Program Guide 05-07-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer. A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky. Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and

17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

Giuseppe Martucci: La canzone dei ricordi

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite, Op. 20

02:58:00 00:01:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Leonard Slatkin, conductor ; Robert Langevin, flute

Aaron Copland: El Salon Mexico

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto (New York Premiere)

Maurice Ravel (arr Constant): Gaspard de la nuit

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Claude Debussy: Iberia

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Monteverdi and His Circle III - The ongoing celebrations of the 450th anniversary of the birth of the great Italian composer include a boxed set of William Christie and Les Arts Florissants and treatments of the tale of Orfeo with Philippe Jarousky.



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:07 Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80506

06:14:00 00:13:56 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

06:28:00 00:01:32 John Mundy Judica me Deus Ross Duffin Quire Cleveland Quire 2013

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Weaver’s Tale - Celebrate one of America’s foremost veteran teachers, church musicians and recitalists, John Weaver, with his own words and compositions

JOHN WEAVER: Fantasia for Organ (1977) John Weaver (1990 Schantz/East 91st Street Christian Church, Indianapolis, IN) Gothic 49060

WEAVER: 2 Anthems (Worship the Lord in the holy splendor; Prayer for Transfiguration Day) Choir of Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church; John Weaver (1961 Casavant-2000 Schantz/Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, New York, NY) JAV 157

WEAVER: Partita on Kingsfold (I heard the voice of Jesus say) John Weaver (1912 Austin/Merrill Auditorium, Portland, ME) Pipedreams Archive (r. 8/2/2005)

WEAVER: Anthem, Offer yourselves Marianne Weaver, flute; Madison Avenue Presbyterian Choir/John Weaver, conductor. JAV 157

WEAVER: Passacaglia on a Theme by John Dunstable John Weaver (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Episcopal Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/28/84)

WEAVER: Concert Etude for Pedals Alone (1957) Elizabeth Melcher (1996 Schantz/Vienna Presbyterian Church, Vienna, VA) CASA 0601

WEAVER: Epiphany Alleluias Choir of Church of the Ascension & St. Agnes/Haig Mardirosian (2000 Letourneau/Church of the Ascension & St. Agnes, Washington, DC) CASA 0601

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! -On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate the birthdays of three May composers – Brahms, Fauré, and Monteverdi, born 450 years ago. Join Peter DuBois for the party!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of the Kentucky Derby

Franz von Suppe: Light Cavalry Overture Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (London 414408 CD) 7:04

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: The Ride to the Abyss Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68444 CD) 4:01

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (arranged for 8 pianos by Richard Blackford) Lief Ove Andsnes, Emanuel Ax, Claude Frank, Evgeny Kissin, Lang Lang, James Levine, Mikhail Pletnev, Staffan Scheja, pianos. (RCA DVD 61860) 4:58

Hugo Wolf: Der Feuerreiter Helge Roswaenge, tenor; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 66640 CD) 4:28

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kije Suite: Troika Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 38527 CD) 2:45

Franz Schubert: Der Erlkönig Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (DG 2740167 LP) 4:10

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell Overture: New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 13302 CD) 11:26

Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Lowe: My Fair Lady: Ascot gavotte Original Broadway Cast (Regis 6120 CD) 3:17

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber: Movement 4-- San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Album: Hindemith: Mathis der Maler London 421523 Music: 4:26

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B flat, D. 471-- New York Philharmonic Principals: Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Live from Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:57

Frederic Chopin: Etude in G-sharp Minor, Op. 25, No. 6 --Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:19

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-flat Major, Op. 42 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 4:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:17

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: Movement 1-- Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73: Movements 3 & 4-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Mälkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: ~14:00

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody, Op. 33--Itamar Zorman, violin; Kwan Yi, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 5:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9, K. 271-- Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 31:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande, from Cello Suite No. 3 BWV 1009 (solo encore) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 4:51

11:54:00 00:05:18 Frederick Delius Irmelin Prelude George Szell Cleveland Orchestra IMG 75962

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gabriel Fauré & Analysis of the Mozart Piano Sonata No.8 and the Beethoven Moonlight Sonata

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem in d Op 48 (1887-90)—Kathleen Battle,soprano ; Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus/Carlo Maria Giulini (DeutGram 0289 474 5622 3 CD)

Impromptu No.2 Op 31(1883)—Pierre-Alain Volondat,piano (Naxos NA 3740 CD)

Pavane Op 50 (1887)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Warner Classics - Parlophone 5099995208459 CD)

Romances Sans Paroles (1863)—Kathryn Stott, piano (Hyperion 44601 CD)

Barcarolle No.1 for Piano in a Op 26—Kathryn Stott, piano (Hyperion 44601 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.14 in c-Sharp Op 27/2 “Moonlight” (1801)—Alfred Brendel, piano (Philips 0289 438 7302 4 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No.8 in a K.310 (1778)—Murray Perahia,piano (Sony 191256 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:33 Johannes Brahms Hungarian Dance No. 6 in D major Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

14:03:00 00:01:45 Johannes Brahms Lullaby Op 49 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

14:05:00 00:14:45 Peter Tchaikovsky Capriccio italien Op 45 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 78744

14:20:00 00:18:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat major George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

14:50:00 00:20:12 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4796018

15:10:00 00:10:29 Johannes Brahms Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Marin Alsop London Philharmonic Naxos 557428

15:20:00 00:08:07 Ludwig van Beethoven Andante favori in F major Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

15:28:00 00:19:58 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 Mstislav Rostropovich Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 4795448

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Patricia Ann Blackmon, narrator - A Festival of Residency Concerts: At Home in Hough

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts

Richard Smallwood: Total Praise

Traditional (arr Painon): Oh Happy Day

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait

James Weldon Johnson: Lift Every Voice and Sing

17:14:00 00:18:32 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 435766

17:32:00 00:25:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 62349

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dett's "The Ordering of Moses"

18:04:00 00:15:53 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

18:22:00 00:11:45 Édouard Lalo Le roi d'Ys: Overture Armin Jordan Orchestre National de France Erato 45015

18:36:00 00:15:22 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Don Cossack Choir DeutGram 4796018

18:53:00 00:06:09 Johannes Brahms Finale from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano Albany 1325

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:13:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Festival Overture Op 15 Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos 9190

19:17:00 00:31:08 Johannes Brahms Serenade No. 2 in A Op 16 Nicholas McGegan Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra PhiBaroque 5

19:50:00 01:06:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in D minor Op 125 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Adele Addison, soprano; Jane Hobson, mezzo-soprano; Richard Lewis, tenor; Donald Bell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Sony 46533

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Woodwind Quintet No. 1 Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009) Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

21:55:00 00:03:31 Adrian Munsey The Distance Between La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin Analekta 8737

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Struggling for Racial Justice in Challenging Times with James Forman, Jr., Professor of Law, Yale Law School - For the City Club’s annual Law Day forum, presented in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, it’s a conversation with James Forman, Jr., Professor of Law at Yale Law School, and author of Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America, on how and why our society became so punitive and what we can do about the future of race and the criminal justice system in the United States.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:05:50 Antonín Dvorák Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9309

23:07:00 00:09:34 Johannes Brahms Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51 Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

23:20:00 00:14:58 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Orchestra ASO Media 1007

23:37:00 00:06:06 Vilém Blodek In the Well: Intermezzo Václav Neumann Czech Philharmonic Orfeo 180891

23:43:00 00:11:50 Peter Tchaikovsky Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra Sony 48056

23:56:00 00:02:56 Franz Liszt Consolation No. 4 in D flat major Nelson Freire, piano Decca 4782728

23:57:00 00:02:37 Gabriel Fauré Après un rêve Op 7 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316



