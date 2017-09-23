Program Guide 09-23-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:32:36 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 97 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

00:38:00 00:09:40 Amilcare Ponchielli La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours Riccardo Chailly La Scala Philharmonic Decca 4831148

00:50:00 00:42:16 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 in F major Op 68 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80145

01:35:00 00:45:41 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major Op 83 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Yefim Bronfman, piano Belvedere 8005

02:24:00 00:50:13 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425112

03:17:00 00:26:13 Samuel Barber Cello Concerto Op 22 St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Steven Isserlis, cello RCA 68283

03:46:00 00:34:39 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 546915

04:24:00 00:26:07 Vincent d'Indy Symphony on a French Mountain Air Op 25 National Symphony of Ireland Antonio de Almeida François-Joël Thiollier, piano Naxos 550754

04:53:00 00:29:18 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto madrigal Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Pepe Romero, guitar; Sir Angel Romero, guitar Philips 4788977

05:25:00 00:14:43 Sir Granville Bantock The Witch of Atlas Vernon Handley Royal Philharmonic Hyperion 66450

05:42:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini La scala di seta: Overture Piero Gamba London Symphony Decca 4785437

05:51:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Arturo Sandoval Andante cantabile, from Trumpet Concerto Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:04:37 Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661

06:14:58 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez (1st mvt.) Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo EMI Classics 56175

06:21:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wie stark ist nicht dein Zauberton Plácido Domingo, tenor; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo CBS Masterworks 42100

06:27:23 Pablo Casals El cant dels ocells (The Song of the Birds) Han-Na Chang, cello; Santa Cecilia Academy Orchestra of Rome Antonio Pappano EMI Classics 82390

06:31:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Bourrées I & II, from Cello Suite No. 3 in C B Pablo Casals, cello; Pearl 0045

06:35:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C, BWV 1066 Pablo Casals, cello; Marlboro Festival Orchestra Pablo Casals Sony Classical 46253

07:01:00 Arturo Marquez Danzon No. 2 Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:11:39 Jakob Praetorius Veni in hortum meum Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:15:10 Michael Praetorius Nigra sum sed formosa Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:19:28 Inocente Carreño Margariteña Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

07:36:06 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 1 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309

07:52:02 Manuel de Zumaya De Las Flores Adam Lamotte, Lisa Grodin, violins; Paul Hale, cello; Craig Russell, guitar; Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Rhino 512746

07:56:27 Juan Bautista Sancho Sanctus from Misa en Sol Chanticleer Joseph Jennings Rhino 512746

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Scriabin: Two Etudes: C-sharp minor, F-sharp minor-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano Album: Alexander Scriabin - The Complete Etudes Bridge 9287 Music: 4:19

Federico Moreno Torroba: Suite castellana-- Pepe Romero, guitar 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 7:53

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Jean Bostrum from Zimmerman, MN Music: 10:50

Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen (Scenes from Childhood), Op. 15 Traumerei (Dreaming) Joshua Bell, violin; Academy of St Martin in the Fields; Michael Stern, conductor Album: Romance of the Violin Sony 87894 Music: 2:22

Ferruccio Busoni: Concerto for Piano, Orchestra and Male Choir, Op. 39: Movements 4-5-- Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Male Choir; Wojciech Rajski, conductor 17th Fryderyk Chopin International Piano Competition, Concert Hall, Philharmonic, Warsaw, Poland Music: ~23:02

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Szymon Laks: String Quartet No. 3-- Dover String Quartet Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 23:26

Marco Pereira (arr. Marco Pereira): Bate-Coxa Brasil Guitar Duo-- Americas Society, New York, NY Music: 3:36

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D, K 297 Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Nicholas Milton, conductor Stelio Molo Auditorium, RSI, Lugano, Switzerland Music: 15:21

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:02:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Alleluia from Cantata No. 51 Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp Edward Carroll, trumpet; Lee Soper, trumpet CBS 44652

10:03:00 00:09:54 Ludwig Thuille Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Chantilly Quintet Gianluca Luisi, piano Naxos 570790

10:16:00 00:10:01 Maurice Jarre A Passage to India: Suite Maurice Jarre Royal Philharmonic Milan 10131

10:29:00 00:16:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 3026

10:47:00 00:05:08 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Danse générale & Coda Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Decca 10104

10:54:00 00:02:46 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major Op 28 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 21, 2017 - This week From the Top comes from the Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. In honor of that setting, the young performers celebrate Jewish themed music and the music of Jewish composers. We’ll hear a teenage violinist perform Ravel’s gorgeous Kaddish, a wonderful Atlanta-based youth choir sings a piece by a contemporary Jewish composer, and we’ll meet a young guitar player who is one part Texan and one part Israeli

19-year-old violinist Sein An from Maple Glen, Pennsylvania and 18-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York perform the first movement, Ouverture, the third movement, Jeu, and the fourth movement, Final from Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano, Op. 157b by Darius Milhaud (1892-1974) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old flutist Jarrett May from Keller, Texas performs III. Lively, with bounce from Duo for Flute and Piano by Aaron Copland (1900-1990), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

15-year-old guitarist Aytahn Benavi from Austin, Texas performs Songe Capricorne by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

The Atlanta Young Singers perform “Adonai Ro’i” by Judith Shatin (b.1949) and "Donna, Donna”, words by Aaron Zeitlin (1898-1973) and music by Shalom Secunda (1894-1974), arr. by Carl Bertil Agnestig, with pianist, Millie Turek

18-year-old violinist Haig Hovsepian from Belmont, Massachusetts performs "It Ain't Necessarily So" by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mackey"s “Stumble To Grace"; 0CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: What’s a Rondo?

12:09:00 00:11:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Jonathan Biss, piano EMI 17270

12:23:00 00:10:42 Alexander Glazunov Solemn Overture Op 73 Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Naxos 553839

12:37:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

12:53:00 00:06:15 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:09:37 Johan Wagenaar Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' Op 38 Riccardo Chailly Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Decca 425833

13:14:00 00:18:23 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 6 in B flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

13:36:00 00:11:33 Dmitri Kabalevsky Rhapsody on 'School Years' Op 75 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

13:50:00 00:32:44 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Prologue Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

14:28:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

14:41:00 00:10:55 Joaquín Rodrigo Adagio from Concierto pastoral Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz Lisa Hansen, flute EMI 67435

14:52:00 00:06:53 Andrea Luchesi Piano Sonata in G Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Mackey"s “Stumble To Grace"

15:03:00 00:31:29 Richard Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra Op 30 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425942

15:39:00 00:07:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Magic Flute: Overture Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

15:47:00 00:12:27 Muzio Clementi Piano Sonata in B flat major Op 24 Nikolai Demidenko, piano Hyperion 66808

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

16:17:00 00:13:34 Duke Ellington New World a-Comin' Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 573490

16:35:00 00:16:07 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

16:53:00 00:06:40 Domenico Cimarosa Il matrimonio segreto: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Score: A Film Music Documentary - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, film director and producer Matt Schrader discusses his new movie Score: A Film Music Documentary and it's theme of how a movie score is created and its impact in a movie. Also included contributors to the documentary including Hans Zimmer, John Williams and other well-known movie composers, plus their music

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Credits from E.T., 1982 MCA Records 088 112819-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Theme from Black Sails, 2014 Sparks & Shadows SNS 4011 A Starz Original Series Soundtrack Bear McCreary original soundtrack recording/Bear McCreary, cond.

The Homesman Main Title from The Homesman, 2014 Varese Sarabande 302 067 317 8 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Marco Beltrami The Hollywood Studio Symphony/cond.

Concerning Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001 Reprise 9 48110-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Howard Shore London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

The Ecstasy of Gold from The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966 Capitol Records 7 2435-98621-2-5 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone original soundtrack recording/Ennio Morricone, cond.

The Rig from Mad Max Fury Road, 2015 Water Tower Music WTM 49642 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tom Holkenborg Tom Holkenborg, drums/original soundtrack recording

Inside The Mind from Score: A Film Music Documentary, 2017 Endeavor Music digital release Original Soundtrack Ryan Taubert original soundtrack recording

Escape-Chase-Saying Goodbye from E.T., 1982 MCA Records 088 112819-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The End from Edward Scissorhands, 1990 MCA Records MCAD 10133 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Shirley Walker, cond.

The A400 from Mission Impossible Rogue Nation, 2015 La-La-Land Records LLLCD 1361 Music From The Motion Picture Joe Kraemer/Lalo Schifrin original soundtrack recording/Joe Kraemer, cond.

Theme from Jurassic Park, 1993 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

The Batman Theme from Batman, 1989 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1235 100 Greatest Film Themes Danny Elfman City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Finding Nemo from Finding Nemo, 2003 Walt Disney Records 60078-7 An Original Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Now We Are Free from Gladiator, 2000 London 289 467 094-2 Music From The Motion Picture Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard Lisa Gerard, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Hand Covers Bruise from The Social Network, 2010 Null Corporation Null 01 The Social Network Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross original soundtrack recording

Legacy from Thor The Dark World, 2013 Intrada D001911702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler The Philharmonia of London/The London Philharmonic Orchestra/Brian Tyler, cond.

Inside The Mind from Score: A Film Music Documentary, 2017 Endeavor Music digital release Original Soundtrack Ryan Taubert original soundtrack recording

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Ethel Merman - Every five years or so this hour is a must, and we’ll take her from “Girl Crazy” in 1930 to “Hello, Dolly!” 40 years later

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:23 00:01:31 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Ethel Merman American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:02:54 00:00:56 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Ethel Merman Merman Sings Merman Eclipse 844-086

18:04:10 00:01:07 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:05:17 00:03:45 George and Ira Gershwin Sam and Delilah Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: Her Greatest Hits Stanyan SR10070

18:09:15 00:01:38 Cole Porter You're the Top Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Pro-Arte CDD473

18:10:47 00:03:11 Cole Porter I Get a Kick Out of You Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top Pro-Arte CDD473

18:13:58 00:02:35 Irving Berin Heat Wave Ethel Merman Alexander's Ragtime Band -- Film Soundtrack Soundstage SS406

18:17:07 00:01:07 Cole Porter Friendship Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:18:56 00:02:33 Cole Porter I've Still Got My Health Ethel Merman Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie Decca B'way 0881-10521

18:21:21 00:02:06 Cole Porter Make It Another Old Fashioned, Please Ethel Merman Call Me Madam/Panama Hattie Decca B'way 0881-10521

18:24:34 00:01:08 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159243

18:26:21 00:04:16 Irving Berlin I Got the Sun in the Morning and the Moon at Night Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:30:32 00:03:07 Irving Berlin They Say It's Wonderful Ethel Merman, Ray Middeton Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159243

18:34:34 00:03:09 Irving Berlin You're Just in Love Ethel Merman, Donald O'Connor Call Me Madam -- Film Soundtrack Decca LP1422

18:38:30 00:03:08 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Everything's Coming Up Roses Ethel Merman Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony CK32607

18:41:51 00:02:03 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Small World Ethel Merman Mermania Harbinger HCD1711

18:44:22 00:01:58 Jerry Herman Love, Look in My Window Ethel Merman Mermania Harbinger HCD1711

18:46:43 00:00:56 Irving Berlin Alexander's Ragtime Band Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: The Disco Album Fynsworth Alley 302-062170

18:48:30 00:02:49 Cole Porter Blow, Gabriel, Blow Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: Her Greatest Hits Stanyan SR10070

18:51:35 00:01:25 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:52 DeSylva-Brown-Whiting Filler: Eadie Was a Lady Ethel Merman Merman Sings Merman Eclipse 844-086

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:08:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari La dama boba: Overture Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

19:12:00 00:43:19 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Idil Biret, piano Naxos 503293

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; William Preucil, violin; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:19:35 Leonard Bernstein On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite

20:30:00 00:20:00 Augusta Read Thomas Violin Concerto No. 3 'Juggler in Paradise’

20:58:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

21:50:00 00:08:34 Claude Debussy Première rapsodie Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Franklin Cohen, clarinet DeutGram 4795448

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Episode Three of HHJTTG… The baseball season is winding down and the Tribe continues to look like a World Series contender. We present “Rainy Day Baseball” by Ernie Anderson and Tim Conway... Also “The Rain in Spain” from the Israeli and Hungarian cast recordings... Richard Howland Bolton is “Not Turned On”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

23:07:00 00:11:40 Frédéric Chopin Romance from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 11 Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Idil Biret, piano Naxos 503293

23:21:00 00:17:01 Anton Bruckner Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

23:38:00 00:04:29 Johann Peter Salomon Romance in D major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Standage, violin Archiv 427316

23:40:00 00:09:50 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 27 Op 20 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

23:52:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

23:57:00 00:02:58 Gabriel Pierné Pastorale Op 14 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362