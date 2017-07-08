Program Guide 07-08-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:18:39 Percy Grainger Suite 'In a Nutshell' Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

00:24:00 00:25:43 Sir William Walton Viola Concerto in A minor London Symphony André Previn Yuri Bashmet, viola RCA 63292

00:53:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

01:33:00 00:20:37 Maurice Ravel Gaspard de la nuit Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

01:57:00 00:44:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major Jack Brymer London Wind Soloists Decca 4785437

02:44:00 01:02:23 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor Daniel Barenboim Berlin Philharmonic Teldec 21485

03:50:00 00:15:36 Erik Satie Parade David Porcelijn BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 293

04:10:00 00:25:35 Friedrich Witt Jena Symphony in C major Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 572089

04:39:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

05:18:00 00:25:45 Adalbert Gyrowetz Symphony in D Op 12 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9791

05:47:00 00:06:35 Georg Schürmann Ludovicus Pius: Overture Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

05:51:00 00:07:45 Heinrich Marschner The Falconer's Bride: Overture Op 65 Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week, the “Sound of the City” of Buenos Aires from the Argentine master of the tango, Juan Carlos Cirigliano, and a Boccherini Guitar Quintet from the 18th century Spanish Royal Court.

Esta semana "El sonido de la ciudad" de Buenos Aires por el maestro argentino del tango, Juan Carlos Cirigliano, y un quinteto para guitarra desde la corte real española del siglo 18 por Luigi Boccherini.

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano Centaur 2125

06:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc Musica 1079

06:36:55 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178

07:21:28 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Glacia Symphony Orchestra Victor Pablo Perez Koch International 7597

07:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10-- The Shanghai String Quartet Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6-- Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Giovanni Paolo Cima and Dario Castello: Two Sonatas in Stile Moderno-- Red Priest: Piers Adams, recorders; David Greenberg, violin; Angela East, cello; David Wright, harpsichord Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 9:01

Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 19:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for Flute and Strings in D major, K. 285-- Lorna McGhee, flute; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:38

09:57:00 00:02:10 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:38 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Andrew Manze Helsingborg Symphony CPO 777671

10:03:00 00:13:22 Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3311

10:17:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

10:27:00 00:13:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp Decca 414595

10:41:00 00:07:28 Peter Tchaikovsky Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony 48056

10:50:00 00:03:03 Alan Hovhaness Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 Gerard Schwarz Eastern Music Festival Orch Naxos 559755

10:54:00 00:03:05 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Hoedown Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2016 - From Lake Jackson, Texas, this week’s From the Top features an energetic 11-year-old pianist from Texas performing the music of Mendelssohn, we’ll hear a brand new work for four cellos written by a brilliant teenage composer from Pennsylvania, and we’ll meet a very confident young trumpet player who thrives on the pressure of playing a brass instrument—he loves the challenge that, because the instrument is so loud, everyone can hear any mistake he might make. Not surprisingly, this young player makes very few.

11-year-old pianist Bryant Li from Katy, Texas, performs Etude No. 6 in F major (Presto) from 15 Etudes de Virtuosité, Op. 72, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925)

17-year-old flutist Mei Stone (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Waco, Texas, and currently a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Moderato, and third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Pierre Sancan (1916-2008), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellists Patricia Ryan, Jakob Nierenz, Jenaesha Iwaasa, and Matthew Gustafson from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University perform the third movement, “Meditative, still,” from “Abrasions” for Cello Quartet by 18-year-old composer Aiyana Braun (b. 1997) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently a freshman at the Curtis Institute of Music)

16-year-old violinist Joshua Brown from Gurnee, Illinois, performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4, for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old trumpet player Ayman A. Abouleish from Houston, Texas, performs the first movement, Mit Kraft, from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Flutist Mei Stone performs the third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Henri Dutilleux (1916-2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: John Williams, Musical Tree-Hugger? CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ludwig van Beethoven, the Pianist

12:09:00 00:06:03 Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

12:18:00 00:07:00 Percy Grainger Children's March 'Over the Hills and Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

12:28:00 00:12:49 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

12:43:00 00:15:56 Jacques Ibert Divertissement Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

12:58:00 00:01:23 Traditional Comin' Thro' the Rye La Nef Meredith Hall, soprano Atma 2336

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:11:50 Gioacchino Rossini Semiramide: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

13:15:00 00:19:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

13:37:00 00:13:56 Johann Christian Bach Sinfonia Concertante in D major Hanover Band Anthony Halstead Rachel Brown, flute; Utako Ikeda, flute; Graham Cracknell, violin; Peter Hanson, violin; Sebastian Comberti, cello CPO 999628

13:53:00 00:27:54 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire ApolloFire 2002

14:24:00 00:13:08 Lars-Erik Larsson Pastoral Suite Op 19 Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

14:39:00 00:10:19 Enrique Granados Valses poéticos Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

14:52:00 00:07:29 William Boyce Symphony No. 5 in D major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: John Williams, Musical Tree-Hugger?

15:03:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

15:34:00 00:17:18 Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Koch Intl 7576

15:54:00 00:05:28 Alexander Scriabin Waltz in A flat Op 38 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:18:31 Percy Grainger The Warriors City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle Malcolm Wilson, piano; Roderick Elms, piano; Wayne Marshall, piano EMI 56412

16:23:00 00:14:54 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle Sir Colin Davis London Symphony LSO Live 516

16:40:00 00:10:24 Johann Strauss Jr Emperor Waltz Op 437 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

16:53:00 00:05:39 Randall Thompson Alleluia Timothy Seelig Turtle Creek Chorale Reference 49

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Team Portraits - movies with assembled teams, working together, including Guardians of the Galaxy, The Magnificent Seven, The Avengers, Remember the Titans, X-Men: First Class, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Assemble from The Avengers, 2012 - Hollywood Records/Intrada D001759402 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Claire de Lune from Suite Bergamasque used in Ocean's Eleven, 2001 - Warner Bros 9 48112-2 - Music From The Motion Picture - Claude Debussy - The Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy, cond.

Alliance Assembly and The Main Reactor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 1983 - RCA 09026-68748-2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Mission Accomplished End Titles from The Guns of Navarone, 1961 - Tadlow Music TADLOW 001 - World Premiere Recording of the Complete Film Score - Dimitri Tiomkin - The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Theme from The Great Escape, 1964 - Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 - Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Cerebro from X-Men: First Class, 2011 - Sony Masterworks 8869792451 1 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Henry Jackman - original soundtrack recording/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

I Want to Assemble a Task Force from Suicide Squad, 2016 - Sony Classical 88985362632 - Original Motion Picture Score - Steven Price - original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

World's Worst Parking Valet from Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 128 2 - Music From The Motion Picture - Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Mutant and Proud and First Class from X-Men: First Class, 2011 - Sony Masterworks 8869792451 1 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Henry Jackman - original soundtrack recording/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Main Titles from Fantastic Four, 2005 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration - John Ottman - Hollywood Studio Symphony/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

The Squad from Suicide Squad, 2016 - Sony Classical 88985362632 - Original Motion Picture Score - Steven Price - original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Assemble from The Avengers, 2012 - Hollywood Records/Intrada D001759402 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Guardians United and Groot Cocoon from Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014 - Hollywood Records D002014802 - Original Score - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Seven Riders from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 - Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 - Sony Classical S2K 51333 - John Williams' Greatest Hits - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: There’s a Place for Us: Utopias in Song - What would your perfect world look like? We may find it in an hour that will take us to 17 utopias explored in songs from stage and screen.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:03:59 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Camelot Richard Harris Camelot -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 3102-2

18:04:53 00:03:15 L.Bernstein-Lillian Hellman Eldorado Robert Rounseville Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86859

18:08:03 00:01:47 J.Styne-B.Comden-A.GreenNeverland Never Never Land Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:09:46 00:01:21 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Juanita Hall South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:11:00 00:00:46 Harry Warren Ballet Music from Shangri-La Orchestra Ballets on Broadway Painted Smiles PSCD-149

18:11:38 00:03:15 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Solla Sollew Kevin Chamberlain Suessical the Musical --Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-792

18:15:39 00:02:28 George Gershwin-Lou Paley Come to the Moon Brent Barrett Broadway Showstoppers Angel 7777-54586

18:18:15 00:01:35 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Beautiful, Beautiful World Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48209

18:20:06 00:01:52 Vernon Duke-John LaTouche Cabin in the Sky Ethel Waters Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R272245

18:22:14 00:01:10 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg T'morra, T'morra Joan McCracken Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013561

18:23:21 00:02:47 Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner Here I'll Stay Barbara Brussell Kurt Weill in America Andreasong 83650-0000

18:27:09 00:02:14 John Kander-Fred Ebb Tomorrow Belongs to Me Company Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:29:56 00:01:05 Galt MacDermot-Gerome Ragni-James Rado Aquarius Company Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:30:56 00:02:18 L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim Somewhere Dawn Upshaw I Wish It So Nonesuch 79345-2

18:34:03 00:03:08 Leonard Bernstein Little White House Company Trouble in Tahiti -- Original Cast Polydor 827845-2

18:37:09 00:02:28 George Gershwin-I.Gershwin Meadow Serenade Rebecca Luker, Brent Barrett Strike Up the Band Nonesuch 7559-79273

18:39:54 00:03:35 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein The Folks Who Live on the Hill Peggy Lee Miss Peggy Lee Capitol 7777-97826

18:43:47 00:01:25 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Brigadoon Chorus Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1001-2-RG

18:45:55 00:03:18 Stephen Sondheim Sunday Chorus Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5042

18:49:19 00:02:29 Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse The Land Where the Good Songs Go Hal Cazelet The Land Where the Good Songs Go Harbinger HCD-1901

18:52:00 00:01:00 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:43 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Oklahoma! Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 73 in D major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 439779

19:26:00 00:31:11 Anton Rubinstein Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony Michael Stern Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67508

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf; conductor - an archival concert from 10/07/1982

20:05:00 00:19:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 7 in D major

20:29:00 00:34:44 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 1 in B flat major Op 38

21:08:00 00:22:31 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

21:35:00 00:24:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 39 in E flat major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We celebrate Bastille Day with “French for Beginners” by Michael Bentine, “Simultaneous Translation” from “Not the 9 O’Clock News” and Raffi and crew singing “Les Zombies et les Loup-Garous”…Jacques Brel narrates “Pierre at le Loup” (Peter and the Wolf) in French... Eartha Kitt sings “Bal Petit Bal” from “New Faces of 1952”…Jan C. Snow talks about “Plant Housekeeping” (in English)...This Week in the Media.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:29 Percy Grainger Dreamery Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584

23:08:00 00:04:53 Horatio Parker Reverie from "Six Lyrics" Op 25 Peter Kairoff, piano Albany 315

23:13:00 00:07:17 Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:23:00 00:06:28 Maurice Ravel Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit' Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421

23:29:00 00:08:24 Richard Wagner Siegfried: Forest Murmurs Daniel Barenboim Chicago Symphony Orchestra Erato 45786

23:37:00 00:06:54 Robert Schumann Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113 Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano RCA 60112

23:46:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34 Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:55:00 00:04:48 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 19 in C sharp minor Op 25 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449

23:56:00 00:02:31 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 Royal Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Janine Jansen, violin Decca 475011