Program Guide 04-29-2017
CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell
00:02:00 00:20:00 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 720
00:25:00 00:18:28 Duke Ellington Black, Brown & Beige Suite JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
00:46:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998
01:35:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
02:15:00 00:18:37 John Williams The Reivers Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Burgess Meredith, narrator Sony 64147
02:36:00 00:41:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Septet in E flat major Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977
03:20:00 00:49:34 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Women of the; Los Angeles Master Chorale Decca 4785437
04:12:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401
04:37:00 00:15:31 Claude Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp Richard Adeney, flute; Cecil Aronowitz, viola; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 4785437
04:55:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136
05:39:00 00:06:26 François Couperin Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle' Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009
05:55:00 00:03:42 Percy Grainger In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto Frank shares music from the Spanish national operetta form known as zarzuela, and Sharon Isbin plays the most famous guitar concerto of all: the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquín Rodrigo.
En esta edición del Concierto de Frank comparte música de la operetta nacional española—la zarzuela y Sharon Isbin toca el más famoso concierto para guitarra de todos: el Concierto de Aranjuez por Joaquín Rodrigo.
06:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439
06:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439
06:12:39 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454
06:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner Classics 60296
07:00:50 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661-2
07:11:11 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555
07:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5--Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor album title: Dvorak: Symphonic Variations, Scherzo capriccioso, Legends Supraphon 3533 Music: 4:24
Traditional Irish: The Road to Lisdoonvarna-- Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon (guitars) Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 5:22
Frederic Chopin: Etude, Op. 10, No. 3--Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon (guitars) Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 4:14
The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV Music: 11:13
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz ("Quando m'en vo")--Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Soprano London/Decca 6590 Music: 2:39
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70: Movements 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 17:01
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Jeremiah Clarke: The Prince of Denmark's March--Canadian Brass Album: The Bells of St. Genevieve and other Baroque delights RCA 61002 Music: 2:25
Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76--Scott Yoo, violin; Bion Tsang, cello; John Novacek, piano Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 13:47
Luther Henderson: Dixie Bach--Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 1:45
Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 78, "Organ": Movements 2-4 --Thierry Escaich, organ; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: ~26:30
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber
10:00:00 00:04:06 Duke Ellington Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554
10:04:00 00:03:15 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Coronation March Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195
10:07:00 00:14:53 Henri Rabaud Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71
10:22:00 00:07:17 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347
10:29:00 00:13:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661
10:43:00 00:04:03 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Lonely Town Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358
10:47:00 00:03:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264
11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science
The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.
17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.
17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Petrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).
17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : Mozart and Strinasacchi in Vienna; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Composer Teachers and their Students
12:09:00 00:15:00 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregory Peck, narrator Decca 4785437
12:27:00 00:13:34 Duke Ellington New World a-Comin' Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 573490
12:43:00 00:06:30 Michael Torke Run Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92203
12:52:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104
13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman
Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Production: August Everding
Holländer: Michael Volle
Senta: Amber Wagner
Mary: Dolora Zajick
Erik: AJ Glueckert
Steuermann: Ben Bliss
Daland: Franz-Josef Selig
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:40:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350
15:55:00 00:14:22 Duke Ellington Harlem JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737
16:12:00 00:18:37 John Williams The Reivers Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Burgess Meredith, narrator Sony 64147
16:33:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437
16:52:00 00:06:40 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15
17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Stand-Up Guys - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, people who stand up to injustice, including On The Waterfront, To Kill A Mockingbird, Dead Poet's Society, Inherit the Wind, Ghandi and more
20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Themes from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1963 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
Theme from Chariots of Fire, 1981 Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Vangelis William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Andante from Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront, 1954 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, cond.
Themes from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1963 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.
The Purpose of the Amendment from Lincoln, 2012 Sony Classical 88725446852 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams Chicago Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
It Goes Like it Goes (Main Title) and Triumph from Norma Rae, 1979 Varese Sarabande VCL 0609 1096 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack David Shire Jennifer Warner, vocals/original soundtrack recording/David Shire, cond.
333 Million from Erin Brockovich, 2000 Sony Classical SK 89239 Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording
Keating's Triumph from Dead Poets Society, 1989 Varese Sarabande VSD-5270 Dead Poets Society Maurice Jarre original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.
Theme from Chariots of Fire, 1981 Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Vangelis William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Technically a Woman from Erin Brockovich, 2000 Sony Classical SK 89239 Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording
Theme from High Noon, 1952 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Dimitri Tiomkin Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.
Apotheosis and End Title from Shane, 1953 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1224 Music From The Motion Picture Victor Young original soundtrack recording/Victor Young, cond.
Theme from Inherit the Wind, 1960 Vocalion CDLK 4178 Film Themes of Ernest Gold Ernest Gold London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.
Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram and Reflections of Early Days from Ghandi, 1982 RCA (LP) ABL1-4557 Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ravi Shankar/George Fenton Ravi Shankar, sitar/Members of the Wren Orchestra/George Fenton, cond.
Witness (Main Title) from Witness, 1985 Varese Sarabande VSD-47227 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Maurice Jarre original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.
The Martian Score Suite and I Got Him! From The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.
Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 3)
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:04:13 00:01:22 John Kander-Fred Ebb Theme from "New York, New York" Fred Ebb, John Kander John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105
18:05:33 00:03:14 John Kander-Fred Ebb Theme from "New York, New York" Liza Minnelli New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists UA-LA750
18:10:18 00:03:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952
18:15:32 00:02:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb Anything for Him Brent Carver, Anthony Crivello, Chita Rivera Kiss of the Spider Woman -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61579
18:18:23 00:03:08 John Kander-Fred Ebb Kiss of the Spider Woman Chita Rivera Kiss of the Spider Woman -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61579
18:22:36 00:03:55 John Kander-Fred Ebb First You Dream Daniel McDonald, Karen Ziemba Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68878
18:28:22 00:02:04 John Kander-Fred Ebb Under the Roller Coaster Liza Minnelli The Rink -- Original B'way Cast Jay CDJay1328
18:31:45 00:04:12 John Kander-Fred Ebb The First Time Herschel Bernardi Zorba -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64665
18:36:29 00:02:37 John Kander-Fred Ebb Only Love Lila Kedrova Zorba -- 1983 Revival RCA 4863-54732
18:39:56 00:03:08 John Kander-Fred Ebb Home Mildred Natwick and Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589
18:43:29 00:02:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb Boom Ditty Boom Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589
18:46:40 00:03:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb Yes Fred Ebb, John Kander John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105
18:51:48 00:01:12 John Kander-Fred Ebb Orchestral Reprise: Theme from "New York, New York" Orchestra New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists UA-LA750
18:53:26 00:03:30 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Isn't This Better? Barbra Streisand Funny Lady -- Film Soundtrack Arista AL9004
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403
19:26:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute - ; A Festival of Residency Concerts: St. Colman Church Concert, May 2013
20:05:00 00:09:59 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502
20:16:00 00:13:43 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 Efrem Kurtz Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 67729
20:33:00 00:08:25 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529
20:44:00 00:06:47 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 416495
20:54:00 00:15:42 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic CBS 44942
21:17:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Local radio is highlighted with “Saturday Morning Radio with Lester Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys (Programs 1 and 2) and Joyce Grenfell’s “Time to Waste”… Richard Howland-Bolton describes “Pint Size... This Week in the Media
QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:02:00 00:05:23 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande in G Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715
23:07:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231
23:12:00 00:04:10 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major András Schiff, piano Decca 421422
23:19:00 00:07:22 Duke Ellington Reflections in D major Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512
23:26:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374
23:38:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815
23:43:00 00:11:21 Charles Gounod Hymne à Sainte Cécile Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683
23:56:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867
23:57:00 00:02:27 Johan Halvorsen La Mélancolie Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584