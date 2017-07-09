Program Guide 07-09-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2016 - From Lake Jackson, Texas, this week’s From the Top features an energetic 11-year-old pianist from Texas performing the music of Mendelssohn, we’ll hear a brand new work for four cellos written by a brilliant teenage composer from Pennsylvania, and we’ll meet a very confident young trumpet player who thrives on the pressure of playing a brass instrument—he loves the challenge that, because the instrument is so loud, everyone can hear any mistake he might make. Not surprisingly, this young player makes very few.

11-year-old pianist Bryant Li from Katy, Texas, performs Etude No. 6 in F major (Presto) from 15 Etudes de Virtuosité, Op. 72, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925)

17-year-old flutist Mei Stone (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Waco, Texas, and currently a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Moderato, and third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Pierre Sancan (1916-2008), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellists Patricia Ryan, Jakob Nierenz, Jenaesha Iwaasa, and Matthew Gustafson from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University perform the third movement, “Meditative, still,” from “Abrasions” for Cello Quartet by 18-year-old composer Aiyana Braun (b. 1997) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently a freshman at the Curtis Institute of Music)

16-year-old violinist Joshua Brown from Gurnee, Illinois, performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4, for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old trumpet player Ayman A. Abouleish from Houston, Texas, performs the first movement, Mit Kraft, from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Flutist Mei Stone performs the third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Henri Dutilleux (1916-2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Edo de Waart, conductor; Orion Weiss, piano

Michael Ippolito: Nocturne

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5--Fritz Reiner, conductor

02:57:00 00:01:47 Nicola Matteis Ground after the Scotch Humor Chamber Orchestra of Europe Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram 13993

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor (Bach); Soloists: Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; Joelle Harvey, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Tyler Duncan, baritone; Bach Collegium Japan chorus; Yale Schola Cantorum, chorus

Claude Vivier Orion

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9

J.S. Bach: Magnificat

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italian Early Baroque continued - The lovely Marian Vespers of Cavalli; an examination of the feminine sacred and divine in the early 17th century; and Frescobaldi on accordion!.

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:07 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80506

06:14:00 00:12:21 Giuseppe Verdi Stabat Mater from 'Four Sacred Pieces' Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

06:28:00 00:03:10 Thomas Tallis Salvator mundi Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Tapestry - whether picturesque or provocative, these diverse composers weave an intriguing spell.

JAMES H. ROGERS: Scherzoso –Charles Echols (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Raven 978

LEO SOWERBY: Pageant –Garnell Copeland (1956 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Vermont Organ Academy 88295

ALFRED FEDAK: Variations on Beach Spring –Christopher Marks (1865 Beach/United Presbyterian Church, Schaghticoke, NY) OHS 2006

GARY DAVISON: Magnificat, fr St. Francis Canticles –Washington National Cathedral Girl Choristers/Michael McCarthy, director; Christopher Betts (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral) Gothic 49289

JAMES WOODMAN: Harmony & Counterpoint in C (Lydian) –Erik Simmons (1973 Marcussen/Laurenskerk, Rotterdam, Netherlands) Soundspells 139

GEORGE BAKER: Danse Diaboloque –Stephen Tharp (2009 Schoenstein/St. James Episcopal Church, New York, NY) Acis 31995

OLIVER SHAW: The Bristol March.

ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK: Kum ba yah.

SHAW: Trip to Pawtucket –Timothy Broege (1885 Roosevelt/Memorial Church, Elberon, NJ) Glass Bottom Studios 2016

DAVID ASHLEY WHITE: 2 Pieces (Aria; Fanfare for St. Anthony) –Sigurd Øgaard (1991 Fisk/Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, Houston, TX) Gothic 49299

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New, Part 2 - So many fine new recordings of choral and organ music have been released this summer that it calls for a second helping of “What’s New?”! Peter DuBois shares some choral and organ gems from these new CDs.

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: It’s too darned hot

George Gershwin: Porgy & Bess: “Summertime” – Leontyne Price, soprano; David Garvey, piano (RCA 68435 CD) 2:35

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Summer – Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Apollo’s Fire (AF20-01 CD) 10:46

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Summer – finale – Miah Persson, soprano; Jeremy Overdon, tenor; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass; London Symphony Chorus and Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (LSO 0708 CD) 8:00

Claude Debussy: Prelude for the Afternoon of a Faun – Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DG 4777161 CD) 9:51

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d’été: “Le spectre de la rose” – Eleanor Steber, soprano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Dimitri Mitropoulos (Sony 62356 CD) 6:25

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Scherzo – Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Richard Chailly (Decca 4810778 CD) 4:17

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10-- The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6-- Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Giovanni Paolo Cima and Dario Castello: Two Sonatas in Stile Moderno-- Red Priest: Piers Adams, recorders; David Greenberg, violin; Angela East, cello; David Wright, harpsichord Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 9:01

Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 19:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for Flute and Strings in D major, K. 285-- Lorna McGhee, flute; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:38

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Nicolò Paganini

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:43 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Telarc 80378

14:03:00 00:03:20 Dominick Argento The Dream of Valentino: Tango David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Argo 444454

14:07:00 00:15:25 David Diamond The Enormous Room Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119

14:22:00 00:13:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor Op 27 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

14:36:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

14:51:00 00:27:47 Ottorino Respighi Church Windows Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80356

15:20:00 00:12:49 Michael Haydn Symphony No. '1B' in F major Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5392

15:35:00 00:09:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 19032

15:47:00 00:10:16 Ottorino Respighi Fantasia slava BBC Philharmonic Sir Edward Downes Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9311

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:10:00 00:18:00 Roger Briggs Fountain of Youth

16:34:00 01:10:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major

17:50:00 00:09:08 Hector Berlioz Roman Carnival Overture Op 9 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: David Diamond Arrives, Randall Thompson Departs

18:03:00 00:21:01 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:26:00 00:12:03 Ottorino Respighi Pastorale afterTartini in C major National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Pinchas Zukerman, violin Analekta 8783

18:41:00 00:16:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland 2017 - Recorded 6/29 “Innocence/Corruption“

CARL MARIA VON WEBER Clarinet Quintet in B-flat Major, Op. 34

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 15 in A Major, Op. 141, arranged for piano trio and percussion

Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Alexander Cohen, percussion; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Marc Damoulakis, percussion; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano; Oliver Herbert, cello; Yura Lee, viola; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Josef Špaček, violin; Paul Yancich, percussion

-and-

Recorded 7/1 “Full Circle”

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK Piano Quintet in A Major, No. 2, Op. 81

Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Diana Cohen, violin; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Yura Lee, viola; Teng Li, viola; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Josef Špaček, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frederick Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2, Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) — Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17

Donald Erb: The Watchman Fantasy (1988) — Gregory Fulkerson, violin; Audrey Andrist, piano, synthesizer (Albany 092) 20:33

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) — Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ohio 2018 Meet the Candidates: Mary Taylor

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic Sony 90578

23:05:00 00:08:35 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

23:16:00 00:08:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Symphony No. 35 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7574

23:27:00 00:04:14 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Telarc 80378

23:31:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60149

23:38:00 00:16:12 Ralph Vaughan Williams Lento from Symphony No. 2 Richard Hickox London Symphony Chandos 9902

23:56:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131