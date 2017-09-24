Program Guide 09-24-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 21, 2017 - This week From the Top comes from the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. In honor of that setting, the young performers celebrate Jewish themed music and the music of Jewish composers. We’ll hear a teenage violinist perform Ravel’s gorgeous Kaddish, a wonderful Atlanta-based youth choir sings a piece by a contemporary Jewish composer, and we’ll meet a young guitar player who is one part Texan and one part Israeli

19-year-old violinist Sein An from Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and 18-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York perform the first movement, Ouverture, the third movement, Jeu, and the fourth movement, Final from Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Jarrett May from Keller, Texas performs III. Lively, with bounce from Duo for Flute and Piano by Aaron Copland (1900-1990), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old guitarist Aytahn Benavi from Austin, Texas performs Songe Capricorne by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

The Atlanta Young Singers perform “Adonai Ro’i” by Judith Shatin (b.1949) and "Donna, Donna”, words by Aaron Zeitlin (1898-1973) and music by Shalom Secunda (1894-1974), arr. by Carl Bertil Agnestig, with pianist, Millie Turek

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs "It Ain't Necessarily So" by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor; Yefim Bronfman, piano

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to Semiramide

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 5 in D Op 107 ‘Reformation’

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

02:58:00 00:01:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Cynthia Phelps, viola

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1, Lohengrin

Julia Adolphe: Unearth, Release (Concerto for Viola & Orchestra)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Secret History - John Potter guides us through his latest project on ECM: Josquin and Victoria from a very different perspective

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:20 Heinrich Schütz Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:10:00 00:08:30 Claudio Monteverdi Beatus vir La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:21:00 00:08:00 Dieterich Buxtehude Magnificat La Nuova Musica John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 134

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Winning the Prize - Revisiting laureates of the American Guild of Organists National Young Artist Competition in Organ Performance, and other contests

HERBERT HOWELLS: Rhapsody No. 3, fr Op. 17 Katelyn Emerson, 2016 NYACOP winner (1936-1964 Aeolian-Skinner/Church of the Advent, Boston, MA) Pro Organo 7277

DAVID ASHLEY WHITE: Variations on Come, pure hearts Daryl Robinson, 2012 NYACOP winner (1996 Fisk-Rosales/Rice University, Houston, TX) Pro Organo 7261

J.S. BACH: An Wasserflüssen Babylon, BWV 653.

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Les deux murailles d’eau, fr Livre du Saint Sacrement Scott Montgomery, 2006 NYACOP winner (2003 Mander/Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA) Pro Organo 7224

DAN LOCKLAIR: Ayre for the Dance Ji-yoen Choi, 2000 NYACOP winner (1959 Schlicker-1999 Dobson/Valparaiso University, Indiana) Naxos 8.555367

PAMELA DECKER: Faneuil Hall Jonathan Rudy, 2014 NYACOP winner (2010 Fisk/Auer Hall, Indiana University, Bloomington, IN) Pro Organo 7268

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Stanford @ 165 - Sir Charles Villiers Stanford was born September 30, 1852 in Dublin. This edition of With Heart and Voice will celebrate his 165th birthday with HIS music, as well as that of some of his pupils, and musical forebears. Join Peter DuBois for the celebration.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Autumn Begins

Kurt Weill: Knickerbocker Holiday: “September Song” Lotte Lenya, soprano; Orchestra/Maurice Levine (Sony 60647 CD) 3:45

Charles Ives: Yale-Princeton Football Game Orchestra New England/James Sinclair (Koch 7025 CD) 2:07

Morton Gould: Burchfield Gallery: “Autumn” American Symphony Orchestra/Morton Gould (RCA 5019 CD) 3:41

Mrs. H.H.A. Beach: Four Sketches Op. 15: “In Autumn No.1” Virginia Eskin, piano (Genesis 1054 LP) 2:08

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: “Autumn” Roberto Michelucci, violin; I Musici (Philips 6500017 LP) 12:14

Johannes Brahms: Quartets for Four Voices & Piano, Op.92: “Spätherbst” (Late Autumn) Mary Plakogiannis, soprano; Paula Gladwell, contralto; Richard Levitt, tenor; Edmund Najera, bass; Myron Fink, piano (Everest 3249 LP) 1:45

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: September Sena Jurinac, soprano; Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra/Fritz Busch/Fritz Busch (EMI 63199 CD) 4:56

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons Finale to “Autumn” Heather Harper, soprano; Ryland Davies, tenor; John Shirley-Quirk, baritone; BBC Chorus & Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 3911 LP) 11:51

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite castellana-- Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 7:53

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jean Bostrum from Zimmerman, MN Music: 10:50

Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen (Scenes from Childhood), Op. 15 Traumerei (Dreaming) Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Romance of the Violin Sony 87894 Music: 2:22

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39: Movements 4-5-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Male Choir; Wojciech Rajski, conductor 17th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: ~23:02

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Szymon Laks: String Quartet No. 3-- Dover String Quartet Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 23:26

Marco Pereira (arr. Marco Pereira): Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo-- Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 3:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D, K 297 Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 15:21

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gioacchino Rossini

Giusto cielo from "Le Nozze Di Teti E Di Peleo"(1816)--Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Orchestra Filarmonica Della Scala/Ricardo Chailly (Decca 874326 CD)

Overture to "La Cenerentola" (1817)--Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 431653 CD)

Ecco ridente in cielo from "The Barber of Seville" (1816)--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; William Matteuzzi, tenor; Bologna Teatro Comunale Orchestra and Chorus/Giuseppe Patane (Decca 443599 CD)

William Tell Overture "Abridged" (1829)--Walter Wendy Carlos, moog synthesizer (Columbia KC 31480 CD)

Overture to "The Barber of Seville" (1816)--The Chamber Orchestra of Europe/Claudio Abbado (DeutGram 431653 CD)

Memento Homo from "Peches de vieillesse" (1857-68)--Alessandro Marangoni, piano (Naxos 572315 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:47 John Rutter A Gaelic Blessing City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

14:01:00 00:01:27 John Rutter God Be in My Head John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 100

14:03:00 00:20:04 John Rutter Suite Antique West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

14:23:00 00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante favori in F major Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

14:31:00 00:09:13 Leopold Mozart Symphony in D major Georg Mais Lithuanian Chamber Orchestra ArteNova 897710

14:50:00 00:24:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Patrick Gallois, flute Naxos 503293

15:14:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

15:29:00 00:11:06 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 7 in B flat major Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172

15:40:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion 66378

15:53:00 00:06:32 Percy Fletcher Bal masqué Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66968

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Maximilian Schmitt, tenor (Evangelist); Andrew Foster-Williams, bass-baritone (Christus); Lauren Snouffer, soprano; Iestyn Davies countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:07:00 01:35:08 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Andrzej Panufnik

18:08:00 00:17:53 John Rutter Five Meditations for Orchestra John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

18:28:00 00:05:13 John Rutter Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Quentin Poole, oboe Collegium 100

18:36:00 00:12:21 John Rutter Suite for Strings John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

18:51:00 00:07:57 John Rutter First Movement from 'Beatles' Concerto Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Peter Rostal, piano; Paul Schaefer, piano Decca 1821

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:27:46 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 1 in D major Nikolaus Harnoncourt Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Teldec 91184

19:32:00 00:39:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Teldec 47334

20:14:00 00:42:13 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op 98 Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

20:57:00 00:02:08 Moritz Moszkowski By the Cradle Op 58 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 138

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002) Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet in A and String Quartet (2005) Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559763) 19:42

Nicholas Underhill: Caprice (1999) Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8783) 4:34

Edwin London: Gypsy Heirs (1997) Laura Martin, violin; Mark George, piano (Albany 595) 20:06

21:56:00 00:03:38 Michael Torke Miami Grands: Little Havana Georgi Danchev Miami Piano Circle Ecstatic 92251

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, They Can’t Kill Us All: Law Enforcement, Race, and Justice - Wesley Lowery, Reporter, The Washington Post; Author, “They Can’t Kill Us All”

On August 9, 2014, Michael Brown was shot by police officer Darren Wilson in the northern St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. Within the next year, Eric Garner in New York, Tamir Rice in Cleveland, and Freddie Gray in Baltimore were all killed by police officers, each setting off protests surrounding police use of force in their respective cities. These incidents caused Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery to question the data around police shootings. His inquiry spurred The Post's investigative data-gathering project The Fatal Force which won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. Lowery's experiences traveling across the country covering police shootings are chronicled in his book They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America's Racial Justice Movement. In it, he also describes the events that led to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and how black activists used social media to elevate their message. Shaker Heights High School graduate and Pulitzer Prize winner Wesley Lowery will discuss the ongoing struggle between law enforcement, race, and justice for this Friday forum.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43 Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:09:00 00:08:45 Philip Glass Violin Concerto: Second movement Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:20:00 00:06:41 Gabriel Fauré Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 109

23:26:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:38:00 00:05:51 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 25 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Saleem Ashkar, piano Decca 4810778

23:43:00 00:10:52 Franz Schubert Andante in B minor Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 75

23:56:00 00:02:43 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 1: Prelude & Presto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

23:57:00 00:02:13 Gregorian Chant O lux beata trinitas Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546