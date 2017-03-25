© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 03-25-2017

Published March 25, 2017 at 5:15 AM EDT

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00            00:27:13            Louis Théodore Gouvy  Symphony No. 4 in D minor  Op 25                     Jacques Mercier German Radio Philharmonic       CPO     777382

00:31:00            00:28:11            Sir Edward Elgar           Cello Concerto in E minor  Op 85           Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello        EMI      1409

01:02:00            00:37:16            Béla Bartók       Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 3               Antal Doráti       Detroit Symphony        Decca   4785437

01:42:00            00:37:10            Antonín Dvorák Symphony No.  5 in F major  Op 76                    Witold Rowicki            London Symphony        Philips  4788977

02:22:00            00:29:04            Sergei Prokofiev           Waltz Suite Op 110                    Marin Alsop      São Paulo Symphony        Naxos   573518

02:54:00            00:43:32            Ludwig van Beethoven   Violin Concerto in D major  Op 61           German Chamber Philharmonic     Lisa Batiashvili  Lisa Batiashvili, violin     Sony    733400

03:40:00            00:42:20            Peter Tchaikovsky         Symphony No.  6 in B minor  Op 74                    Lorin Maazel            Cleveland Orchestra      CBS     37834

04:24:00            00:25:38            Béla Bartók       Piano Concerto No.  3   London Symphony        Pierre Boulez            Hélène Grimaud, piano  DeutGram         3885

04:52:00            00:27:12            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No. 48 in C major                              Orpheus Chamber Orchestra       DeutGram         419607

05:22:00            00:14:04            Georges Bizet   Variations chromatiques            Martin West      San Francisco Ballet Orchestra          Reference         131

05:39:00            00:06:40            Jean Sibelius    Cortège            Leif Segerstam  Turku Philharmonic        Naxos   573300

05:53:00            00:06:34            Eric Fenby        Overture "Rossini on Ilkla Moor"             Gavin Sutherland           Royal Ballet Sinfonia   ASV     2126

 

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Christina Pluhar’s group L’Arpeggiata performs traditional music from Paraguay and Venezuela, as well as a modern masterpiece by Argentine composer Ariel Ramirez.

El conjunto de Christina Pluhar, L’Arpeggiata , interpreta música tradicional de Paraguay y Venezuela, y así como una obra de arte moderno por el compositor argentino Ariel Ramirez.

06:00:50 Tania León: Ballarín  David Starobin, guitar  Bridge  9239          

06:05:34 Felix Luna & Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el mar (arr. Quito Gato) Lucilla Galeazzi, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar  Virgin Classics  6785162                                             

06:10:31 Traditional: Venezuela: Montilla (Golpe) Luciana Mancini, mezzo-soprano L'Arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar  Virgin Classics  6785162                                            

06:13:47 Traditional: Paraguay: Pájaro compana (Polca)  Lincoln Almada, harp; Quito Gato  L'Arpeggiata  Christina Pluhar  Virgin Classics  6785162                                             

06:19:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c, Op. 18  Jorge Bolet, piano  Montreal Symphony Orchestra  Charles Dutoit  Decca  421 181-2                                                                 

07:00:50 Juan de Araujo: Al llanto más tierno  Florilegium, Arakaendar Bolivia  Ashley Solomon  Channel Classics  28009                                 

07:06:37 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Interlude  Beverly Sills, soprano  New York Phiharmonic  Andre Kostelanetz  Sony 60576                                    

07:09:18 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: La maja y el ruiseñor  Beverly Sills, soprano  New York Phiharmonic  Andre Kostelanetz   Sony 60576                                    

07:18:58 Frédéric Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28  Vanessa Perez, piano  Telarc 33388                                     

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance--Montreal Symphony Orchestra; Charles Dutoit, conductor Album: Essential Ballet Music Decca 436658 Music: 4:21

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in d minor, BWV 1004: 4. Chaconne-- Xiang Yu, violin Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 14:58

The Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Daniel Swartz from Clark Summit, PA Time: 9:48

Johannes Brahms: Brahms: Intermezzo in E-flat, Op. 117, No. 1 Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Brahms Kovacevich Philips 411137 Music: 4:47

Manuel de Falla: Suite No. 2 from The Three-Cornered Hat-- New York Philharmonic; Alan Gilbert, conductor Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 13:01

 

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Ian Clarke: maya for two flutes and piano-- Emma Resmini, flute; Alice Kogan Weinreb, flute; Bora Lee, piano New York Flute Club, Engelman Recital Hall, Baruch Performing Arts Center, New York, NY Music: 4:25

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1, Op. 21-- Houston Symphony; Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX Music: 27:12

Richard Strauss: String Sextet from Capriccio, Op. 85-- Sean Lee, violin; Soovin Kim, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mark Holloway, viola; Laurence Lesser, cello; Fredrik Schoyen Sjolin, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 10:27

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:00:00            00:04:03            Sir Arthur Sullivan          HMS Pinafore: Overture             Sir Charles Mackerras            Welsh National Opera Orchestra            Telarc   80374

10:04:00            00:14:35            Jacques Ibert    Escales 'Ports of Call'                Charles Dutoit   Montreal Symphony            Decca   440332

10:18:00            00:03:11            Sir Edward Elgar           Chanson de matin Op 15           Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello        EMI      1409

10:21:00            00:10:38            Sir Edward Elgar           Serenade for Strings in E minor  Op 20               Conrad van Alphen  Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra   Telarc   80623

10:32:00            00:03:09            Béla Bartók       Three Hungarian Folk Songs                             Lara Downes, piano            Steinway           30016

10:35:00            00:08:57            Franz Waxman  Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes                      John Mauceri    Hollywood Bowl Orchestra  Philips  438685

10:44:00            00:05:10            Sir Edward German       Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody'              Andrew Penny   National Symphony of Ireland    MarcoPolo        223726

 

11:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 26, 2017 - From Austin, Texas, this week’s From the Top features a nuanced and emotional performance of Rachmaninoff’s Prelude in G Sharp Minor, opus 32 by a 14-year-old pianist from California, we’ll meet a teenage oboist local to Austin who’s also been a world champion knife thrower … and a young percussionist from Denver performs a mesmerizing piece on the marimba

17-year-old violist Emma Wernig from Woodland Hills, California performs the first movement of the Sonata for Viola and Piano by Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

18-year-old oboist Joshua Owens from Austin, Texas performs the second movement from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano Op.166 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

17-year-old percussionist Gabriel Costache from Denver, Colorado performs “Prism” by Keiko Abe (b. 1937) for solo marimba.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Polonaise No. 1 in D Major, Op. 4 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

14-year-old pianist Sarah Tuan from San Jose, California performs Prelude in G Sharp Minor, Op. 32 No. 12 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) and the second movement from Piano Sonata No.2, Op.19 by Alexander Scriabin (1872-1915) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

13-year-old violinist Jiyee Ahn from Austin, Texas performs Berceuse Romantique, Op.9 by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962) with pianist Christopher O’Riley.

 

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Shostakovich in America; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Johann Sebastian Bach & Story of the Brandenburgs

12:09:00            00:09:28            Johann Strauss Jr         Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' Op 314                  Franz Welser-Möst      Vienna Philharmonic      Sony    544071

12:21:00            00:10:58            Tomaso Albinoni           Concerto for 2 Oboes in F major  Op 9   La Serenissima            Adrian Chandler             Gail Hennessey, oboe; Rachel Chaplin, oboe     Avie      2371

12:36:00            00:16:16            Aram Khachaturian        Masquerade: Suite                    Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch         Chandos           8542

12:55:00            00:04:38            Sir Edward Elgar           La Capricieuse Op 17    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic            Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello        EMI      1409

 

13:00 THE TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo

Conductor: James Levine

Production: Jean-Pierre Ponnelle

Idomeneo: Matthew Polenzani

Ilia: Nadine Sierra

Elettra: Elza van den Heever

Idamante: Alice Coote

Arbace: Alan Opie

 

17:39 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Marvel-ous - They were known for years to readers of comic books but now Marvel characters are also big movie heroes, and this week, music from Captain America, Iron Man, and many more            
20th Century Fox Fanfare  Telarc 80168  Hollywood's Greatest Hits  Alfred Newman  Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Intruder from Blade, 1998  Varese Sarabande 302 066 460 2  Varese Sarabande: A 25th Anniversary Celebration  Mark Isham  original Soundtrack/Ken Kugler, cond.                

Final Showdown from X-Men, 2000 London 467270  original soundtrack recording  Michael Kamen  Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Suite from X2: X-Men United, 2003  LaLa Land 1219  Original Soundtrack recording  John Ottman  Expanded Score from the Motion Picture/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

Main Titles from Spider-Man, 2002  Columbia 86402 Spider-Man Music from and Inspired By  Danny Elfman  Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

Spidey Suite from Spider-Man 2, 2004  Columbia Records CK 892628 Spider-Man 2: Music From and Inspired By Danny Elfman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony,Cond     

Main Titles from Fantastic Four, 2005  Varese Sarabande 302 066 900  Varese Sarababde 25th Anniversary  John Ottman  The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.     

End Titles from Fantastic 4, 2015  Sony Classical 88875096722 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack  Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass The Hollywood Studio Symphony/Pete Anthony, cond.

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: The Noble Working Person - Just about everybody gets her or his moment in the sun: factory workers, white-collar types, teachers and artists, among others

00:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

00:00:54            00:04:54            Stephen Schwartz          All the Livelong Day       Company          Working -- Original B'way Cast        Masterworks B'way        8691-99108

00:06:06            00:02:47            Larry Morey-Frank Churchill       Heigh-Ho!         Company          Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs -- Film Soundtrack           Disney  5008-60850

00:10:28            00:01:11            Ballard McDonald          Song of the Sewing Machine      Fanny Brice      Fanny Brice/Helen Morgan       RCA     LPV-561

00:12:33            00:01:32            Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       Unfair   Tom Bosley, Women     Fiorello! -- Original B'way Cast        Angel    ZDM7-65023

00:15:07            00:02:48            Marc Blitzstein   Joe Worker       Audra McDonald           Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack       RCA     09026-63577

00:18:23            00:03:03            Harold Rome     It's Better With a Union Man       Harold Rome     Pins and Needles -- Studio Cast       Columbia          CK57380

00:21:23            00:04:35            Richard Adler-Jerry Ross           7 1/2 Cents       Stanley Prager, Janis Paige       The Pajama Game -- Original B'way Cast      Sony    SK89253

00:27:15            00:03:09            Harold Rome     Chain Store Daisy         Ruth Rubinstein Pins and Needles -- Original Cast     JJA      JJA1978

00:30:38            00:02:40            Oscar Hammerstein-Kurt Weill   Buddy on the Nightshift Teresa Stratas  Teresa Stratas: The Unknown Kurt Weill            Nonesuch         D-79019

00:33:13            00:02:51            Don Raye-Gene DePaul Milkman, Keep Those Bottles Quiet        Nancy Walker    That's Entertainment    Rhino    R272182

00:37:58            00:03:24            Craig Carnelia   Just a Housewife           Susan Bigelow  Cast of Thousands: The Song of Craig Carnelia            Harbinger          HCD1504

00:41:42            00:02:38            Frank Loesser   The Company Way        Robert Morse, Sammy Smith     How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast           RCA     82876-56051

00:44:35            00:01:41            Lin Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty      Henry Ford       Larry Daggett    Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-63167

00:46:10            00:03:33            James Taylor    Millwork            Robin Lamont    Working -- Original B'way Cast            Masterworks B'way        8691-99108

00:50:06            00:02:18            Stephen Sondheim        Finishing the Hat           Mandy Patinkin Sunday in the Park With George -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     RCD1-5042

00:52:51            00:02:59            Leslie Bricusse  Fill the World With Love Peter O'Toole    Goodbye Mr. Chips -- Film Soundtrack       MGM    STE-19

00:55:58            00:01:02            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00            00:19:30            Jules Massenet Le Cid: Ballet Suite                    Richard Bonynge          National Philharmonic     Decca   4785437

19:24:00            00:30:46            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.104 in D major                 Pierre Boulez            Vienna Philharmonic      ViennaPhil         2009

19:57:00            00:02:30            Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 13 in A flat major  Op 25                                 Nikita Magaloff, piano Philips  4788977

 

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; live from M iami

20:05:00            00:27:13            Felix Mendelssohn        Symphony No. 4 in A major  Op 90

20:36:00            00:10:06            Giuseppe Verdi Macbeth: Ballet Music

21:08:00            00:16:21            Giuseppe Verdi Don Carlos: Ballet of the Queen 

21:28:00            00:23:19            Ottorino Respighi          The Pines of Rome      

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - We present Ruth Draper in her acclaimed “The Italian Lesson”… And vocal music is explored by Peter Schickele and Alex Templeton... Jan C. Snow looks into “Junk Drawers”…This Week in the Media
 

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00            00:06:13            Claude Debussy           Three Nocturnes: Clouds                       Pierre Boulez            Cleveland Orchestra      DeutGram         4795448

23:08:00            00:09:20            Jean Sibelius    Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52              Jukka-Pekka Saraste            Finnish Radio Symphony Orch   RCA     60434

23:19:00            00:07:59            E. J. Moeran      Lonely Waters   Ulster Orchestra            JoAnn Falletta   Rebekah Coffey, soprano Naxos   573034

23:26:00            00:04:25            Sir Edward Elgar           Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85         Royal Liverpool Philharmonic     Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello        EMI      1409

23:31:00            00:06:20            Frederick Delius            Romance                                  Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano       Sony    510316

23:40:00            00:04:52            Antonín Dvorák Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22                     Conrad van Alphen  Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra   Telarc   80623

23:44:00            00:08:52            Franz Schubert Andante from Piano Sonata No. 21                                 Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips  4788977

23:55:00            00:03:11            Máximo Diego Pujol      Preludio No. 2 "Tristón"                          Jason Vieaux, guitar            Naxos   553449

23:56:00            00:02:55            Igor Stravinsky  The Firebird: Berceuse                           Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano    Cedille  139

 

 

 