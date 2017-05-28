© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Program Guide 05-28-2017

Published May 28, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2016 - Back at our home in Jordan Hall in Boston, this week’s From the Top features a wonderful diversity of young musicians, including a teenage cellist who’s making her way on her own in America after moving here from Belarus; a boy from Nashville, Tennessee, who’s carrying on the great guitar tradition of that city; and a pianist from the Boston area who’s just eleven years old

11-year-old pianist Katherine Liu from Wellesley, Massachusetts, performs Waltz in A-flat major, Op. 42, by Frédéric Chopin (18101849).

15-year-old guitarist Nolan Harvel from Hermitage, Tennessee, performs Estudio Sin Luz, by Andrés Segovia (18931987), and Danza Pomposa, by Alexandre Tansman (18931987).

18-year-old violinist Sasha Yakub from Amherst, Massachusetts, performs the second movement, Eglogue I, and the fifth movement, Deithyram, from Duo Concertante by Igor Stravinsky (18821971), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old mezzo soprano Hannah Klein from Concord, Massachusetts, performs Still Wie Die Nacht by Carl Bohm (18441920), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Mariya Zabara originally from Belarus, now living in Faribault, Minnesota, performs Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper (18431913), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

Pianist Katherine Liu performs Nocturne Op. 27, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (18101849)

 

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Alice Sara Ott plays Bartok with Pablo Heras-Casado / Boulez Tribute

Pierre Boulez: Figures-Doubles-Prismes

Igor Stravinsky: Four Studies for Orchestra

Bela Bartók:  Piano Concerto No. 3

Claude Debussy:  Ibería

Pierre Boulez:  Notations VII--Daniel Barenboim, conductor

Bela Bartók:  Divertimento for String Orchestra--Ferenc Fricsay, conductor

02:58:00            00:01:34            César Cui          Orientale Op 50                         Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano            Sony    52568

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor: Alan Gilbert ; Robert Langevin, flute; Nikolaj Znaider, violin

Carl Nielsen: Flute Concerto

Carl Nielsen: Violin Concerto

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 ‘Little Russian’
 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Cardinall’s Musick and William Byrd - Conductor Andrew Carwood guides us through the final recordings of his great William Byrd cycle (Volumes 12 through 14!).
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:04:01            Ludwig van Beethoven   Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85        Atlanta Symphony Orchestra     Robert Shaw     Atlanta Symphony Chorus          Telarc   80119

06:10:00            00:15:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123       Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Saramae Endich, soprano; Florence Kopleff, contralto; Ernst Haefliger, tenor; Ezio Flagello, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus         MAA     97

06:27:00            00:03:41            Gabriel Fauré    Ave Maria Op 93                       Harry Christophers        Women of the; The Sixteen; Huw Williams, organ    Decca   10836

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Assessing Alkan - A bicentennial review of some intriguing compositions by the reclusive and legendary 19th century virtuoso Charles-Valentin Alkan

ALKAN: Priere, Op.64, no. 13 in G John Wells (1862 Willis/St. Matthews-in-the-City, Auckland, NZ) Ribbonwood 1001)

ALKAN: Priere, Op. 64, no. 9 in E Kevin Bowyer (1877 Willis/Salisbury Cathedral, UK) Nimbus 5089

ALKAN: Grand Préludes, Op. 66 (No. 1 in F; No. 2 in d; No. 6 in c; No. 8 in f) Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0030

ALKAN: Etude No. 8 in d for Pedal Solo Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0031

ALKAN: Grand Prélude, Op. 66 (No. 5 in E-flat) Olivier Latry (1853 Erard pedal-piano) Cité de la Musique 5278

ALKAN: Grand Prélude, Op. 66, no. 5; Benedictus, Op. 54 Kevin Bowyer (1969 Walker/Blackburn Cathedral, UK) Toccata Classics 0030

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Ascension & Memorial Day - On this program, Peter DuBois has chosen music to mark the glory of Ascension Day, even as we listen to music of remembrance in honor of the national holiday celebrated this weekend 
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Memorial Day Weekend 2017  

Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: “Wo die schönen Trompeten blasen”  Lucia Popp, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra/Klaus Tennstedt (EMI 62707 CD) 8:41

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: “The Field of the Dead”  Dolora Zajick, mezzo-soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Mstislav Rostropovich (Sony 48387 CD) 5:48

George M. Cohan: “Over There”  Enrico Caruso, tenor; Orchestra (RCA 0279 LP) 1:26

Charles Ives: “He is there!” Christopher Maltman, baritone; Roger Vignoles, piano; Ann Allen, piccolo (BBC Music Vol.12 No.3 CD) 4:14

Charles Ives: “In Flanders Field”  Thomas Stewart, baritone; Alan Mandel, piano (Columbia 32504 LP) 2:18

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 “Leningrad”  Finale - Allegro ma non troppo   WDR Symphony Orchestra/Rudolf Barshai (Brilliant 6275 CD) 16:31

Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: “O rest in the Lord”  Kathleen Ferrier, contralto; Boyd Neel Orchestra/Boyd Neel (Intense Media 12281 CD) 3:42

09:58:00            00:01:32            Francis Poulenc Intermezzo No. 1 in C major                               Pascal Rogé, piano            Decca   425862

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Peter Tchaikovsky: "Danse russe" from Swan Lake, Op. 20 (Act III)-- Joshua Bell, violin; Berlin Philharmonic; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: Tchaikovsky, Joshua Bell, Michael Tilson Thomas,  Berliner Philharmonic Sony 94832 Music: 4:27

Charles Ives (transc. Jonathan Elkus): Decoration Day, from 'Four New England Holidays'--The President's Own United States Marine Band; Colonel Timothy W. Foley, conductor Album: Charles Ives's America USMB 19 Music: 8:11

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise, Op. 34, No. 14-- Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 6:15

Camille Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3, op. 61-- Joshua Bell, violin; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor 2016 Verbier Festival, Combins, Verbier, Switzerland Music:

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Luigi Cherubini: Overture to Ali Baba, or The Forty Thieves-- Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 6:21

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33 No. 2, 'The Joke'--St. Lawrence String Quartet Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 18:05

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto, Op. 16: Movements 2 & 3 Gabriela Montero, piano; Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: ~17:39

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Sir Edward Elgar

The Wand of Youth Suite No.1 Op 1a (1907)--New Zealand Symphony Orchestra/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (Naxos 557166 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Br Klassik 900705 CD)

Enigma Variations Op 36 (1898-99)--Ashley Wass, piano (Naxos 570166 CD)

Violin Concerto in B minor Op 61 (1909-10)--Nigel Kennedy, violin; Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Sir Simon Rattle (EMI 56413 CD)

Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 (1919)--Jacqueline du Pré, cello; Philadelphia Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

Pomp and Circumstance No.1 in D major (1901)--London Philharmonic Orchestra/Daniel Barenboim (Sony 92763 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:30            Robert Schumann          Carnaval: Préambule Op 9                                 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9300

14:02:00            00:01:08            Felix Mendelssohn        Song without Words No. 28 in G major  Op 62                            Daniel Gortler, piano     Jerusalem         2006

14:03:00            00:19:01            Sir George Dyson         Children's Suite after Walter de la Mare              Richard Hickox  City of London Sinfonia Chandos           9369

14:22:00            00:12:00            John Field         Piano Sonata No. 1 in E flat major  Op 1                         John O'Conor, piano  Telarc   80290

14:34:00            00:09:19            Emmanuel Chabrier       Gwendoline: Overture                Neeme Järvi     Orch de la Suisse Romande           Chandos           5122

14:50:00            00:26:59            Paul Hindemith  Symphony 'Mathis der Maler'                  Wolfgang Sawallisch            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55230

15:16:00            00:08:03            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         String Symphony in E major                   John Hsu            The Vivaldi Project        Centaur 3176

15:25:00            00:13:36            Frédéric Chopin Concert Rondo 'Krakowiak' Op 14          NDR Symphony Orchestra            Krzysztof Urbanski        Jan Lisiecki, piano         DeutGram         4796824

15:38:00            00:12:19            Gustav Holst     St. Paul's Suite Op 29                Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia            Naxos   570339

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo; Seraphic Fire Vocal Ensemble – recorded in Miami

16:04:00            00:07:09            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191: Chorus 'Gloria in excelsis Deo'

16:11:00            00:20:00            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 34 'O ewiges Feuer'           

16:31:00            00:03:20            Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 29: Wir danken dir Gott      

16:37:00            01:05:11            Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 7 in E major       

17:45:00            00:14:32            César Franck    Symphonic Variations    Cleveland Orchestra      George Szell     Leon Fleisher, piano  CBS     37812

17:58:00            00:01:29            Frédéric Chopin Prelude No. 20 in C minor  Op 28                                   Daniil Trifonov, piano  DeutGram         4791728

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: "The Hindemith Case"

18:03:00            00:09:02            Paul Hindemith  Concert of Angels from 'Mathis der                     Wolfgang Sawallisch            Philadelphia Orchestra   EMI      55230

18:14:00            00:23:32            Aaron Copland  The Red Pony: Suite                 JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic            Naxos   559240

18:40:00            00:10:53            Samuel Barber  Agnus Dei                     Robert Shaw     Robert Shaw Festival Singers            Telarc   80406

18:53:00            00:06:32            Peter Boyer      Celebration Overture                  Peter Boyer      London Philharmonic            Naxos   559769

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:16:08            Antonio Rosetti Symphony in G minor                            Concerto Cologne            Teldec  98420

19:20:00            00:33:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  4 in G major  Op 58            Mahler Chamber Orchestra       Leif Ove Andsnes          Leif Ove Andsnes, piano            Sony    370548

19:57:00            00:03:16            Girolamo Frescobaldi    Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature                               David Greilsammer, piano       Sony    792969

 

20:00 SPECIAL: From Casals to Camelot: Classical Music and John F. Kennedy with Andrea Blain - performances by musicians invited to the White House during JFK's presidency, as well as music composed in response to the Kennedy assassination, and for JFK events and anniversaries. Featured works include "Song of the Birds" from the 1961 Pablo Casals' White House recital; Grace Bumbry singing Strauss's "Zueignung" - a work featured in her 1962 White House recital; "Urlicht" from Mahler's Resurrection Symphony (featured in a concert section of Peter Lieberson's "Remembering JFK (An American Elegy)," and "A Simple Song" from Bernstein's Mass, commissioned for the 1971 Kennedy Center debut in Washington, D.C.

Leonard Bernstein: Fanfare for the Inauguration of JFK

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds – Pablos Casals, cello; Mieczyslaw Horszowski, piano 

John La Montaine: From Sea to Shining Sea –National Symphony Orchestra/Howard Mitchell

Peter Lieberson: Remembering JFK, An American Elegy – National Symphony Orchestra/Christoph Eschenbach; Richard Dreyfuss, narrator

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (excerpt)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 “Resurrection,” Mvt. IV: Urlicht - New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein; Christa Ludwig, mezzo-soprano

Herbert Howells: Take Him, Earth, For Cherishing – Dale Warland Singers

Leonard Bernstein: A Simple Song (from Mass) – Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/Marin Alsop; Jubilant Sykes, tenor

Steven Mackey: One Red Rose (excerpt) – Brentano String Quartet

Frederick Loewe (arr Robert Russell Bennett): Camelot Suite (excerpt) – Cincinnati Pops/ Erich Kunzel

Frederick Loewe: Camelot Overture – London Promenade Orchestra/Eric Hammerstein
 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Larry Baker: Fold   J. W. Turner, cello (private CD) 6:44

Larry Baker: When Air is Not Enough   J. W. Turner, cello (private CD) 4:23

Kevin Krumenauer: Aeonian Pulse (2015) Kent State University Orchestra/Charles Latshaw, cond. (private CD) 6:33

Loris Chobanian: Three Kandinsky Abstracts   Regina Mushabac, cello (private CD) 7:58

Keith Fitch: Piano Quartet “Last Words” (2014) Steven Rose, violin; Kirsten Docter, viola; Melissa Kraut, cello; Kathryn Brown, piano (private CD) 25:32

21:53:00            00:06:50            Sir Edward Elgar           Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55                 Daniel Barenboim        Berlin State Orchestra    Decca   4789353

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ohio 2018: Meet the Candidates: Joe Schiavoni, Senator for Ohio District 33, and Democratic Candidate for Governor - in 2018, Ohio will elect new statewide officer holders. Leading up to the election, the City Club is hosting conversations with candidates seeking statewide office.

 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:07:47            Johann Sebastian Bach Largo from Trio Sonata No. 5                             Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony    62691

23:09:00            00:10:03            Remo Giazotto  Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ in G minor             Berlin Philharmonic     Herbert von Karajan       Wolfgang Meyer, organ DeutGram         4796018

23:22:00            00:07:04            Felix Mendelssohn        Andante from Violin Concerto Op 64       Göttingen Symphony Orchestra          Christoph-Mathias Mueller          Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Cedille  144

23:29:00            00:11:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Largo from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Bernard Haitink Claudio Arrau, piano      Philips  4788977

23:42:00            00:11:45            Antonín Dvorák Romance in F minor  Op 11       Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski          Arabella Steinbacher, violin        PentaTone        353

23:55:00            00:03:16            Heitor Villa-Lobos          Song of the Black Swan                         Julian Lloyd Webber, cello; John Lenehan, piano        Philips  434917

23:57:00            00:03:10            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No.  3                                 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp            Azica    71273

 

 