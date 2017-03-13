Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra—Jan Lisiecki, piano; NDR Symphony Orchestra/Krzysztof Urbanski (DeutGram 4796824)

You may remember his poetic Chopin Piano Concerto No.1 last spring at Severance Hall with the Cleveland Orchestra and conductor Antoni Wit. Jan Lisiecki, the young Canadian pianist who takes his Polish heritage to heart, now has a fourth Deutsche Grammophon recording (just released Friday, March 10 th), Chopin’s lesser-known works for piano and orchestra, including the Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante, the ‘Krakowiak’ Rondo, Variations on Mozart’s ‘La ci darem la mano’ and the Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs. Lisiecki is joined by the NDR Philharmonic led by Kryzsztof Urbanski, the young conductor from Poland. See the trailer here.