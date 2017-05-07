© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 05-07-2017

Published May 7, 2017 at 8:07 PM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 14, 2016 - From the Top returns to the Aspen Music Festival and School to feature the fantastic young musicians studying there during the summer.  A 15-year-old pianist performs a thrilling piece by Gyorgy Ligeti, we meet a young harpist who at her young age has already soloed with the Israeli Philharmonic and gone on tour with a rock star, and a From the Top alum who became the first classical guitarist to graduate from Juilliard revisits the program

17-year-old cellist, Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL performs “Dance of the Green Devil” by Gaspar Cassadó with host Christopher O’Riley, piano.

Arensky Piano Trio featuring young performers and host, Christopher O’Riley performs IV. Finale. Allegro non troppo from Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, Op.32 by Anton Arensky.  Host Christopher O’Riley, piano; 16-year-old violinist Maya Buchanan from Rapid City, SD and
17-year-old cellist Nathan Mo from Rolling Meadows, IL.

18-year-old harpist, Noa Gabay from the Tel Aviv area in Israel performs Moldau, Op.43 by Bedřich Smetana arranged for harp solo by Hans Trneček.

16-year-old violinist, Hao from Beijing, China performs Caprice Viennois, Op.2 by Fritz Kreisler with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

14-year-old pianist, Vian Wagatsuma from New York, NY. Performs Etude no.4 “Fanfares” by György Ligeti.

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs  III. Fuoco from “Libra Sonatine” by Roland Dyens

From the Top Alumna and guitarist, Bokyung Byun, 22 from New York, NY. performs  “El ultimo tremolo” (3:40) by Agustín Barrios Mangoré.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano

Alfredo Catalani: Contemplazione

Giuseppe Martucci:  La canzone dei ricordi

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92

Sergei Prokofiev: Scythian Suite, Op. 20

02:58:00            00:01:30            Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue                         Andrés Díaz, cello            Azica    71252

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Leonard Slatkin, conductor ; Robert Langevin, flute

Aaron Copland: El Salon Mexico

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto (New York Premiere)

Maurice Ravel (arr Constant): Gaspard de la nuit

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Claude Debussy: Iberia

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Monteverdi and His Circle III - The ongoing celebrations of the 450th anniversary of the birth of the great Italian composer include a boxed set of William Christie and Les Arts Florissants and treatments of the tale of Orfeo with Philippe Jarousky.
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:07            Antonín Dvorák Stabat Mater: Quando corpus morietur   Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Robert Shaw     Christine Goerke, soprano; Marietta Simpson, mezzo; Stanford Olsen, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc   80506

06:14:00            00:13:56            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as            Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Vienna Singverein         MAA     2010

06:28:00            00:01:32            John Mundy      Judica me Deus            Ross Duffin      Quire Cleveland Quire    2013

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Weaver’s Tale - Celebrate one of America’s foremost veteran teachers, church musicians and recitalists, John Weaver, with his own words and compositions

JOHN WEAVER:  Fantasia for Organ (1977)  John Weaver (1990 Schantz/East 91st Street Christian Church, Indianapolis, IN) Gothic 49060

WEAVER:  2 Anthems (Worship the Lord in the holy splendor; Prayer for Transfiguration Day)  Choir of Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church; John Weaver (1961 Casavant-2000 Schantz/Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, New York, NY) JAV 157

WEAVER:  Partita on Kingsfold (I heard the voice of Jesus say)  John Weaver (1912 Austin/Merrill Auditorium, Portland, ME) Pipedreams Archive (r. 8/2/2005)

WEAVER:  Anthem, Offer yourselves  Marianne Weaver, flute; Madison Avenue Presbyterian Choir/John Weaver, conductor.  JAV 157

WEAVER:  Passacaglia on a Theme by John Dunstable  John Weaver (1934 Aeolian-Skinner/Grace Episcopal Cathedral, San Francisco, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/28/84)

WEAVER:  Concert Etude for Pedals Alone (1957)  Elizabeth Melcher (1996 Schantz/Vienna Presbyterian Church, Vienna, VA) CASA 0601

WEAVER:  Epiphany Alleluias  Choir of Church of the Ascension & St. Agnes/Haig Mardirosian (2000 Letourneau/Church of the Ascension & St. Agnes, Washington, DC) CASA 0601

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! -On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll celebrate the birthdays of three May composers – Brahms, Fauré, and Monteverdi, born 450 years ago. Join Peter DuBois for the party!    
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of the Kentucky Derby  

Franz von Suppe: Light Cavalry Overture   Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (London 414408 CD) 7:04

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: The Ride to the Abyss   Boston Symphony Orchestra/Charles Munch (RCA 68444 CD) 4:01

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (arranged for 8 pianos by Richard Blackford)  Lief Ove Andsnes, Emanuel Ax, Claude Frank, Evgeny Kissin, Lang Lang, James Levine, Mikhail Pletnev, Staffan Scheja, pianos. (RCA DVD 61860) 4:58

Hugo Wolf: Der Feuerreiter   Helge Roswaenge, tenor; Gerald Moore, piano (EMI 66640 CD) 4:28

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kije Suite: Troika   Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 38527 CD) 2:45

Franz Schubert: Der Erlkönig   Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone; Gerald Moore, piano (DG 2740167 LP) 4:10

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell Overture:  New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 13302 CD) 11:26

Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Lowe: My Fair Lady: Ascot gavotte   Original Broadway Cast (Regis 6120 CD) 3:17

 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber: Movement 4-- San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Album: Hindemith: Mathis der Maler London 421523 Music: 4:26

Franz Schubert: String Trio in B flat, D. 471-- New York Philharmonic Principals: Sheryl Staples, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Live from Palm Beach, FL Music: 5:57

Frederic Chopin: Etude in G-sharp Minor, Op. 25, No. 6 --Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 2:19

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-flat Major, Op. 42 Garrick Ohlsson, piano The Cliburn, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX Music: 4:02

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sara Tillotson from Tulsa, OK Music: 8:17

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata: Movement 1-- Emmanuel Pahud, flute; Eric le Sage, piano Album: Emmanuel Pahud – Paris EMI 56488 Music: 4:34

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D, Op. 73: Movements 3 & 4-- San Francisco Symphony; Susanna Mälkki, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: ~14:00

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody, Op. 33--Itamar Zorman, violin; Kwan Yi, piano Union College Concert Series, Union College Memorial Chapel, Schenectady, NY Music: 5:49

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 9, K. 271-- Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Lionel Bringuier, conductor Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 31:24

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande, from Cello Suite No. 3 BWV 1009 (solo encore) Alisa Weilerstein, cello Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 4:51

11:54:00            00:05:18            Frederick Delius            Irmelin Prelude              George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra            IMG      75962

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, the life and music of Gabriel Fauré & Analysis of the Mozart Piano Sonata No.8 and the Beethoven Moonlight Sonata

Gabriel Fauré: Requiem in d Op 48 (1887-90)—Kathleen Battle,soprano ; Philharmonia Orchestra and Chorus/Carlo Maria Giulini (DeutGram 0289 474 5622 3 CD)

Impromptu No.2 Op 31(1883)—Pierre-Alain Volondat,piano (Naxos NA 3740 CD)

Pavane Op 50 (1887)—Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner (Warner Classics - Parlophone 5099995208459 CD)

Romances Sans Paroles (1863)—Kathryn Stott, piano (Hyperion 44601 CD)

Barcarolle No.1 for Piano in a Op 26—Kathryn Stott, piano (Hyperion 44601 CD)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.14 in c-Sharp Op 27/2 “Moonlight” (1801)—Alfred Brendel, piano (Philips 0289 438 7302 4 CD)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonata No.8 in a K.310 (1778)—Murray Perahia,piano (Sony 191256 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:33            Johannes Brahms          Hungarian Dance No.  6 in D major                                Burning River Brass       BurnRiver          2013

14:03:00            00:01:45            Johannes Brahms          Lullaby Op 49                            Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano       Sony    510316

14:05:00            00:14:45            Peter Tchaikovsky         Capriccio italien Op 45               George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra          Sony    78744

14:20:00            00:18:56            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 33 in B flat major                        George Szell     Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    86793

14:50:00            00:20:12            Ottorino Respighi          Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3                  Herbert von Karajan Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4796018

15:10:00            00:10:29            Johannes Brahms          Academic Festival Overture Op 80                     Marin Alsop            London Philharmonic     Naxos   557428

15:20:00            00:08:07            Ludwig van Beethoven   Andante favori in F major                                   Peter Takács, piano    Cambria            1175

15:28:00            00:19:58            Peter Tchaikovsky         The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66                      Mstislav Rostropovich    Berlin Philharmonic        DeutGram         4795448

 

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, conductor; Patricia Ann Blackmon, narrator - A Festival of Residency Concerts: At Home in Hough

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture

John Williams: Air and Simple Gifts

Richard Smallwood: Total Praise

Traditional (arr Painon): Oh Happy Day

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait

James Weldon Johnson: Lift Every Voice and Sing

17:14:00            00:18:32            Claude Debussy           Images: Ibéria               Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra            DeutGram         435766

17:32:00            00:25:15            Robert Schumann          Symphony No.  4 in D minor  Op 120                  George Szell            Cleveland Orchestra      Sony    62349

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Dett's "The Ordering of Moses"

18:04:00            00:15:53            Johannes Brahms          Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56              Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      Belvedere         8005

18:22:00            00:11:45            Édouard Lalo    Le roi d'Ys: Overture                  Armin Jordan    Orchestre National de France  Erato    45015

18:36:00            00:15:22            Peter Tchaikovsky         1812 Overture Op 49     Berlin Philharmonic        Herbert von Karajan Don Cossack Choir        DeutGram         4796018

18:53:00            00:06:09            Johannes Brahms          Finale from Horn Trio Op 40                               Richard King, horn; Amy Lee, violin; Orli Shaham, piano           Albany  1325

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:13:06            Peter Tchaikovsky         Festival Overture Op 15             Geoffrey Simon London Symphony        Chandos           9190

19:17:00            00:31:08            Johannes Brahms          Serenade No.  2 in A Op 16                   Nicholas McGegan            Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra            PhiBaroque       5

19:50:00            01:06:29            Ludwig van Beethoven   Symphony No.  9 in D minor  Op 125      Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Adele Addison, soprano; Jane Hobson, mezzo-soprano; Richard Lewis, tenor; Donald Bell, baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus    Sony    46533

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Woodwind Quintet No. 1   Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:23

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers (2009)  Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban   Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 9:22

Stephen Griebling: Turbulence   Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-15-15) 4:42

Robert Rollin: Five Pieces for Flute and Piano on Legends of the Seneca Indians   Linda White, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 16:56

21:55:00            00:03:31            Adrian Munsey  The Distance Between   La Pietà            Angèle Dubeau Angèle Dubeau, violin   Analekta           8737

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Struggling for Racial Justice in Challenging Times with James Forman, Jr., Professor of Law, Yale Law School - For the City Club’s annual Law Day forum, presented in partnership with the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, it’s a conversation with James Forman, Jr., Professor of Law at Yale Law School, and author of Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America, on how and why our society became so punitive and what we can do about the future of race and the criminal justice system in the United States.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:05:50            Antonín Dvorák Poetic Tone Pictures: At the Old Castle Op 85                             Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge  9309

23:07:00            00:09:34            Johannes Brahms          Andante from String Quartet No. 2 Op 51                                    Chiara String Quartet     Azica    71289

23:20:00            00:14:58            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Symphony No. 9 Op 125                 Robert Shaw            Atlanta Symphony Orchestra      ASO Media       1007

23:37:00            00:06:06            Vilém Blodek    In the Well: Intermezzo               Václav Neumann           Czech Philharmonic     Orfeo    180891

23:43:00            00:11:50            Peter Tchaikovsky         Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13                   Claudio Abbado Chicago Symphony Orchestra    Sony    48056

23:56:00            00:02:56            Franz Liszt        Consolation No. 4 in D flat major                                    Nelson Freire, piano    Decca   4782728

23:57:00            00:02:37            Gabriel Fauré    Après un rêve Op 7                               Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano       Sony    510316


 