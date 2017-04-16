Program Guide 04-16-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded

March 26, 2015 - From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music.

The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942) [ 17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut, 18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire; 17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts; 17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida]

17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman.

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Nicholas McGegan, conductor; Vivica Genaux, mezzo-soprano

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G Major, Op. 6, No. 1

Antonio Vivaldi: Alma oppressa from ‘La fida ninfa’

Nicola Porpora: Oh volesser gli Dei. . . Dolci, freschi aurette from ‘Polifemo’

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia in G Minor, Op. 6, No. 6

Nicola Porpora: Or la nube procellosa

Riccardo Broschi: Qual guerriero in campo armato from ‘Idaspe’

Franz Joseph Haydn: No. 100 in G Major ‘Military’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Chamber Symphony--Jaap van Zweden, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Liang Wang, oboe

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel’s Marry Pranks

Christopher Rouse: Oboe Concerto

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet, Overture-Fantasy



05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: More from Around 1500 - Josquin, more rare sacred works of Gombert, and the impact of Savanarola



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:20:54 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 31 'Der Himmel lacht, die Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Barbara Schlick, soprano; Kai Wessel, countertenor; Guy de Mey, tenor; Klaus Mertens, bass; Amsterdam Baroque Choir Erato 98536

06:25:00 00:03:57 Howard Helvey O lux beatissima Gregory Heislman St. John the Evangelist Choir St. John 2008

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: An Easter Bouquet - music of profound introspection and overt rejoicing for the Christian Resurrection festival.

TRADITIONAL (arr. Bankson): Rejoice this Easter Day & This Joyful Eastertide –1st-Plymouth Choir & Brass/Jeremy Bankson, director; Tom Trenny (1997 Schoenstein/1st-Plymouth Congregational Church, Lincoln, NE) FirstPlymouth 2015

WALTER PELZ: Fantasy on O sons and Daughters –Gabriel V Brass Ensemble/Sharon Rose Pfeiffer (1864 Hook/Mechanics Hall, Worcester, MA) Paraclete 061

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Choral (Haes dies), fr Symphonie Romane, Op. 73 –David Fuller (1990 Fisk/Slkee hall, SUNY-Buffalo, NY) Loft 1014

MATTHEW MARTIN: Haec dies –Clare College Choir, Cambridge/Graham Ross, director; Matthew Jorysz (1915 Hill/All Hallows, Gospel Oak, London, England) Harmonia Mundi 907655

ANTON van der HORST: Variations on the Sinfonia to Bach’s Easter Cantata (Christ lag inTodesbanden), Op. 64 –Sietze de Vriez (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk, Groningen, The Netherlands) SdV 002

GERRE HANCOCK: Holy Week, Suite for Two Organs (2007) –Stewart Wayne Foster & Namhee Han (1932 Skinner+1969 Schlicker/1st Congregational Church, Los Angeles, CA) Pipedreams Archive (r. 6/6/2010)



08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: An Easter Celebration - Jesus Christ is Risen Today! - Peter Dubois shares glorious choral and organ music from around the world to celebrate the Resurrection!



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Easter Program

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Music Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (DG 439837 CD) 10:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Final Chorus Vienna Chamber Choirs; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Møgens Wöldike (Vanguard 5102 CD) 6:49

Alexander Nikolsky: “As Israel Departed from Egypt” Chorovaya Akademia/Alexander Sedov (BMG 68055 CD) 6:01

Roland Hayes: The Life of Christ: “Did you hear when Jesus rose?” and “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?” Roland Hayes, tenor; James Boardman, piano (Vanguard 352 LP) 5:58

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana : Regina Coeli Christine Brewer, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra & Choruses/Robert Shaw (Telarc 80333) 6:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: selections Water Berry, baritone; Choir and Orchestra of the Bach Guild/Felix Prohaska (Bach Guild 2542 CD) 8:11

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Victoria Drake): Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major: Movement 5--Victoria Drake, harp Album: From the Bach Notebook of Harpist Victoria Drake Well Tempered Productions 5193 Music: 4:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413—Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Paul and Christine Hanna from Talahassee, Florida Music: 10:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik: Movement 1--Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Anthony Newman, harpsichord; Shanghai Quartet Album: Music for a Sunday Morning Delos 3173 Music: 5:31

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestra Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 18:36

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Xinyan Li: Mongolian Impressions: Movement 3-- Aspen Music Festival Chamber Ensemble Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 7:55

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia Suite, Op. 8a: Movement 4--Aspen Chamber Symphony; Federico Cortese, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen CO Music: 3:35

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6: Movement 4--New York Philharmonic; Semyon Bychkov, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 31:10

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:05:24 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Mystical Songs: Easter English Chamber Orchestra Matthew Best Sir Thomas Allen, baritone; Corydon Singers Hyperion 20420

14:05:00 00:03:05 Ralph Vaughan Williams Three Choral Hymns: Easter Hymn City of London Sinfonia Matthew Best Roger Judd, organ; Corydon Singers Hyperion 66569

14:08:00 00:15:18 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4785437

14:23:00 00:16:48 César Franck Symphonic Variations London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

14:50:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107 Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

15:15:00 00:11:31 Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto after the Easter Oratorio in D major Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Archiv 471150

15:26:00 00:12:38 Richard Wagner Parsifal: Good Friday Spell Christian Thielemann Philadelphia Orchestra DeutGram 453485

15:39:00 00:11:04 Camille Saint-Saëns Africa Fantasie Op 89 London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Gwendolyn Mok, piano Cala 4031

15:53:00 00:06:28 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 52 Rebecca Miller Royal Northern Sinfonia Signum 434

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joelle Harvey, soprano; Isestyn Davies, countertenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Hanno Mueller-Brachmann, bass Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and Youth Chorus - recorded live in Severance Hall

16:05:00 01:58:01 Johann Sebastian Bach Mass in B minor

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Rorem's Third

18:04:00 00:18:43 Anderson & Roe Suite from Bach's 'St. Matthew Passion' Greg Anderson, piano; Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Steinway 30033

18:25:00 00:18:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 6 'Bleib bei uns' English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Steve Davislim, tenor; Julian Clarkson, bass; Monteverdi Choir Archiv 463580

18:46:00 00:07:15 Thomas Crequillon Congratulamini mihi Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

18:55:00 00:03:41 Leopold Stokowski Chorale from Bach's 'Easter Cantata' José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:20 Gustav Mahler Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen Los Angeles Philharmonic Sony 89012

19:25:00 00:53:06 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 2 Les Arts Florissants William Christie Barbara Schlick, soprano; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Mark Padmore, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass Harm Mundi 2908304

20:22:00 00:33:05 George Frideric Handel Messiah, Part 3 Les Arts Florissants William Christie Barbara Schlick, soprano; Sandrine Piau, soprano; Andreas Scholl, counter-tenor; Mark Padmore, tenor; Nathan Berg, bass Harm Mundi 2908304

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: Phases (2007) — Marisela ager, flute; Jeffrey Rathbun, oboe; Daniel McKelway, clarinet; Barrick Stees, bassoon; Richard King, horn (Kent/Blossom CD) 16:01

Katherine O’Connell: Wing — Beth Woodside, Sae Shiragami, violins (CCG 11-18-07) 7:52

Nicholas Underhill: Sextet (1997) — Sean Gabriel, flute; Laura Martin, Mary Beth Ions, violin; Nikki Duval, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (Capstone 8736) 14:22

Donald Erb: Symphony of Overtures (1964) — Dallas Symphony Orch/Donald Johanos cond. (Turnabout LP 34433) 16:20

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Lessons from Baltimore: The Intersection of Public Health & Physician Activism - Leana S. Wen, M.D., MSC, Commissioner of Health, City of Baltimore, who became Commissioner of Health for the City of Baltimore in January 2015. In this role as head of the oldest continually operating health department, Wen manages an annual budget of $130 million targeting issues such as the opioid epidemic, gun violence, maternal health, and lead poisoning.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:06:07 Lou Harrison Pastorale No. 7 "For My Brother" Dennis Russell Davies Brooklyn Philharmonic MusicMast 67089

23:08:00 00:06:21 Peteris Vasks Cantabile for String Orchestra Rudolf Werthen I Fiamminghi Telarc 80457

23:14:00 00:05:51 Federico Mompou Música Callada: Lento Anja Lechner, cello; François Couturier, piano ECM 2367

23:22:00 00:06:37 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in F minor Soyeon Kate Lee, piano Naxos 570010

23:28:00 00:07:05 Johann Sebastian Bach Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Hilary Hahn, violin DeutGram 4795448

23:38:00 00:10:10 Robert Schumann Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Robin Ticciati Scottish Chamber Orchestra Linn 450

23:48:00 00:05:41 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59 Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

23:58:00 00:01:38 Karlheinz Stockhausen Amour: Cheer up! Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378



