Program Guide 05-28-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old

11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (18931987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987).

18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (18821971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old mezzo soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still Wie Die Nacht by Carl Bohm (18441920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (18431913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (18101849)

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Alice Sara Ott plays Bartok with Pablo Heras-Casado / Boulez Tribute

Pierre Boulez: Figures-Doubles-Prismes

Igor Stravinsky: Four Studies for Orchestra

Bela Bartók: Piano Concerto No. 3

Claude Debussy: Ibería

Pierre Boulez: Notations VII--Daniel Barenboim, conductor

Bela Bartók: Divertimento for String Orchestra--Ferenc Fricsay, conductor

02:58:00 00:01:34 César Cui Orientale Op 50 Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 52568

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor: Alan Gilbert ; Robert Langevin, flute; Nikolaj Znaider, violin

Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto

Carl Nielsen: Violin Concerto

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 ‘Little Russian’



05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Cardinall’s Musick and William Byrd - Conductor Andrew Carwood guides us through the final recordings of his great William Byrd cycle (Volumes 12 through 14!).



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

06:10:00 00:15:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 97

06:27:00 00:03:41 Gabriel Fauré Ave Maria Op 93 Harry Christophers Women of the; The Sixteen; Huw Williams, organ Decca 10836

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Assessing Alkan - A bicentennial review of some intriguing compositions by the reclusive and legendary 19th century virtuoso Charles-Valentin Alkan

ALKAN: Priere, Op.64, no. 13 in G John Wells (1862 Willis/St. Matthews-in-the-City, Auckland, NZ) Ribbonwood 1001)

ALKAN: Priere, Op. 64, no. 9 in E Kevin Bowyer (1877 Willis/Salisbury Cathedral, UK) Nimbus 5089

ALKAN: Grand Préludes, Op. 66 (No. 1 in F; No. 2 in d; No. 6 in c; No. 8 in f) Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0030

ALKAN: Etude No. 8 in d for Pedal Solo Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0031

ALKAN: Grand Prélude, Op. 66 (No. 5 in E-flat) Olivier Latry (1853 Erard pedal-piano) Cité de la Musique 5278

ALKAN: Grand Prélude, Op. 66, no. 5; Benedictus, Op. 54 Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0030

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Ascension & Memorial Day - On this program, Peter DuBois has chosen music to mark the glory of Ascension Day, even as we listen to music of remembrance in honor of the national holiday celebrated this weekend



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend 2017

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen” Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead” Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There” Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field” Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad” Finale - Allegro ma non troppo WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord” Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

09:58:00 00:01:32 Francis Poulenc Intermezzo No. 1 in C major Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: "Danse russe" from Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Act III)-- Joshua Bell, violin; Berlin Philharmonic; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky, Joshua Bell, Michael Tilson Thomas, Berliner Philharmonic Sony 94832 Music: 4:27

Charles Ives (transc. Jonathan Elkus): Decoration Day, from 'Four New England Holidays'--The President's Own United States Marine Band; Colonel Timothy W. Foley, conductor Album: Charles Ives's America USMB 19 Music: 8:11

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14-- Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15

Camille Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3, op. 61-- Joshua Bell, violin; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor 2016 Verbier Festival, Combins, Verbier, Switzerland Music:

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Luigi Cherubini: Overture to Ali Baba, or The Forty Thieves-- Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 6:21

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, 'The Joke'--St. Lawrence String Quartet Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 18:05

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, Op. 16: Movements 2 & 3 Gabriela Montero, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~17:39

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Sir Edward Elgar

The Wand of Youth Suite No.1 Op 1a (1907)--New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (Naxos 557166 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Br Klassik 900705 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Ashley Wass, piano (Naxos 570166 CD)

Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 (1909-10)--Nigel Kennedy, violin; Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle (EMI 56413 CD)

Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 (1919)--Jacqueline du Pré, cello; Philadelphia Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

Pomp and Circumstance No.1 in D major (1901)--London Philharmonic Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:30 Robert Schumann Carnaval: Préambule Op 9 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300

14:02:00 00:01:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 28 in G major Op 62 Daniel Gortler, piano Jerusalem 2006

14:03:00 00:19:01 Sir George Dyson Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9369

14:22:00 00:12:00 John Field Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major Op 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80290

14:34:00 00:09:19 Emmanuel Chabrier Gwendoline: Overture Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

14:50:00 00:26:59 Paul Hindemith Symphony 'Mathis der Maler' Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

15:16:00 00:08:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in E major John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

15:25:00 00:13:36 Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' Op 14 NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4796824

15:38:00 00:12:19 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29 Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo; Seraphic Fire Vocal Ensemble – recorded in Miami

16:04:00 00:07:09 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo'

16:11:00 00:20:00 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 34 'O ewiges Feuer'

16:31:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Wir danken dir Gott

16:37:00 01:05:11 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major

17:45:00 00:14:32 César Franck Symphonic Variations Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Leon Fleisher, piano CBS 37812

17:58:00 00:01:29 Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor Op 28 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "The Hindemith Case"

18:03:00 00:09:02 Paul Hindemith Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55230

18:14:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

18:40:00 00:10:53 Samuel Barber Agnus Dei Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Festival Singers Telarc 80406

18:53:00 00:06:32 Peter Boyer Celebration Overture Peter Boyer London Philharmonic Naxos 559769

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:08 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

19:20:00 00:33:55 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major Op 58 Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 370548

19:57:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

20:00 SPECIAL: From Casals to Camelot: Classical Music and John F. Kennedy with Andrea Blain - performances by musicians invited to the White House during JFK's presidency, as well as music composed in response to the Kennedy assassination, and for JFK events and anniversaries. Featured works include "Song of the Birds" from the 1961 Pablo Casals' White House recital; Grace Bumbry singing Strauss's "Zueignung" - a work featured in her 1962 White House recital; "Urlicht" from Mahler's Resurrection Symphony (featured in a concert section of Peter Lieberson's "Remembering JFK (An American Elegy)," and "A Simple Song" from Bernstein's Mass, commissioned for the 1971 Kennedy Center debut in Washington, D.C.

Leonard Bernstein: Fanfare for the Inauguration of JFK

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds – Pablos Casals, cello; Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano

John La Montaine: From Sea to Shining Sea –National Symphony Orchestra/Howard Mitchell

Peter Lieberson: Remembering JFK, An American Elegy – National Symphony Orchestra/Christoph Eschenbach; Richard Dreyfuss, narrator

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (excerpt)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection,” Mvt. IV: Urlicht - New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano

Herbert Howells: Take Him, Earth, For Cherishing – Dale Warland Singers

Leonard Bernstein: A Simple Song (from Mass) – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop; Jubilant Sykes, tenor

Steven Mackey: One Red Rose (excerpt) – Brentano String Quartet

Frederick Loewe (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Camelot Suite (excerpt) – Cincinnati Pops/ Erich Kunzel

Frederick Loewe: Camelot Overture – London Promenade Orchestra/Eric Hammerstein



21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Fold J. W. Turner, cello (private CD) 6:44

Larry Baker: When Air is Not Enough J. W. Turner, cello (private CD) 4:23

Kevin Krumenauer: Aeonian Pulse (2015) Kent State University Orchestra/Charles Latshaw, cond. (private CD) 6:33

Loris Chobanian: Three Kandinsky Abstracts Regina Mushabac, cello (private CD) 7:58

Keith Fitch: Piano Quartet “Last Words” (2014) Steven Rose, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Melissa Kraut, cello; Kathryn Brown, piano (private CD) 25:32

21:53:00 00:06:50 Sir Edward Elgar Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 Daniel Barenboim Berlin State Orchestra Decca 4789353

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ohio 2018: Meet the Candidates: Joe Schiavoni, Senator for Ohio District 33, and Democratic Candidate for Governor - in 2018, Ohio will elect new statewide officer holders. Leading up to the election, the City Club is hosting conversations with candidates seeking statewide office.

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:07:47 Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 62691

23:09:00 00:10:03 Remo Giazotto Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Wolfgang Meyer, organ DeutGram 4796018

23:22:00 00:07:04 Felix Mendelssohn Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64 Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 144

23:29:00 00:11:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano Philips 4788977

23:42:00 00:11:45 Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor Op 11 Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski Arabella Steinbacher, violin PentaTone 353

23:55:00 00:03:16 Heitor Villa-Lobos Song of the Black Swan Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano Philips 434917

23:57:00 00:03:10 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 3 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273