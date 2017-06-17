Program Guide 06-17-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:14:04 Don Gillis Symphony No. 5 1/2 'A Symphony for Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 67067

00:19:00 00:37:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major Op 73 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 305886

01:00:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

01:34:00 00:35:27 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in E flat major Op 1 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 453434

02:12:00 00:37:46 Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major Emanuel Ax, piano; Pamela Frank, violin; Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Edgar Meyer, double bass; Rebecca Young, viola Sony 61964

02:53:00 00:45:11 Joachim Raff Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

03:41:00 00:38:26 Maurice Duruflé Requiem Op 9 St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Bryn Terfel, baritone; St Cecilia Academy Chorus DeutGram 459365

04:22:00 00:18:25 Charles Gounod Petite Symphonie for Winds in B flat major Gerard Oskamp Norwegian Winds Victoria 19095

04:43:00 00:39:30 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos 9190

05:25:00 00:12:53 E. J. Moeran Second Rhapsody Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8639

05:41:00 00:06:15 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 57296

05:50:00 00:08:09 Girolamo Frescobaldi Aria detto Balletto Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMast 67130

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel leads the Simón Bolíver Youth Orchestra of Venezuela in rousing selections by Dimitri Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, and Leonard Bernstein.

Esta semana el director venezolano, Gustavo Dudamel dirige la Orquesta Simón Bolívar Juvenil de Venezuela en selecciones conmovedoras de Dimitri Shostakovich, Arturo Márquez, y Leonard Bernstein.

06:00:50 Manuel Blasco de Nebra: Piano Sonata No. 6 in E Pedro Casals, piano Naxos 8572150

06:16:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802

06:22:25 Arturo Marquez: Conga del Fuego Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 001345802

06:27:13 Leonard Bernstein: Mambo, from West Side Story Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 47774457

06:32:22 Osvaldo Golijov: Lullaby and Doina, from The Man Who Cried St. Lawrence String Quartet EMI Classics 57356

06:39:12 Alberto Ginastera: Milonga Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2202

06:42:14 Ferdinando Carulli: Guitar Concerto in A, Op. 8a Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St Martin in the Fields Philips 426263

07:00:50 Rodolfo Halffter: The Baker's Dawn Suite Orchestra of the Comunidad de Madrid Jose Ramon Encinar Naxos 8557623

07:17:16 Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas and Melisande Suite Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 686

07:39:38 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA Victor Red Seal 68538

07:57:00 00:01:35 Leroy Anderson The Typewriter BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Alasdair Malloy, typewriter Naxos 559357

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Franz Schubert: Marche Militaire in D major. Op.51, No.1, D733, No. 1-- Philharmonia Orchestra; Sir Charles Groves, conductor Album: Sir Charles's Precious Music Box Denon 73674 Music: 4:33

Franco Milliacci / Domenico Mudugno (arr. Robert Rice): Nel Blu dipinto di blu (Volare)-- The King's Singers University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 4:05

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William White from Portland, OR Music: 8:35

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movements 1 & 2-- Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:09

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6, D. 589 (excerpts)-- Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: ~26:04

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 5 In G Major, K. 283-- Micah McLaurin, piano The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival 2016, Stetson Chapel, Kalamazoo College, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 17:05

Katie Barrick: Caffeine Smile-- Spokane String Quartet; Mateusz Wolski, conductor Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:09

**Joshua Bell Feature: Dance of the Violin**

Edouard Lalo: Symphonie Espagnole (excerpts)--Joshua Bell, violin; Orchestre symphonique de Montreal; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Lalo: Symphonie espagnole London Decca 425501 Music: 14:51

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:19 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504

10:03:00 00:09:43 Francesco Geminiani Concerto Grosso No.10 in F major Andrew Manze Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907261

10:13:00 00:11:01 Felix Mendelssohn Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Carl Topilow CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

10:27:00 00:06:14 John Barry Dances With Wolves: Theme Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80319

10:36:00 00:09:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Mitsuko Uchida, piano Decca 15498

10:47:00 00:03:11 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

10:50:00 00:03:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

10:54:00 00:04:34 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Polonaise Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded April 15, 2017 - From York, Pennsylvania, this week’s From the Top features outstanding young musicians soloing with the York Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Lawrence Golan. We’ll enjoy a 17-year-old’s performance of one of Schumann’s most beautiful works for cello, a teenager that switched his focus from soccer to clarinet thanks to a life-changing concert experience, and a young violinist tackles Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with the York Symphony Orchestra

19-year-old clarinetist Andrew Mazanko performs Rondo from Concerto No. 1, Op. 73 for Clarinet and Orchestra by Carl Maria von Weber (1786-1826), with the York Symphony Orchestra

Violinist and From the Top alum Ben Detrick performs Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók (1881-1945), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old cellist Zoe Lin performs Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 for Cello and Piano by Robert Schumann (1810-1856), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

16-year-old pianist Baron Cao performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11 in A minor, S.244 by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

16-year-old violinist Daniel Rafimayeri performs II. Adagio from Concerto No. 1 in G minor, Op. 26 for Violin and Orchestra, by Max Bruch (1838-1920), with the York Symphony Orchestra

The York Symphony Orchestra, under the directions of Lawrence Golan, performs Coriolan Overture, Op.62, by Ludwig Van Beethoven (1770-1827)

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Torke's "Grand Central Station"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Frideric Handel and O ther Composers’ Water Music

12:09:00 00:22:35 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628

12:34:00 00:07:28 Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland: Suite Keith Brion Razumovsky Symphony Naxos 559025

12:45:00 00:06:43 Don Gillis Paul Bunyan Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 768

12:54:00 00:05:02 George Gershwin An American in Paris Opus Two William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano Azica 71290

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:02:00 00:20:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919) Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

13:23:00 00:06:14 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra Riccardo Chailly London Sinfonietta Decca 417114

13:31:00 00:19:09 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

13:52:00 00:31:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Alessio Bax, piano Signum 321

14:27:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

14:37:00 00:15:25 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 8 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra TCO 1021

14:55:00 00:03:55 Franz Schubert The Twin Brothers: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570329

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Torke's "Grand Central Station";

15:03:00 00:28:14 Howard Hanson Symphony No. 2 Op 30 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 559701

15:34:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Hungarian Fantasy Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

15:52:00 00:06:31 Robert Schumann Toccata in C Op 7 Sviatoslav Richter, piano DeutGram 4796018

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:24:09 Igor Stravinsky Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 61

16:28:00 00:05:31 Charles Gounod St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon Elina Garanca, mezzo; Latvian Radio Choir DeutGram 21327

16:37:00 00:15:51 Charles Gounod Faust: Ballet Music Sir Georg Solti Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

16:54:00 00:04:48 Charles Gounod Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Lambert Orkis, piano DeutGram 4795023

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Fathers In Movies - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, we honor fathers in movies, including Father of the Bride, Big Fish, Finding Nemo and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Father of the Bride, 1991 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

My Last Trip Home and End Title from My Life, 1993 epix soundtrax EK 57683 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Barry original soundtrack recording/John Barry, cond.

Main Title from Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 Varese Sarabande 302 067 059 2 30th Century Fox: 75 Years of Great Film Music Howard Shore original soundtrack recording/Howard Shore, cond.

Allegro from Mandolin Concerto in A major, RV 425 used in Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979 Telarc CD-80221 Classics of the Silver Screen Antonio Vivaldi Paul Patterson, mandolin/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title from Father of the Bride, 1991 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Alan Silvestri original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Wow, Finding Nemo and Fronds Like Yours from Finding Nemo, 2003 Walt Disney Records 60078-7 Disney-Pixar Finding Nemo Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Karen and Gill/Montage from Parenthood, 1989 Milan Records 73138 35800-2 Ron Howard Passions & Achievements Randy Newman original soundtrack recording

End Credits (Raiders March) from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989 Warner Bros 25883-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

The Ludlows from Legends of the Fall, 1994 epix soundtrax EK 66462 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Keeping Up With The Joneses from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, 1989 Warner Bros 25883-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

Stay from Interstellar, 2014 WaterTower Music WTM 39546 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Theme from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1962 Denon CD-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Main Themes from Life is Beautiful, 1967 Silva Screen Records SILCD 1207 The European Film Music Collection Nicola Piovani City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

This Land and King of Pride Rock from The Lion King, 1994 Walt Disney Records 60858-7 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Hans Zimmer original soundtrack recording/Nick Glennie-Smith, cond.

Legends of the Fall from Legends of the Fall, 1994 epix soundtrax EK 66462 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner London Symphony Orchestra/James Horner, cond.

Main Themes from Hook, 1991 Telarc CD-80495 The Great Movie Scores from the Films of Steven Spielberg John Williams Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

The Place Where Dreams Come True from Field of Dreams, 1989 RCA 3060-2-N Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? - Fourteen songs about money will get you thinking about your own financial goals, and ready to spur you on are Ethel Merman, Frank Sinatra, Mandy Patinkin and more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:08 Cole Porter Who Wants to Be a Milionaire? Frank Sinatra, Celeste Holm High Society -- Film Soundtrack Blue Moon BMCD3506

18:03:15 00:01:47 Jerry Herman Penny in My Pocket Bernie Knee Broadway First Take Slider Stage SMS702

18:05:23 00:04:11 Jule Styne-Betty Comden-Adolph Green Capital Gains Sydney Chaplin Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

18:10:06 00:02:38 Cole Porter I Like Pretty Things Georgia Engel Cole Porter Revisited Vol. 4 Painted Smiles PS1358

18:12:39 00:02:10 Cole Porter I've Come to Wive It Wealthily in Padua Brian Stokes Mitchell Kiss Me Kate -- 1999 B'way Revival DRG DRG12988

18:14:43 00:02:56 Cole Porter Where, Oh, Where La Chanze Out of This World -- City Center Encores DRG DRG94764

18:17:56 00:02:54 Alan Jay Lerner-Kurt Weill Economics Dorothy Loudon Alan Jay Lerner Revisited Crewe CR1370

18:21:25 00:02:59 Marc Blizstein Nickel Under the Foot PJ Harvey Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63527

18:24:09 00:03:19 John Kander-Fred Ebb Money Alan Cumming Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:27:57 00:02:53 Elmer Bernstein-Carolyn Leigh Rich Is Better Company How Now, Dow Jones -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63581

18:31:26 00:04:14 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Everything Paul Hecht The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

18:35:56 00:03:00 Cole Porter Love for Sale Billie Holiday Billie Holiday: The Complete Decca Recordings GRP GRD2-601

18:39:21 00:05:10 Stephen Sondheim Franklin Shepard, Inc. Lonnie Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5840

18:44:31 00:01:43 Harry Warren-Al Dubin With Plenty of Money and You Ted Healy The Best of Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros. Rhino R272169

18:46:14 00:01:40 Harry Warren-Al Dubin We're in the Money Ginger Rogers The Best of Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros. Rhino R272169

18:48:14 00:03:45 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Tom Waits Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Harburg Foundation N/A

18:52:13 00:00:47 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:42 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Money Isn't Ev'rything Judith Blazer, Laura Benanti Allegro -- Studio Cast Recording Masterworks B'way 8697-41738

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 38 in D Karl Böhm Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4793449

19:29:00 00:25:40 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 1 in D major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

19:58:00 00:01:41 Gustav Holst Japanese Suite: Dance of the Wolves Op 33 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 572914

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Sir Andrew Davis, conductor; Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Mark Kosower, cello - recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:16:36 Frederick Delius Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody

20:25:00 00:19:48 Ralph Vaughan Williams Oboe Concerto in A minor

20:50:00 00:43:51 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

21:36:00 00:23:47 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Women of the; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 417488

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Stuart McLean’ story is “Sam’s Birthday... Music by the Portsmouth Sinfonia (Remember them?) and we learn “How to “Cook a Conductor”… Bob and Ray explore the “Symphony Racket”… Jan C. Snow salutes:”June is Accordion Awareness Month”, So there will be lots of accordion selections… This Week in the Media

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:08 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Albrecht Mayer, oboe Decca 4782564

23:07:00 00:11:21 Charles Gounod Hymne à Sainte Cécile Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683

23:20:00 00:05:00 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Round Dance of the Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80587

23:25:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:36:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:42:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

23:54:00 00:03:16 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces: In the Evening Op 12 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3177

23:57:00 00:02:47 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377