Program Guide 09-02-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:31:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 373715

00:37:00 00:33:59 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

01:14:00 00:34:51 Amy Beach Piano Concerto in C sharp minor Op 45 BBC Scottish Symphony Rebecca Miller Danny Driver, piano Hyperion 68130

01:51:00 00:37:06 Bohuslav Martinu Symphony No. 1 Claus Peter Flor Berlin Symphony Orchestra RCA 60154

02:31:00 00:31:35 Nicolò Paganini Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 6 London Symphony Sir Alexander Gibson Henryk Szeryng, violin Philips 4788977

03:05:00 00:26:18 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 4 in D Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 804

03:34:00 00:38:09 Leos Janácek Glagolitic Mass Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik Evelyn Lear, soprano; Hilde Rössel-Majdan, mezzo; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Franz Crass, bass; Bavarian Radio Chorus DeutGram 4796018

04:15:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

04:55:00 00:25:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425942

05:23:00 00:12:35 Jean-Marie Leclair Violin Concerto in B flat Op 10 Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Monica Huggett, violin Atma 2143

05:38:00 00:06:22 Anatoly Liadov Polonaise No. 1 in C major Op 49 Enrique Bátiz Mexico City Philharmonic ASV 657

05:47:00 00:12:00 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 32 in G minor Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10668

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Santiago de Murcia / Gaspar Sanz Marionas Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:04:52 Santiago de Murcia / Lucas Ruis Rib Pabanas Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:08:12 Santiago de Murcia Fandango Constantinople Analekta 29989

06:14:12 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in a, Op. 54 Claudio Arrau, piano; Boston Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Musical Heritage 512860Y

06:50:06 Juventino Rosas Over the Waves, waltz (Sobre las Olas) Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

07:00:50 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 6089

07:17:36 Federico Mompou Canciones y Dances Nos. 7-12 Gustavo Romero, piano Koch International 7185

07:43:32 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in b, BWV 1014 Jaime Laredo, violin; Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52615

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G: 2. Allemande--Zuill Bailey, cello Album: Zuill Bailey: Francoeur, Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin, and Vieuxtemps Delos 3326 Music: 4:27

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 1. Allegro non molto-- Amsterdam Guitar Trio Album: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons RCA 5466 Music: 3:31

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 2. Largo-- Yale Cellos; Aldo Parisot, conductor Album: The Sound of Cellos Delos 3042 Music: 3:15

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: Winter: 3. Allegro-- New Koto Ensemble of Tokyo Album: Vivaldi: The Four Seasons EMI 69075 Music: 2:58

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Rose from San Antonio, TX Time: 8:47

Robert Schumann: Kinderszenen, Op.15: 1. Of foreign lands and peoples-- Simone Dinnerstein, piano Tuesday Musical Club, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 1:59

Robert Schumann: Concerto for Cello in A minor, Op. 129-- Zuill Bailey, cello; Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Windham Chamber Music Festival, Windham Civic Centre Concert Hall, Windham, NY Music: 23:03

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 28-- Michael Brown, piano; Gilles Vonsattel, piano UGA & CMSLC, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 16:31

Gerald Cohen: Grneta Variations-- Grneta Ensemble: Vasko Dukovski and Ismail Lumanovski, clarinets, Alexandra Joan, piano (le) poisson rouge, New York City, NY Music: 13:31

Darius Milhaud (arr. Daniel Seidenberg): La Creation du Monde, Op. 81-- Apollo Chamber Players Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH), Houston, TX Music: 12:27

09:58:00 00:01:15 Getty H. Huffine March "Them Basses" Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7505

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:38 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite: Hesitation Tango Op 28 Leon McCawley, piano VirginClas 45270

10:06:00 00:15:45 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

10:24:00 00:09:32 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Artist's Life' Op 316 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10406

10:34:00 00:04:29 Igor Stravinsky The Rite of Spring: Sacrificial Dance Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

10:42:00 00:07:20 Franz Waxman The Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 81265

10:52:00 00:03:20 Dominick Argento The Dream of Valentino: Tango David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 444454

10:56:00 00:02:53 Leroy Anderson Blue Tango Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559313

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; December 2, 2016 - From the Top returns to Honolulu, Hawaii with a program that features the excellent Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra performing a wonderful work inspired by vintage popular music from the islands … We hear this year’s 13-year-old junior winner of the prestigious Menuhin International Violin Competition and perform the music of Prokofiev … and we meet a 15-year-old clarinetist who got his start in the visionary free urban music training programs of Los Angeles

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs I. Allegro from Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Carl Maria von Weber by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963).

12-year-old violinist Yesong Sophie Lee from Seattle, WA performs IV. Allegro con brio from the Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 by Sergei Prokofiev (1891–1953), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The 4U Ukulele Quartet from Honolulu, HI, perform “Tokada” by Jake Shimabukuro (b.1976).

15-year-old clarinetist Javier Morales-Martinez, originally from Mexico and currently studying in Los Angeles, CA performs Première Rhapsodie by Claude Debussy (1862-1918), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

13-year-old cellist Kevin Song, from Irvine, CA performs “Le Grand Tango” for Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla (1921–1992), with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony from Honolulu, HI performs Na Mele Overture by Neil McKay (b. 1924)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: E. J. Moeran; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Life

12:09:00 00:10:43 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Three Dances Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

12:21:00 00:15:06 Avner Dorman Piano Concerto in A major Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Eliran Avni, piano Naxos 559620

12:39:00 00:19:11 Samuel Barber Souvenirs Suite Op 28 Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80441

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

13:13:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

13:31:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919) Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

13:54:00 00:33:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 18 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653

14:30:00 00:08:49 Michael Torke Javelin John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

14:42:00 00:08:58 Thomas Canning Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80462

14:53:00 00:05:40 Kirke Mechem John Brown: Blow Ye the Trumpet Symphony Orchestra Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 61

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: E. J. Moeran

15:03:00 00:23:14 E. J. Moeran Serenade in G major JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573034

15:28:00 00:20:21 Mark O'Connor Call of the Mockingbird London Philharmonic Steven Mercurio Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 61679

15:51:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61 Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

16:32:00 00:06:43 Scott Joplin Solace Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

16:41:00 00:09:48 Virgil Thomson The River: The Old South Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

16:52:00 00:07:13 George Gershwin Finale from Piano Concerto in F major Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Great Villains - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, we delve into the psychosis and monomania of some of film's best villains, including Darth Vader, Dracula, Hannibal Lecter, Voldemort and a few more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Titles from Dracula, 1979 Varese Sarabande VSD 5350 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Pie-in-the-Face Polka from The Great Race, 1965 RCA 82876 59226 2 Midnight, Moonlight & Magic The Very Best of Henry Mancini Henry Mancini John Williams, piano/Henry Mancini, cond.

Overture from Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, 1991 London 289 458 912-2 Michael Kamen's Opus Michael Kamen Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Emperor's Throne Room from Return of the Jedi, 1983 RCA 09026-68748-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 MCA Records MCAD-10194 Original Motion Picture Score Howard Shore Munich Symphony Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Prelude and The Knife from Psycho, 1960 Unicorn-Kanchana UKCD 2021 Herrmann: Music for Psycho Bernard Herrmann National Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Gollum's Villainy from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003 Warner Bros 162004-4 Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Complete Recordings Howard Shore London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Delirious Escape/End Title from The Wizard of Oz, 1939 Water Tower Music WTM 39276 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Herbert Stothart M-G-M Studio Orchestra

Captured and Tortured and Rescuing Hermione from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1, 2010 Water Tower Music WTM 39212 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat London Symphony Orchestra Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Showdown from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 Water Tower Music WTM 39255 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Lilly's Theme from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 Water Tower Music WTM 39255 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

The Joker's Poem/Clown Attack/Up the Cathedral from Batman, 1989 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1276 The Music of Batman Danny Elfman City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

And I Thought My Jokes Were Bad from The Dark Knight, 2008 Warner Bros 511101 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer/James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Matt Dunkley, cond.

Dawn Raid at Fort Knox from Goldfinger, 1964 Silva Screen Records SSD 1100 Bond: Back in Action John Barry City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

HAL 9000/Main Title: Also Sprach Zarathustra used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 Turner Classic Movies R2 72562 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Richard Strauss Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert Von Karajan, cond.

Night Journeys from Dracula, 1979 Varese Sarabande VSD 5350 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Terrorists Entrance from Die Hard, 1988 La-La land Records LLLCD 1188 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Michael Kamen original soundtrack recording/Michael Kamen, cond.

Voldemort's End/A New Beginning from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2, 2011 Water Tower Music WTM 39255 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexandre Desplat London Symphony Orchestra/Alexandre Desplat, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Spotlight on Barbara Cook, Pt II

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:06 00:02:31 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Carolina in the Morning Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:08:47 00:03:15 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Wait Till You See Him Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:13:41 00:02:24 Wally Harper-David Zippel The Ingenue Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30010

18:19:49 00:06:18 Harry Nillson/Melissa Manchester Remember/Come in From the Rain Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30010

18:27:27 00:03:08 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Dancing in the Dark Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:32:40 00:03:09 Noel Coward If Love Were All Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30017

18:36:53 00:02:59 Stephen Sondheim In Buddy's Eyes Barbara Cook Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:41:24 00:04:18 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind Barbara Cook Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:47:10 00:03:50 Wally Harper/Irving Berlin Sing a Song With Me/Let Me Sing and I'm Happy Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: As of Today CBS A-20708

18:51:29 00:01:28 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Filler: Makin' Whoopee Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: Lover Man DRG DRGCD-91530

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:58 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Oboe Concerto in E flat major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Paul Goodwin, oboe Archiv 431821

19:26:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

19:58:00 00:01:22 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 46 in C major Op 67 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:18:00 Roger Briggs Fountain of Youth

20:31:00 01:08:10 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

21:48:00 00:10:05 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jeffrey Khaner, flute Decca 417488

21:58:00 00:01:24 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Ballet des Coqs New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some iconic Jean Shepherd pieces, including “My First Blind Date,” “Better Living,” For Men Only”… Stuart McClean tells the story of “The Fly”… Richard Howland Bolton discusses “Folk Song Wisdom”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:04:17 Howard Blake Andante from Flute Concerto Op 493 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Jaime Martin, flute PentaTone 506

23:06:00 00:11:35 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:20:00 00:14:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 45 Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

23:36:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

23:44:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:56:00 00:03:11 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25 Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

23:56:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007