Debussy: Reflets dans l’eau—Kotaro Fukuma, piano (Hortus 113)

This disc is among four CDs recently sent to WCLV founder Robert Conrad by Kotaro Fukuma, Gold Medalist of the 2003 Cleveland International Piano Competition. Brian Reinhart of Music Web International praised this 2013 release: “Kotaro Fukuma is a very impressive young pianist. His strengths include a glowing soft touch that matches Debussy’s sound world well. This is noticeable from the first track onwards, most of all in Soirée dans Grenade; a gift for the bell and gamelan sonorities of Pagodes and Et la lune descend…. He has a dazzling ability to handle staccato notes with such precision that they all tell separately without the slightest trace of blurring, as in Mouvement...The two Arabesques which kick off the recital make excellent showcases for all of Fukuma’s gifts all at once… Clair de Lune…is relaxed in pace but utterly fabulous.” [The purchase link sends you to the Hortus website.]