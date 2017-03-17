Program Guide 03-19-2017

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 17, 2016 - This week From the Top celebrates its young musicians with the superb Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and their conductor, Ward Stare. The orchestra performs concerti with three young soloists including a 14-year-old pianist tackling the music of Grieg and a 17-year-old clarinetist playing Mozart. The orchestra also performs the broadcast premiere of a new work by a 16-year-old composer, and we’ll learn about that young composer's extraordinary side career as a boy soprano

14-year-old pianist Raymond Feng from Pittsford, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato molto e marcato, from Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907).

17-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro, and third movement, Rondo: Allegro, from Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

Clarinetist Alec Manasse, violist Melissa Matson (principal viola of the RPO), and pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the third movement, Rondo, from the Trio in E-flat major, K. 498 “Kegelstatt Trio,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791).

The Rochester Philharmonic performs Maelström for Orchestra by 16-year-old composer Benjamin Wenzelberg from Tenafly, New Jersey (b. 1999).

15-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, New York, performs the fourth movement, Allegro – Moderato – Allegro, ma non troppo, from Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D Major Op. 11

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major Op. 25 ‘Classical‘

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Robert Langevin, flute; Emanuel Ax, piano

Bela Bartok: Suite from ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f-minor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Renaissance Sound Around 1500 - Sacred works of Heinrich Finck, madrigals of Philippe Verdelot, and settings of the Roman poet Virgil.



MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00 00:08:33 John Taverner Dum transisset Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

06:15:00 00:09:19 Johannes Brahms A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Singverein MAA 2010

06:26:00 00:04:09 Thomas Tallis Loquebantur variis linguis Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807595

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Three “B”s (I) – J. S. Bach (b. 3/21/1685) - Discoveries, authentications, arrangements and acknowledged masterworks by the greatest of all composers for the pipe organ

BACH (trans. Dupré): Sinfonia, fr Cantata No. 29 Vincent Dubois (2003 Daldosso/St. Peter’s Church, Guignicourt, France) Alpha 126

BACH: Capriccio in E, BWV 993 Wilhelm Krumbach (1731 Herbst/Schlosskirche, Lahm.Itzgrund, Germany) Teldec 92176

BACH: Vater unser im Himmelreich, BWV 682 Jean Guillou (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris, France) Augure 1303

BACH: 2 Chorale-preludes (Es ist das heill uns kommen her; Wir glauben all an einen Gott) Gerhard Weinberger (1755 Silbermann/Hofkirche, Dresden, Germany) cpo 777 186

BACH: Badinerie, fr Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 Markus Kühnis & Wolfgang Sieber (1980 Mathis/St. Hilarius Church, Näfels, Switzerland) Koch 315 019

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in D, BWV 532 Paul Jacobs (1974 Kuhn/Alice Tully Hall, New York City) Pipedreams Archive (r. 12/4/16, presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center)

BACH (trans. De Jong): Aria (Ich wünschte mir den Tod), fr Cantata 57, and Fugue (Gott, wie dein Name, so ist auch dein Ruhm), fr Cantata No. 171 –Euwe & Sybolt de Jong (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk,m Groningen, Netherlands) De Jong 4

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3, Psalms for the Season - The texts in the Book of Psalms span the whole of human experience, and during the Lenten season we focus particularly on those of lament, reflection and comfort. Join Peter DuBois for this survey of choral and organ music related to those texts



09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: A Well-Blown Wind

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Ouverture; Les Fleuves et les dryads; Les Forgerons – Deborah Nagy, baroque oboe; Julie Andrijeski, baroque violin; Josh Lee, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord (Les Délices Live 2012-13 CD) 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 56 “Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen:” Aria: Endlich wird mein Joch wieder von mir weichen müssen” – Mack Harrell, baritone; Mark Lifshey; Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 1468 LP) 8:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Two Oboes & English Horn, op.87: Presto – Robin Driscoll & Thom Moore, oboes; Roger Roe, English Horn (John Mack Memorial Concert CD) 4:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F Major for Oboe, strings and continuo, P.306: Allegro giusto – Harold Gomberg, oboe; Gomberg Baroque Ensemble; Columbia Chamber Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa (Columbia 6832 LP) 4:32

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata No.5 in G Major for Two Oboes & Continuo – Ronald Roseman & Viginia Brewer, oboes; Donald MacCourt, bassoon; Edward Brewer, harpsichord (Nonesuch 71380 LP) 7:37

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 12 “Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen:” Aria: “Kreuz und Krone sind verbunden” – Marian Anderson, contralto; Robert Bloom, oboe; RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 1111 LP) 5:07

Vincenzo Bellini: Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra in E flat major – Heinz Holliger, oboe; Bamberg Symphony Orchestra/Peter Maag (DG 139152 LP) 6:03



10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Claude Debussy: Clair de lune-- Renaud Capucon, violin; Jerome Ducros, piano Album: Capriccio Violin Pieces Virgin 74807 Music: 4:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6-- Michael Tree, viola; Philip Dukes, viola; Savannah Music Festival musicians Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 18:00

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Christina Stone from Houston, Texas Music: 10:50

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2-- Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes Decca 4782182 Music: 4:40

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune, L. 86-- Catriona Ryan, flute; RTE Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 9:58

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2 in B Minor--Alim Beisembayev, piano The Cliburn, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 12:38

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4, "Italian", Op. 90-- London Symphony Orchestra; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor The Barbican, London, England Music: 26:45

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr. Mark Ashford): Seventeen Come Sunday, from 'English Folk Song Suite'--VIDA Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:11

11:58:00 00:01:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 13 in A minor Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 66746

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1of the life and music of J. S. Bach; playlist for Parts 1 and 2:

The Art of the Fugue BWV 1080 (1745-50)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony Music 87759 CD)

Goldberg Variations "Aria" and "Variations" 1,2,3,4 (1741)--Glenn Gould,piano (Masterworks 541182 CD)

Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)--BBC Philharmonia Orchestra/Matthias Bamert (Chandos 9259 CD)

Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)--Piers Lane,piano (Hyperion 67709 CD)

Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G BWV 1048 (1)--Acdemy of St. Martin-In-The-Fields/Neville Marriner (Philips 400076 CD)

Three-Part Inventions Nos.2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11, 13, 14 (1723)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 678766 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in d (1738-39)--Glenn Gould,piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 196114 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in f (1738-39)--Glenn Gould,piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Sony 196114 CD)

Italian Concerto in F (1735)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 196114 CD)

Goldberg Variations "Aria" and 1st 5 Variations (1741-42)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 87703 CD)

English Suite No.2 in a (1715)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 541189 CD)

The Art of the Fugue "Contrapunctus 9" ( 1745)--Glenn Gould,organ (Sony 87759 CD)

Little Prelude in E BWV 937 (1717-20)--Dennis Lewin,piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00 00:03:58 Max Reger At Play in the Waves Op 128 Neeme Järvi Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Chandos 8794

14:03:00 00:02:14 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Sea Murmurs Op 24 Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp DeutGram 4792954

14:06:00 00:12:21 Aram Khachaturian Gayaneh: Suite Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8542

14:18:00 00:19:47 Jean Sibelius En saga Op 9 Mikko Franck Swedish Radio Symphony Ondine 953

14:50:00 00:25:18 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 7 in C Ádám Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5240

15:15:00 00:15:51 Charles Gounod Faust: Ballet Music Sir Georg Solti Orch of the Royal Opera House Decca 4785437

15:31:00 00:05:17 Charles Gounod Faust: Final Trio & Chorus London Symphony Richard Bonynge Joan Sutherland, soprano; Franco Corelli, tenor; Nicolai Ghiaurov, bass; Ambrosian Opera Chorus Decca 4788210

15:36:00 00:09:03 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901

15:45:00 00:06:04 Antonio Vivaldi Sinfonia for Strings in G major Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415518

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Mitsuko Uchida, conducting and piano

16:05:00 00:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G

16:42:00 00:10:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D

16:57:00 00:34:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C

17:35:00 00:25:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 2 in D major Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn Sony 86793

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Carpenter Perambulates

18:04:00 00:26:56 John Alden Carpenter Adventures in a Perambulator Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434319

18:33:00 00:05:22 Max Reger Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141 Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola Skarbo 4094

18:42:00 00:13:44 Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Jan Lisiecki, piano DeutGram 4796824

18:57:00 00:02:13 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Gavotte Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:40:31 Felix Mendelssohn String Symphony No. 11 in F major Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss Claves 9002

19:45:00 00:38:32 Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor Op 104 Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765

20:26:00 00:31:36 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E flat major Op 82 Sir Simon Rattle Philharmonia Orchestra EMI 64737

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Vision of a Noble Land Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 11:45

William Rayer: Duo (Five Miniatures for Violin and Cello) Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:45

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 11-18-07) 14:16

Jeffrey Mumford: toward the deepening stillness beyond visible light Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-18-07) 11:26

21:57:00 00:02:34 Federico Mompou Canción y Danza No. 7 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday 3/10 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2017 High School Debate Championship; for more than two decades, The City Club of Cleveland has hosted the annual High School Debate Championship. Every year, the top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate at a Friday Forum. This gives the debaters the opportunity to compete - not only for the judges and the audience in the room - but also for our radio and television audiences. Debate teams from across Northeast Ohio are invited to attend as guests of the City Club and BakerHostetler. This year's debate is between Andrew Gilmore of University School and Zade Akras of Hawken School. The resolution is: Public colleges and universities in the United States ought not restrict constitutionally protected speech.

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 00:04:24 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 1 Op 2 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952

23:06:00 00:13:25 Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet Cleveland Octet Sony 62655

23:22:00 00:04:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Idyll Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

23:26:00 00:09:24 César Franck Psyché and Eros Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:37:00 00:03:05 Mikis Theodorakis Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:40:00 00:13:37 Anton Webern Langsamer Satz Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572770

23:55:00 00:03:10 Erik Satie Gnossienne No. 3 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273