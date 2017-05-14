© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-14-2017

Published May 14, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; Violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; Cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields.

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti conductor; Rosa Feola, soprano

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest, Op. 18

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G Major

02:58:00            00:01:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Seasons: July Op 37                                   Lang Lang, piano    Sony    511758

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductors: Kurt Masur (Kancheli); Leonard Bernstein; Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Lee Ragin, counter-tenor

Modest Mussorgsky (arr Rimsky-Korsakov): Khovanshchina: Prelude ‘Dawn on the Moskva River

Giya Kancheli: And Farewell Goes Out Sighing--Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Lee Ragain, countertenor

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 60 ‘Leningrad’

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three from Hyperion - The superb English label gives us the Binchois Consort with music for the 100 Years’ War, the Orlando Consort with the rise of English polyphony, and Cinquecento rediscovering Jean Guyot
05:58:00            00:01:39            Henry Purcell    The Gordian Knot Untied: Rondeau Minuet                     Kevin Mallon            Aradia Ensemble           Naxos   570149

 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:05:41            Tomás Luis de Victoria  Alma Redemptoris mater                        Ralph Woodward            Fairhaven Singers         Guild    7380

06:12:00            00:14:27            Hugh Aston      Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe'                             Stile Antico            Harm Mundi      907419

06:26:00            00:03:22            Giovanni Palestrina        Improperium expectavit cor meum                      Massimo Palombella        Sistine Chapel Choir      DeutGram         4795300

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Mary’s Songs -Whether in response to the Angel’s proclamation of her divine role, or in simple hymns of praise, composers through history have celebrated the Virgin Mary  

JEAN TITELOUZE: Magnificat sexti toni  Jean-Pierre Couturier, baritone; Yves-G. Préfontaine (1991 Guilbault-Thérien/Grand Seminary, Montreal, Quebec) ATMA Records 22120

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Magnificat Antiphons, fr Op. 18  Seminary Schola; Janet E. Hunt (1902 Hook & Hastings+2015 Andover/Saint John’s Seminary, Brighton, MA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 11/22/15)

MAX REGER: Ave Maria, Op. 63, no. 7  Rosalinde Haas (1983 Albiez/Our Lady of Good Counsel, Frankfurt, Germany) MD&G 3353

ROBERT BENJAMIN DOBEY: Magnificat Verses  Robert Benjamin Dobey (2003 Schoenstein/ Grace Episcopal Churchy, Sheboygan, WI)   Pro Organo 7151

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:   Mother’s Day - On this Mother’s Day edition of With Heart and Voice we’ll focus on music centering on mothers, family, and Christian Love. We’ll also pay homage to Julian of Norwich, whose feast day was May 8.  Join Peter DuBois for wonderful listening
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Mother’s Day 2017

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll   Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra/William Steinberg (EMI 26486 CD) 15:06

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: “And ye now therefore have sorrow”  Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Philharmonia Orchestra & Chorus/Otto Klemperer (EMI 47238 CD) 6:51

Edvard Grieg: “Grandmother’s minuet”  Walter Gieseking, piano (EMI 66775 CD) 2:05

Antonin Dvořák: “Songs my mother taught me”  Victoria de los Angeles, soprano; Sinfonia of London/Rafael Frübeck de Burgos (D Classics 703972 CD) 2:32

Jack Yellen & Leo Polack: “My Yiddishe Mamma”(1928)   Sophie Tucker, vocal; unnamed orchestra (Youtube PD) 3:59

Cesare Andrea Bixio & Bixio Cherubino: “Mamma” (1940?)  Benjamino Gigli, tenor; unnamed orchestra (Youtube PD) 3:27

Dmitri Shostakovich: From Jewish Poetry: “Lullaby”  Nina Dorlyak, soprano; Dmitri Shostakovich, piano (Monitor 2020 CD) 3:16

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Die Zauberflöte   “Oh zittere nicht, mein lieber Sohn”  Erna Berger, soprano; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (Naxos 110127 CD) 4:33

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D major--Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Album: Inventions & Partita Decca 9905 Music: 4:28

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046-- Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 20:07

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Freiberg from Golden Valley, MN Music: 8:59

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op. 10 No. 1 Movement 3 Finale (Prestissimo)-- Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas Philips 412575 Music: 4:20

Ole Bull: Solitude sur la montagne--Ragnhild Hemsing, violin and Hardanger fiddle; Tor Espen Aspaas, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 2:11

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5-- Alim Beisembayev, piano The Cliburn, Pepsico Recital Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:42

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major, K. 285b-- Escher String Quartet with Carol Wincenc, flute Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 16:28

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: Norwegian March, Nocturne, March of the Trolls-- Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 9:51

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (Wiegenlied), Op. 49 No. 4-- Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Yo-Yo Ma: Songs from the Arc of Live Sony 10316 Music: 1:49

Bedrich Smetana (arr. Hans Trnecek): Vltava, from 'Ma vlast'--Anneleen Lenaerts, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 10:25

11:55:00            00:03:48            George Frideric Handel  Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7            Academy of Ancient Music   Richard Egarr    Richard Egarr, organ     Harm Mundi      807447

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1 of the life and music of George Gershwin; playlist for Parts 1 & 2:

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Oscar Levant, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Rhapsody in Blue(1924)--Leonard Bernstein. piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein

(CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Three Preludes (1926)--Oscar Levant, piano (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

American in Paris (1928)--Philadelphia Orchestra/Eugene Ormandy (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

Rhapsody for Piano and Orchestra No.2 "Rhapsody in Rivets" (1931)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Concerto in F (1925)--Oscar Levant, piano; New York Philharmonic/Andre Kostelanetz (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Variations on "I Got Rhythm' for Piano and Orchestra (1934)--Oscar Levant, piano; Morton Gould Orchestra/Morton Gould (CBS Masterworks 42514 CD)

Porgy and Bess : A Symphonic Portrait (1935)--Andre Kostelanetz and his Orchestra (CBS Masterworks MLK 39454 CD)

13:48:00            00:13:07            George Gershwin           Allegro from Piano Concerto in F major   Baltimore Symphony            Marin Alsop      Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano       Decca   14091

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:34            Lord Berners     Polka                David Lloyd-Jones        Royal Ballet Sinfonia            MarcoPolo        223711

14:02:00            00:05:46            Bedrich Smetana           Polka from String Quartet No. 1              Geoffrey Simon            London Symphony        Chandos           8412

14:13:00            00:14:26            Aaron Copland  A Lincoln Portrait           Seattle Symphony         Gerard Schwarz            James Earl Jones, narrator         Delos   3140

14:29:00            00:13:51            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Sonata No. 10 in G major  Op 14                          HJ Lim, piano         EMI      64952

14:44:00            00:05:11            Édouard Lalo    Scherzo for Orchestra                Nikos Athinäos  Frankfurt State Orchestra          Signum 6600

14:50:00            00:31:15            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  Symphony No.  1 in G minor  Op 17                   Thomas Dausgaard       Danish National Radio Sym       DaCapo            224042

15:23:00            00:11:27            Christoph Willibald Gluck           Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture                 Otto Klemperer         Philharmonia Orchestra  EMI      64143

15:35:00            00:07:19            Trevor Pinnock  Passacaille, Gigue & Minuet after                       Trevor Pinnock            English Concert Archiv   453451

15:43:00            00:06:14            Béla Bartók       Romanian Folk Dances                          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         415668

15:50:00            00:06:56            Antonín Dvorák             Silent Woods Op 68/5    Han-Na Chang  cello Philharmonia Orchestra                      Leonard Slatkin             EMI 57052

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; Christoph Eschenbach, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall, an archival concert from January 16, 1969 marking Christoph Eschenbach’s American debut

16:05:00            00:19:05            Sergei Prokofiev           Lieutenant Kijé Suite Op 60

16:28:00            00:20:24            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 95 in C minor

16:53:00            00:27:11            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major

17:22:00            00:37:07            Ludwig van Beethoven   Piano Concerto No.  3 in C minor  Op 37 Cleveland Orchestra            Vladimir Ashkenazy       Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano         Decca   421718

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Michael Daugherty's "Alligator Alley"

18:03:00            00:19:28            Lou Harrison     Seven Pastorales                      Dennis Russell Davies   Brooklyn Philharmonic     MusicMast        67089

18:24:00            00:15:21            Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No.  4 in G major            Apollo's Fire            Jeannette Sorrell           Cynthia Roberts, violin; Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, recorder Avie      2207

18:42:00            00:07:48            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  The Raven: Overture                 Ole Schmidt            Odense Symphony        DaCapo            226047

18:51:00            00:08:07            Richard Wagner            Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral                Fabio Luisi            Philharmonia Zürich       Accentus          102

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:26:55            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No. 8 in D major                      Thomas Fey            Heidelberg Symphony   Hänssler           98275

19:31:00            00:37:42            Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann  Symphony No.  2 in E Op 48                  Thomas Dausgaard        Danish National Radio Sym       DaCapo            224042

20:11:00            00:45:50            Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No.  1 in E minor  Op 11 Polish Festival Orchestra            Krystian Zimerman         Krystian Zimerman, piano          DeutGram         459684

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Kevin Krumenauer: Quintet No. 1 for Winds “Fnermalog” — Krumenauer Quintet (private CD) 13:27

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings — Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Snfonia Concertante (2010) — Kent/Blossom Chamber Ensemble/Sasha Mäkilä, cond. (Kent/Blossom CD) 23:40

Rudolph Bubalo: Valence II for Clarinet, Bassoon and Tape (1977) — Lawrence McDonald, clarinet; Kenneth Moore, bassoon (New World 80446) 7:00

21:56:00            00:03:07            Gabriela Lena Frank      Three Latin American Dances: The Mestizo                    Keith Lockhart           Utah Symphony Reference         105

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, a panel discussion on The First 100 Days of Donald Trump - President Donald J. Trump just finished his first 100 days, the time period where a President has the most power and influence. Prior to his inauguration, President Trump put forth an ambitious agenda: clean up corruption in Washington, D.C., protect American workers, and restore security and the order of law.  How does President Trump's first 100 days compare with previous Presidents? What can we distill from his actions in these first 100 days? And can - and should - we judge any President by what is or isn't accomplished during this time? Panelists include: David B. Cohen, Ph.D, Professor of Political Science and Fellow, Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at The University of Akron; Don Gonyea, National Political Correspondent, NPR; Jessica Wehrman, Washington Correspondent, The Columbus Dispatch. aThis conversation will be moderated by ideastream® reporter/producer Darrielle Snipes.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:06:23            Amy Beach       Dreaming Op 15                                    Alan Feinberg, piano     Argo            430330

23:08:00            00:06:07            Lou Harrison     Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother"                        Dennis Russell Davies  Brooklyn Philharmonic   MusicMast        67089

23:14:00            00:06:28            Arthur Foote     A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Cleveland Sinfonietta    Louis Lane            Maurice Sharp, flute      Epic     1116

23:23:00            00:04:06            Maurice Ravel   Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes                          Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano            DeutGram         14764

23:27:00            00:04:45            Anthony Holborne         Pavan 'The Image of Melancholy'                       Jordi Savall            Hespèrion XXI   AliaVox 9813

23:31:00            00:06:33            Francis Poulenc Mélancolie                                Paul Crossley, piano     CBS     44921

23:41:00            00:04:30            Franz Liszt        Liebestraum No.  3 in A flat major                                   Jenny Lin, piano    Hänssler           98037

23:45:00            00:09:13            Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 4               Pablo Heras-Casado            Freiburg Baroque Orchestra       Harm Mundi      902154

23:56:00            00:03:03            Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55       Prague Philharmonia            Emmanuel Villaume       Anna Netrebko, soprano            DeutGram         12217

23:56:00            00:02:26            Claude Debussy           Beau soir                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano       Sony    510316

 

 