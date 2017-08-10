© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 08-10-2017

Published August 10, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

WCLV ALL-NIGHT WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

00:02:00    00:20:16    Alexander Glazunov    Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 82    Russian National Orchestra    José Serebrier    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Warner     67946
00:26:00    00:52:06    Johannes Brahms    Piano Quartet No.  2 in A major  Op 26            Emanuel Ax, piano; Isaac Stern, violin; Jaime Laredo, viola; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     45846
01:21:00    00:13:31    Sir Henry Wood    Fantasia on British Sea Songs        Howard Griffiths    Brandenburg State Orchestra    Klanglogo     1506
01:38:00    00:29:13    Felix Mendelssohn    Piano Trio No.  1 in D minor  Op 49            Emanuel Ax, piano; Itzhak Perlman, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello    Sony     52192
02:10:00    01:17:35    Hector Berlioz    Requiem Op 5    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Spano    Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80627
03:31:00    00:19:05    Johann Friedrich Fasch    Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings in D major             Tempesta di Mare    Chandos     783
03:53:00    00:33:29    Alexander Glazunov    Symphony No.  4 in E flat major  Op 48        José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     63236
04:30:00    00:24:00    Gordon Jacob    Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights        Anatole Fistoulari    Orch of the Royal Opera House    Decca     4785437
04:57:00    00:28:01    Kurt Weill    Symphony No.  2        Edo de Waart    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Philips     4788977
05:28:00    00:12:00    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach    String Symphony in A major         Rebecca Miller    Orch of Age of Enlightenment    Signum     395
05:43:00    00:06:38    Maurice Ravel    Pavane for a Princess of the Past        Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     2121
05:50:00    00:07:11    Jean Sibelius    Finale from Violin Concerto Op 47    Swedish Radio Symphony    Esa-Pekka Salonen    Hilary Hahn, violin    DeutGram     4795448

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH JACQUELINE GERBER

06:07:00    00:03:55    Johann Sebastian Bach    Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1        Riccardo Chailly    Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra    Decca     139230
06:15:00    00:10:31    Maurice Ravel    Introduction & Allegro    Cleveland Orchestra    Louis Lane    Alice Chalifoux, harp; Maurice Sharp, flute; Robert Marcellus, clarinet    Sony     63056
06:26:00    00:03:11    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo from Septet Op 20    Berlin Philharmonic Octet        Members of    Philips     4788977
06:30:00    00:06:11    Béla Bartók    Game of Pairs from Concerto for        Robert Spano    Oberlin Symphony    Oberlin     8
06:40:00    00:06:40    Percy Grainger    Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss            Yekwon Sunwoo, piano    Decca     4815527
06:48:00    00:04:56    Ferde Grofé    Mississippi Suite: Mardi Gras        Steven Richman    Harmonie Ensemble New York    Bridge     9212
06:55:00    00:02:12    Edwin Franko Goldman    March "Bugles and Drums"        Col. Lowell Graham    USAF Heritage of America Band    Klavier     11139
07:02:00    00:07:17    Bernard Herrmann    Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene            Richard Glazier, piano    Centaur     3347
07:10:00    00:08:19    Antonio Vivaldi    Guitar Concerto in C    Orchestra of St Luke's        Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast     67097
07:20:00    00:02:36    Dmitri Shostakovich    The Gadfly: Folk Feast Op 97        Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Brilliant     6735
07:23:00    00:03:56    Peter Tchaikovsky    Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48        Christoph Eschenbach    Philadelphia Orchestra    Ondine     1150
07:25:00    00:03:52    Felix Mendelssohn    Elijah: He Watching Over Israel    Atlanta Symphony Orchestra    Robert Shaw    Atlanta Symphony Chorus    Telarc     80119
07:33:00    00:04:08    Peter Boyer    Silver Fanfare        Peter Boyer    London Philharmonic    Naxos     559769
07:40:00    00:09:18    Alexander Glazunov    Mazurka in G major  Op 18        Konstantin Krimets    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     553538
07:53:00    00:02:47    Peter Schickele    Last Tango in Bayreuth            Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Clelia Goldings, bassoon; Richard Galler, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon    Koch Intl     1374
07:57:00    00:02:21    Antonín Dvorák    Romantic Pieces: Allegro maestoso Op 75            Caroline Goulding, violin; Danae Dörken, piano    Ars Prod.     38536

BBC NEWS

08:07:00    00:07:49    Gustav Holst    The Planets: Jupiter Op 32        Zubin Mehta    Los Angeles Philharmonic    Decca     4785437
08:15:00    00:06:48    Johann David Heinichen    Concerto Grosso in F major         Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     437549
08:25:00    00:02:36    Francisco Tárrega    Recuerdos de la Alhambra            Leonidas Kavakos, violin    Decca     4789377
08:30:00    00:08:40    Ferenc Farkas    8th Century Dances from Old Hungary            Quintett.Wien    Nimbus     5479
08:40:00    00:08:29    Ludwig van Beethoven    Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 Op 59            Amadeus Quartet    DeutGram     4795448
08:51:00    00:03:34    Franz Liszt    Paraphrase on Chopin's 'Maiden's Wish'            Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     16421
08:55:00    00:06:19    Stephen Sondheim    A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes        John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra    Philips     438685
09:05:00    00:18:19    Franz Anton Hoffmeister    Oboe Concerto in C major     Potsdam Chamber Academy    Albrecht Mayer    Albrecht Mayer, oboe    DeutGram     4792942
09:28:00    00:06:12    Paul Schoenfield    Café Music: Allegro            Almeda Trio    Albany     1386
09:35:00    00:04:08    Alexander Glazunov    Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52        Edo de Waart    Minnesota Orchestra    Telarc     80347
09:42:00    00:05:20    Franz Joseph Haydn    Finale from Piano Trio No. 45            Vienna Piano Trio    Nimbus     5535
09:50:00    00:07:02    Manuel de Falla    Pedrelliana from 'Homenajes'        Juanjo Mena    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     10694
09:57:00    00:01:39    Fritz Kreisler    Toy Soldier's March            James Ehnes, violin; Eduard Laurel, piano    Analekta     3159

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ANGELA MITCHELL

10:01:00    00:03:11    Alexander Glazunov    Reverie in D flat major  Op 24    Russian National Orchestra    José Serebrier    Alexey Serov, horn    Warner     67946
10:04:00    00:03:52    Alexander Glazunov    Song of the Minstrel Op 71    Russian National Orchestra    José Serebrier    Wen-Sinn Yang, cello    Warner     67946
10:10:00    00:11:38    Franz Joseph Haydn    Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major             Yekwon Sunwoo, piano    Decca     4815527
10:24:00    00:04:04    Franz Liszt    Schubert Song 'Litanei'            Yekwon Sunwoo, piano    Decca     4815527
10:31:00    00:04:10    Reinhard Keiser    The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia            Academy Ancient Music Berlin    Harm Mundi     901852
10:39:00    00:04:23    Jules Massenet    Cendrillon: March of the Princesses        Sir Neville Marriner    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Capriccio     10569
10:45:00    00:03:49    Richard Strauss    Morgen! Op 27    Academy St. Martin in Fields    Edward Gardner    Kate Royal, soprano    EMI     94419
10:51:00    00:20:14    Frederick S. Converse    The Mystic Trumpeter        JoAnn Falletta    Buffalo Philharmonic    Naxos     559116
11:14:00    00:05:04    Martin Mailman    Autumn Landscape Op 4        Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434347
11:21:00    00:08:09    Girolamo Frescobaldi    Aria detto Balletto            Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast     67130
11:31:00    00:09:12    Felix Mendelssohn    Athalia: Overture Op 74        Klauspeter Seibel    Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra    Colosseum     9008
11:42:00    00:11:43    Alexander Glazunov    The Seasons: Autumn Op 67        José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     61434
11:54:00    00:06:05    Aaron Copland    Prelude for Chamber Orchestra        Oliver Knussen    London Sinfonietta    Argo     443203

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

12:00:00    00:21:01    Ottorino Respighi    The Pines of Rome        Lorin Maazel    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     4787779
12:07:00    00:08:21    Mily Balakirev    Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18        Valéry Gergiev    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra    Philips     470840
12:17:00    00:08:06    Johann Strauss Jr    Waltz "Fairy Tales from the Orient" Op 444        Daniel Barenboim    Vienna Philharmonic    Decca     12569
12:29:00    00:02:30    George Gershwin    Short Story    Opus Two        William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano    Azica     71290
12:32:00    00:06:42    Alexander Glazunov    Novelette No. 1 Op 15            St. Petersburg String Quartet    Delos     3262

BIG WORK AT ONE WITH MARK SATOLA

13:00:00    00:29:30    Camille Saint-Saëns    Piano Concerto No.  1 in D major  Op 17    Philharmonia Orchestra    Charles Dutoit    Pascal Rogé, piano    Decca     4785437
13:29:00    00:15:00    Paul Dukas    Overture 'Polyeucte'        Yan Pascal Tortelier    BBC Philharmonic    Chandos     9225

CLASSICAL MUSIC WITH MARK SATOLA

14:04:00    00:05:28    Alexander Scriabin    Waltz in A flat Op 38            Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca     4785334
14:10:00    00:03:44    Nikolai Medtner    Fairy Tale in E flat major  Op 26            Donna Lee, piano    Azica     71220
14:15:00    00:13:07    George Frideric Handel    Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major     English Concert    Trevor Pinnock    Simon Preston, organ    Archiv     413468
14:30:00    00:09:10    Wayne Barlow    Night Song        Howard Hanson    Eastman-Rochester Orchestra    Mercury     434347
14:42:00    00:09:16    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Symphony No. 23 in D major         Claudio Abbado    Berlin Philharmonic    Sony     66859
14:53:00    00:07:17    Felix Mendelssohn    Ruy Blas Overture Op 95        Sir John Eliot Gardiner    London Symphony    LSO Live     775
15:02:00    00:15:01    Brian Easdale    Red Shoes Ballet        Kenneth Alwyn    Philharmonia Orchestra    Silva     1094
15:19:00    00:11:52    Sir Arthur Bliss    Mêlée Fantasque        David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     557641
15:33:00    00:04:33    Marc-André Hamelin    Toccata on 'L'homme armé'            Yekwon Sunwoo, piano    Decca     4815527
15:42:00    00:03:56    Marc-André Hamelin    Etude No. 4 in C minor             Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     67789
15:48:00    00:08:12    Gustav Holst    Two Songs without Words Op 22        Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9270
15:59:00    00:03:42    Sir Edward Elgar    Enigma Variations: Nimrod Op 36        Howard Griffiths    Brandenburg State Orchestra    Klanglogo     1506
16:05:00    00:02:13    Alexander Glazunov    Ballet Scenes: Marionettes Op 52        Edo de Waart    Minnesota Orchestra    Telarc     80347
16:10:00    00:10:02    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    First movement from String Quintet No. 5            Sarah Kapustin, violin; Diana Cohen, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Sebastian Krunnies, viola; David Soyer, cello    Marlboro     80001
16:22:00    00:03:19    Peter Tchaikovsky    Cherevichki: Cossack Dance        Theodore Kuchar    National Symphony of Ukraine    Naxos     554845
16:31:00    00:05:00    Bernard Herrmann    The Ghost and Mrs. Muir: Prelude &        Paul Bateman    City of Prague Philharmonic    Silva     1093
16:37:00    00:05:30    Johan Halvorsen    Mascarade: Holberg Overture        Neeme Järvi    Bergen Philharmonic    Chandos     10584
16:45:00    00:09:30    Ludwig van Beethoven    Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37    Vienna Symphony    Carlo Maria Giulini    Michelangeli, piano    DeutGram     4796018
16:57:00    00:02:34    Giovanni Gabrieli    Canzon per sonar No. 2            National Brass Ensemble    OberlinMus     1504
17:03:00    00:02:33    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in C major             Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast     67130
17:09:00    00:11:35    Maurice Ravel    La valse            Yekwon Sunwoo, piano    Decca     4815527
17:23:00    00:11:17    César Franck    Finale from Symphony in d        Yannick Nézet-Séguin    Orchestre Métropolitaine    Atma     2647
17:40:00    00:07:31    Paul Hindemith    Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic        Christoph von Dohnányi    Cleveland Orchestra    MAA     1032
17:49:00    00:02:49    Moritz Moszkowski    Etincelles Op 36            Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion     67043
17:54:00    00:05:22    Bedrich Smetana    Polka from String Quartet No. 1            Cleveland Quartet    Telarc     80178

BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS WITH MARK SATOLA

18:10:00    00:20:16    Alexander Glazunov    Violin Concerto in A minor  Op 82    Russian National Orchestra    José Serebrier    Rachel Barton Pine, violin    Warner     67946
18:30:00    00:03:00    Edvard Grieg    Lyric Pieces Book  5: Norwegian Rustic            Andrei Gavrilov, piano    DeutGram     437522
18:33:00    00:04:05    Antonio Vivaldi    Concerto alla rustica in G major         Adrian Chandler    La Serenissima    Avie     2371
18:37:00    00:13:31    Sir Henry Wood    Fantasia on British Sea Songs        Howard Griffiths    Brandenburg State Orchestra    Klanglogo     1506
18:56:00    00:02:51    Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari    The Secret of Susanna: Overture        Lamberto Gardelli    Orch of the Royal Opera House    Decca     4785437
18:57:00    00:02:46    Frédéric Chopin    Prelude No. 17 in A flat major  Op 28            Martha Argerich, piano    DeutGram     4796018

KEYBANK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN WITH JOHN SIMNA

19:02:00    00:13:10    Giacomo Meyerbeer    Dinorah: Overture        Darrell Ang    New Zealand Symphony    Naxos     573195
19:17:00    00:37:29    Alexander Glazunov    The Seasons Op 67        José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     61434
19:57:00    00:02:41    Edvard Grieg    Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40        Domenico Boyagian    Ohio Philharmonic    Centaur     3311

ESSENTIAL CLASSICS WITH JOHN SIMNA

20:02:00    00:12:54    Gustav Holst    St. Paul's Suite Op 29        Richard Hickox    City of London Sinfonia    Chandos     9270
20:17:00    00:17:03    Maurice Ravel    Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No.  2        Daniel Barenboim    Orchestra of Paris    DeutGram     4795448

NIGHT MUSIC WITH ROB GRIER

21:03:00    00:13:39    William Henry Fry    Niagara Symphony        Tony Rowe    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Naxos     559057
21:18:00    00:10:42    Alexander Glazunov    Solemn Overture Op 73        Igor Golovschin    Moscow Symphony    Naxos     553839
21:31:00    00:08:29    Sergei Rachmaninoff    All-Night Vigil: The Great Doxology Op 37        Sigvards Klava    Latvian Radio Choir    Ondine     1206
21:42:00    00:06:18    Antonín Dvorák    Slavonic Dance No.  10 in E minor  Op 72            Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano    Philips     426264
21:50:00    00:43:19    Alexander Glazunov    Symphony No.  2 in F sharp minor  Op 16        José Serebrier    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Warner     68904
21:57:00    00:02:01    Jean-Marie Leclair    Recréation de Musique No. 2: Badinage            Florilegium    Channel     7595
22:36:00    00:11:38    Franz Joseph Haydn    Piano Sonata No. 58 in C major             Yekwon Sunwoo, piano    Decca     4815527
22:50:00    00:08:40    Richard Wagner    Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude        Franz Welser-Möst    Cleveland Orchestra    DeutGram     4778773

SHH! QUIET HOUR WITH ROB GRIER

23:02:00    00:06:00    Jean-Philippe Rameau    Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie        Marc Minkowski    Musicians of the Louvre    Archiv     4478
23:08:00    00:04:56    Antonio Vivaldi    Largo from Guitar Concerto    Orchestra of St Luke's        Eliot Fisk, guitar    MusicMast     67097
23:12:00    00:05:11    Domenico Scarlatti    Sonata in F minor             Yevgeny Sudbin, piano    Bis     2138
23:20:00    00:05:01    Franz Joseph Haydn    Andante from Symphony No. 9        Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus     5321
23:25:00    00:11:45    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart    Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 9    Cleveland Orchestra    Mitsuko Uchida    Mitsuko Uchida, piano    Decca     17181
23:39:00    00:08:08    Alexander Glazunov    Mélodie Op 20    St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Antonio Pappano    Han-Na Chang, cello    EMI     82390
23:47:00    00:07:01    Peter Tchaikovsky    Andante cantabile Op 11        Eiji Oue    Minnesota Orchestra    Reference     99
23:56:00    00:03:11    Gabriel Fauré    Après un rêve Op 7            Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Emmanuel Ceysson, harp    E1 Music     7780
23:57:00    00:02:06    Marc-André Hamelin    Little Nocturne            Marc-André Hamelin, piano    Hyperion     67789