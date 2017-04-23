© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-23-2017

Published April 23, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostoakovitch with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinst Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductors: James Gaffigan & Michael Mulcahy, trombone

César Franck: Le chasseur maudit

Carl Vine:  Hallucinations for Trombone & Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Cinderella, Op. 87

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 582--Mark Ridenour, conductor

Percy Grainger: Selections from Lincolnshire Posy--Mark Ridenour, conductor

02:57:00            00:01:58            Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6                           Cypress String Quartet   Avie      2275

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Emanuel Ax, piano

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Musical Journey - Cyprus, late medieval Poland, and 17th century Scotland
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:09:08            Eric Whitacre     Alleluia              Eric Whitacre     Eric Whitacre Singers    Decca   16636

06:15:00            00:10:33            John Taverner   Magnificat à 5               Joseph Jennings           Chanticleer            Teldec  81829

06:27:00            00:02:37            Franz Schubert Sanctus from German Mass                   Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir    Conifer 16851

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For the Joy of Music! - A 35th anniversary tribute to Diane Bish, First Lady of the Pipe Organ in the USA

J. S. BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 (1738 Müller/St. Bavo Church, Haarlem) CD 1034

JOSEPH CALLEARTS: Impromptu (1971 Gonzales/Notre Dame Cathedral, Chartres) CD 3012

BACH: 2 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (In Dir ist Freude, BWV 615; Alle Menschen müssen sterben, BWV 643) (St. Bavo, Haarlem) CD 1034

DIANE BISH: Dance of the Trumpets (1974 Ruffatti/Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL) DVD

MARCEL DUPRÉ: The world awaiting the Savior, fr Symphonie-Passion, Op. 23 (1989 Möller/United Methodist Church, Roswell, GA)

BISH: A New Song (Psalm 33).  BISH:  Psalm 23  Coral Ridge Choir & Orchestra/Roger McMurrin, conductor; Diane Bish (Ruffatti/Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL) VQR 2041

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Eastertide - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter, and we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise   
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Brett Mitchell & ‘My Four Seasons’

Richard Strauss: Don Juan – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Heritage 63123 CD) 15:52

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini: Selections – Leon Fleisher, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37812 CD) 10:49

Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony: Part 4 – Alison Hagley, soprano; Catherine Robbin, contralto; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Boy and Girl Choristers of Salisbury Cathedral; The Monteverdi Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/John Eliot Gardiner (DG 453433 CD) 7:29
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights-- San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: MTT Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 Music: 04:35

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Oboe in E Minor, TWV 51:e1-- James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Gabriela Diaz, viola; David Ying, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 11:19

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Roger Reynolds from Ashland, VA Music: 9:14

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1--Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 3:37

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movements 3 & 4--Gautier Capucon, cello; San Francisco Symphony; Charles Dutoit, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 18:27

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons--Center City Brass Quintet; Anthony DiLorenzo, trumpet; Geoffrey Hardcastle, trumpet; Richard King, horn; Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 5:55

Henry Purcell: Six Keyboard Lessons--Fabio Zanon, guitar Americas Society, Salon Simon Bolivar, New York, NY Music: 6:31

Osvaldo Golijov: Azul--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Michael Ward-Bergeman, hyper-accordion; Jamey Haddad, percussion; Cyro Baptista, percussion; The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: Azul

Warner Classics 559989 Music: 28:17

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, a “Best of Dennis Lewin” show on the life and music of Van Cliburn

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat Un sospiro"(1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 6700206 CD)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn ,piano (RCA 60973 CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:02:13            Sergei Prokofiev           Cinderella: Gavotte                    Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   410162

14:02:00            00:02:38            Sergei Prokofiev           Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123                   Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra        DeutGram         469376

14:04:00            00:20:27            Franz Joseph Haydn     Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major        Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Marieke Blankestijn, violin; William Conway, cello; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Matthew Wilkie, bassoon           DeutGram         4778117

14:25:00            00:14:44            Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91                     Jun Märkl            Indianapolis Symphony Telarc   32927

14:50:00            00:24:42            Peter Tchaikovsky         Suite No.  4 in G major  Op 61                Neeme Järvi            Philharmonia Orchestra  Chandos           8777

15:14:00            00:09:31            Josef Myslivecek          Overture No. 2 in A major                      Werner Ehrhardt            Concerto Cologne         Archiv   4776418

15:24:00            00:10:02            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra                        Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

15:34:00            00:15:18            Sergei Prokofiev           Piano Concerto No.  1 in D flat major  Op 10       BBC Philharmonic     Gianandrea Noseda      Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano     Chandos           10802

15:54:00            00:02:42            Wang Luobin    Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han'                                   Xuefei Yang, guitar    EMI      6322

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00            00:26:47            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

16:35:00            00:12:53            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento for Strings in F major

16:54:00            00:32:43            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

17:27:00            00:30:16            Johannes Brahms          Symphony No.  3 in F major  Op 90                    Franz Welser-Möst     Cleveland Orchestra      Belvedere         8005

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Arthur Farwell

18:04:00            00:16:05            Peter Tchaikovsky         Piano Concerto No.  3 in E flat major  Op 75       Philharmonia Orchestra          Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano     RCA     61633

18:22:00            00:27:35            Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F major  Op 96                          Brodsky Quartet Chandos           10801

18:53:00            00:01:50            Arthur Farwell    From Mesa and Plain: Navajo War Dance Op 20                         Dario Müller, piano     MarcoPolo        223715

18:54:00            00:02:01            Arthur Farwell    From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20                 James Morrow Univ of Texas Chamber Singers Naxos   559777

18:56:00            00:03:07            Arthur Farwell    Navajo War Dance No. 2 Op 29                         Benjamin Pasternack, piano    Naxos   559777

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:19:37            Ottorino Respighi          Three Botticelli Pictures                         Orpheus Chamber Orchestra          DeutGram         437533

19:24:00            00:22:35            Igor Stravinsky  Pulcinella Suite                         Orpheus Chamber Orchestra            DeutGram         419628

19:49:00            01:08:17            Sergei Prokofiev           Romeo and Juliet: Suite             Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic     DeutGram         453439

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2   Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22

Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano   Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 9:42

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio   Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes   Coren Estrn Kleve, piano (Truemedia 96227) 7:16

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970)  Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage Society 513 534) 6:36

Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994)  Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond. (Air Force CD 1995) 10:14

21:57:00            00:01:53            Sulkhan Tsintsadze       Miniatures: Satchidao                            Salut Salon            Warner  554295

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Hidden Figures to Modern Figures

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:06            Alexander Glazunov      Meditation in D major  Op 32      Russian National Orchestra            José Serebrier   Rachel Barton Pine, violin          Warner  67946

23:06:00            00:10:37            Peter Tchaikovsky         Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42   Odense Symphony        Alexander Vedernikov   Jennifer Koh, violin        Cedille  166

23:16:00            00:04:39            Mily Balakirev    Etude-idylle "In the Garden" in D flat                               Olga Kern, piano    Harm Mundi      907399

23:23:00            00:10:39            Ralph Vaughan Williams            Serenade to Music                    Vernon Handley            London Philharmonic     Chandos           2419

23:36:00            00:05:19            Claude Debussy           Pour le piano: Sarabande                                   Barry Douglas, piano  RCA     68127

23:41:00            00:04:12            Charles-Marie Widor      Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34                              Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano  Avie      2131

23:45:00            00:08:48            Camille Saint-Saëns      Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61       Philharmonia Orchestra          Antonio Pappano          Maxim Vengerov, violin  EMI      57593

23:57:00            00:01:03            Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse"                                Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos   3132


 