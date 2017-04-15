© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 04-15-2017

Published April 15, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:41:37            Josef Bohuslav Foerster Symphony No.  4 in C minor  Op 54                    Václav Smetácek         Prague Symphony Orchestra     Supraphon        111822

00:46:00            00:26:52            Igor Stravinsky  L'histoire du soldat: Suite           Cleveland Orchestra      Pierre Boulez            Members of      DeutGram         471197

01:15:00            00:27:06            Ludwig van Beethoven   Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major  Op 16                          Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon            Decca   414291

01:45:00            00:38:04            Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E major                    Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  412176

02:25:00            00:23:43            Manuel de Falla El amor brujo    Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel      Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano            DeutGram         4796018

02:51:00            00:52:24            Franz Liszt        Dante Symphony          Dresden State Orchestra            Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus     DeutGram         4779525

03:46:00            00:34:57            Louise Farrenc  Symphony No. 2 in D major  Op 35                     Johannes Goritzki            NDR Radio Philharmonic           CPO     999820

04:23:00            00:24:07            Sergei Prokofiev           Visions fugitives Op 22                          Orion Weiss, piano            Bridge  9355

04:50:00            00:28:19            Igor Stravinsky  Symphony in C major                Igor Stravinsky  Cleveland Orchestra            Sony    63325

05:21:00            00:13:11            Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns in D major             Academy St. Martin in Fields   Iona Brown       Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Iona Brown, violin    Philips  416815

05:36:00            00:06:28            Gioacchino Rossini        Demetrio e Polibio: Overture                  Christian Benda            Prague Sinfonia Naxos   570934

05:52:00            00:06:02            Orlando Gibbons           Pavan No. 16 in G minor                                    Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway           30019

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto celebrates Easter and Passover with traditional Sephardic songs and selections from the vibrant Passion According to St. Mark by Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov.

Esta edición de Concierto celebra Pascua y Pascua judía con canciones sefardíes tradicionales y selecciones vibrantes de la Pasión Según San Marcos , por compositor argentino Osvaldo Golijov.

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross  Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall  Alia Vox 9868     

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo: Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs  Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet  Naxos 8572139                                       

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: "St. Mark Passion" Selections  Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand          Hänssler Classic 98404                            

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances: Stabat Mater  Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort  Philippe Pierlot  Mirare  0050             

07:14:16 Anonymous: Una tarde de verano  Belinda Sykes; Sarband  Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77372                     

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections)  Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt  Teldec 09132005          07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge  Graham Ross  Harmonia Mundi  907616                                            

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Victoria Drake): Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major: Movement 5--Victoria Drake, harp Album: From the Bach Notebook of Harpist Victoria Drake Well Tempered Productions 5193 Music: 4:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413—Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Paul and Christine Hanna from Talahassee, Florida Music: 10:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik: Movement 1--Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Anthony Newman, harpsichord; Shanghai Quartet Album: Music for a Sunday Morning Delos 3173 Music: 5:31

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestra Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 18:36

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Xinyan Li: Mongolian Impressions: Movement 3-- Aspen Music Festival Chamber Ensemble Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 7:55

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia Suite, Op. 8a: Movement 4--Aspen Chamber Symphony; Federico Cortese, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen CO Music: 3:35

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6: Movement 4--New York Philharmonic; Semyon Bychkov, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 31:10

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:03:49            Felix Mendelssohn        Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12                               Juilliard String Quartet    Sony    60579

10:04:00            00:07:13            Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'     Orchestra of La Scala            Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus            DeutGram         4796018

10:14:00            00:12:20            Erich Wolfgang Korngold           The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite                 Charles Gerhardt           National Philharmonic    RCA     912

10:30:00            00:07:18            Antonio Vivaldi  Flute Concerto in G major          Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                  Patrick Gallois, flute      DeutGram         437839

10:39:00            00:12:35            Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: The Moldau                George Szell     New York Philharmonic     Unitd Arch         13

10:53:00            00:03:08            Scott Joplin      The Easy Winners                                 Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips  462948

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 26, 2015 - From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music.

The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942) [   17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut, 18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire; 17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts; 17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida]

17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Converse Salutes Henry Ford; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov & Famous Music from Russian Operas

12:08:00            00:10:53            Franz Liszt        Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra                        Iván Fischer            Budapest Festival Orchestra      DeutGram         4779525

12:22:00            00:11:57            Frederick S. Converse   Flivver Ten Million                     JoAnn Falletta   Buffalo Philharmonic     Naxos   559116

12:38:00            00:14:16            Frederick Loewe            Brigadoon: Suite                       Erich Kunzel      Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc   80375

12:55:00            00:03:46            Charles Gounod            Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song   Vienna Radio Symphony            Cornelius Meister          Aida Garifullina, soprano           Decca   4788305

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida

Conductor: Daniele Rustioni

Production: Sonja Frisell

Aida: Krassimira Stoyanova

Amneris: Violeta Urmana

Radamès: Riccardo Massi

Amonasro: George Gagnidze

Ramfis: James Morris

The King: Soloman Howard

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:19:00            00:07:54            Sergei Rachmaninoff     Vocalise Op 34  Vienna Radio Symphony           Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano           Decca   4788305

16:29:00            00:13:30            Hector Berlioz   The Damnation of Faust: Suite               Christoph von Dohnányi            Cleveland Orchestra      MAA     1032

16:45:00            00:06:05            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante in C major        Orpheus Chamber Orchestra                        Susan Palma-Nidel, flute           DeutGram         427677

 

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Remakes - Hollywood loves remakes and some are almost identical. We'll include newer versions of Ben-Hur, Birth of a Nation, Ghostbusters, The Jungle Book and more

20th Century Fox Theme  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Finale from The Fly, 1986 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary  Howard Shore  original soundtrack recording/Howard Shore, cond.

Main Theme from Dracula, 1958  Silva Screen Records SSD 1137  Hammer  The Studio That Dripped Blood  James Bernard  City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Neil Richardson, cond.

Main Title & Storm Sequence from Dracula, 1979  MCA Records MCA-3166  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Dracula The Beginning from Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992  Columbia CK 53165  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Wojciech Kilar  original soundtrack recording/Anton Coppola, cond.

Prelude from Ben-Hur, 1959  Varese Sarabande VCD 47268  Miklos Rozsa: El Cid-Ben-Hur-King of Kings  Miklos Rozsa  Hamburg Concert Orchestra/Richard Muller-Lampertz, cond.

Ben-Hur Theme from Ben-Hur, 2016  Sony Classical SK 535476-2  Original Motion Picture Score  Marco Beltrami  original soundtrack recording/Marco Beltrami, cond.

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960  Sony Classical SMK 60991  National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film  Elmer Bernstein  Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Seven Riders from The Magnificent Seven, 2016  Sony Classical 88985346202  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  James Horner  original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Main Title and End Credits from True Grit, 1969  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1260  Music From The Motion Picture  Elmer Bernstein  original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

The Wicked Flee from True Grit, 2010  Nonesuch Records 536752-2  True Grit  Carter Burwell  original soundtrack recording/Carter Burwell, cond.

Conclusion from Mutiny on the Bounty, 1962  London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086  The Genius of Film Music: Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s  Bronislaw Kaper  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Ghost Girl from Ghostbusters, 2016  Sony Classical 88985329852  Original Motion Picture Score  Theodore Shapiro  original soundtrack recording/Mark Graham, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010  Walt Disney Records D000490002  Alice in Wonderland: An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack  Danny Elfman  original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Theme from Ghostbusters, 1984  Denon CO-75288  Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein  Elmer Bernstein  Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Battle of Times Square from Ghostbusters, 2016  Sony Classical 88985329852  Original Motion Picture Score  original soundtrack recording/Mark Graham, cond.

Overture from The Adventures of Robin Hood, 1938  RCA Victor 60863-2-RG  The Sea Hawk The Classic Film Scores of Erich Wofgang Korngold  Erich Wolfgang Korngold  National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Overture from Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, 1991  London 289 458 912-2  Michael Kamen's Opus  Michael Kamen  Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Main Title from Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1956  La-La Land Records LLLCD 1349  Music From The Motion Picture  Carmen Dragon  original soundtrack recording/Carmen Dragon, cond.

Main Title from Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978  Perseverance Records PRD 003  The 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Denny Zeitlin  original soundtrack recording/Roger Kellaway, cond.

Theme from Mutiny on the Bounty, 1962  London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086  The Genius of Film Music: Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s  Bronislaw Kaper  London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Main Title from The Bounty, 1984  BSX Records BSXCD 8881  Music From The Motion Picture  Vangelis  Dominik Hauser, electronic instruments/original soundtrack recording

Maid Marian at the Waterfall from Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, 1991  London 289 458 912-2  Michael Kamen's Opus  Michael Kamen  Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977  Sony Classical S2K 51333  John Williams' Greatest Hits  John Williams  London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

 

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 1) -  The award-winning composer of “Cabaret” and “Chicago” recently turned 90, and we’ll survey his extraordinary career in a program laced with clips from Bill Rudman’s exclusive interview

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:02:02            00:03:12            John Kander-Fred Ebb  I Love Music     Fred Ebb, John Kander  John Kander: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD3105

18:06:20            00:03:58            John Kander     Requiem for Georgie     Company          John Kander: Hidden Treasures          Harbinger          HCD3105

18:15:05            00:00:56            John Kander     Arctic Ballet       Orchestra          Irma La Douce -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK48018

18:16:47            00:01:58            John Kander-James/William Goldman    There's a Room in My House     Larry Kert, Rita Gardner      A Family Affair -- Original B'way Cast      DRG     DRG19068

18:19:14            00:03:31            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Sara Lee           Fred Ebb, John Kander  An Evening With Fred Ebb and John Kander    Laureate            LL-604

18:23:55            00:03:23            John Kander-Fred Ebb  All I Need Is One Good Break    Liza Minnelli      Flora, the Red Menace      RCA     9026-60821

18:28:33            00:03:59            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Dear Love         Liza Minnelli      Flora, the Red Menace   RCA            9026-60821

18:33:34            00:03:55            John Kander-Fred Ebb  But the World Goes 'Round        Liza Minnelli      New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack     United Artists    UA-LA750-L2

18:38:08            00:02:47            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Liza With a Z     Fred Ebb          An Evening With Fred Ebb and John Kander           Laureate            LL-604

18:41:21            00:05:10            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Wilkommen       Joel Grey          Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK60533

18:48:08            00:03:26            John Kander-Fred Ebb  What Would You Do?    Lotte Lenya       Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    SK60533

18:51:50            00:01:06            John Kander     Entr'acte from Cabaret   Orchestra          Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA            09026-63173

18:53:17            00:03:40            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Filler: Finale from Cabaret          Alan Cumming, John Benjamin Hickey           Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA     09026-63173

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:15:46            Bedrich Smetana           Má vlast: The High Castle                      Nikolaus Harnoncourt            Vienna Philharmonic      RCA     54331

19:20:00            00:36:30            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 3 in A minor  Op 56                     Claudio Abbado London Symphony        Decca   4785437

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Shlomo Mintz, violin; Thomas Hampson, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Violins of Hope Concert from Maltz Performing Arts Center, 9/27/2015

20:05:00            00:04:55            Ludwig van Beethoven   The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43   

20:13:00            00:13:13            Arnold Schoenberg        Kol Nidre           C

20:35:00            00:27:11            Felix Mendelssohn        Violin Concerto in E minor 

21:05:00            00:06:58            Ernest Bloch     Baal Shem: Nigun        

21:16:00            00:13:52            Ludwig van Beethoven   Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72              

21:45:00            00:15:15            Maurice Ravel   Valses nobles et sentimentales               Pierre Boulez    Cleveland Orchestra          DeutGram         449213

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Baseball is at our throats, with the Cleveland Indians looking forward to another trip to the World Series. Featured will be Wayne and Shuster’s classic “Shakespearean Baseball Game, and Ernie Anderson and Tim Conway’s “Baseball Press Conference” and “Rainy Day Baseball and “The Indians’ Travel Manager”…  Richard Howland-Bolton waxes poetic on baseball… This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00            00:08:43            Franz Joseph Haydn     Adagio from Symphony No. 43               Ádám Fischer            Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch    Nimbus 5530

23:10:00            00:06:32            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21      Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner        Alfred Brendel, piano     Philips  4788977

23:19:00            00:16:03            Ralph Vaughan Williams            The Lark Ascending      Academy St. Martin in Fields            Sir Neville Marriner        Iona Brown, violin          Decca   414595

23:37:00            00:07:54            Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7               Sir Neville Marriner            Academy St. Martin in Fields      Philips  412176

23:44:00            00:08:53            Ludwig van Beethoven   Romance No. 2 in F major  Op 50          Blue Water Chamber Orchestra          Carlton Woods  Kenneth Johnston, violin            Blue Water        2010

23:55:00            00:04:29            Johann Sebastian Bach O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion'          Chamber Ensemble                     Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Eddie Gomez, bass RCA     68416

 

 

 