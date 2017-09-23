© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-23-2017

Published September 23, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:32:36            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  3 in E flat major  Op 97              Robin Ticciati            Scottish Chamber Orchestra      Linn      450

00:38:00            00:09:40            Amilcare Ponchielli        La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours                       Riccardo Chailly  La Scala Philharmonic   Decca   4831148

00:50:00            00:42:16            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  6 in F major  Op 68                    Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80145

01:35:00            00:45:41            Johannes Brahms          Piano Concerto No.  2 in B flat major  Op 83       Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Yefim Bronfman, piano  Belvedere         8005

02:24:00            00:50:13            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64                   Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425112

03:17:00            00:26:13            Samuel Barber  Cello Concerto Op 22    St. Louis Symphony      Leonard Slatkin            Steven Isserlis, cello      RCA     68283

03:46:00            00:34:39            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring                     Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic     Sony    546915

04:24:00            00:26:07            Vincent d'Indy   Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25        National Symphony of Ireland  Antonio de Almeida       François-Joël Thiollier, piano     Naxos   550754

04:53:00            00:29:18            Joaquín Rodrigo           Concierto madrigal        Academy St. Martin in Fields      Sir Neville Marriner Pepe Romero, guitar; Sir Angel Romero, guitar   Philips  4788977

05:25:00            00:14:43            Sir Granville Bantock     The Witch of Atlas                     Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic     Hyperion           66450

05:42:00            00:06:01            Gioacchino Rossini        La scala di seta: Overture                       Piero Gamba            London Symphony        Decca   4785437

05:51:00            00:08:03            George Frideric Handel  Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major                             Keith Jarrett, piano     ECM     1530

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Arturo Sandoval Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:04:37 Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:14:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt.) Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo EMI Classics 56175

06:21:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton Plácido Domingo, tenor; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo CBS Masterworks 42100

06:27:23 Pablo Casals El cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds) Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome Antonio Pappano EMI Classics 82390

06:31:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C B Pablo Casals, cello; Pearl 0045

06:35:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 Pablo Casals, cello; Marlboro Festival Orchestra Pablo Casals Sony Classical 46253

07:01:00 Arturo Marquez Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:11:39 Jakob Praetorius Veni in hortum meum Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:15:10 Michael Praetorius Nigra sum sed formosa Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:19:28 Inocente Carreño Margariteña Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

07:36:06 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309

07:52:02 Manuel de Zumaya De Las Flores Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Rhino 512746

07:56:27 Juan Bautista Sancho  Sanctus from Misa en Sol Chanticleer     Joseph Jennings Rhino 512746

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite castellana-- Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 7:53

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jean Bostrum from Zimmerman, MN Music: 10:50

Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen (Scenes from Childhood), Op. 15 Traumerei (Dreaming) Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Romance of the Violin Sony 87894 Music: 2:22

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39: Movements 4-5-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Male Choir; Wojciech Rajski, conductor 17th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: ~23:02

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Szymon Laks: String Quartet No. 3-- Dover String Quartet Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 23:26

Marco Pereira (arr. Marco Pereira): Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo-- Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 3:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D, K 297 Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 15:21

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:02:04            Johann Sebastian Bach Alleluia from Cantata No. 51       Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY            Richard Kapp    Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet       CBS     44652

10:03:00            00:09:54            Ludwig Thuille   Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano &            Chantilly Quintet                        Gianluca Luisi, piano     Naxos   570790

10:16:00            00:10:01            Maurice Jarre    A Passage to India: Suite                       Maurice Jarre    Royal Philharmonic     Milan    10131

10:29:00            00:16:11            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending      London Symphony        Sir Colin Davis       Hilary Hahn, violin         DeutGram         3026

10:47:00            00:05:08            Peter Tchaikovsky         Swan Lake: Danse générale & Coda                  Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra      Decca   10104

10:54:00            00:02:46            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major  Op 28                              Martha Argerich, piano  DeutGram         4796018

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 21, 2017 - This week From the Top comes from the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. In honor of that setting, the young performers celebrate Jewish themed music and the music of Jewish composers. We’ll hear a teenage violinist perform Ravel’s gorgeous Kaddish, a wonderful Atlanta-based youth choir sings a piece by a contemporary Jewish composer, and we’ll meet a young guitar player who is one part Texan and one part Israeli

19-year-old violinist Sein An from Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and 18-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York perform the first movement, Ouverture, the third movement, Jeu, and the fourth movement, Final from Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Jarrett May from Keller, Texas performs III. Lively, with bounce from Duo for Flute and Piano by Aaron Copland (1900-1990), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old guitarist Aytahn Benavi from Austin, Texas performs Songe Capricorne by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

The Atlanta Young Singers perform “Adonai Ro’i” by Judith Shatin (b.1949) and "Donna, Donna”, words by Aaron Zeitlin (1898-1973) and music by Shalom Secunda (1894-1974), arr. by Carl Bertil Agnestig, with pianist, Millie Turek

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs "It Ain't Necessarily So" by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mackey"s “Stumble To Grace"; 0CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: What’s a Rondo?

12:09:00            00:11:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22        Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                   Jonathan Biss, piano     EMI      17270

12:23:00            00:10:42            Alexander Glazunov      Solemn Overture Op 73             Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony        Naxos   553839

12:37:00            00:14:22            Dag Wirén         Serenade for Strings Op 11                    William Boughton            English String Orchestra            Nimbus 7020

12:53:00            00:06:15            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  8: Wedding Day at                            Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI      57296

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:09:37            Johan Wagenaar           Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38               Riccardo Chailly  Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra            Decca   425833

13:14:00            00:18:23            Samuel Wesley Symphony No.  6 in B flat                      Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9823

13:36:00            00:11:33            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Rhapsody on 'School Years' Op 75         NDR Radio Philharmonic     Alun Francis      Michael Korstick, piano CPO     777658

13:50:00            00:32:44            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Prologue              Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

14:28:00            00:09:58            Franz von Suppé           Poet and Peasant: Overture                   Zubin Mehta            Vienna Philharmonic      CBS     44932

14:41:00            00:10:55            Joaquín Rodrigo           Adagio from Concierto pastoral  Royal Philharmonic            Enrique Bátiz    Lisa Hansen, flute         EMI      67435

14:52:00            00:06:53            Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in G                                 Roberto Plano, piano            Concerto           2069

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mackey"s “Stumble To Grace"

15:03:00            00:31:29            Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30               Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425942

15:39:00            00:07:15            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        The Magic Flute: Overture                      Karl Böhm            Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4793449

15:47:00            00:12:27            Muzio Clementi  Piano Sonata in B flat major  Op 24                                Nikolai Demidenko, piano         Hyperion           66808

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:11:43            Alexander Glazunov      The Seasons: Autumn Op 67                 José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Warner  61434

16:17:00            00:13:34            Duke Ellington  New World a-Comin'      Brown University Orchestra        Paul Phillips            Jeffrey Biegel, piano      Naxos   573490

16:35:00            00:16:07            Georges Bizet   L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2             Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra            Decca   4787779

16:53:00            00:06:40            Domenico Cimarosa      Il matrimonio segreto: Overture               Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Naxos   573418

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Score: A Film Music Documentary - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, film director and producer Matt Schrader discusses his new movie Score: A Film Music Documentary and it's theme of how a movie score is created and its impact in a movie. Also included contributors to the documentary including Hans Zimmer, John Williams and other well-known movie composers, plus their music

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Credits from E.T., 1982  MCA Records 088 112819-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Theme from Black Sails, 2014  Sparks & Shadows SNS 4011  A Starz Original Series Soundtrack  Bear McCreary  original soundtrack recording/Bear McCreary, cond.

The Homesman Main Title from The Homesman, 2014  Varese Sarabande 302 067 317 8  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Marco Beltrami  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/cond.

Concerning Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001  Reprise 9 48110-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Howard Shore  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

The Ecstasy of Gold from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966  Capitol Records 7 2435-98621-2-5  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

The Rig from Mad Max Fury Road, 2015  Water Tower Music WTM 49642  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tom Holkenborg  Tom Holkenborg, drums/original soundtrack recording

Inside The Mind from Score: A Film Music Documentary, 2017  Endeavor Music digital release  Original Soundtrack  Ryan Taubert  original soundtrack recording

Escape-Chase-Saying Goodbye from E.T., 1982  MCA Records 088 112819-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The End from Edward Scissorhands, 1990  MCA Records MCAD 10133  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Shirley Walker, cond.

The A400 from Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, 2015  La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1361  Music From The Motion Picture  Joe Kraemer/Lalo Schifrin  original soundtrack recording/Joe Kraemer, cond.

Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Batman Theme from Batman, 1989  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1235  100 Greatest Film Themes  Danny Elfman  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Finding Nemo from Finding Nemo, 2003  Walt Disney Records 60078-7  An Original Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Now We Are Free from Gladiator, 2000  London 289 467 094-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard  Lisa Gerard, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Hand Covers Bruise from The Social Network, 2010  Null Corporation Null 01  The Social Network  Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross  original soundtrack recording

Legacy from Thor The Dark World, 2013  Intrada D001911702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  The Philharmonia of London/The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Inside The Mind from Score: A Film Music Documentary, 2017  Endeavor Music digital release  Original Soundtrack  Ryan Taubert  original soundtrack recording

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Ethel Merman - Every five years or so this hour is a must, and we’ll take her from “Girl Crazy” in 1930 to “Hello, Dolly!” 40 years later  

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:23            00:01:31            George and Ira Gershwin           I Got Rhythm     Ethel Merman    American Musical Theater Smithsonian      RD036

18:02:54            00:00:56            George and Ira Gershwin           I Got Rhythm     Ethel Merman    Merman Sings Merman            Eclipse 844-086

18:04:10            00:01:07            George and Ira Gershwin           I Got Rhythm     William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2

18:05:17            00:03:45            George and Ira Gershwin           Sam and Delilah            Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman: Her Greatest Hits        Stanyan            SR10070

18:09:15            00:01:38            Cole Porter       You're the Top  Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman: You're the Top    Pro-Arte      CDD473

18:10:47            00:03:11            Cole Porter       I Get a Kick Out of You  Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman: You're the Top            Pro-Arte            CDD473

18:13:58            00:02:35            Irving Berin        Heat Wave        Ethel Merman    Alexander's Ragtime Band -- Film Soundtrack       Soundstage      SS406

18:17:07            00:01:07            Cole Porter       Friendship         Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr            American Musical Theater Smithsonian      RD036

18:18:56            00:02:33            Cole Porter       I've Still Got My Health   Ethel Merman    Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie    Decca B'way     0881-10521

18:21:21            00:02:06            Cole Porter       Make It Another Old Fashioned, Please  Ethel Merman    Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie  Decca B'way     0881-10521

18:24:34            00:01:08            Irving Berlin       You Can't Get a Man With a Gun            Ethel Merman    Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way     012-159243

18:26:21            00:04:16            Irving Berlin       I Got the Sun in the Morning and the Moon at Night         Ethel Merman            Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 Revival       RCA     1124-2-RC

18:30:32            00:03:07            Irving Berlin       They Say It's Wonderful Ethel Merman, Ray Middeton     Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way     012-159243

18:34:34            00:03:09            Irving Berlin       You're Just in Love        Ethel Merman, Donald O'Connor            Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack   Decca   LP1422

18:38:30            00:03:08            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Everything's Coming Up Roses  Ethel Merman            Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    CK32607

18:41:51            00:02:03            Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   Small World      Ethel Merman    Mermania            Harbinger          HCD1711

18:44:22            00:01:58            Jerry Herman     Love, Look in My Window          Ethel Merman    Mermania            Harbinger          HCD1711

18:46:43            00:00:56            Irving Berlin       Alexander's Ragtime Band         Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman: The Disco Album     Fynsworth Alley 302-062170

18:48:30            00:02:49            Cole Porter       Blow, Gabriel, Blow       Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman: Her Greatest Hits      Stanyan            SR10070

18:51:35            00:01:25            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:52            DeSylva-Brown-Whiting Filler: Eadie Was a Lady            Ethel Merman    Merman Sings Merman   Eclipse 844-086

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:08:13            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    La dama boba: Overture                        Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10511

19:12:00            00:43:19            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11 Slovak State Philharmonic            Robert Stankovsky        Idil Biret, piano  Naxos   503293

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; William Preucil, violin; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:19:35            Leonard Bernstein         On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite                  

20:30:00            00:20:00            Augusta Read Thomas  Violin Concerto No. 3 'Juggler in Paradise’         

20:58:00            00:42:28            Aaron Copland  Symphony No.  3          

21:50:00            00:08:34            Claude Debussy           Première rapsodie         Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram         4795448

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Episode Three of HHJTTG… The baseball season is winding down and the Tribe continues to look like a World Series contender. We present “Rainy Day Baseball” by Ernie Anderson and Tim Conway... Also “The Rain in Spain” from the Israeli and Hungarian cast recordings... Richard Howland Bolton is “Not Turned On”… This  Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:10            Joseph Joachim            Romance in B flat Op 2                          Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano            DeutGram         15312

23:07:00            00:11:40            Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11        Slovak State Philharmonic     Robert Stankovsky        Idil Biret, piano  Naxos   503293

23:21:00            00:17:01            Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 6                Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436153

23:38:00            00:04:29            Johann Peter Salomon  Romance in D major      English Concert Trevor Pinnock            Simon Standage, violin  Archiv   427316

23:40:00            00:09:50            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20                                    Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

23:52:00            00:03:03            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Romance              Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8542

23:57:00            00:02:58            Gabriel Pierné   Pastorale Op 14                                    Reykjavik Wind Quintet            Chandos           9362

 

 

 