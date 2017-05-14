Program Guide 05-14-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; Violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; Cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields.

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti conductor; Rosa Feola, soprano

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, Op. 18

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G Major

02:58:00 00:01:20 Peter Tchaikovsky The Seasons: July Op 37 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductors: Kurt Masur (Kancheli); Leonard Bernstein; Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Lee Ragin, counter-tenor

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky-Korsakov): Khovanshchina: Prelude ‘Dawn on the Moskva River

Giya Kancheli: And Farewell Goes Out Sighing--Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Lee Ragain, countertenor

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 60 ‘Leningrad’

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Hyperion - The superb English label gives us the Binchois Consort with music for the 100 Years’ War, the Orlando Consort with the rise of English polyphony, and Cinquecento rediscovering Jean Guyot

05:58:00 00:01:39 Henry Purcell The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet Kevin Mallon Aradia Ensemble Naxos 570149

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:05:41 Tomás Luis de Victoria Alma Redemptoris mater Ralph Woodward Fairhaven Singers Guild 7380

06:12:00 00:14:27 Hugh Aston Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

06:26:00 00:03:22 Giovanni Palestrina Improperium expectavit cor meum Massimo Palombella Sistine Chapel Choir DeutGram 4795300

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Mary’s Songs -Whether in response to the Angel’s proclamation of her divine role, or in simple hymns of praise, composers through history have celebrated the Virgin Mary

JEAN TITELOUZE: Magnificat sexti toni Jean-Pierre Couturier, baritone; Yves-G. Préfontaine (1991 Guilbault-Thérien/Grand Seminary, Montreal, Quebec) ATMA Records 22120

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Magnificat Antiphons, fr Op. 18 Seminary Schola; Janet E. Hunt (1902 Hook & Hastings+2015 Andover/Saint John’s Seminary, Brighton, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/22/15)

MAX REGER: Ave Maria, Op. 63, no. 7 Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Our Lady of Good Counsel, Frankfurt, Germany) MD&G 3353

ROBERT BENJAMIN DOBEY: Magnificat Verses Robert Benjamin Dobey (2003 Schoenstein/ Grace Episcopal Churchy, Sheboygan, WI) Pro Organo 7151

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Mother’s Day - On this Mother’s Day edition of With Heart and Voice we’ll focus on music centering on mothers, family, and Christian Love. We’ll also pay homage to Julian of Norwich, whose feast day was May 8. Join Peter DuBois for wonderful listening



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Mother’s Day 2017

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 15:06

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: “And ye now therefore have sorrow” Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra & Chorus/Otto Klemperer (EMI 47238 CD) 6:51

Edvard Grieg: “Grandmother’s minuet” Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 66775 CD) 2:05

Antonin Dvořák: “Songs my mother taught me” Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Sinfonia of London/Rafael Frübeck de Burgos (D Classics 703972 CD) 2:32

Jack Yellen & Leo Polack: “My Yiddishe Mamma”(1928) Sophie Tucker, vocal; unnamed orchestra (Youtube PD) 3:59

Cesare Andrea Bixio & Bixio Cherubino: “Mamma” (1940?) Benjamino Gigli, tenor; unnamed orchestra (Youtube PD) 3:27

Dmitri Shostakovich: From Jewish Poetry: “Lullaby” Nina Dorlyak, soprano; Dmitri Shostakovich, piano (Monitor 2020 CD) 3:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte “Oh zittere nicht, mein lieber Sohn” Erna Berger, soprano; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 4:33

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D major--Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Album: Inventions & Partita Decca 9905 Music: 4:28

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046-- Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 20:07

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Freiberg from Golden Valley, MN Music: 8:59

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op. 10 No. 1 Movement 3 Finale (Prestissimo)-- Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas Philips 412575 Music: 4:20

Ole Bull: Solitude sur la montagne--Ragnhild Hemsing, violin and Hardanger fiddle; Tor Espen Aspaas, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 2:11

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5-- Alim Beisembayev, piano The Cliburn, Pepsico Recital Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:42

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major, K. 285b-- Escher String Quartet with Carol Wincenc, flute Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 16:28

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: Norwegian March, Nocturne, March of the Trolls-- Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 9:51

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (Wiegenlied), Op. 49 No. 4-- Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Yo-Yo Ma: Songs from the Arc of Live Sony 10316 Music: 1:49

Bedrich Smetana (arr. Hans Trnecek): Vltava, from 'Ma vlast'--Anneleen Lenaerts, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 10:25

11:55:00 00:03:48 George Frideric Handel Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7 Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Richard Egarr, organ Harm Mundi 807447

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of George Gershwin; playlist for Parts 1 & 2:

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Oscar Levant, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Leonard Bernstein. piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein

(CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Three Preludes (1926)--Oscar Levant, piano (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

American in Paris (1928)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra No.2 "Rhapsody in Rivets" (1931)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Concerto in F (1925)--Oscar Levant, piano; New York Philharmonic/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Variations on "I Got Rhythm' for Piano and Orchestra (1934)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Porgy and Bess : A Symphonic Portrait (1935)--Andre Kostelanetz and his Orchestra (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

13:48:00 00:13:07 George Gershwin Allegro from Piano Concerto in F major Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 14091

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:34 Lord Berners Polka David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia MarcoPolo 223711

14:02:00 00:05:46 Bedrich Smetana Polka from String Quartet No. 1 Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos 8412

14:13:00 00:14:26 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz James Earl Jones, narrator Delos 3140

14:29:00 00:13:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 10 in G major Op 14 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

14:44:00 00:05:11 Édouard Lalo Scherzo for Orchestra Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

14:50:00 00:31:15 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 1 in G minor Op 17 Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042

15:23:00 00:11:27 Christoph Willibald Gluck Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture Otto Klemperer Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 64143

15:35:00 00:07:19 Trevor Pinnock Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 453451

15:43:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668

15:50:00 00:06:56 Antonín Dvorák Silent Woods Op 68/5 Han-Na Chang cello Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin EMI 57052

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall, an archival concert from January 16, 1969 marking Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

16:05:00 00:19:05 Sergei Prokofiev Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

16:28:00 00:20:24 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 95 in C minor

16:53:00 00:27:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

17:22:00 00:37:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37 Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421718

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Michael Daugherty's "Alligator Alley"

18:03:00 00:19:28 Lou Harrison Seven Pastorales Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

18:24:00 00:15:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Cynthia Roberts, violin; Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder Avie 2207

18:42:00 00:07:48 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann The Raven: Overture Ole Schmidt Odense Symphony DaCapo 226047

18:51:00 00:08:07 Richard Wagner Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:26:55 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 8 in D major Thomas Fey Heidelberg Symphony Hänssler 98275

19:31:00 00:37:42 Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann Symphony No. 2 in E Op 48 Thomas Dausgaard Danish National Radio Sym DaCapo 224042

20:11:00 00:45:50 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra Krystian Zimerman Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 459684

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Kevin Krumenauer: Quintet No. 1 for Winds “Fnermalog” — Krumenauer Quintet (private CD) 13:27

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings — Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Snfonia Concertante (2010) — Kent/Blossom Chamber Ensemble/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom CD) 23:40

Rudolph Bubalo: Valence II for Clarinet, Bassoon and Tape (1977) — Lawrence McDonald, clarinet; Kenneth Moore, bassoon (New World 80446) 7:00

21:56:00 00:03:07 Gabriela Lena Frank Three Latin American Dances: The Mestizo Keith Lockhart Utah Symphony Reference 105

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, a panel discussion on The First 100 Days of Donald Trump - President Donald J. Trump just finished his first 100 days, the time period where a President has the most power and influence. Prior to his inauguration, President Trump put forth an ambitious agenda: clean up corruption in Washington, D.C., protect American workers, and restore security and the order of law. How does President Trump's first 100 days compare with previous Presidents? What can we distill from his actions in these first 100 days? And can - and should - we judge any President by what is or isn't accomplished during this time? Panelists include: David B. Cohen, Ph.D, Professor of Political Science and Fellow, Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at The University of Akron; Don Gonyea, National Political Correspondent, NPR; Jessica Wehrman, Washington Correspondent, The Columbus Dispatch. aThis conversation will be moderated by ideastream® reporter/producer Darrielle Snipes.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:23 Amy Beach Dreaming Op 15 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330

23:08:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:14:00 00:06:28 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Maurice Sharp, flute Epic 1116

23:23:00 00:04:06 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:27:00 00:04:45 Anthony Holborne Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy' Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

23:31:00 00:06:33 Francis Poulenc Mélancolie Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921

23:41:00 00:04:30 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat major Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

23:45:00 00:09:13 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4 Pablo Heras-Casado Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Harm Mundi 902154

23:56:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55 Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

23:56:00 00:02:26 Claude Debussy Beau soir Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316