Program Guide 04-26-2017

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:23:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in D minor Op 31 Stephen Kovacevich, piano Philips 4788977

00:31:00 00:39:19 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Sir Colin Davis Boston Symphony Orchestra Philips 446157

01:14:00 00:43:41 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 439897

02:01:00 00:30:02 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 2 for Orchestra Op 48 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

02:33:00 00:43:58 Sir William Walton Richard III: A Shakespeare Scenario Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Ian Watson, organ Chandos 8841

03:20:00 00:33:06 Charles Ives Symphony No. 4 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 443172

03:58:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

04:28:00 00:23:28 David Diamond Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103

04:56:00 00:28:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

05:26:00 00:19:38 Richard Strauss Macbeth Op 23 David Zinman Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra ArteNova 98495

05:50:00 00:04:32 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437

05:55:00 00:03:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2: Polonaise Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Gonzalo X. Ruiz, oboe Avie 2171

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:02:40 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Fuoco di gioia Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018

06:15:00 00:08:10 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

06:30:00 00:03:39 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347

06:40:00 00:07:55 Hector Berlioz Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Vladimir Ashkenazy Helsinki Philharmonic Ondine 1188

06:48:00 00:03:10 Giuseppe Verdi Falstaff: Act 3 Finale 'Tutto nel mondo Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80364

06:51:00 00:01:23 John Dankworth The Complete Works of Shakespeare Chamber Ensemble John Dankworth Cleo Laine, vocalist Philips 6382014

06:55:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March 'The Liberty Bell' Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

07:05:00 00:06:14 Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March Robert Stankovsky Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223705

07:10:00 00:10:07 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Much Ado About Nothing: Suite Op 11 André Previn London Symphony DeutGram 453436

07:20:00 00:01:54 Leonard Bernstein Macbeth Blues Chamber Ensemble Leonard Bernstein, narrator Sony 60566

07:30:00 00:04:20 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

07:40:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Richard III: Prelude & Coronation Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Ian Watson, organ Chandos 8841

07:50:00 00:03:21 Stephen Warbeck Shakespeare in Love: Main Title Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80551

07:55:00 00:03:40 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Charles Olivieri-Munroe Sol Gabetta, cello RCA 735962

08:07:00 00:05:49 Hector Berlioz Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 1301

08:15:00 00:08:17 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture Lance Friedel Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 573418

08:18:00 00:09:38 Hamish MacCunn Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and Osmo Vänskä BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 392

08:26:00 00:04:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933

08:30:00 00:04:08 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction Op 28 William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

08:40:00 00:09:16 Roger Quilter As You Like It: Suite Op 21 Adrian Leaper Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223444

08:50:00 00:01:42 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance Op 61 Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

08:55:00 00:06:10 Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate: Overture John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

09:05:00 00:16:22 Sir William Walton Henry V: Suite James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

09:35:00 00:03:31 Nigel Hess Much Ado about Nothing: Pavane & Dance English Serenata Meridian 84301

09:53:00 00:04:43 Claude Debussy King Lear: Fanfare & Le Sommeil de Lear Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 72095

09:55:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:00 00:03:21 Stephen Warbeck Shakespeare in Love: Main Title Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80551

10:05:00 00:01:38 William Mathias As You Like It: Final Dance English Serenata Meridian 84301

10:09:00 00:11:29 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21 George Szell Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Philips 4788977

10:21:00 00:04:16 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo from Octet for Strings Op 20 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790

10:31:00 00:02:46 Johann Sebastian Bach Kommst du nun, Jesu, vom Himmel herunter Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933

10:37:00 00:03:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Vivace from Trio Sonata No. 6 Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933

10:43:00 00:05:09 Gioacchino Rossini La cambiale di matrimonio: Overture Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

10:51:00 00:22:16 Peter Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

11:14:00 00:02:10 David Diamond Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103

11:18:00 00:08:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in A major Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80285

11:29:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in G major Op 3 Richard Egarr Academy of Ancient Music Harm Mundi 907415

11:40:00 00:07:52 Sir Arthur Sullivan Macbeth: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 434916

11:50:00 00:08:44 Aram Khachaturian Spartacus: Adagio Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

12:07:00 00:07:25 Sir Edward German Nell Gwyn: Overture John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

12:16:00 00:08:03 Gioacchino Rossini La Cenerentola: Overture Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 431653

12:26:00 00:04:33 Erik Satie Poudre d'or Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713

12:33:00 00:02:55 George Frideric Handel Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 6584

12:40:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42 Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

12:47:00 00:10:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 Barry Wordsworth New Queen's Hall Orchestra Argo 440116

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:20:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 1 in B flat major Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Rachel Barton Pine, violin Avie 2317

13:22:00 00:17:03 Muzio Clementi Symphony in B flat Op 18 Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9234

13:41:00 00:18:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 31 in D major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 647

14:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:01:42 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Clown Dance Op 61 Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Harm Mundi 901502

14:03:00 00:04:07 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: You Spotted Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Sandrine Piau, soprano; Delphine Collot, soprano; La Chapelle Royale; Collegium Vocale Harm Mundi 901502

14:09:00 00:13:15 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

14:25:00 00:06:14 Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March Robert Stankovsky Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223705

14:36:00 00:10:02 Franz Joseph Haydn Divertimento for Winds in B flat major Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479

14:49:00 00:11:13 Maurice Ravel La valse Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004

15:02:00 00:14:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E flat major German Chamber Philharmonic Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 16213

15:19:00 00:08:31 Luigi Cherubini Anacréon: Overture Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 54438

15:30:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109 Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542

15:38:00 00:05:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Yoel Levi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80089

15:47:00 00:11:43 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

15:58:00 00:05:26 William Boyce Symphony No. 3 in C major Op 2 Christopher Hogwood Academy of Ancient Music l'Oiseau 436761

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Michael Hersch's Symphony No. 2

16:08:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933

16:13:00 00:11:05 Carl Nielsen Allegro from Symphony No. 4 Op 29 Alan Gilbert New York Philharmonic DaCapo 220624

16:28:00 00:05:09 Victor Young The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 60773

16:35:00 00:03:43 Victor Young My Foolish Heart: Theme Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 60773

16:41:00 00:08:03 George Frideric Handel Keyboard Suite No. 13 in B flat major Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1530

16:52:00 00:03:17 Max Richter Vivaldi Recomposed: Spring 2 Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder Daniel Hope, violin DeutGram 4792777

16:57:00 00:02:35 Antonín Dvorák Humoresque No. 2 Op 101 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

17:04:00 00:07:04 Nicolai Budashkin Fantasy on Two Folk Songs Osipov Russian Folk Orch Vitaly Gnutov Rudolf Belov, domra Mercury 432000

17:27:00 00:08:12 Gabriel Pierné Ramuntcho: Overture Juanjo Mena BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10633

17:40:00 00:04:36 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Chris Thile, mandolin; Edgar Meyer, double bass Nonesuch 558933

17:47:00 00:02:19 Antonio Vivaldi Laudamus te from Gloria Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Jonathan Manson, cello Sony 90916

17:52:00 00:03:17 Miklós Rózsa Ben-Hur: Parade of the Charioteers José Serebrier Royal Philharmonic Royal Phil 17

17:57:00 00:02:21 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry An English Suite: Pastoral William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:16:09 Hector Berlioz Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80578

18:27:00 00:04:39 Riccardo Zandonai Giulietta e Romeo: Giulietta, son io St Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 15463

18:35:00 00:03:19 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

18:40:00 00:13:22 Johan Svendsen Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Op 18 Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

18:55:00 00:03:30 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:00 00:15:34 Richard Wagner Tannhäuser: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

19:19:00 00:36:05 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 1 in E minor Op 39 Lorin Maazel Vienna Philharmonic Decca 4785437

19:57:00 00:02:12 Mohammed Fairouz Piano Miniature No. 6 "Addio" Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Highlights of recent programs from Les Délices

Fated Lovers - April 9, 2017

Clara Rottsolk, soprano; Jason McStoots, tenor; Debra Nagy, baroque oboe & recorder; Julie Andrijeski & Evan Few, baroque violins; Emily Walhout, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord

Jean-Féry Rebel: 6eme Sonate L’Imortelle

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Léandre et Héro

Louis-Nicolas Clérambault: Pirame et Tisbé

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie, Act 4 Scenes 1 & 2 - Air: Ah! Faut-il, en un jour, perdre tout ce que j’aime! - Recit & Duo: C’en est donc fait

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Hippolyte et Aricie, Act 5 Scene 1, 4 and Chaconne - Recit & Air: Où suis je…Quel doux concerts! - Prelude & Duo: Que mon sort est digne d’envie! - Chaconne

Mozart in Paris - January 22, 2017

Debra Nagy, oboe; Beth Wenstrom & Allison Monroe, violins; Cynthia Black, viola; Elinor Frey, cello

Giuseppe Maria Cambini: Quatuor Concertant Op. 4 no. 6

Jean-Pierre Duport: Etude no 8

Luigi Boccherini: Quintet for Oboe & Strings, Op 45 no. 6

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by composer/bandleader Duke Ellington

In the beginning God

Tell me it's the Truth

Come Sunday

The Lord's Prayer

Will you be there?

Ain't but the one

New World a-coming

David danced before the Lord with all his might



23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:04:00 00:02:31 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 10: Summer Evening Op 71 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207

23:07:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

23:12:00 00:06:12 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 82849

23:20:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:29:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:40:00 00:03:16 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99

23:44:00 00:11:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

23:55:00 00:04:10 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' Op 109 Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 581