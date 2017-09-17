Program Guide 09-17-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924).

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

John Corigliano: Campane de Ravello

Sir Edward Elgar: In the South (Alassio)

Modest Mussorgsky, orch. Ravel: Pictures from an Exhibition

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550

Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductors: Arturo Toscanini; Bruno Walter; Zubin Mehta; Jaap van Zweden; Leonard Bernstein; Kurt Masur; Lorin Maazel; Alan Gilbert

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5: I: (Toscanini) from 3/4/1931 (GEMM 9922)

II: (Walter) from 12/15/1941 (M&A 1137)

III: (Mehta) from 11/18/1978 (CBS M-35158)

IV: (van Zweden) from 10/31/2015

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, From the New World:

I: (Bernstein) from 4/16/1962 (SMK 47547)

II: (Masur) from 10/22/1991 (Teldec 903173244)

III: (Maazel) from 2/26/2008 from Medici / EuroArts DVD

IV: (Gilbert) from 9/21/2016

03:58:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse" Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Bjarte Eike Part 2 - The October tour with Eike and his Baroque Soloists includes more of his remarkable folk/classical project; this one he calls The Alehouse Sessions. (This show is continued from Part 1.)

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:56 Hildegard von Bingen Ave Maria, O auctrix vite Sequentia Barbara Thornton Lydia Heather Knutson, mezzo DHM 77320

06:15:00 00:11:43 Nicolas Gombert Magnificat primi toni Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:26:00 00:02:31 John Wilbye Homo natus de muliere Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From Royal Albert Hall - A BBC Proms concert focusing on the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, with newly commissioned scores and traditional repertoire, too

J.S. BACH: Prelude in E-flat, BWV 552/1

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Fugue on B-A-C-H, Op. \60, no. 4

CHERYL FRANCES-HOAD: Ein feste Burg (premiere)

JONATHAN DOVE: Christ unser Herr zum Jordan kam (premiere)

DANIEL SALEEB: Chorale-prelude & Toccata, Erhalt uns, Herr, bein deinem Wort (premiere)

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Sonata in A, Op. 65, no. 3

SAMUEL WESLEY: Prelude to the Grand Organ Fugue by Bach

BACH: Fugue in E-flat, BWV 552/2 (St. Anne)–William Whitehead & Robert Quinney (1871 Willis-1933 Harrison-2004 Mander/Royal Albert Hall, London) (r. 8/20/17)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Comes Autumn Time - Music celebrating the coming season of Autumn – and nature in general – will be the focus of this edition of With Heart and Voice. Join Peter DuBois for this exploration of choral and organ music appropriate to the season

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Passionate Personality: Frank Rosenwein

Johann Sebastian Bach: Wedding Cantata Recitative & Aria Kathleen Battle, soprano; Ray Still, oboe; Musicians from Ravinia Festival/James Levine (RCA 61365 CD) 5:43

Camille Saint-Saens: Oboe Sonata: Andante John Mack, oboe; Eunice Podis, piano (Crystal 324 CD) 3:14

Mary Jean van Appeldorn: Incantations for Oboe & Piano Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Tina Dahl, piano (Private recording by Frank Rosenwein) 6:55

Herbert Howells: Sonata for Oboe & Piano: Lento Elaine Douvas, oboe; Erik Nielsen, piano (Boston 1056 CD) 4:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet, K.370: Adagio John Ferrillo, oboe; Mela Tenenbaum, violin; Richard Brice, viola; Jerry Grossman, cello (ESS.AY 1056 CD) 2:56

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Quartet, K.370: Adagio Frank Rosenwein, oboe (Private recording of the artist) 3:03

Richard Strauss: Oboe Concerto: First movement Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Cleveland Orchestra/Franz Welser-Möst (Private recording of the artist) 9:09

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Overture to The Impresario-- Orchestre de Chambre de Lausanne; Yehudi Menuhin, conductor Album: Mozart Overtures Virgin 63284 Music: 4:26

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34-- Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo, Menlo School, Atherton, CA Music: 12:59

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Alan Fletcher from Aspen, CO Time: 6:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata No. 8 in c, Op. 13: 1. Grave - Allegro molto--- Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 8:39

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 20 in D, K. 133-- Boston Symphony Orchestra; James Levine, conductor Symphony Hall, Boston, MA Music: 21:43

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on a Theme by Paganini for Two Pianos-- Alessio Bax, piano; Wu Han, piano University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 5:11

John Frantzen: Beyond a Wild Dream-- Quad City Symphony Orchestra; Mark Russell Smith, conductor Centennial Hall, Augustana College, Rock Island, IL Music: 6:03

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 in A major, Op. 47-- Joshua Bell, violin; Sam Haywood, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 31:19

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Dennis welcomes Neil Giraldo of the duo Benatar-Giraldo

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:57 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Bacchanale JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

14:03:00 00:01:59 Charles Tomlinson Griffes The Night Winds Op 5 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

14:05:00 00:11:15 Frederick Delius A Song of Summer Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

14:17:00 00:18:20 Richard Strauss Don Juan Op 20 Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707

14:35:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in A major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80285

14:50:00 00:23:13 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 42415

15:13:00 00:12:05 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in F major Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Pascale Giguére, violin Atma 2602

15:25:00 00:15:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Ballet Suite No. 3 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8730

15:41:00 00:06:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan The Gondoliers: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Martina Jankova, soprano (Vixen); Alan Held, bass-baritone (Forester); Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo (Fox); Julie Boulianne, mezzo (Dog); Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Children’s Chorus– recorded live in Severance Hall

16:08:00 01:34:07 Leos Janácek The Cunning Little Vixen

17:45:00 00:13:18 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 38486

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Hildegard von Bingen, 12th Century "New Ager"

18:04:00 00:03:51 Hildegard von Bingen O virdissima virga, Ave Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

18:07:00 00:02:42 Hildegard von Bingen Beata nobis gaudia Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

18:10:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Alma Redemptoris Mater Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

18:15:00 00:17:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 8 in C minor Op 13 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293

18:34:00 00:13:37 Gabriel Fauré Masques et bergamasques Op 112 Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1004

18:49:00 00:09:31 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Concert Overture Michail Jurowski Berlin Radio Symphony CPO 999891

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:27 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

19:25:00 00:35:26 Richard Strauss Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite Op 60 Erich Leinsdorf Chamber Orchestra of Europe ASV 809

20:02:00 00:55:32 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 6 in A major Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436153

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Vision of a Noble Land Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 11:45

William Rayer: Duo (Five Miniatures for Violin and Cello) Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:45

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 11-18-07) 14:16

Jeffrey Mumford: toward the deepening stillness beyond visible light Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-18-07) 11:26

21:57:00 00:02:16 Leos Janácek Lachian Dances: Blessing Dance Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572695

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Constitution Day Forum: Nisha Agarwal

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:16 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Barcarolle Op 6 Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172

23:09:00 00:07:35 Victor Herbert Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 573517

23:20:00 00:06:51 Hildegard von Bingen Spiritui sancto Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546

23:26:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:35:00 00:07:47 Antonín Dvorák Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Charles Rosekrans Royal Philharmonic Telarc 80610

23:42:00 00:12:32 Wilhelm Stenhammar Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

23:56:00 00:02:49 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 1: Watchman's Song Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930

23:57:00 00:02:53 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Song to the Evening Star Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Levine Bryn Terfel, baritone DeutGram 4795448