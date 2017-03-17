Program Guide 03-17-2017

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Angela Mitchell

00:02:00 00:20:21 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892

00:49:00 00:33:27 Frédéric Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

01:25:00 00:46:03 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird Pierre Boulez Chicago Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 437850

02:13:00 00:19:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E major Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

02:35:00 00:37:29 Alexander Glazunov The Seasons Op 67 José Serebrier Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Warner 61434

03:15:00 00:44:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds in B flat major Jack Brymer London Wind Soloists Decca 4785437

04:02:00 00:37:33 Johannes Brahms String Sextet No. 1 in B flat major Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151

04:42:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

05:18:00 00:16:02 Ernest Chausson Poème Op 25 Monte Carlo Philharmonic Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin Decca 15535

05:36:00 00:06:22 Dieterich Buxtehude Chaconne in E minor Keri-Lynn Wilson Simón Bolívar Symphony Dorian 90254

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:00 00:02:46 Traditional Down by the Sally Gardens John Rutter Men of; Cambridge Singers; David Rix, clarinet Collegium 120

06:15:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

06:20:00 00:03:58 Johann Sebastian Bach Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio David Russell, guitar Telarc 80584

06:30:00 00:04:13 Alexander Glazunov Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52 Edo de Waart Minnesota Orchestra Telarc 80347

06:33:00 00:01:51 Traditional The Girl I Left Behind Me John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

06:40:00 00:08:47 Frédéric Chopin Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795448

06:51:00 00:02:52 Benjamin Britten Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80660

06:55:00 00:02:15 Traditional Brian Boru's March Marisa Robles Harp Ensemble Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

07:04:00 00:04:40 Traditional Dances from New England & Ireland Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2205

07:10:00 00:06:50 Mitch Farber Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

07:20:00 00:01:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Contradance in E flat major Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

07:22:00 00:03:26 Traditional Crowley's Reel The Chieftains Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

07:25:00 00:08:21 Josef Rheinberger Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' Op 18 Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt (Oder) Philharmonic Signum 6000

07:40:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

07:51:00 00:03:48 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite: The Last Rose of Summer Boston Pops Orchestra Arthur Fiedler Alfred Krips, violin RCA 7892

07:55:00 00:03:25 Percy Grainger Irish Tune from County Derry Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

08:07:00 00:03:20 Traditional Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy' National Philharmonic Sir James Galway Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

08:10:00 00:03:16 Traditional Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ye Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale RCA 63646

08:15:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

08:29:00 00:02:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff Prelude No. 22 in B major Op 32 John Lill, piano Nimbus 5555

08:30:00 00:03:21 Leo Arnaud Three Fanfares Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

08:40:00 00:11:33 Raymond Warren Wexford Bells Suite Gavin Sutherland Royal Ballet Sinfonia ASV 2126

08:53:00 00:03:52 Felix Mendelssohn Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

08:58:00 00:03:33 Alfred Newman Captain from Castile: Conquest Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80682

09:05:00 00:15:45 Victor Herbert Irish Rhapsody JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573517

09:27:00 00:03:13 Leroy Anderson The Irish Suite: The Rakes of Mallow Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 7892

09:35:00 00:04:22 Johan Svendsen Scherzo from String Quartet Op 1 Kontra Quartet Bis 753

09:50:00 00:03:38 Traditional Farewell to Ireland & Highlander's Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Avie 2329

09:55:00 00:03:17 Traditional She Moved Through the Fair John Rutter Cambridge Singers Collegium 120

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:02:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony' Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

10:05:00 00:02:26 Traditional The Kerry Dances Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

10:10:00 00:10:39 Carl Friedrich Abel Symphony in B flat Op 17 Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999214

10:22:00 00:05:51 Johann Christian Bach Zanaida: Overture Anthony Halstead Hanover Band CPO 999488

10:30:00 00:04:10 Percy Grainger A Reel from Stanford's "Four Irish Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

10:37:00 00:06:50 Mitch Farber Fantasy on 'The Irish Washerwoman' Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

10:47:00 00:04:00 Sir Edward Elgar La Capricieuse Op 17 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; Enrico Pace, piano Decca 4789377

10:52:00 00:21:45 Robert Schumann Vienna Carnival Op 26 Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281

11:15:00 00:02:49 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony 510316

11:20:00 00:08:47 William Alwyn Seven Irish Tunes David Lloyd-Jones Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 570145

11:32:00 00:07:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Fidelio: Overture Op 72 Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

11:41:00 00:08:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 32 in G major Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

11:52:00 00:06:00 Gioacchino Rossini L'inganno felice: Overture Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

12:07:00 00:08:05 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal Op 69 Royal Philharmonic Moshe Atzmon Cristina Ortiz, piano Decca 414348

12:17:00 00:07:42 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Irish Dances Op 126 Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

12:25:00 00:21:41 Sir Malcolm Arnold Fantasy on a Theme of John Field Op 116 Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley John Lill, piano Conifer 16847

12:26:00 00:03:00 Modest Mussorgsky Scherzo in B flat Jukka-Pekka Saraste Toronto Symphony Orchestra Finlandia 14911

12:31:00 00:03:45 Camille Saint-Saëns La jota aragonese Op 64 Geoffrey Simon London Philharmonic Cala 4031

12:38:00 00:06:14 Béla Bartók Romanian Folk Dances Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415668

12:46:00 00:11:19 Richard Wagner Die Feen: Overture Fabio Luisi Philharmonia Zürich Accentus 102

12:58:00 00:01:15 Sir William Walton Façade: Polka Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 420155

THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:01:00 00:26:51 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Golden Cockerel: Suite Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 4787779

13:29:00 00:13:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Festival Overture Op 15 Geoffrey Simon London Symphony Chandos 9190

13:43:00 00:17:34 Alexander Borodin Symphony No. 3 in A minor Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572786

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

14:03:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118 Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

14:07:00 00:01:30 Gilbert & Sullivan The Mikado: Three little maids from Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Marie McLaughlin, soprano; Anne Howells, mezzo-soprano; Janice Watson, soprano Telarc 80284

14:11:00 00:14:27 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

14:26:00 00:04:48 Friedrich von Flotow Martha: 'Tis the Last Rose of Summer English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Renée Fleming, soprano; Osian Ellis, harp Decca 458858

14:51:00 00:09:42 Felix Mendelssohn Overture for Wind Instruments Op 24 Claudio Abbado London Symphony DeutGram 423104

15:04:00 00:15:45 Victor Herbert Irish Rhapsody JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573517

15:23:00 00:09:56 John Knowles Paine Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 34 JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559748

15:34:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

15:42:00 00:05:39 Léo Delibes Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony SF Sym 60

15:50:00 00:07:31 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Strings in A major Thomas Hengelbrock Freiburg Baroque Orchestra DHM 77289

15:58:00 00:04:22 Traditional Lark in the Morning Medley Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Kathie Stewart, flute Avie 2205

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Moby Crumb?

16:06:00 00:03:24 Turlough O'Carolan Planxty Burke Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

16:12:00 00:10:11 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Irish Rhapsody No. 6 Op 191 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Lydia Mordkovitch, violin Chandos 8884

16:26:00 00:03:26 Traditional Believe Me, If All Those Endearing Young Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger Wynton Marsalis, cornet CBS 42137

16:34:00 00:05:26 Sir John Stevenson The Last Rose of Summer Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

16:41:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

16:52:00 00:03:04 Traditional I Know Where I'm Going City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Cambridge Singers; Christopher Hooker, oboe Collegium 120

16:56:00 00:03:27 Percy Grainger Colleen Dhas Richard Hickox City of London Sinfonia Chandos 9554

17:04:00 00:03:26 Traditional Crowley's Reel The Chieftains Sir James Galway, flute RCA 7892

17:07:00 00:02:50 Traditional The Minstrel Boy Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

17:14:00 00:10:12 John Field Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

17:26:00 00:08:29 Michael W. Balfe The Bohemian Girl: Overture Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68793

17:40:00 00:03:39 Traditional Highway to Kilkenny; The Boys of Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart Cherish the Ladies RCA 68901

17:45:00 00:04:09 Reynaldo Hahn Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes Hüseyin Sermet, piano; Kun Woo Paik, piano Valois 4658

17:52:00 00:03:00 Traditional Rob Roy: O'Sullivan's March Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

17:56:00 00:03:21 Traditional My Gentle Harp (Londonderry Air) Robert Shaw Robert Shaw Chorale; Nancy Brennand, Irish harp RCA 63646

DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:14:07 Sir Hamilton Harty A Comedy Overture Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

18:25:00 00:03:23 Traditional Cockles and Mussels Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

18:31:00 00:03:38 Traditional I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen Irish Chamber Orchestra Mitch Farber John O'Conor, piano WSchatz 14

18:37:00 00:15:45 Victor Herbert Irish Rhapsody JoAnn Falletta Ulster Orchestra Naxos 573517

18:55:00 00:03:39 Peter Dodd Irish Idyll David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

19:00 SPECIAL: The Cleveland Orchestra's Second Century - Live from the stage of Severance Hall, Music Director, Franz Welser-Möst; Executive Director, André Gremillet;

and Board President, Richard K. Smucker share details about The Cleveland Orchestra's Centennial Season in 2017-18 — encompassing artistic, education, community engagement, and young audiences.

The event features remarks from Franz highlighting his artistic vision for the Orchestra's future.

WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:14:00 00:16:48 César Franck Symphonic Variations London Philharmonic Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 4785437

20:34:00 00:33:54 Sir Hamilton Harty An Irish Symphony Bryden Thomson Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8314

NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier; COMPOSERS DATEBOOK: Moby Crumb?

21:09:00 00:20:09 John Field Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9368

21:34:00 00:14:53 Sir Arnold Bax In the Faery Hills David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 553525

21:51:00 00:02:22 Traditional The Star of County Down Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917

21:55:00 00:05:22 John Field Nocturne No. 4 in A major Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672

22:02:00 00:41:31 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford Symphony No. 3 in F minor Vernon Handley Ulster Orchestra Chandos 8545

22:45:00 00:15:15 Ignaz Moscheles Recollections of Ireland Op 69 Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Howard Shelley, piano Hyperion 67430

23:02:00 00:03:01 Sir Hamilton Harty The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony' Keith Lockhart Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 68901

QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:08:00 00:07:57 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 Op 1 Takács Quartet András Schiff, piano Decca 421423

23:16:00 00:09:47 Keith Jarrett Adagio for Oboe & Strings Fairfield Orchestra Thomas Crawford Marcia Butler, oboe ECM 1450

23:27:00 00:04:02 Benjamin Britten Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 120

23:31:00 00:07:51 Frank Bridge An Irish Melody 'Londonderry Air' William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:39:00 00:04:58 Sir Edward Elgar Sospiri Op 70 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Osian Ellis, harp Harm Mundi 907258

23:45:00 00:05:12 Emil Darzins Valse mélancolique Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Chandos 9227

23:51:00 00:08:15 Max Reger The Violin-Playing Hermit Op 128 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Neeme Järvi Jaap van Zweden, violin Chandos 8794