WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-08-2017

Published July 8, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:18:39            Percy Grainger  Suite 'In a Nutshell'                    Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony EMI      56412

00:24:00            00:25:43            Sir William Walton         Viola Concerto in A minor          London Symphony        André Previn   Yuri Bashmet, viola       RCA     63292

00:53:00            00:37:10            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76                    Witold Rowicki            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

01:33:00            00:20:37            Maurice Ravel   Gaspard de la nuit                                 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano            Decca   16421

01:57:00            00:44:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major                  Jack Brymer      London Wind Soloists   Decca   4785437

02:44:00            01:02:23            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 2 in C minor                   Daniel Barenboim          Berlin Philharmonic     Teldec  21485

03:50:00            00:15:36            Erik Satie          Parade              David Porcelijn  BBC Symphony Orchestra         BBC            293

04:10:00            00:25:35            Friedrich Witt    Jena Symphony in C major                    Patrick Gallois   Sinfonia Finlandia           Naxos   572089

04:39:00            00:35:44            Aaron Copland  Appalachian Spring                   Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony     RCA     63511

05:18:00            00:25:45            Adalbert Gyrowetz         Symphony in D Op 12                Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9791

05:47:00            00:06:35            Georg Schürmann         Ludovicus Pius: Overture                                   Academy Ancient Music Berlin      Harm Mundi      901852

05:51:00            00:07:45            Heinrich Marschner        The Falconer's Bride: Overture Op 65                 Alfred Walter            Slovak State Philharmonic         MarcoPolo        223342

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week, the “Sound of the City” of Buenos Aires from the Argentine master of the tango, Juan Carlos Cirigliano, and a Boccherini Guitar Quintet from the 18th century Spanish Royal Court.

Esta semana "El sonido de la ciudad" de Buenos Aires por el maestro argentino del tango, Juan Carlos Cirigliano, y un quinteto para guitarra desde la corte real española del siglo 18 por Luigi Boccherini.

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2 in c, BWV 826 Enrique Graf, piano Centaur 2125  

06:23:35 Juan Carlos Cirigliano El sonido de la ciudad Musica Camerata Montreal Cbc Musica 1079

06:36:55 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 2 in E Richard Savino, guitar; Artaria Quartet Harmonia Mundi 907039

07:01:00 Alberto Ginastera Pampeana No. 3 Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Eduardo Mata Sono Luminus 90178

07:21:28 Antonio Vivaldi Guitar Concerto in D     Manuel Barrueco, guitar; Glacia Symphony Orchestra     Victor Pablo Perez Koch International 7597   

07:35:01 Evaristo Fernandez Blanco Suite de danzas antiguas Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga José Luis Temes Verso 2094

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op. 8, No. 8 Felix Mendelssohn: Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op. 34, No. 2 Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR Time: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14, in C-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto Murray Perahia, piano Album: Immortal Beloved: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Sony 760861 Music: 4:30

Felix Mendelssohn: Twelve Fugues for String Quartet No. 10-- The Shanghai String Quartet  Museum of Jewish Heritage, New York, NY Music: 2:30

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in F minor, Op. 80, No. 6-- Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Viginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA Music: 25:08

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Giovanni Paolo Cima and Dario Castello: Two Sonatas in Stile Moderno-- Red Priest: Piers Adams, recorders; David Greenberg, violin; Angela East, cello; David Wright, harpsichord Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens, GA Music: 9:01

Aaron Copland: Suite from Billy the Kid-- Artosphere Festival Orchestra; Corrado Rovaris, conductor Walton Arts Center, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, AR Music: 19:40

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for Flute and Strings in D major, K. 285-- Lorna McGhee, flute; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Ronald Thomas, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 13:38

09:57:00            00:02:10            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 3                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2275

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:38            Lars-Erik Larsson          Pastoral                        Andrew Manze  Helsingborg Symphony        CPO     777671

10:03:00            00:13:22            Edvard Grieg     Piano Concerto: First movement Op 16   Ohio Philharmonic            Domenico Boyagian      Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 3311

10:17:00            00:07:07            Franz Lehár       The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball                   Sir John Eliot Gardiner            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         463185

10:27:00            00:13:00            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'           Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner        Iona Brown, violin; Kenneth Heath, cello; Skaila Kanga, harp       Decca   414595

10:41:00            00:07:28            Peter Tchaikovsky         Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13                 Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Sony    48056

10:50:00            00:03:03            Alan Hovhaness            Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355                Gerard Schwarz            Eastern Music Festival Orch       Naxos   559755

10:54:00            00:03:05            Aaron Copland  Rodeo: Hoedown                                  Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano     DeutGram         4795023

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 4, 2016 - From Lake Jackson, Texas, this week’s From the Top features an energetic 11-year-old pianist from Texas performing the music of Mendelssohn, we’ll hear a brand new work for four cellos written by a brilliant teenage composer from Pennsylvania, and we’ll meet a very confident young trumpet player who thrives on the pressure of playing a brass instrument—he loves the challenge that, because the instrument is so loud, everyone can hear any mistake he might make. Not surprisingly, this young player makes very few.

11-year-old pianist Bryant Li from Katy, Texas, performs Etude No. 6 in F major (Presto) from 15 Etudes de Virtuosité, Op. 72, by Moritz Moszkowski (1854-1925)

17-year-old flutist Mei Stone (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Waco, Texas, and currently a student at the Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the first movement, Moderato, and third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Pierre Sancan (1916-2008), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Cellists Patricia Ryan, Jakob Nierenz, Jenaesha Iwaasa, and Matthew Gustafson from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University perform the third movement, “Meditative, still,” from “Abrasions” for Cello Quartet by 18-year-old composer Aiyana Braun (b. 1997) from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently a freshman at the Curtis Institute of Music)

16-year-old violinist Joshua Brown from Gurnee, Illinois, performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4, for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old trumpet player Ayman A. Abouleish from Houston, Texas, performs the first movement, Mit Kraft, from Sonata for Trumpet and Piano by Paul Hindemith (1895-1963), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

Flutist Mei Stone performs the third movement, Animé, from Sonatine for Flute and Piano, by Henri Dutilleux (1916-2013), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: John Williams, Musical Tree-Hugger? CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ludwig van Beethoven, the Pianist

12:09:00            00:06:03            Ludwig van Beethoven   Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19            Mahler Chamber Orchestra       Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            Sony    370548

12:18:00            00:07:00            Percy Grainger  Children's March 'Over the Hills and                   Jerry Junkin            Dallas Wind Symphony Reference         117

12:28:00            00:12:49            Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise                           Benjamin Grosvenor, piano          Decca   4785334

12:43:00            00:15:56            Jacques Ibert    Divertissement              Paavo Järvi       Tapiola Sinfonietta        Bis            630

12:58:00            00:01:23            Traditional         Comin' Thro' the Rye     La Nef              Meredith Hall, soprano  Atma            2336

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00            00:11:50            Gioacchino Rossini        Semiramide: Overture                Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe      DeutGram         431653

13:15:00            00:19:18            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55                       Vladimir Jurowski          Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

13:37:00            00:13:56            Johann Christian Bach   Sinfonia Concertante in D major             Hanover Band            Anthony Halstead          Rachel Brown, flute; Utako Ikeda, flute; Graham Cracknell, violin; Peter Hanson, violin; Sebastian Comberti, cello          CPO     999628

13:53:00            00:27:54            George Frideric Handel  Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3                  Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire      ApolloFire         2002

14:24:00            00:13:08            Lars-Erik Larsson          Pastoral Suite Op 19                  Dorrit Matson    New York Scandia Symphony       Centaur 2607

14:39:00            00:10:19            Enrique Granados         Valses poéticos                        Benjamin Grosvenor, piano            Decca   4785334

14:52:00            00:07:29            William Boyce   Symphony No. 5 in D major  Op 2                      Christopher Hogwood            Academy of Ancient Music         l'Oiseau 436761

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: John Williams, Musical Tree-Hugger?

15:03:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead  San Francisco Symphony            Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym 2009

15:34:00            00:17:18            Georg Philipp Telemann Don Quixote: Suite                    Jeannette Sorrell            Apollo's Fire      Koch Intl           7576

15:54:00            00:05:28            Alexander Scriabin        Waltz in A flat Op 38                              Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   4785334

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:18:31            Percy Grainger  The Warriors     City of Birmingham Symphony   Sir Simon Rattle            Malcolm Wilson, piano; Roderick Elms, piano; Wayne Marshall, piano      EMI      56412

16:23:00            00:14:54            Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: The High Castle                      Sir Colin Davis            London Symphony        LSO Live           516

16:40:00            00:10:24            Johann Strauss Jr         Emperor Waltz Op 437               Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     20081

16:53:00            00:05:39            Randall Thompson        Alleluia              Timothy Seelig  Turtle Creek Chorale            Reference         49

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Team Portraits - movies with assembled teams, working together, including Guardians of the Galaxy, The Magnificent Seven, The Avengers, Remember the Titans, X-Men: First Class, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Hollywood's Greatest Hits - Alfred Newman - Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Assemble from The Avengers, 2012 - Hollywood Records/Intrada D001759402 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Claire de Lune from Suite Bergamasque used in Ocean's Eleven, 2001 - Warner Bros 9 48112-2 - Music From The Motion Picture - Claude Debussy - The Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy, cond.

Alliance Assembly and The Main Reactor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, 1983 - RCA 09026-68748-2 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Mission Accomplished End Titles from The Guns of Navarone, 1961 - Tadlow Music TADLOW 001 - World Premiere Recording of the Complete Film Score - Dimitri Tiomkin - The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Main Theme from The Great Escape, 1964 - Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 - Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Cerebro from X-Men: First Class, 2011 - Sony Masterworks 8869792451 1 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Henry Jackman - original soundtrack recording/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

I Want to Assemble a Task Force from Suicide Squad, 2016 - Sony Classical 88985362632 - Original Motion Picture Score - Steven Price - original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

World's Worst Parking Valet from Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, 2011 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 128 2 - Music From The Motion Picture - Michael Giacchino - original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Mutant and Proud and First Class from X-Men: First Class, 2011 - Sony Masterworks 8869792451 1 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Henry Jackman - original soundtrack recording/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Main Titles from Fantastic Four, 2005 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Varese Sarabande: A 30th Anniversary Celebration - John Ottman - Hollywood Studio Symphony/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

The Squad from Suicide Squad, 2016 - Sony Classical 88985362632 - Original Motion Picture Score - Steven Price - original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Assemble from The Avengers, 2012 - Hollywood Records/Intrada D001759402 - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Guardians United and Groot Cocoon from Guardians of the Galaxy, 2014 - Hollywood Records D002014802 - Original Score - Tyler Bates - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Seven Riders from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 - Denon CO-75288 - Elmer Bernstein By Elmer Bernstein - Elmer Bernstein - Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 - Sony Classical S2K 51333 - John Williams' Greatest Hits - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: There’s a Place for Us: Utopias in Song - What would your perfect world look like? We may find it in an hour that will take us to 17 utopias explored in songs from stage and screen.

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:03:59            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       Camelot            Richard Harris   Camelot -- Film Soundtrack       Warner Bros.    3102-2

18:04:53            00:03:15            L.Bernstein-Lillian Hellman         Eldorado          Robert Rounseville        Candide -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK86859

18:08:03            00:01:47            J.Styne-B.Comden-A.GreenNeverland    Never Never Land         Mary Martin       Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast         RCA     3762-2-RG

18:09:46            00:01:21            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Bali H'ai            Juanita Hall       South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60722

18:11:00            00:00:46            Harry Warren     Ballet Music from Shangri-La      Orchestra          Ballets on Broadway            Painted Smiles  PSCD-149

18:11:38            00:03:15            Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Solla Sollew      Kevin Chamberlain         Suessical the Musical --Original B'way Cast     Decca B'way     012-159-792

18:15:39            00:02:28            George Gershwin-Lou Paley      Come to the Moon         Brent Barrett     Broadway Showstoppers   Angel    7777-54586

18:18:15            00:01:35            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Beautiful, Beautiful World           Alan Alda          The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast           Sony    SK48209

18:20:06            00:01:52            Vernon Duke-John LaTouche     Cabin in the Sky            Ethel Waters     Cabin in the Sky -- Film Soundtrack  Rhino    R272245

18:22:14            00:01:10            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           T'morra, T'morra            Joan McCracken            Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast         Decca B'way     440-013561

18:23:21            00:02:47            Kurt Weill-Alan Jay Lerner          Here I'll Stay     Barbara Brussell            Kurt Weill in America            Andreasong      83650-0000

18:27:09            00:02:14            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Tomorrow Belongs to Me           Company          Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60533

18:29:56            00:01:05            Galt MacDermot-Gerome Ragni-James Rado     Aquarius           Company          Hair -- Original Cast   RCA     82876-56085

18:30:56            00:02:18            L.Bernstein-S.Sondheim            Somewhere       Dawn Upshaw   I Wish It So            Nonesuch         79345-2

18:34:03            00:03:08            Leonard Bernstein         Little White House         Company          Trouble in Tahiti -- Original Cast     Polydor 827845-2

18:37:09            00:02:28            George Gershwin-I.Gershwin      Meadow Serenade         Rebecca Luker, Brent Barrett            Strike Up the Band        Nonesuch         7559-79273

18:39:54            00:03:35            Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein      The Folks Who Live on the Hill   Peggy Lee        Miss Peggy Lee        Capitol  7777-97826

18:43:47            00:01:25            A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe       Brigadoon         Chorus  Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     1001-2-RG

18:45:55            00:03:18            Stephen Sondheim        Sunday Chorus  Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     RCD1-5042

18:49:19            00:02:29            Jerome Kern-P.G.Wodehouse    The Land Where the Good Songs Go     Hal Cazelet            The Land Where the Good Songs Go     Harbinger          HCD-1901

18:52:00            00:01:00            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:15            00:03:43            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Filler: Oklahoma!           Gordon MacRae            Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack    Angel    7777-64691

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:40            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 73 in D major                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         439779

19:26:00            00:31:11            Anton Rubinstein           Piano Concerto No. 4 in D minor  Op 70 BBC Scottish Symphony        Michael Stern    Marc-André Hamelin, piano       Hyperion           67508

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf; conductor - an archival concert from 10/07/1982

20:05:00            00:19:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 7 in D major                           

20:29:00            00:34:44            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  1 in B flat major  Op 38 

21:08:00            00:22:31            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Suite (1919)          

21:35:00            00:24:42            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 39 in E flat major                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We celebrate Bastille Day with “French for Beginners” by Michael Bentine, “Simultaneous Translation” from “Not the 9 O’Clock News” and Raffi and crew singing “Les Zombies et les Loup-Garous”…Jacques Brel narrates “Pierre at le Loup” (Peter and the Wolf) in French... Eartha Kitt sings “Bal Petit Bal” from “New Faces of 1952”…Jan C. Snow talks about “Plant Housekeeping” (in English)...This Week in the Media.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:29            Percy Grainger  Dreamery                      Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic            Chandos           9584

23:08:00            00:04:53            Horatio Parker   Reverie from "Six Lyrics" Op 25                          Peter Kairoff, piano            Albany  315

23:13:00            00:07:17            Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta                          Milos Karadaglic, guitar            DeutGram         17000

23:23:00            00:06:28            Maurice Ravel   Ondine from 'Gaspard de la nuit'                        Benjamin Grosvenor, piano    Decca   16421

23:29:00            00:08:24            Richard Wagner            Siegfried: Forest Murmurs                      Daniel Barenboim            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Erato    45786

23:37:00            00:06:54            Robert Schumann          Märchenbilder: Langsam Op 113                                    Yuri Bashmet, viola; Mikhail Muntian, piano   RCA     60112

23:46:00            00:08:06            Edvard Grieg     Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34                  Neeme Järvi     Gothenburg Symphony        DeutGram         437520

23:55:00            00:04:48            Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 19 in C sharp minor  Op 25                             Maurizio Pollini, piano     DeutGram         4793449

23:56:00            00:02:31            Dmitri Shostakovich      The Gadfly: Romance Op 97      Royal Philharmonic        Barry Wordsworth      Janine Jansen, violin     Decca   475011

 

 