Program Guide 06-04-2017

FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano



01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - James Levine returns to Orchestra Hall

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D Major, K. 297 (Paris)

Arnold Schoenberg: Five Pieces for Orchestra, Op. 16

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor (CSO Resound Album)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor: Alan Gilbert ; Angela Meade, soprano; Lilli Paasikivi, mezzo-soprano; Russell Thomas, tenor; Eric Owens, bass-baritone; New York Choral Artists

Giuseppe Verdi: Messa da Requiem

Felix Mendelssohn: Magnificat in D

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The King’s Singers and Palestrina - When David Hurley decided to leave the King’s Singers after a record-breaking 26-year stint with the group, he left a beautiful testament: the Song of Solomon settings of Palestrina; this week he shares it with us.



06:04:00 00:05:49 Ola Gjeilo Evening Prayer Charles Bruffy Ted Belledin, saxophone; Ola Gjeilo, piano; Phoenix Chorale Chandos 5100

06:12:00 00:05:56 Ola Gjeilo Second Eve Voces8 Decca 4785703

06:20:00 00:09:08 Eric Whitacre Alleluia Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Hey, Louis, Louis - A tribute to the memory of composer Louis Vierne (1870-1937), master of the Cavaillé-Coll organ at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

LOUIS VIERNE: Allegro, fr Symphony No. 2 in e, Op. 20 Virgil Fox (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Riverside Church, New York, NY) EMI Classics 66386 (Cochereau takes 9:23 for this same movement on the old console at Notre Dame)

VIERNE: Choral, fr Symphony No. 2 in e, Op. 20 Pierre Cochereau (1868 Cavaillé-Coll/Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France) Solstice 177/8 & FYCD 028 (midway, transfer from mono to stereo)

VIERNE: Allegretto, Op. 1; Verset Fugue, In exitu Israël (1894) Pierre Cochereau (Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris) Solstice 914

J.S. BACH: Fantasy in g, BWV 542 Louis Vierne (Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris) EMI Classics 74866 (recorded in 1928)

VIERNE: Carillon de Longpont & Arabesque, fr Pieces in Free Style, Op. 31 Brenda Lynne Leach (2003 Berghaus/St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral, Wilkes-Barre, PA) Pro Organo 7237

VIERNE: Stele pour un infant defunt, fr Triptyque, Op. 58 Marsha Heather Long (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Koch 7008

VIERNE: Meditation (1928 improvisation) Louis Vierne (Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris) EMI Classics 74866

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Wandering Minstrels 3

George Frederick Handel: Organ Concerto No.13: IV Larghetto & V. Allegro Simon Preston, organ; Colin Tilney harpsichord continuo; Menuhin Festival Orchestra/Yehudi Menuhin (EMI 75517 CD) 6:27

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No.3, Op.47 Arthur Rubinstein, piano (RCA 60822 CD) 7:15

Jacques Offenbach (arranged Manuel Rosenthal): Gaité Parisienne Overture & Cancan New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 430133 CD) 6:25

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata D960: Allegro ma non troppo Artur Schnabel, piano (Arabesque 6575 CD) 7:09

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Carl Maria von Weber: Marsch New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 430133 CD) 4:41

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3: Finala: Alla breve Sergei Rachmaninoff, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (Musical Heritage Society 512525 CD) 11:26

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane-- Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7-- Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866-- Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonio Vivaldi: Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe in B-flat Major, RV364-- Livia Sohn, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttal and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:00

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner-- Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, orrow, GA Music: 15:44

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for Flute and Bassoon-- Tara O'Conner, flute; Peter Kolkay, bassoon String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 9:15

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon Overture-- Texas Festival Orchestra; Christian Arming, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 9:13

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Igor Stravinsky

The Rite of Spring (1911-13)--Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Sir George Solti Decca 417704 CD)

The Firebird (1909-10)--London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

The Firebird (1909-10)--The 5 Browns, pianos (RCA Victor 7048408 CD)

Fireworks Op 4 (1908)--London Symphony Orchestra/Antal Dorati (Mercury 432012 CD)

Pétrouchka (1910-11)--Louis Lortie, piano (Chandos 8733 CD)

Variations "Aldous Huxley in memoriam (1963-64)--Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus/Robert Craft (CDAccordACD116 CD)

Symphony No.1 in E-Flat (1905-07)--Royal Scottish National Orchestra/Sir Alexander Gibson (Chandos 2408 CD)

13:58:00 00:01:34 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 3 in E major Op 6 Kotaro Fukuma, piano CIPC 2003

14:00:00 00:03:28 Carl Maria von Weber Abu Hassan: Overture Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

14:03:00 00:03:08 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Turkish Rondo from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MD+G 3307

14:06:00 00:12:44 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 13 in E flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

14:19:00 00:18:51 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

15:00:00 00:26:02 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Concert Variations on an English Theme Op 71 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

15:26:00 00:09:50 Jean Sibelius The Oceanides Op 73 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401

15:35:00 00:10:18 Hector Berlioz Waverley Overture Op 1 Sir Colin Davis Dresden State Orchestra RCA 68790

15:46:00 00:12:34 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor Op 90 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

15:53:00 00:06:53 Jean Sibelius Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Brett Mitchell, conductor; William Preucil, violin

16:06:00 00:19:31 Leonard Bernstein On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite

16:29:00 00:20:00 Augusta Read Thomas Violin Concerto No. 3 'Juggler in Paradise'

16:54:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

17:45:00 00:12:23 Hector Berlioz Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O'Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Chadwick and Salonen Go Greek

18:04:00 00:12:45 George Frideric Handel Organ Concerto No. 13 in F major Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

18:19:00 00:12:19 James Hewitt New Medley Overture in C major Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

18:34:00 00:16:51 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

18:53:00 00:05:41 Franz Schubert Five Minuets: Minuet No. 3 in D minor Gidon Kremer Kremerata Baltica Nonesuch 287228

19:00 SPECIAL: Marc Andre Hamelin Recital, recorded 3/21/17 at Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art presented by the Cleveland International Piano Competition

Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C Hob. XVI: 48

Samuil Feinberg: Piano Sonata No. 2 in a Op 2 & Sonata No. 1 in A Op 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f Op 57 ‘Appassionata’

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 7 Op 64 ‘White Mass’

Frederic Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-Flat Op 35

Claude Debussy: Images Book 1: Reflets dans l’eau

20:41:00 00:17:08 Ludwig van Beethoven Arietta from Piano Sonata No. 32 Op 111 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Music for the Play “The Elephant Man” Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 20:25

Ty Alan Emerson: Harp Concerto Michaela Trnkova, harp; Peabody Wind Ensemble/Harlan Parker, cond. (private CD) 19:35

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

21:53:00 00:07:15 Frédéric Chopin Scherzo No. 3 in C sharp minor Op 39 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Lessons Learned in the Fight for Educational Equity - Elisa Villanueva Beard, CEO, Teach for America

Today in America, and here in Northeast Ohio, the circumstances of your birth too often predict the opportunities you have in life. Children growing up in low-income neighborhoods – where in Cleveland more than half of all people under 18 live in poverty - experience vastly different academic outcomes than those growing up in more affluent neighborhoods. These systemic inequities disproportionately impact children of color, who are almost two times more likely to be born into poverty than white children. These minority students now make up half of all students in American public schools and bear the additional weight of historical and present-day racial bias and discrimination. Arguably, our public education system is not equipped to empower children with the tools to overcome these barriers or to help them fulfill their potential to lead and shape our increasingly dynamic, interconnected world. Public awareness of educational inequity has increased substantially, and there is growing dissatisfaction with a public education system that fails to meet the needs of students today or prepare them for what will be required in the future. Yet a divisive public debate on how to make change persists.

23:02:00 00:09:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from String Quartet No. 10 Op 74 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80351

23:11:00 00:09:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 English Chamber Orchestra Benjamin Britten Mstislav Rostropovich, cello Decca 4785437

23:23:00 00:04:49 Elliott Carter Elegy Gerard Schwarz Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79002

23:27:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:39:00 00:05:10 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:44:00 00:09:40 Sir Arnold Bax Elegiac Trio Maarika Järvi, flute; Paul Cortese, viola; Marie-Pierre Langlamet, harp Chandos 9395

23:55:00 00:02:55 Frederick S. Converse Serenade Reuben Blundell Gowanus Arts Ensemble New Focus 166