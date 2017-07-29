© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-29-2017

Published July 29, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:40:10            Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104          Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl    Zuill Bailey, cello           Telarc   32927

00:45:00            00:37:20            Zdenek Fibich   Symphony No.  3 in E minor  Op 53                    Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9328

01:25:00            00:25:05            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Flute Concerto in G major          CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra          Peter Schreier   Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         439895

01:53:00            00:25:53            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 80 'Ein feste Burg is unser   New Bach Collegium Musicum           Hans-Joachim Rotzsch  Arleen Augér, soprano; Ortrun Wenkel, contralto; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig  BerlinClas         2176

02:22:00            00:38:38            Moritz Moszkowski        Piano Concerto in E major  Op 59          Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony        Antoni Wit         Markus Pawlik, piano     Naxos   553989

03:04:00            00:32:02            Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major  Op 51                                 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram         4778765

03:39:00            00:36:12            Alexander Glazunov      Symphony No.  7 in F major  Op 77                    José Serebrier           Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Warner  63236

04:18:00            00:18:28            Samuel Barber  Piano Sonata Op 26                              Joel Fan, piano Reference            119

04:40:00            00:33:55            Claude Debussy           Images for Orchestra                 Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         435766

05:17:00            00:22:29            Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in D minor          Apollo's Fire      Jeannette Sorrell   Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin           Avie      2207

05:42:00            00:06:37            Agustín Barrios La catedral                                Denis Azabagic, guitar   Naxos   554555

05:50:00            00:08:25            Richard Strauss Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance                Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia          Chandos           9354

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Manuel Ponce Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas--Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 738

06:04:48 Manuel Ponce "Estrellita"-- Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

06:08:50 Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3 Stephen Robinson, guitar Centaur Records 2056

06:26:26 Manuel Ponce Concerto for Violin and Orchestra-- Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 952

07:00:53 Carlos Guastavino Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances-- Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos;Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005 EMI Classics 58472

07:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3 Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Linda Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello EMI Classics 58472

07:30:36 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:55:56 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2 Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast) Deutsche Grammophon 001396002

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp (1915): Movement 3-- Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Two Movements for String Quartet-- Escher String Quartet Franklin College CMS, CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX Music: 8:59

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E-flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto"--Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 1:14

Claude Debussy: Iberia No. 2 from Images-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 20:23

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation--Fairmont Trio: William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:14

Kenji Bunch: Allemande pour Tout le Monde (2015)--sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:05

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight (2013)--sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:40

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1--Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor 2016 Verbier Festival, Combins, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 31:22

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00            00:17:43            Maurice Ravel   Le tombeau de Couperin                        Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         2121

10:21:00            00:11:02            Charles Wakefield Cadman        Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Northwest Sinfonietta            Christophe Chagnard     Joel Fan, piano Reference         134

10:35:00            00:14:16            Frederick Loewe            Brigadoon: Suite                       Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80375

10:51:00            00:07:24            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C major        Chamber Ensemble            Genevieve Leclair          Josh Rzepka, trumpet    Rzepka 2010

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 30, 2017 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a 16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self-motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor 

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827).[16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY; 16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY; 16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China]

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840).

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (1844-1926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gene Gutche; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Roll Over Beethoven

12:09:00            00:08:08            Daniel Auber     Fra Diavolo: Overture                Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Naxos   573418

12:19:00            00:23:24            Leopold Kozeluch          Piano Concerto No. 6 in C major            London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Hyperion           68154

12:45:00            00:07:22            Franz Schubert Rondo for Piano 4 hands in D                            Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano          Valois   4622

12:53:00            00:04:40            Peter Tchaikovsky         Coronation March in D major                  Erich Kunzel            Cincinnati Pops Orchestra          Telarc   80541

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:12:21            John Rutter       Suite for Strings            John Rutter       Royal Philharmonic            Decca   1821

13:17:00            00:18:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 31 in D major                  Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     647

13:37:00            00:12:52            Francis Poulenc Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano                         Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano       Decca   421581

13:51:00            00:33:05            José Serebrier   Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen'               José Serebrier   Barcelona Symphony        Bis       1305

14:27:00            00:11:58            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21                Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557429

14:40:00            00:11:29            Anderson & Roe            Grand Scherzo                          Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano           Steinway           30022

14:53:00            00:05:28            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  6 in D major  Op 46                        Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   430171

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gene Gutche

15:03:00            00:34:17            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor  Op 23       Mariinsky Theater Orchestra         Valéry Gergiev  Daniil Trifonov, piano     Mariinsky          530

15:39:00            00:12:19            Darius Milhaud  La Cheminée du roi René Op 205                                   Reykjavik Wind Quintet     Chandos           9362

15:53:00            00:05:27            Franz Liszt        Paganini Etude No.  2 in E flat major                              Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4795529

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:13:38            Claude Debussy           Petite Suite                   Louis Lane        Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63056

16:18:00            00:24:54            Leopold Kozeluch          Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major       London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano   Hyperion           68154

16:45:00            00:07:46            Josef Strauss    Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263                   Franz Welser-Möst     Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   4782601

16:54:00            00:03:41            Mikis Theodorakis         Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico'        Boston Pops Orchestra          John Williams    Tanglewood Festival Chorus      Sony    62592

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The End Of The World As We Know It -This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, The End Of The World As We Know It. Music from films including 12 Monkeys, Planet of the Apes, and The Last Man on Earth

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from The Day of the Triffids, 1962  Monstrous Movie Music MMM 1954  This Island Earth and other alien invasion films  Ron Goodwin  Radio Symphony Orchestra of Slovakia/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.

Main Title and The Forbidden Zone from Planet of the Apes, 1968  Masters 1249  Original 1968 Movie Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Theme and The New World from When Worlds Collide, 1951  Intrada Vol. 204  Intrada Special Collection Vol 204  Leith Stevens  original soundtrack

Last Night On Earth and Toward Light (Closing Credits) from Last Night, 1998  Sony 60830  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Alexina Louie/Alex Pauk  Espirit Orchestra/Alex Pauk, cond.

Lakta Ligunai from The Fifth Element, 1997  Virgin 7243 8 44203 2 1  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Eric Serra  London Session Orchestra/Eric Serra, cond.

Dreamers Awake from 12 Monkeys, 1995  MCA 11392  Music From The Motion Picture  Paul Buckmaster  original soundtrack/Paul Buckmaster, cond.

The End is only the Beginning from 2012, 2009  RCA 61243  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Harald Kloser/Thomas Wander  Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Brett, cond.

Human Nature from The Fifth Element, 1997  Virgin 7243 8 44203 2 1  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Eric Serra  London Session Orchestra/Eric Serra, cond.

Main Title, Attempted Communication and End Title from War of the Worlds, 1953  Intrada Special Collection Vol 204  Intrada Vol. 204  Leith Stevens  original soundtrack

Main Title, Triffids Attack and End of the Triffids from The Day of the Triffids, 1962  Monstrous Movie Music MMM 1954  This Island Earth and other alien invasion films  Ron Goodwin  Radio Symphony Orchestra of Slovakia/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.

Main Title, New Discovery and End Title from The Last Man On Earth, 1964  Monstrous Movie Music MMM 1969  Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack  Paul Sawtell  Radio Symphony Orchestra of Slovakia/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.

An Ending (Ascent) from 28 Days Later, 2002  XL Recordings XLCD 168  The Soundtrack Album  John Murphy  original soundtrack

Andy's Theme from 28 Weeks Later, 2007  La-La Land 1097  Original Motion Picture Score  John Murphy  original soundtrack/Jiri Kubik, cond.

Release from 9, 2009 – Focus 4776  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Deborah Lurie  original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The End is only the Beginning and 2012 The End of the World from 2012, 2009  RCA 61243  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Harald Kloser/Thomas Wander  Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Brett, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Teamwork: The Brothers Gershwin - Gershwin biographer Deena Rosenberg is the guest in exploring songs that celebrate the synergy of combining the right words and music

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:08            00:01:15            George and Ira Gershwin           They All Laughed          Ella Fitzgerald   Ella Sings Gershwin           Book of the Month         80-5571

18:04:20            00:03:00            George Gershwin           Promenade       Erich Kunzel      Gershwin Centennial Edition            Telarc   80445

18:12:54            00:03:00            George and Ira Gershwin           The Man I Love Lee Wiley          I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin         Smithsonian      33251-10702

18:16:29            00:02:50            George Gershwin           Rhapsody in Blue          Paul Whiteman  I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin         Smithsonian      33251-10702

18:22:03            00:02:20            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Fred and Adele Astaire  Lady Be Good -- London Recordings  Smithsonian      P14271

18:26:29            00:03:17            George and Ira Gershwin           A Foggy Day    Chris Connor     American Popular Song    Smithsonian      RD-031

18:31:40            00:02:52            George and Ira Gershwin           Bidin' My Time   Quartet Girl Crazy --Studio Cast            Nonesuch         9-79250-2

18:35:45            00:01:20            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Summertime      Dick Hyman      I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin   Smithsonian      33251-10702

18:39:21            00:00:39            George and Ira Gershwin           They Can't Take That Away From Me     Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957-2

18:40:35            00:00:18            George and Ira Gershwin           They Can't Take That Away From Me     Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957-2

18:41:33            00:00:18            George and Ira Gershwin           They Can't Take That Away From Me     Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957-2

18:43:40            00:00:15            George and Ira Gershwin           They Can't Take That Away From Me     Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957-2

18:45:12            00:00:27            George and Ira Gershwin           They Can't Take That Away From Me     Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957-2

18:48:37            00:00:35            George and Ira Gershwin           They Can't Take That Away From Me     Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino    R272957-2

18:49:30            00:03:30            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:41            00:03:15            George and Ira Gershwin           Filler: Maybe     Dawn Upshaw, Kurt Ollmann      Oh, Kay! -- Studio Cast        Nonesuch         79361-2

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:00:00            00:17:38            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Trumpet Concerto in E flat major            German Chamber Philharmonic              Alison Balsom, trumpet  EMI      16213

19:20:00            00:34:33            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  2 in C major  Op 61                    Roy Goodman         Hanover Band   RCA     61931

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:14:00            Mason Bates     Sea-Blue Circuitry

20:25:00            00:24:38            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes          

20:56:00            00:24:40            Francis Poulenc Gloria in G major          

21:24:00            00:35:01            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64               Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some recent CD releases we have acquired. Flip Wilson’s “Cowboys and Colored People”… Doctor Demento’s 25th Anniversary Album, which includes Jim Backus’ “Delicious”…  Stuart McLean tells his story “Late Date”…  This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:15            Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51                                Emerson String Quartet DeutGram         4778765

23:08:00            00:09:56            John Knowles Paine      Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23                   Zubin Mehta            New York Philharmonic  New World        374

23:20:00            00:15:40            Georg Muffat    Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major                   Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua            Archiv   453418

23:38:00            00:07:31            Jean Sibelius    Suite champêtre Op 98              William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5169

23:45:00            00:09:24            César Franck    Psyché and Eros                       Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra          Erato    88167

23:54:00            00:05:30            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27                      Wolfgang Sawallisch         Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55592

 