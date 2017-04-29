© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 04-29-2017

Program Guide 04-29-2017

Published April 29, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:20:00            Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy                       Manfred Honeck            Pittsburgh Symphony        Reference         720

00:25:00            00:18:28            Duke Ellington  Black, Brown & Beige Suite                    JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559737

00:46:00            00:45:34            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Scheherazade Op 35     Royal Philharmonic        Sir Thomas Beecham         Steven Staryk, violin      EMI      66998

01:35:00            00:37:32            John Knowles Paine      Symphony No.  1 in C minor  Op 23                    Zubin Mehta            New York Philharmonic  New World        374

02:15:00            00:18:37            John Williams    The Reivers      Boston Pops Orchestra  John Williams    Burgess Meredith, narrator          Sony    64147

02:36:00            00:41:13            Ludwig van Beethoven   Septet in E flat major  Op 20      Berlin Philharmonic Octet                        Members of      Philips  4788977

03:20:00            00:49:34            Gustav Holst     The Planets Op 32         Los Angeles Philharmonic          Zubin Mehta            Women of the; Los Angeles Master Chorale        Decca   4785437

04:12:00            00:22:34            Franz Liszt        (and others): Hexaméron            Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher      Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67401

04:37:00            00:15:31            Claude Debussy           Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp                            Richard Adeney, flute; Cecil Aronowitz, viola; Osian Ellis, harp     Decca   4785437

04:55:00            00:41:27            Manuel Rosenthal          Gaîté Parisienne                        Manuel Rosenthal            Monte Carlo Philharmonic          EMI      63136

05:39:00            00:06:26            François Couperin         Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle'           Les Délices                   Debra Nagy, oboe         Délices 2009

05:55:00            00:03:42            Percy Grainger  In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March             Jerry Junkin            Dallas Wind Symphony Reference         117

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto Frank shares music from the Spanish national operetta form known as zarzuela, and Sharon Isbin plays the most famous guitar concerto of all: the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquín Rodrigo.

En esta edición del Concierto de Frank comparte música de la operetta nacional española—la zarzuela y Sharon Isbin toca el más famoso concierto para guitarra de todos: el Concierto de Aranjuez por Joaquín Rodrigo.

06:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain  Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos  Alhambra   71439                                          

06:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss)  National Orchestra of Spain  Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos  Alhambra 71439                                           

06:12:39 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100  Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano  Virgin  91454                                         

06:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez  Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic  José Serebrier  Warner Classics 60296                  

07:00:50 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D  Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra  Luis Haza  RCA Victor Red Seal  62661-2                            

07:11:11 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes  Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas  Alondra de la Parra  Masterworks 75555                            

07:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111  Blanca Uribe, piano  MSR Classics  1117                   

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5--Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor album title: Dvorak: Symphonic Variations, Scherzo capriccioso, Legends Supraphon 3533 Music: 4:24

Traditional Irish: The Road to Lisdoonvarna-- Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon (guitars) Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 5:22

Frederic Chopin: Etude, Op. 10, No. 3--Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon (guitars) Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 4:14

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV Music: 11:13

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz ("Quando m'en vo")--Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Soprano London/Decca 6590 Music: 2:39

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70: Movements 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 17:01

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jeremiah Clarke: The Prince of Denmark's March--Canadian Brass Album: The Bells of St. Genevieve  and other Baroque delights RCA 61002 Music: 2:25

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76--Scott Yoo, violin; Bion Tsang, cello; John Novacek, piano Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 13:47

Luther Henderson: Dixie Bach--Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 1:45

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 78, "Organ": Movements 2-4 --Thierry Escaich, organ; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: ~26:30

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:06            Duke Ellington  Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me                                   Center City Brass Quintet    Chandos           4554

10:04:00            00:03:15            Giacomo Meyerbeer      Le prophète: Coronation March              Darrell Ang       New Zealand Symphony       Naxos   573195

10:07:00            00:14:53            Henri Rabaud    Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo'              Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra          Reference         71

10:22:00            00:07:17            Bernard Herrmann         Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene                           Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347

10:29:00            00:13:47            Ludwig van Beethoven   Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125               Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         9661

10:43:00            00:04:03            Leonard Bernstein         On the Town: Lonely Town         Philharmonia Orchestra  David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin         Sony    89358

10:47:00            00:03:18            Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No.  1 in C major  Op 46                                    Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano            Philips  426264

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science

The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.

17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Petrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).

17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : Mozart and Strinasacchi in Vienna; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Composer Teachers and their Students

12:09:00            00:15:00            Aaron Copland  A Lincoln Portrait           Los Angeles Philharmonic          Zubin Mehta            Gregory Peck, narrator   Decca   4785437

12:27:00            00:13:34            Duke Ellington  New World a-Comin'      Brown University Orchestra        Paul Phillips            Jeffrey Biegel, piano      Naxos   573490

12:43:00            00:06:30            Michael Torke   Run                  Yoel Levi           Atlanta Symphony Orchestra            Ecstatic 92203

12:52:00            00:07:16            Ferde Grofé      Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail           Seattle Symphony            Gerard Schwarz             Ilkka Talvi, violin            Delos   3104

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: August Everding

Holländer: Michael Volle

Senta: Amber Wagner 

Mary: Dolora Zajick

Erik: AJ Glueckert 

Steuermann: Ben Bliss

Daland: Franz-Josef Selig 

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:40:00            00:12:01            Richard Wagner            Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite                Fritz Reiner            Chicago Symphony Orchestra    RCA     300350

15:55:00            00:14:22            Duke Ellington  Harlem              JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559737

16:33:00            00:17:37            George Gershwin           An American in Paris                 Zubin Mehta      Los Angeles Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

16:52:00            00:06:40            Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major                          Orli Shaham, piano            Canary  15

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Stand-Up Guys - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, people who stand up to injustice, including On The Waterfront, To Kill A Mockingbird, Dead Poet's Society, Inherit the Wind, Ghandi and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Themes from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1963  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Theme from Chariots of Fire, 1981  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Vangelis  William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Andante from Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront, 1954  Sony Classical SMK 60991  National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film  Leonard Bernstein  New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, cond.

The Purpose of the Amendment from Lincoln, 2012  Sony Classical 88725446852  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  Chicago Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

It Goes Like it Goes (Main Title) and Triumph from Norma Rae, 1979  Varese Sarabande VCL 0609 1096  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  David Shire  Jennifer Warner, vocals/original soundtrack recording/David Shire, cond.

333 Million from Erin Brockovich, 2000  Sony Classical SK 89239  Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording

Keating's Triumph from Dead Poets Society, 1989  Varese Sarabande VSD-5270  Dead Poets Society  Maurice Jarre  original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Theme from Chariots of Fire, 1981  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Vangelis  William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Technically a Woman from Erin Brockovich, 2000  Sony Classical SK 89239  Motion Picture Soundtrack  Thomas Newman  original soundtrack recording

Theme from High Noon, 1952  Sony Classical SMK 60991  National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film  Dimitri Tiomkin  Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Apotheosis and End Title from Shane, 1953  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1224  Music From The Motion Picture  Victor Young  original soundtrack recording/Victor Young, cond.

Theme from Inherit the Wind, 1960  Vocalion CDLK 4178  Film Themes of Ernest Gold  Ernest Gold  London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram and Reflections of Early Days from Ghandi, 1982  RCA (LP) ABL1-4557  Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Ravi Shankar/George Fenton  Ravi Shankar, sitar/Members of the Wren Orchestra/George Fenton, cond.

Witness (Main Title) from Witness, 1985  Varese Sarabande VSD-47227  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Maurice Jarre  original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.

The Martian Score Suite and I Got Him! From The Martian, 2015  Capitol Records digital  Harry Gregson-Williams  original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 3)

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:04:13            00:01:22            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Theme from "New York, New York"        Fred Ebb, John Kander  John Kander: Hidden Treasures  Harbinger          HCD3105

18:05:33            00:03:14            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Theme from "New York, New York"        Liza Minnelli      New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack         United Artists    UA-LA750

18:10:18            00:03:10            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Razzle Dazzle   Jerry Orbach     Chicago -- Original B'way Cast     Arista    07822-18952

18:15:32            00:02:54            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Anything for Him           Brent Carver, Anthony Crivello, Chita Rivera   Kiss of the Spider Woman -- Original B'way Cast RCA     09026-61579

18:18:23            00:03:08            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Kiss of the Spider Woman          Chita Rivera      Kiss of the Spider Woman -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     09026-61579

18:22:36            00:03:55            John Kander-Fred Ebb  First You Dream            Daniel McDonald, Karen Ziemba            Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast RCA     09026-68878

18:28:22            00:02:04            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Under the Roller Coaster           Liza Minnelli      The Rink -- Original B'way Cast       Jay       CDJay1328

18:31:45            00:04:12            John Kander-Fred Ebb  The First Time   Herschel Bernardi          Zorba -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    7777-64665

18:36:29            00:02:37            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Only Love         Lila Kedrova      Zorba -- 1983 Revival    RCA            4863-54732

18:39:56            00:03:08            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Home   Mildred Natwick and Company   70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK30589

18:43:29            00:02:58            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Boom Ditty Boom          Company          70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK30589

18:46:40            00:03:58            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Yes      Fred Ebb, John Kander  John Kander: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD3105

18:51:48            00:01:12            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Orchestral Reprise: Theme from "New York, New York"            Orchestra          New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists    UA-LA750

18:53:26            00:03:30            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Filler: Isn't This Better?  Barbra Streisand           Funny Lady -- Film Soundtrack            Arista    AL9004

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:21:36            Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major        Budapest Symphony Orchestra  Karl Anton Rickenbacher    Leslie Howard, piano     Hyperion           67403

19:26:00            00:30:34            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Symphony No. 29 in A major                  Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart           Archiv   4777598

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute - ; A Festival of Residency Concerts: St. Colman Church Concert, May 2013

20:05:00            00:09:59            Felix Mendelssohn        Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26             Philippe Herreweghe       Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi      901502

20:16:00            00:13:43            Sergei Prokofiev           Symphony No.  1 in D major  Op 25                    Efrem Kurtz            Philharmonia Orchestra  EMI      67729

20:33:00            00:08:25            Cécile Chaminade         Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 Helsingborg Symphony        Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute   Bis       529

20:44:00            00:06:47            Maurice Ravel   Pavane for a Princess of the Past                       Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Philips  416495

20:54:00            00:15:42            Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov           Capriccio espagnol Op 34                      Zubin Mehta            New York Philharmonic  CBS     44942

21:17:00            00:40:01            Hector Berlioz   Harold in Italy Op 16      Cleveland Orchestra      Lorin Maazel            Robert Vernon, viola      Decca   4787779

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Local radio is highlighted with “Saturday Morning Radio with Lester Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys (Programs 1 and 2) and Joyce Grenfell’s “Time to Waste”… Richard  Howland-Bolton describes “Pint Size... This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:05:23            Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande in G                               Simone Dinnerstein, piano         Telarc   80715

23:07:00            00:04:51            Sir Thomas Beecham    The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale               Yehudi Menuhin            Royal Philharmonic        MCA     6231

23:12:00            00:04:10            Domenico Scarlatti        Sonata in B flat major                            András Schiff, piano            Decca   421422

23:19:00            00:07:22            Duke Ellington  Reflections in D major                            Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano            Decca   455512

23:26:00            00:09:56            John Knowles Paine      Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23                   Zubin Mehta            New York Philharmonic  New World        374

23:38:00            00:05:05            Henryk Wieniawski        Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22        London Symphony        Lawrence Foster           Gil Shaham, violin         DeutGram         431815

23:43:00            00:11:21            Charles Gounod            Hymne à Sainte Cécile                          Leslie Howard, piano            Hyperion           66683

23:56:00            00:03:09            Sir Malcolm Arnold        Solitaire: Sarabande                  Bryden Thomson            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8867

23:57:00            00:02:27            Johan Halvorsen           La Mélancolie                Neeme Järvi     Bergen Philharmonic            Chandos           10584

 