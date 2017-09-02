© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 09-02-2017

Published September 2, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:31:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  4 in B flat major  Op 60              George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    373715

00:37:00            00:33:59            Johannes Brahms          String Quartet No.  1 in C minor  Op 51                           Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

01:14:00            00:34:51            Amy Beach       Piano Concerto in C sharp minor  Op 45 BBC Scottish Symphony            Rebecca Miller  Danny Driver, piano       Hyperion           68130

01:51:00            00:37:06            Bohuslav Martinu           Symphony No.  1                       Claus Peter Flor            Berlin Symphony Orchestra     RCA     60154

02:31:00            00:31:35            Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 6   London Symphony        Sir Alexander Gibson         Henryk Szeryng, violin   Philips  4788977

03:05:00            00:26:18            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  4 in D                Francesco d'Avalos       Philharmonia Orchestra          ASV     804

03:34:00            00:38:09            Leos Janácek    Glagolitic Mass Bavarian Radio Symphony        Rafael Kubelik            Evelyn Lear, soprano; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Bavarian Radio Chorus  DeutGram         4796018

04:15:00            00:37:10            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76                    Witold Rowicki            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

04:55:00            00:25:00            Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24                        Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   425942

05:23:00            00:12:35            Jean-Marie Leclair         Violin Concerto in B flat Op 10    Arion Baroque Orchestra            Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin   Atma    2143

05:38:00            00:06:22            Anatoly Liadov  Polonaise No. 1 in C major  Op 49                      Enrique Bátiz            Mexico City Philharmonic           ASV     657

05:47:00            00:12:00            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Sonata No. 32 in G minor                         Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos           10668

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz Marionas Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:04:52 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis Rib Pabanas Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:08:12 Santiago de Murcia Fandango Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:14:12 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in a, Op. 54 Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Musical Heritage 512860Y

06:50:06 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 6089

07:17:36 Federico Mompou Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12 Gustavo Romero, piano Koch International 7185

07:43:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014 Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G: 2. Allemande--Zuill Bailey, cello Album: Zuill Bailey: Francoeur, Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin, and Vieuxtemps Delos 3326 Music: 4:27

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 1. Allegro non molto-- Amsterdam Guitar Trio Album: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons RCA 5466 Music: 3:31

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 2. Largo-- Yale Cellos; Aldo Parisot, conductor Album: The Sound of Cellos Delos 3042 Music: 3:15

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 3. Allegro-- New Koto Ensemble of Tokyo Album: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons EMI 69075 Music: 2:58

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Rose from San Antonio, TX Time: 8:47

Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op.15: 1. Of foreign lands and peoples-- Simone Dinnerstein, piano Tuesday Musical Club, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 1:59

Robert Schumann: Concerto for Cello in A minor, Op. 129-- Zuill Bailey, cello; Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre Concert Hall, Windham, NY Music: 23:03

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 28-- Michael Brown, piano; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 16:31

Gerald Cohen: Grneta Variations-- Grneta Ensemble: Vasko Dukovski and Ismail Lumanovski, clarinets, Alexandra Joan, piano (le) poisson rouge, New York City, NY Music: 13:31

Darius Milhaud (arr. Daniel Seidenberg): La Creation du Monde, Op. 81-- Apollo Chamber Players Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 12:27

09:58:00            00:01:15            Getty H. Huffine March "Them Basses"               Frederick Fennell           Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain     7505

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:38            Samuel Barber  Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28                                    Leon McCawley, piano           VirginClas         45270

10:06:00            00:15:45            George Gershwin           Second Rhapsody         Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

10:24:00            00:09:32            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316                      Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     10406

10:34:00            00:04:29            Igor Stravinsky  The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance                  Leonard Bernstein            New York Philharmonic  Sony    90578

10:42:00            00:07:20            Franz Waxman  The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of               Charles Gerhardt            National Philharmonic    RCA     81265

10:52:00            00:03:20            Dominick Argento          The Dream of Valentino: Tango              David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony     Argo     444454

10:56:00            00:02:53            Leroy Anderson Blue Tango                   Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra            Naxos   559313

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: E. J. Moeran; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Life

12:09:00            00:10:43            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid: Three Dances                    Hugh Wolff       St. Paul Chamber Orchestra       Teldec  77310

12:21:00            00:15:06            Avner Dorman   Piano Concerto in A major         Metropolis Ensemble     Andrew Cyr            Eliran Avni, piano          Naxos   559620

12:39:00            00:19:11            Samuel Barber  Souvenirs Suite Op 28               Yoel Levi           Atlanta Symphony Orchestra          Telarc   80441

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00            00:08:51            John Williams    Cowboys Overture                     John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  420178

13:13:00            00:15:58            Morton Gould    A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel'                     John Mauceri            Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

13:31:00            00:20:00            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Suite (1919)                       Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80587

13:54:00            00:33:33            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 18 Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   440653

14:30:00            00:08:49            Michael Torke   Javelin              John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra  Sony    62592

14:42:00            00:08:58            Thomas Canning           Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan                    Jesús López-Cobos    Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80462

14:53:00            00:05:40            Kirke Mechem   John Brown: Blow Ye the Trumpet          Symphony Orchestra            Timothy Seelig  Turtle Creek Chorale      Reference         61

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: E. J. Moeran

15:03:00            00:23:14            E. J. Moeran      Serenade in G major                 JoAnn Falletta   Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   573034

15:28:00            00:20:21            Mark O'Connor  Call of the Mockingbird  London Philharmonic     Steven Mercurio            Mark O'Connor, violin    Sony    61679

15:51:00            00:07:51            Paul Creston     Celebration Overture Op 61                   Gerard Schwarz            United States Marine Band        Naxos   573121

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:27:12            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 48 in C major                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         419607

16:32:00            00:06:43            Scott Joplin      Solace                          Joshua Rifkin, piano      Nonesuch         79159

16:41:00            00:09:48            Virgil Thomson  The River: The Old South                      Sir Neville Marriner        Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra      EMI      6612

16:52:00            00:07:13            George Gershwin           Finale from Piano Concerto in F major    Buffalo Philharmonic            JoAnn Falletta   Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Great Villains - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, we delve into the psychosis and monomania of some of film's best villains, including Darth Vader, Dracula, Hannibal Lecter, Voldemort and a few more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Titles from Dracula, 1979  Varese Sarabande VSD 5350  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Pie-in-the-Face Polka from The Great Race, 1965  RCA 82876 59226 2  Midnight, Moonlight & Magic The Very Best of Henry Mancini  Henry Mancini  John Williams, piano/Henry Mancini, cond.

Overture from Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, 1991  London 289 458 912-2  Michael Kamen's Opus  Michael Kamen  Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Emperor's Throne Room from Return of the Jedi, 1983  RCA 09026-68748-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from The Silence of the Lambs, 1991  MCA Records MCAD-10194  Original Motion Picture Score  Howard Shore  Munich Symphony Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Prelude and The Knife from Psycho, 1960  Unicorn-Kanchana UKCD 2021  Herrmann: Music for Psycho  Bernard Herrmann  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Gollum's Villainy from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003  Warner Bros 162004-4  Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Complete Recordings  Howard Shore  London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Delirious Escape/End Title from The Wizard of Oz, 1939  Water Tower Music WTM 39276  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Herbert Stothart  M-G-M Studio Orchestra

Captured and Tortured and Rescuing Hermione from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010  Water Tower Music WTM 39212  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  London Symphony Orchestra Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Showdown from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011  Water Tower Music WTM 39255  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Lilly's Theme from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011  Water Tower Music WTM 39255  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

The Joker's Poem/Clown Attack/Up the Cathedral from Batman, 1989  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276  The Music of Batman  Danny Elfman  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

And I Thought My Jokes Were Bad from The Dark Knight, 2008  Warner Bros 511101 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Dawn Raid at Fort Knox from Goldfinger, 1964  Silva Screen Records SSD 1100  Bond: Back in Action  John Barry  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

HAL 9000/Main Title: Also Sprach Zarathustra used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968  Turner Classic Movies R2 72562  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Richard Strauss  Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert Von Karajan, cond.

Night Journeys from Dracula, 1979  Varese Sarabande VSD 5350  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Terrorists Entrance from Die Hard, 1988  La-La land Records LLLCD 1188  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Michael Kamen  original soundtrack recording/Michael Kamen, cond.

Voldemort's End/A New Beginning from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011  Water Tower Music WTM 39255  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexandre Desplat  London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Barbara Cook, Pt II

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:06            00:02:31            Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn      Carolina in the Morning  Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony    SMK62017

18:08:47            00:03:15            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Wait Till You See Him    Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony    SMK62017

18:13:41            00:02:24            Wally Harper-David Zippel         The Ingenue      Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band        Moss Music Group        4716-30010

18:19:49            00:06:18            Harry Nillson/Melissa Manchester           Remember/Come in From the Rain            Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band     Moss Music Group        4716-30010

18:27:27            00:03:08            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Dancing in the Dark       Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony    SMK62017

18:32:40            00:03:09            Noel Coward     If Love Were All Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band            Moss Music Group        4716-30017

18:36:53            00:02:59            Stephen Sondheim        In Buddy's Eyes Barbara Cook   Follies in Concert            Masterworks B'way        88697-95374

18:41:24            00:04:18            Stephen Sondheim        Losing My Mind Barbara Cook   Follies in Concert            Masterworks B'way        88697-95374

18:47:10            00:03:50            Wally Harper/Irving Berlin           Sing a Song With Me/Let Me Sing and I'm Happy            Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: As of Today        CBS     A-20708

18:51:29            00:01:28            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:56            Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn      Filler: Makin' Whoopee  Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook: Lover Man DRG DRGCD-91530

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:58            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Oboe Concerto in E flat major    English Concert            Trevor Pinnock  Paul Goodwin, oboe      Archiv   431821

19:26:00            00:30:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 29 in A major                  Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart           Archiv   4777598

19:58:00            00:01:22            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 46 in C major  Op 67                                  Garrick Ohlsson, piano  Arabesque        6730

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:18:00            Roger Briggs    Fountain of Youth

20:31:00            01:08:10            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat 

21:48:00            00:10:05            Claude Debussy           Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun         Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Jeffrey Khaner, flute      Decca   417488

21:58:00            00:01:24            Michael Praetorius         Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs                             New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some iconic Jean Shepherd pieces, including “My First Blind Date,” “Better Living,” For Men Only”… Stuart McClean tells the story of “The Fly”… Richard Howland Bolton discusses “Folk Song Wisdom”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:04:17            Howard Blake   Andante from Flute Concerto Op 493      Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner        Jaime Martin, flute         PentaTone        506

23:06:00            00:11:35            Sir Edward Elgar           Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20               Paul Goodwin            English Chamber Orchestra       Harm Mundi      907258

23:20:00            00:14:25            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from Symphony No. 45               Sir Charles Mackerras            Orchestra of St Luke's   Telarc   80156

23:36:00            00:08:06            Johannes Brahms          Adagio from Trio Op 114                                    Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano           Decca   425839

23:44:00            00:09:38            Joachim Raff    In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153                   Hilary Davan Wetton  Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

23:56:00            00:03:11            Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major  Op 25                                 Lang Lang, piano    Sony    771901

23:56:00            00:04:08            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre'                       John Lubbock            Orchestra of St. John's  ASV     6007   

 

 