WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Program Guide 07-09-2017

Program Guide 07-09-2017

Published July 9, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2016 - From Lake Jackson, Texas, this week’s From the Top features an energetic 11-year-old pianist from Texas performing the music of Mendelssohn, we’ll hear a brand new work for four cellos written by a brilliant teenage composer from Pennsylvania, and we’ll meet a very confident young trumpet player who thrives on the pressure of playing a brass instrument—he loves the challenge that, because the instrument is so loud, everyone can hear any mistake he might make. Not surprisingly, this young player makes very few.

11-year-old pianist Bryant Li from Katy, Texas, performs Etude No. 6 in F major (Presto) from 15 Etudes de Virtuosité, Op. 72, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925)

17-year-old flutist Mei Stone (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Waco, Texas, and currently a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Moderato, and third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Pierre Sancan (1916-2008), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellists Patricia Ryan, Jakob Nierenz, Jenaesha Iwaasa, and Matthew Gustafson from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University perform the third movement, “Meditative, still,” from “Abrasions” for Cello Quartet by 18-year-old composer Aiyana Braun (b. 1997) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently a freshman at the Curtis Institute of Music)

16-year-old violinist Joshua Brown from Gurnee, Illinois, performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4, for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old trumpet player Ayman A. Abouleish from Houston, Texas, performs the first movement, Mit Kraft, from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Flutist Mei Stone performs the third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Henri Dutilleux (1916-2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Edo de Waart, conductor; Orion Weiss, piano

Michael Ippolito: Nocturne

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5--Fritz Reiner, conductor

02:57:00            00:01:47            Nicola Matteis   Ground after the Scotch Humor  Chamber Orchestra of Europe               Daniel Hope, violin; Members of DeutGram         13993

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Masaaki Suzuki, conductor (Bach); Soloists: Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; Joelle Harvey, soprano; Iestyn Davies, countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Tyler Duncan, baritone; Bach Collegium Japan chorus; Yale Schola Cantorum, chorus

Claude Vivier Orion

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9

J.S. Bach: Magnificat

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italian Early Baroque continued - The lovely Marian Vespers of Cavalli; an examination of the feminine sacred and divine in the early 17th century; and Frescobaldi on accordion!.

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:07            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc   80506

06:14:00            00:12:21            Giuseppe Verdi Stabat Mater from 'Four Sacred Pieces'  Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80254

06:28:00            00:03:10            Thomas Tallis    Salvator mundi                          Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807572

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Tapestry - whether picturesque or provocative, these diverse composers weave an intriguing spell.

JAMES H. ROGERS:  Scherzoso –Charles Echols (1927 Casavant-2001 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN) Raven 978

LEO SOWERBY:  Pageant –Garnell Copeland (1956 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Thomas Church, New York, NY) Vermont Organ Academy 88295

ALFRED FEDAK:  Variations on Beach Spring –Christopher Marks (1865 Beach/United Presbyterian Church, Schaghticoke, NY) OHS 2006

GARY DAVISON:  Magnificat, fr St. Francis Canticles –Washington National Cathedral Girl Choristers/Michael McCarthy, director; Christopher Betts (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral) Gothic 49289

JAMES WOODMAN:  Harmony & Counterpoint in C (Lydian) –Erik Simmons (1973 Marcussen/Laurenskerk, Rotterdam, Netherlands) Soundspells 139

GEORGE BAKER:  Danse Diaboloque –Stephen Tharp (2009 Schoenstein/St. James Episcopal Church, New York, NY) Acis 31995

OLIVER SHAW:  The Bristol March. 

ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK:  Kum ba yah. 

SHAW:  Trip to Pawtucket –Timothy Broege (1885 Roosevelt/Memorial Church, Elberon, NJ) Glass Bottom Studios 2016

DAVID ASHLEY WHITE:  2 Pieces (Aria; Fanfare for St. Anthony) –Sigurd Øgaard (1991 Fisk/Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, Houston, TX) Gothic 49299

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New, Part 2 - So many fine new recordings of choral and organ music have been released this summer that it calls for a second helping of “What’s New?”! Peter DuBois shares some choral and organ gems from these new CDs.

 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: It’s too darned hot

George Gershwin: Porgy & Bess: “Summertime” – Leontyne Price, soprano; David Garvey, piano (RCA 68435 CD) 2:35

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons: Summer – Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord; Apollo’s Fire (AF20-01 CD) 10:46

Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seasons: Summer – finale – Miah Persson, soprano; Jeremy Overdon, tenor; Andrew Foster-Williams, bass; London Symphony Chorus and Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (LSO 0708 CD) 8:00

Claude Debussy: Prelude for the Afternoon of a Faun – Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (DG 4777161 CD) 9:51

Hector Berlioz: Les nuits d’été:  “Le spectre de la rose” – Eleanor Steber, soprano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Dimitri Mitropoulos (Sony 62356 CD) 6:25

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Scherzo – Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Richard Chailly (Decca 4810778 CD) 4:17

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10-- The Shanghai String Quartet  Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6-- Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Giovanni Paolo Cima and Dario Castello: Two Sonatas in Stile Moderno-- Red Priest: Piers Adams, recorders; David Greenberg, violin; Angela East, cello; David Wright, harpsichord Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 9:01

Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 19:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for Flute and Strings in D major, K. 285-- Lorna McGhee, flute; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:38

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Nicolò Paganini

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:43            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Procession of the Sardar                        David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony     Telarc   80378

14:03:00            00:03:20            Dominick Argento          The Dream of Valentino: Tango              David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony     Argo     444454

14:07:00            00:15:25            David Diamond The Enormous Room                Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Delos   3119

14:22:00            00:13:48            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 14 in C sharp minor  Op 27                             HJ Lim, piano    EMI      64952

14:36:00            00:06:00            Gioacchino Rossini        L'inganno felice: Overture                       Christian Benda            Prague Sinfonia Naxos   570934

14:51:00            00:27:47            Ottorino Respighi          Church Windows                       Jesús López-Cobos            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80356

15:20:00            00:12:49            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. '1B' in F major                Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch  Nimbus 5392

15:35:00            00:09:58            Johann Sebastian Bach Toccata & Fugue in D minor                   Yannick Nézet-Séguin            Philadelphia Orchestra   DeutGram         19032

15:47:00            00:10:16            Ottorino Respighi          Fantasia slava   BBC Philharmonic         Sir Edward Downes            Geoffrey Tozer, piano    Chandos           9311

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:10:00            00:18:00            Roger Briggs    Fountain of Youth

16:34:00            01:10:28            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat major

17:50:00            00:09:08            Hector Berlioz   Roman Carnival Overture Op 9              Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: David Diamond Arrives, Randall Thompson Departs

18:03:00            00:21:01            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome                   Lorin Maazel      Cleveland Orchestra          Decca   4787779

18:26:00            00:12:03            Ottorino Respighi          Pastorale afterTartini in C major National Arts Centre Orchestra          Pinchas Zukerman         Pinchas Zukerman, violin           Analekta           8783

18:41:00            00:16:50            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3                  Jesús López-Cobos  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra    Telarc   80309

 

19:00 SPECIAL: ChamberFest Cleveland 2017 - Recorded 6/29 “Innocence/Corruption“

CARL MARIA VON WEBER Clarinet Quintet in B-flat Major, Op. 34

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 15 in A Major, Op. 141, arranged for piano trio and percussion

Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Alexander Cohen, percussion; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Marc Damoulakis, percussion; Zoltán Fejérvári, piano; Oliver Herbert, cello; Yura Lee, viola; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Josef Špaček, violin; Paul Yancich, percussion

-and-

Recorded 7/1 “Full Circle”

ANTONÍN DVOŘÁK Piano Quintet in A Major, No. 2, Op. 81

Artists: Julie Albers, cello; Diana Cohen, violin; Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Yura Lee, viola; Teng Li, viola; Roman Rabinovich, piano; Josef Špaček, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Frederick Lissauer: String Quartet No. 2, Op. 25 “From an Earthen Cathedral” (1994) — Cavani String Quartet (private CD) 14:17

Donald Erb: The Watchman Fantasy (1988) — Gregory Fulkerson, violin; Audrey Andrist, piano, synthesizer (Albany 092) 20:33

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) — Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ohio 2018 Meet the Candidates: Mary Taylor

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:03:03            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman                 Leonard Bernstein            New York Philharmonic  Sony    90578

23:05:00            00:08:35            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of                             Orpheus Chamber Orchestra      DeutGram         437533

23:16:00            00:08:55            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Symphony No. 35             Jeannette Sorrell   Apollo's Fire      Koch Intl           7574

23:27:00            00:04:14            Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the              David Zinman            Baltimore Symphony     Telarc   80378

23:31:00            00:07:16            Aaron Copland  Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts                Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           RCA     60149

23:38:00            00:16:12            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Lento from Symphony No. 2                   Richard Hickox  London Symphony        Chandos           9902

23:56:00            00:02:52            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22                     Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

 

 

 