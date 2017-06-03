Program Guide 06-03-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:25:11 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

00:34:00 00:38:54 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op 126 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Margaret Fingerhut, piano Chandos 8736

01:16:00 00:39:52 Edvard Grieg Incidental Music for Ibsen's 'Peer Gynt' Op 23 Oivin Fjeldstad London Symphony Decca 4785437

02:00:00 00:39:46 Johannes Brahms Clarinet Quintet in B minor Op 115 Chamber Ensemble Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Mercury 4811409

02:43:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9439

03:05:00 00:35:19 Johan Halvorsen Symphony No. 1 in C minor Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

03:45:00 00:28:31 Alexander Borodin String Quartet No. 2 in D major Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178

04:15:00 00:42:41 David Diamond Symphony No. 2 Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3093

05:02:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

05:30:00 00:18:39 Percy Grainger Suite 'In a Nutshell' Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 56412

05:53:00 00:04:32 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank shares musical memories from our trip to Spain with Concierto listeners. Selections include an authentic Bolero by the Majorcan folk group Abeniara and Ravel’s famous version.

Esta semana Frank comparte recuerdos musicales de nuestro viaje a España con oyentes de Concierto . Nuestras selecciones incluyen un bolero auténtico por el grupo mallorquina Abeniara y la versión famosa por Maurice Ravel.

06:01:00 Pere Barcelo: Jota per a una amiga Abeniara Blau 541

06:02:27 Manuel de Falla: Jota Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI Classics 54576

06:05:54 Mikhail Glinka: Jota Aragonesa, Spanish overture No. 1 Staatskapelle Dresden Sir Neville Marriner Philips 410047

06:15:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello EMI Classics 62617

06:18:09 Pablo Casals: "Nigra Sum" (I am black and beautiful) San Francisco Girls Chorus Sharon J. Paul SF Girls Chorus 9601

06:22:33 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84 Marlboro Festival Orchestra (Live in Vermont, 1970) Pablo Casals Sony Classical 46247

06:34:23 Enrique Granados: Spanish Dances Nos. 7-9 (orch. by Rafael Ferrer) Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Salvador Brotons Naxos 8555956

06:49:44 Pere Barcelo: Fandango d'Abeniara Abeniara Blau 541

06:52:01 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D "Fandango", G.448 (finale) Oscar Caceres, guitar; Arpeggione Ensemble ADDA 581038

07:00:45 Pere Barcelo: Bolero perdut Abeniara Blau 541

07:02:56 Carlos Salzedo: Bolero Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

07:05:47 Maurice Ravel: Bolero (arr. Sonny Kompanek) The Canadian Brass RCA Victor Red Seal 82876-6138

07:11:02 Thomas Morley: "Now is the Month of Maying" Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium Records 105

07:12:57 William Byrd: "Ave verum Corpus" Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3165

07:20:02 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Claude Debussy: Dances for Harp and String Orchestra: 2. Danse Profane-- Vera Badings, harp; Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Bernard Haitink, conductor Album: Debussy: Orchestral Music Philips 438 742 Music: 4:32

Georg Philipp Telemann: Burlesque de Quichotte: Movements 1-7-- Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts and Richard Stone, artistic directors Philadelphia, PA Music: 17:42

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is David Hempling from San Francisco, CA Time: 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Prelude & Fugue No. 21, BWV 866-- Angela Hewitt, piano Album: Bach Das Wohltemperierte Klavier, Book 1 Hyperion 67301/2 Music: 3:11

Claude Debussy: Jeux-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 17:00

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Antonio Vivaldi: Double Concerto for Violin and Oboe in B-flat Major, RV364-- Livia Sohn, violin; James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttal and Benjamin Beilman, violins; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 8:00

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner-- Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, orrow, GA Music: 15:44

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for Flute and Bassoon-- Tara O'Conner, flute; Peter Kolkay, bassoon String Theory, Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN Music: 9:15

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon Overture-- Texas Festival Orchestra; Christian Arming, conductor Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 9:13

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz Hugh Wolff St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

10:04:00 00:08:51 John Williams Cowboys Overture John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

10:14:00 00:03:54 Ludwig Schwab Berceuse écossaise Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

10:19:00 00:05:55 Robert Schumann Allegro from String Quartet No. 2 Op 41 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670

10:27:00 00:05:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 Jeannette Sorrell Apollo's Fire Avie 2207

10:35:00 00:04:54 Claude Debussy Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460247

10:41:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

10:51:00 00:02:13 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Gavotte Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

10:53:00 00:02:37 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Mazurka Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

10:56:00 00:03:28 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Waltz John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 25, 2017 - From Longview, Texas this week’s program features a 12-year-old pianist from East Texas performing the music of Paderewski, a heartfelt performance of Faure's “Elegy” performed by a teenager from the Chicago area and we’ll hear a moving from the young flutist on the program who’s rancher grandfather sold much of his herd of cattle to support her musical studies

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs I. Allegro molto ed appassionato from Sonata No. 3, Op. 45 for Violin and Piano by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907) with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

12-year-old pianist Antonio Ajero from Nacogdoches, Texas performs Caprice à la Scarlatti in G major, Op. 14 No. 3 by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941)

16-year-old flutist Olivia Elerson from Waxahachie, TX performs III. Allegro scherzando from the Sonata for Flute and Piano by Otar Taktakishvili (1924-1989) with Christopher O'riley, piano

17-year-old cellist David Caplan from Skokie, Illinois performs Élégie, Op.24 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Christopher O'Riley, piano

Quartet Diamant, comprised of Masha Lakisova (15), violin, Rebecca Moy (16), violin, Natalie Clarke (17), viola, and Adam Lee (16), cello, from Chicago, Illinois performs I. Allegro violento ed agitato from String Quartet No. 1, Op. 20, by Alberto Ginastera (1916-1983)

14-year-old violinist Sena Cho from Irvine, California performs "Por Una Cabeza" by Carlos Gardel (1890-1935), arr. John Williams, with Christopher O'Riley, piano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland "Here, There and At the Fair"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Frideric Handel’s Life

12:09:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

12:21:00 00:24:00 Gordon Jacob Mam'zelle Angot: Highlights Anatole Fistoulari Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

12:48:00 00:07:47 Jean Sibelius Finlandia Op 26 Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80095

12:57:00 00:02:08 John Philip Sousa March 'El Capitán' Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:14:34 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Trio No. 3 in G Op 35 Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077

13:19:00 00:14:56 Michael Torke Ash David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Ecstatic 92201

13:37:00 00:14:58 Gustav Mahler Rondo from Symphony No. 5 Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

13:55:00 00:24:24 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Andaluz Delaware Symphony David Amado William Kanengiser, guitar; Scott Tennant, guitar; John Dearman, guitar; Matthew Greif, guitar Telarc 31754

14:22:00 00:14:50 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin Gen. Norman Schwartzkopf RCA 60983

14:40:00 00:10:32 Maurice Ravel Sonatine Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901811

14:53:00 00:05:29 George Frideric Handel Saul: Chorus 'Gird on Thy Sword' Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Gabrieli Consort Archiv 474510

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Copland "Here, There and At the Fair"

15:03:00 00:24:50 Randall Davidson The Young Lutheran's Guide to the Minnesota Orchestra Philip Brunelle Garrison Keillor, narrator VirginClas 91109

15:31:00 00:16:01 Germaine Tailleferre Concertino for Harp & Orchestra Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Gillian Benet, harp Koch Intl 7169

15:51:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Boléro National Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth Evelyn Glennie, percussion RCA 61386

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60983

16:07:00 00:06:09 Dudley Buck Festival Overture on 'The Star-Spangled St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony Chorus RCA 60983

16:16:00 00:17:06 Claude Debussy Suite bergamasque Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350

16:36:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014

16:47:00 00:11:25 Francis Poulenc Flute Sonata The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Revenge in the Movies - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, revenge in the movies, including The Count of Monte Cristo, Payback, The Outlaw Josey Wales, Kill Bill, Braveheart, True Grit, Unforgiven, Once Upon a Time in the West, Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, Gladiator, Hamlet and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 Telarc CD-80388 Symphonic Star Trek James Horner Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main Title and The World is Mine from The Count of Monte Cristo, 1975 Prometheus PCD 130 The Film Music of Allyn Ferguson, Vol. 1 Allyn Ferguson original soundtrack recording

Parte Prima from The Grand Duel, 1972 (used in Kill Bill, Vol. 1, 2003) Maverick 48570-2 Original Soundtrack Luis Bacalov original soundtrack recording

The Man with the Harmonica from Once Upon a Time in the West, 1968 London 0025323 Ennio Morricone: 60 Years of Music Ennio Morricone The Czech National Symphony Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

The War is Over from The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976 Silva Screen Records SSD 1099 The Wild West The Essential Western Film Music Collection Jerry Fielding The City of Prague Philharmonic/Derek Wadsworth, cond.

Claudia's Theme from Unforgiven, 1992 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Clint Eastwood/Lennie Niehaus original soundtrack recording/Lennie Niehaus, cond.

The Wicked Flee and Ride to Death from True Grit, 2010 Nonesuch 526752-2 Original Music by Carter Burwell Carter Burwell original soundtrack recording/Carter Burwell, cond.

Dr. Phibe's Theme from The Abominable Dr. Phibes, 1971 Perseverance Records PRD 004 Original Motion Picture Score Basil Kirchen original soundtrack recording

Evey Reborn from V for Vendetta, 2005 Warner Bros ASW 58414 Music From The Motion Picture Dario Marianelli original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

The Lonely Shepherd from Kill Bill, Vol. 1 Maverick 48570-2 Original Soundtrack Georghe Zamfir Georghe Zamfir, panpipes/James Last Orchestra/James Last, cond.

Birth of a Legend from The Crow, 1994 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Graeme Revell original soundtrack recording/Tim Simonec, cond.

Theme from Carrie and At the Prom from Carrie, 1976 Varese Sarabande 302 066 618 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Pino Donaggio original soundtrack recording/Natale Massara, cond.

Every Ending Has a Beginning and Story of John Wick from John Wick, 2014 Varese Sarabande 302 067 309 8 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tyler Bates/Joel J. Richard original soundtrack recording

Governments Should Be Afraid of Their People and The Dominoes Fall from V for Vendetta, 2005 Warner Bros ASW 58414 Music From The Motion Picture Dario Marianelli original soundtrack recording/Benjamin Wallfisch, cond.

End Credits from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, 1982 Telarc CD-80388 Symphonic Star Trek James Horner Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Let Me Show You - Sixteen terrific writers play and sing their songs in demonstration recordings for “Guys and Dolls,” “Mame,” “Cabaret,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and many more

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:17 00:02:02 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Sunrise, Sunset Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:03:31 00:00:37 Cole Porter C'est Magnifique Cole Porter Cole Porter 1924-53 JJA 1973A

18:04:02 00:03:29 Jerry Herman Open a New Window Jerry Herman Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:08:19 00:02:08 Irving Berlin It's a Lovely Day Today Irving Berlin Irving Sings Berlin Koch 3-7510-2HI

18:10:46 00:01:35 John Kander-Fred Ebb I Don't Care Much John Kander, Fred Ebb Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:12:42 00:02:04 Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash Speak Low Kurt Weill Tryout DRG MRS904

18:14:56 00:01:51 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady Frank Loesser Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2HI

18:16:43 00:02:08 Frank Loesser Traveling Light Frank Loesser Frank Sings Loesser Koch 3-7241-2HI

18:19:01 00:01:20 Cole Porter I Love Paris Cole Porter Cole Sings Porter Koch 3-7171-2H1

18:20:18 00:02:26 Cole Porter Her Heart Was in Her Work Cole Porter Cole Sings Porter Koch 3-7171-2H1

18:22:54 00:01:23 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Just in Time Jule Styne Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89546

18:25:15 00:04:04 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Prelude/Summertime Abbie Mitchell I Got Rhythm: The Music of George Gershwin Smithsonian 33251-10702

18:29:56 00:02:32 Burton Lane-Ira Gershwin Applause Burton Lane, Ira Gershwin Ira Gershwin Loves to Rhyme Mark 56 Mark 721

18:32:59 00:00:52 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Ought to Have a Maid Stephen Sondheim Sondheim Sings PS Classics PS-9529

18:34:14 00:02:26 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Soon Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers: Command Performance Harbinger HCD2501

18:37:11 00:03:44 Gene DePaul-Johnny Mercer Talk to Me, Baby Johnny Mercer Johnny Mercer Sings JJA JJA1975A

18:41:27 00:03:21 Davd Yazbek Here I Am David Yazbek Dirty Rotten Scoundrels -- Original B'way Cast Ghostlight 91558-44062

18:45:28 00:06:01 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote A Sleepin' Bee Harold Arlen House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:44 Cole Porter Filler: Can-Can Cole Porter Cole Sings Porter Koch 3-7171-2H1

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:03 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 11 in B flat Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

19:18:00 00:35:59 Peter Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D major Op 35 London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Salvatore Accardo, violin Philips 4788977

19:55:00 00:03:58 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54/4 Jenny Lin, piano Hännsler 98037

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra ,recorded live in Severance Hall - Mitsuko Uchida, conducting and piano

20:04:00 00:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major

20:40:00 00:09:57 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D major

20:55:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C major

21:34:00 00:23:36 Leos Janácek Sinfonietta Op 60 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We haven’t done an all-cat program in a while. This week, “Echoes of Archie” about Archie the cockroach and Mehiabel the cat; T.S. Eliot’s “The Naming of Cats;” “Thomas Cat” by Alien Folklife; “The Cat Duet” by Hinge and Bracket… Jan C. Snow’s tale of “Sam and Janet Evening”… This Week in Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:59 Sergei Rachmaninoff Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello; Irina Nuzova, piano Cedille 120

23:07:00 00:10:34 Peter Tchaikovsky Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166

23:21:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts Leonard Slatkin St. Louis Symphony RCA 60149

23:28:00 00:07:31 Jean Sibelius Suite champêtre Op 98 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5169

23:38:00 00:07:17 Agustín Barrios Un sueño en la floresta Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000

23:45:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:56:00 00:02:52 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 13 in F sharp major Op 28 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112