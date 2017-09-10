© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 09-10-2017

Published September 10, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded May 9, 2017 - This week’s From the Top comes from Miami, Florida where we got to hear a talented local teenager perform the music of Schumann and enjoy his stories of growing up in the Cuban community of Miami. Also featured on the show is an eleven-year-old pianist who performs two works by Chopin, and a violinist performs the beautiful and dramatic second movement from César Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano

Zachary Brandon, 18, violin, performs II. Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (1822-1890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Steven Cui, 11, piano, performs Impromptu in A-flat Major, Op. 29, No. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Elias Medina, 17, oboe, performs I. Nicht schnell from Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op.94 by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Juliet Schlefer, 18, soprano, performs "Mein lied ertönt" Op. 55, No. 1 by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) and "Non, je n’irai plus au bois" by Jean-Baptiste Weckerlin (1821-1910), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Andrew Guo, 18, composer & pianist, performs V. Demented Waltz, VI. Premonition, and VII. Festivity from “Seven Images” for piano, by Andrew Guo (b.1998)

Jonathan Lopez, 17, clarinet, performs V. Fughetta from Five Bagatelles, Op.23, by Gerald Finzi (1901-1956), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Steven Cui, 11, piano, performs Nocturne op. 9, no. 1 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Neeme Järvi, conductor; Vadim Gluzman, violin

Alexander Glazunov: Concert Waltz No. 1 in D Major, Op. 47

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major, Op. 19 ()

Jean Sibelius: Suite from Karelia, Op. 11

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 11

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:  Symphony No. 39 in E-flat Major, K. 543--Pinchas Zukerman, conductor

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Leonard Bernstein, conductor; John Bogart, boy alto; Felicia Montealegre, speaker; Jennie Tourel, mexxo-soprano; Pail Sperry, tenor; Bruce Fifer, bass-baritone

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (World premiere performance)

Leonard Bernstein: Kaddish, Symphony No. 3

Leonard Bernstein: Suites No. 1 and 2 from the Dybbuk

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Bjarte Eike Part 1 - Over the years we have followed this Baroque violinist with his work in the Bergen Baroque; he begins an American tour with his latest project on October. (This show continues in Part 2.)

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:07:49            Thomas Tallis    Dum transisset sabbatum                      Stephen Cleobury          Choir King's College Cambridge          Argo     425199

06:14:00            00:12:14            Thomas Tallis    Spem in alium               Jeremy Summerly          Oxford Camerata            Naxos   503293

06:27:00            00:02:23            Jacob Clemens non Papa          Ave Maria                     Erik Van Nevel  Capella Currende           Telarc   80521

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: O How Glorious - Common sense tells us that the pipe organ’s most important ‘stop’ is the room in which it speaks

AARON COPLAND: Fanfare for the Common Man Dorothy Papadakos (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York City) B&V 100

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Fanfare John Scott (Willis-Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Nimbus 5367

JEAN BERVEILLER: Mouvement.

OLIVIER MESSIAEN: Transports de joie, fr L’Ascension Jeanne Demessieux (1967 Walker/Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, England) Festivo 141

J.S. BACH (arr. Gade): Variations on Sei gegrüsset Jesu gütig, BWV 768 (arranged for four hands and four feet) Olivier Vernet & Cedrick Meckler (1979 Tambourini/St. Charles Church, Monte Carlo, Monaco) Ligia Digital 0104200-09

JOSEPH RENNER: Theme and Variations, Op. 58 Franz Josef Stoiber (2009 Rieger/Regensburg Cathedral, Germany) Motette 13791

HERBERT HOWELLS: Psalm Prelude No. 1 (Lo, the poor crieth), fr Op. 32 Christopher Dearnley (Willis-Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 66394

BASIL HARWOOD: O how glorious Choir of St. Paul’s Cathedral/John Scott, conductor; Andrew Lucas (Willis-Mander/St. Paul’s Cathedral, London) Hyperion 66618

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Potpourri of Praise -  This edition of With Heart and Voice will feature a wide variety of sacred choral and organ music from across the centuries, offering music across the spectrum, from praise to prayer. Peter DuBois will lead, as we celebrate the riches of the sacred repertoire

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Fear of Fuguing

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book I: Fugue in C-Sharp Minor András Schiff, piano (Decca 414388 CD) 2:29

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9: Alla marcia & double fugue   Richard Lewis, tenor; Cleveland Orchestra & Chorus/George Szell (Sony 92480 CD) 3:24

Glenn Gould: “So You Want to Write a Fugue” Elizabeth Benson-Guy, soprano; Anita Darian, mezzo; Charles Bressler, tenor; Donald Gramm, baritone; Juilliard String Quartet (CBS 76983 LP) 5:05

P.D.Q. Bach: Toot Suite: “Fugue in C Minor” Steam Calliope 4 Hands (Vanguard 79268 LP) 3:14

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpipe Player: Polka & Fugue Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Fritz Reiner (RCA 62587 CD) 9:19

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (selections) Emanuel Ax, piano (Sony 48046 CD) 7:06

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Final Choruses  Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Onda CD) 7:13

09:52:00            00:07:00            Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 10 in E minor        Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67303

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Carl Nielsen: At the Coffin of a Young Artist-- Orchestra of the Mill; Andrew Penny, conductor Album: Scandinavian String Music Lydian 18132 Music: 4:21

William Byrd: Salve regina-- The Tallis Scholars; Peter Phillips, conductor Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 8:10

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Brandon Baxter of Hastings, NE Music: 11:22

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible)--Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Album: Debussy: Piano Works Virgin 90847 Music: 4:21

Carl Nielsen: String Quartet No. 4 in F major, FS 36, Op. 44: Movements 2-4-- Danish String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: ~18:35

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Trio in C Major, K. 548: Movement 1-- Puget Sound Piano Trio: Maria Sampen, violin; David Requiro, cello; Duane Hulbert, piano Classical KING FM 98.1, KING FM Studios, Seattle, WA Music: 7:32

Shaun Davey: The Brendan Voyage: Movements 4-6, 10-- Mark Redmond, Uilleann pipes; RTE National Symphony Orchestra; David Brophy, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: ~16:43

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet in G major for Flute, Two Violins, Viola and Cello, G. 431, Op. 55, No.1-- Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Orion String Quartet: Todd Phillips, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 12:08

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of pianist Leif Ove Andsnes

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:01:40            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No.  2: Rondeau           Cologne Chamber Orchestra          Helmut Müller-Brühl       Karl Kaiser, flute           Naxos   503293

14:01:00            00:02:27            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suite No.  1: Air                 Kevin Mallon            Aradia Ensemble           Naxos   503293

14:04:00            00:14:36            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor  Op 27                             Jenö Jandó, piano         Naxos   503293

14:18:00            00:17:51            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra    Northern Chamber Orchestra          Nicholas Ward   Norbert Kraft, guitar       Naxos   503293

14:36:00            00:12:34            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           The Snow Maiden: Suite                        Gerard Schwarz            Seattle Symphony         Naxos   503293

14:55:00            00:04:30            Gabriel Fauré    Impromptu No. 3 in A flat major  Op 34                           Kathryn Stott, piano    Hyperion           66911

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra WCLV Pledge Program - Beethoven Symphonies conducted by George Szell

15:07:00            00:08:34            Ludwig van Beethoven   Egmont: Overture Op 84                        George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

15:23:00            00:09:40            Ludwig van Beethoven   Allegro vivace from Symphony No. 8 Op 93                    George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

15:40:00            00:07:17            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 Op 92                 George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

15:53:00            00:07:29            Ludwig van Beethoven   King Stephan: Overture Op 117              George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715’

16:11:00            00:09:44            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Symphony No. 4 Op 60                   George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

16:31:00            00:09:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Allegro from Symphony No. 6 Op 68                   George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

16:50:00            00:07:49            Ludwig van Beethoven   Finale from Symphony No. 8 Op 93                    George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

17:10:00            00:24:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Ode to Joy from Symphony No.  9 Op 125          Cleveland Orchestra          George Szell     Adele Addison, soprano; Jane Hobson, mezzo-soprano; Richard Lewis, tenor; Donald Bell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus         Sony    373715

17:47:00            00:06:10            Ludwig van Beethoven   Fidelio: Overture Op 72              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    373715

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Cowell's "Hymn and Fuguing" Tunes

18:04:00            00:09:18            Henry Cowell     Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 Manhattan Chamber Orchestra            Richard Auldon Clark     Bert Lucarelli, oboe       Koch Intl           7282

18:14:00            00:18:50            Richard Wagner            A Siegfried Idyll                         Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         431680

18:37:00            00:14:14            Maurice Ravel   Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother                             Martha Argerich, piano; Lang Lang, piano          DeutGram         4795096

18:54:00            00:05:06            Franz Waxman  Taras Bulba: Ride to Dubno                   Carl Topilow      Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops          2016

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:26:43            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  1 in C                Francesco La Vecchia   Rome Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   573071

19:31:00            00:42:16            Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104          Royal Philharmonic            Michael Halász  Maria Kliegel, cello        Naxos   503293

20:15:00            00:41:58            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Scheherazade Op 35     Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel  Daniel Majeske, violin    Decca   4787779

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Loris Chobanian: Dowland in Armenia (1984)   William Kanengiser, guitar (GSP 1006) 4:50

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos    Mary Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Frederick Koch: Quiet Music ; Toccata   Spencer Myer, piano (Dimension 2004) 8:08

Donald Erb: Solstice (1988)   Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Albany 342) 11:54

Ty Alan Emerson: Song for Bri   Michaela Trnkova, harp (private CD) 4:57

21:58:00            00:01:12            Arthur Farwell    From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20                             Benjamin Pasternack, piano       Naxos   559777

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Life and Literature of Isabel Allende - Isabel Allende, 2017 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Lifetime Achievement winner

In 1981, Isabel Allende began her first book, The House of the Spirits, as a letter to her 100-year old grandfather who was dying in Chile. The book was immediately an international bestseller and launched her career as the most widely read author writing in Spanish. Over the course of her career, she has written more than 20 books, ranging from plays to memoirs to children’s books, translated into more than 35 languages with more than 67 million copies sold.  Despite her diverse repertoire of manuscripts, she is most well-known as a prominent feminist voice committed to telling the stories of strong women.  Allende has received numerous awards for her work, including the Chilean National Prize for Literature (2010) and the Library of Congress Creative Achievement Award for Fiction (2010). In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded Allende the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. This year, she was honored with the 2017 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:05            Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2          Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra          Jeffrey Kahane  Hilary Hahn, violin         DeutGram         4795448

23:09:00            00:09:40            Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor                      Ludwig Güttler   Virtuosi Saxoniae          Capriccio          10218

23:21:00            00:08:16            Franz Joseph Haydn     Largo from String Quartet No. 64 Op 76                          Kodály Quartet  Naxos   503293

23:29:00            00:07:20            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Divertimento for Strings                Anton Steck    Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4775800

23:38:00            00:06:33            George I. Gurdjieff        Sayyid Chant & Dance No. 3; Hymn No. 7                                  Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano    ECM     2367

23:44:00            00:10:11            Jean Sibelius    The Swan of Tuonela Op 22                   Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony           Ondine  953

23:56:00            00:02:18            William Boyce   Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2                 Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music         l'Oiseau 436761

 

 