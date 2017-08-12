Program Guide 08-12-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:27:12 Maurice Ravel Mother Goose Ballet Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20604

00:32:00 00:21:58 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 9 "Hungaria" Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10490

00:57:00 00:25:57 Ludwig Spohr Clarinet Concerto No. 2 in E flat Op 57 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

01:26:00 01:16:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Missa Solemnis Op 123 Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Rosa Mannion, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Cornelius Hauptmann, bass; La Chapelle Royale Harm Mundi 2908304

02:45:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

03:32:00 00:16:37 Giuseppe Tartini Violin Concerto in E major La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Adrian Chandler, violin Avie 2371

03:52:00 00:33:47 Robert Schumann Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor Op 121 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

04:31:00 00:17:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C major Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 63884

04:53:00 00:26:43 Muzio Clementi Symphony No. 1 in C Francesco La Vecchia Rome Symphony Orchestra Naxos 573071

05:22:00 00:18:44 Sir Arnold Bax Russian Suite Bryden Thomson London Philharmonic Chandos 8669

05:45:00 00:08:37 Lars-Erik Larsson Lyric Fantasy Op 54 Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

05:55:00 00:02:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Aria from Pastorale BWV 590 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901871

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia negra Morton Gould and His Orchestra RCA Victor Gold Seal 68922

06:04:40 Ernesto Lecuona Danza lucumi Morton Gould and His Orchestra RCA Victor Gold Seal 68922

06:07:32 Ernesto Lecuona Gitanerias Morton Gould and His Orchestra RCA Victor Gold Seal 68922

06:10:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron Sony 538244

06:39:59 Joaquin Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D (Concierto para piano y orquesta en D) Daniel Blanch, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Perez Columna Musica 150

07:01:03 Gioacchino Rossini Overture to The Italian Girl in Algiers Brevard Music Center Orchestra Andres Cardenes Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium, Brevard Music Center July 2010

07:17:26 Leo Brouwer Nuevos Estudios Sencillos (New Simple Studies) Sergio Puccini, guitarist Aleph Records 044

07:35:48 Frederic Chopin Preludes, Op. 28, Nos. 13 - 24 Horacio Gutierrez, piano Bridge 9479

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 57 in F Major, Hob. XVI/47: Movement 1-- Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Album: Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonatas Vol. 2 Teldec 35794 Music: 4:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C major, Op. 54 No. 2: Movements 2-4-- Attacca Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 13:15

Piano Puzzler: Today's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:51

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21--Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:38

Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 1 in C: Movements 1 & 2-- German Symphony Orchestra; Alan Buribayev, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: ~19:35

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marguerite Roesgen-Champion: Suite Française-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 11:28

Michael Gilbertson: The Cosmos: Concerto for Wind Quintet and Orchestra (2016): Movements 2-5-- WindSync; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: ~14:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for Violin and Viola, K. 423-- Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 16:31

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00 00:03:43 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10511

10:05:00 00:07:23 Robert Schumann March from Fantasie in C major Op 17 Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

10:15:00 00:14:08 Darius Milhaud Suite provençale Op 152 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 7031

10:30:00 00:04:15 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

10:36:00 00:11:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68 Douglas Boyd Manchester Camerata Avie 2242

10:51:00 00:07:54 John Williams Star Wars: Throne Room & End Title John Williams Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony 45947

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 16, 2016 - From Boston Massachusetts this week’s episode features a 12-year-old cellist performing a show piece by David Popper, we hear a moving setting of a Newfoundland folks song performed by the Young Women’s Chamber Choir of Boston’s famous Handel and Haydn Society … and we’ll meet a Boston teenager so zealous about studying classical music, he managed to cram 4 instruments, 2 Boston orchestras and a chorus into his life

12-year-old cellist Sean Yu, from Rye, NY. performs Polonaise de Concert, Op.14 by David Popper (1843-1913) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old French Horn player Helen Wargelin, from Concord, MA performs Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Handel Haydn Young Women’s Chamber Choir, ages 15-18 performs “Early Spring” (est. 4:15) - Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song - Arr. Kathleen Allan.

16-year-old pianist Wenfang Han from New York/China. performs V. Sonata Tragica from Forgotten Melodies II, Op.39 by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951).

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. performs I. Allegro vivo from the sonata for violin and piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. peforms Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 (est. 3:40) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley.

11:58:00 00:01:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in B flat major Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2159

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Edison, for the Record; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonin Dvorak

12:09:00 00:08:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Overture Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

12:20:00 00:16:26 Sir Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2 Op 1 Raymond Leppard Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class 1014

12:39:00 00:08:00 Franz Liszt Ballade No. 1 in D flat major Roberto Plano, piano Azica 71222

12:49:00 00:09:06 Anton Rubinstein The Demon: Ballet Music Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:11:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

13:16:00 00:20:10 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

13:40:00 00:10:00 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Symphony in A major Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 557298

13:51:00 00:32:13 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's" Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9557

14:28:00 00:10:31 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056

14:41:00 00:11:30 Arthur Benjamin Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C major City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos 553433

14:55:00 00:04:30 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Prélude Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Edison, for the Record

15:03:00 00:32:11 Dmitri Kabalevsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in A minor Op 9 NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis Michael Korstick, piano CPO 777658

15:39:00 00:20:36 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Suite Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 420485

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00 00:16:31 Jean-Philippe Rameau Concert No. 6 en sextuor Christophe Rousset Les Talens Lyriques Decca 1845

16:21:00 00:14:07 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67 István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

16:39:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Family Feuds - This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, Family Feuds, music from films about families at odds. We'll hear selections from Romeo and Juliet, The Big Country, Thor and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

King of Pride Rock from The Lion King, 1994 Telarc 80381 The Magical Music of Disney Hans Zimmer Indiana University Signing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Blood Sets the Table from Hatfields & McCoys, 2012 Silva SILCD 1389 Hatfields & McCoys Original Soundtrack John Debney/Tony Morales

The Vaults and Hamlet (Version 2) from Hamlet, 1990 Virgin 2-91600 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ennio Morricone Unione Musicisti Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Sweets for the Sweet Farewell from Hamlet, 1996 Silva SILKD 6018 Arthouse Café Classic French Film Music 2 Patrick Doyle The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

To Die For and This Land from The Lion King, 1994 Walt Disney 60858-7 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Allegro from Sonata in D (used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979) Analekta 9812 Baroque Transcriptions Henry Purcell Paul Merko, trumpet; Luc Beausejour, organ

Suite from The Lion in Winter, 1968 Silva SILCD1170 EPICS The History of the World According to Hollywood John Barry Crouch End Festival Chorus/The City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Finale from Big Fish, 2003 Sony SK 93094 Music From The Motion Picture Danny Elfman original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Down The Stairs from The Young Victoria, 2009 EMI 5099969676222 Music From The Motion Picture Ilan Eshkeri The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Suite from Romeo and Juliet, 1968 Silva SILKD 6018 Cinema's Classic Romances Nino Rota The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

The Raid, Parts 1 & 2 from The Big Country, 1958 La-La Land Records LLCD 1055 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jerome Moross original soundtrack/Jerome Moross, cond.

Honeymoon and Victoria & Albert from The Young Victoria, 2009 EMI 5099969676222 Music From The Motion Picture Ilan Eshkeri The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Earth to Asgard and Brothers Fight from Thor, 2011 Buena Vista Records D001265602 Thor Original Soundtrack Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013 Intrada D001911702 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Brian Tyler original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Earth to Asgard and Brothers Fight from Thor, 2011 Buena Vista Records D001265602 Thor Original Soundtrack Patrick Doyle London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1951 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including “The King and I,” “An American in Paris,” “Make a Wish” and much more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:07 00:03:21 George Gershwin An American in Paris Orchestra Gershwin Centennial Edition Telarc 2CD-80445

18:04:27 00:01:55 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Gene Kelly An American in Paris -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271961

18:06:15 00:02:32 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay Gene Kelly An American in Paris -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271961

18:08:39 00:03:20 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:11:59 00:01:54 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner You're All the World to Me Fred Astaire Royal Wedding -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47028

18:13:47 00:03:51 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner Too Late Now Jane Powell Royal Wedding -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47028

18:17:57 00:01:35 Hugh Martin What I Was Warned About Nanette Fabray Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-73502

18:20:03 00:03:16 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Clown Bert Lahr Two on the Aisle -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014583-2

18:23:16 00:02:11 Johnny Mercer A Dog Is a Man's Best Friend Phil Silvers Top Banana -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64772

18:26:07 00:01:11 R.Rodgers March of the Siamese Children Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers Conducts Slaughter on Tenth Avenue and More Odyssey Y35213

18:27:09 00:01:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You Gertrude Lawrence The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:28:48 00:02:55 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Puzzlement Yul Brynner The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:31:38 00:02:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Something Wonderful Dorothy Sarnoff The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:34:35 00:00:46 Sammy Fain-Bob Hilliard I'm Late Bill Thompson The Music of Disney Disney 60657

18:35:18 00:00:38 Sammy Fain-Bob Hilliard Alice in Wonderland Bill Evans Master Pianist Book of the Month 61-7222

18:35:56 00:02:47 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg You, Too, Can Be a Puppet Company Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

18:38:41 00:02:34 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg The World Is Your Balloon Jerome Courtland, Barbara Cook Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

18:41:43 00:01:37 Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields My Love and My Mule Ezio Pinza, Fran Warren Mr. Imperium -- Film Soundtrack RCA LM-61

18:43:42 00:02:45 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Make the Man Love Me Marcia Van Dyke, Johnny Johnston A Tree Grows in Brooklyn -- Original B'way Cast Columbia SK48014

18:46:26 00:01:43 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River William Warfield Show Boat -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271998

18:48:38 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Gertrude Lawrence, Yul Brynner The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:51:43 00:01:17 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Hugh Martin Filler: Over and Over Nanette Fabray Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-73502

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

19:21:00 00:34:04 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80184

19:57:00 00:02:29 George Frideric Handel Fugue No. 3 in B flat major Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad -2016 Cooper International Piano Competition Final Round – 07/22/16; Jahja Ling, conductor; Nathan Lee, piano; Evern Ozel, piano; Ryota Yamazaki, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18

22:09 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – John Amis reads the story of “Ferdinand the Bull”… Flanders and Swann answer with “Los Olividados”… Some choice Beyond the Fringe items: “One Leg too Few,” “Royal Box,” “Heat Death of the Universe,” and “Sitting on the Bench”… Richard Howland-Bolton asks “Hawaii Not?”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:10:00 00:04:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

23:14:00 00:04:01 Antonio Vivaldi Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30006

23:21:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:29:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:42:00 00:04:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695

23:46:00 00:04:46 Carl Stamitz Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

23:53:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

23:53:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019