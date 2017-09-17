© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-17-2017

Published September 17, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

John Corigliano:  Campane de Ravello

Sir Edward Elgar:  In the South (Alassio)

Modest Mussorgsky, orch. Ravel: Pictures from an Exhibition

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Arturo Toscanini; Bruno Walter; Zubin Mehta; Jaap van Zweden; Leonard Bernstein; Kurt Masur; Lorin Maazel; Alan Gilbert

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5: I: (Toscanini) from 3/4/1931 (GEMM 9922)

II: (Walter) from 12/15/1941 (M&A 1137)

III: (Mehta) from 11/18/1978 (CBS M-35158)

IV: (van Zweden) from 10/31/2015

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, From the New World:

I: (Bernstein) from 4/16/1962 (SMK 47547)

II: (Masur) from 10/22/1991 (Teldec 903173244)

III: (Maazel) from 2/26/2008 from Medici / EuroArts DVD

 IV: (Gilbert) from 9/21/2016

03:58:00            00:01:03            Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse"                                Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos   3132

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Bjarte Eike Part 2 - The October tour with Eike and his Baroque Soloists includes more of his remarkable folk/classical project; this one he calls The Alehouse Sessions. (This show is continued from Part 1.)

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:56            Hildegard von Bingen    Ave Maria, O auctrix vite            Sequentia         Barbara Thornton           Lydia Heather Knutson, mezzo   DHM     77320

06:15:00            00:11:43            Nicolas Gombert           Magnificat primi toni                              Stile Antico       Harm Mundi   807595

06:26:00            00:02:31            John Wilbye      Homo natus de muliere              Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland Quire            2013

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From Royal Albert Hall - A BBC Proms concert focusing on the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, with newly commissioned scores and traditional repertoire, too

J.S. BACH: Prelude in E-flat, BWV 552/1

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue on B-A-C-H, Op. \60, no. 4

CHERYL FRANCES-HOAD: Ein feste Burg (premiere)

JONATHAN DOVE: Christ unser Herr zum Jordan kam (premiere)

DANIEL SALEEB: Chorale-prelude & Toccata, Erhalt uns, Herr, bein deinem Wort (premiere)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Sonata in A, Op. 65, no. 3

SAMUEL WESLEY: Prelude to the Grand Organ Fugue by Bach

BACH: Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552/2 (St. Anne)–William Whitehead & Robert Quinney (1871 Willis-1933 Harrison-2004 Mander/Royal Albert Hall, London) (r. 8/20/17)

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Comes Autumn Time - Music celebrating the coming season of Autumn – and nature in general – will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of choral and organ music appropriate to the season   

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Frank Rosenwein 

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata  Recitative & Aria   Kathleen Battle, soprano; Ray Still, oboe; Musicians from Ravinia Festival/James Levine (RCA 61365 CD) 5:43

Camille Saint-Saens: Oboe Sonata: Andante  John Mack, oboe; Eunice Podis, piano (Crystal 324 CD) 3:14

Mary Jean van Appeldorn: Incantations for Oboe & Piano   Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Tina Dahl, piano (Private recording by Frank Rosenwein) 6:55

Herbert Howells: Sonata for Oboe & Piano: Lento  Elaine Douvas, oboe; Erik Nielsen, piano (Boston 1056 CD) 4:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet, K.370: Adagio   John Ferrillo, oboe; Mela Tenenbaum, violin; Richard Brice, viola; Jerry Grossman, cello (ESS.AY 1056 CD) 2:56

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet, K.370: Adagio   Frank Rosenwein, oboe (Private recording of the artist) 3:03

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto: First movement Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst  (Private recording of the artist) 9:09

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Impresario-- Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor Album: Mozart Overtures Virgin 63284 Music: 4:26

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34-- Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 12:59

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alan Fletcher from Aspen, CO Time: 6:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13: 1. Grave - Allegro molto--- Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 8:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D, K. 133-- Boston Symphony Orchestra; James Levine, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 21:43

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on a Theme by Paganini for Two Pianos-- Alessio Bax, piano; Wu Han, piano University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 5:11

John Frantzen: Beyond a Wild Dream-- Quad City Symphony Orchestra; Mark Russell Smith, conductor Centennial Hall, Augustana College, Rock Island, IL Music: 6:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 in A major, Op. 47-- Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 31:19

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Dennis welcomes Neil Giraldo of the duo Benatar-Giraldo

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:57            Charles Tomlinson Griffes         Bacchanale                   JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559164

14:03:00            00:01:59            Charles Tomlinson Griffes         The Night Winds Op 5                           Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler           98037

14:05:00            00:11:15            Frederick Delius            A Song of Summer                    Sir John Barbirolli          Hallé Orchestra          EMI      65119

14:17:00            00:18:20            Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20                        Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony        Reference         707

14:35:00            00:08:14            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo in A major          Scottish Chamber Orchestra            Sir Charles Mackerras   John O'Conor, piano      Telarc   80285

14:50:00            00:23:13            Franz Schubert Symphony No.  8 in B minor                   George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS     42415

15:13:00            00:12:05            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto in F major       Les Violons du Roy       Mathieu Lussier            Pascale Giguére, violin  Atma    2602

15:25:00            00:15:45            Dmitri Shostakovich      Ballet Suite No. 3                      Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8730

15:41:00            00:06:52            Sir Arthur Sullivan          The Gondoliers: Overture                       Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  434916

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Martina Jankova, soprano (Vixen); Alan Held, bass-baritone (Forester); Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo (Fox); Julie Boulianne, mezzo (Dog); Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus– recorded live in Severance Hall

16:08:00            01:34:07            Leos Janácek    The Cunning Little Vixen

17:45:00            00:13:18            Richard Wagner            Tannhäuser: Overture                George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          CBS     38486

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hildegard von Bingen, 12th Century "New Ager"

18:04:00            00:03:51            Hildegard von Bingen    O virdissima virga, Ave              Barbara Thornton            Sequentia         DHM     77320

18:07:00            00:02:42            Hildegard von Bingen    Beata nobis gaudia                               Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi   2907546

18:10:00            00:02:08            Hildegard von Bingen    Alma Redemptoris Mater                        Barbara Thornton            Sequentia         DHM     77320

18:15:00            00:17:36            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No.  8 in C minor  Op 13                           Jenö Jandó, piano     Naxos   503293

18:34:00            00:13:37            Gabriel Fauré    Masques et bergamasques Op 112                    Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony         SeattleSM         1004

18:49:00            00:09:31            Franz Lehár       The Merry Widow: Concert Overture                   Michail Jurowski            Berlin Radio Symphony CPO     999891

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:27            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite                      Louis Lane            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    60311

19:25:00            00:35:26            Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60             Erich Leinsdorf            Chamber Orchestra of Europe   ASV     809

20:02:00            00:55:32            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major                    Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   436153

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Vision of a Noble Land   Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 11:45

William Rayer: Duo (Five Miniatures for Violin and Cello)  Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:45

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A   Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 11-18-07) 14:16

Jeffrey Mumford: toward the deepening stillness beyond visible light   Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-18-07) 11:26

21:57:00            00:02:16            Leos Janácek    Lachian Dances: Blessing Dance                       Antoni Wit            Warsaw Philharmonic    Naxos   572695

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Constitution Day Forum: Nisha Agarwal

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:16            Charles Tomlinson Griffes         Barcarolle Op 6                         Carol Rosenberger, piano    Delos   3172

23:09:00            00:07:35            Victor Herbert    Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2        Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Mark Kosower, cello      Naxos   573517

23:20:00            00:06:51            Hildegard von Bingen    Spiritui sancto                           Anonymous 4    Harm Mundi            2907546

23:26:00            00:06:12            John Bull          Pavan in the Second Tone                                 Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30019

23:35:00            00:07:47            Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96              Charles Rosekrans            Royal Philharmonic        Telarc   80610

23:42:00            00:12:32            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1       Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Gennady Rozhdestvensky         Mats Widlund, piano      Chandos           9074

23:56:00            00:02:49            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  1: Watchman's Song Op 12                           Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 2930

23:57:00            00:02:53            Richard Wagner            Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star    Metropolitan Opera Orchestra          James Levine    Bryn Terfel, baritone      DeutGram         4795448

 

 