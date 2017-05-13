Program Guide 05-13-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:29:48 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90 Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

00:32:00 00:31:41 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Quartet in B flat major Op 41 Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

01:09:00 00:44:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major Jack Brymer London Wind Soloists Decca 4785437

01:56:00 00:30:38 Felix Mendelssohn Sextet for Piano & Strings in D Op 110 Vienna Octet Walter Panhofer, piano; Members of Decca 4785437

02:29:00 00:47:13 Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Mats Widlund, piano Chandos 9074

03:19:00 00:43:57 Franz Schubert Symphony 'Grand Duo' in C major Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

04:06:00 00:17:12 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dances Op 35 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2712

04:26:00 00:30:36 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite Op 126 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

04:59:00 00:18:02 Alfredo Casella Paganiniana Op 65 Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

05:20:00 00:16:01 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Petite Suite de Concert Op 77 Adrian Leaper RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin MarcoPolo 223516

05:42:00 00:07:10 Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

05:52:00 00:05:58 Pablo de Sarasate Serenata andaluza Op 28 Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano Decca 4785950

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time Frank shares a performance by Sphinx competition winner Elena Urioste. She plays a sonata by Janacek, and the Simon Bolivar String Quartet debuts with a recording of the Quartet No. 1 by Alberto Ginastera.

Esta vez Frank comparte la actuación del ganador del concurso Esfinge, Elena Urioste. Ella interpreta una sonata de Janacek, y el cuarteto de cuerdas Simón Bolívar debuta con una grabación del Cuarteto Nº 1 de Alberto Ginastera.

06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge: Calidoscopi Simfonic BBC Symphony Orchestra Juanjo Mena Chandos 10735

06:17:50 Leos Janácek: Violin Sonata Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano White Pine Music 213

06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera: String Quartet #1 Simón Bolívar String Quartet Deutsche Grammophon 1798002

07:00:50 Jose Evangelista: Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993) Del Sol String Quartet Sono Luminus 92164

07:12:28 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony Classical 62338

07:34:19 Jesús Guridi: String Quartet No. 1 Bretón String Quartet Naxos 8573036

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D major--Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Album: Inventions & Partita Decca 9905 Music: 4:28

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046-- Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 20:07

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Freiberg from Golden Valley, MN Music: 8:59

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op. 10 No. 1 Movement 3 Finale (Prestissimo)-- Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas Philips 412575 Music: 4:20

Ole Bull: Solitude sur la montagne--Ragnhild Hemsing, violin and Hardanger fiddle; Tor Espen Aspaas, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 2:11

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5-- Alim Beisembayev, piano The Cliburn, Pepsico Recital Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:42

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major, K. 285b-- Escher String Quartet with Carol Wincenc, flute Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 16:28

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: Norwegian March, Nocturne, March of the Trolls-- Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 9:51

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (Wiegenlied), Op. 49 No. 4-- Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Yo-Yo Ma: Songs from the Arc of Live Sony 10316 Music: 1:49

Bedrich Smetana (arr. Hans Trnecek): Vltava, from 'Ma vlast'--Anneleen Lenaerts, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 10:25

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:07 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues Opus Two William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano Azica 71290

10:03:00 00:08:37 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 Daniel Barenboim Vienna Philharmonic Decca 12569

10:13:00 00:13:53 Dmitri Kabalevsky The Comedians Suite Op 26 Wolfgang Sawallisch Bavarian State Orchestra EMI 63893

10:29:00 00:11:58 George Frideric Handel Harp Concerto in B flat major Op 4 Seattle Baroque Orchestra Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp Atma 2541

10:44:00 00:04:16 John Williams 1941: March Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80495

10:48:00 00:03:05 Keith Jarrett Dance from Violin Sonata Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1450

10:55:00 00:02:37 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Mazurka Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

10:57:00 00:00:48 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 4 in E flat minor Op 6 Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; Violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; Cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields.

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Less-Than-Magnificent Reception for Bach's "Magnificat"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi: Poetry and Sound Effects in the “Spring” Concerto

12:08:00 00:08:53 Stanislaw Moniuszko The Countess: Overture Antoni Wit Warsaw Philharmonic Naxos 572716

12:19:00 00:18:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

12:41:00 00:06:25 Scott Joplin Magnetic Rag William Appling, piano Albany 1163

12:50:00 00:09:12 Peter Warlock Capriol Suite Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8808

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier

Conductor: Sebastian Weigle

Production: Robert Carsen

Marschallin: Renée Fleming

Octavian: Elīna Garanča

Sophie: Erin Morley

A Singer: Matthew Polenzani

Faninal: Markus Brück

Baron Ochs: Günther Groissböck

17:44 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Tyler Bates - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, a conversation with Tyler Bates, the man responsible for the music to such movie hits as John Wick 1 & 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2, Conan the Barbarian, The Day the Earth Stood Still, 300 and more



FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Right Off the Streets - Songs that sing out with the news of their day, or with pungent social commentary — from “Brother Can You Spare a Dime?” to “West Side Story.”

18:08:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:09:06 00:00:25 Leonard Bernstein Prologue from "West Side Story" Orchestra West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack Sony SK89226

18:09:31 00:02:11 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Jet Song Company West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:12:09 00:02:01 Leonard Bernstein The Rumble Orchestra West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:14:20 00:03:15 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Bing Crosby American Songbook Series -- Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

18:18:24 00:03:08 Harold Rome Chain Store Daisy Ruth Rubenstein Pins and Needles -- Original Cast JJA JJA19783

18:22:29 00:02:52 Irving Berlin Suppertime Audra McDonald Happy Songs Nonesuch 7559-79645

18:26:30 00:00:31 Marc Blitzstein The Cradle Will Rock Howard da Silva American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036

18:26:56 00:00:51 Marc Blitzstein The Cradle Will Rock Company Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63572

18:28:21 00:01:43 Irving Berlin This Is the Army Company This Is the Army -- Original Cast Decca B'way B0000831

18:30:00 00:03:00 Irving Berlin The Army's Made a Man Out of Me Company This Is the Army -- Original Cast Decca B'way B0000831

18:33:18 00:02:41 Harold Rome Call Me Mister Bill Callaghan Call Me Mister -- Original Cast JJA JJA19742

18:37:27 00:01:44 Leonard Bernstein Interlude from "Trouble in Tahiti" Company Trouble in Tahiti -- Original Cast Polydor 827-845-2

18:38:55 00:01:38 Leonard Bernstein Prologue from "Trouble in Tahiti" Company Trouble in Tahiti -- Original Cast Polydor 827-845-2

18:41:29 00:03:09 Galt MacDermot-Gerome Ragni-James Rado Hair Walker Daniels, Gerome Ragni Hair -- Original Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:45:14 00:02:45 Stephen Sondheim Another Hundred People Pamela Myers Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK65283

18:48:06 00:03:20 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman How I Feel Beverly Ann Bremers, Jose Fernandez The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast Atlantic SD1566

18:51:23 00:02:02 Daryl Waters-Ann Duqesnay Drummin'/Taxi Company Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk -- Original B'wah Cast RCA 09026-68565

18:53:00 00:02:52 Jonathan Larson Seasons of Love Company Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:56:45 00:02:05 Will Holt-Gary William Friedman The Tree Jose Fernandez The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast Atlantic SD1566

18:59:30 00:01:30 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:00 00:19:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 25 in G minor Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 717

19:27:00 00:29:47 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90 Claudio Abbado London Symphony Decca 4785437

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst - recorded in Vienna’s Musikverein

20:05:00 00:23:47 Olivier Messiaen Chronochromie

20:34:00 00:49:18 Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

21:30:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22 Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - From National Lampoon Mel Brewer’s Insomina Time including the Sperm Whale Song and the National Oil Commercial... Telephone time with Jean Shepherd’s “Judson 6;” Lily Tomlin’s “Obscene Phone Call,” and Second City’s “Telephone Hang Up”… Mark Levy discusses “Taking in to a Whole New Level.”



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:04:00 Richard Strauss Wiegenlied Op 41 Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner Kate Royal, soprano EMI 94419

23:06:00 00:11:12 Gustav Mahler Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 Leonard Bernstein Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 423608

23:19:00 00:05:02 Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

23:24:00 00:11:39 Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13 Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic VirginClas 91144

23:37:00 00:04:45 Frederick Delius Two Aquarelles Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:41:00 00:11:53 Ralph Vaughan Williams Romanza from Symphony No. 5 Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

23:55:00 00:02:47 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2377

23:57:00 00:02:52 Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22 Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131