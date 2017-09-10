Program Guide 09-10-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - This week’s From the Top comes from Miami, Florida where we got to hear a talented local teenager perform the music of Schumann and enjoy his stories of growing up in the Cuban community of Miami. Also featured on the show is an eleven-year-old pianist who performs two works by Chopin, and a violinist performs the beautiful and dramatic second movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano

Zachary Brandon, 18, violin, performs II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Steven Cui, 11, piano, performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Elias Medina, 17, oboe, performs I. Nicht schnell from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Juliet Schlefer, 18, soprano, performs "Mein lied ertönt" Op. 55, No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) and "Non, je n’irai plus au bois" by Jean-Baptiste Weckerlin (1821-1910), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Andrew Guo, 18, composer & pianist, performs V. Demented Waltz, VI. Premonition, and VII. Festivity from “Seven Images” for piano, by Andrew Guo (b.1998)

Jonathan Lopez, 17, clarinet, performs V. Fughetta from Five Bagatelles, Op.23, by Gerald Finzi (1901-1956), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Steven Cui, 11, piano, performs Nocturne op. 9, no. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Neeme Järvi, conductor; Vadim Gluzman, violin

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 in D Major, Op. 47

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 19 ()

Jean Sibelius: Suite from Karelia, Op. 11

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major, K. 543--Pinchas Zukerman, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Leonard Bernstein, conductor; John Bogart, boy alto; Felicia Montealegre, speaker; Jennie Tourel, mexxo-soprano; Pail Sperry, tenor; Bruce Fifer, bass-baritone

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (World premiere performance)

Leonard Bernstein: Kaddish, Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein: Suites No. 1 and 2 from the Dybbuk

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Bjarte Eike Part 1 - Over the years we have followed this Baroque violinist with his work in the Bergen Baroque; he begins an American tour with his latest project on October. (This show continues in Part 2.)

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:07:49 Thomas Tallis Dum transisset sabbatum Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199

06:14:00 00:12:14 Thomas Tallis Spem in alium Jeremy Summerly Oxford Camerata Naxos 503293

06:27:00 00:02:23 Jacob Clemens non Papa Ave Maria Erik Van Nevel Capella Currende Telarc 80521

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: O How Glorious - Common sense tells us that the pipe organ’s most important ‘stop’ is the room in which it speaks

AARON COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man Dorothy Papadakos (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York City) B&V 100

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Fanfare John Scott (Willis-Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Nimbus 5367

JEAN BERVEILLER: Mouvement.

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Transports de joie, fr L’Ascension Jeanne Demessieux (1967 Walker/Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, England) Festivo 141

J.S. BACH (arr. Gade): Variations on Sei gegrüsset Jesu gütig, BWV 768 (arranged for four hands and four feet) Olivier Vernet & Cedrick Meckler (1979 Tambourini/St. Charles Church, Monte Carlo, Monaco) Ligia Digital 0104200-09

JOSEPH RENNER: Theme and Variations, Op. 58 Franz Josef Stoiber (2009 Rieger/Regensburg Cathedral, Germany) Motette 13791

HERBERT HOWELLS: Psalm Prelude No. 1 (Lo, the poor crieth), fr Op. 32 Christopher Dearnley (Willis-Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 66394

BASIL HARWOOD: O how glorious Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral/John Scott, conductor; Andrew Lucas (Willis-Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 66618

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Potpourri of Praise - This edition of With Heart and Voice will feature a wide variety of sacred choral and organ music from across the centuries, offering music across the spectrum, from praise to prayer. Peter DuBois will lead, as we celebrate the riches of the sacred repertoire

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Fear of Fuguing

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book I: Fugue in C-Sharp Minor András Schiff, piano (Decca 414388 CD) 2:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9: Alla marcia & double fugue Richard Lewis, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/George Szell (Sony 92480 CD) 3:24

Glenn Gould: “So You Want to Write a Fugue” Elizabeth Benson-Guy, soprano; Anita Darian, mezzo; Charles Bressler, tenor; Donald Gramm, baritone; Juilliard String Quartet (CBS 76983 LP) 5:05

P.D.Q. Bach: Toot Suite: “Fugue in C Minor” Steam Calliope 4 Hands (Vanguard 79268 LP) 3:14

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpipe Player: Polka & Fugue Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 62587 CD) 9:19

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (selections) Emanuel Ax, piano (Sony 48046 CD) 7:06

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Final Choruses Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Onda CD) 7:13

09:52:00 00:07:00 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67303

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: At the Coffin of a Young Artist-- Orchestra of the Mill; Andrew Penny, conductor Album: Scandinavian String Music Lydian 18132 Music: 4:21

William Byrd: Salve regina-- The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 8:10

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Brandon Baxter of Hastings, NE Music: 11:22

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible)--Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Album: Debussy: Piano Works Virgin 90847 Music: 4:21

Carl Nielsen: String Quartet No. 4 in F major, FS 36, Op. 44: Movements 2-4-- Danish String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: ~18:35

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Trio in C Major, K. 548: Movement 1-- Puget Sound Piano Trio: Maria Sampen, violin; David Requiro, cello; Duane Hulbert, piano Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 7:32

Shaun Davey: The Brendan Voyage: Movements 4-6, 10-- Mark Redmond, Uilleann pipes; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; David Brophy, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: ~16:43

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet in G major for Flute, Two Violins, Viola and Cello, G. 431, Op. 55, No.1-- Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Orion String Quartet: Todd Phillips, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 12:08

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Leif Ove Andsnes

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2: Rondeau Cologne Chamber Orchestra Helmut Müller-Brühl Karl Kaiser, flute Naxos 503293

14:01:00 00:02:27 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 1: Air Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 503293

14:04:00 00:14:36 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27 Jenö Jandó, piano Naxos 503293

14:18:00 00:17:51 Heitor Villa-Lobos Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Norbert Kraft, guitar Naxos 503293

14:36:00 00:12:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 503293

14:55:00 00:04:30 Gabriel Fauré Impromptu No. 3 in A flat major Op 34 Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra WCLV Pledge Program - Beethoven Symphonies conducted by George Szell

15:07:00 00:08:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Egmont: Overture Op 84 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

15:23:00 00:09:40 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

15:40:00 00:07:17 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

15:53:00 00:07:29 Ludwig van Beethoven King Stephan: Overture Op 117 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715’

16:11:00 00:09:44 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

16:31:00 00:09:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

16:50:00 00:07:49 Ludwig van Beethoven Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

17:10:00 00:24:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Adele Addison, soprano; Jane Hobson, mezzo-soprano; Richard Lewis, tenor; Donald Bell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 373715

17:47:00 00:06:10 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Cowell's "Hymn and Fuguing" Tunes

18:04:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

18:14:00 00:18:50 Richard Wagner A Siegfried Idyll Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680

18:37:00 00:14:14 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano DeutGram 4795096

18:54:00 00:05:06 Franz Waxman Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2016

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:43 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 1 in C Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

19:31:00 00:42:16 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Royal Philharmonic Michael Halász Maria Kliegel, cello Naxos 503293

20:15:00 00:41:58 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Daniel Majeske, violin Decca 4787779

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Dowland in Armenia (1984) William Kanengiser, guitar (GSP 1006) 4:50

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Frederick Koch: Quiet Music ; Toccata Spencer Myer, piano (Dimension 2004) 8:08

Donald Erb: Solstice (1988) Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 342) 11:54

Ty Alan Emerson: Song for Bri Michaela Trnkova, harp (private CD) 4:57

21:58:00 00:01:12 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Life and Literature of Isabel Allende - Isabel Allende, 2017 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Lifetime Achievement winner

In 1981, Isabel Allende began her first book, The House of the Spirits, as a letter to her 100-year old grandfather who was dying in Chile. The book was immediately an international bestseller and launched her career as the most widely read author writing in Spanish. Over the course of her career, she has written more than 20 books, ranging from plays to memoirs to children’s books, translated into more than 35 languages with more than 67 million copies sold. Despite her diverse repertoire of manuscripts, she is most well-known as a prominent feminist voice committed to telling the stories of strong women. Allende has received numerous awards for her work, including the Chilean National Prize for Literature (2010) and the Library of Congress Creative Achievement Award for Fiction (2010). In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded Allende the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. This year, she was honored with the 2017 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Lifetime Achievement Award.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:09:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:21:00 00:08:16 Franz Joseph Haydn Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76 Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293

23:29:00 00:07:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Divertimento for Strings Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

23:38:00 00:06:33 George I. Gurdjieff Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7 Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:44:00 00:10:11 Jean Sibelius The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

23:56:00 00:02:18 William Boyce Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761