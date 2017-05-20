Program Guide 05-20-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:34:29 Édouard Lalo Symphonie espagnole Op 21 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

00:39:00 00:30:02 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quintet in A minor Op 14 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano Naxos 572904

01:12:00 01:06:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Carol Vaness, soprano; Janis Taylor, mezzo-soprano; Siegfried Jerusalem, tenor; Robert Lloyd, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80120

02:21:00 00:33:45 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

02:58:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 59

03:37:00 00:33:55 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

04:14:00 00:18:06 William Schuman Symphony No. 5 for Strings Mikhail Gurewitsch do.gma chamber orchestra MD+G 9121717

04:35:00 00:18:54 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Harp Concerto in A Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Nicanor Zabaleta, harp DeutGram 439693

04:57:00 00:18:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080

05:18:00 00:20:04 John Rutter Suite Antique West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

05:41:00 00:08:08 Robert Schumann Overture to Scenes from Goethe's Benjamin Britten English Chamber Orchestra Decca 4785437

05:55:00 00:04:00 Sir Edward Elgar La Capricieuse Op 17 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank shares classics of Argentine tango from Carlos Gardel and the New York/Buenos Aires Connection. Also pianist Martha Argerich plays the First Concerto by Franz Liszt.

Esta semana Frank comparte los clássicos del tango argentino por Carlos Gardel y el New York-Buenos Aires Connection. También la pianista Martha Argerich toca el premier concierto por Franz Liszt.

06:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza Carlos Gardel, baritone Jamada Digital n/a

06:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita New York - Buenos Aires Connection VAI Audio 20001

06:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony 63122

06:20:33 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in Eb Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra Claudio Abbado Deutsche Grammophon 002171502

06:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Aires Indios (i Andantino, ii Allegretto) Walter Aparicio, piano MSR Classics 1546

06:48:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante) Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra Fabio Mechetti Naxos 8573115

07:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Magica Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71297

07:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are) Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...) Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv Produktion 002298902

07:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdés Sono Luminus 90227

07:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216 Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra Eduardo Marturet Brilliant Classics 1116167

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer): Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645-- Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Album: Bach Trios Nonesuch 558933 Music: 4:40

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor-- Edgar Meyer, double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 16:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer from Des Moines, IA Music: 7:07

Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale)-- Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Alisa Weilerstein - Debut Cello Recital EMI 73498 Music: 11:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Sea and the Seagulls, from 'Etudes Tableaux, Op. 39-- Buffalo Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 8:04

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edgar Meyer: New Piece for Orchestra--Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 18:04

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Op. 18 No. 6: Movements 1 & 2-- Vera Quartet: Pedro Rodriguez, violin; Patricia Garica, violin; Ines Molares, viola; Justin Goldsmith, cello PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:35

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 in G minor, Op. 67-- Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 2:08

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in A minor, B. 140 "Emile Gaillard"--Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 2:52

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

10:04:00 00:13:47 Richard Wagner Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic Donald Runnicles Dresden State Orchestra Teldec 17109

10:19:00 00:07:19 Alfred Newman How the West Was Won: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80141

10:29:00 00:15:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Decca 4785437

10:47:00 00:05:12 Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Op 51 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harm Mundi 907244

10:54:00 00:03:12 Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 - From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Becker Premiere in Saint Paul; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi & Violin Concertos through the Ages

12:08:00 00:13:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A major Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

12:24:00 00:08:57 Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

12:36:00 00:15:58 Morton Gould A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel' John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

12:54:00 00:04:30 Johannes Brahms Rhapsody in E flat major Op 119 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00 00:04:29 Leo Arnaud & John Williams Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 62592

13:05:00 00:04:20 John Williams For 'The President's Own' Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig United States Marine Band Altissimo 4032

13:14:00 00:22:34 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 96 in D Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

13:38:00 00:13:33 Jan Koetsier Children's Circus Op 79 London Brass Teldec 46069

13:54:00 00:21:45 Ludwig van Beethoven Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 9661

14:19:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868

14:41:00 00:13:04 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Prince and the Pauper: Suite André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 471347

14:55:00 00:07:02 Giovanni Battista Sammartini Oboe Sonata in G major Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Becker Premiere in Saint Paul

15:06:00 00:28:49 Nathaniel Stookey The Composer is Dead San Francisco Symphony Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator SF Sym 2009

15:38:00 00:15:45 George Gershwin Second Rhapsody Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

15:54:00 00:07:13 Adolphe Adam If I Were King: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00 00:16:28 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa' Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 336

16:23:00 00:09:44 Darius Milhaud Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano ASV 910

16:35:00 00:18:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 89 in F major Bruno Weil Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Sony 66253

16:54:00 00:05:45 Bedrich Smetana The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Scandals - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, films detailing real and imaginary scandals, including All the President's Men, Wag the Dog, Erin Brockovich, American Hustle, Quiz Show, Chinatown, Trumbo and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Betrayal from Notes on a Scandal, 2006 Rounder Records 11661-9074-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Philip Glass original soundtrack recording/Michael Riesman, cond.

It's Your Choice and I Knew Her from Notes on a Scandal, 2006 Rounder Records 11661-9074-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Philip Glass original soundtrack recording/Michael Riesman, cond.

Bud's Scam and End Title from Wall Street, 1987 Varese Sarabande VCD 70440 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Stewart Copeland Stewart Copeland, instrumentals

The Silencer from The Insider, 1999 Columbia Records CK 63918 Music From The Motion Picture Lisa Gerard Pieter Bourke, vocals/original soundtrack recording

Useless, Miss Wichita and 333 Million from Erin Brockovich, 2000 Sony Classical SK 89239 Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording

Spotlight, Deference and Complicity, Investigative Journalism, and The Story Breaks from Spotlight, 2015 Howe Records HWR 1021 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Howard Shore original soundtrack recording

Exit Nixon, Creep Sequence 1, and Finale and End Title from All the President's Men, 1976 Film Score Monthly FSM Vol. 10, No. 16 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack David Shire original soundtrack recording/David Shire, cond.

The Committee Calls from Quiz Show, 1994 Hollywood Records HR 62000-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Isham original soundtrack recording

Bradlee Lawn to Newsroom from All the President's Men, 1976 Film Score Monthly FSM Vol. 10, No. 16 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack David Shire original soundtrack recording/David Shire, cond.

Working On It and Just Instinct from Wag the Dog, 1997 Mercury Records 314 536 864-2 Music From The Motion Picture Mark Knopfler Mark Knopfler, guitar

Television on Trial and Everything Has It's Price from Quiz Show, 1994 Hollywood Records HR 62000-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Mark Isham original soundtrack recording

Prologue and The Elephant in the Room from Trumbo, 2015 Lakeshore Records LKS 345552 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Theodore Shapiro original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Irving Montage from American Hustle, 2013 Madison Gate/Legacy 88843029572RE1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording

J.J. Gettes and Love Theme (Main Title) from Chinatown, 1974 Sony Classical S2K 87736 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Jerry Goldsmith original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

First Day of School from Notes on a Scandal, 2006 Rounder Records 11661-9074-2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Philip Glass original soundtrack recording/Michael Riesman, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Laundry Lists - Which is another name for what writers like Cole Porter called list songs, and they include “You’re the Top” (naturally!), “Let’s Do It” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:03 00:02:30 Leonard Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Can Cook, Too Nancy Walker On the Town -- Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:03:36 00:01:16 Cole Porter You're the Top Cole Porter You're the Top: Cole Porter in the 1930s Koch A22707

18:04:52 00:01:39 Cole Porter You're the Top Ethel Merman Ethel Merman: You're the Top ProArte CDD473

18:07:02 00:01:48 Cole Porter Cherry Pies Ought to Be You Charlotte Greenwood, David Burns Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223

18:09:13 00:00:44 Cole Porter Let's Do It Peggy Lee Peggy Lee and Benny Goodman: The Complete Recordings Columbia C2K65686

18:09:52 00:01:57 Cole Porter Come to the Supermarket in Old Peking Cyril Ritchard Aladdin -- TV Cast Sony SK48285

18:12:20 00:02:39 Gibert and Sullivan I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General George Baker Gilbert & Sullivan: Historic Recordings Book of the Month 71-6543

18:15:33 00:00:58 Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Tchaikowsky Danny Kaye Lady in the Dark -- Studio Cast Columbia 7464-62869

18:16:27 00:01:52 Cole Porter Let's Not Talk About Love Danny Kaye Let's Face It -- Original Cast Smithsonian P14944

18:18:57 00:02:31 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Manhattan Mel Torme Mel Torme: Songs of New York Atlantic 7567-80078

18:21:24 00:02:45 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Rhode Island Is Famous for You Arthur Schwartz From the Pen of Arthur Schwartz RCA LPL1-5121

18:24:27 00:03:23 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart The Lady Is a Tramp Erin Dilly Babes in Arms -- 1999 Encores Cast DRG DRG94769

18:28:48 00:02:21 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein My Favorite Things Julie Andrews The Best of Julie Andrews Rhino R272281

18:31:20 00:02:57 Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell Isabel Bigey Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112

18:34:12 00:02:49 Hugh Martin Everytime Loulie Jean Norman Hugh Martin: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD2702

18:37:55 00:02:45 Galt MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado I Got Life Walker Daniels, Gerome Ragni Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56086

18:40:35 00:02:24 Jonathan Larson La Vie Boheme Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:43:08 00:03:16 Cole Porter At Long Last Love Bobby Short You're the Top: Love Songs of Cole Porter Telarc CD83463

18:46:56 00:03:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Napoleon Lena Horne Jaimaica --Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:51:12 00:01:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:38 00:03:21 Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash Filler: That's Him Mary Martin One Touch of Venus -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11354

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:10 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' Sir Georg Solti London Philharmonic DeutGram 4779525

19:24:00 00:30:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola Avie 2317

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; David Oistrakh, violin and conductor (Shostakovich) - Archival concert from 12/14/67 celebrating the Centenary of the Orchestra

20:05:00 00:08:34 Carl Maria von Weber Euryanthe: Overture

20:17:00 00:40:43 Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto in D major Op 77

21:03:00 00:52:02 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10 in E minor Op 93

21:57:00 00:02:06 Vincenzo Tommasini The Good-Humored Ladies: Presto Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 60311

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “Harrison Ford’s Toes”… A collection of novelty songs, some familiar, some not so much: “My Old Man’s a Dustman,” “Donald Where is Your Trousers,” “Three Coins in the Sewer,” and “Me and My Shadow”… Richard Howland-Bolton talks about “Man Food”… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:08:00 00:06:43 Astor Piazzolla Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119

23:14:00 00:10:06 Gerald Finzi Introit in F major Op 6 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

23:26:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A major English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:33:00 00:09:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 Vienna Philharmonic George Szell Sir Clifford Curzon, piano Decca 4785437

23:43:00 00:14:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1007

23:59:00 00:02:47 Maria Theresia von Paradis Sicilienne Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Decca 2334