Program Guide 07-16-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 18, 2016 - From Davis, California, this week’s From the Top features a teenage pianist who has already achieved international recognition for her interpretations of the music of J.S. Bach … we’ll enjoy Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by an extraordinary young violinist from Southern California … and we’ll meet a young cellist with a moving story about the sacrifices his whole family has made in support of his musical dreams.

Alumni Trio: violinist Alexi Kenney and cellist Brannon Cho with pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the second movement, Allegro grazioso, from Piano Trio No. 3 in F minor, Op. 65, by Antonín Dvorák (1841-1904)

19-year-old pianist Hilda Huang from Palo Alto, California, but currently studying at Yale University, performs the Prelude, Allemande, and Courante from Partita No. 1 in B-flat major, BWV 825, by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

16-year-old cellist Nathan Le from Porter Ranch, California, performs the third movement, Allegro molto vivace, from Sonata for Solo Cello, Op. 8, by Zoltán Kodály (1882-1967)

13-year-old pianist Roger Xia from Davis, California, performs Rondo a capriccio, Op. 129 (also known as “Rage Over a Lost Penny”), by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

17-year-old violinist Geneva Lewis from Irvine, California, performs “Tzigane” for Violin and Piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Emmanuel Krivine, conductor; Denis Kozhukhin, piano

Franz Liszt: Les Préludes, Symphonic Poem No. 3

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op 16

Antonin Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88

Claude Debussy: Symphonic Fragments from ‘The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian’

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Bernard Haitink and William Steinberg, conductors; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Women of the New York Choral Artists, Joseph Flummerfelt, director; Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Dianne Berkun, director

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Martin Luther, continued - Three new releases: a boxed set of early Lutheran settings set by the liturgical year, an evocation of the crucial year of 1517, and an early Baroque master in Leipzig

MUSICA SACRA

06:02:00 00:06:37 Herbert Howells Magnificat Graham Ross Choir of Clare College Harm Mundi 907579

06:11:00 00:14:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Benedicite London Symphony Sir David Willcocks Heather Harper, soprano; Bach Choir EMI 64722

06:28:00 00:01:58 Nadia Boulanger Lux aeterna Chamber Ensemble Emile Naoumoff Isabelle Sabrié, soprano MarcoPolo 223636

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Australian Adventure - a sampler of some of the sounds you’ll enjoy when participating in the upcoming PIPEDREAMS Group Tour ‘down under’

GERALD BALES: Petite Suite –Gordon Atkinson (1964 Fincham & Son/St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Melbourne).

LOUIS VIERNE: Communion, Op. 8.

ROBERT SCHUMANN: BACH Fugue No. 2, fr Op. 60 –Gordon Atkinson (1898 Fincham/St. Mary, Star-of-the-Sea, Melbourne) Move 3333

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN: Trumpet Concert in E-flat (mvts. 2 & 3) –Thomas Heywood (1929 Hill, Norman & Beard-2001 Schantz/Melbourne Town Hall) Pro Organo 7141

LUIGI CHERUBINI: Sonata for Mechanical Organ –Robert Ampt (1890 Hill, Town Hall, Sydney) Priory 6012

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Andante tranquillo, fr Sonata in A, Op. 65, no. 3 (1890 Hill/Hunter Baillie Presbyterian Church, Annandale).

JOHANNES BRAHMS: O Welt, ich muss dich lassen, Opus 122, no. 11 (1890 Davidson/St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Burwood).

J.S. BACH: Fugue in b, BWV 544 –Michael Dudman (1891 Hill/Christ Church, St. Lawrence) Walsingham 8023

ROBERT AMPT: Waltzing Matilda Variations (duet for four feet) –Robert Ampt & Amy Johansen (1979 Sharp/Sydney Opera House) Move 3170

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music for Meditation - In the heat of summer, and as the pace of life slows for many, we spend time on sacred music that inspires meditation and reflection

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Bug Music

Paul Linke: The Glow-worm (Gavotte Pavlova) – London Symphony Orchestra/Richard Bonynge (London 433863 CD) 7:13

Gabriel Fauré: Papillon, Op. 77 – Steven Doane, cello; Barry Snyder, piano (Bridge 9038 CD) 3:00

Josef Strauss: Die Libelle (the dragonfly) – Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Carlos Kleiber (Sony 45564 CD) 5:05

Josquin Desprez: El grillo (the cricket) – The Early Music Consort of London/David Munrow (Virgin 61334 CD) 1:46

Georges Bizet: Le grillon (the cricket) – Ann Murray, mezzo soprano; Graham Johnson, piano (Hyperion 66976 CD) 4:22

G.F. Telemann: “Cricket” Symphony – Wiener Akademie/Martin Haselböck (Novalis 150115 CD) 8:38

François Couperin: Le Moucheron (the gnat) – Angela Hewitt,piano (Hyperion 67440 CD) 2:10

Jacques Offenbach: Ballet de Mouches (ballet of the flies) Valse – The Gulbenkian Orchestra/Michael Swierczewksi (Nimbus 5303 CD) 4:08

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Flight of the Tuba Bee (arr. Howard Cable) – The Canadian Brass (Philips 432571 CD) 1:26

Modest Mussorgsky (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov): Song of the Flea - Fyodor Chaliapin; bass; Orchestra/Eugene Goossens (Seraphim 60218 LP) 2:45

Deems Taylor: “Looking Glass Insects” from Through the Looking Glass Suite – Seattle Symphony/Gerard Schwarz (Delos 3099 CD) 2:52

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernest Chausson: Chamber Concerto: Sicilienne-- David Lefevre, violin; Alan Lefevre, piano; Alcan Quartet Album: Chausson: Concert - Mathieu: Trio & Quintette Analekta 9286 Music: 4:39

Bernard Andres: Algues: Seven Pieces for Flute and Harp-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 10:27

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1-- Monica Raga, flute; Maria Jesus Avila, harp Teatro Monumental, Madrid, Spain Music: 1:46

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 10:47

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance"-- Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 3:05

Ernest Chausson: Poème, for violin and orchestra Op. 25-- Joshua Bell, violin; Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Daniel Harding, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden Music: 16:10

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle (arr. Hector Berlioz): La Marseillaise-- Andrea Guiot, soprano; Claude Cales, baritone; Choeur du Theatre National de l'Opera de Paris; Les Petits Chanteurs a la Croix de Bois; Orchestra of Paris; Jean-Pierre Jacquillat, conductor Album: La Marseillaise EMI 47647 Music: 7:17

Claude Debussy: Suite Bergamasque Movement 3 Clair de Lune-- Leon Fleisher, piano String Theory at the Hunter, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 5:01

John Adams: Absolute Jest-- St. Lawrence String Quartet; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 25:15

Ramin Djawadi (arr. Robin Smith): Medley from Game of Thrones-- 2CELLOS: Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, cellos; London Symphony Orchestra; Robin Smith, conductor Album: 2CELLOS: Score Sony 88985349122 Music: 5:04

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Harold Arlen

"The Wizard of Oz" Soundtrack (1939)--The MGM Symphony Orchestra/Herbert Stothart (Rhino 71999 CD)

(arr. Fletcher Henderson) Get Happy (1930)--The Benny Goodman Orchestra (Avid 542 CD)

(arr. Billy May) It Was Written in the Stars (1948)--The Ella Fitzgerald Band (Verve 817528 CD)

I've Got the World on a String (1932)--Frank Sinatra,vocal/The Nelson Riddle Orchestra (Saga 7576117 CD)

It's Only a Paper Moon (1933)--The King Cole Trio (Naxos 8.120826 CD)

I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues" (1959)--The Louis Armstrong Orchestra (Naxos 8.120609 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:31 Julius Fucik The Merry Blacksmiths March Op 218 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 5158

14:02:00 00:04:01 Charles S. Belsterling March of the Steel Men Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 85

14:06:00 00:15:56 Ralph Vaughan Williams Concerto Accademico in D minor London Symphony André Previn James Buswell, violin RCA 60581

14:22:00 00:12:22 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 10 in E flat major Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

14:34:00 00:04:54 Zdenek Fibich Poème Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891

14:50:00 00:23:18 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite Op 34 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Choir CBS 44934

15:13:00 00:09:17 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Violin & Cello in B flat major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Amanda Forsyth, cello Analekta 8783

15:22:00 00:09:06 Sir Edward Elgar Bach's Fantasia & Fugue in C minor Op 86 Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

15:31:00 00:11:03 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's 'Manfred' Op 115 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

15:42:00 00:05:59 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 32 in C sharp minor Op 50 Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Naxos 555048

15:54:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; David Oistrakh, violin and conductor – an archival concert recorded live in Severance Hall, celebrating the Centenary of the Orchestra

16:05:00 00:09:08 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture

16:18:00 00:40:43 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

17:04:00 00:51:10 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

17:58:00 00:01:21 Johannes Brahms Waltz No. 15 in A flat major Op 39 Yaara Tal, piano; Andreas Groethuysen, piano Sony 53285

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Violinist, Conductor and Composer Eugene Ysaÿe

18:04:00 00:20:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio: Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977

18:26:00 00:11:57 Georges Bizet The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite Daniel Barenboim Orchestra of Paris EMI 64869

18:40:00 00:13:05 Georg Philipp Telemann Viola Concerto in G major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, viola Analekta 8783

18:55:00 00:04:03 John Field Nocturne No. 15 in D minor Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

19:00 SPECIAL: Nikita Mndoyants & the Omni Quartet recorded April 30 th at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in University Circle, presented by the Cleveland International Piano Competition

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Bagatelles Op 126

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 8 in B-flat Op 84

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44

20:25:00 00:33:08 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 421439

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sonata for Horn and Piano — Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 19:49

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Bocadillos Floridianos — Ashley Barrett, oboe; Inara Zandmane, piano (Centaur 3182) 21:57

Stephen T. Griebling: Queensmere: December 1964 — Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra/Jerzy Swoboda, cond. (MMC 2027) 10:47

21:56:00 00:02:37 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Mazurka Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Remarks from Paolo DeMaria with the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ohio Dept. of Education - Paolo DeMaria's 30-year career has focused on school finance and promoting higher student achievement, college readiness and completion, and school choice for families. He was unanimously chosen as Superintendent in 2010. Prior to his role as Superintendent of Schools, he served in many roles including working for Education First Consulting; serving as chief policy advisor for Governor Robert Taft and Governor George Voinovich; overseeing charter schools, vouchers, and state report cards for the Ohio Department of Education; and serving the Ohio Board of Regents as executive vice chancellor. The collective experiences have made him an "unabashed cheerleader" for Ohio's public schools as he works to ensure all K-12 schools service students. His own children attended Columbus Public Schools and charter high schools. He has co-authored several publications, including K-12/Higher Education Alignment: An Action Agenda for Increasing Student Success. For this Friday Forum, Paolo DeMaria discusses the challenges and opportunities facing Ohio’s 3,600 public schools and more than 1.6 million students.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:41 Franz Schubert Allegretto in C minor Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550

23:07:00 00:08:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 Pinchas Zukerman, violin; Jessica Linnebach, violin; Jethro Marks, viola; Donnie Deacon, viola; Amanda Forsyth, cello CBC 5230

23:19:00 00:03:49 Eugène Ysaÿe Rêve d'enfant Op 14 Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

23:22:00 00:07:18 William Grant Still Mother and Child Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

23:30:00 00:07:31 Franz Liszt Harmonies poétiques: Hymne de L' enfant Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479

23:40:00 00:04:48 Felix Mendelssohn Adagio from Sextet Op 110 Bartholdy Piano Quartet Andra Darzins, viola; Wolfgang Wagner, double bass Naxos 550966

23:44:00 00:09:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from String Quintet No. 3 Tokyo String Quartet Pinchas Zukerman, viola RCA 60940

23:56:00 00:03:16 Mikhail Glinka Nocturne in F minor Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037