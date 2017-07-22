© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-22-2017

Published July 22, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:24:44            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major                                     Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon           Decca   414291

00:29:00            00:38:15            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat            BBC Philharmonic         Juanjo Mena            Raquel Lojendio, soprano          Chandos           10694

01:10:00            00:35:56            Carl Nielsen      Symphony No.  4 Op 29             Alan Gilbert       New York Philharmonic     DaCapo            220624

01:49:00            00:31:57            Giovanni Palestrina        Mass 'Pope Marcellus'               Simon Preston  Westminster Abbey Choir      Archiv   415517

02:24:00            00:35:37            Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major                           Beaux Arts Trio            Philips  4788977

03:03:00            00:34:10            Zdenek Fibich   Symphony No.  1 in F major  Op 17                    Neeme Järvi            Detroit Symphony         Chandos           9230

03:40:00            00:25:00            Claude Debussy           String Quartet in G minor  Op 10                                    Cleveland Quartet          Telarc   80111

04:08:00            00:36:02            Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat major                                Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips  4788977

04:46:00            00:35:05            Johan Svendsen           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 4                     Mariss Jansons            Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra      EMI      49769

05:24:00            00:14:07            Sir Hamilton Harty         A Comedy Overture                   Bryden Thomson           Ulster Orchestra          Chandos           8314

05:41:00            00:06:20            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Vocalise Op 34                          Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano       Thornton           2013

05:50:00            00:08:29            Charles Tomlinson Griffes         Three Tone Pictures Op 5                      JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559164

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Igor Stravinsky: Tango Polly Ferman, piano  Romeo Records 7202

06:06:23 Kurt Weill: Tango Habanera "Youkali" Polly Ferman, piano  Romeo Records 7202

06:12:41 George Frideric Handel: Grand Concerto in c, Op. 6 No. 8  Al Ayre Español  Eduardo Lopez  Banzo Challenge 72548

06:31:10 Ernesto Halffter: Sonatina (Ballet)  Orquesta de Conciertos de Madrid  Vincente Spiteri  EMI Classics 5629

07:00:50 Anonymous: (Sephardic) Avrix mi Galanica (Let Me in My Love)  Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer  Naxos 8553617 

07:04:11 Anonymous: (Sephardic) Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door)  Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer  Naxos 8553617 

07:05:46 Anonymous: (Sephardic) A la nana (Lullaby)  Ensemble Accentus  Thomas Wimmer  Naxos 8553617 

07:10:13 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade Suite  Extremadura Symphony Orchestra  Jesus Amigo  Non Profit Music 0812

07:30:27 Xavier Montsalvatge: El gato con botas (selections)  Marisa Martins, mezzo (Gato); Isabel Monar, soprano (Princesa); Barcelona Teatro Liceu Orchestra  Antoni Ros Marba  Columna Musica 0103

07:45:01 Emilio Pujol: Tango espagnol  Julian Bream, guitar  RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2 

07:48:46 Emilio Pujol: Guajira  Julian Bream, guitar  RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2 

07:53:10 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe  Julian Bream, guitar  RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-flat, Op. 20: Movement 2-- Eduard Brunner, clarinet; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Thomas Zehetmair, violin; Stefan Schweigert, bassoon; Cheryl House, cello; James van Valkenburg, viola; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Beethoven Septet and Piano Quintet Music Philips 434036 Music: 4:34

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3-- Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, MI Music: 6:54

Frederic Chopin: 24 Preludes (selections)-- Martha Argerich, piano Album: Frederic Chopin 24 Preludes DG 415836 Music: 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in C minor, Op. 80-- Till Fellner, piano; German Symphony Orchestra; Berlin Radio Chorus; Kent Nagano, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin Music: 20:30

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne for Piano (arr. for orchestra and solo cello)-- Mark Kosower, cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 4:37

Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads-- Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:38

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Movement 4-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: ~21:45

                       

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00            00:14:49            Peter Tchaikovsky         Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61                  Neeme Järvi     Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8777

10:18:00            00:15:14            Nino Rota         The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait                John Mauceri            London Philharmonic     LPO      86

10:36:00            00:11:44            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major                          Roberto Szidon, piano    DeutGram         4779525

10:49:00            00:09:58            Franz von Suppé           Poet and Peasant: Overture                   Zubin Mehta            Vienna Philharmonic      CBS     44932

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2016 - From Idyllwild, California this week’s From the Top features the excellent students studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. We hear a wonderful young cellist from China perform the music of Schumann, we’ll meet a self-described “flute playing country boy” from rural Oklahoma ... and we’ll enjoy a brand new piece for string octet commissioned by the Idyllwild Arts Academy on the occasion of the school’s 70th anniversary

17-year-old pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai from Shenzhen, China, but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs Etude Op. 25, No. 11, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old cellist Hua Huang from Guandong Province, China but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Zart und mit Ausdruck, and the second movement, Lebhaft, leicht from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 for cello and piano by Robert Schumann (18101856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old flutist, Nicholas Stavros from Collinsville, Oklahoma, performs the second movement, Cantilena from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Alumni Feature: violinist Moni Simeonov from Bulgaria but currently living in Los Angeles, performs the second movement, Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (18221890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano. 

The Idyllwild Octet, made up of 8 young performers attending the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs and premieres the third movement, “In praise of nature… (In laude naturae)” from “Septuaginta” Op. 53, No. 6/11a by Maria Newman (b. 1962).

Violins: Derek Xu, Zhengnan (Eric) Wang, Liliya Milcheva, Anjelina Jeleva

Violas: Sheng-Chieh (Jason) Lan, Yun-Chieh (Jenny) Sung

Cellists: Hua Huang, Xiyan (Richard) Liu

Pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude-Tableau Op. 39, No. 8, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Verdi Premiere in London; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Music that Imitates Inanimate Objects

12:09:00            00:21:25            Joaquín Rodrigo           Concierto de Aranjuez    London Philharmonic     Yannick Nézet-Séguin     Milos Karadaglic, guitar  DeutGram         20039

12:34:00            00:17:03            Maurice Ravel   Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No.  2               Daniel Barenboim            Orchestra of Paris         DeutGram         4795448

12:53:00            00:06:21            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43                               Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437782

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:08:55            Richard Wagner            Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude                        Fabio Luisi            Philharmonia Zürich       Accentus          102

13:13:00            00:02:41            Henry Purcell    Abdelazer: Hornpipe      Barokksolistene            Bjarte Eike. violin            Rubicon            1017

13:17:00            00:03:28            Turlough O'Carolan        Carolan's Cup   Barokksolistene            Bjarte Eike. violin            Rubicon            1017

13:22:00            00:03:30            Anonymous      Leave her, Johnny                                 Barokksolistene Rubicon            1017

13:25:00            00:06:55            Traditional         The Travel Set  Barokksolistene            Bjarte Eike. violin            Rubicon            1017

13:36:00            00:15:47            Zoltán Kodály   Dances of Galánta                     István Kertész   London Symphony            Decca   4785437

13:53:00            00:38:15            Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat            BBC Philharmonic         Juanjo Mena            Raquel Lojendio, soprano          Chandos           10694

14:34:00            00:11:06            Alessandro Marcello      Oboe Concerto in D minor         American Classical Orchestra            Thomas Crawford          Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

14:47:00            00:11:43            Alexander Glazunov      The Seasons: Autumn Op 67                 José Serebrier   Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Warner  61434

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Verdi Premiere in London

15:03:00            00:34:57            Louise Farrenc  Symphony No. 2 in D major  Op 35                     Johannes Goritzki            NDR Radio Philharmonic           CPO     999820

15:39:00            00:13:59            Peggy Glanville-Hicks    Etruscan Concerto         Brooklyn Philharmonic   Dennis Russell Davies  Keith Jarrett, piano        MusicMast        67089

15:55:00            00:04:14            Libby Larsen     Collage: Boogie            David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony     Argo            444454

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:04:08            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Overture                     Leonard Bernstein         New York Philharmonic         Sony    63085

16:06:00            00:18:04            Leonard Bernstein         Candide: Suite              Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra            Reference         87

16:27:00            00:02:00            John Playford   Wallom Green   Barokksolistene            Bjarte Eike. violin            Rubicon            1017

16:29:00            00:03:46            Anonymous      Ballad 'Johnny Faa'       Barokksolistene            Bjarte Eike. violin            Rubicon            1017

16:32:00            00:02:38            Henry Purcell    Timon of Athens: Curtain tune    Barokksolistene            Bjarte Eike. violin    Rubicon            1017

16:38:00            00:14:24            Benjamin Britten            Matinées musicales Op 24                     Okko Kamu            Helsingborg Symphony Ondine  825

16:55:00            00:04:05            Antonio Vivaldi  Concerto alla rustica in G major              Adrian Chandler             La Serenissima      Avie      2371

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music for Your Inner Child - This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, Music for Your Inner Child. Movies based on classic children's stories including The Wizard of Oz, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Little Mermaid, The Chronicles of Narnia and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Alice Returns from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney Records D0004900002  An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

The Wizard of Oz Concert Suite from The Wizard of Oz, 1939  Philips 432 109-2  Hollywood Dreams  Herbert Stothard/Harold Arlen/E.Y. Harburg  Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, 1940  Walt Disney Records 0946 3 65028 2 3  Classic Disney, Volume II 60 Years of Musical Magic  Ned Washington/Leigh Harline  Cliff Edwards, vocals/original soundtrack recording

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, 1940  Telarc CD-80196  A Disney Spectacular  Leigh Harline  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella, 1950  Walt Disney Records D001412702  Disney Cinderella Collector's Edition  Mack David,/Al Hoffman/Jerry Livingston  Ilene Woods, vocals/original soundtrack recording

You Shall Go from Cinderella, 2015  Walt Disney Records D002179702  Disney Cinderella An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack  Patrick Doyle  original soundtrack recording/James Shearman, cond.

Farewell Charlotte and Wilbur's Homecoming from Charlotte's Web, 2006  Sony Classical 88697-02989-2  Music from the Motion Picture Charlotte's Web  Danny Elfman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Finale from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1268  The Film Music of Danny Elfman  Danny Elfman  The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Cinderella's Slipper/Finale from Cinderella, 1950  Walt Disney Records D001412702  Disney Cinderella Collector's Edition  Mack David,/Al Hoffman/Jerry Livingston  original soundtrack recording

Farewell Charlotte from Charlotte's Web, 2006  Sony Classical 88697-02989-2  Music from the Motion Picture Charlotte's Web  Danny Elfman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Overture/Spoonful of Sugar/Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious/Let's Go Fly A Kite/Chim Chim Cher-ee/Feed The Birds from Mary Poppins, 1964  Walt Disney Records D002036292  Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Mary Poppins  Richard M. Sherman/Robert B. Sherman  Julie Andrews, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Irwin Kostal, cond.

Main Title/Once Upon a Dream/Prologue and Finale from Sleeping Beauty, 1959  Walt Disney Records D00205592  Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Sleeping Beauty  George Bruns  original soundtrack recording

Flying from Peter Pan, 2003  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2  Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration  James Newton Howard  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Happy Ending from The Little Mermaid, 1989  Walt Disney Records D002065692  Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: The Little Mermaid  Alan Menken  Disney Chorus/original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, 1991  Telarc CD-80381  The Magical Music of Disney  Alan Menken  Indiana University Singing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Only the Beginning of the Adventure from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005  Walt Disney Records 61374  Original Soundtrack  Harry Gregson-Williams  The Los Angeles Recording Arts Orchestra/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Alice Reprise #5 from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney Records D0004900002  An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977  Sony 51333  John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1946 on Screen - The best of the year, including Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire and Lena Horne in two films apiece … and Judy Garland in three!  

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:15            00:02:21            Irving Berlin       A Couple of Song and Dance Men          Bing Crosby-Fred Astaire            Bing Crosby: Blue Skies MCA     MCAD-25989

18:04:37            00:03:28            Irving Berlin       Blue Skies        Bing Crosby      Bing Crosby: Blue Skies MCA            MCAD-25989

18:08:21            00:03:20            Jerome Kern-Leo Robin In Love in Vain  Mildred Bailey   Mildred Bailey: Her Greatest Performances   Columbia          JC3L22

18:12:22            00:02:49            Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein      Who?    Lena Horne       American Songbook Series: Jerome Kern     Smithsonian      RD048-4

18:15:06            00:02:19            Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein      Can't Help Lovin' That Man        Lena Horne       Lena Horne at MGM  Rhino    R272246

18:18:12            00:01:49            Cole Porter       Miss Otis Regrets          Monty Wooley   Cole Porter in Hollywood            JJA      JJA19767D

18:19:55            00:01:45            Cole Porter       You're the Top  Cary Grant, Ginny Simms          Cole Porter in Hollywood        JJA      JJA19767D

18:22:13            00:02:25            Billy Rose-D.Dreyer       There's a Rainbow Round My Shoulder  Al Jolson          The Best of Al Jolson           MCA     MCA2-10002

18:25:15            00:04:25            Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer     On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe         Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R272151

18:29:38            00:03:05            Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer     The Wild, Wild West      Virginia O'Brien The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino    R272151

18:33:19            00:02:20            Alie Wrubel-Ray Gilbert Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah       James Basket   The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song          Disney  5008-60957

18:36:11            00:02:23            Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen          Put It There, Pal            Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA     MCA-906

18:38:30            00:01:08            Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen          Personality        Dorothy Lamour James Van Heusen in Hollywood    JJA      JJA19862

18:39:32            00:02:37            Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen          It's Anybody's Spring     Bing Crosby            James Van Heusen in Hollywood           JJA      JJA19862

18:42:52            00:01:53            Harry Warren-Arthur Freed        This Heart of Mine         Fred Astaire      That's Entertainment    Rhino    R272182

18:44:42            00:03:26            George and Ira Gershwin           The Babbit and the Bromide       Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly     That's Entertainment      Rhino    R272182

18:48:08            00:03:35            Hugh Martin      Love     Lena Horne       Lena Horne at MGM      Rhino    R272246

18:51:58            00:01:02            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:15            00:03:46            Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer     Filler: Hayride    Ray Bolger, Judy Garland          The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino    R272151

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:11:33            Richard Wagner            A Faust Overture                       George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    62403

19:16:00            00:39:46            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  2 in D Op 73                  Sir Simon Rattle            Berlin Philharmonic        EMI      67254

19:56:00            00:02:59            Franz Liszt        Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major                                     Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4795529

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall 

20:05:00            00:19:56            Benjamin Britten            Sinfonia da requiem Op 20                    

20:30:00            00:27:01            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major          

21:03:00            00:36:54            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  5 in C minor  Op 67                   

21:45:00            00:13:27            Richard Wagner            Rienzi: Overture                         Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – It’s vacation time. Burland and Adams and Nichols and May take us to a study of resort activities… Alan Sherman presents his versions of “Hello Muddah, Hello Fahder,” and Gerard Hoffnung reads letters from European resorts...Jan C. Show describes summer camps for adults... This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:40            Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major                              Stephen Kovacevich, piano         EMI      55219

23:09:00            00:07:59            Johannes Brahms          Andante from Horn Trio Op 40                           Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano           Albany  1325

23:20:00            00:07:38            Padre Antonio Soler      Sonata No. 11 in B major                                   Martina Filjak, piano    Naxos   572515

23:27:00            00:09:40            Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor                      Ludwig Güttler   Virtuosi Saxoniae          Capriccio          10218

23:39:00            00:15:08            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis               Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields      Decca   414595

23:56:00            00:03:05            Mikis Theodorakis         Epitáphios No.  3 'A Day in May'                         Milos Karadaglic, guitar          DeutGram         15579

23:57:00            00:02:55            Emmerich Kálmán         What does a rosy mouth that has never                          Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion           67043

 

 