Program Guide 03-25-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:27:13 Louis Théodore Gouvy Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 25 Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic CPO 777382

00:31:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

01:02:00 00:37:16 Béla Bartók Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 3 Antal Doráti Detroit Symphony Decca 4785437

01:42:00 00:37:10 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 5 in F major Op 76 Witold Rowicki London Symphony Philips 4788977

02:22:00 00:29:04 Sergei Prokofiev Waltz Suite Op 110 Marin Alsop São Paulo Symphony Naxos 573518

02:54:00 00:43:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D major Op 61 German Chamber Philharmonic Lisa Batiashvili Lisa Batiashvili, violin Sony 733400

03:40:00 00:42:20 Peter Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 6 in B minor Op 74 Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra CBS 37834

04:24:00 00:25:38 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 3 London Symphony Pierre Boulez Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 3885

04:52:00 00:27:12 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 48 in C major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 419607

05:22:00 00:14:04 Georges Bizet Variations chromatiques Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

05:39:00 00:06:40 Jean Sibelius Cortège Leif Segerstam Turku Philharmonic Naxos 573300

05:53:00 00:06:34 Eric Fenby Overture "Rossini on Ilkla Moor" Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Christina Pluhar’s group L’Arpeggiata performs traditional music from Paraguay and Venezuela, as well as a modern masterpiece by Argentine composer Ariel Ramirez.

06:00:50 Tania León: Ballarín David Starobin, guitar Bridge 9239

06:05:34 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el mar (arr. Quito Gato) Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:10:31 Traditional: Venezuela: Montilla (Golpe) Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:13:47 Traditional: Paraguay: Pájaro compana (Polca) Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato L'Arpeggiata Christina Pluhar Virgin Classics 6785162

06:19:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18 Jorge Bolet, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Decca 421 181-2

07:00:50 Juan de Araujo: Al llanto más tierno Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

07:06:37 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Interlude Beverly Sills, soprano New York Phiharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576

07:09:18 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: La maja y el ruiseñor Beverly Sills, soprano New York Phiharmonic Andre Kostelanetz Sony 60576

07:18:58 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28 Vanessa Perez, piano Telarc 33388

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance--Montreal Symphony Orchestra; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Essential Ballet Music Decca 436658 Music: 4:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in d minor, BWV 1004: 4. Chaconne-- Xiang Yu, violin Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 14:58

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Daniel Swartz from Clark Summit, PA Time: 9:48

Johannes Brahms: Brahms: Intermezzo in E-flat, Op. 117, No. 1 Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Brahms Kovacevich Philips 411137 Music: 4:47

Manuel de Falla: Suite No. 2 from The Three-Cornered Hat-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 13:01

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ian Clarke: maya for two flutes and piano-- Emma Resmini, flute; Alice Kogan Weinreb, flute; Bora Lee, piano New York Flute Club, Engelman Recital Hall, Baruch Performing Arts Center, New York, NY Music: 4:25

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Op. 21-- Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 27:12

Richard Strauss: String Sextet from Capriccio, Op. 85-- Sean Lee, violin; Soovin Kim, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mark Holloway, viola; Laurence Lesser, cello; Fredrik Schoyen Sjolin, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 10:27

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00 00:04:03 Sir Arthur Sullivan HMS Pinafore: Overture Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Telarc 80374

10:04:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales 'Ports of Call' Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Decca 440332

10:18:00 00:03:11 Sir Edward Elgar Chanson de matin Op 15 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

10:21:00 00:10:38 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

10:32:00 00:03:09 Béla Bartók Three Hungarian Folk Songs Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

10:35:00 00:08:57 Franz Waxman Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 438685

10:44:00 00:05:10 Sir Edward German Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich in America; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach & Story of the Brandenburgs

12:09:00 00:09:28 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314 Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic Sony 544071

12:21:00 00:10:58 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in F major Op 9 La Serenissima Adrian Chandler Gail Hennessey, oboe; Rachel Chaplin, oboe Avie 2371

12:36:00 00:16:16 Aram Khachaturian Masquerade: Suite Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

12:55:00 00:04:38 Sir Edward Elgar La Capricieuse Op 17 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo

Conductor: James Levine

Production: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle

Idomeneo: Matthew Polenzani

Ilia: Nadine Sierra

Elettra: Elza van den Heever

Idamante: Alice Coote

Arbace: Alan Opie

17:39 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Marvel-ous - They were known for years to readers of comic books but now Marvel characters are also big movie heroes, and this week, music from Captain America, Iron Man, and many more

20th Century Fox Fanfare Telarc 80168 Hollywood's Greatest Hits Alfred Newman Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Intruder from Blade, 1998 Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2 Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration Mark Isham original Soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.

Final Showdown from X-Men, 2000 London 467270 original soundtrack recording Michael Kamen Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Suite from X2: X-Men United, 2003 LaLa Land 1219 Original Soundtrack recording John Ottman Expanded Score from the Motion Picture/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

Main Titles from Spider-Man, 2002 Columbia 86402 Spider-Man Music from and Inspired By Danny Elfman Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Spidey Suite from Spider-Man 2, 2004 Columbia Records CK 892628 Spider-Man 2: Music From and Inspired By Danny Elfman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony,Cond

Main Titles from Fantastic Four, 2005 Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 Varese Sarababde 25th Anniversary John Ottman The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

End Titles from Fantastic 4, 2015 Sony Classical 88875096722 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Noble Working Person - Just about everybody gets her or his moment in the sun: factory workers, white-collar types, teachers and artists, among others

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:04:54 Stephen Schwartz All the Livelong Day Company Working -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8691-99108

00:06:06 00:02:47 Larry Morey-Frank Churchill Heigh-Ho! Company Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs -- Film Soundtrack Disney 5008-60850

00:10:28 00:01:11 Ballard McDonald Song of the Sewing Machine Fanny Brice Fanny Brice/Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561

00:12:33 00:01:32 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Unfair Tom Bosley, Women Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM7-65023

00:15:07 00:02:48 Marc Blitzstein Joe Worker Audra McDonald Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63577

00:18:23 00:03:03 Harold Rome It's Better With a Union Man Harold Rome Pins and Needles -- Studio Cast Columbia CK57380

00:21:23 00:04:35 Richard Adler-Jerry Ross 7 1/2 Cents Stanley Prager, Janis Paige The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89253

00:27:15 00:03:09 Harold Rome Chain Store Daisy Ruth Rubinstein Pins and Needles -- Original Cast JJA JJA1978

00:30:38 00:02:40 Oscar Hammerstein-Kurt Weill Buddy on the Nightshift Teresa Stratas Teresa Stratas: The Unknown Kurt Weill Nonesuch D-79019

00:33:13 00:02:51 Don Raye-Gene DePaul Milkman, Keep Those Bottles Quiet Nancy Walker That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

00:37:58 00:03:24 Craig Carnelia Just a Housewife Susan Bigelow Cast of Thousands: The Song of Craig Carnelia Harbinger HCD1504

00:41:42 00:02:38 Frank Loesser The Company Way Robert Morse, Sammy Smith How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

00:44:35 00:01:41 Lin Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Henry Ford Larry Daggett Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167

00:46:10 00:03:33 James Taylor Millwork Robin Lamont Working -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8691-99108

00:50:06 00:02:18 Stephen Sondheim Finishing the Hat Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-5042

00:52:51 00:02:59 Leslie Bricusse Fill the World With Love Peter O'Toole Goodbye Mr. Chips -- Film Soundtrack MGM STE-19

00:55:58 00:01:02 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:19:30 Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite Richard Bonynge National Philharmonic Decca 4785437

19:24:00 00:30:46 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D major Pierre Boulez Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

19:57:00 00:02:30 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major Op 25 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips 4788977

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; live from M iami

20:05:00 00:27:13 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A major Op 90

20:36:00 00:10:06 Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music

21:08:00 00:16:21 Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen

21:28:00 00:23:19 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of Rome

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We present Ruth Draper in her acclaimed “The Italian Lesson”… And vocal music is explored by Peter Schickele and Alex Templeton... Jan C. Snow looks into “Junk Drawers”…This Week in the Media



QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 00:06:13 Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes: Clouds Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4795448

23:08:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52 Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:19:00 00:07:59 E. J. Moeran Lonely Waters Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos 573034

23:26:00 00:04:25 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

23:31:00 00:06:20 Frederick Delius Romance Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

23:40:00 00:04:52 Antonín Dvorák Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22 Conrad van Alphen Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80623

23:44:00 00:08:52 Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977

23:55:00 00:03:11 Máximo Diego Pujol Preludio No. 2 "Tristón" Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

23:56:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139