What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 06-03-2017

Published June 3, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:25:11            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite               Michael Stern            Kansas City Symphony Reference         129

00:34:00            00:38:54            Sir Charles Villiers Stanford       Piano Concerto No.  2 in C minor  Op 126           Ulster Orchestra          Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano          Chandos           8736

01:16:00            00:39:52            Edvard Grieg     Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23                 Oivin Fjeldstad          London Symphony        Decca   4785437

02:00:00            00:39:46            Johannes Brahms          Clarinet Quintet in B minor  Op 115         Chamber Ensemble                        Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet     Mercury            4811409

02:43:00            00:19:29            George W. Chadwick     Tam O'Shanter              Neeme Järvi     Detroit Symphony            Chandos           9439

03:05:00            00:35:19            Johan Halvorsen           Symphony No. 1 in C minor                   Neeme Järvi            Bergen Philharmonic     Chandos           10584

03:45:00            00:28:31            Alexander Borodin        String Quartet No. 2 in D major                          Cleveland Quartet Telarc   80178

04:15:00            00:42:41            David Diamond Symphony No. 2                        Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Delos   3093

05:02:00            00:25:00            Claude Debussy           Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra  Orchestre National de France            Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     68127

05:30:00            00:18:39            Percy Grainger  Suite 'In a Nutshell'                    Sir Simon Rattle            City of Birmingham Symphony EMI      56412

05:53:00            00:04:32            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No. 1          Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca 470290

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank shares musical memories from our trip to Spain with Concierto listeners. Selections include an authentic Bolero by the Majorcan folk group Abeniara and Ravel’s famous version.

Esta semana Frank comparte recuerdos musicales de nuestro viaje a España con oyentes de Concierto . Nuestras selecciones incluyen un bolero auténtico por el grupo mallorquina Abeniara y la versión famosa por Maurice Ravel.

06:01:00 Pere Barcelo: Jota per a una amiga  Abeniara  Blau 541                                                             

06:02:27 Manuel de Falla: Jota  Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano  EMI Classics 54576                                             

06:05:54 Mikhail Glinka: Jota Aragonesa, Spanish overture No. 1  Staatskapelle Dresden  Sir Neville Marriner  Philips  410047                                                    

06:15:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude)  Pablo Casals, cello  EMI Classics 62617                                            

06:18:09 Pablo Casals: "Nigra Sum" (I am black and beautiful)  San Francisco Girls Chorus  Sharon J. Paul  SF Girls Chorus 9601                                        

06:22:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84  Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970) Pablo Casals Sony Classical  46247     

06:34:23 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dances Nos. 7-9 (orch. by Rafael Ferrer) Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra  Salvador Brotons  Naxos 8555956                                       

06:49:44 Pere Barcelo: Fandango d'Abeniara  Abeniara  Blau 541                                                           

06:52:01 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 (finale)  Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble  ADDA 581038                    

07:00:45 Pere Barcelo: Bolero perdut  Abeniara  Blau 541                                                            

07:02:56 Carlos Salzedo: Bolero Yolanda Kondonassis, harp  Azica  71273                      

07:05:47 Maurice Ravel: Bolero (arr. Sonny Kompanek)  The Canadian Brass  RCA Victor Red Seal  82876-6138                    

07:11:02 Thomas Morley: "Now is the Month of Maying"  Cambridge Singers  John Rutter  Collegium Records 105                                        

07:12:57 William Byrd: "Ave verum Corpus"  Voices of Ascension  Dennis Keene  Delos 3165                      

07:20:02 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28  Vanessa Perez, piano  Telarc  33388  

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane-- Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7-- Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866-- Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonio Vivaldi: Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe in B-flat Major, RV364-- Livia Sohn, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttal and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:00

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner-- Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, orrow, GA Music: 15:44

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for Flute and Bassoon-- Tara O'Conner, flute; Peter Kolkay, bassoon String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 9:15

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon Overture-- Texas Festival Orchestra; Christian Arming, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 9:13

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:51            Aaron Copland  Billy the Kid: Waltz                     Hugh Wolff       St. Paul Chamber Orchestra          Teldec  77310

10:04:00            00:08:51            John Williams    Cowboys Overture                     John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra          Philips  420178

10:14:00            00:03:54            Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise                              Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

10:19:00            00:05:55            Robert Schumann          Allegro from String Quartet No. 2 Op 41                          Melos Quartet DeutGram         423670

10:27:00            00:05:42            Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3                       Jeannette Sorrell           Apollo's Fire      Avie      2207

10:35:00            00:04:54            Claude Debussy           Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse'                               Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano           Decca   460247

10:41:00            00:08:03            Gioacchino Rossini        La Cenerentola: Overture                       Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe   DeutGram         431653

10:51:00            00:02:13            Sergei Prokofiev           Cinderella: Gavotte                    Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   410162

10:53:00            00:02:37            Sergei Prokofiev           Cinderella: Mazurka                   Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   410162

10:56:00            00:03:28            Sergei Prokofiev           Cinderella: Waltz                       John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  Philips  438685

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 - From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland "Here, There and At the Fair"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Frideric Handel’s Life

12:09:00            00:09:58            Victor Herbert    American Fantasy                     Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony            RCA     60983

12:21:00            00:24:00            Gordon Jacob   Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights                   Anatole Fistoulari          Orch of the Royal Opera House          Decca   4785437

12:48:00            00:07:47            Jean Sibelius    Finlandia Op 26             Yoel Levi           Cleveland Orchestra            Telarc   80095

12:57:00            00:02:08            John Philip Sousa         March 'El Capitán'                     Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony        RCA     60983

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00            00:14:34            Johann Nepomuk Hummel         Piano Trio No.  3 in G Op 35                              Beaux Arts Trio Philips  446077

13:19:00            00:14:56            Michael Torke   Ash                  David Zinman    Baltimore Symphony     Ecstatic 92201

13:37:00            00:14:58            Gustav Mahler   Rondo from Symphony No. 5                 Leonard Bernstein            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         423608

13:55:00            00:24:24            Joaquín Rodrigo           Concierto Andaluz         Delaware Symphony     David Amado            William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar      Telarc   31754

14:22:00            00:14:50            Aaron Copland  A Lincoln Portrait           St. Louis Symphony      Leonard Slatkin Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf   RCA     60983

14:40:00            00:10:32            Maurice Ravel   Sonatine                                   Alexandre Tharaud, piano          Harm Mundi   901811

14:53:00            00:05:29            George Frideric Handel  Saul: Chorus 'Gird on Thy Sword'           Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh         Gabrieli Consort            Archiv   474510

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland "Here, There and At the Fair"

15:03:00            00:24:50            Randall Davidson          The Young Lutheran's Guide to the        Minnesota Orchestra            Philip Brunelle   Garrison Keillor, narrator            VirginClas         91109

15:31:00            00:16:01            Germaine Tailleferre      Concertino for Harp & Orchestra Women's Philharmonic            JoAnn Falletta   Gillian Benet, harp         Koch Intl           7169

15:51:00            00:05:52            Maurice Ravel   Boléro  National Philharmonic    Barry Wordsworth         Evelyn Glennie, percussion       RCA     61386

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:05:36            Virgil Thomson  Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle'                 Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           RCA     60983

16:07:00            00:06:09            Dudley Buck     Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled St. Louis Symphony            Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus        RCA     60983

16:16:00            00:17:06            Claude Debussy           Suite bergamasque                               Vassily Primakov, piano    Bridge  9350

16:36:00            00:08:29            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Lucio Silla: Overture                   Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      EMI      47014

16:47:00            00:11:25            Francis Poulenc Flute Sonata     The Hague Philharmonic            Neeme Järvi            Sharon Bezaly, flute      Bis       1679

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Revenge in the Movies -  This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, revenge in the movies, including The Count of Monte Cristo, Payback, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Kill Bill, Braveheart, True Grit, Unforgiven, Once Upon a Time in the West, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, Gladiator, Hamlet and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982  Telarc CD-80388  Symphonic Star Trek  James Horner  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title and The World is Mine from The Count of Monte Cristo, 1975  Prometheus PCD 130  The Film Music of Allyn Ferguson, Vol. 1  Allyn Ferguson  original soundtrack recording

Parte Prima from The Grand Duel, 1972 (used in Kill Bill, Vol. 1, 2003)  Maverick 48570-2  Original Soundtrack  Luis Bacalov  original soundtrack recording

The Man with the Harmonica from Once Upon a Time in the West, 1968  London 0025323  Ennio Morricone: 60 Years of Music  Ennio Morricone  The Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

The War is Over from The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976  Silva Screen Records SSD 1099  The Wild West The Essential Western Film Music Collection  Jerry Fielding  The City of Prague Philharmonic/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Clint Eastwood/Lennie Niehaus  original soundtrack recording/Lennie Niehaus, cond.

The Wicked Flee and Ride to Death from True Grit, 2010  Nonesuch 526752-2  Original Music by Carter Burwell  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack recording/Carter Burwell, cond.

Dr. Phibe's Theme from The Abominable Dr. Phibes, 1971  Perseverance Records PRD 004  Original Motion Picture Score  Basil Kirchen  original soundtrack recording

Evey Reborn from V for Vendetta, 2005  Warner Bros ASW 58414  Music From The Motion Picture  Dario Marianelli  original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

The Lonely Shepherd from Kill Bill, Vol. 1  Maverick 48570-2  Original Soundtrack  Georghe Zamfir  Georghe Zamfir, panpipes/James Last Orchestra/James Last, cond.

Birth of a Legend from The Crow, 1994  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Graeme Revell  original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Theme from Carrie and At the Prom from Carrie, 1976  Varese Sarabande 302 066 618 2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Pino Donaggio  original soundtrack recording/Natale Massara, cond.

Every Ending Has a Beginning and Story of John Wick from John Wick, 2014  Varese Sarabande 302 067 309 8  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Tyler Bates/Joel J. Richard  original soundtrack recording

Governments Should Be Afraid of Their People and The Dominoes Fall from V for Vendetta, 2005  Warner Bros ASW 58414  Music From The Motion Picture  Dario Marianelli  original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982  Telarc CD-80388  Symphonic Star Trek  James Horner  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Let Me Show You - Sixteen terrific writers play and sing their songs in demonstration recordings for “Guys and Dolls,” “Mame,” “Cabaret,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and many more

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:17            00:02:02            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Sunrise, Sunset Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick            Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures        Harbinger          HCD3002

18:03:31            00:00:37            Cole Porter       C'est Magnifique           Cole Porter       Cole Porter 1924-53      JJA            1973A

18:04:02            00:03:29            Jerry Herman     Open a New Window     Jerry Herman     Mame -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK60959

18:08:19            00:02:08            Irving Berlin       It's a Lovely Day Today  Irving Berlin       Irving Sings Berlin         Koch            3-7510-2HI

18:10:46            00:01:35            John Kander-Fred Ebb  I Don't Care Much          John Kander, Fred Ebb Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60533

18:12:42            00:02:04            Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash  Speak Low        Kurt Weill          Tryout   DRG     MRS904

18:14:56            00:01:51            Frank Loesser   Luck Be a Lady Frank Loesser   Frank Sings Loesser      Koch    3-7241-2HI

18:16:43            00:02:08            Frank Loesser   Traveling Light  Frank Loesser   Frank Sings Loesser      Koch    3-7241-2HI

18:19:01            00:01:20            Cole Porter       I Love Paris       Cole Porter       Cole Sings Porter          Koch    3-7171-2H1

18:20:18            00:02:26            Cole Porter       Her Heart Was in Her Work        Cole Porter       Cole Sings Porter            Koch    3-7171-2H1

18:22:54            00:01:23            Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green   Just in Time       Jule Styne         Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK89546

18:25:15            00:04:04            George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward       Prelude/Summertime     Abbie Mitchell   I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian      33251-10702

18:29:56            00:02:32            Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin           Applause          Burton Lane, Ira Gershwin          Ira Gershwin Loves to Rhyme         Mark 56            Mark 721

18:32:59            00:00:52            Stephen Sondheim        Everybody Ought to Have a Maid           Stephen Sondheim            Sondheim Sings            PS Classics      PS-9529

18:34:14            00:02:26            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Soon    Richard Rodgers           Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger          HCD2501

18:37:11            00:03:44            Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer     Talk to Me, Baby           Johnny Mercer  Johnny Mercer Sings    JJA      JJA1975A

18:41:27            00:03:21            Davd Yazbek    Here I Am         David Yazbek    Dirty Rotten Scoundrels -- Original B'way Cast        Ghostlight         91558-44062

18:45:28            00:06:01            Harold Arlen-Truman Capote     A Sleepin' Bee   Harold Arlen      House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK86857

18:51:59            00:01:01            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:15            00:03:44            Cole Porter       Filler: Can-Can   Cole Porter       Cole Sings Porter          Koch    3-7171-2H1

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:14:03            Michael Haydn  Symphony No. 11 in B flat                     Matthias Bamert            London Mozart Players  Chandos           9352

19:18:00            00:35:59            Peter Tchaikovsky         Violin Concerto in D major  Op 35           London Symphony            Sir Colin Davis  Salvatore Accardo, violin           Philips  4788977

19:55:00            00:03:58            Edvard Grieg     Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54/4  Jenny Lin, piano             Hännsler 98037

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra ,recorded live in Severance Hall - Mitsuko Uchida, conducting and piano

20:04:00            00:32:35            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major

20:40:00            00:09:57            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major

20:55:00            00:34:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

21:34:00            00:23:36            Leos Janácek    Sinfonietta Op 60                       Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra          MAA     1032

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We haven’t done an all-cat program in a while. This week, “Echoes of Archie” about Archie the cockroach and Mehiabel the cat; T.S. Eliot’s “The Naming of Cats;” “Thomas Cat” by Alien Folklife; “The Cat Duet” by Hinge and Bracket…  Jan C. Snow’s tale of “Sam and Janet Evening”…  This Week in Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:59            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19                                  Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano           Cedille  120

23:07:00            00:10:34            Peter Tchaikovsky         Sérénade mélancolique Op 26   Odense Symphony            Alexander Vedernikov   Jennifer Koh, violin        Cedille  166

23:21:00            00:07:16            Aaron Copland  Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts                Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony           RCA     60149

23:28:00            00:07:31            Jean Sibelius    Suite champêtre Op 98              William Boughton          English String Orchestra          Nimbus 5169

23:38:00            00:07:17            Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta                          Milos Karadaglic, guitar            DeutGram         17000

23:45:00            00:09:43            John Cage        In a Landscape                         Yolanda Kondonassis, harp       Azica            71281

23:56:00            00:02:52            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp major  Op 28                          Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI       3294112

 

 