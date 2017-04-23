Program Guide 04-23-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 3, 2017 - From Buffalo, New York this week’s episode features some of the best young musicians in the country performing concerto repertoire with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of JoAnn Falletta. A 15-year-old pianist performs a frothy piano concerto movement by Beethoven, a teenage cellist, who’s parents are actually players in the orchestra, performs Shostakovich … and the Buffalo Phil plays a new work by an 18-year-old composer

18-year-old cellist Drew Cone from Buffalo, New York performs the first movement, Allegretto, from Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Opus 107, by Dmitri Shostoakovitch with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

15-year-old pianist Nathan Lee from Sammamish, Washington performs the third movement, Rondo, Molto allegro, from Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major, Op. 19, by Ludwig Beethoven with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

17-year-old violinst Christophe Koenig from East Aurora, New York and his teacher, Amy Glidden, perform the first movement, Vivace, from Concerto for Two Violins, Strings, and Continuo in D minor, BWV 1043 by J.S. Bach with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

18-year-old horn player Elisabeth Pesavento from Redmond, Washington performs the second movement, Scherzo: Allegro, from the Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op.40 by Johannes Brahms with the Concertmaster of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Dennis Kim, and pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Ethan Treimam from Santa Monica, California premiers two original compositions, “Saturn’s Rings” and “Sunrise in the Arctic”, with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductors: James Gaffigan & Michael Mulcahy, trombone

César Franck: Le chasseur maudit

Carl Vine: Hallucinations for Trombone & Orchestra

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Cinderella, Op. 87

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 582--Mark Ridenour, conductor

Percy Grainger: Selections from Lincolnshire Posy--Mark Ridenour, conductor

02:57:00 00:01:58 Antonín Dvorák Cypress No. 6 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Emanuel Ax, piano

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: A Musical Journey - Cyprus, late medieval Poland, and 17th century Scotland



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:09:08 Eric Whitacre Alleluia Eric Whitacre Eric Whitacre Singers Decca 16636

06:15:00 00:10:33 John Taverner Magnificat à 5 Joseph Jennings Chanticleer Teldec 81829

06:27:00 00:02:37 Franz Schubert Sanctus from German Mass Richard Marlow Trinity College Choir Conifer 16851

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: For the Joy of Music! - A 35th anniversary tribute to Diane Bish, First Lady of the Pipe Organ in the USA

J. S. BACH: Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565 (1738 Müller/St. Bavo Church, Haarlem) CD 1034

JOSEPH CALLEARTS: Impromptu (1971 Gonzales/Notre Dame Cathedral, Chartres) CD 3012

BACH: 2 Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes (In Dir ist Freude, BWV 615; Alle Menschen müssen sterben, BWV 643) (St. Bavo, Haarlem) CD 1034

DIANE BISH: Dance of the Trumpets (1974 Ruffatti/Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL) DVD

MARCEL DUPRÉ: The world awaiting the Savior, fr Symphonie-Passion, Op. 23 (1989 Möller/United Methodist Church, Roswell, GA)

BISH: A New Song (Psalm 33). BISH: Psalm 23 Coral Ridge Choir & Orchestra/Roger McMurrin, conductor; Diane Bish (Ruffatti/Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Ft. Lauderdale, FL) VQR 2041

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Eastertide - The second Sunday of Easter is known as the Octave of Easter, and we continue our celebration of the Resurrection with music of joy and praise



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Brett Mitchell & ‘My Four Seasons’

Richard Strauss: Don Juan – Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (Sony Heritage 63123 CD) 15:52

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini: Selections – Leon Fleisher, piano; Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS 37812 CD) 10:49

Benjamin Britten: Spring Symphony: Part 4 – Alison Hagley, soprano; Catherine Robbin, contralto; John Mark Ainsley, tenor; Boy and Girl Choristers of Salisbury Cathedral; The Monteverdi Choir; Philharmonia Orchestra/John Eliot Gardiner (DG 453433 CD) 7:29



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights-- San Francisco Symphony; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor Album: MTT Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 68288 Music: 04:35

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Oboe in E Minor, TWV 51:e1-- James Austin Smith, oboe; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Gabriela Diaz, viola; David Ying, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 11:19

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Roger Reynolds from Ashland, VA Music: 9:14

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1--Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 3:37

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movements 3 & 4--Gautier Capucon, cello; San Francisco Symphony; Charles Dutoit, conductor Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA Music: 18:27

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons--Center City Brass Quintet; Anthony DiLorenzo, trumpet; Geoffrey Hardcastle, trumpet; Richard King, horn; Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 5:55

Henry Purcell: Six Keyboard Lessons--Fabio Zanon, guitar Americas Society, Salon Simon Bolivar, New York, NY Music: 6:31

Osvaldo Golijov: Azul--Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Michael Ward-Bergeman, hyper-accordion; Jamey Haddad, percussion; Cyro Baptista, percussion; The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: Azul

Warner Classics 559989 Music: 28:17

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, a “Best of Dennis Lewin” show on the life and music of Van Cliburn

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No.1 in b-Flat Op 23 (1874-75)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Song of the Lark Op 39 (1878)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.3 in d Op 30 (1894-95)--Van Cliburn, piano; Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra/Kiril Kondrashin (Testament 1440 CD)

Prelude No.23 in g-Sharp (1910)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Franz Liszt: Concert Etude No.3 in D-Flat Un sospiro"(1848)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 63613 CD)

Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 No.4 (1892)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60414 CD)

Waltz No.15 in A-Flat (1865)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 60973 CD)

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 in c-Sharp Op 64 (1847)--Van Cliburn, piano (RCA 6700206 CD)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical in f Op 94 "Air russe" (1823-28)--Van Cliburn ,piano (RCA 60973 CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:02:13 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Gavotte Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

14:02:00 00:02:38 Sergei Prokofiev Summer Night Suite: Minuet Op 123 Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 469376

14:04:00 00:20:27 Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B flat major Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Marieke Blankestijn, violin; William Conway, cello; Douglas Boyd, oboe; Matthew Wilkie, bassoon DeutGram 4778117

14:25:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture 'In Nature's Realm' Op 91 Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

14:50:00 00:24:42 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G major Op 61 Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

15:14:00 00:09:31 Josef Myslivecek Overture No. 2 in A major Werner Ehrhardt Concerto Cologne Archiv 4776418

15:24:00 00:10:02 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 4 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

15:34:00 00:15:18 Sergei Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 1 in D flat major Op 10 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Chandos 10802

15:54:00 00:02:42 Wang Luobin Chinese Folk Song 'A La Mu Han' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Mitsuko Uchida, conductor and pianist - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 00:26:47 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major

16:35:00 00:12:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in F major

16:54:00 00:32:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor

17:27:00 00:30:16 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F major Op 90 Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra Belvedere 8005

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Arthur Farwell

18:04:00 00:16:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat major Op 75 Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

18:22:00 00:27:35 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 12 in F major Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801

18:53:00 00:01:50 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Navajo War Dance Op 20 Dario Müller, piano MarcoPolo 223715

18:54:00 00:02:01 Arthur Farwell From Mesa and Plain: Pawnee Horses Op 20 James Morrow Univ of Texas Chamber Singers Naxos 559777

18:56:00 00:03:07 Arthur Farwell Navajo War Dance No. 2 Op 29 Benjamin Pasternack, piano Naxos 559777

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:37 Ottorino Respighi Three Botticelli Pictures Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533

19:24:00 00:22:35 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419628

19:49:00 01:08:17 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Suite Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic DeutGram 453439

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Slow Waltz No. 2 Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 04-12-15) 11:22

Jennifer Conner: Changes for Viola and Piano Mark Jackobs, viola; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 9:42

Dolores White: The Emerald Trio Gretchen Myers, oboe; Susanna Whitney, bassoon; Bill DeLelles, marimba (CCG 12-05-10) 7:31

Frederick Koch: Five Piano Preludes Coren Estrn Kleve, piano (Truemedia 96227) 7:16

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage Society 513 534) 6:36

Jack Gallagher: Proteus Rising From the Sea (1994) Air Force Band of Flight/Lt. Col. Richard A. Shelton, cond. (Air Force CD 1995) 10:14

21:57:00 00:01:53 Sulkhan Tsintsadze Miniatures: Satchidao Salut Salon Warner 554295

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Hidden Figures to Modern Figures

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:06 Alexander Glazunov Meditation in D major Op 32 Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

23:06:00 00:10:37 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Jennifer Koh, violin Cedille 166

23:16:00 00:04:39 Mily Balakirev Etude-idylle "In the Garden" in D flat Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399

23:23:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Chandos 2419

23:36:00 00:05:19 Claude Debussy Pour le piano: Sarabande Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

23:41:00 00:04:12 Charles-Marie Widor Romance from Suite for Flute & Piano Op 34 Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131

23:45:00 00:08:48 Camille Saint-Saëns Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

23:57:00 00:01:03 Thomas Morley Galliard "Can She Excuse" Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132



