WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-13-2017

Published May 13, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:29:48            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 4 in A major  Op 90                     Christoph von Dohnányi          Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

00:32:00            00:31:41            Camille Saint-Saëns      Piano Quartet in B flat major  Op 41       Fine Arts Quartet                        Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of           Naxos   572904

01:09:00            00:44:30            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major                  Jack Brymer      London Wind Soloists   Decca   4785437

01:56:00            00:30:38            Felix Mendelssohn        Sextet for Piano & Strings in D Op 110    Vienna Octet                 Walter Panhofer, piano; Members of      Decca   4785437

02:29:00            00:47:13            Wilhelm Stenhammar     Piano Concerto No.  1 in B flat minor      Royal Stockholm Philharmonic     Gennady Rozhdestvensky         Mats Widlund, piano      Chandos           9074

03:19:00            00:43:57            Franz Schubert Symphony 'Grand Duo' in C major                      Claudio Abbado            Chamber Orchestra of Europe   DeutGram         423655

04:06:00            00:17:12            Edvard Grieg     Norwegian Dances Op 35                                  Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano    Centaur 2712

04:26:00            00:30:36            Sergei Prokofiev           The Stone Flower: Wedding Suite Op 126                       Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch           Chandos           10481

04:59:00            00:18:02            Alfredo Casella  Paganiniana Op 65                    Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    53280

05:20:00            00:16:01            Samuel Coleridge-Taylor            Petite Suite de Concert Op 77                Adrian Leaper            RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin   MarcoPolo        223516

05:42:00            00:07:10            Giuseppe Verdi Nabucco: Overture                     Riccardo Muti    La Scala Philharmonic     Sony    68468

05:52:00            00:05:58            Pablo de Sarasate         Serenata andaluza Op 28                                  Julia Fischer, violin; Milana Chernyavska, piano          Decca   4785950

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This time Frank shares a performance by Sphinx competition winner Elena Urioste. She plays a sonata by Janacek, and the Simon Bolivar String Quartet debuts with a recording of the Quartet No. 1 by Alberto Ginastera.

Esta vez Frank comparte la actuación del ganador del concurso Esfinge, Elena Urioste. Ella interpreta una sonata de Janacek, y el cuarteto de cuerdas Simón Bolívar debuta con una grabación del Cuarteto Nº 1 de Alberto Ginastera.

06:00:50 Xavier Montsalvatge: Calidoscopi Simfonic BBC Symphony Orchestra  Juanjo Mena  Chandos 10735                              

06:17:50 Leos Janácek: Violin Sonata  Elena Urioste, violin; Hugh Sung, piano  White Pine Music 213           

06:36:13 Alberto Ginastera: String Quartet #1  Simón Bolívar String Quartet  Deutsche Grammophon 1798002  

07:00:50 Jose Evangelista: Spanish Garland, 12 Folk melodies from Spain (1993)  Del Sol String Quartet  Sono Luminus 92164                                      

07:12:28 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1   Claudio Arrau, piano; Philadelphia Orchestra  Eugene Ormandy    Sony Classical 62338                             

07:34:19 Jesús Guridi: String Quartet No. 1  Bretón String Quartet  Naxos 8573036         

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-part Inventions No. 1 in C major, No. 2 in C Minor, No. 3 in D major--Janine Jansen, violin; Maxim Rysanov, viola; Torleif Thedeen, cello Album: Inventions & Partita Decca 9905 Music: 4:28

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major, BWV 1046-- Peter McGuire, violin; Michael Gast, horn; Brian Jensen, horn; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 20:07

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Mike Freiberg from Golden Valley, MN Music: 8:59

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 Op. 10 No. 1 Movement 3 Finale (Prestissimo)-- Alfred Brendel, piano Album: Beethoven: The Complete Piano Sonatas Philips 412575 Music: 4:20

Ole Bull: Solitude sur la montagne--Ragnhild Hemsing, violin and Hardanger fiddle; Tor Espen Aspaas, piano Schwetzingen Festival, Jagdsaal, Schwetzingen, Germany Music: 2:11

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5-- Alim Beisembayev, piano The Cliburn, Pepsico Recital Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:42

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C major, K. 285b-- Escher String Quartet with Carol Wincenc, flute Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 16:28

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces, Op. 54: Norwegian March, Nocturne, March of the Trolls-- Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra; Vasily Petrenko, conductor Oslo Concert Hall, Oslo, Norway Music: 9:51

Johannes Brahms: Lullaby (Wiegenlied), Op. 49 No. 4-- Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Album: Yo-Yo Ma: Songs from the Arc of Live Sony 10316 Music: 1:49

Bedrich Smetana (arr. Hans Trnecek): Vltava, from 'Ma vlast'--Anneleen Lenaerts, harp Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 10:25

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:07            George Gershwin           Porgy and Bess: Tempo di Blues            Opus Two                     William Terwilliger, violin; Andrew Cooperstock, piano     Azica    71290

10:03:00            00:08:37            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388                  Daniel Barenboim        Vienna Philharmonic      Decca   12569

10:13:00            00:13:53            Dmitri Kabalevsky         The Comedians Suite Op 26                  Wolfgang Sawallisch            Bavarian State Orchestra           EMI      63893

10:29:00            00:11:58            George Frideric Handel  Harp Concerto in B flat major  Op 4        Seattle Baroque Orchestra          Stephen Stubbs Maxine Eilander, harp    Atma    2541

10:44:00            00:04:16            John Williams    1941: March                  Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra            Telarc   80495

10:48:00            00:03:05            Keith Jarrett      Dance from Violin Sonata                                  Michelle Makarski, violin; Keith Jarrett, piano           ECM     1450

10:55:00            00:02:37            Sergei Prokofiev           Cinderella: Mazurka                   Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   410162

10:57:00            00:00:48            Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 4 in E flat minor  Op 6                                Christopher O'Riley, piano   CPI       3294112

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded June 7, 2016 - Recorded in front of a live audience in the television studios of Ideastream, Cleveland Ohio’s public media station, this week’s From the Top features an Octet of Cleveland area kids performing the music of Mendelssohn, we meet a young pianist who co-founded a youth orchestra as a teenager and a teenage bassoonist with an outspoken and playful personality performs the music of Weber

The Cecilia Octet, ages 14-18 from the Cleveland Institute of Music Young Artist Program performs I. Allegro moderato ma con fuoco from the String Octet in E-flat Major, Op.20 by Felix Mendelssohn. Violins: Jieming Tang, Wenlan Jackson, Phoenix Avalon, and Sean Lim; Violas: Claire Peyrebrune and Sam Rosenthal; Cellos: James Hettinga and Matthew Fields.

17-year-old violinist, Sean Lim from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op.28 by Camille Saint-Saëns with Christopher O'Riley, piano.

18-year-old bassoonist Joshua Elmore from Shaker Heights, OH. performs Andante e Rondo Ungarese, Op. 35 by Carl Maria von Weber with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old cellist Jessica Hong from Holmdel, NJ. performs I. Andante – Allegro vivace from the Sonata for Cello and Piano No.4, Op.102, No.1 by Ludwig van Beethoven with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA performs Nocturne, Op.33 "Homage to John Field" by Samuel Barber

18-year-old pianist Shiyi Andy Sheng from San Jose, CA. peforms Etude Op. 25, No. 6 by Frédéric Chopin.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: A Less-Than-Magnificent Reception for Bach's "Magnificat"; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi: Poetry and Sound Effects in the “Spring” Concerto

12:08:00            00:08:53            Stanislaw Moniuszko     The Countess: Overture             Antoni Wit         Warsaw Philharmonic     Naxos   572716

12:19:00            00:18:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 28 in C major                  Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     762

12:41:00            00:06:25            Scott Joplin      Magnetic Rag                            William Appling, piano   Albany  1163

12:50:00            00:09:12            Peter Warlock   Capriol Suite                 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra            Chandos           8808

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier

Conductor: Sebastian Weigle

Production: Robert Carsen

Marschallin: Renée Fleming

Octavian: Elīna Garanča

Sophie: Erin Morley

Sophie: Kathleen Kim

A Singer: Matthew Polenzani 

Faninal: Markus Brück

Baron Ochs: Günther Groissböck

 

17:44 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with Tyler Bates - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, a conversation with Tyler Bates, the man responsible for the music to such movie hits as John Wick 1 & 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2, Conan the Barbarian, The Day the Earth Stood Still, 300 and more
 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Right Off the Streets - Songs that sing out with the news of their day, or with pungent social commentary — from “Brother Can You Spare a Dime?” to “West Side Story.”

18:08:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:09:06            00:00:25            Leonard Bernstein         Prologue from "West Side Story"            Orchestra          West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack    Sony    SK89226

18:09:31            00:02:11            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim   Jet Song           Company          West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60724

18:12:09            00:02:01            Leonard Bernstein         The Rumble      Orchestra          West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60724

18:14:20            00:03:15            Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?           Bing Crosby            American Songbook Series -- Yip Harburg          Smithsonian      RD048-16

18:18:24            00:03:08            Harold Rome     Chain Store Daisy         Ruth Rubenstein            Pins and Needles -- Original Cast     JJA      JJA19783

18:22:29            00:02:52            Irving Berlin       Suppertime       Audra McDonald           Happy Songs    Nonesuch            7559-79645

18:26:30            00:00:31            Marc Blitzstein   The Cradle Will Rock     Howard da Silva            American Musical Theater Smithsonian      RD036

18:26:56            00:00:51            Marc Blitzstein   The Cradle Will Rock     Company          Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack       RCA     09026-63572

18:28:21            00:01:43            Irving Berlin       This Is the Army            Company          This Is the Army -- Original Cast     Decca B'way     B0000831

18:30:00            00:03:00            Irving Berlin       The Army's Made a Man Out of Me        Company          This Is the Army -- Original Cast     Decca B'way     B0000831

18:33:18            00:02:41            Harold Rome     Call Me Mister   Bill Callaghan    Call Me Mister -- Original Cast    JJA            JJA19742

18:37:27            00:01:44            Leonard Bernstein         Interlude from "Trouble in Tahiti" Company          Trouble in Tahiti -- Original Cast     Polydor 827-845-2

18:38:55            00:01:38            Leonard Bernstein         Prologue from "Trouble in Tahiti"            Company            Trouble in Tahiti -- Original Cast Polydor 827-845-2

18:41:29            00:03:09            Galt MacDermot-Gerome Ragni-James Rado     Hair      Walker Daniels, Gerome Ragni    Hair -- Original Cast       RCA     82876-56085

18:45:14            00:02:45            Stephen Sondheim        Another Hundred People           Pamela Myers   Company -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK65283

18:48:06            00:03:20            Will Holt-Gary William Friedman How I Feel        Beverly Ann Bremers, Jose Fernandez         The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast  Atlantic SD1566

18:51:23            00:02:02            Daryl Waters-Ann Duqesnay      Drummin'/Taxi   Company          Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk -- Original B'wah Cast   RCA     09026-68565

18:53:00            00:02:52            Jonathan Larson           Seasons of Love           Company          Rent -- Original B'way Cast     Dreamworks      DRMD2-50003

18:56:45            00:02:05            Will Holt-Gary William Friedman The Tree           Jose Fernandez The Me Nobody Knows -- Original Cast   Atlantic SD1566

18:59:30            00:01:30            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:00            00:19:21            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 25 in G minor                 Jane Glover            London Mozart Players  ASV     717

19:27:00            00:29:47            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 4 in A major  Op 90                     Claudio Abbado London Symphony        Decca   4785437

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst - recorded in Vienna’s Musikverein

20:05:00            00:23:47            Olivier Messiaen            Chronochromie

20:34:00            00:49:18            Richard Strauss An Alpine Symphony Op 64

21:30:00            00:29:35            Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major  Op 22               Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   433549

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - From National Lampoon  Mel Brewer’s Insomina Time including the Sperm Whale Song and the National Oil Commercial... Telephone time with Jean Shepherd’s “Judson 6;” Lily Tomlin’s “Obscene Phone Call,” and Second City’s “Telephone Hang Up”… Mark Levy discusses “Taking in to a Whole New Level.”
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:04:00            Richard Strauss Wiegenlied Op 41          Academy St. Martin in Fields      Edward Gardner            Kate Royal, soprano      EMI      94419

23:06:00            00:11:12            Gustav Mahler   Adagietto from Symphony No.  5                        Leonard Bernstein            Vienna Philharmonic      DeutGram         423608

23:19:00            00:05:02            Nicolò Paganini Cantabile in D major                              Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano            EMI      54576

23:24:00            00:11:39            Antonín Dvorák Andante from Symphony No. 4 Op 13                 Libor Pesek            Czech Philharmonic       VirginClas         91144

23:37:00            00:04:45            Frederick Delius            Two Aquarelles             Sir Charles Mackerras   Welsh National Opera Orchestra           Argo     433704

23:41:00            00:11:53            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Romanza from Symphony No. 5             Robert Spano            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      Telarc   80676

23:55:00            00:02:47            Claude Debussy           Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd                Yoav Talmi            Quebec Symphony Orchestra     Atma    2377

23:57:00            00:02:52            Georges Bizet   Jeux d'enfants: Duo Op 22                     Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra         Reference         131

 

 