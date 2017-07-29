Program Guide 07-29-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:40:10 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Indianapolis Symphony Jun Märkl Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32927

00:45:00 00:37:20 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 3 in E minor Op 53 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9328

01:25:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G major CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

01:53:00 00:25:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 80 'Ein feste Burg is unser New Bach Collegium Musicum Hans-Joachim Rotzsch Arleen Augér, soprano; Ortrun Wenkel, contralto; Peter Schreier, tenor; Theo Adam, bass; St. Thomas Choir, Leipzig BerlinClas 2176

02:22:00 00:38:38 Moritz Moszkowski Piano Concerto in E major Op 59 Polish Nat'l Radio Symphony Antoni Wit Markus Pawlik, piano Naxos 553989

03:04:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

03:39:00 00:36:12 Alexander Glazunov Symphony No. 7 in F major Op 77 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 63236

04:18:00 00:18:28 Samuel Barber Piano Sonata Op 26 Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

04:40:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

05:17:00 00:22:29 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Concerto in D minor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Avie 2207

05:42:00 00:06:37 Agustín Barrios La catedral Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555

05:50:00 00:08:25 Richard Strauss Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Richard Hickox Royal Northern Sinfonia Chandos 9354

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Manuel Ponce Popular Song (Cancion Popular), from Instantaneas Mexicanas--Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 738

06:04:48 Manuel Ponce "Estrellita"-- Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

06:08:50 Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3 Stephen Robinson, guitar Centaur Records 2056

06:26:26 Manuel Ponce Concerto for Violin and Orchestra-- Henryk Szeryng, violin; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 952

07:00:53 Carlos Guastavino Baile en Cuyo, from Three Argentinian Romances-- Martha Argerich, Mauricio Vallina, pianos;Live at the Lugano Festival, June 2005 EMI Classics 58472

07:09:33 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Quartet in C, WoO 36, No. 3 Martha Argerich, piano; Renaud Capuçon, violin; Linda Chen, viola; Gautier Capuçon, cello EMI Classics 58472

07:30:36 Manuel de Falla Nights in the Gardens of Spain Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre de Paris Daniel Barenboim Erato 88255

07:55:56 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka in D, Op. 33, No. 2 Martha Argerich, piano (1967 Berlin radio broadcast) Deutsche Grammophon 001396002

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp (1915): Movement 3-- Ransom Wilson, flute; Paul Neubauer, viola; Nancy Allen, harp Album: Debussy: Complete Chamber Music Delos 3167 Music: 4:33

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Two Movements for String Quartet-- Escher String Quartet Franklin College CMS, CMSLC, Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 11:50

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Richard Baum from Houston, TX Music: 8:59

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 18 in E-flat major, B. 133, "Sostenuto"--Zoltan Kocsis, piano Album: Chopin: The 19 Waltzes Philips 412890 Music: 1:14

Claude Debussy: Iberia No. 2 from Images-- Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 20:23

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation--Fairmont Trio: William Preucil, violin; Mark Kosower, cello; Jee-Won Oh, piano The Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Palm Beach, FL Music: 2:14

Kenji Bunch: Allemande pour Tout le Monde (2015)--sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 3:05

Shawn Conley: Yann's Flight (2013)--sybarite5: Sami Merdinian and Sarah Whitney, violins; Angela Pickett, viola; Laura Metcalf, cello; Louis Levitt, bass Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 5:40

Georges Bizet: Symphony No. 1--Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor 2016 Verbier Festival, Combins, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 31:22

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:17:43 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

10:21:00 00:11:02 Charles Wakefield Cadman Dark Dancers of the Mardi Gras Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Joel Fan, piano Reference 134

10:35:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

10:51:00 00:07:24 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C major Chamber Ensemble Genevieve Leclair Josh Rzepka, trumpet Rzepka 2010

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 30, 2017 - From New York City, this week’s program features a fiery performance of the music of Argentinian composer, Alberto Ginastera performed by a 16-year-old cellist from New York, a young oboist shares some beautiful thoughts about his Honduran immigrant parents and what they’ve taught him, and an unusually self-motivated teenage piano trio, organized with no coaching or assistance from any adults delivers a wonderfully nuanced performance of Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor

18-year-old violinist Sein An from West Chester, Pennsylvania, performs Caprice d'après l'Etude en forme de Valse de C. Saint-Saëns by Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

The Clef Trio performs the fourth movement, “Finale. Prestissimo”, from Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3, by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827).[16-year-old violinist Qing Yu Chen from Bayside, NY; 16-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, NY; 16-year-old pianist Youlan Ji from New York, NY/China]

16-year-old guitarist Kang Min Shin from Cresskill, NJ, and 18-year old violinist James Yang from Tenafly, NJ, perform the first movement, Allegro Spiritoso, from “Sonata Concertata” for Violin and Guitar by Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840).

18-year-old oboist Joel Roches (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicopee, Massachusetts, performs “Solo pour Hautbois” by Émile Paladilhe (1844-1926), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old cellist Sara Scanlon from Milford, New York, performs Pampeana No. 2, Op. 21 for Cello and Piano, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Violinist Sein An performs La Capricieuse, Op.17, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gene Gutche; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Roll Over Beethoven

12:09:00 00:08:08 Daniel Auber Fra Diavolo: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

12:19:00 00:23:24 Leopold Kozeluch Piano Concerto No. 6 in C major London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 68154

12:45:00 00:07:22 Franz Schubert Rondo for Piano 4 hands in D Paul Badura-Skoda, piano; Jörg Demus, piano Valois 4622

12:53:00 00:04:40 Peter Tchaikovsky Coronation March in D major Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80541

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:12:21 John Rutter Suite for Strings John Rutter Royal Philharmonic Decca 1821

13:17:00 00:18:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31 in D major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 647

13:37:00 00:12:52 Francis Poulenc Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421581

13:51:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's 'Carmen' José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

14:27:00 00:11:58 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dances Nos. 17-21 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557429

14:40:00 00:11:29 Anderson & Roe Grand Scherzo Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30022

14:53:00 00:05:28 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D major Op 46 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Gene Gutche

15:03:00 00:34:17 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23 Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Daniil Trifonov, piano Mariinsky 530

15:39:00 00:12:19 Darius Milhaud La Cheminée du roi René Op 205 Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362

15:53:00 00:05:27 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 2 in E flat major Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:13:38 Claude Debussy Petite Suite Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63056

16:18:00 00:24:54 Leopold Kozeluch Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major London Mozart Players Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 68154

16:45:00 00:07:46 Josef Strauss Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4782601

16:54:00 00:03:41 Mikis Theodorakis Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 62592

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The End Of The World As We Know It -This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, The End Of The World As We Know It. Music from films including 12 Monkeys, Planet of the Apes, and The Last Man on Earth

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from The Day of the Triffids, 1962 Monstrous Movie Music MMM 1954 This Island Earth and other alien invasion films Ron Goodwin Radio Symphony Orchestra of Slovakia/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.

Main Title and The Forbidden Zone from Planet of the Apes, 1968 Masters 1249 Original 1968 Movie Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Main Theme and The New World from When Worlds Collide, 1951 Intrada Vol. 204 Intrada Special Collection Vol 204 Leith Stevens original soundtrack

Last Night On Earth and Toward Light (Closing Credits) from Last Night, 1998 Sony 60830 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Alexina Louie/Alex Pauk Espirit Orchestra/Alex Pauk, cond.

Lakta Ligunai from The Fifth Element, 1997 Virgin 7243 8 44203 2 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Eric Serra London Session Orchestra/Eric Serra, cond.

Dreamers Awake from 12 Monkeys, 1995 MCA 11392 Music From The Motion Picture Paul Buckmaster original soundtrack/Paul Buckmaster, cond.

The End is only the Beginning from 2012, 2009 RCA 61243 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Harald Kloser/Thomas Wander Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Brett, cond.

Human Nature from The Fifth Element, 1997 Virgin 7243 8 44203 2 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Eric Serra London Session Orchestra/Eric Serra, cond.

Main Title, Attempted Communication and End Title from War of the Worlds, 1953 Intrada Special Collection Vol 204 Intrada Vol. 204 Leith Stevens original soundtrack

Main Title, Triffids Attack and End of the Triffids from The Day of the Triffids, 1962 Monstrous Movie Music MMM 1954 This Island Earth and other alien invasion films Ron Goodwin Radio Symphony Orchestra of Slovakia/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.

Main Title, New Discovery and End Title from The Last Man On Earth, 1964 Monstrous Movie Music MMM 1969 Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack Paul Sawtell Radio Symphony Orchestra of Slovakia/Masatoshi Mitsumoto, cond.

An Ending (Ascent) from 28 Days Later, 2002 XL Recordings XLCD 168 The Soundtrack Album John Murphy original soundtrack

Andy's Theme from 28 Weeks Later, 2007 La-La Land 1097 Original Motion Picture Score John Murphy original soundtrack/Jiri Kubik, cond.

Release from 9, 2009 – Focus 4776 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deborah Lurie original soundtrack/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

The End is only the Beginning and 2012 The End of the World from 2012, 2009 RCA 61243 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Harald Kloser/Thomas Wander Hollywood Studio Symphony/James Brett, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Williams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Teamwork: The Brothers Gershwin - Gershwin biographer Deena Rosenberg is the guest in exploring songs that celebrate the synergy of combining the right words and music

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:08 00:01:15 George and Ira Gershwin They All Laughed Ella Fitzgerald Ella Sings Gershwin Book of the Month 80-5571

18:04:20 00:03:00 George Gershwin Promenade Erich Kunzel Gershwin Centennial Edition Telarc 80445

18:12:54 00:03:00 George and Ira Gershwin The Man I Love Lee Wiley I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:16:29 00:02:50 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Paul Whiteman I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:22:03 00:02:20 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Fred and Adele Astaire Lady Be Good -- London Recordings Smithsonian P14271

18:26:29 00:03:17 George and Ira Gershwin A Foggy Day Chris Connor American Popular Song Smithsonian RD-031

18:31:40 00:02:52 George and Ira Gershwin Bidin' My Time Quartet Girl Crazy --Studio Cast Nonesuch 9-79250-2

18:35:45 00:01:20 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime Dick Hyman I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:39:21 00:00:39 George and Ira Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957-2

18:40:35 00:00:18 George and Ira Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957-2

18:41:33 00:00:18 George and Ira Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957-2

18:43:40 00:00:15 George and Ira Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957-2

18:45:12 00:00:27 George and Ira Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957-2

18:48:37 00:00:35 George and Ira Gershwin They Can't Take That Away From Me Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957-2

18:49:30 00:03:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:41 00:03:15 George and Ira Gershwin Filler: Maybe Dawn Upshaw, Kurt Ollmann Oh, Kay! -- Studio Cast Nonesuch 79361-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:00:00 00:17:38 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

19:20:00 00:34:33 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61 Roy Goodman Hanover Band RCA 61931

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:14:00 Mason Bates Sea-Blue Circuitry

20:25:00 00:24:38 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes

20:56:00 00:24:40 Francis Poulenc Gloria in G major

21:24:00 00:35:01 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Act 3 Op 64 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Some recent CD releases we have acquired. Flip Wilson’s “Cowboys and Colored People”… Doctor Demento’s 25th Anniversary Album, which includes Jim Backus’ “Delicious”… Stuart McLean tells his story “Late Date”… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

23:08:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:20:00 00:15:40 Georg Muffat Chaconne from Concerto Grosso in G major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 453418

23:38:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:45:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:54:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592