Program Guide 07-22-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

00:29:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

01:10:00 00:35:56 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

01:49:00 00:31:57 Giovanni Palestrina Mass 'Pope Marcellus' Simon Preston Westminster Abbey Choir Archiv 415517

02:24:00 00:35:37 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major Beaux Arts Trio Philips 4788977

03:03:00 00:34:10 Zdenek Fibich Symphony No. 1 in F major Op 17 Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9230

03:40:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

04:08:00 00:36:02 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 21 in B flat major Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

04:46:00 00:35:05 Johan Svendsen Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 4 Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 49769

05:24:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

05:41:00 00:06:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34 Brian Thornton, cello; Spencer Myer, piano Thornton 2013

05:50:00 00:08:29 Charles Tomlinson Griffes Three Tone Pictures Op 5 JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559164

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Igor Stravinsky: Tango Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202

06:06:23 Kurt Weill: Tango Habanera "Youkali" Polly Ferman, piano Romeo Records 7202

06:12:41 George Frideric Handel: Grand Concerto in c, Op. 6 No. 8 Al Ayre Español Eduardo Lopez Banzo Challenge 72548

06:31:10 Ernesto Halffter: Sonatina (Ballet) Orquesta de Conciertos de Madrid Vincente Spiteri EMI Classics 5629

07:00:50 Anonymous: (Sephardic) Avrix mi Galanica (Let Me in My Love) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:04:11 Anonymous: (Sephardic) Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:05:46 Anonymous: (Sephardic) A la nana (Lullaby) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

07:10:13 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade Suite Extremadura Symphony Orchestra Jesus Amigo Non Profit Music 0812

07:30:27 Xavier Montsalvatge: El gato con botas (selections) Marisa Martins, mezzo (Gato); Isabel Monar, soprano (Princesa); Barcelona Teatro Liceu Orchestra Antoni Ros Marba Columna Musica 0103

07:45:01 Emilio Pujol: Tango espagnol Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

07:48:46 Emilio Pujol: Guajira Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

07:53:10 Francisco Tárrega: Capricho Arabe Julian Bream, guitar RCA Victor Red Seal 60429-2

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet in E-flat, Op. 20: Movement 2-- Eduard Brunner, clarinet; Marie-Luise Neunecker, horn; Thomas Zehetmair, violin; Stefan Schweigert, bassoon; Cheryl House, cello; James van Valkenburg, viola; Alois Posch, double bass Album: Beethoven Septet and Piano Quintet Music Philips 434036 Music: 4:34

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sinfonia in C Major for Strings, W. 182, No. 3-- Danbi Um, violin; Daniel Phillips, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Daniel McDonough, cello; David Grossman, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 10:11

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, MI Music: 6:54

Frederic Chopin: 24 Preludes (selections)-- Martha Argerich, piano Album: Frederic Chopin 24 Preludes DG 415836 Music: 5:47

Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy in C minor, Op. 80-- Till Fellner, piano; German Symphony Orchestra; Berlin Radio Chorus; Kent Nagano, conductor Philharmonie, Berlin Music: 20:30

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Peter Tchaikovsky: Nocturne for Piano (arr. for orchestra and solo cello)-- Mark Kosower, cello; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 4:37

Dan Visconti: Lonesome Roads-- Kristin Lee, violin; Clancy Newman, cello; Michael Mizrahi, piano Astral Artists, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 16:38

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8: Movement 4-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: ~21:45

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:01:00 00:14:49 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Theme & Variations Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

10:18:00 00:15:14 Nino Rota The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait John Mauceri London Philharmonic LPO 86

10:36:00 00:11:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 in F major Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525

10:49:00 00:09:58 Franz von Suppé Poet and Peasant: Overture Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic CBS 44932

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2016 - From Idyllwild, California this week’s From the Top features the excellent students studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy. We hear a wonderful young cellist from China perform the music of Schumann, we’ll meet a self-described “flute playing country boy” from rural Oklahoma ... and we’ll enjoy a brand new piece for string octet commissioned by the Idyllwild Arts Academy on the occasion of the school’s 70th anniversary

17-year-old pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai from Shenzhen, China, but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs Etude Op. 25, No. 11, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

18-year-old cellist Hua Huang from Guandong Province, China but currently studying at the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Zart und mit Ausdruck, and the second movement, Lebhaft, leicht from Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 for cello and piano by Robert Schumann (18101856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old flutist, Nicholas Stavros from Collinsville, Oklahoma, performs the second movement, Cantilena from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Francis Poulenc (18991963), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Alumni Feature: violinist Moni Simeonov from Bulgaria but currently living in Los Angeles, performs the second movement, Allegro from the Sonata for Violin and Piano by César Franck (18221890), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

The Idyllwild Octet, made up of 8 young performers attending the Idyllwild Arts Academy, performs and premieres the third movement, “In praise of nature… (In laude naturae)” from “Septuaginta” Op. 53, No. 6/11a by Maria Newman (b. 1962).

Violins: Derek Xu, Zhengnan (Eric) Wang, Liliya Milcheva, Anjelina Jeleva

Violas: Sheng-Chieh (Jason) Lan, Yun-Chieh (Jenny) Sung

Cellists: Hua Huang, Xiyan (Richard) Liu

Pianist Hanxiao (Helen) Lai performs Etude-Tableau Op. 39, No. 8, by Sergei Rachmaninoff (18731943).

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Verdi Premiere in London; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Music that Imitates Inanimate Objects

12:09:00 00:21:25 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 20039

12:34:00 00:17:03 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4795448

12:53:00 00:06:21 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:08:55 Richard Wagner Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

13:13:00 00:02:41 Henry Purcell Abdelazer: Hornpipe Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

13:17:00 00:03:28 Turlough O'Carolan Carolan's Cup Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

13:22:00 00:03:30 Anonymous Leave her, Johnny Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017

13:25:00 00:06:55 Traditional The Travel Set Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

13:36:00 00:15:47 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta István Kertész London Symphony Decca 4785437

13:53:00 00:38:15 Manuel de Falla The Three-Cornered Hat BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Raquel Lojendio, soprano Chandos 10694

14:34:00 00:11:06 Alessandro Marcello Oboe Concerto in D minor American Classical Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marc Schachman, oboe Centaur 3108

14:47:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Verdi Premiere in London

15:03:00 00:34:57 Louise Farrenc Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 35 Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999820

15:39:00 00:13:59 Peggy Glanville-Hicks Etruscan Concerto Brooklyn Philharmonic Dennis Russell Davies Keith Jarrett, piano MusicMast 67089

15:55:00 00:04:14 Libby Larsen Collage: Boogie David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 444454

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:04:08 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Overture Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 63085

16:06:00 00:18:04 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Suite Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

16:27:00 00:02:00 John Playford Wallom Green Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

16:29:00 00:03:46 Anonymous Ballad 'Johnny Faa' Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

16:32:00 00:02:38 Henry Purcell Timon of Athens: Curtain tune Barokksolistene Bjarte Eike. violin Rubicon 1017

16:38:00 00:14:24 Benjamin Britten Matinées musicales Op 24 Okko Kamu Helsingborg Symphony Ondine 825

16:55:00 00:04:05 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto alla rustica in G major Adrian Chandler La Serenissima Avie 2371

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music for Your Inner Child - This week on The Score with Edmund Stone, Music for Your Inner Child. Movies based on classic children's stories including The Wizard of Oz, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Little Mermaid, The Chronicles of Narnia and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Alice Returns from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney Records D0004900002 An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

The Wizard of Oz Concert Suite from The Wizard of Oz, 1939 Philips 432 109-2 Hollywood Dreams Herbert Stothard/Harold Arlen/E.Y. Harburg Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, 1940 Walt Disney Records 0946 3 65028 2 3 Classic Disney, Volume II 60 Years of Musical Magic Ned Washington/Leigh Harline Cliff Edwards, vocals/original soundtrack recording

When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, 1940 Telarc CD-80196 A Disney Spectacular Leigh Harline Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes from Cinderella, 1950 Walt Disney Records D001412702 Disney Cinderella Collector's Edition Mack David,/Al Hoffman/Jerry Livingston Ilene Woods, vocals/original soundtrack recording

You Shall Go from Cinderella, 2015 Walt Disney Records D002179702 Disney Cinderella An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Patrick Doyle original soundtrack recording/James Shearman, cond.

Farewell Charlotte and Wilbur's Homecoming from Charlotte's Web, 2006 Sony Classical 88697-02989-2 Music from the Motion Picture Charlotte's Web Danny Elfman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Finale from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1268 The Film Music of Danny Elfman Danny Elfman The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Cinderella's Slipper/Finale from Cinderella, 1950 Walt Disney Records D001412702 Disney Cinderella Collector's Edition Mack David,/Al Hoffman/Jerry Livingston original soundtrack recording

Farewell Charlotte from Charlotte's Web, 2006 Sony Classical 88697-02989-2 Music from the Motion Picture Charlotte's Web Danny Elfman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Overture/Spoonful of Sugar/Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious/Let's Go Fly A Kite/Chim Chim Cher-ee/Feed The Birds from Mary Poppins, 1964 Walt Disney Records D002036292 Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Mary Poppins Richard M. Sherman/Robert B. Sherman Julie Andrews, vocals/original soundtrack recording/Irwin Kostal, cond.

Main Title/Once Upon a Dream/Prologue and Finale from Sleeping Beauty, 1959 Walt Disney Records D00205592 Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: Sleeping Beauty George Bruns original soundtrack recording

Flying from Peter Pan, 2003 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration James Newton Howard original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Happy Ending from The Little Mermaid, 1989 Walt Disney Records D002065692 Walt Disney Records The Legacy Collection: The Little Mermaid Alan Menken Disney Chorus/original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, 1991 Telarc CD-80381 The Magical Music of Disney Alan Menken Indiana University Singing Hoosiers/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Only the Beginning of the Adventure from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, 2005 Walt Disney Records 61374 Original Soundtrack Harry Gregson-Williams The Los Angeles Recording Arts Orchestra/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Alice Reprise #5 from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney Records D0004900002 An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 Sony 51333 John Wiliams Greatest Hits 1969-1999 John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1946 on Screen - The best of the year, including Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire and Lena Horne in two films apiece … and Judy Garland in three!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:15 00:02:21 Irving Berlin A Couple of Song and Dance Men Bing Crosby-Fred Astaire Bing Crosby: Blue Skies MCA MCAD-25989

18:04:37 00:03:28 Irving Berlin Blue Skies Bing Crosby Bing Crosby: Blue Skies MCA MCAD-25989

18:08:21 00:03:20 Jerome Kern-Leo Robin In Love in Vain Mildred Bailey Mildred Bailey: Her Greatest Performances Columbia JC3L22

18:12:22 00:02:49 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Who? Lena Horne American Songbook Series: Jerome Kern Smithsonian RD048-4

18:15:06 00:02:19 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Can't Help Lovin' That Man Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

18:18:12 00:01:49 Cole Porter Miss Otis Regrets Monty Wooley Cole Porter in Hollywood JJA JJA19767D

18:19:55 00:01:45 Cole Porter You're the Top Cary Grant, Ginny Simms Cole Porter in Hollywood JJA JJA19767D

18:22:13 00:02:25 Billy Rose-D.Dreyer There's a Rainbow Round My Shoulder Al Jolson The Best of Al Jolson MCA MCA2-10002

18:25:15 00:04:25 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272151

18:29:38 00:03:05 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer The Wild, Wild West Virginia O'Brien The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272151

18:33:19 00:02:20 Alie Wrubel-Ray Gilbert Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah James Basket The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song Disney 5008-60957

18:36:11 00:02:23 Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen Put It There, Pal Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA-906

18:38:30 00:01:08 Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen Personality Dorothy Lamour James Van Heusen in Hollywood JJA JJA19862

18:39:32 00:02:37 Johnny Burke-James Van Heusen It's Anybody's Spring Bing Crosby James Van Heusen in Hollywood JJA JJA19862

18:42:52 00:01:53 Harry Warren-Arthur Freed This Heart of Mine Fred Astaire That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:44:42 00:03:26 George and Ira Gershwin The Babbit and the Bromide Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:48:08 00:03:35 Hugh Martin Love Lena Horne Lena Horne at MGM Rhino R272246

18:51:58 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:46 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Filler: Hayride Ray Bolger, Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272151

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:11:33 Richard Wagner A Faust Overture George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62403

19:16:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 2 in D Op 73 Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 67254

19:56:00 00:02:59 Franz Liszt Paganini Etude No. 5 in E major Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:19:56 Benjamin Britten Sinfonia da requiem Op 20

20:30:00 00:27:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

21:03:00 00:36:54 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

21:45:00 00:13:27 Richard Wagner Rienzi: Overture Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – It’s vacation time. Burland and Adams and Nichols and May take us to a study of resort activities… Alan Sherman presents his versions of “Hello Muddah, Hello Fahder,” and Gerard Hoffnung reads letters from European resorts...Jan C. Show describes summer camps for adults... This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:40 Franz Schubert Moment Musical No. 6 in A flat major Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 55219

23:09:00 00:07:59 Johannes Brahms Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

23:20:00 00:07:38 Padre Antonio Soler Sonata No. 11 in B major Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515

23:27:00 00:09:40 Johann Friedrich Fasch Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings in D minor Ludwig Güttler Virtuosi Saxoniae Capriccio 10218

23:39:00 00:15:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Decca 414595

23:56:00 00:03:05 Mikis Theodorakis Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:57:00 00:02:55 Emmerich Kálmán What does a rosy mouth that has never Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043