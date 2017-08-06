Program Guide 08-06-2017
00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the
music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument,
the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study
15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (18751956).
Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with
pianist Christopher O’Riley.
17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (18451924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (18541925).
Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.
01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Sir Mark Elder, conductor; Richard Goode, piano
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488
Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, Op. 28
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Two Pianos--Emanuel Ax, Benjamin Hochman, Orli Shaham, and Orion Weiss, pianos; David Robertson, conductor
03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin –: Vladimir Jurowski, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin
Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No.1
Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Cinderella
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Christophorus - The adventurous German label gives us two great works from the early German Baroque, and a setting of the
Lamentations scored for soprano and psaltery!
06:00 MUSICA SACRA
06:04:00 00:08:02 Jacob Clemens non Papa Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575
06:14:00 00:11:43 Nicolas Gombert Magnificat primi toni
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Partita Time! - With varied textures and tone colors, these multi-movement scores showcase instruments and players equally
GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Auf meinen lieben Gott Simone Stella (2007 Zanin/Church of Sant’Antonio Abate, Padua, Italy) Brilliant Classics 95310/17
KARL KRAFT: Partita, O Jesu, all mein Leben, Op. 88, no. 5 Klaus Linsenmeyer (1904 Maerz/Augsburg Cathedral, Germany) Motette 11151
CRAIG PHILLIPS: Partita on Veni Creator Christopher Wells (2009 Casavant/Christ Church, Bronxville, NY) Pro Organo 7256
CHARLES CALLAHAN: Partita on Hyfrydol Charles Callahan (1992 Heritage/All Saints Church, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 2231
WILLIAM MATHIAS: Partita Stephen Cleobury (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/2008). A CD release of this same piece is available as
Priory 105
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: “I believe…” - The Credo is the central element of the Ordinary of the Mass. This program will explore a variety of choral and organ settings
that reinforce the opening statement, “I believe…”
09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Fantasies II
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op.46: Finale Rachel Barton-Pine, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Alexander Platt
Mily Balakirev: Islamay: an oriental fantasy Simon Barere, piano
Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op.3 No.1 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano
Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya: Fantasy for Orchestra USSR Symphony Orchestra/Yevgney Svetlanov
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasia Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Walter Süsskind
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 13: Movement 3-- Juilliard String Quartet
Joseph Canteloube: Rustiques for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon-- Olmos Ensemble: Paul Lueders, oboe; Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet; Sharon Kuster, bassoon Olmos Ensemble, First Unitarian
Universalist Church, San Antonio, TX
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, op. 25-- Saleem Ashkar, piano; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg
Carlos Guastavino (arr. Mimi Stillman / Gideon Whitehead): El Sampedrino-- Dolce Suono Ensemble: Mimi Stillman, flute; Gideon Whitehead, guitar Dolce Suono Ensemble, Gould Rehearsal Hall,
Lenfest Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA
Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas Op. 2, No. 3: Dance of the Arrogant Cowboy (encore)-- Joyce Yang, piano from a concert with the Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
eden ahbez: Nature Boy--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Concert Record Date: 4/1/2017
Gabriel Pierné: Introduction and Variations on a Popular Rondo Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall - Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Major for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, K.364 New York Philharmonic; Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Jaap van Zweden,
conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Franz Joseph Haydn
13:45:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op 124
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne
Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849
14:02:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42
Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075
14:04:00 00:11:29 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21
George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977
14:15:00 00:16:05 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata No. 1 in C major Op 2
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3127
14:31:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7
Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Members of ArteNova 98495
14:50:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14
St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
15:13:00 00:15:04 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 30 in D major
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179
15:28:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3
Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415
15:36:00 00:12:22 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25
Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conducting; Catharine Baek, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:05:00 00:14:00 Joan Tower Made in America
Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO 1
16:24:00 00:23:33 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major
London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 8773
16:52:00 00:46:54 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 228
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rebecca Clarke
18:03:00 00:19:20 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201
London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355
18:24:00 00:09:28 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Overture
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788
18:35:00 00:15:05 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Daydreams -
Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020
18:52:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances
Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major
Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104
19:25:00 00:43:41 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental
Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 439897
20:11:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Mumford: echoing fields...spreading light (2013) Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson, cond.
Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 1 Op 15 “To Artemis (In Her Pre-Hellenic Perspective)” (1991) Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio, Molly Fung, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Charles Bernard,
cello
Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet and Orchestra Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward, cond.
Michael Leese: Music for Harp, Percussion and Strings Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Lucas Richman, cond.
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia for Choirs of Oboes and English Horns Wind Ensemble/Steven Byess, cond.
21:56:00 00:02:48 David Lang light moving
Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The State of American Cities. Matt Zone, President of the National League of Cities
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:02:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849
23:08:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002
23:19:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade
Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047
23:25:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
23:36:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152
23:44:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17
London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266
23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542