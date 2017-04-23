Program Guide 04-23-2017
00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer
18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostoakovitch with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
17-year-old violinst Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductors: James Gaffigan & Michael Mulcahy, trombone
César Franck: Le chasseur maudit
Carl Vine: Hallucinations for Trombone & Orchestra
Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Cinderella, Op. 87
Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 582--Mark Ridenour, conductor
Percy Grainger: Selections from Lincolnshire Posy--Mark Ridenour, conductor
02:57:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275
03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Emanuel Ax, piano
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major
05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Musical Journey - Cyprus, late medieval Poland, and 17th century Scotland
MUSICA SACRA
06:04:00 00:09:08 Eric Whitacre Alleluia Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636
06:15:00 00:10:33 John Taverner Magnificat à 5 Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 81829
06:27:00 00:02:37 Franz Schubert Sanctus from German Mass Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir Conifer 16851
06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For the Joy of Music! - A 35th anniversary tribute to Diane Bish, First Lady of the Pipe Organ in the USA
J. S. BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 (1738 Müller/St. Bavo Church, Haarlem) CD 1034
JOSEPH CALLEARTS: Impromptu (1971 Gonzales/Notre Dame Cathedral, Chartres) CD 3012
BACH: 2 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (In Dir ist Freude, BWV 615; Alle Menschen müssen sterben, BWV 643) (St. Bavo, Haarlem) CD 1034
DIANE BISH: Dance of the Trumpets (1974 Ruffatti/Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL) DVD
MARCEL DUPRÉ: The world awaiting the Savior, fr Symphonie-Passion, Op. 23 (1989 Möller/United Methodist Church, Roswell, GA)
BISH: A New Song (Psalm 33). BISH: Psalm 23 Coral Ridge Choir & Orchestra/Roger McMurrin, conductor; Diane Bish (Ruffatti/Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL) VQR 2041
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Eastertide - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter, and we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise
09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Brett Mitchell & ‘My Four Seasons’
Richard Strauss: Don Juan – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Heritage 63123 CD) 15:52
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini: Selections – Leon Fleisher, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37812 CD) 10:49
Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony: Part 4 – Alison Hagley, soprano; Catherine Robbin, contralto; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Boy and Girl Choristers of Salisbury Cathedral; The Monteverdi Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/John Eliot Gardiner (DG 453433 CD) 7:29
10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights-- San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: MTT Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 Music: 04:35
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Oboe in E Minor, TWV 51:e1-- James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Gabriela Diaz, viola; David Ying, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 11:19
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Roger Reynolds from Ashland, VA Music: 9:14
Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1--Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 3:37
Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movements 3 & 4--Gautier Capucon, cello; San Francisco Symphony; Charles Dutoit, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 18:27
11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons--Center City Brass Quintet; Anthony DiLorenzo, trumpet; Geoffrey Hardcastle, trumpet; Richard King, horn; Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 5:55
Henry Purcell: Six Keyboard Lessons--Fabio Zanon, guitar Americas Society, Salon Simon Bolivar, New York, NY Music: 6:31
Osvaldo Golijov: Azul--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Michael Ward-Bergeman, hyper-accordion; Jamey Haddad, percussion; Cyro Baptista, percussion; The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: Azul
Warner Classics 559989 Music: 28:17
12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, a “Best of Dennis Lewin” show on the life and music of Van Cliburn
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)
Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)
Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)
Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat Un sospiro"(1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)
Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)
Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)
Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 6700206 CD)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn ,piano (RCA 60973 CD)
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola
14:00:00 00:02:13 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Gavotte Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162
14:02:00 00:02:38 Sergei Prokofiev Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 469376
14:04:00 00:20:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Marieke Blankestijn, violin; William Conway, cello; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Matthew Wilkie, bassoon DeutGram 4778117
14:25:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927
14:50:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
15:14:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A major Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418
15:24:00 00:10:02 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
15:34:00 00:15:18 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802
15:54:00 00:02:42 Wang Luobin Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist - recorded live in Severance Hall
16:05:00 00:26:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major
16:35:00 00:12:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major
16:54:00 00:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor
17:27:00 00:30:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005
DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Arthur Farwell
18:04:00 00:16:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633
18:22:00 00:27:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F major Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801
18:53:00 00:01:50 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Navajo War Dance Op 20 Dario Müller, piano MarcoPolo 223715
18:54:00 00:02:01 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 James Morrow Univ of Texas Chamber Singers Naxos 559777
18:56:00 00:03:07 Arthur Farwell Navajo War Dance No. 2 Op 29 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:19:37 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533
19:24:00 00:22:35 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628
19:49:00 01:08:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 453439
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22
Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 9:42
Dolores White: The Emerald Trio Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31
Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes Coren Estrn Kleve, piano (Truemedia 96227) 7:16
Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage Society 513 534) 6:36
Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994) Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond. (Air Force CD 1995) 10:14
21:57:00 00:01:53 Sulkhan Tsintsadze Miniatures: Satchidao Salut Salon Warner 554295
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Hidden Figures to Modern Figures
QUIET HOUR
23:02:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D major Op 32 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
23:06:00 00:10:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166
23:16:00 00:04:39 Mily Balakirev Etude-idylle "In the Garden" in D flat Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399
23:23:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Chandos 2419
23:36:00 00:05:19 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Sarabande Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
23:41:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131
23:45:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593
23:57:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse" Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132