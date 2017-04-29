Program Guide 04-29-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:20:00 Antonín Dvorák Rusalka Fantasy Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 720

00:25:00 00:18:28 Duke Ellington Black, Brown & Beige Suite JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

00:46:00 00:45:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade Op 35 Royal Philharmonic Sir Thomas Beecham Steven Staryk, violin EMI 66998

01:35:00 00:37:32 John Knowles Paine Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

02:15:00 00:18:37 John Williams The Reivers Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Burgess Meredith, narrator Sony 64147

02:36:00 00:41:13 Ludwig van Beethoven Septet in E flat major Op 20 Berlin Philharmonic Octet Members of Philips 4788977

03:20:00 00:49:34 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Women of the; Los Angeles Master Chorale Decca 4785437

04:12:00 00:22:34 Franz Liszt (and others): Hexaméron Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

04:37:00 00:15:31 Claude Debussy Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp Richard Adeney, flute; Cecil Aronowitz, viola; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 4785437

04:55:00 00:41:27 Manuel Rosenthal Gaîté Parisienne Manuel Rosenthal Monte Carlo Philharmonic EMI 63136

05:39:00 00:06:26 François Couperin Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle' Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009

05:55:00 00:03:42 Percy Grainger In a Nutshell Suite: Gum-Suckers March Jerry Junkin Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 117

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: In this edition of Concierto Frank shares music from the Spanish national operetta form known as zarzuela, and Sharon Isbin plays the most famous guitar concerto of all: the Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquín Rodrigo.

En esta edición del Concierto de Frank comparte música de la operetta nacional española—la zarzuela y Sharon Isbin toca el más famoso concierto para guitarra de todos: el Concierto de Aranjuez por Joaquín Rodrigo.

06:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez: Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

06:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez: Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

06:12:39 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454

06:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner Classics 60296

07:00:50 Leopold Mozart: Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661-2

07:11:11 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5--Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor album title: Dvorak: Symphonic Variations, Scherzo capriccioso, Legends Supraphon 3533 Music: 4:24

Traditional Irish: The Road to Lisdoonvarna-- Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon (guitars) Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 5:22

Frederic Chopin: Etude, Op. 10, No. 3--Georgia Guitar Quartet: Kyle Dawkins, Brian Smith, Phil Snyder, Jason Solomon (guitars) Pensacola Christian College, The Crowne Centre, Pensacola, FL Music: 4:14

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Walt Warren from Wheeling, WV Music: 11:13

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz ("Quando m'en vo")--Nicole Cabell, soprano; London Philharmonic Orchestra; Andrew Davis, conductor Album: Soprano London/Decca 6590 Music: 2:39

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in D minor, Op. 70: Movements 3 & 4 Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Houston Symphony, Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, Houston, TX Music: 17:01

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Jeremiah Clarke: The Prince of Denmark's March--Canadian Brass Album: The Bells of St. Genevieve and other Baroque delights RCA 61002 Music: 2:25

Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76--Scott Yoo, violin; Bion Tsang, cello; John Novacek, piano Festival Mozaic, Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 13:47

Luther Henderson: Dixie Bach--Canadian Brass University of Georgia, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 1:45

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 78, "Organ": Movements 2-4 --Thierry Escaich, organ; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Springer Auditorium, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: ~26:30

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:06 Duke Ellington Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

10:04:00 00:03:15 Giacomo Meyerbeer Le prophète: Coronation March Darrell Ang New Zealand Symphony Naxos 573195

10:07:00 00:14:53 Henri Rabaud Dances from 'Marouf, Cobbler of Cairo' Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 71

10:22:00 00:07:17 Bernard Herrmann Vertigo: Prelude & Love Scene Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

10:29:00 00:13:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 9661

10:43:00 00:04:03 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Lonely Town Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Joshua Bell, violin Sony 89358

10:47:00 00:03:18 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 1 in C major Op 46 Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Philips 426264

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 12, 2017 - From Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s program features a brilliant 12-year-old cellist from Hackensack, New Jersey performing a sonata by Shostakovich, we enjoy a beautifully detailed performance of a Sibelius Mazurka by a young violinist … and we meet a teenager from Massachusetts, who, in addition to being an outstanding pianist, has also received serious recognition for his work in environmental science

The Calliope Trio (members include 17-year-old violinst Karisa Chiu, 18-year-old pianist Andrew Guo, and 18-year-old cellist Nathan Mo) is based in Chicago, Illinois and performs the third movement, Allegro Vivace, from Piano Trio in F Sharp Minor by Arno Babadjanian.

17-year-old bassoonist Julianne Mulvey, from Reading, Massachusetts performs Récit, Sicilienne et Rondo by Eugène Bozza (1905-1991) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

12-year-old cellist Ian Malony from Hackensack, New Jersey performs the second movement, Allegro, from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in D minor, Op.40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) with Christopher O’Riley, piano.

17-year-old pianist Amir Siraj from Brookline, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Chez Petrouchka, from Trois mouvements de Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971).

17-year-old violinist Karisa Chiu performs Sonatensatz in C Minor by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) with Christopher O’Riley, piano

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech : Mozart and Strinasacchi in Vienna; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Composer Teachers and their Students

12:09:00 00:15:00 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregory Peck, narrator Decca 4785437

12:27:00 00:13:34 Duke Ellington New World a-Comin' Brown University Orchestra Paul Phillips Jeffrey Biegel, piano Naxos 573490

12:43:00 00:06:30 Michael Torke Run Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92203

12:52:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman

Conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Production: August Everding

Holländer: Michael Volle

Senta: Amber Wagner

Mary: Dolora Zajick

Erik: AJ Glueckert

Steuermann: Ben Bliss

Daland: Franz-Josef Selig

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:40:00 00:12:01 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite Fritz Reiner Chicago Symphony Orchestra RCA 300350

15:55:00 00:14:22 Duke Ellington Harlem JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

16:33:00 00:17:37 George Gershwin An American in Paris Zubin Mehta Los Angeles Philharmonic Decca 4785437

16:52:00 00:06:40 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat major Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Stand-Up Guys - This week on The Score, with Edmund Stone, people who stand up to injustice, including On The Waterfront, To Kill A Mockingbird, Dead Poet's Society, Inherit the Wind, Ghandi and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Themes from To Kill a Mockingbird, 1963 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Theme from Chariots of Fire, 1981 Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Vangelis William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Andante from Symphonic Suite from On the Waterfront, 1954 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Leonard Bernstein New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, cond.

The Purpose of the Amendment from Lincoln, 2012 Sony Classical 88725446852 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams Chicago Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

It Goes Like it Goes (Main Title) and Triumph from Norma Rae, 1979 Varese Sarabande VCL 0609 1096 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack David Shire Jennifer Warner, vocals/original soundtrack recording/David Shire, cond.

333 Million from Erin Brockovich, 2000 Sony Classical SK 89239 Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording

Keating's Triumph from Dead Poets Society, 1989 Varese Sarabande VSD-5270 Dead Poets Society Maurice Jarre original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Theme from Chariots of Fire, 1981 Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Vangelis William Tritt, piano/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Technically a Woman from Erin Brockovich, 2000 Sony Classical SK 89239 Motion Picture Soundtrack Thomas Newman original soundtrack recording

Theme from High Noon, 1952 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Dimitri Tiomkin Hollywood Bowl Symphony/Dimitri Tiomkin, cond.

Apotheosis and End Title from Shane, 1953 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1224 Music From The Motion Picture Victor Young original soundtrack recording/Victor Young, cond.

Theme from Inherit the Wind, 1960 Vocalion CDLK 4178 Film Themes of Ernest Gold Ernest Gold London Festival Orchestra/Ernest Gold, cond.

Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram and Reflections of Early Days from Ghandi, 1982 RCA (LP) ABL1-4557 Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Ravi Shankar/George Fenton Ravi Shankar, sitar/Members of the Wren Orchestra/George Fenton, cond.

Witness (Main Title) from Witness, 1985 Varese Sarabande VSD-47227 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Maurice Jarre original soundtrack recording/Maurice Jarre, cond.

The Martian Score Suite and I Got Him! From The Martian, 2015 Capitol Records digital Harry Gregson-Williams original soundtrack recording/Harry Gregson-Williams, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 3)

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:04:13 00:01:22 John Kander-Fred Ebb Theme from "New York, New York" Fred Ebb, John Kander John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:05:33 00:03:14 John Kander-Fred Ebb Theme from "New York, New York" Liza Minnelli New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists UA-LA750

18:10:18 00:03:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast Arista 07822-18952

18:15:32 00:02:54 John Kander-Fred Ebb Anything for Him Brent Carver, Anthony Crivello, Chita Rivera Kiss of the Spider Woman -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61579

18:18:23 00:03:08 John Kander-Fred Ebb Kiss of the Spider Woman Chita Rivera Kiss of the Spider Woman -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61579

18:22:36 00:03:55 John Kander-Fred Ebb First You Dream Daniel McDonald, Karen Ziemba Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68878

18:28:22 00:02:04 John Kander-Fred Ebb Under the Roller Coaster Liza Minnelli The Rink -- Original B'way Cast Jay CDJay1328

18:31:45 00:04:12 John Kander-Fred Ebb The First Time Herschel Bernardi Zorba -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64665

18:36:29 00:02:37 John Kander-Fred Ebb Only Love Lila Kedrova Zorba -- 1983 Revival RCA 4863-54732

18:39:56 00:03:08 John Kander-Fred Ebb Home Mildred Natwick and Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

18:43:29 00:02:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb Boom Ditty Boom Company 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30589

18:46:40 00:03:58 John Kander-Fred Ebb Yes Fred Ebb, John Kander John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:51:48 00:01:12 John Kander-Fred Ebb Orchestral Reprise: Theme from "New York, New York" Orchestra New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists UA-LA750

18:53:26 00:03:30 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Isn't This Better? Barbra Streisand Funny Lady -- Film Soundtrack Arista AL9004

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

19:26:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, James Feddeck, conductor; Joshua Smith, flute - ; A Festival of Residency Concerts: St. Colman Church Concert, May 2013

20:05:00 00:09:59 Felix Mendelssohn Hebrides Overture 'Fingal's Cave' Op 26 Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

20:16:00 00:13:43 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 1 in D major Op 25 Efrem Kurtz Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 67729

20:33:00 00:08:25 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107 Helsingborg Symphony Philippe Auguin Manuela Wiesler, flute Bis 529

20:44:00 00:06:47 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past Bernard Haitink Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 416495

20:54:00 00:15:42 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio espagnol Op 34 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic CBS 44942

21:17:00 00:40:01 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Robert Vernon, viola Decca 4787779

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Local radio is highlighted with “Saturday Morning Radio with Lester Moran and the Cadillac Cowboys (Programs 1 and 2) and Joyce Grenfell’s “Time to Waste”… Richard Howland-Bolton describes “Pint Size... This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:05:23 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande in G Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715

23:07:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic MCA 6231

23:12:00 00:04:10 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in B flat major András Schiff, piano Decca 421422

23:19:00 00:07:22 Duke Ellington Reflections in D major Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512

23:26:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 23 Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

23:38:00 00:05:05 Henryk Wieniawski Romance from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 22 London Symphony Lawrence Foster Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 431815

23:43:00 00:11:21 Charles Gounod Hymne à Sainte Cécile Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 66683

23:56:00 00:03:09 Sir Malcolm Arnold Solitaire: Sarabande Bryden Thomson Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8867

23:57:00 00:02:27 Johan Halvorsen La Mélancolie Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584