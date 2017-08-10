Program Guide 08-10-2017

WCLV ALL-NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

00:26:00 00:52:06 Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet No. 2 in A major Op 26 Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 45846

01:21:00 00:13:31 Sir Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea Songs Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

01:38:00 00:29:13 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op 49 Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 52192

02:10:00 01:17:35 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627

03:31:00 00:19:05 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D major Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

03:53:00 00:33:29 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 4 in E flat major Op 48 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

04:30:00 00:24:00 Gordon Jacob Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights Anatole Fistoulari Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

04:57:00 00:28:01 Kurt Weill Symphony No. 2 Edo de Waart Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Philips 4788977

05:28:00 00:12:00 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in A major Rebecca Miller Orch of Age of Enlightenment Signum 395

05:43:00 00:06:38 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

05:50:00 00:07:11 Jean Sibelius Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00 00:03:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

06:15:00 00:10:31 Maurice Ravel Introduction & Allegro Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet Sony 63056

06:26:00 00:03:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

06:30:00 00:06:11 Béla Bartók Game of Pairs from Concerto for Robert Spano Oberlin Symphony Oberlin 8

06:40:00 00:06:40 Percy Grainger Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

06:48:00 00:04:56 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

06:55:00 00:02:12 Edwin Franko Goldman March "Bugles and Drums" Col. Lowell Graham USAF Heritage of America Band Klavier 11139

07:02:00 00:07:17 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

07:10:00 00:08:19 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in C Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

07:20:00 00:02:36 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97 Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

07:23:00 00:03:56 Peter Tchaikovsky Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

07:25:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

07:33:00 00:04:08 Peter Boyer Silver Fanfare Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769

07:40:00 00:09:18 Alexander Glazunov Mazurka in G major Op 18 Konstantin Krimets Moscow Symphony Naxos 553538

07:53:00 00:02:47 Peter Schickele Last Tango in Bayreuth Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Clelia Goldings, bassoon; Richard Galler, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl 1374

07:57:00 00:02:21 Antonín Dvorák Romantic Pieces: Allegro maestoso Op 75 Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano Ars Prod. 38536

BBC NEWS

08:07:00 00:07:49 Gustav Holst The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

08:15:00 00:06:48 Johann David Heinichen Concerto Grosso in F major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 437549

08:25:00 00:02:36 Francisco Tárrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377

08:30:00 00:08:40 Ferenc Farkas 8th Century Dances from Old Hungary Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

08:40:00 00:08:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 Op 59 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448

08:51:00 00:03:34 Franz Liszt Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

08:55:00 00:06:19 Stephen Sondheim A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

09:05:00 00:18:19 Franz Anton Hoffmeister Oboe Concerto in C major Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Albrecht Mayer, oboe DeutGram 4792942

09:28:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro Almeda Trio Albany 1386

09:35:00 00:04:08 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

09:42:00 00:05:20 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Piano Trio No. 45 Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus 5535

09:50:00 00:07:02 Manuel de Falla Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes' Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10694

09:57:00 00:01:39 Fritz Kreisler Toy Soldier's March James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano Analekta 3159

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

10:01:00 00:03:11 Alexander Glazunov Reverie in D flat major Op 24 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Alexey Serov, horn Warner 67946

10:04:00 00:03:52 Alexander Glazunov Song of the Minstrel Op 71 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Warner 67946

10:10:00 00:11:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

10:24:00 00:04:04 Franz Liszt Schubert Song 'Litanei' Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

10:31:00 00:04:10 Reinhard Keiser The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

10:39:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

10:45:00 00:03:49 Richard Strauss Morgen! Op 27 Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419

10:51:00 00:20:14 Frederick S. Converse The Mystic Trumpeter JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559116

11:14:00 00:05:04 Martin Mailman Autumn Landscape Op 4 Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

11:21:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

11:31:00 00:09:12 Felix Mendelssohn Athalia: Overture Op 74 Klauspeter Seibel Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Colosseum 9008

11:42:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

11:54:00 00:06:05 Aaron Copland Prelude for Chamber Orchestra Oliver Knussen London Sinfonietta Argo 443203

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

12:00:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

12:07:00 00:08:21 Mily Balakirev Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18 Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 470840

12:17:00 00:08:06 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" Op 444 Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

12:29:00 00:02:30 George Gershwin Short Story Opus Two William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano Azica 71290

12:32:00 00:06:42 Alexander Glazunov Novelette No. 1 Op 15 St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:00:00 00:29:30 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 1 in D major Op 17 Philharmonia Orchestra Charles Dutoit Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

13:29:00 00:15:00 Paul Dukas Overture 'Polyeucte' Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9225

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

14:04:00 00:05:28 Alexander Scriabin Waltz in A flat Op 38 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

14:10:00 00:03:44 Nikolai Medtner Fairy Tale in E flat major Op 26 Donna Lee, piano Azica 71220

14:15:00 00:13:07 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major English Concert Trevor Pinnock Simon Preston, organ Archiv 413468

14:30:00 00:09:10 Wayne Barlow Night Song Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434347

14:42:00 00:09:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 23 in D major Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 66859

14:53:00 00:07:17 Felix Mendelssohn Ruy Blas Overture Op 95 Sir John Eliot Gardiner London Symphony LSO Live 775

15:02:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

15:19:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

15:33:00 00:04:33 Marc-André Hamelin Toccata on 'L'homme armé' Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

15:42:00 00:03:56 Marc-André Hamelin Etude No. 4 in C minor Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789

15:48:00 00:08:12 Gustav Holst Two Songs without Words Op 22 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

15:59:00 00:03:42 Sir Edward Elgar Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36 Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

16:05:00 00:02:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Marionettes Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

16:10:00 00:10:02 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart First movement from String Quintet No. 5 Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello Marlboro 80001

16:22:00 00:03:19 Peter Tchaikovsky Cherevichki: Cossack Dance Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 554845

16:31:00 00:05:00 Bernard Herrmann The Ghost and Mrs. Muir: Prelude & Paul Bateman City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1093

16:37:00 00:05:30 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade: Holberg Overture Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

16:45:00 00:09:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Vienna Symphony Carlo Maria Giulini Michelangeli, piano DeutGram 4796018

16:57:00 00:02:34 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon per sonar No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

17:03:00 00:02:33 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in C major Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

17:09:00 00:11:35 Maurice Ravel La valse Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

17:23:00 00:11:17 César Franck Finale from Symphony in d Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

17:40:00 00:07:31 Paul Hindemith Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

17:49:00 00:02:49 Moritz Moszkowski Etincelles Op 36 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043

17:54:00 00:05:22 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH MARK SATOLA

18:10:00 00:20:16 Alexander Glazunov Violin Concerto in A minor Op 82 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

18:30:00 00:03:00 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522

18:33:00 00:04:05 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto alla rustica in G major Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371

18:37:00 00:13:31 Sir Henry Wood Fantasia on British Sea Songs Howard Griffiths Brandenburg State Orchestra Klanglogo 1506

18:56:00 00:02:51 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari The Secret of Susanna: Overture Lamberto Gardelli Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

18:57:00 00:02:46 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 17 in A flat major Op 28 Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4796018

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00 00:13:10 Giacomo Meyerbeer Dinorah: Overture Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

19:17:00 00:37:29 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

19:57:00 00:02:41 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40 Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00 00:12:54 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29 Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9270

20:17:00 00:17:03 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

21:03:00 00:13:39 William Henry Fry Niagara Symphony Tony Rowe Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 559057

21:18:00 00:10:42 Alexander Glazunov Solemn Overture Op 73 Igor Golovschin Moscow Symphony Naxos 553839

21:31:00 00:08:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: The Great Doxology Op 37 Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

21:42:00 00:06:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 10 in E minor Op 72 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

21:50:00 00:43:19 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 2 in F sharp minor Op 16 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 68904

21:57:00 00:02:01 Jean-Marie Leclair Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage Florilegium Channel 7595

22:36:00 00:11:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527

22:50:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00 00:06:00 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

23:08:00 00:04:56 Antonio Vivaldi Largo from Guitar Concerto Orchestra of St Luke's Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67097

23:12:00 00:05:11 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138

23:20:00 00:05:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 9 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5321

23:25:00 00:11:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 17181

23:39:00 00:08:08 Alexander Glazunov Mélodie Op 20 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Han-Na Chang, cello EMI 82390

23:47:00 00:07:01 Peter Tchaikovsky Andante cantabile Op 11 Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:56:00 00:03:11 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp E1 Music 7780

23:57:00 00:02:06 Marc-André Hamelin Little Nocturne Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789