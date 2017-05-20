© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-20-2017

Published May 20, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:34:29            Édouard Lalo    Symphonie espagnole Op 21     Philharmonia Orchestra  Antonio Pappano           Maxim Vengerov, violin  EMI      57593

00:39:00            00:30:02            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Quintet in A minor  Op 14 Fine Arts Quartet                       Cristina Ortiz, piano       Naxos   572904

01:12:00            01:06:14            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125      Cleveland Orchestra            Christoph von Dohnányi Carol Vaness, soprano; Janis Taylor, mezzo-soprano; Siegfried Jerusalem, tenor; Robert Lloyd, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc   80120

02:21:00            00:33:45            Jean-Philippe Rameau   Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite                 Frans Brüggen            Orchestra of the 18th Century     Philips  426714

02:58:00            00:36:38            Aram Khachaturian        Violin Concerto in D minor          Russian National Orchestra            Yakov Kreizberg            Julia Fischer, violin        PentaTone        59

03:37:00            00:33:55            Claude Debussy           Images for Orchestra                 Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         435766

04:14:00            00:18:06            William Schuman           Symphony No.  5 for Strings                  Mikhail Gurewitsch            do.gma chamber orchestra        MD+G  9121717

04:35:00            00:18:54            Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf        Harp Concerto in A        Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra          Paul Kuentz       Nicanor Zabaleta, harp  DeutGram         439693

04:57:00            00:18:05            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Sonata No. 10 in C major                         Lars Vogt, piano       EMI      36080

05:18:00            00:20:04            John Rutter       Suite Antique    West Side Chamber Orchestra   Kevin Mallon     John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc          Naxos   573146

05:41:00            00:08:08            Robert Schumann          Overture to Scenes from Goethe's                     Benjamin Britten   English Chamber Orchestra       Decca   4785437

05:55:00            00:04:00            Sir Edward Elgar           La Capricieuse Op 17                            Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano           Decca   4789377

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Frank shares classics of Argentine tango from Carlos Gardel and the New York/Buenos Aires Connection. Also pianist Martha Argerich plays the First Concerto by Franz Liszt.

Esta semana Frank comparte los clássicos del tango argentino por Carlos Gardel y el New York-Buenos Aires Connection. También la pianista Martha Argerich toca el premier concierto por Franz Liszt.

06:00:55 Carlos Gardel: Por una cabeza  Carlos Gardel, baritone  Jamada Digital   n/a                                                         

06:03:26 Gerardo Matos Rodriguez: La Cumparsita  New York - Buenos Aires Connection  VAI Audio  20001                                                     

06:09:27 Astor Piazzolla: Tango Suite (Andante & Allegro) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars  Sony 63122                  

06:20:33 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in Eb  Martha Argerich, piano; London Symphony Orchestra  Claudio Abbado  Deutsche Grammophon 002171502                   

06:40:43 Eduardo Caba: Aires Indios (i Andantino, ii Allegretto)  Walter Aparicio, piano  MSR Classics 1546                              

06:48:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Guitar Concerto (ii. Andantino e andante)  Andrea Bissoli, guitar; Minas Gerais Philharmonic Orchestra  Fabio Mechetti  Naxos 8573115                         

07:00:40 Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite Magica   Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar  Azica 71297                                    

07:13:32 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Quam pulchra es" (How beautiful you are)  Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble  Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv Produktion 002298902                                                     

07:17:36 Hieronymus Praetorius: "Surge, propera, amica mea" (Arise, make haste, my love...)   Balthasar-Neumann Choir & Ensemble  Pablo Heras-Casado   Archiv Produktion 002298902                                                     

07:25:09 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri: Encantamento  Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela  Maximiano Valdés  Sono Luminus 90227                                                 

07:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216  Emmy Verhey, violin; Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra  Eduardo Marturet  Brilliant Classics 1116167                                          

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile, Edgar Meyer): Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme, BWV 645-- Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Album: Bach Trios Nonesuch 558933 Music: 4:40

Giovanni Bottesini: Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor-- Edgar Meyer, double bass; Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 16:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is William Beyer from Des Moines, IA Music: 7:07

Leos Janacek: Pohadka (Fairy Tale)-- Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Album: Alisa Weilerstein - Debut Cello Recital EMI 73498 Music: 11:27

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Sea and the Seagulls, from 'Etudes Tableaux, Op. 39-- Buffalo Philharmonic; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 8:04

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Edgar Meyer: New Piece for Orchestra--Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 18:04

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Op. 18 No. 6: Movements 1 & 2-- Vera Quartet: Pedro Rodriguez, violin; Patricia Garica, violin; Ines Molares, viola; Justin Goldsmith, cello PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 19:35

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka No. 2 in G minor, Op. 67-- Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 2:08

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in A minor, B. 140 "Emile Gaillard"--Ran Dank, piano The Gilmore International keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI Music: 2:52

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:34            Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée &                      Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie       Avie      2171

10:04:00            00:13:47            Richard Wagner            Die Walküre: Wotan's Farewell & Magic              Donald Runnicles          Dresden State Orchestra            Teldec  17109

10:19:00            00:07:19            Alfred Newman  How the West Was Won: Suite               Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80141

10:29:00            00:15:59            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34                      Zubin Mehta            Israel Philharmonic Orchestra     Decca   4785437

10:47:00            00:05:12            Frédéric Chopin Impromptu No.  3 in G flat major  Op 51                          Jon Nakamatsu, piano         Harm Mundi      907244

10:54:00            00:03:12            Johann Strauss Radetzky March Op 228            Franz Welser-Möst        Vienna Philharmonic     Sony    544071

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 16, 2017 - From Danville, Kentucky, this week’s From the Top features a 10-year-old violinist performing the music of Edward Elgar — she also shares some colorful stories of growing up in Kentucky with her 6 siblings. Also on the program, a beautifully detailed classical guitar performance by a young man from South Carolina and Chopin performed by a talented teenager from Massachusetts

15-year-old pianist Hsi-Yun Wu from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania performs the second movement, Scherzo, Allegro marcato, as well as the fourth movement, Vivace from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.14 by Sergey Prokofiev (1891-1953).

10-year-old violinist Lilyanne Thoroughman from Williamstown, Kentucky performs Salut d’Amour, Op.12 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the second movement, Scherzo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

17-year-old guitarist Joseph Tollefson from Columbia, South Carloina performs the first movement, Preludio saudade and the third movement, Allegro solemne, from “La Catedral” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré (1885-1944)

17-year-old flutist Daniel Charif from San Jose, California performs Cantabile et Presto by George Enescu (1881-1955), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

18-year-old cellist Mari Nagahara from Andover Massachusetts performs the third movement, Largo, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano, Op.65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Becker Premiere in Saint Paul; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi & Violin Concertos through the Ages

12:08:00            00:13:36            Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 4 in A major       Australian Chamber Orchestra          Richard Tognetti            Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           67308

12:24:00            00:08:57            Giuseppe Verdi I vespri siciliani: Overture                       Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    68468

12:36:00            00:15:58            Morton Gould    A Symphonic Portrait of 'Carousel'                     John Mauceri            Hollywood Bowl Orchestra         Philips  446404

12:54:00            00:04:30            Johannes Brahms          Rhapsody in E flat major  Op 119                                   Jorge Federico Osorio, piano  Cedille  171

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:00            00:04:29            Leo Arnaud & John Williams      Fanfare from 'Bugler's Dream' & Olympic                        John Williams    Boston Pops Orchestra  Sony    62592

13:05:00            00:04:20            John Williams    For 'The President's Own'                      Lt. Col. Jason K. Fettig            United States Marine Band        Altissimo          4032

13:14:00            00:22:34            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 96 in D               Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre         Naïve    5176

13:38:00            00:13:33            Jan Koetsier      Children's Circus Op 79                         London Brass    Teldec  46069

13:54:00            00:21:45            Ludwig van Beethoven   Ode to Joy from Symphony No.  9 Op 125          Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Measha Brueggergosman, soprano; Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano; Frank Lopardo, tenor; René Pape, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus   DeutGram         9661

14:19:00            00:18:12            Sir William Walton         The Wise Virgins: Suite              David Lloyd-Jones            English Northern Philharmonia   Naxos   555868

14:41:00            00:13:04            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Prince and the Pauper: Suite                       André Previn   London Symphony        DeutGram         471347

14:55:00            00:07:02            Giovanni Battista Sammartini      Oboe Sonata in G major                                    Duo Amaral  DuoAmaral        2013

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Becker Premiere in Saint Paul

15:06:00            00:28:49            Nathaniel Stookey         The Composer is Dead  San Francisco Symphony            Edwin Outwater Lemony Snicket, narrator           SF Sym 2009

15:38:00            00:15:45            George Gershwin           Second Rhapsody         Buffalo Philharmonic     JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano        Naxos   559705

15:54:00            00:07:13            Adolphe Adam  If I Were King: Overture              Lance Friedel    Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Naxos   573418

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:02:00            00:16:28            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa'                     Gianandrea Noseda            BBC Philharmonic         BBC     336

16:23:00            00:09:44            Darius Milhaud  Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche'                                   Emma Johnson, clarinet; Julius Drake, piano     ASV     910

16:35:00            00:18:28            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 89 in F major                  Bruno Weil            Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra   Sony    66253

16:54:00            00:05:45            Bedrich Smetana           The Bartered Bride: Dance of the                       Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   444867

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Scandals - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, films detailing real and imaginary scandals, including All the President's Men, Wag the Dog, Erin Brockovich, American Hustle, Quiz Show, Chinatown, Trumbo and more
20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Betrayal from Notes on a Scandal, 2006  Rounder Records 11661-9074-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Philip Glass  original soundtrack recording/Michael Riesman, cond.

It's Your Choice and I Knew Her from Notes on a Scandal, 2006  Rounder Records 11661-9074-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Philip Glass  original soundtrack recording/Michael Riesman, cond.

Bud's Scam and End Title from Wall Street, 1987  Varese Sarabande VCD 70440  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Stewart Copeland  Stewart Copeland, instrumentals

The Silencer from The Insider, 1999  Columbia Records CK 63918  Music From The Motion Picture  Lisa Gerard  Pieter Bourke, vocals/original soundtrack recording

Useless, Miss Wichita and 333 Million from Erin Brockovich, 2000  Sony Classical SK 89239  Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording

Spotlight, Deference and Complicity, Investigative Journalism, and The Story Breaks from Spotlight, 2015  Howe Records HWR 1021  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Howard Shore  original soundtrack recording

Exit Nixon, Creep Sequence 1, and Finale and End Title from All the President's Men, 1976  Film Score Monthly FSM Vol. 10, No. 16  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  David Shire  original soundtrack recording/David Shire, cond.

The Committee Calls from Quiz Show, 1994  Hollywood Records HR 62000-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Isham  original soundtrack recording

Bradlee Lawn to Newsroom from All the President's Men, 1976  Film Score Monthly FSM Vol. 10, No. 16  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  David Shire  original soundtrack recording/David Shire, cond.

Working On It and Just Instinct from Wag the Dog, 1997  Mercury Records 314 536 864-2  Music From The Motion Picture  Mark Knopfler  Mark Knopfler, guitar

Television on Trial and Everything Has It's Price from Quiz Show, 1994  Hollywood Records HR 62000-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Mark Isham  original soundtrack recording

Prologue and The Elephant in the Room from Trumbo, 2015  Lakeshore Records LKS 345552  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Theodore Shapiro  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Irving Montage from American Hustle, 2013  Madison Gate/Legacy 88843029572RE1  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording

J.J. Gettes and Love Theme (Main Title) from Chinatown, 1974  Sony Classical S2K 87736  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Jerry Goldsmith  original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

First Day of School from Notes on a Scandal, 2006  Rounder Records 11661-9074-2  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Philip Glass  original soundtrack recording/Michael Riesman, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Laundry Lists - Which is another name for what writers like Cole Porter called list songs, and they include “You’re the Top” (naturally!), “Let’s Do It” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.”

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:03            00:02:30            Leonard Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green   I Can Cook, Too            Nancy Walker    On the Town -- Studio Cast Sony    SK60538

18:03:36            00:01:16            Cole Porter       You're the Top  Cole Porter       You're the Top: Cole Porter in the 1930s   Koch    A22707

18:04:52            00:01:39            Cole Porter       You're the Top  Ethel Merman    Ethel Merman: You're the Top            ProArte CDD473

18:07:02            00:01:48            Cole Porter       Cherry Pies Ought to Be You     Charlotte Greenwood, David Burns            Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony    SK48223

18:09:13            00:00:44            Cole Porter       Let's Do It         Peggy Lee        Peggy Lee and Benny Goodman: The Complete Recordings    Columbia          C2K65686

18:09:52            00:01:57            Cole Porter       Come to the Supermarket in Old Peking Cyril Ritchard    Aladdin -- TV Cast     Sony    SK48285

18:12:20            00:02:39            Gibert and Sullivan        I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General  George Baker            Gilbert & Sullivan: Historic Recordings    Book of the Month         71-6543

18:15:33            00:00:58            Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  Tchaikowsky     Danny Kaye      Lady in the Dark -- Studio Cast     Columbia          7464-62869

18:16:27            00:01:52            Cole Porter       Let's Not Talk About Love          Danny Kaye      Let's Face It -- Original Cast     Smithsonian      P14944

18:18:57            00:02:31            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     Manhattan         Mel Torme         Mel Torme: Songs of New York          Atlantic 7567-80078

18:21:24            00:02:45            Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Rhode Island Is Famous for You Arthur Schwartz From the Pen of Arthur Schwartz         RCA     LPL1-5121

18:24:27            00:03:23            Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart     The Lady Is a Tramp      Erin Dilly           Babes in Arms -- 1999 Encores Cast        DRG     DRG94769

18:28:48            00:02:21            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        My Favorite Things        Julie Andrews    The Best of Julie Andrews    Rhino    R272281

18:31:20            00:02:57            Frank Loesser   If I Were a Bell  Isabel Bigey      Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast            Decca B'way     012-159112

18:34:12            00:02:49            Hugh Martin      Everytime         Loulie Jean Norman       Hugh Martin: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD2702

18:37:55            00:02:45            Galt MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado           I Got Life          Walker Daniels, Gerome Ragni    Hair -- Original Cast       RCA     82876-56086

18:40:35            00:02:24            Jonathan Larson           La Vie Boheme  Company          Rent -- Original B'way Cast            Dreamworks      DRMD2-50003

18:43:08            00:03:16            Cole Porter       At Long Last Love         Bobby Short     You're the Top: Love Songs of Cole Porter       Telarc   CD83463

18:46:56            00:03:57            Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Napoleon          Lena Horne       Jaimaica --Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-68041

18:51:12            00:01:48            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:38            00:03:21            Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash  Filler: That's Him           Mary Martin       One Touch of Venus -- Original B'way Cast     MCA     MCAD-11354

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:20:10            Franz Liszt        Symphonic Poem No.  7 'Festive Sounds'                       Sir Georg Solti     London Philharmonic     DeutGram         4779525

19:24:00            00:30:26            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major        Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner        Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola           Avie      2317

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; David Oistrakh, violin and conductor (Shostakovich) - Archival concert from 12/14/67 celebrating the Centenary of the Orchestra

20:05:00            00:08:34            Carl Maria von Weber    Euryanthe: Overture

20:17:00            00:40:43            Johannes Brahms          Violin Concerto in D major  Op 77

21:03:00            00:52:02            Dmitri Shostakovich      Symphony No. 10 in E minor  Op 93

21:57:00            00:02:06            Vincenzo Tommasini      The Good-Humored Ladies: Presto                    Louis Lane            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    60311

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of “Harrison Ford’s Toes”… A collection of novelty songs, some familiar, some not so much: “My Old Man’s a Dustman,” “Donald Where is Your Trousers,” “Three Coins in the Sewer,” and “Me and My Shadow”… Richard Howland-Bolton talks about “Man Food”…  This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:08:00            00:06:43            Astor Piazzolla  Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game'                          Joel Fan, piano            Reference         119

23:14:00            00:10:06            Gerald Finzi      Introit in F major  Op 6   City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox            Tasmin Little, violin        Chandos           9888

23:26:00            00:07:35            Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach         Largo from Cello Concerto in A major     English Chamber Orchestra       Sir Andrew Davis          Matt Haimovitz, cello     DeutGram         429219

23:33:00            00:09:06            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27    Vienna Philharmonic     George Szell     Sir Clifford Curzon, piano           Decca   4785437

23:43:00            00:14:58            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125                 Robert Shaw            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      ASO Media       1007

23:59:00            00:02:47            Maria Theresia von Paradis       Sicilienne                                  Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano      Decca   2334

 