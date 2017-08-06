© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 08-06-2017

Published August 6, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the
music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument,
the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.   

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (18751956).

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with
pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (18451924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (18541925).

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Sir Mark Elder, conductor; Richard Goode, piano

Charles Ives:  Symphony No. 2

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488 

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, Op. 28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Two Pianos--Emanuel Ax, Benjamin Hochman, Orli Shaham, and Orion Weiss, pianos; David Robertson, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin –: Vladimir Jurowski, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin 

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No.1

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Cinderella

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Christophorus - The adventurous German label gives us two great works from the early German Baroque, and a setting of the
Lamentations scored for soprano and psaltery!

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00    00:08:02    Jacob Clemens non Papa    Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria            
Stile Antico    Harm Mundi     807575

06:14:00    00:11:43    Nicolas Gombert    Magnificat primi toni            
Stile Antico    Harm Mundi     807595

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Partita Time! - With varied textures and tone colors, these multi-movement scores showcase instruments and players equally

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Auf meinen lieben Gott  Simone Stella (2007 Zanin/Church of Sant’Antonio Abate, Padua, Italy) Brilliant Classics 95310/17

KARL KRAFT: Partita, O Jesu, all mein Leben, Op. 88, no. 5  Klaus Linsenmeyer (1904 Maerz/Augsburg Cathedral, Germany) Motette 11151

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Partita on Veni Creator  Christopher Wells (2009 Casavant/Christ Church, Bronxville, NY) Pro Organo 7256

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Partita on Hyfrydol  Charles Callahan (1992 Heritage/All Saints Church, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 2231

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Partita  Stephen Cleobury (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/2008).  A CD release of this same piece is available as
Priory 105

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: “I believe…” -  The Credo is the central element of the Ordinary of the Mass.  This program will explore a variety of choral and organ settings
that reinforce the opening statement, “I believe…”

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Fantasies II

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op.46: Finale    Rachel Barton-Pine, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Alexander Platt

Mily Balakirev: Islamay: an oriental fantasy   Simon Barere, piano 

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op.3 No.1   Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya: Fantasy for Orchestra   USSR Symphony Orchestra/Yevgney Svetlanov 

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasia   Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Walter Süsskind

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 13: Movement 3-- Juilliard String Quartet 

Joseph Canteloube: Rustiques for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon-- Olmos Ensemble: Paul Lueders, oboe; Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet; Sharon Kuster, bassoon Olmos Ensemble, First Unitarian
Universalist Church, San Antonio, TX 

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, op. 25-- Saleem Ashkar, piano; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg 

Carlos Guastavino (arr. Mimi Stillman / Gideon Whitehead): El Sampedrino-- Dolce Suono Ensemble: Mimi Stillman, flute; Gideon Whitehead, guitar Dolce Suono Ensemble, Gould Rehearsal Hall,
Lenfest Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA 

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas Op. 2, No. 3: Dance of the Arrogant Cowboy (encore)-- Joyce Yang, piano from a concert with the Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

eden ahbez: Nature Boy--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Concert Record Date: 4/1/2017 

Gabriel Pierné: Introduction and Variations on a Popular Rondo Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall - Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX 

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Major for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, K.364 New York Philharmonic; Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Jaap van Zweden,
conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Franz Joseph Haydn

13:45:00    00:10:41    Armstrong Gibbs    Miniature Dance Suite Op 124        
David Lloyd-Jones    Royal Ballet Sinfonia    Naxos     554186

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00    00:02:00    Aaron Copland    Midsummer Nocturne            
Leo Smit, piano        Sony     82849

14:02:00    00:02:05    Edward MacDowell    Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42        
Takuo Yuasa    Ulster Orchestra    Naxos     559075

14:04:00    00:11:29    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21        
George Szell    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra    Philips     4788977

14:15:00    00:16:05    Johann Nepomuk Hummel    Piano Sonata No.  1 in C major  Op 2            
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur     3127

14:31:00    00:08:01    Richard Strauss    Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major  Op 7    
Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra    David Zinman    Members of    ArteNova     98495

14:50:00    00:23:03    Samuel Barber    Violin Concerto Op 14    
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra    Hugh Wolff    Hilary Hahn, violin    Sony     89029

15:13:00    00:15:04    Michael Haydn    Symphony No. 30 in D major         
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    CPO     999179

15:28:00    00:08:03    George Frideric Handel    Concerto Grosso in G major  Op 3        
Richard Egarr    Academy of Ancient Music    Harm Mundi     907415

15:36:00    00:12:22    Pablo de Sarasate    Carmen Fantasy Op 25    
Orchestra of Castille & Leon    Alejandro Posada    Gil Shaham, violin    Canary     7

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conducting; Catharine Baek, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00    00:14:00    Joan Tower    Made in America        
Brett Mitchell    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch    COYO     1

16:24:00    00:23:33    Maurice Ravel    Piano Concerto in G major     
London Symphony    Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos    Louis Lortie, piano    Chandos     8773

16:52:00    00:46:54    Sergei Prokofiev    Symphony No.  5 in B flat major  Op 100        
Gianandrea Noseda    BBC Philharmonic    BBC     228

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rebecca Clarke

18:03:00    00:19:20    Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco    Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201    
London Philharmonic    Leonard Slatkin    Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar    RCA     60355

18:24:00    00:09:28    Georg Philipp Telemann    Water Music Suite: Overture        
Reinhard Goebel    Cologne Musica Antiqua    Archiv     413788

18:35:00    00:15:05    Hector Berlioz    Symphonie fantastique: Daydreams -            
Christopher O'Riley, piano    Oxingale     2020

18:52:00    00:07:10    Tylman Susato    The Danserye: Renaissance Dances        
Ludwig Güttler    Güttler Brass Ensemble    BerlinClas     1090

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00    00:23:19    Joseph Eybler    Symphony No. 1 in C major         
Michael Hofstetter    Geneva Chamber Orchestra    CPO     777104

19:25:00    00:43:41    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental    
Boston Symphony Orchestra    Seiji Ozawa    Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus    DeutGram     439897

20:11:00    00:41:47    Richard Strauss    Aus Italien Op 16        
Vladimir Ashkenazy    Cleveland Orchestra    Decca     425941

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: echoing fields...spreading light (2013)  Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson, cond. 

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 1 Op 15 “To Artemis (In Her Pre-Hellenic Perspective)” (1991)  Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio, Molly Fung, violins;  Mark Jackobs, viola; Charles Bernard,
cello

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet and Orchestra   Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward, cond.

Michael Leese: Music for Harp, Percussion and Strings  Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Lucas Richman, cond. 

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia for Choirs of Oboes and English Horns   Wind Ensemble/Steven Byess, cond. 

21:56:00    00:02:48    David Lang    light moving            
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano    DeutGram     19103

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The State of American Cities. Matt Zone, President of the National League of Cities

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00    00:06:12    Felix Mendelssohn    A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61        
George Szell    Cleveland Orchestra    Sony     82849

23:08:00    00:09:14    Felix Mendelssohn    Adagio from String Symphony No. 11        
Johannes Goritzki    German Chamber Academy Neuss    Claves     9002

23:19:00    00:06:16    Claude Debussy    Ballade            
Michel Beroff, piano    Denon     18047

23:25:00    00:09:03    Erik Satie    Deux préludes posthumes et une        
Douglas Bostock    Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia    Classico     168

23:36:00    00:08:16    Antonín Dvorák    Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77            
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center    Delos     3152

23:44:00    00:09:19    Ignace Jan Paderewski    Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17    
London Symphony    Arthur Fiedler    Earl Wild, piano    Elan     82266

23:55:00    00:03:03    Aram Khachaturian    Masquerade: Romance        
Neeme Järvi    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch    Chandos     8542