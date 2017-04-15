Program Guide 04-15-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:41:37 Josef Bohuslav Foerster Symphony No. 4 in C minor Op 54 Václav Smetácek Prague Symphony Orchestra Supraphon 111822

00:46:00 00:26:52 Igor Stravinsky L'histoire du soldat: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Members of DeutGram 471197

01:15:00 00:27:06 Ludwig van Beethoven Quintet for Piano & Winds in E flat major Op 16 Radu Lupu, piano; Han de Vries, oboe; George Pieterson, clarinet; Vicente Zarzo, horn; Brian Pollard, bassoon Decca 414291

01:45:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E major Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

02:25:00 00:23:43 Manuel de Falla El amor brujo Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano DeutGram 4796018

02:51:00 00:52:24 Franz Liszt Dante Symphony Dresden State Orchestra Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Opera Chorus DeutGram 4779525

03:46:00 00:34:57 Louise Farrenc Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 35 Johannes Goritzki NDR Radio Philharmonic CPO 999820

04:23:00 00:24:07 Sergei Prokofiev Visions fugitives Op 22 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355

04:50:00 00:28:19 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in C major Igor Stravinsky Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63325

05:21:00 00:13:11 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for 2 Horns in D major Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn; Iona Brown, violin Philips 416815

05:36:00 00:06:28 Gioacchino Rossini Demetrio e Polibio: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

05:52:00 00:06:02 Orlando Gibbons Pavan No. 16 in G minor Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: This week Concierto celebrates Easter and Passover with traditional Sephardic songs and selections from the vibrant Passion According to St. Mark by Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov.

Esta edición de Concierto celebra Pascua y Pascua judía con canciones sefardíes tradicionales y selecciones vibrantes de la Pasión Según San Marcos , por compositor argentino Osvaldo Golijov.

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn: The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9868

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo: Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet Naxos 8572139

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: "St. Mark Passion" Selections Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand Hänssler Classic 98404

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances: Stabat Mater Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort Philippe Pierlot Mirare 0050

07:14:16 Anonymous: Una tarde de verano Belinda Sykes; Sarband Deutsche Harmonia Mundi 77372

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion, BWV 244 (Selections) Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 09132005 07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria: "O vos omnes" (All ye that pass by, behold and see) Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross Harmonia Mundi 907616

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr. Victoria Drake): Cello Suite No. 6 in D Major: Movement 5--Victoria Drake, harp Album: From the Bach Notebook of Harpist Victoria Drake Well Tempered Productions 5193 Music: 4:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G Major for Cello, Strings, and Continuo, RV 413—Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Daniel McDonough, cello; Daniel Phillips, violin; Danbi Um, violin; Yura Lee, viola; David Grossman, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord University of Georgia, Performing Arts Center, Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 8:42

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestants are Paul and Christine Hanna from Talahassee, Florida Music: 10:41

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik: Movement 1--Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Anthony Newman, harpsichord; Shanghai Quartet Album: Music for a Sunday Morning Delos 3173 Music: 5:31

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestra Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068--Los Angeles Philharmonic; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 18:36

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Xinyan Li: Mongolian Impressions: Movement 3-- Aspen Music Festival Chamber Ensemble Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO Music: 7:55

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia Suite, Op. 8a: Movement 4--Aspen Chamber Symphony; Federico Cortese, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen CO Music: 3:35

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6: Movement 4--New York Philharmonic; Semyon Bychkov, conductor David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 31:10

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:03:49 Felix Mendelssohn Canzonetta from String Quartet No. 1 Op 12 Juilliard String Quartet Sony 60579

10:04:00 00:07:13 Giuseppe Verdi Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Orchestra of La Scala Claudio Abbado La Scala Chorus DeutGram 4796018

10:14:00 00:12:20 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 912

10:30:00 00:07:18 Antonio Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 437839

10:39:00 00:12:35 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The Moldau George Szell New York Philharmonic Unitd Arch 13

10:53:00 00:03:08 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded March 26, 2015 - From Wellesley, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top pays tribute to Jewish composers and Jewish music. A precocious 12-year-old violinist performs the music of George Gershwin; a young tenor performs his own composition inspired by the great twentieth century Jewish poet, Hannah Senesh; and the show’s finale features the great sound of Klezmer music.

The Catalmadge Quartet from Walnut Hill School of the Arts, coached by Laura Thielke, performs the first movement, Alla Valse Viennese, and the fifth movement, Alla Tarantella, from Five Pieces by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942) [ 17-year-old violinist Caroline Joyner from Ridgefield, Connecticut, 18-year-old violinist Claire Walter from Keene, New Hampshire; 17-year-old violist Chris Rogers-Beadle from Hingham, Massachusetts; 17-year-old cellist Erica Ogihara from Miami, Florida]

17-year-old clarinetist Martin Kocev from Macedonia, now studying at Interlochen Arts Academy, performs the third movement, Brazileira, from Scaramouche by Darius Milhaud (1892–1974), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old cellist Eddie Pogossian from Glendale, California, now studying at Juilliard, performs “Prayer” from Jewish Life by Ernest Bloch (1885–1977), with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

12-year-old violinist Kevin Miura from Irvine, California, performs the second movement, Andante con moto e poco rubato, and the third movement, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso, by George Gershwin (1898–1937), arranged by Jascha Heifetz, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

16-year-old tenor Samuel Dylan Rosner from Scarsdale, New York, performs his own composition, “Ashrei Hagafrur” (Blessed is the match) for tenor and piano, with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

All instrumentalists on the show perform a Klezmer Finale, “Greser Vi Dos Leben” (Larger Than Life), composed by From the Top alumnus Jeremiah Klarman.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Converse Salutes Henry Ford; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov & Famous Music from Russian Operas

12:08:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:22:00 00:11:57 Frederick S. Converse Flivver Ten Million JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559116

12:38:00 00:14:16 Frederick Loewe Brigadoon: Suite Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80375

12:55:00 00:03:46 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Waltz Song Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca 4788305

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Giuseppe Verdi: Aida

Conductor: Daniele Rustioni

Production: Sonja Frisell

Aida: Krassimira Stoyanova

Amneris: Violeta Urmana

Radamès: Riccardo Massi

Amonasro: George Gagnidze

Ramfis: James Morris

The King: Soloman Howard

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:19:00 00:07:54 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34 Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Aida Garifullina, soprano Decca 4788305

16:29:00 00:13:30 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

16:45:00 00:06:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Susan Palma-Nidel, flute DeutGram 427677

17:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Remakes - Hollywood loves remakes and some are almost identical. We'll include newer versions of Ben-Hur, Birth of a Nation, Ghostbusters, The Jungle Book and more

20th Century Fox Theme Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Finale from The Fly, 1986 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Howard Shore original soundtrack recording/Howard Shore, cond.

Main Theme from Dracula, 1958 Silva Screen Records SSD 1137 Hammer The Studio That Dripped Blood James Bernard City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Neil Richardson, cond.

Main Title & Storm Sequence from Dracula, 1979 MCA Records MCA-3166 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Dracula The Beginning from Bram Stoker's Dracula, 1992 Columbia CK 53165 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Wojciech Kilar original soundtrack recording/Anton Coppola, cond.

Prelude from Ben-Hur, 1959 Varese Sarabande VCD 47268 Miklos Rozsa: El Cid-Ben-Hur-King of Kings Miklos Rozsa Hamburg Concert Orchestra/Richard Muller-Lampertz, cond.

Ben-Hur Theme from Ben-Hur, 2016 Sony Classical SK 535476-2 Original Motion Picture Score Marco Beltrami original soundtrack recording/Marco Beltrami, cond.

Theme from The Magnificent Seven, 1960 Sony Classical SMK 60991 National Public Radio Milestones of the Millennium Music in Film Elmer Bernstein Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Seven Riders from The Magnificent Seven, 2016 Sony Classical 88985346202 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack James Horner original soundtrack recording/J.A.C. Redford, cond.

Main Title and End Credits from True Grit, 1969 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1260 Music From The Motion Picture Elmer Bernstein original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

The Wicked Flee from True Grit, 2010 Nonesuch Records 536752-2 True Grit Carter Burwell original soundtrack recording/Carter Burwell, cond.

Conclusion from Mutiny on the Bounty, 1962 London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086 The Genius of Film Music: Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s Bronislaw Kaper London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Ghost Girl from Ghostbusters, 2016 Sony Classical 88985329852 Original Motion Picture Score Theodore Shapiro original soundtrack recording/Mark Graham, cond.

Alice's Theme from Alice in Wonderland, 2010 Walt Disney Records D000490002 Alice in Wonderland: An Original Walt Disney Soundtrack Danny Elfman original soundtrack recording/Pete Anthony, cond.

Theme from Ghostbusters, 1984 Denon CO-75288 Elmer Bernstein by Elmer Bernstein Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orchestra/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Battle of Times Square from Ghostbusters, 2016 Sony Classical 88985329852 Original Motion Picture Score original soundtrack recording/Mark Graham, cond.

Overture from The Adventures of Robin Hood, 1938 RCA Victor 60863-2-RG The Sea Hawk The Classic Film Scores of Erich Wofgang Korngold Erich Wolfgang Korngold National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Overture from Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, 1991 London 289 458 912-2 Michael Kamen's Opus Michael Kamen Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Main Title from Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1956 La-La Land Records LLLCD 1349 Music From The Motion Picture Carmen Dragon original soundtrack recording/Carmen Dragon, cond.

Main Title from Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 Perseverance Records PRD 003 The 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Denny Zeitlin original soundtrack recording/Roger Kellaway, cond.

Theme from Mutiny on the Bounty, 1962 London Philharmonic Orchestra LPO-0086 The Genius of Film Music: Hollywood Blockbusters 1960s-1980s Bronislaw Kaper London Philharmonic Orchestra/John Mauceri, cond.

Main Title from The Bounty, 1984 BSX Records BSXCD 8881 Music From The Motion Picture Vangelis Dominik Hauser, electronic instruments/original soundtrack recording

Maid Marian at the Waterfall from Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, 1991 London 289 458 912-2 Michael Kamen's Opus Michael Kamen Seattle Symphony Orchestra/Michael Kamen, cond.

Main title From Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 Sony Classical S2K 51333 John Williams' Greatest Hits John Williams London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Celebrating John Kander (Part 1) - The award-winning composer of “Cabaret” and “Chicago” recently turned 90, and we’ll survey his extraordinary career in a program laced with clips from Bill Rudman’s exclusive interview

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:02 00:03:12 John Kander-Fred Ebb I Love Music Fred Ebb, John Kander John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:06:20 00:03:58 John Kander Requiem for Georgie Company John Kander: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3105

18:15:05 00:00:56 John Kander Arctic Ballet Orchestra Irma La Douce -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48018

18:16:47 00:01:58 John Kander-James/William Goldman There's a Room in My House Larry Kert, Rita Gardner A Family Affair -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19068

18:19:14 00:03:31 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee Fred Ebb, John Kander An Evening With Fred Ebb and John Kander Laureate LL-604

18:23:55 00:03:23 John Kander-Fred Ebb All I Need Is One Good Break Liza Minnelli Flora, the Red Menace RCA 9026-60821

18:28:33 00:03:59 John Kander-Fred Ebb Dear Love Liza Minnelli Flora, the Red Menace RCA 9026-60821

18:33:34 00:03:55 John Kander-Fred Ebb But the World Goes 'Round Liza Minnelli New York, New York -- Film Soundtrack United Artists UA-LA750-L2

18:38:08 00:02:47 John Kander-Fred Ebb Liza With a Z Fred Ebb An Evening With Fred Ebb and John Kander Laureate LL-604

18:41:21 00:05:10 John Kander-Fred Ebb Wilkommen Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:48:08 00:03:26 John Kander-Fred Ebb What Would You Do? Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:51:50 00:01:06 John Kander Entr'acte from Cabaret Orchestra Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173

18:53:17 00:03:40 John Kander-Fred Ebb Filler: Finale from Cabaret Alan Cumming, John Benjamin Hickey Cabaret -- 1998 Revival RCA 09026-63173

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:46 Bedrich Smetana Má vlast: The High Castle Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Philharmonic RCA 54331

19:20:00 00:36:30 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 3 in A minor Op 56 Claudio Abbado London Symphony Decca 4785437

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Shlomo Mintz, violin; Thomas Hampson, narrator; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus - Violins of Hope Concert from Maltz Performing Arts Center, 9/27/2015

20:05:00 00:04:55 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

20:13:00 00:13:13 Arnold Schoenberg Kol Nidre C

20:35:00 00:27:11 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in E minor

21:05:00 00:06:58 Ernest Bloch Baal Shem: Nigun

21:16:00 00:13:52 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

21:45:00 00:15:15 Maurice Ravel Valses nobles et sentimentales Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 449213

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Baseball is at our throats, with the Cleveland Indians looking forward to another trip to the World Series. Featured will be Wayne and Shuster’s classic “Shakespearean Baseball Game, and Ernie Anderson and Tim Conway’s “Baseball Press Conference” and “Rainy Day Baseball and “The Indians’ Travel Manager”… Richard Howland-Bolton waxes poetic on baseball… This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with John Simna

23:02:00 00:08:43 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from Symphony No. 43 Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5530

23:10:00 00:06:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

23:19:00 00:16:03 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Lark Ascending Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Iona Brown, violin Decca 414595

23:37:00 00:07:54 Franz Schubert Andante from Symphony No. 7 Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

23:44:00 00:08:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Romance No. 2 in F major Op 50 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Kenneth Johnston, violin Blue Water 2010

23:55:00 00:04:29 Johann Sebastian Bach O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' Chamber Ensemble Richard Stoltzman, clarinet; Eddie Gomez, bass RCA 68416