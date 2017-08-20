Program Guide 08-20-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 13, 2016 - From St. Paul, Minnesota, this week’s program features all Minnesota performers. We’ll enjoy a virtuosic performance of Ernesto Cavallini’s Adagio and Tarantella by 17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson, a teenage pianist shares the story of how he handpicked his stepfather when he was four years old, and and a brother and sister piano duo perform a raucous four-hands arrangement of Schubert’s Der Erlkonig

17-year-old clarinetist Anders Peterson from Northfield, Minnesota performs Adagio e Tarantella by Ernesto Cavallini with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old violinist Emma Richman from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs the fourth movement, Allegretto poco mosso, from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Evren Ozel from Minneapolis, Minnesota performs Interlude II by Leon Kirchner

The brother and sister piano duo, Taggart Squared, is comprised of 10-year-old Jacob Taggart and 14-year-old Emma Taggart from Blaine, Minnesota. They performed Der Erlkönig by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) arranged for piano four-hands by Greg Anderson.

The Stillwater Area High School Concert Choir from Stillwater, Minnesota performs “Tykus Tykus” by Vaclovas Augustinas and “Alleluia” by Fredrick Sixten

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Franz Schubert & Richard Strauss: Various Songs

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Two Violins--Jaime Laredo and Jennifer Koh, violins

Sir Edward Elgar: Cockaigne Overture--Vasily Petrenko, conductor

02:58:00 00:01:38 Claude Debussy Cakewalk 'Le petit nègre' Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Sheryl Staples, violin; Rebecca Young, viola

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante K 364

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8 in c-minor

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture –Alan Gilbert, conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Suzi Digby and Ora - For 25 years Suzi Digby has been a champion of choral artistry for young people, from schools, with the Voices Foundation, to the London Youth Choir. Now, with Ora, she celebrates music old and new; Suzi joins us this week

05:58:00 00:01:41 Jean-Marie Leclair Tambourin Members of Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Lorenza Borrani, violin DeutGram 4795448

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:09:01 Thomas Tallis Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter Stile Antico Harm Mundi 2908304

06:15:00 00:10:41 Thomas Tallis Videte miraculum Stephen Cleobury Choir King's College Cambridge Argo 425199

06:25:00 00:04:58 William Mundy Adolescentulus sum ego Peter Phillips Tallis Scholars Gimell 98

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Toccata, Again! - Whether fiery demonstrations of tactile agility or thoughtful meditations on cosmic principals, this genre provides a touchstone for the organist’s art

WILLIAM WOLSTENHOLME: Toccata in B-flat Adrian Partington (1882 Willis/Reading Town Hall, England) Priory 687

BASIL HARWOOD: Toccata, Op. 49 Jeremy Filsell (1986 Harrison/Winchester Cathedral, England) Herald 162

AURELIO BONELLI: Toccata Athalanta Hadrien Jourdan (1596 Malamini) & Jean-Christopher Leclere (1475 Da Prato/San Petronio Basilica, Bologna, Italy) Syrius 141312

JOHN LAMBERT: Echo Toccata Timothy Boyd (1998 Jehmlich/St. Wolfgang’s Church, Schneeberg, Germany) Regent 252

GUY BOVET: Toccata (1963) Guy Bovet (1993 Woehl/St. Petri Church, Cuxhaven, Germany) MD&G 320 0675

HERMANN SCHROEDER: Toccata in c, Op. 5 Hans-André Stamm (1980 Klais/Altenberg Cathedral, Germany) Prezioso 800.012

FRANCIS JACKSON: Toccata in b Hugh McLean (Harrison/King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, England) Argo 478 8918

JOSEPH JONGEN: Toccata in D-flat, Op. 104 David Spicer (1963 Austin/Wayne Presbyterian Church, Wayne, PA) Pro Organo 7132

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Meditation - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll explore sacred music that transports our thoughts and spirits beyond our day-to-day realm. Join Peter DuBois for the journey

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Stormy Weather

Lena Horne “Stormy Weather” (YouTube Public Domain) 0:19

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Opening sequence James King, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti (London 414105 CD) 4:08

Franz Schubert: “Die Junge Nonne” Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Edwin Fischer, piano (EMI 47326 CD) 4:48

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 “The Tempest:” Allegretto Clara Haskil, piano (Philips 480022 CD) 6:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral:” Movement 4 – Storm Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (EMI 75115 CD) 3:28

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Monolog and Storm Interlude from Act I Jon Vickers, tenor; Royal Opera House Orchestra, Covent Garden/Colin Davis (Philips 6769014 LP) 5:49

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F Major “La Tempesta di Mare” Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; I Soloisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone (Erato 45401 CD) 4:59

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Wilhelm Furtwängler (Seraphim 6024 LP) 11:25

09:58:00 00:01:38 Michael Praetorius Terpsichore: Volte à 4 New London Consort l'Oiseau 4759101

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Gershwin: Variations on "I Got Rhythm"--Joshua Bell, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; John Williams, conductor Album: Gershwin Fantasy Sony 60659 Music: 4:15

Ernst von Dohnányi: Serenade in C major, Op. 10-- New York Principals Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 20:17

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Nathan Stodola from Brooklyn, NY Music: 7:38

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Major, Op. 116, No. 4: Adagio-- Emanuel Ax, piano Album: Brahms Fantasies Op. 116 Piano Pieces Op. 119 Piano Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 Sony 69284 Music: 4:36

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane, for violin and orchestra Lento, quasi cadenza Joshua Bell, violin; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Daniel Harding, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 10:27

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D, BWV 1068-- Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment; William Christie, conductor Prague Spring International Music Festival, Dvorak Hall, Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic Music: 17:47

Robert Bariller: Rapsodie Bretonne--Jonathan Wintringham, saxophone; Michael Djupstrom, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:40

Adolphus Hailstork: An American Port of Call Gateways Music Festival Orchestra; Michael Morgan, conductor Gateways Music Festival, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY Music: 9:08

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:02:00 00:02:07 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 5 in G minor Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 15312

14:05:00 00:02:54 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 5 in A major Op 46 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

14:10:00 00:09:49 Josef Strauss Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

14:21:00 00:18:44 Richard Strauss Horn Concerto No. 2 in E flat major Bamberg Symphony Ingo Metzmacher Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn EMI 56183

14:41:00 00:09:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata in E flat major Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

14:54:00 00:23:03 Franz Berwald Grand Septet in B flat major Vienna Octet Decca 4785437

15:18:00 00:04:16 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

15:24:00 00:15:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 12 in E major Christoph von Dohnányi Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

15:41:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

15:49:00 00:07:07 Béla Bartók Suite No. 1: Finale Op 3 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, William Steinberg, conductor; Maurizio Pollini, piano – Archival concert from 3/09/1978

16:06:00 00:38:25 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90

16:45:00 00:48:37 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

17:35:00 00:23:13 Zoltán Kodály Háry János: Suite Op 35 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 218

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: The Prolific Mr. Holmboe

18:04:00 00:20:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 34 in C major Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

18:27:00 00:07:38 Franz Schubert Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 in B flat major Karl Münchinger Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

18:37:00 00:17:26 Frédéric Chopin Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4796824

18:56:00 00:03:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano Philharmonia Orchestra Carlo Maria Giulini Eberhard Waechter, baritone; Graziella Sciutti, soprano Warner 86211

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:36 Claude Debussy The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: James Conlon Rotterdam Philharmonic Erato 75330

19:28:00 00:29:23 Camille Saint-Saëns Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

20:00:00 00:56:46 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez Berlin Radio Choir DeutGram 447057

20:56:00 00:02:51 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

21:56:00 00:03:09 Béla Bartók Three Hungarian Folk Songs Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Clare Fanfare (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 2:52

Robert Rollin: Memorial Rhapsody Beth Woodside, violin; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 8:11

Clint Needham: Three Ditties (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 4:29

Nicholas Puin: Libitum Quartet Michael Houff, Alex Healy, violins; Elizabeth Asgain, viola; Katherine Haig, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 12:58

Jeffrey Rathbun: Re: Sousa (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 2:08

Edward J. Miller: Going Home (1985) Lawrence McDonald, clarinet (Opus One 138) 4:54

Jack Sutte: Modern Lore (2013) Jack Sutte, trumpet (Five/Four 12804) 5:00

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Criminal Justice Reform – What’s Next for Cuyahoga County?

Michael O’Malley, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor and John J. Russo, Presiding & Administrative Judge, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; moderated by WKYC anchor Russ Mitchell. There is an emerging groundswell of support for criminal justice reform and efforts to end mass incarceration in the United States. Recently, art collector and philanthropist Agnes Gund donated $165 million from the sale of a rare painting to raise money for criminal justice reform. Ohio's prison population has increased 15 percent since 2005, giving the state the fourth-largest prison population in the United States. Across the state - and here in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County there are efforts underway to in the courts to use improved risk assessments when setting bail, to devise prison alternatives for low-level offenders, and to encourage and empower judges to offer rehabilitation programs, addiction services, and community service in place of incarceration. Supporters hail these efforts as providing a savings to taxpayers while simultaneously benefiting minorities and the poor who disproportionately struggle to navigate the complexities of the criminal justice system, while some critics still favor Ohio's past "tough on crime" stance. What could criminal justice reform look like in Cuyahoga County?

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:36 Poul Schierbeck Prelude for Strings Op 43 Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

23:09:00 00:11:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

23:23:00 00:10:10 Gregorio Allegri Miserere Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

23:35:00 00:06:55 Carl Reinecke Cavatina from Serenade for Strings Op 242 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

23:41:00 00:11:47 Antonín Dvorák Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

23:55:00 00:03:04 Sir Edward Elgar Salut d'amour Op 12 Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Daniel Hope, violin; Jacques Ammon, piano DeutGram 4795305

23:56:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131