 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 13 in G major Op 106 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

01:36:00 00:38:54 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 126 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

02:17:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

03:03:00 00:32:42 Robert Schumann Carnaval Op 9 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

03:39:00 00:43:32 Igor Stravinsky The Fairy's Kiss Oliver Knussen Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 449205

04:25:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 440639

05:01:00 00:17:36 Camille Saint-Saëns Septet in E flat major Op 65 Ensemble Vivant OpeningDay 9379

05:22:00 00:16:01 Germaine Tailleferre Concertino for Harp & Orchestra Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Gillian Benet, harp Koch Intl 7169

05:41:00 00:05:43 Jacques Offenbach Waltz 'Souvenir d'Aix-les-Bains' Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5303

05:52:00 00:07:42 Amy Beach Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony Op 32 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 8958

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 2 in c# (Allegro Moderato) Maria Izrailevna Grinberg, piano Melodiya 33212

06:03:59 Antonio Soler Sonata No. 7 in C Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

06:10:00 Giuseppe Verdi Queen's ballet, from "Don Carlos" Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier Naxos 8572818

06:29:09 Leo Brouwer Sonata de Los Viajeros Joao Luiz, Douglas Lora, guitars; Brasil Guitar Duo Naxos 8573336

07:00:47 Anonymous- 14th C. Manuscript Lamento di Tristano: Chrominciamento Di Giola, Septime Estampie Real Capella de Ministrers Carles Magraner Licanus 0307

07:06:30 various 16th c. Spanish composers Three 16th c. Spanish pieces Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King Harmonia Mundi 907316

07:16:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento in D, K. 136 Casals Quartet Harmonia Mundi 987060

07:36:16 Ernesto Lecuona Seven Typical Cuban Dances Thomas Tirino, piano BIS 794

07:53:56 Ernesto Lecuona Malaguena Morton Gould and His Orchestra RCA Victor Gold Seal 68922

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonatina in C minor, WoO 43 No. 1-- Lajos Mayer, mandolin; Imre Rohmann, piano Album: Beethoven Rarities Hungaroton 12303 Music: 4:34

William McGibbon: Sonata No. 3 in B minor-- Early Music Underground KING FM Northwest Focus Live, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 6:24

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Joe Sorenson from Albuquerque, NM Music: 7:05

Franz Schubert: Impromptu in G-flat Major, Op. 90 No. 3, D 899-- Andante Alexei Lubimov, fortepiano Album: Schubert Impromptus D 899 & 935

Erato 45630 Music: 7:17

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21-- Sinfonia da Camera; Ian Hobson, conductor Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana, IL Music: 21:32

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

George Tsontakis: O Mikros, O Megas ("The small world, The huge world"): Movements 3 & 4 --Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: ~13:40

Scriabin: Etude in C sharp minor, Op. 2 No. 1

Scriabin: Prelude Op. 59 No. 2

Scriabin: Poeme Op. 32, No. 1

Scriabin: Etude in D sharp minor, Op. 8 No. 12-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:03

Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture, Op. 49--Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 14:41

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:14 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Shivaree Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

10:06:00 00:12:32 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

10:22:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

10:28:00 00:05:50 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

10:36:00 00:10:39 Franz Schubert Scherzo from String Quintet Miró Quartet Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2006

10:50:00 00:04:32 Ennio Morricone Once Upon a Time in the West: The Devil La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin; Louise-Andrée Baril, piano Analekta 8723

10:55:00 00:03:22 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Frolic William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba.

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Twilight Zone; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Child Prodigy Composers

12:08:00 00:12:05 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

12:47:00 00:06:35 Ludwig van Beethoven Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

12:56:00 00:03:46 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca 4788305

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

13:20:00 00:17:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 2 in D major Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Patrick Gallois, flute Naxos 503293

13:41:00 00:13:22 Johan Svendsen Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

13:57:00 00:31:22 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Highlights New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

14:32:00 00:13:47 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56 Kathryn Stott, piano; Martin Roscoe, piano Hyperion 66911

14:49:00 00:07:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34 Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca 4788305

14:57:00 00:01:44 George Gershwin Prelude No. 1 from 'Three Preludes' Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Twilight Zone

15:04:00 00:28:57 Peter Tchaikovsky Concert Fantasy in G major Op 56 Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Mikhail Pletnev, piano VirginClas 61463

15:36:00 00:12:10 Francis Poulenc Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Empire Brass Robert Woods Michael Murray, organ Telarc 80218

15:52:00 00:06:18 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D flat major Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4793449

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:17:09 Benjamin Britten The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

16:22:00 00:09:33 Johan Svendsen Allegro from Symphony No. 1 Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

16:35:00 00:06:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2004

16:45:00 00:14:05 Anton Arensky Variations on Theme by Tchaikovsky Op 35 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: It's About Time - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, movies where time has been tampered with, including Interstellar, Inception, Groundhog Day, Source Code and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Detach from Intestellar, 2014 WaterTower Music WTM 39546 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

A New Life, Meeting Daisy and Postcards from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2009 Concord Records CRE 31231-02 Music From The Motion Picture Alexandre Desplat The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

The Ice Sculpture and A Bew Day from Groundhog Day, 1993 epic soundtrax EK 53760 Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack George Fenton original soundtrack recording

Somewhere Over The Rainbow featured in 50 First Dates, 2004 BigBoy Records 1079351 Music From The Album: Facing Future Harold Arlen/Yip Harburg Israel Kamakawiwo'ole, vocals and ukulele

Angel of Verdun (Main Titles) and Live, Die, Repeat (End Titles) from Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 WaterTower Music WTM 39521 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Christophe Beck original soundtrack recording/Tim Davies, cond.

Source Code Main Titles, Frozen Moment and Everything's Gonna Be Okay from Source Code, 2011 Lakeshore Records LKS 342152 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Chris Bacon original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

I'm Going Home from Interstellar, 2014 WaterTower Music WTM 39546 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer Roger Sayer, organ/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Frozen Moment from Source Code, 2011 Lakeshore Records LKS 342152 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Chris Bacon original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Dream is Collapsing and Time from Inception, 2010 WaterTower Music WTM 424667-2 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Detach from Intestellar, 2014 WaterTower Music WTM 39546 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Saving Buckbeat from Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004 Atlantic Records 83711-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek, 2009 Varese Sarabande 302 066 966 2 Music From The Motion Picture Michael Giacchino The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Tim Simonec, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1959 on Stage - The best of the year, including “Gypsy,” “The Sound of Music” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fiorello!”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:04:01 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Lonely Goatherd Mary Martin The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32601

18:05:00 00:04:09 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Sound of Music (Reprise) Mary Martin, Theodore Bikel The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32601

18:09:59 00:02:41 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick The Name's LaGuardia Tom Bosley Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-765023

18:12:37 00:03:38 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Little Tin Box Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-765023

18:17:01 00:01:31 Albert Hague-Dorothy Fields Merely Marvelous Gwen Verdon Redhead -- Original B'way Cast DRG 09026-61695

18:19:09 00:02:23 Rick Besoyan Little Mary Sunshine Eileen Brennan Little Mary Sunshine -- Original Cast Angel ZDM-647742

18:22:09 00:02:24 Bob Merrill I'm Staying Young Walter Pidgeon, Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:24:28 00:01:54 Bob Merrill Take Me Along Walter Pidgeon, Jackie Gleason Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA 07863-51050

18:26:54 00:00:48 Mary Rodgers Overture from "Once Upon a Mattress" Orchestra Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-10769

18:27:38 00:03:47 Mary Rodgers-Marshall Barer Shy Carol Burnett Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-10769

18:32:13 00:03:03 Robert Goldman-George Weiss Have You Heard? Hermione Gingold First Impressions -- Original B'way Cast Columbia 0S2014

18:35:35 00:03:45 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker Carol Lawrence, Howard Keel Saratoga -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63690

18:39:39 00:05:28 Marc Blitzstein I Wish It So/Song of the Ma Monte Amundsen, Shirley Booth Juno -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2134

18:45:39 00:01:27 Harold Rome Once Knew a Fella Andy Griffith Destry Rides Again -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11573

18:47:57 00:03:08 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32607

18:51:24 00:01:36 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Filler: Politics and Poker Howard DaSilva Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM-765023

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra Philips 426236

19:23:00 00:32:37 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 2 in B flat major Op 15 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

19:58:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; LIVE from Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:42:38 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132

21:09:00 00:33:39 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring

21:45:00 00:11:04 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Good Friday Spell

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:00:00 00:07:47 Edvard Grieg In Folk Style from "Nordic Melodies" Op 63 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:07:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

23:19:00 00:04:15 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy Lara Downes, piano Sono Lumin 92207

23:23:00 00:08:15 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 68288

23:31:00 00:02:30 Edvard Grieg Ich liebe dich Op 5 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567

23:34:00 00:05:54 Gabriel Pierné Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

23:40:00 00:09:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

23:49:00 00:02:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: March of the Priests Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

23:57:00 00:02:20 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 5 in E Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728