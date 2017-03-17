© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Program Guide 03-19-2017

Published March 17, 2017 at 11:44 PM EDT

00:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded January 17, 2016 - This week From the Top celebrates its young musicians with the superb Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and their conductor, Ward Stare. The orchestra performs concerti with three young soloists including a 14-year-old pianist tackling the music of Grieg and a 17-year-old clarinetist playing Mozart. The orchestra also performs the broadcast premiere of a new work by a 16-year-old composer, and we’ll learn about that young composer's extraordinary side career as a boy soprano

14-year-old pianist Raymond Feng from Pittsford, New York, performs the third movement, Allegro moderato molto e marcato, from Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 16, by Edvard Grieg (1843-1907).

17-year-old clarinetist Alec Manasse from New York, New York, performs the second movement, Allegro, and third movement, Rondo: Allegro, from Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra in A major, K. 622, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

Clarinetist Alec Manasse, violist Melissa Matson (principal viola of the RPO), and pianist Christopher O’Riley perform the third movement, Rondo, from the Trio in E-flat major, K. 498 “Kegelstatt Trio,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791).

The Rochester Philharmonic performs Maelström for Orchestra by 16-year-old composer Benjamin Wenzelberg from Tenafly, New Jersey (b. 1999).

15-year-old cellist Esther Yu from Rye, New York, performs the fourth movement, Allegro – Moderato – Allegro, ma non troppo, from Concerto for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 85, by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Riccardo Muti, conductor; Julia Fischer, violin

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D Major Op. 11

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Major Op. 25 ‘Classical‘

 

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin - Alan Gilbert, conductor; Robert Langevin, flute; Emanuel Ax, piano

Bela Bartok: Suite from ‘The Miraculous Mandarin’

Christopher Rouse: Flute Concerto

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f-minor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

 

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: The Renaissance Sound Around 1500 - Sacred works of Heinrich Finck, madrigals of Philippe Verdelot, and settings of the Roman poet Virgil. 
 

MUSICA SACRA

06:04:00            00:08:33            John Taverner   Dum transisset                          Stile Antico       Harm Mundi      807555

06:15:00            00:09:19            Johannes Brahms          A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That       Cleveland Orchestra          Franz Welser-Möst        Vienna Singverein         MAA     2010

06:26:00            00:04:09            Thomas Tallis    Loquebantur variis linguis                                  Stile Antico       Harm Mundi   807595

 

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
 

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Three “B”s  (I) – J. S. Bach (b. 3/21/1685) - Discoveries, authentications, arrangements and acknowledged masterworks by the greatest of all composers for the pipe organ

BACH (trans. Dupré):  Sinfonia, fr Cantata No. 29  Vincent Dubois (2003 Daldosso/St. Peter’s Church, Guignicourt, France) Alpha 126

BACH: Capriccio in E, BWV 993  Wilhelm Krumbach (1731 Herbst/Schlosskirche, Lahm.Itzgrund, Germany) Teldec 92176

BACH: Vater unser im Himmelreich, BWV 682  Jean Guillou (1862 Cavaillé-Coll/St. Sulpice, Paris, France) Augure 1303

BACH: 2 Chorale-preludes (Es ist das heill uns kommen her; Wir glauben all an einen Gott) Gerhard Weinberger (1755 Silbermann/Hofkirche, Dresden, Germany) cpo 777 186

BACH: Badinerie, fr Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067  Markus Kühnis & Wolfgang Sieber (1980 Mathis/St. Hilarius Church, Näfels, Switzerland) Koch 315 019

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in D, BWV 532  Paul Jacobs (1974 Kuhn/Alice Tully Hall, New York City) Pipedreams Archive (r. 12/4/16, presented by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center)

BACH (trans. De Jong):  Aria (Ich wünschte mir den Tod), fr Cantata 57, and Fugue (Gott, wie dein Name, so ist auch dein Ruhm), fr Cantata No. 171 –Euwe & Sybolt de Jong (1692 Schnitger/Martinikerk,m Groningen, Netherlands) De Jong 4

 

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 3, Psalms for the Season -  The texts in the Book of Psalms span the whole of human experience, and during the Lenten season we focus particularly on those of lament, reflection and comfort.  Join Peter DuBois for this survey of choral and organ music related to those texts
 

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch:   A Well-Blown Wind

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Psyché: Ouverture; Les Fleuves et les dryads; Les Forgerons – Deborah Nagy, baroque oboe; Julie Andrijeski, baroque violin; Josh Lee, viola da gamba; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord (Les Délices Live 2012-13 CD) 5:40

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 56 “Ich will den Kreuzstab gerne tragen:” Aria: Endlich wird mein Joch wieder von mir weichen müssen” – Mack Harrell, baritone; Mark Lifshey; Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 1468 LP) 8:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Two Oboes & English Horn, op.87: Presto – Robin Driscoll & Thom Moore, oboes; Roger Roe, English Horn (John Mack Memorial Concert CD) 4:14

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F Major for Oboe, strings and continuo, P.306: Allegro giusto – Harold Gomberg, oboe; Gomberg Baroque Ensemble; Columbia Chamber Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa (Columbia 6832 LP) 4:32

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata No.5 in G Major for Two Oboes & Continuo – Ronald Roseman & Viginia Brewer, oboes; Donald MacCourt, bassoon; Edward Brewer, harpsichord (Nonesuch 71380 LP) 7:37

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 12 “Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen:” Aria: “Kreuz und Krone sind verbunden” – Marian Anderson, contralto; Robert Bloom, oboe; RCA Victor Chamber Orchestra/Robert Shaw (RCA 1111 LP) 5:07

Vincenzo Bellini: Concerto for Oboe and Orchestra in E flat major – Heinz Holliger, oboe; Bamberg Symphony Orchestra/Peter Maag (DG 139152 LP) 6:03
 

10:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Claude Debussy: Clair de lune-- Renaud Capucon, violin; Jerome Ducros, piano Album: Capriccio Violin Pieces Virgin 74807 Music: 4:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6-- Michael Tree, viola; Philip Dukes, viola; Savannah Music Festival musicians Savannah Music Festival, Trinity United Methodist Church, Savannah, GA Music: 18:00

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Christina Stone from Houston, Texas Music: 10:50

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2-- Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes Decca 4782182 Music: 4:40

Claude Debussy: Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune, L. 86-- Catriona Ryan, flute; RTE Symphony Orchestra; Andrew Gourlay, conductor National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland Music: 9:58

 

11:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Franz Liszt: Ballade No. 2 in B Minor--Alim Beisembayev, piano The Cliburn, Ed Landreth Hall, TCU, Fort Worth, TX Music: 12:38

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4, "Italian", Op. 90-- London Symphony Orchestra; Sir John Eliot Gardiner, conductor The Barbican, London, England Music: 26:45

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr. Mark Ashford): Seventeen Come Sunday, from 'English Folk Song Suite'--VIDA Guitar Quartet Spivey Hall, Morrow, GA Music: 3:11

11:58:00            00:01:08            Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Part Invention No. 13 in A minor                              Angela Hewitt, piano     Hyperion           66746

 

12:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 1of the life and music of J. S. Bach; playlist for Parts 1 and 2:

The Art of the Fugue BWV 1080 (1745-50)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony Music 87759 CD)

Goldberg Variations "Aria" and "Variations" 1,2,3,4 (1741)--Glenn Gould,piano (Masterworks 541182 CD)

Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)--BBC Philharmonia Orchestra/Matthias Bamert (Chandos 9259 CD)

Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 (1708)--Piers Lane,piano (Hyperion 67709 CD)

Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G BWV 1048 (1)--Acdemy of St. Martin-In-The-Fields/Neville Marriner (Philips 400076 CD)

Three-Part Inventions Nos.2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 11, 13, 14 (1723)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 678766 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in d (1738-39)--Glenn Gould,piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (Sony 196114 CD)

Concerto for Harpsichord in f (1738-39)--Glenn Gould,piano; Columbia Symphony Orchestra/Vladimir Golschmann (Sony 196114 CD)

Italian Concerto in F (1735)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 196114 CD)

Goldberg Variations "Aria" and 1st 5 Variations (1741-42)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 87703 CD)

English Suite No.2 in a (1715)--Glenn Gould,piano (Sony 541189 CD)

The Art of the Fugue "Contrapunctus 9" ( 1745)--Glenn Gould,organ (Sony 87759 CD)

Little Prelude in E BWV 937 (1717-20)--Dennis Lewin,piano (Crossing Chagrin CD)

 

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Mark Satola

14:00:00            00:03:58            Max Reger        At Play in the Waves Op 128                  Neeme Järvi     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra          Chandos           8794

14:03:00            00:02:14            Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco       Sea Murmurs Op 24                              Daniel Hope, violin; Maria Todtenhaupt, harp  DeutGram         4792954

14:06:00            00:12:21            Aram Khachaturian        Gayaneh: Suite             Neeme Järvi     Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch     Chandos           8542

14:18:00            00:19:47            Jean Sibelius    En saga Op 9                Mikko Franck    Swedish Radio Symphony            Ondine  953

14:50:00            00:25:18            Franz Joseph Haydn     Symphony No.  7 in C                Ádám Fischer    Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch  Nimbus 5240

15:15:00            00:15:51            Charles Gounod            Faust: Ballet Music                    Sir Georg Solti  Orch of the Royal Opera House       Decca   4785437

15:31:00            00:05:17            Charles Gounod            Faust: Final Trio & Chorus         London Symphony            Richard Bonynge          Joan Sutherland, soprano; Franco Corelli, tenor; Nicolai Ghiaurov, bass; Ambrosian Opera Chorus   Decca   4788210

15:36:00            00:09:03            Isaac Albéniz    Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville                                  Lang Lang, piano            Sony    771901

15:45:00            00:06:04            Antonio Vivaldi  Sinfonia for Strings in G major                Trevor Pinnock  English Concert Archiv   415518

 

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, recorded live in Severance Hall - Mitsuko Uchida, conducting and piano

16:05:00            00:32:35            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 17 in G

16:42:00            00:10:18            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Rondo for Piano & Orchestra in D

16:57:00            00:34:19            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Piano Concerto No. 25 in C

17:35:00            00:25:31            Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart        Divertimento No. 2 in D major    Cleveland Orchestra            George Szell     Maurice Sharp, flute; Marc Lifschey, oboe; George Goslee, bassoon; Myron Bloom, horn  Sony            86793

 

DINNER CLASSICS with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK with John Zech: Carpenter Perambulates

18:04:00            00:26:56            John Alden Carpenter    Adventures in a Perambulator                Howard Hanson            Eastman-Rochester Orchestra   Mercury            434319

18:33:00            00:05:22            Max Reger        Finale from Flute Serenade Op 141                                Michel Debost, flute; Takako Masame, violin; Lynne Ramsey, viola         Skarbo 4094

18:42:00            00:13:44            Frédéric Chopin Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise   NDR Symphony Orchestra            Krzysztof Urbanski        Jan Lisiecki, piano         DeutGram         4796824

18:57:00            00:02:13            Sergei Prokofiev           Cinderella: Gavotte                    Vladimir Ashkenazy            Cleveland Orchestra      Decca   410162

 

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00            00:40:31            Felix Mendelssohn        String Symphony No. 11 in F major                    Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss        Claves  9002

19:45:00            00:38:32            Antonín Dvorák Cello Concerto in B minor  Op 104          Czech Philharmonic       Jirí Belohlávek        Alisa Weilerstein, cello   Decca   19765

20:26:00            00:31:36            Jean Sibelius    Symphony No.  5 in E flat major  Op 82              Sir Simon Rattle            Philharmonia Orchestra  EMI      64737

 

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Vision of a Noble Land   Sae Shiragami, violin; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 11-18-07) 11:45

William Rayer: Duo (Five Miniatures for Violin and Cello)  Laura Simna, violin; Derek Snyder, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 15:45

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A   Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello (CCG 11-18-07) 14:16

Jeffrey Mumford: toward the deepening stillness beyond visible light  Sae Shiragami, Beth Woodside, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano/Ty Alan Emerson, cond. (CCG 11-18-07) 11:26

21:57:00            00:02:34            Federico Mompou         Canción y Danza No. 7                          Stephen Hough, piano    Hyperion           66963

 

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday 3/10 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 2017 High School Debate Championship; for more than two decades, The City Club of Cleveland has hosted the annual High School Debate Championship. Every year, the top two area high school debaters square off in a classic "Lincoln-Douglas" style debate at a Friday Forum. This gives the debaters the opportunity to compete - not only for the judges and the audience in the room - but also for our radio and television audiences. Debate teams from across Northeast Ohio are invited to attend as guests of the City Club and BakerHostetler. This year's debate is between Andrew Gilmore of University School and Zade Akras of Hawken School. The resolution is: Public colleges and universities in the United States ought not restrict constitutionally protected speech.

 

QUIET HOUR

23:02:00            00:04:24            Ludwig van Beethoven   Adagio from Sonata No. 1 Op 2                          HJ Lim, piano            EMI      64952

23:06:00            00:13:25            Franz Schubert Adagio from Octet                                 Cleveland Octet Sony    62655

23:22:00            00:04:00            Emmanuel Chabrier       Suite pastorale: Idyll                  Neeme Järvi     Orch de la Suisse Romande           Chandos           5122

23:26:00            00:09:24            César Franck    Psyché and Eros                       Armin Jordan    Basle Symphony Orchestra          Erato    88167

23:37:00            00:03:05            Mikis Theodorakis         Epitáphios No.  3 'A Day in May'                         Milos Karadaglic, guitar          DeutGram         15579

23:40:00            00:13:37            Anton Webern   Langsamer Satz                        Gerard Schwarz             Seattle Symphony        Naxos   572770

23:55:00            00:03:10            Erik Satie          Gnossienne No.  3                                 Yolanda Kondonassis, harp            Azica    71273

 

 