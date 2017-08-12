© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-12-2017

Published August 12, 2017 at 11:30 PM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:27:12            Maurice Ravel   Mother Goose Ballet                  Franz Welser-Möst        Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     20604

00:32:00            00:21:58            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No.  9 "Hungaria"                    Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10490

00:57:00            00:25:57            Ludwig Spohr    Clarinet Concerto No.  2 in E flat Op 57   Seattle Symphony            Gerard Schwarz             Jon Manasse, clarinet    Harm Mundi      907516

01:26:00            01:16:48            Ludwig van Beethoven   Missa Solemnis Op 123 Orchestre des Champs-Élysées            Philippe Herreweghe      Rosa Mannion, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; James Taylor, tenor; Cornelius Hauptmann, bass; La Chapelle Royale   Harm Mundi      2908304

02:45:00            00:43:18            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16      Helsinki Philharmonic     Vladimir Ashkenazy            David Aaron Carpenter, viola     Ondine  1188

03:32:00            00:16:37            Giuseppe Tartini            Violin Concerto in E major          La Serenissima Adrian Chandler           Adrian Chandler, violin  Avie      2371

03:52:00            00:33:47            Robert Schumann          Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor  Op 121                           Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano   Ars Prod.          38536

04:31:00            00:17:53            Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C major                              Evgeny Kissin, piano     RCA     63884

04:53:00            00:26:43            Muzio Clementi  Symphony No.  1 in C                Francesco La Vecchia   Rome Symphony Orchestra     Naxos   573071

05:22:00            00:18:44            Sir Arnold Bax   Russian Suite                Bryden Thomson           London Philharmonic            Chandos           8669

05:45:00            00:08:37            Lars-Erik Larsson          Lyric Fantasy Op 54                  Andrew Manze  Helsingborg Symphony        CPO     777671

05:55:00            00:02:36            Johann Sebastian Bach             Aria from Pastorale BWV 590     Alexandre Tharaud, piano    Harm Mundi 901871

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Ernesto Lecuona   Rapsodia negra   Morton Gould and His Orchestra   RCA Victor Gold Seal  68922                                                 

06:04:40 Ernesto Lecuona   Danza lucumi   Morton Gould and His Orchestra  RCA Victor Gold Seal  68922                                                

06:07:32 Ernesto Lecuona   Gitanerias  Morton Gould and His Orchestra  RCA Victor Gold Seal  68922                                                

06:10:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart  Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488  Simone Dinnerstein, piano; Havana Lyceum Orchestra  Jose Antonio Mendez Padron  Sony  538244                            

06:39:59 Joaquin Nin-Culmell  Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D (Concierto para piano y orquesta en D)  Daniel Blanch, piano; Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional de Cuba  Enrique Perez  Columna Musica 150      

07:01:03 Gioacchino Rossini  Overture to The Italian Girl in Algiers  Brevard Music Center Orchestra  Andres Cardenes  Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium, Brevard Music Center July 2010   

07:17:26 Leo Brouwer  Nuevos Estudios Sencillos (New Simple Studies)  Sergio Puccini, guitarist  Aleph Records 044                                                            

07:35:48 Frederic Chopin  Preludes, Op. 28, Nos. 13 - 24   Horacio Gutierrez, piano  Bridge 9479              

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 57 in F Major, Hob. XVI/47: Movement 1-- Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Album: Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonatas Vol. 2 Teldec 35794 Music: 4:26

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C major, Op. 54 No. 2: Movements 2-4-- Attacca Quartet Virginia Arts Festival, St. John's Episcopal Church, Portsmouth, VA Music: 13:15

Piano Puzzler: Today's contestant is Bob Lagerquist from Eugene, OR Music: 8:51

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 21--Yundi Li, piano Album: Chopin Preludes DG 23755 Music: 1:38

Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 1 in C: Movements 1 & 2-- German Symphony Orchestra; Alan Buribayev, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: ~19:35

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Marguerite Roesgen-Champion: Suite Française-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 11:28

Michael Gilbertson: The Cosmos: Concerto for Wind Quintet and Orchestra (2016): Movements 2-5-- WindSync; River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor River Oaks Chamber Orchestra, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: ~14:30

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Duo in G major for Violin and Viola, K. 423-- Ida Kavafian, violin; Yura Lee, viola Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 16:31

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:00            00:03:43            Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Jewels of the Madonna: Neapolitan              Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic         Chandos           10511

10:05:00            00:07:23            Robert Schumann          March from Fantasie in C major  Op 17                           Stanislav Khristenko, piano        Steinway           30032

10:15:00            00:14:08            Darius Milhaud  Suite provençale Op 152                        Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony        Chandos           7031

10:30:00            00:04:15            Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3                                    Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway           30033

10:36:00            00:11:26            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 Op 68                        Douglas Boyd   Manchester Camerata    Avie      2242

10:51:00            00:07:54            John Williams    Star Wars: Throne Room & End Title                  John Williams            Skywalker Symphony Orchestra Sony    45947

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded October 16, 2016 - From Boston Massachusetts this week’s episode features a 12-year-old cellist performing a show piece by David Popper, we hear a moving setting of a Newfoundland folks song performed by the Young Women’s Chamber Choir of Boston’s famous Handel and Haydn Society … and we’ll meet a Boston teenager so zealous about studying classical music, he managed to cram 4 instruments, 2 Boston orchestras and a chorus into his life

12-year-old cellist Sean Yu, from Rye, NY. performs Polonaise de Concert, Op.14 by David Popper (1843-1913) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old French Horn player Helen Wargelin, from Concord, MA performs Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

 The Handel Haydn Young Women’s Chamber Choir, ages 15-18 performs “Early Spring” (est. 4:15) - Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song - Arr. Kathleen Allan.

16-year-old pianist Wenfang Han from New York/China. performs V. Sonata Tragica from Forgotten Melodies II, Op.39 by Nikolai Medtner (1880-1951).

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. performs I. Allegro vivo from the sonata for violin and piano by Claude Debussy (1862-1918) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old violinist Sammy Andonian, from Lincoln, MA. peforms Tambourin Chinois, Op.3 (est. 3:40) by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with Christopher O’Riley.

11:58:00            00:01:16            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Contradance in B flat major                    Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire      Avie      2159

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Edison, for the Record; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonin Dvorak

12:09:00            00:08:48            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Wasps: Overture                 Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         129

12:20:00            00:16:26            Sir Edward Elgar           The Wand of Youth Suite No.  2 Op 1                 Raymond Leppard            Indianapolis Symphony Koss Class       1014

12:39:00            00:08:00            Franz Liszt        Ballade No. 1 in D flat major                               Roberto Plano, piano            Azica    71222

12:49:00            00:09:06            Anton Rubinstein           The Demon: Ballet Music                       Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         71

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:11:38            Franz Joseph Haydn     Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major                         Yekwon Sunwoo, piano  Decca   4815527

13:16:00            00:20:10            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No.  7 'Festive Sounds'                       Sir Georg Solti     London Philharmonic     DeutGram         4779525

13:40:00            00:10:00            Giovanni Battista Sammartini      Symphony in A major                 Kevin Mallon            Aradia Ensemble           Naxos   557298

13:51:00            00:32:13            Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra "The B's"                 Richard Hickox London Symphony        Chandos           9557

14:28:00            00:10:31            Maurice Ravel   Introduction & Allegro    Cleveland Orchestra      Louis Lane        Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet   Sony    63056

14:41:00            00:11:30            Arthur Benjamin Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa in C major           City of London Sinfonia            Nicholas Ward   Anthony Camden, oboe Naxos   553433

14:55:00            00:04:30            Claude Debussy           Suite bergamasque: Prélude                              Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9350

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Edison, for the Record

15:03:00            00:32:11            Dmitri Kabalevsky         Piano Concerto No. 1 in A minor  Op 9   NDR Radio Philharmonic     Alun Francis      Michael Korstick, piano CPO     777658

15:39:00            00:20:36            Ottorino Respighi          La boutique fantasque: Suite                  Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  420485

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:01:00            00:16:31            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Concert No.  6 en sextuor                      Christophe Rousset            Les Talens Lyriques      Decca   1845

16:21:00            00:14:07            Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67             István Kertész   London Symphony            Decca   4785437

16:39:00            00:18:32            Claude Debussy           Images: Ibéria               Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Family Feuds - This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, Family Feuds, music from films about families at odds. We'll hear selections from Romeo and Juliet, The Big Country, Thor and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

King of Pride Rock from The Lion King, 1994  Telarc 80381  The Magical Music of Disney  Hans Zimmer  Indiana University Signing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Blood Sets the Table from Hatfields & McCoys, 2012  Silva SILCD 1389  Hatfields & McCoys Original Soundtrack  John Debney/Tony Morales

The Vaults and Hamlet (Version 2) from Hamlet, 1990  Virgin 2-91600  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ennio Morricone  Unione Musicisti Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Sweets for the Sweet Farewell from Hamlet, 1996  Silva SILKD 6018  Arthouse Café Classic French Film Music 2  Patrick Doyle  The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

To Die For and This Land from The Lion King, 1994  Walt Disney 60858-7  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Allegro from Sonata in D (used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979)  Analekta 9812  Baroque Transcriptions  Henry Purcell  Paul Merko, trumpet; Luc Beausejour, organ

Suite from The Lion in Winter, 1968  Silva SILCD1170  EPICS The History of the World According to Hollywood  John Barry  Crouch End Festival Chorus/The City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Finale from Big Fish, 2003  Sony SK 93094  Music From The Motion Picture  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack/Nick Ingman, cond.

Down The Stairs from The Young Victoria, 2009  EMI 5099969676222  Music From The Motion Picture  Ilan Eshkeri  The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Suite from Romeo and Juliet, 1968  Silva SILKD 6018  Cinema's Classic Romances  Nino Rota  The City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

The Raid, Parts 1 & 2 from The Big Country, 1958  La-La Land Records LLCD 1055  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jerome Moross  original soundtrack/Jerome Moross, cond.

Honeymoon and Victoria & Albert from The Young Victoria, 2009  EMI 5099969676222  Music From The Motion Picture  Ilan Eshkeri  The London Metropolitan Orchestra/Andy Brown, cond.

Earth to Asgard and Brothers Fight from Thor, 2011  Buena Vista Records D001265602  Thor Original Soundtrack  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Legacy from Thor: The Dark World, 2013  Intrada D001911702  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Brian Tyler  original soundtrack/Brian Tyler, cond.

Earth to Asgard and Brothers Fight from Thor, 2011  Buena Vista Records D001265602  Thor Original Soundtrack  Patrick Doyle  London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1951 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including “The King and I,” “An American in Paris,” “Make a Wish” and much more

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:07            00:03:21            George Gershwin           An American in Paris     Orchestra          Gershwin Centennial Edition  Telarc   2CD-80445

18:04:27            00:01:55            George and Ira Gershwin           I Got Rhythm     Gene Kelly        An American in Paris -- Film Soundtrack         Rhino    R271961

18:06:15            00:02:32            George and Ira Gershwin           Love Is Here to Stay      Gene Kelly        An American in Paris -- Film Soundtrack         Rhino    R271961

18:08:39            00:03:20            A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe       They Call the Wind Maria           Rufus Smith      Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     60243-2-RG

18:11:59            00:01:54            Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner  You're All the World to Me          Fred Astaire      Royal Wedding -- Film Soundtrack       Sony    AK47028

18:13:47            00:03:51            Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner  Too Late Now    Jane Powell      Royal Wedding -- Film Soundtrack       Sony    AK47028

18:17:57            00:01:35            Hugh Martin      What I Was Warned About        Nanette Fabray Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast       Masterworks B'way        8697-73502

18:20:03            00:03:16            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   The Clown        Bert Lahr           Two on the Aisle -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way     440-014583-2

18:23:16            00:02:11            Johnny Mercer  A Dog Is a Man's Best Friend     Phil Silvers        Top Banana -- Original B'way Cast       Angel    7777-64772

18:26:07            00:01:11            R.Rodgers        March of the Siamese Children   Richard Rodgers           Richard Rodgers Conducts Slaughter on Tenth Avenue and More            Odyssey           Y35213

18:27:09            00:01:40            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Getting to Know You     Gertrude Lawrence        The King and I -- Original B'way Cast            MCA     MCAD-10049

18:28:48            00:02:55            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        A Puzzlement   Yul Brynner       The King and I -- Film Soundtrack       Angel    7777-64693

18:31:38            00:02:36            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Something Wonderful    Dorothy Sarnoff The King and I -- Original B'way Cast  MCA     MCAD-10049

18:34:35            00:00:46            Sammy Fain-Bob Hilliard           I'm Late Bill Thompson   The Music of Disney            Disney  60657

18:35:18            00:00:38            Sammy Fain-Bob Hilliard           Alice in Wonderland       Bill Evans          Master Pianist  Book of the Month         61-7222

18:35:56            00:02:47            Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg           You, Too, Can Be a Puppet       Company            Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel    7777-64764

18:38:41            00:02:34            Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg           The World Is Your Balloon         Jerome Courtland, Barbara Cook   Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel    7777-64764

18:41:43            00:01:37            Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields       My Love and My Mule    Ezio Pinza, Fran Warren            Mr. Imperium -- Film Soundtrack RCA     LM-61

18:43:42            00:02:45            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Make the Man Love Me Marcia Van Dyke, Johnny Johnston          A Tree Grows in Brooklyn -- Original B'way Cast Columbia          SK48014

18:46:26            00:01:43            Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein      Ol' Man River    William Warfield Show Boat -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R271998

18:48:38            00:02:50            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance?           Gertrude Lawrence, Yul Brynner The King and I -- Original B'way Cast      MCA     MCAD-10049

18:51:43            00:01:17            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:03:55            Hugh Martin      Filler: Over and Over     Nanette Fabray Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast     Masterworks B'way        8697-73502

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:37            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 70 in D               Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony          EMI      54297

19:21:00            00:34:04            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56                     Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Telarc   80184

19:57:00            00:02:29            George Frideric Handel  Fugue No.  3 in B flat major                                Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway           30034

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad -2016 Cooper International Piano Competition Final Round – 07/22/16; Jahja Ling, conductor; Nathan Lee, piano; Evern Ozel, piano; Ryota Yamazaki, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58

Sergei Rachmaninoff:  Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18

 

22:09 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – John Amis reads the story of  “Ferdinand the Bull”… Flanders and Swann answer with “Los Olividados”…  Some choice Beyond the Fringe items: “One Leg too Few,” “Royal Box,” “Heat Death of the Universe,” and “Sitting on the Bench”…  Richard Howland-Bolton asks “Hawaii Not?”… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:10:00            00:04:54            Johann Sebastian Bach Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4            Australian Chamber Orchestra       Richard Tognetti            Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67308

23:14:00            00:04:01            Antonio Vivaldi  Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia                          Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano         Steinway           30006

23:21:00            00:08:48            Camille Saint-Saëns      Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61       Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin  EMI      57593

23:29:00            00:10:12            Georges Bizet   Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major                         Martin West            San Francisco Ballet Orchestra  Reference         131

23:42:00            00:04:54            Franz Joseph Haydn     Affettuoso from String Quartet No. 28 Op 20                               Angeles Quartet            Decca   4783695

23:46:00            00:04:46            Carl Stamitz      Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29        Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner        Irena Grafenauer, flute  Philips  426318

23:53:00            00:03:10            Edward MacDowell        Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42                     Takuo Yuasa     Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   559075

23:53:00            00:06:12            John Bull          Pavan in the Second Tone                                 Alan Feinberg, piano            Steinway           30019

 

 