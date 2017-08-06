Program Guide 08-06-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 4, 2016 - From El Paso, Texas, this week’s program opens with a powerhouse performance of the

music of Johannes Brahms performed by a 15-year-old violinist from Texas. We’ll also hear a lyrical new work by a talented teenage composer featuring the underappreciated brass instrument,

the euphonium, and each young musician on the program shares a clip of music that first inspired them to dedicate themselves to musical study

15-year-old violinist Claire Wells from Plano, Texas, performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (18331897), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old harpist Adam Phan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Cedar Hill, Texas, performs “Danse des Lutins” by Henriette Renié (18751956).

Euphonium player and From the Top Alum, Joe Broom performs “Song of the Ancients” for Euphonium and Piano by 17-year-old composer Karalyn Schubring (b. 1999) from Gilbert, Arizona, with

pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old flutist Madison Fanning from El Paso, Texas, performs Sicilienne, Op. 78, by Gabriel Fauré (18451924), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old pianist Adrian Liao from San Diego, California, performs Caprice Espagnol, Op.37, by Moritz Moszkowski (18541925).

Violinist Claire Wells performs the second movement, Appassionato, from Four Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 17, by Josef Suk (18741935), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Sir Mark Elder, conductor; Richard Goode, piano

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, Op. 28

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for Two Pianos--Emanuel Ax, Benjamin Hochman, Orli Shaham, and Orion Weiss, pianos; David Robertson, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin –: Vladimir Jurowski, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin

Karol Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No.1

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Cinderella

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Christophorus - The adventurous German label gives us two great works from the early German Baroque, and a setting of the

Lamentations scored for soprano and psaltery!

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:02 Jacob Clemens non Papa Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis: Gloria

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807575

06:14:00 00:11:43 Nicolas Gombert Magnificat primi toni

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Partita Time! - With varied textures and tone colors, these multi-movement scores showcase instruments and players equally

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Auf meinen lieben Gott Simone Stella (2007 Zanin/Church of Sant’Antonio Abate, Padua, Italy) Brilliant Classics 95310/17

KARL KRAFT: Partita, O Jesu, all mein Leben, Op. 88, no. 5 Klaus Linsenmeyer (1904 Maerz/Augsburg Cathedral, Germany) Motette 11151

CRAIG PHILLIPS: Partita on Veni Creator Christopher Wells (2009 Casavant/Christ Church, Bronxville, NY) Pro Organo 7256

CHARLES CALLAHAN: Partita on Hyfrydol Charles Callahan (1992 Heritage/All Saints Church, Buffalo, NY) Pro Organo 2231

WILLIAM MATHIAS: Partita Stephen Cleobury (1963 Casavant/Central Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/29/2008). A CD release of this same piece is available as

Priory 105

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: “I believe…” - The Credo is the central element of the Ordinary of the Mass. This program will explore a variety of choral and organ settings

that reinforce the opening statement, “I believe…”

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Musical Fantasies II

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op.46: Finale Rachel Barton-Pine, violin; Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Alexander Platt

Mily Balakirev: Islamay: an oriental fantasy Simon Barere, piano

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestücke Op.3 No.1 Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano

Mikhail Glinka: Kamarinskaya: Fantasy for Orchestra USSR Symphony Orchestra/Yevgney Svetlanov

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Fantasia Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Walter Süsskind

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 2 in A major, Op. 13: Movement 3-- Juilliard String Quartet

Joseph Canteloube: Rustiques for oboe, clarinet, and bassoon-- Olmos Ensemble: Paul Lueders, oboe; Ilya Shterenberg, clarinet; Sharon Kuster, bassoon Olmos Ensemble, First Unitarian

Universalist Church, San Antonio, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor, op. 25-- Saleem Ashkar, piano; Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolaj Znaider, conductor Philharmonie, Luxembourg

Carlos Guastavino (arr. Mimi Stillman / Gideon Whitehead): El Sampedrino-- Dolce Suono Ensemble: Mimi Stillman, flute; Gideon Whitehead, guitar Dolce Suono Ensemble, Gould Rehearsal Hall,

Lenfest Hall, Curtis Institute of Music, Philadelphia, PA

Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas Op. 2, No. 3: Dance of the Arrogant Cowboy (encore)-- Joyce Yang, piano from a concert with the Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

eden ahbez: Nature Boy--Ebene Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Concert Record Date: 4/1/2017

Gabriel Pierné: Introduction and Variations on a Popular Rondo Donald Sinta Saxophone Quartet Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall - Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat Major for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, K.364 New York Philharmonic; Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Jaap van Zweden,

conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for Performing Arts, New York City, NY

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of Franz Joseph Haydn

13:45:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op 124

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:00 Aaron Copland Midsummer Nocturne

Leo Smit, piano Sony 82849

14:02:00 00:02:05 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Summer Idyll Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

14:04:00 00:11:29 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21

George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

14:15:00 00:16:05 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata No. 1 in C major Op 2

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3127

14:31:00 00:08:01 Richard Strauss Serenade for 13 Winds in E flat major Op 7

Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman Members of ArteNova 98495

14:50:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

15:13:00 00:15:04 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 30 in D major

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999179

15:28:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3

Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

15:36:00 00:12:22 Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy Op 25

Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Gil Shaham, violin Canary 7

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conducting; Catharine Baek, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:14:00 Joan Tower Made in America

Brett Mitchell Cleveland Orch Youth Orch COYO 1

16:24:00 00:23:33 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G major

London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 8773

16:52:00 00:46:54 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Op 100

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 228

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rebecca Clarke

18:03:00 00:19:20 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Concerto for 2 Guitars Op 201

London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar; Naoko Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

18:24:00 00:09:28 Georg Philipp Telemann Water Music Suite: Overture

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 413788

18:35:00 00:15:05 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique: Daydreams -

Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020

18:52:00 00:07:10 Tylman Susato The Danserye: Renaissance Dances

Ludwig Güttler Güttler Brass Ensemble BerlinClas 1090

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:19 Joseph Eybler Symphony No. 1 in C major

Michael Hofstetter Geneva Chamber Orchestra CPO 777104

19:25:00 00:43:41 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 439897

20:11:00 00:41:47 Richard Strauss Aus Italien Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 425941

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: echoing fields...spreading light (2013) Julia Bruskin, cello; National Gallery Chamber Players/Peter Wilson, cond.

Fredric Lissauer: String Quartet No. 1 Op 15 “To Artemis (In Her Pre-Hellenic Perspective)” (1991) Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio, Molly Fung, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Charles Bernard,

cello

Daniel McCarthy: Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Clarinet and Orchestra Kimberly Cole, clarinet; Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players/Steven Ward, cond.

Michael Leese: Music for Harp, Percussion and Strings Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Lucas Richman, cond.

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sinfonia for Choirs of Oboes and English Horns Wind Ensemble/Steven Byess, cond.

21:56:00 00:02:48 David Lang light moving

Hilary Hahn, violin; Cory Smythe, piano DeutGram 19103

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The State of American Cities. Matt Zone, President of the National League of Cities

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849

23:08:00 00:09:14 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from String Symphony No. 11

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

23:19:00 00:06:16 Claude Debussy Ballade

Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047

23:25:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

23:36:00 00:08:16 Antonín Dvorák Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

23:44:00 00:09:19 Ignace Jan Paderewski Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17

London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Earl Wild, piano Elan 82266

23:55:00 00:03:03 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Romance

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542