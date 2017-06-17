© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 06-17-2017

Published June 17, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:14:04            Don Gillis          Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for                Ronald Corp     New London Orchestra          Hyperion           67067

00:19:00            00:37:41            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  5 in E flat major  Op 73       Mahler Chamber Orchestra       Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            Sony    305886

01:00:00            00:30:50            Charles Gounod            Symphony No.  2 in E flat major             Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  462125

01:34:00            00:35:27            Igor Stravinsky  Symphony in E flat major  Op 1              Mikhail Pletnev  Russian National Orchestra         DeutGram         453434

02:12:00            00:37:46            Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major                                    Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony    61964

02:53:00            00:45:11            Joachim Raff    Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 153                  Hilary Davan Wetton            Milton Keynes City Orchestra     Hyperion           66628

03:41:00            00:38:26            Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9   St Cecilia Academy Orchestra    Myung-Whun Chung            Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram         459365

04:22:00            00:18:25            Charles Gounod            Petite Symphonie for Winds in B flat major                      Gerard Oskamp Norwegian Winds          Victoria 19095

04:43:00            00:39:30            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  2 in C minor  Op 17                    Geoffrey Simon   London Symphony        Chandos           9190

05:25:00            00:12:53            E. J. Moeran      Second Rhapsody                     Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos           8639

05:41:00            00:06:15            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book  8: Wedding Day at                            Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI      57296

05:50:00            00:08:09            Girolamo Frescobaldi    Aria detto Balletto                                  Eliot Fisk, guitar            MusicMast        67130

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the Simón Bolíver Youth Orchestra of Venezuela in rousing selections by Dimitri Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, and Leonard Bernstein.   

Esta semana el director venezolano, Gustavo Dudamel dirige la Orquesta Simón Bolívar Juvenil de Venezuela en selecciones conmovedoras de Dimitri Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, y Leonard Bernstein.

06:00:50 Manuel Blasco de Nebra: Piano Sonata No. 6 in E  Pedro Casals, piano  Naxos 8572150                       

06:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 001345802    

06:22:25 Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego  Simón Bolívar  Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 001345802       

06:27:13 Leonard Bernstein: Mambo, from West Side Story  Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela  Gustavo Dudamel  Deutsche Grammophon 47774457      

06:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov: Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried  St. Lawrence String Quartet  EMI Classics 57356              

06:39:12 Alberto Ginastera: Milonga  Santiago Rodriguez, piano  Elan 2202                    

06:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli: Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a  Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields  Philips 426263              

07:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter: The Baker's Dawn Suite  Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid          Jose Ramon Encinar  Naxos 8557623             

07:17:16 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande Suite  Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra            Enrique Batiz  ASV 686                  

07:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4  New World Symphony  Michael Tilson Thomas  RCA Victor Red Seal 68538            

07:57:00            00:01:35            Leroy Anderson The Typewriter  BBC Concert Orchestra  Leonard Slatkin Alasdair Malloy, typewriter          Naxos   559357

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D major. Op.51, No.1, D733, No. 1-- Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Franco Milliacci / Domenico Mudugno (arr. Robert Rice): Nel Blu dipinto di blu (Volare)-- The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 4:05

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William White from Portland, OR Music: 8:35

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movements 1 & 2-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:09

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6, D. 589 (excerpts)-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: ~26:04

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283-- Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

Katie Barrick: Caffeine Smile-- Spokane String Quartet; Mateusz Wolski, conductor Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:09

**Joshua Bell Feature: Dance of the Violin**

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole (excerpts)--Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestre symphonique de Montreal; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Lalo: Symphonie espagnole London Decca 425501 Music: 14:51

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:19            Giovanni Gabrieli           Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8                                   National Brass Ensemble           OberlinMus       1504

10:03:00            00:09:43            Francesco Geminiani     Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major                     Andrew Manze   Academy of Ancient Music         Harm Mundi      907261

10:13:00            00:11:01            Felix Mendelssohn        Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 90                   Carl Topilow            CIM Orchestra   CIM      2003

10:27:00            00:06:14            John Barry        Dances With Wolves: Theme                  Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80319

10:36:00            00:09:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27        Cleveland Orchestra          Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Decca   15498

10:47:00            00:03:11            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3              Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

10:50:00            00:03:23            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama                        Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

10:54:00            00:04:34            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise             Mikhail Pletnev            Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         457634

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 15, 2017 - From York, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features outstanding young musicians soloing with the York Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Lawrence Golan. We’ll enjoy a 17-year-old’s performance of one of Schumann’s most beautiful works for cello, a teenager that switched his focus from soccer to clarinet thanks to a life-changing concert experience, and a young violinist tackles Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the York Symphony Orchestra

19-year-old clarinetist Andrew Mazanko performs Rondo from Concerto No. 1, Op. 73 for Clarinet and Orchestra by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), with the York Symphony Orchestra

Violinist and From the Top alum Ben Detrick performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók (1881-1945), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Zoe Lin performs Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Baron Cao performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in A minor, S.244 by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

16-year-old violinist Daniel Rafimayeri performs II. Adagio from Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 for Violin and Orchestra, by Max Bruch (1838-1920), with the York Symphony Orchestra

The York Symphony Orchestra, under the directions of Lawrence Golan, performs Coriolan Overture, Op.62, by Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Torke's "Grand Central Station"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Frideric Handel and O ther Composers’ Water Music

12:09:00            00:22:35            Igor Stravinsky  Pulcinella Suite                         Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         419628

12:34:00            00:07:28            Victor Herbert    Babes in Toyland: Suite             Keith Brion        Razumovsky Symphony        Naxos   559025

12:45:00            00:06:43            Don Gillis          Paul Bunyan                  Ian Hobson       Sinfonia Varsovia            Albany  768

12:54:00            00:05:02            George Gershwin           An American in Paris     Opus Two                     William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano    Azica    71290

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00            00:20:00            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Suite (1919)                       Paavo Järvi       Cincinnati Symphony        Telarc   80587

13:23:00            00:06:14            Igor Stravinsky  Suite No.  2 for Small Orchestra             Riccardo Chailly            London Sinfonietta        Decca   417114

13:31:00            00:19:09            Aaron Copland  Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes                Michael Tilson Thomas  San Francisco Symphony     RCA     63511

13:52:00            00:31:37            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major     Southbank Sinfonia            Simon Over       Alessio Bax, piano         Signum 321

14:27:00            00:09:28            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314                  Franz Welser-Möst      Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    544071

14:37:00            00:15:25            Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 8               Franz Welser-Möst            Cleveland Orchestra      TCO      1021

14:55:00            00:03:55            Franz Schubert The Twin Brothers: Overture                   Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia            Naxos   570329

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Torke's "Grand Central Station";

15:03:00            00:28:14            Howard Hanson Symphony No.  2 Op 30             Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   559701

15:34:00            00:15:43            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Fantasy        Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67403

15:52:00            00:06:31            Robert Schumann          Toccata in C Op 7                                 Sviatoslav Richter, piano    DeutGram         4796018

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:24:09            Igor Stravinsky  Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss'                    Vladimir Jurowski            Russian National Orchestra        PentaTone        61

16:28:00            00:05:31            Charles Gounod            St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus          German Radio Philharmonic            Karel Mark Chichon       Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir        DeutGram         21327

16:37:00            00:15:51            Charles Gounod            Faust: Ballet Music                    Sir Georg Solti  Orch of the Royal Opera House       Decca   4785437

16:54:00            00:04:48            Charles Gounod            Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'                                    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano         DeutGram         4795023

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Fathers In Movies - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, we honor fathers in movies, including Father of the Bride, Big Fish, Finding Nemo and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Father of the Bride, 1991  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

My Last Trip Home and End Title from My Life, 1993  epix soundtrax EK 57683  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Barry  original soundtrack recording/John Barry, cond.

Main Title from Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993  Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2  30th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music  Howard Shore  original soundtrack recording/Howard Shore, cond.

Allegro from Mandolin Concerto in A major, RV 425 used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979  Telarc CD-80221  Classics of the Silver Screen  Antonio Vivaldi  Paul Patterson, mandolin/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Father of the Bride, 1991  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Alan Silvestri  original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Wow, Finding Nemo and Fronds Like Yours from Finding Nemo, 2003  Walt Disney Records 60078-7  Disney-Pixar Finding Nemo  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Karen and Gill/Montage from Parenthood, 1989  Milan Records 73138 35800-2  Ron Howard Passions & Achievements  Randy Newman  original soundtrack recording

End Credits (Raiders March) from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989  Warner Bros 25883-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

The Ludlows from Legends of the Fall, 1994  epix soundtrax EK 66462  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Keeping Up With The Joneses from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989  Warner Bros 25883-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Stay from Interstellar, 2014  WaterTower Music WTM 39546  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Theme from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962  Denon CD-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Themes from Life is Beautiful, 1967  Silva Screen Records SILCD 1207  The European Film Music Collection  Nicola Piovani  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

This Land and King of Pride Rock from The Lion King, 1994  Walt Disney Records 60858-7  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Hans Zimmer  original soundtrack recording/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Legends of the Fall from Legends of the Fall, 1994  epix soundtrax EK 66462  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Main Themes from Hook, 1991  Telarc CD-80495  The Great Movie Scores from the Films of Steven Spielberg  John Williams  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Place Where Dreams Come True from Field of Dreams, 1989  RCA 3060-2-N  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? - Fourteen songs about money will get you thinking about your own financial goals, and ready to spur you on are Ethel Merman, Frank Sinatra, Mandy Patinkin and more

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:02:08            Cole Porter       Who Wants to Be a Milionaire?   Frank Sinatra, Celeste Holm      High Society -- Film Soundtrack         Blue Moon        BMCD3506

18:03:15            00:01:47            Jerry Herman     Penny in My Pocket      Bernie Knee      Broadway First Take      Slider Stage   SMS702

18:05:23            00:04:11            Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Capital Gains    Sydney Chaplin Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast         Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

18:10:06            00:02:38            Cole Porter       I Like Pretty Things        Georgia Engel   Cole Porter Revisited Vol. 4            Painted Smiles  PS1358

18:12:39            00:02:10            Cole Porter       I've Come to Wive It Wealthily in Padua  Brian Stokes Mitchell     Kiss Me Kate -- 1999 B'way Revival   DRG     DRG12988

18:14:43            00:02:56            Cole Porter       Where, Oh, Where         La Chanze         Out of This World -- City Center Encores DRG     DRG94764

18:17:56            00:02:54            Alan Jay Lerner-Kurt Weill          Economics       Dorothy Loudon Alan Jay Lerner Revisited          Crewe   CR1370

18:21:25            00:02:59            Marc Blizstein    Nickel Under the Foot    PJ Harvey         Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack       RCA     09026-63527

18:24:09            00:03:19            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Money  Alan Cumming   Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA            09026-63173

18:27:57            00:02:53            Elmer Bernstein-Carolyn Leigh   Rich Is Better    Company          How Now, Dow Jones -- Original B'way Cast    RCA     09026-63581

18:31:26            00:04:14            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Everything        Paul Hecht        The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK30337

18:35:56            00:03:00            Cole Porter       Love for Sale    Billie Holiday     Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings       GRP     GRD2-601

18:39:21            00:05:10            Stephen Sondheim        Franklin Shepard, Inc.    Lonnie Price      Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast    RCA     RCD1-5840

18:44:31            00:01:43            Harry Warren-Al Dubin  With Plenty of Money and You   Ted Healy         The Best of Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros. Rhino    R272169

18:46:14            00:01:40            Harry Warren-Al Dubin  We're in the Money        Ginger Rogers  The Best of Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.           Rhino    R272169

18:48:14            00:03:45            Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?           Tom Waits            Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?           Harburg Foundation      N/A

18:52:13            00:00:47            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:08            00:03:42            Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Filler: Money Isn't Ev'rything      Judith Blazer, Laura Benanti    Allegro -- Studio Cast Recording Masterworks B'way        8697-41738

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:25:12            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 38 in D               Karl Böhm         Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         4793449

19:29:00            00:25:40            Charles Gounod            Symphony No.  1 in D major                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  462125

19:58:00            00:01:41            Gustav Holst     Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33                   JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra            Naxos   572914

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Sir Andrew Davis, conductor; Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Mark Kosower, cello - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00            00:16:36            Frederick Delius            Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody           

20:25:00            00:19:48            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Oboe Concerto in A minor

20:50:00            00:43:51            Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35       

21:36:00            00:23:47            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes           Cleveland Orchestra      Vladimir Ashkenazy        Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus        Decca   417488

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean’ story is “Sam’s Birthday... Music by the Portsmouth Sinfonia (Remember them?) and we learn “How to “Cook a Conductor”…  Bob and Ray explore the “Symphony Racket”… Jan C. Snow salutes:”June is Accordion Awareness Month”, So there will be lots of accordion selections… This Week in the Media

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:08            Claude Debussy           Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune           Academy St. Martin in Fields   Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe    Decca   4782564

23:07:00            00:11:21            Charles Gounod            Hymne à Sainte Cécile                          Leslie Howard, piano            Hyperion           66683

23:20:00            00:05:00            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Round Dance of the                       Paavo Järvi            Cincinnati Symphony     Telarc   80587

23:25:00            00:09:14            Arthur Foote     A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch            Nicholas Braithwaite      Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl           7063

23:36:00            00:06:07            Lou Harrison     Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"                        Dennis Russell Davies  Brooklyn Philharmonic   MusicMast        67089

23:42:00            00:11:01            Don Gillis          Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion                       Ian Hobson            Sinfonia Varsovia          Albany  618

23:54:00            00:03:16            Robert Schumann          Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening Op 12                            Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano       Centaur 3177

23:57:00            00:02:47            Claude Debussy           Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd                Yoav Talmi            Quebec Symphony Orchestra     Atma    2377

 

 